TPUSA Presents This is The Turning Point Tour LIVE with Glenn Beck at the University of North Dakota

GLENN: Oh. Your initial thoughts here on the peace deal?
STU: It's an incredible opportunity. I think it is important to remind ourselves, that this -- these things typically do fall apart. That is essentially your expectation, any time anything like this happens. Part of this is going to be Hamas coming through on promises.
I have very little belief that they are typically able to do such things.
That being said. They probably also -- you know, one of the things -- a friend of mine pointed this out to me. We were going through all of this.
And he said, you know, one thing to think about it: This is, like, not the B team of Hamas. But the R team of Hamas. They've killed so many of the leadership.
GLENN: Yeah, yeah.
STU: These are people making decisions that were not at the top of this organization and had those ridiculous ideological beliefs that would lead you to October 7th. That's not to mean that Hamas, these people that are left are like, "Hey, you want to invite them over for Thanksgiving."
But I do think there's a possibility here that they're like, you know, maybe this life is not here for us.
GLENN: That would be nice if that were true. I don't know if that were true. But it would be really thyself.
STU: I don't know if that's true. I do think there may be a little bit lower ideological commitment, potentially. And also, the idea that some of these people might be able to make this deal and escape to another third country.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: And live life there, in a different way.
GLENN: So the breaking news that just was announced, Israel, their parliament or their cabinet just met or approved phase one of the deal.
And Hamas has just come out and said, they accept phase one of the deal.
That means the hostages will be released either this weekend or Monday.
Any remaining hostage will be released.
STU: I mean, just that.
GLENN: Just that.
STU: If that occurs, it is a massive achievement.
GLENN: Yes.
STU: So far, it is already the greatest opportunity we've had.
And only possible because of his detection to this idea!
GLENN: And his deal-making.
Not just his vision.
But his ability to work all of the parties and find out what all the parties need.
And make it happen.
You know, we're not talking about peace between Gaza, you know, Hamas, and Israel.
We're talking about peace in the Middle East.
STU: Yeah. It's bigger. It's bigger than just Israel.
GLENN: I mean, it's Egypt and Saudi Arabia and -- and Jordan to some extent. And -- and Turkey. All of them getting together and saying, you know what! We'll rebuild Gaza. We want to make it into a very prosperous kind of area. I mean, think of places in Saudi Arabia that are so prosperous. That's the way Gaza could be. So they're all getting together and they're saying, "We will rebuild. We'll oversee. We will try to make everything -- you know, keep everything held."
They will put their money into it, which means they have a lot to lose if it goes awry. And they're all saying, "We can co-exist with Israel."
Three years ago, did you even think that was possible?
STU: Yeah. And, you know, look, there are a lot of places you can go and find non-stop criticism of Donald Trump. They will say terrible things he does, and everything he does is the worst thing ever.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: Also, there are plenty of places you can go where you find that everything that he does is the greatest thing of all time.
I hope you realize that's not what we do here. And I -- on a -- I said this -- and you said this as well when we -- when this was unveiled.
Sometimes, you can get -- people are critical of the way Trump handles these situations.
Sometimes. And sometimes there's arguments on that.
Sometimes it's not the best approach.
You know, we were critical of him, for example, how he handled Canada. You know, probably cost Poilievre that election. And I think that's a really bad thing.
GLENN: I do on top.
STU: That being said, this is a great example of where his instincts work perfectly. This is all set up over a long period of foundational stuff from his first term. With the decision he made, to come out and just announce the agreement with Netanyahu. We agreed. We agreed to this peace deal.
Now, in theory, we have no position to agree between these two parties. But he came out and all of the focus had been, look at all the bad things Israel is doing. Look at how bad, they're so evil. They're so bad.
And he said, we agree with Israel. Now we just need Hamas.
And so the world's attention was like, what's Hamas going to say?
Finally, he was able to focus his attention to the appropriate place. To the party that is holding the hostages, to say, hey. How about asking if they want to a freaking cease-fire for once?
He was able to do that. In a way that I think only Donald Trump could achieve. Which leads to this, over a long foundation.
GLENN: And here's another thing.
You know, this guy has walked through wall after wall after wall of fire. Everybody calling him everything. Nazi, every day.
Here's a guy who, you know, in a time period where the whole world is like, the Jews control everything. Donald Trump is run by the Jews.
He not only kept his relationship with Israel solid and helped them, when he thought they were right. But when they were wrong, in his view, he chastised them.
He knew how to do it. And still hold their respect.
And gained the respect of places like Qatar. And say, so Qatar. When he chastised Benjamin Netanyahu and Benjamin Netanyahu had to I think apologize to some degree about what they did in Qatar.
That's when the Middle East went, wait a minute.
He's not being controlled by the Jews! You know what I mean?
That should be a really big wake-up call to everybody who thinks that Donald Trump is just being controlled by the Jews.
No. No. No. He's not.
He does what he thinks is right. And he'll chastise both sides.
And he will support either side. When they're right, to get to a deal. That's good for everybody.
This deal could be amazing.
I don't have any -- and it's not because of this deal.
I happen to -- I read the end of the book. So I know how this ends.
This will not -- you know, this is not --
STU: You skipped ahead?
GLENN: I skipped ahead. I skipped ahead.
STU: Don't ruin anything.
Don't -- no spoiler alerts.
GLENN: I won't. No spoiler alerts.
Let's just say, this might last for a week. It might last for a thousand years. I don't know.
But we will be in this situation again. We all know that. We all know that. But let's take and celebrate peace while we can.
And the hostage is coming back. That is massive. Massive.
And due to Donald Trump.
Today, if you don't like Donald Trump, fine. Fine.
But how do you take this one apart?
Honestly, how do you not claim this is a massive victory, for the whole world?
STU: Well, I can tell you, that a lot of people on the left are rooting for it to collapse, which is a shockingly revealing moment. I mean --
GLENN: Wait. What?
STU: They are -- you know, they're not going to be out there like, we hope this collapse is.
But you know they hope it collapses.
They don't want to give Trump credit for it.
And they would rather have this continue. They would rather have this war go on.
Than admit that the reason it's ending is because Donald Trump was able to negotiate this deal.
That is central!
GLENN: I think anybody who has played politics with the Palestinian, you know, all that stuff. And all the stuff on the streets. That -- that has been a very effective tool for them. And so I would agree.
And they don't want that tool to be taken away.
STU: You think the Hamas wing of the party wants this? You think Rashida Tlaib is all thrilled about Donald Trump's efforts here. They will hear about Ilhan Omar -- how wonderful --
GLENN: Those are extremists.
STU: I mean that. This is a very revealing dividing line on the left. Right?
If there is anything that is ever going to happen, that Donald Trump can be given credit for. That you think this could be clear. John Fetterman. Fetterman has obviously pretty good on this issue. But Fetterman came out, gave a statement that should be basic. Basic. Like, hey, this is good. And I really hope it works. Donald Trump did a good job on this.
That's the type of stuff that should be obvious for everyone to be able to --
GLENN: That's what "Tip" O'Neill would have done. "Tip" O'Neill and Ronald Reagan, they got together. They disagreed. They fought hard, but they had dinner.
Yeah. Because "Tip" O'Neill could say, that was good. That was good. What he did was just good for all of us.
STU: That worked well. Good. I'm glad that happened. You should be glad that happened. We should all be rooting for the success here.
Even if what the -- you know, like, I rooted -- again, I have all sorts of criticisms the way Barack Obama dealt with the Middle East.
Yeah. Plenty of them. And we went over them over and over and over again.
And plenty of issues with specifically the way he went after Osama bin Laden. But on the day that it happened, really happy about.
Very happy that we were able to do it.
Now, look, it's our military that does it. They can say all this stuff too. They can say, oh, well, the real reason is. Blah, blah, blah.
But we can still be happy, that this occurred. And you can still be excited and give credit where credit is due.
GLENN: This is a win for all humankind. For humanity!
For life!
Stopping Hamas from torturing. You know, torturing kidnap victims.
Stopping the bloodshed that was happening because of the war on both sides.
That is a win. Having the possibility of a stable Middle East, at least for a while. That's a win!
That's a win all the way around. Everyone should be happy. I don't care if you like the president or not.
Everyone should be happy that mankind, put one on the chalkboard for all of mankind today.
This is a huge -- never seen -- this is on the good side. Never seen this one before. Didn't see this one coming.
I mean, we should all be able to say, wow!
And thank you. Because he's the -- I really, truly believe, when it comes to negotiating things like this, there is nobody better.
I mean, that's what he does for a living.
And he knows it. He knows how to read people. He knows how to it.
And this is evidence of it.
STU: And he will do things that are so out of the norm. That it resets everybody's thinking. You know, I mentioned --
GLENN: If he wouldn't have done that. If he wouldn't have done that, we wouldn't have all the Middle East signing on to a peace deal.
STU: I respect. What would they have done in a situation like Trump was with Netanyahu?
Their advisers would have said, "Look, this is great. You guys are together on this. Let's go to Hamas. We'll talk to them. We will see if we can get something done. We don't want to ruin it by announcing it publicly. There are times, where that tactic cannot work. But it worked really well here."
He forced them to basically say, "No, we don't want a cease-fire," or, "Okay. We'll go along with this."
And, by the way, you go down this list, there's a lot of stuff -- this is Hamas never, ever having control of this region ever again is built into this agreement. Now they've only talked about -- they're only on phase one here. So we don't know that we get all of this stuff. But like, there's a lot here that really improves the lives of Israelis, of --
GLENN: Palestinians.
STU: Arab Israelis in the region. You know, Palestinians. Other Arabs in the region.
GLENN: Saudi Arabia. Everybody.
STU: Yeah. Not to mention, just globally.
Right? This is a positive.
GLENN: Look what this does.
That's Turkey. So that separates Turkey from Syria, which is right in bed with -- with Iran.
I mean, think about how this box is. If you have the entire Middle East, now operating with Israel, and saying, we have a right to exist. Think about what that means, for this block, now to Iran. Iran doesn't mind being a pariah.
But now, everyone is officially saying, aisled do business with them.
STU: We will choose business over these guys.
That's a big statement in that world.
GLENN: That's a big deal. Big deal.
GLENN: Well, Carol Roth, welcome to the program. How are you?
CAROL: I'm doing great, Glenn! I'm actually celebrating my 26th wedding anniversary today, so it's a blessed day.
GLENN: Oh, my gosh. Congratulations! Congratulations! It's weird. I'm coming up on my 26th on January.
CAROL: Oh, fabulous. Fabulous. It's a good amount of time to be married, yes.
GLENN: It is. It is. So, Carol. Let's talk about the price of gold hitting --
CAROL: It's over 4,000.
GLENN: Which is nuts. And I don't think people really understand. I don't think the average -- this is my guess, and I want you to correct me. I don't think the average person is buying gold. I think this gold-buying is happening from sovereign funds and central banks, mainly. Also, Asian markets. I don't think Americans really understand what $4,000 an ounce means. Can you explain it?
CAROL: Absolutely. I think the world both, investors and central banks are catching up to the things that you and I have been talking about for years. So, you know, we're ahead. We warned everyone. And now this is a little bit of catch-up. Interestingly, you know, as you noted, the average American is very behind in terms of what gold means.
When you look at Chinese households. When you look at Indian household. There are estimates that each one of those country's households owns up to 30,000 tons of gold at this point. Which to put that in context, the US government owns 8,133 times.
GLENN: So the Indian households, all of them combined, 27,000 tons.
CAROL: Right.
GLENN: What we say we have, is he 8100. Wow!
CAROL: So the households in China and India are really ahead of the curve. When you look at data for the US, it's a little bit hard to get good data. But from what I've seen, the estimates are only about ten to 11 percent of US households at all, have exposure to gold.
Now, I know that your audience is very sophisticated and is ahead of the curve. And I would imagine blows through that number. But just shows how sort of unprepared US households are in general.
GLENN: When you're looking at Indian and Chinese households that own gold. Does that include all the gold jewelry?
CAROL: Yes. Yes. That's actually, particularly in India. One of their preferred ways of procuring gold. Yeah.
GLENN: Okay. So gold has -- gold has shot up over $4,000 in record times. I mean, breathtaking time. What is causing that?
CAROL: Okay. So there are a confluence of factors, and I think the two most important factors, which, of course, are linked. Are what Wall Street is now calling the debt debasement trade. Which they're just caught up. And gave it a cute name.
And changing the global financial order. And they're very much linked.
GLENN: Yeah. Tell me, what is it? The debt debasement? What is that?
CAROL: They're doing the debt debasement trade, which is just basically what you and I have been talking about, which is our unsustainable fiscal position.
GLENN: All right.
CAROL: And what all of the money printing that we've seen over the past 17 years, what that has done to our purchasing power, and how that's going to catch up to us.
So as a reminder, our debt to GDP is at emerging market crisis levels. We were at 120 police levels of GDP.
We're running deficits equivalent to a war-time level. Or recession level, while we still have growth.
Which is crazy. We have interesting interest rate -- or interest payments that are outpacing defense spending.
So everyone is now finally catching on to the fact that this is an unsustainable financial position.
And it is going to be very difficult to get out of. Without there being some sort of additional debasement of our currency. Which is a fancy way of saying, a diminishment of your purchasing power.
What's really crazy. There's a chart that's been going around, and they did kind of a comparison of different asset classes. Price in US dollars, price in gold.
So if I look from the end of September 2018, out seven years, and you look at the top 100 NASDAQ nonfinancial companies. It's called the NDX. In US dollar terms, that is up 236 percent. So you think you're super rich, right?
But in gold terms, solid money that doesn't -- you know, that doesn't have its value debased. It's only up 4.7 percent.
GLENN: Oh, my gosh.
CAROL: Yeah. Of course. The S&P 500 up 133 percent over that period in dollar terms. It's down 27.6 percent in gold terms.
And what's called the Case-Shiller Home Price Index, which is the value of homes, the way that's measured. Dollar terms, 60 percent. Oh, houses. So expensive In gold terms, it's down 50 percent.
In fact, right now, it takes less gold in terms of ounces, to buy the median single-family house, than it has in decades and decades and decades.
So it goes to show, that even though we see these dollars. They're buying less and less. And now, you and I were talking about this forever.
But now Wall Street is catching on. Oh, that's not a great thing. And so in terms of preserving the hard-earned capital, we need something that is that -- that hedge. That mutual hedge that is going to retain its value.
And that's why more investors, institutional investors. Funny enough, a lot of millennials, more than anyone starting to really get in to gold.
GLENN: You know why? Because millennials have not been trained their whole life. Trust the system!
CAROL: Yes.
GLENN: And they see it clearly. And they look at it, and they're like, well, this doesn't make any sense at all. And they're going to spend this.
And they will wreck the dollar and everything else. They just see it without being trained over and over and over again. Like, trust the system. They don't trust the system.
And once you realize, the system is rigged in a million different ways. And the system is not telling you the truth.
I mean, that is amazing. When you look at the stock market. And you say, it's actually down, when you compare it in US dollars. To gold!
What's happening -- let me explain this to the audience. What all that means is: Gold is only going up in dollars. It's staying -- it's staying stable. But it's costing you more because of inflation. The dollars are buying less! So it looks like you're paying more, but you're really not. It looks like the stock market is going up, but it's really not! It's what it costs to get in with dollars. If you're going in with gold. You'll actually see that if it was all done in gold, the stock market is down. The price of housing is town.
It's the dollar. It takes more dollars to buy, than it does with gold, which holds its value.
That is -- if people could understand that one thing, that changes all the conversations of, the government has to do something to make housing more affordable. No, they don't. They have to stabilize the dollar. They have to stop spending so much money.
CAROL: Yeah, I mean, if you think of the three definitions of money, it is a medium of exchange. You know, how you helped to exchange goods.
It's a unit of account, which we say, things are priced in dollars, and it's supposed to be a store value. The unit of account, that you just talked about. My friend Steve Forbes has a great analogy, and he talks about other measurements.
You know, imagine that your clock, you know, one day, at 12 o'clock, you know, means midnight. And another day, 3 o'clock means midnight. Or 6 inches to measure a curtain one day. And then the same measurement is like a foot, a different day.
You can't have -- a consistent measurement if the unit of account continues to change. And that's what we've been seeing here with the dollar. And unfortunately, it has not been to our favor.
Which means, that when you work really hard to earn something and it's valued in a dollar, that over time, that -- that work that you put out, your productivity is worth less and less.
And so what gold is meant to do. It's meant to be Capitol preservation. It's not a risk asset. It's not meant to take on risk. And maybe go up a ton. And maybe go down a ton. It's really meant to be a counterbalance to what you have earned. So that you can preserve your purchasing power.
GLENN: You know, I've been saying this for a long time. That you put your money. And I have money in the stock market. You put the money in the stock market.
If things really go awry, go ahead. You're going to cash out for an awful lot of money. But those dollars. It will be paid back to you in dollars.
Those dollars will be worth less, even though there's more of them stacked up, than that ounce of gold, or, you know, that 10 ounces of gold, or whatever you had!
The stock market is paid in dollars. And so as the inflation goes up.
But gold keeps its value!
Keeps its value and hold it steady.
So, yeah. You will be paying more in dollars if you try to sell your gold. But that will continue to increase while stock markets will go down. Am I right?
CAROL: It's a counterbalance. So if things were to shift, and for some reason, you know, things were to change with the dollars, which we would need a lot of different catalysts. Then your gold goes down. It's a counterbalance, which is why it's important to have that diversification in your portfolio. And to have the gold hedge.
What's interesting, Glenn. Just the history, we're talking about millennials.
You know, they went through the great recession. Financial crisis.
They're kind of keyed into this. But if you think about when we came out of the '70s with this crazy inflation. We came out of the gold standard. It used to be very commonplace for a financial adviser to sit down and say, okay.
We've been through this. And so you should be putting, you know, five to 10 percent of your portfolio in gold. As the stock market took off in dollars. And became this big thing.
And they started seeking fees. That went away. Financial advisers, who don't get paid sometimes at all, when you allocate to gold. Stop recommending it.
GLENN: Yep.
CAROL: And now we're seeing a shift back, now we're seeing, you know, oh, yes. You should have some. Some of the big names out there saying, even more.
GLENN: Ray Dalio just came out and said, 15 percent.
CAROL: Yes, we've seen big names like that, anywhere from ten to 20.
And when they surveyed high net worth investors, which are $250,000 in assets or more, they're averaging right now, 21 percent of their holdings in gold.
So it's a very big flip in recent years, on how this is being viewed bit people who have accumulated those dollars and are worried about them.
GLENN: Okay. So let me just summarize here before we move on. On to some other questions.
That is exactly what my grandfather who lived through the great depression said. What are the people with big large amounts of money doing?
I want to do that. And if I did do that. I would be better off in the great depression.
You just heard it, 20 percent or more, right?
From big dollars.
They're investing in gold. 20 percent!
You should -- you should have some!
CAROL: And it's interesting. Some of the portfolios we're seeing is coming from not only the equity peace, but from the fixed-income peace, which is pretty interesting too.
GLENN: Amazing.
GLENN: Can we play the audio of Katie Porter?
Katie Porter, she's a Democrat representative from California, who ran for Senate and lost. And now she's running for governor. Yesterday, about this time, she was the frontrunner.
Today, she's not. I just want to play a clip of the interview she did yesterday.
VOICE: What do you say to the 40 percent of California voters who you'll need in order to win, to vote for Trump?
VOICE: How would I need them in order to win?
VOICE: Unless you're going to get 60 percent of the vote.
Everybody who did not vote for Trump, will vote for you.
VOICE: In the general election?
VOICE: Yes.
VOICE: If it's me versus a Republican, I think that I will win. The people who did not vote for Trump.
VOICE: What if it's you versus a Democrat?
VOICE: I don't intend that to be the case.
VOICE: So how have you intended that not to be the case? Are you going to ask them not to run?
VOICE: No, no, I said, I will build the support. I have the support already in terms of name recognition, and so I will do the very best I can, to make sure that we get through this primary in a very strong position. But let me be clear with you.
I represented Orange County. I represented a purple area. I even stood on my own two feet and won Republican votes before. That's not something every candidate in this race can say. If you're from a deep blue area. If you're from LA or you're from Oakland, you don't have --
VOICE: You just said you don't need those Trump voters.
VOICE: You asked me if I needed them to win. I feel like this is unnecessarily argumentative. What is your question?
VOICE: The question is the same thing I ask everybody, that this is being called the empowering voters who stop Trump's power grab. Every other candidate has answered this question. This is not --
VOICE: I said, I support it.
VOICE: And the question is, what do you say to the 40 percent of voters who voted for Trump?
VOICE: Oh, I'm happy to say that. It's the do you need them to win part that I don't understand. I'm happy to answer the question as you have it written, and I'll answer it.
VOICE: And we've also asked the other candidates, do you think you need any of those 40 percent of California voters to win? And you're saying, no. I don't.
VOICE: No. I'm trying to say, I will try to win every vote I can. And what I'm saying to you is that -- I don't want to keep doing this. I'm going to call it. Thank you.
GLENN: She gets up and walks away.
VOICE: You're not going to do the interview with us?
VOICE: No. Not like this, I'm not. Not with seven follow-ups to every single question you ask.
STU: Oh, God forbid.
VOICE: Every other candidate has --
VOICE: I don't care. I don't care.
I want to have a pleasant, positive conversation, which you ask me about every issue on this list.
And if every question that you're going to make up a follow-up question, then we're never going to get there.
I've never had to do this before, ever.
VOICE: You've never had to have a conversation with a reporter --
VOICE: To any interview.
VOICE: Okay. But every other candidate has done this.
VOICE: What part of, I'm me -- I'm running for governor because I'm a leader. So I am going to make --
VOICE: You're not going to answer questions from reporters?
Okay. Why don't we go through -- I will continue to ask follow-up questions because that's my job as a journalist. But I will go through and ask these, and if you don't want to answer, you don't want to answer.
So nearly every legislative --
VOICE: I -- I don't want to have an unhappy experience with you, and I don't want this all on camera.
VOICE: I don't want to have an unhappy experience with you either. I would love to continue to ask these questions so that we can show our viewers what every candidate feels about every one of these issues that they care about.
And redistricting is a massive issue. We're going to do an entire story just on responses to that question, and I've asked everybody the same follow-up question.
GLENN: Didn't go well.
STU: Wow.
GLENN: Didn't go well.
STU: This is somebody who is -- she kind of even says it. She's never had to deal with follow-up questions before.
GLENN: No. No.
STU: What an amazing -- we sometimes don't appreciate what -- what a great life it must be on the left.
GLENN: Oh. I've thought about that a lot.
STU: You just go -- oh, my God. You never have to deal with anything. No one ever asks you a follow-up. No one ever pushes you on anything. You just say whatever you want, and everyone just walks away, as if it's the greatest thing of all time.
That must be so fun.
GLENN: You would be so intellectually weak. So intellectually.
STU: Oh. I mean, you see it there. She asked one minor follow-up question that isn't adversarial at all, and she pulls the plug on the interview. I'm not going to do this. I don't want all of this on camera.
GLENN: Well, there's a lot that I haven't wanted on camera. It didn't stop anybody else.
STU: Right. That's when they get most excited with you.
GLENN: Yeah, I know. I know. I know.
STU: That's so bizarre. The reporter wasn't even going at her hard. It was like, hey. What do you mean, you don't need -- it's such a -- what a layup of a question, Glenn. No offense. But it's like, do you need the 40 percent of people to -- Trump voters to win.
You say, well, I want to get as many of them as I can. And, of course, I want to get as many as I can.
But I want to stand on my principle.
Any politician. That's not even a follow-up question.
It's like, "Do you want more voters?"
That's the hard question she walked out of an interview for?
GLENN: But remember who she is. Remember who she is.
Okay.
STU: Must we?
GLENN: Well, I mean, I think we have just proven, everything they said wasn't true. According to people who had worked in her office, she has made several -- multiple staffers cry. People are so anxious to even -- to even staff her, because if anything goes wrong, she flips out on whatever staffer is present. She just talks to staffers however she wants. One criticism of Porter is that she allegedly is a terrible person, according to some accounts, abusive and racist. Separate text messages surfaced in which Porter scolded a staffer for giving the congresswoman COVID.
One message said, she was rage-prone and had a tendency to disparage staffers. Others suggested her expectations were wildly unrealistic. One message accused her of making racist comments.
Those are from her staffer. And remember, those are from 2022. I mean, we've seen this. And they just buried all of that. And now you're starting to see it. You know, when you force people into uncomfortable situations, you generally see who they really are.
And that wasn't really an uncomfortable. That was a normal situation for anybody who is -- you can't handle that, sweetheart, you can't handle anything.
But imagine, you're in California. She was the front runner yesterday!
That's who everybody was like, "Yeah, I'll probably vote for her."
It was yesterday!
STU: Yeah. Looking at Kalshi, running the prediction markets, and she was at a 40 percent chance to win, which was double anybody else in the race.
And today, she's now a slight underdog in the race from that interview. It was that bad.
Now, we don't know how the electorate actually responds to it --
GLENN: We don't know how much people will actually see it.
It can run and go away.
STU: Oh, conservatives will see that today. Because conservatives will play it like crazy. Will people who might actually vote for her see it, is a totally different question.
GLENN: How do we -- you know, we watch ABC, CNN. We have MSNBC on in front of us all the time. We listen to NPR. We listen to -- you know, the New York Times. We read the New York Times.
STU: Maybe it's time to appreciate us a little bit more. Just saying. We do that for you, every day.
GLENN: Yeah. We do it, so you don't have to. However, we bring those things up all the time. On the air.
We know where the other side stands.
There are stories that just don't hit that side.
STU: Yeah. They have no idea.
GLENN: And they don't listen to anything else. And so there are stories like that -- that stupid story of -- the judge's house burning down. There will be people forever, that believe that was a hate crime.
STU: Okay.
GLENN: There is no evidence of anything.
STU: Even of arson.
GLENN: There's nothing.
STU: Let alone some conservative that did it.
GLENN: It was a house that burned down.
That's all we know now.
They had to immediately jump to, it's a house of a judge. That judge stopped Donald Trump. Harmeet Dhillon wrote a really, absolutely innocuous, you know, hey, this judge just made this ruling.
We will fight that every way, we possibly can. That can't stand!
They took that and said, Harmeet Dhillon was targeting this judge. So somebody went on the right, and burned that judge's house down.
None of that -- there's no evidence of any of that. They don't even know what caused the fire yet. And I'll bet you, you're going to find out, that it wasn't arson, it was just a normal fire.
It was 11 o'clock in the morning.
It was just a normal fire. The house burned down. A tragedy. Glad that nobody was hurt. Well, her husband was hurt in it.
He had some broken bones and stuff, as he tried to get out of the house. And we wish them the best. But you're going to find, I think. And I'll correct it if we find differently. It wasn't any of those things.
But they have reported that now as fact. How many people are going to believe that forever?
I can guarantee you, I have members of my own family, who will bring that up to me. Well, you say violence. What about burning the judge's house down?
And I have to say, that's not true. Yes, it is.
And they won't believe me, because they heard it on MSNBC. They heard it on CNN. They heard it on the Washington Post. And so they just believe it. There are no facts to back them. None! Now, there may be in the future. Maybe in a couple of days. Let the process work. But there's none. These journalists on the left are so unbelievably irresponsible. And then because they have zombified their entire base, their base will not listen to the other side.
There are stories, I guarantee you. Think about how many people are going to believe from here on out, that Charlie Kirk was either killed by a Jew or somebody in his own camp or it was a left-winger. It was a Donald Trump MAGA killer.
Because that's what they said. And they're not listening to you.
They're not watching Fox. They're not getting their news.
They don't -- all news from major traditionally trusted sources. They watch all of that. And they think they're getting a variety.
Well, I read the Times and the Post. Oh, New York Post or Washington Post?
Well, not the -- the New York Post.
The Washington Post. There's no variety there.
STU: It's the same thing.
And this is how something like you can change your gender with a series of magical words comes into effect.
GLENN: It's how global warming is real.
STU: A liberal hears something like the gender stuff, for example. And they hear it for the first time.
And they just like you, react the same way. They -- what? What do you mean, you can just become a girl? What are you talking about?
They, in their minds, react the same way when they hear that. And then they hear it 500,000 times unchallenged.
GLENN: And saying, science is settled.
STU: And they're like, wow. I must have been wrong about that.
GLENN: If they have nothing to back it up, like in this burning down the house. They just say it over and over. And people go, well, they wouldn't say that, if it wasn't true.
STU: Right. And I don't hear anybody else. Oh, except for the crazy conservatives. That's what they're saying.
So, I mean, this is why -- I have hope, again. There's a lot of work to be done. She has a difficult job. But I hope for the Bari Weiss situation. It would be great if there was just an organization out of all of the ones that exist, that just comes out and gives you fair -- you know, balanced stuff. Now, I know Fox does that. But they're seen more as a conservative network obviously. But their slogan for years was fair and balanced. And it was seen by people who watched it and watched other networks. As the most balanced.
GLENN: Yeah. I think it was 40 -- 30 or 40 percent of the audience was Democrat.
STU: Democrat. So there's plenty of people who -- who will actually go and read and listen to other things.
But it's not particularly common. And I don't know -- what might happen is if the coverage by Bari Weiss over at CBS is, quote, unquote, too fair. They will be --
GLENN: They will be --
STU: They will be seen as a right-wing network and dismissed again.
GLENN: Yeah. That's how they will make them. And, by the way, congratulations, I was so glad to see GLAAD and everybody else, you know, LGBT celebrate Bari Weiss getting that position.
STU: Smashing another glass ceiling.
GLENN: Another glass ceiling. Yeah, it is amazing, what can be done.
STU: Too much fanfare. I was really overwhelmed by it.
GLENN: It really was. Yes. It's a first. But do we have to make that big of a deal out of it?
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: Or did you hear anything?
STU: I didn't hear one word about it. Not one word of celebration. No one -- no one -- again, this is a person who founded the free press. With her wife!
It was just bought by a major media organization for nine figures. And she's now the editor-in-chief. Or, yeah.
Is it editor-in-chief of CBS News.
Not a -- no flowery discussions about her sexual preference.
GLENN: No. No.
STU: Her sexual orientation.
GLENN: And she's not even conservative.
STU: No. She's not.
GLENN: She's just fair.
STU: She describes herself as center left. And this is how desperate we are in the race.
Wait. Someone who is center left, and actually kind of means something with her. She will actually say it, because sometimes conservatives are right on stuff.
We're like fine. We're not even asking for --
GLENN: Look at how desperate we are. But look at the other side. How authoritarian they are, on the other side.
You can't even say, occasionally they get it right!
No! Never.
STU: Never.
GLENN: And we're the authoritarians.