Why Zohran Mamdani’s RADICALISM makes Cuomo’s Corruption Look Tame

New York City is on the brink and Glenn Beck says the choice between Andrew Cuomo and Zohran Mamdani isn’t about who’s good for the city, but who’s less destructive. Glenn and Stu Burguiere break down why Cuomo’s notorious corruption may actually look mild compared to Mamdani’s open socialism. From “communist grocery stores” to Obama’s fading influence, Beck exposes how the Democratic Party is spiraling into radicalism and why every Republican should be paying attention.
STU: There was one poll that kind of showed up and was somewhat positive for Cuomo, if you think Cuomo being mayor of a major city is a positive in any way.
GLENN: It doesn't matter.
STU: Honestly, I don't even know. I get why people think that Mamdani will be worse. He probably will be worse.
But I don't think it's a sure thing. I honestly, don't even think it's a sure thing. These people forget how bad Andrew Comey is.
I think there's this coping mechanism that's going on.
GLENN: Does he want communist grocery stores?
STU: He probably doesn't want -- at least, outwardly saying he wants communist grocery stores. I guess if that's your line as to how --
GLENN: Does he believe -- well, it's not my line.
Does he believe that the 34,000 cops or less.
That's the lowest it's ever been.
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: 34,000 cops or less. Because he says, it's really not about a number.
Is it -- does Cuomo believe in fewer cops on the street?
STU: It doesn't matter. He's terrible on that issue. And has been terrible on that issue the entire time.
It's possible. It's possible. And this is the one thing you get from Cuomo.
This is the upside case if you're in New York, and you really want Cuomo to win.
He's so incredibly corrupt. Some of his corruption will align with good policy. That is the only thing you get out of Andrew Cuomo. He is no better than Mamdani on most of these issues. But, for example, will have a guy who is in some form of corruption, will be helping him out, that will also help out the business sector. Right?
There's things like that, that align with -- with something that you might say is helpful to New York City.
GLENN: But see, this is -- this is why Mamdani is winning. Mamdani is -- is winning right now, I believe because it's not about the Islamic thing, it's not about the -- you know, socialist thing.
That's probably half of his support.
Maybe -- maybe three-quarters. But that's not what pushes him over the top.
What pushes him over the top is the -- the other Democrat.
They're not going to vote for a Republican.
The other Democrat is just so horrible, and -- and so traditional corrupt, that they're tired of that. They're tired of the corrupt democratic politician.
They're tired of it. They're not tired of Democrats. They're tired of the cronyism and all of that.
And so here comes a fresh face, nobody really knows who he is.
I mean, it is the Obama thing. Where, you know, hope and change.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: You know, they -- they said that Obama -- do we have that clip?
They were saying that -- that Obama is very much, you know, the new -- or, the old school Mamdani.
No!
No. He's really not. And Obama pledged his support from Mamdani. And I would think that Mamdani would be like, no. Thank you. No, thank you.
Not because they don't agree on things, but because I think that Mamdani's voters will look at Obama and say, "You had your turn, buddy. You believe in the same things, the communist grocery stores. You know, the no cops thing. You know, hate Israel. You believe all of those things. You believe -- but you didn't do any of them."
Now, Obama looks at it and says, "Yes, but I moved the ball forward. That's as far as I could go. Progress. You know, progressive. That's as far as I could go."
But he's not accepted by the real, you know, zealots.
The real changers of the universe.
He was too progressive.
Where now, it's time for the real -- the hard-liners to come in. And that's what I think Mamdani is.
And I think Barack Obama is viewed by the Mamdani supporters, the real Mamdani supporters, as a real sellout. Would you agree with that, or not?
STU: Some. I think that's true.
I think generally speaking, Democrats are not like that.
I think generally speaking, tells me like Obama.
GLENN: I'm not talking about Democrats.
STU: You're talking about Mamdani-type supporters. Like real Mamdani-ites. Yeah, those people do see.
They saw -- they saw the result of 2016 as a part result of not going far enough.
They were -- they complained about Joe Biden for not going far enough.
Of course, that's what they want. And that -- that's the big thing, Glenn. Really? The difference when you look at this election in New York, is if Mamdani gets elected. You go one of two ways. We've seen this happen before.
He could be the communist we know he is in his heart. Right?
He could do all of these things that he's promising. And really descry up the city to no end.
Probably the best-case scenario for him, is he gets in there. He gets thwarted at times, bit corrupt Democrats that are around him, that can stop him.
He does is not have unlimited power as the mayor.
At least not yet.
We saw this with Bill de Blasio. Bill de Blasio was just as dedicated and communist as Zohran Mamdani is.
And his rein as mayor was really bad. It did not destroy the country. It was really bad for the city. It was a really bad time for the city. And they paid a lot for the things that he did. And this is a guy who went on vacation to the Soviet Union.
Right? This is not a guy who was not deck dedicated to the cause.
GLENN: Right.
STU: Mamdani, my suspicion on Mamdani is he will go even farther than de Blasio did. Because he's, you know, young and aspirational. Right?
I think de Blasio had been knocked down for a while, and felt he had to moderate some of those views to get elected. It's not really what the case is here, with Mamdani. I would be very terrified of him, if I were in the city. I would probably begrudgingly be hoping that Cuomo won this.
Because you would at least have an idea of what you're getting.
GLENN: Yeah. The devil you know.
STU: He's going to be terrible. He will be incredibly corrupt.
He will probably commit two to three crimes a day.
That is probably -- possibly much better than what you'll get out of Mamdani. You know, and be whatever reason, this city has moved now to a place where they won't even consider a guy who will do a good job. That's not even part of their consideration.
They're not even looking at Curtis Sliwa, who would actually be fine as mayor. And do a good job for the city.
GLENN: No. I find it interesting.
How do you think Mamdani is going to internally take the suggestion that, hey. I would love to be part of your counsel. I would love to be a sounding board for you.
I mean, he might like it, outwardly. But I don't think that went with his real supporters and his real team that, you know, want the communist grocery stores and everything.
I can't imagine that went over well.
STU: Yeah. I think --
GLENN: Like, making fun of it kind of bad, internally, I think.
STU: Yeah. Behind the closed doors. Yes. I think there's two ways to look at it. And I think probably people in his inner orbit looked at it both ways. Which is, one, you believe this guy.
You know, he wasn't early with us.
GLENN: I know. He let us down as president. He didn't go far enough. This is pathetic. And now he's trying to get into our good graces.
I do think a smarter analysis of this however, on their side is if we can get them to embrace us. It moves us to the mainstream of the party.
GLENN: Yes. Yes.
STU: You know, it's funny. I think both Mamdani and the entire Republican Party are going to be rooting for Mamdani to be the face of the democratic party.
That's going to happen real soon. The Democrats don't want that. The Chuck Schumer of the world don't want that. But every Republican should be doing everything they can, to make sure that people understand the future of the democratic party is Mamdani.
GLENN: It's interesting to me that you would say, because I think you're right. That he would say, hey. This would mainstream us a little bit more. Make us look a little bit more acceptable for the party.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: Although, I think -- I think Barack Obama's legacy is not as solid as it would have been. I think he's going to age like Bill Clinton aged. Where Bill Clinton was popular for a while. And then as we got farther and farther away from it, we're like, that guy was corrupt and really bad. He's really not good. I can't believe people still like him.
And not really in with the Democratic Party. And I think -- I think Barack Obama, because the Democratic Party is becoming so radical, I think he's going to even be worse. Because he's going to look like a total sellout. A guy who at least his wife believed it. And he said that he believed it. But he never really got down and did it.
And they will not accept the, hey, he moved the ball as far as he could. They won't accept that.
And I think they will look at him, at least internally, just like we would look at George W. Bush coming in, you know -- you know, in late 2024.
And saying, you know what, I would love to be an adviser for Donald Trump.
You would be like, I don't think.
I don't think.
And there might be some that would argue. Hey. Bring him in.
Just bring him in. Let's go ahead. It will help bring the rest of the party in.
And it will widen the tent. But don't listen to him.
For the love of Pete. Don't listen to him.
And the hard-core Trump supporters, I would have -- would be like, don't. Don't. Don't.
Don't bring him in.
And I just have that feeling, that that's what's coming.
But we'll see.