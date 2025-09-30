Why the UK is REALLY forcing Digital ID on workers

British Prime Minister Kier Starmer has announced that the UK will force ALL workers to have a Digital ID. But while some claim this is about cracking down on illegal immigration, Glenn believes there's a much darker reason for this announcement.
GLENN: So speaking of the mark of the beast. Let me -- let me tell you what I heard from Keith stammerer. On Friday, that made my blood run a little cold. He's the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. And here's what he said, at the reform conference.
Listen to this.
VOICE: And that is why today, I am announcing this government will make a new free-of-charge digital ID mandatory, for the right to work by the end of this parliament.
Let me spell that out. You will not be able to work in the United Kingdom, if you do not have digital ID. It's as simple as that.
Because decent, pragmatic, fair-minded people, they want us to tackle issues that they see around them. And, of course, the truth is: We won't solve our problems, if we don't also take on the root causes. Looking upstream. To tackle poverty, conflict, climate change, issues that aren't just intolerable for those of us who care about inequality and injustice, wherever it's found in the world, but which have clear consequences for our own citizens.
GLENN: Wow. That is fantastic.
So let me just tell you what he's -- what he's saying here.
First of all, it's a new free service from the government.
So, you know, it's free it's me, of course.
But he's saying, that they have a problem in Europe, see if you can relate to this at all.
They have a problem in England, with people coming across the water and just invading the country, and then they're taking all the jobs from, you know, decent Brits, and they haven't stopped them.
You know, they're welcoming them in. They're not turning them away. They're not sending them back home or anything.
But to solve the problem instead, they will just have everybody have a digital identity. That way, you'll know if they're a digital citizen or not.
Oh. Oh.
You know, there's an easier way to solve this. You just stop the illegal immigration. You can send people back.
You can do that. You can do that. No, no. No, no, no. Now, I want you to understand. And I don't know if I have time to get into it today.
This is the way progressivism works.
They create the idea. And then they cause the problem, that they can go back and say, we need to do this. To solve this problem.
Okay?
So they've caused the problem of illegal immigration.
They've caused the problem of all of these things happening on their streets. But don't worry, they've already designed the answer. And it's digital identity.
It was just voted in, in -- in Switzerland.
And Australia, already has it.
Okay. So let me just give you an idea, of digital identity.
This is from the World Economic Forum. This is how they are describing what digital identity will do. Okay?
It will give the users access. Now, just think, what's left in your life?
It will give you access to insurance. To health care treatment. To monitor your health devices.
It will monitor your wearables. And it will be for care providers to demonstrate their qualifications. So you can look up, you can't do this now. I can't look up a doctor online, and see if he's any good. No, no, no. I need digital ID to do that. But it will also track all of my wearables and monitor all of my health care and have access to my insurance and everything the doctors are doing for me. That's great!
And all of that data goes right into a centralized data bank, for the government. Now, what else does digital ID do?
Well, financial services. You'll need digital ID to open bank accounts. Carry out online financial transactions. Food and stainability. For farmers and for consumers, you can verify where the produce is coming from, to enhance the value and traceability in supply chains. For travel and mobility, your digital ID will help you book trips. It will help you go through border control between countries and regions. On humanitarian response, it will give you the access to services, to demonstrate qualifications to work in a foreign country.
e- commerce. You'll need your digital ID to be able to shop, to conduct business transactions, and have access to secure payments.
On social platforms, your new digital identity will protect you. Your social interactions. To access third party services, that rely on social media log-ins. Your e-government. That will allow you as a citizen to access and use services to file taxes, to vote, and to collect benefits. With your telecommunications, it will help the user of digital ID to own and use devices, for service providers to monitor those devices and data on the network.
And telecommunications also to monitor devices and sensors transmitting such data as energy usage, air quality, traffic congestion. All of those things.
So you can see how helpful it's going to be. It will be in every aspect of your life.
Now, the only thing that this leaves out, is a digital currency.
But digital ID lays all the framework, so then the government can say, we have a digital ID. And it fits right in with your digital identity.
And that's just going to track everything you spend every dime on. But because you have digital identity, it will also help you, you know, spend your money. Where you can spend it. Where you can't spend it.
It will have complete control and -- and oversight of your entire life. Hmm.
Stu, I'm trying to think of some downsides of this one.
STU: It's such a tough road to try to find any possible negative. I -- the justification is bizarre. Is it really that they're saying, it has something to do with illegal immigration?
GLENN: Yes. Yeah.
STU: They have no concern over that whatsoever.
GLENN: They have no concern over that. Here he is, trying to defend it, with an interview on the BBC. BBC is not really hard. Okay?
Here he is. Cut three.
VOICE: One of our viewers got in touch and wants to just ask this question. Russell Brand wanted us to ask you, if you really believe that those profiting from human trafficking will think, "Oh, dear, I have to check your digital ID now. I can't carry on paying you one pound 50 an hour to work in my sweatshop."
VOICE: I am absolutely convinced --
STU: That's a great question.
VOICE: -- that amongst the reasons people travel through France, which is a safe country, to come to the United Kingdom, amongst the reasons is because it's easier to work in our legal economy than it is in other countries, and we have to deal with it.
STU: Those of us who are prepared to hire people illegally are not asking them for their national insurance card. So what's the evidence? What makes you think there's somebody going to ask them for a digital ID?
VOICE: We need to be really clear.
You must have an ID. Mandatory digital ID in order to work because we have to stop illegal working. If you look at any of the -- massively increase the number of raids on working premises.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
VOICE: It is absolutely clear, that people are working illegally in numbers --
VOICE: But why do you think that then having to have a digital ID, would stop that problem, when right now, people are meant to have a national insurance number card. And if they're not asked for that, boss is willing already to break the rules. What's the difference going to be?
STU: It's so --
VOICE: What the difference is this is a point of starting, not a retrospective exercise as it is now is.
It is an automatic collection of the information by the governments, that we know exactly who is working in our economy. And it will help us enforce the rules that are there. But there are no point that people say to me, why don't we need it? When we all acknowledge, there's a problem. People are working illegally in our economy. It's amongst the reasons that people want to come to the United Kingdom. We have to deal with that.
I made a pledge, that we would do whatever was necessary, pull whatever tools that were available to deal with illegal immigration. I intend to do so.
GLENN: Wow.
STU: It's hard to tell from that clip, especially if you're listening to it. Because he's British. And so it's hard to hear flailing in British. Like, it doesn't come through with the accent.
GLENN: Yeah. Oh, he's flailing.
STU: That's what he's doing there. He had no answer to that whatsoever. He looks terrified.
GLENN: Because there is no answer. There is no answer. They want digital ID to control the population.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: That's what all of this is about. Control your every movement. Your every thought. Your every word. Control it. Regulate it. And make sure you're kept in line. That's what digital ID is all about. It's not about the illegals.
I mean, she's absolutely right. You want to crack down? Crack down!
We close your company. Remember, they're not American. We close your company. If you are found to have illegal aliens. We close you down. We close you down.
I mean, that would send a strong message. But they're not doing it. They selectively enforce it. Then they make a little show of it from time to time. With marches.
We do this. March some people into a big corporation. How many times did you see that happen, in -- you know, every presidency that you've ever seen. They're not taking it seriously.
They do it for show, and it's strategic, to keep you placated. Oh, we're doing something about it.
They're not actually doing -- all you have to do is stop people from coming in! That's it.
Stop people from coming in. And start deporting the people who are already here. It's that simple.
Digital ID.
STU: If you happen to be the United Kingdom, would be, you're an island.
It's really hard for people to cross the border from France!
It's like really. No. I know there's a tunnel. But there's an access point there. It's pretty easy to keep people out.
GLENN: And, you know what, if you can swim the English Channel, I might give you citizen -- all right. You're in good health.
STU: You made it.
We would do it with Cuba. All right. Fine. You made it! Congratulations. You're here!
But, yeah. It's a ridiculous justification particularly coming from this strain of government over there.
Which has been, you know, so open to this type of activity for a long time. But like, the -- this could possibly the solution.
It's the same thing as saying, you had to have a digital gun rights, you know, card. Gun license. Right?
It's like, aren't all the people who want to shoot people with guns that are illegal, just not going to carry it?
Are they really going to be worried about the additional six months on top of their life sentence for the mass murder they're going to commit?
I don't think so.
GLENN: I don't think you understand how this works. If you just have everybody have a gun license, if you bought a gun, you had to have a gun license, no matter what.
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: And you had to have that background check, all these shootings, would just go away. They would go away.
STU: Yeah. But we already have the -- this is something that already occurs.
GLENN: Wait. What?
It is so insane. Bad guys are going to do what bad guys are going to do. And if you already have to have a national insurance.
I mean, you want to talk about motivation of having an insurance card. Insurance.
It's not like a Social Security number that you're like, whatever. This is insurance.
You know, you go to the hospital. You can get medical care. They're not getting those. They're not getting those.
People are just saying, yeah. Go ahead. You know, I'm not going to give you any of the insurance.
You don't have any health benefits. You go ahead. I can pay a dollar and a half.
Whose fault is that?
Who is fault is that really?
That's the politician for allowing it to happen.
And it's the -- the really dirty businessmen. Who don't care.
They just want to make it cheap.
I mean, that's the problem.
It's greed. All the way around. It's greed.
STU: Greed is of course, something I assume out of most people.
It's a natural state, unfortunately, of human beings.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: And it's smart to understand that, right?
This is why to go into -- you know, there's always going to be somebody trying to take advantage of your laws. Always going to be a situation that exists.
You can do something very easy though. Particularly in that nation, to just make sure you don't have -- people coming in, illegally. It's not that difficult there.
It's a much more difficult thing here.
We always talk about, hey. Lock down the border. Illegal immigrants. We talk about that all the time.
Look, it is easier said than done.
We've seen massive progress in this area. Because Trump is actually taking it seriously, unlike the past presidents.
But still, it's not infallible. It's a massive thousand-mile-long border, and there's two of them.
GLENN: Right.
And Trump is the only one in the world, going the other direction. That's why the world hates him so much. Because he's the only one in the west, standing in the way of this.