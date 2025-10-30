“Ungodly Atrocities!” - The War on Christians in Africa that the Media Ignores

Thousands of Christians in Nigeria are being murdered, and the world is barely paying attention. Glenn Beck speaks with Rep. Marlin Stutzman about his new bill with Senator Ted Cruz: The Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act. This legislation would sanction Nigerian officials enforcing Sharia law and target those allowing violence against Christians. Boko Haram and radical jihadist groups have killed over 125,000 believers, destroyed hundreds of churches, and enslaved women and children as global leaders remain silent. Beck and Rep. Stutzman expose the truth about this ongoing genocide and call for urgent action to protect the innocent and defend religious freedom.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Marlin, welcome. How are you, sir?
MARLIN: Hey, I'm doing great, Glenn. Great to be with you.
GLENN: Yeah, I wanted to talk to you. You and Ted Cruz are introducing something today. And it is to protect the people in Nigeria. The Christians in Nigeria. Before you get to the bill, explain to America, what is happening that very few people are even aware of.
MARLIN: Yeah, no. You know, we've been focusing a lot on the Middle East. And there's obviously, you know, Christians and Jews and other sectarian groups in Syria that have been killed. Of course, the conflict in Gaza. But here in Africa, in Nigeria, since 2009, Boko Haram has killed 125,000 Christians, and the jihadist groups that are there are destroying hundreds of churches every month.
I mean, this is bad. I don't know if you have a chance. There's a video that's been floating around social media. Where the pastor, that's standing over some dead bodies in an open grave, and he's just pleading for help. And especially, particularly America. And so there's been a real genocide of Christians in particular, in Nigeria. And it's just a tragic situation that's going on there right now.
GLENN: Well, I know that the Nazarene Fund has been trying to get there for a while. But it is -- it's one of the most dangerous places in the world.
You know, Boko Haram is -- is really, really very dangerous. And it's not just this. I think in just since Trump has gotten into office, 7,000 Christians have been killed, and almost 8,000 Christians, women and children have been abducted. And they have been sold into slavery.
So, I mean, the -- the -- problem is just ungodly.
Ungodly. What does your bill do to stop this?
MARLIN: Yeah. So the Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act, which is also sponsored by Senator Ted Cruz in the Senate. It targets sanctions on officials, in that country, who would enforce Sharia law, and would allow for any sort of violence against Christians. And also designates Nigeria as a country of particular concern for the administration to focus on this. And I think that this is -- has gotten some attention lately, in a really fast way. And I'm -- my hope is that we just keep building this momentum.
You know, one of the things, Glenn. I was really glad to see you in Fort Wayne and Auburn a couple weeks ago.
And as we talked a little bit about religious freedom, I think this is the issue that we all need to be focused on.
GLENN: It is.
MARLIN: Here in America, and as well as around the world, because if you don't have religious freedom, you don't have economic freedom.
You don't have all the other freedoms that we enjoy.
Because if you're going to allow jihadists to come into the country. And -- and just extinguish those they disagree with.
This is not the way humanity should behave, at all.
This is not stability, at all.
And so that's why this -- this is going to target those, hit them in the pocket. And hit them hard.
And I don't want to see us using the United States military, the police force around the world.
But we don't have to. But we can hit them with financial consequences. And that's what this bill does.
GLENN: Well, and I know.
And I don't want to give out any information, until it's time to give out information. But we're getting involved as well.
And I hope to be there in the first quarter of next year. Bringing this story to America.
Firsthand, so you can see what is going on.
Because I just -- I'm very concerned with everything that's happening around the world, including in Europe.
And what I think is coming here.
I mean, Texas. People in Texas, have no idea.
We are leading the -- the nation on -- on Sharia law. Building -- you know, communities. Here in Texas.
And the -- the state government is finally getting serious about it.
And they really need to.
But I think this -- this Sharia law thing, it is going to be the next big battle of the West.
MARLIN: Uh-huh. Yeah. Yeah.
No. I think you're right. And that's the thing, where with the -- the Muslim countries in the Middle East. Like the UAE, they have religious freedom. That's the model that we should be following.
GLENN: Yes.
MARLIN: That's why Syria is so critical right now. Syria is on this edge, where it could go one way or the other. And it really needs to -- we're pushing very hard for the new president there. Al-Sharaa to -- to allow for religious freedom.
Because there's -- it's a very diverse country. But, I mean, if you look at Africa, Christianity is growing in Africa, and I'm really good friends with Daniel Edah. He is running for president of the Benin in Africa. Wonderful, Christian man. And, you know, there are leaders that are stepping up in Africa, saying, we've had enough.
And they're speaking out. But now, the jihadists and the extremists are coming in. And trying to, you know, put the fear in them, by killing them and extinguishing them. And that just should not be allowed.
The global -- I mean, the global community needs to come together and say, you know, not in Africa. I mean, if we all know Africa's struggles for centuries, there's -- there are people there, that are really trying to build up that continent. And if this is allowed to happen, it just can't happen.
GLENN: I have to tell you, I've seen more real Christians, in the Middle East, than I've seen anywhere else in the world.
These -- I mean, these people know what their faith is. Because they're threatened. Their life is threatened all the time. All the time.