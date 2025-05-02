What I Saw at The White House Reveals Who Trump REALLY Is

When Glenn visited the White House to interview President Trump about his first 100 days in office, Trump gave him a personal tour that revealed a side of him that the media never shows. But there was one moment of the visit that Glenn believes sums up exactly who Trump is, and it would blow the media’s narrative out of the water. Out of respect for Trump, Glenn has decided not to share the full story until he gets permission from the White House. But he shares what he can. Plus, Glenn shares photos from his time with the President and what he learned about Trump’s love for history, art, and America.
Watch the full interview with President Trump HERE
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Welcome to the Glenn Beck Program.
So I just sent some photos. I think we're posting them I happen now.
If you happen to be watching us right now, I want you to -- I want you to just see these -- these photos. These are the things that we just took along the way.
Now, this is Donald Trump and I.
We're down stairs where the tours go. And he's got the picture.
And you saw this. Maybe if you follow the White House. Their X or their Instagram.
It's a painting of Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton.
And he's -- he's got a picture of him, almost like a -- almost like a warrior, with warrior paint on his face.
In between.
And it -- my favorite picture, is the one that follows it. And it's this one!
Because he's turning around. And he's buttoning his coat. We will take a picture together. He's turning around. He goes. It's driving them out of their minds. And I'm just laughing.
Because I'm like, this guy is just trolling, nonstop trolling.
I love this! They don't -- it's driving them crazy! And he -- they have no idea, that he's trolling them.
STU: It seems like, he has a lot of important things to do.
And this is where he gets his joy. You know, just screwing with the media.
GLENN: It is.
STU: It's like what makes him happy outside of his actual hard work.
GLENN: It takes him 20 seconds, walking down a hall, and going, you know what. You know that painting of me, with the war paint put in between.
That's all it took. That's all it took.
STU: Right. It's caused multiple news stories to be written.
Viral reaction, and everything else.
GLENN: Oh, my gosh.
Right. Now, here's a picture of the two of us. Tania and I, sitting at the -- sitting at the desk, in front of the president. And the president is telling us about all of the paintings that he just hung up.
Everything that the New York Times says, you know, oh, he wants to be a dictator.
He's explaining it to me.
It was important to him. Because I think he knew, I would understand.
And his explaining, this is why I'm doing all of this stuff.
And he just said, you seat painting of George Washington behind there?
That is -- hasn't been seen since Reagan.
Yada. Yada. Yada. And that's Tania and I looking back at the painting. This is me standing, as he's talking about the Declaration of Independence. This is me standing in front of the Declaration of Independence just reading it, and looking at it. It's in pristine condition.
Now, if you want to be a dictator, why would you put that right next to your desk?
Why? Why? Why? Why?
STU: It's the ultimate non-dictator document, right?
Anti-dictator.
GLENN: Next one is Tania and I looking up at another painting as he's telling us about it. This is the two of us on the back patio as we're walking out. He's taking us some place. He's like, let me tell you about the -- as we pass it. I said, this place pisses me off every time.
And he says, what do you mean?
The rose garden. I said, it pisses me off every time.
And he says why?
Because of what they did to Melania. All they did was bash her, and how she wrecked the rose garden, when she took the original plans from Jackie O and restored the garden exactly the same way.
And he just looked at me and goes, I don't even understand it.
I don't know -- they just hate. They just hate. The facts don't matter.
And he starts in, and tells me some other things that are coming.
It's going to be fun. It's going to be fun to watch.
This is a picture. The next someone a picture of us down in -- I'm not sure which one this is.
Maybe the yellow room down towards the basement.
And we were -- we were down stairs.
Going by the library.
Talking about stuff.
And he goes, oh. Oh. Oh. Oh.
I have to show you this.
He is exactly like I am, when I get over to the museum.
His head would explode, if he came over to the museum.
His head would explode.
Because he's exactly like I am.
When I get to a tour over the museum, nobody can stop me. Everybody is like, Glenn, you have to cause these. And I'm like, yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah.
And I'm so excited to share all of history.
That's what he is doing. He is not -- he is not boasting. He is so excited to show American history.
And we walked into this room. And he was -- he was like, oh, you've got to see this painting. And this is where I understood. He really knows art. He's like, you've got to see this painting. And he comes in. All these beautiful paintings.
And this is the room, where before he talks about the painting. I said, let me ask you something, Mr. President. I know you're Donald J. Trump.
But -- and he stopped me. I was kind of frustrated. Because he was like, oh, absolutely.
And I thought, he doesn't know what I'm going to ask. He did know.
And I said, what do you mean? He said, every day, I get up, and I think I can't believe I'm allowed in this house. I can't believe I'm in this. So you want to talk about humble?
Does that like a dictator? Does that sound like a dictator, New York Times?
So he goes in, and he's like, look at this painting. It's the painting of Jackie O.
It's stunning the painting of Jackie O. And this is us in that room. Now, do any of those things sound like a dictator? Any of them? Any of them?
Any of them?
I -- I have to tell you, I -- I -- I didn't sign a non-disclosure on one thing, that -- but I -- out of respect for him. I'm not going to say it, until I get permission from somebody at the White House.
And I know he's on his way to Rome today, to pay his respects over to the Pope. Oh, man.
I want to show. Because I had the physical -- I have the photographic evidence, of something that will blow your mind! About this guy.
And I know if they -- if I ask, they're going to say, no. Please don't. Please don't.
But I have it. They don't know I have it. And they won't make me sign a -- it was captured during a moment while we were filming.
So I have the right to do it.
When I wanted it so badly. But I'm not going to. Out of respect for him.
But I know he will say, no. You can't show that.
But I have to tell you, we airbrushed something out of something of a photo that's been released.
My wife caught it. And she's like, did you see this?
And I'm like, no. And she's like, look at this! And it stopped everybody in their tracks. And they're like, holy cow.
What -- and it is -- it tells you everything you need to know about this guy!
And out of courtesy, we have airbrushed it.
And for the -- I've got to tell you. If he won't allow me to talk about it. At some point, when he's no longer the president, I will tell you about it. Because it is -- it tells you everything about who this really. Who this guy truly is. Who he truly is.
And I know it, and I know why I was there. Because I know who he was meeting with. Just about an hour later.
And who he was meeting with, were veterans.
And those veterans. The guy who was actually leading that.
We were leaving the Roosevelt room, and coming into the Roosevelt room, was Tim Kennedy.
And he had a whole bunch of veterans. With him.
And you might have seen the video of him with the veterans, where he's -- they're taking off their prosthetics. And putting him on his desk.
And he is signing their prosthetics.
And I know who he -- I just know who he is. I know who he is.
STU: We are so close to getting this information. This is not even going to take a month. Not a day after he came back.
PAT: Not even close --
STU: You already walked us down the hallway. All you have to do is open the door. You're all the way down there. This is -- I mean.
GLENN: Nope. Nope. I won't. I won't.
STU: You build up this great story, and then you don't tell us the story.
GLENN: No. It's torture. Because that one, I don't have a non-disclosure on.
That one is free game. But out of respect, I don't want to say.
I know -- I know him.
No. Please don't. Please don't.
I tell you, that one, I will either be on the phone with him. Or face-to-face.
And say, you have to let me tell that story!
STU: Is that he wants to be a dictator?
Does he have a king's crown.
GLENN: All right. I give. He has a guillotine in his pocket. In his pocket!
Yes. Little teeny heads.
Because all of the people that are overeducated and at the New York Times.
They have little teeny heads. So he has a little teeny head guillotine.
That he carries around with him all the time.
STU: I knew that's who he was.
GLENN: Right. Oh, my God.
STU: Being in the New York Times, in the next 15 minutes, I'm sure.
GLENN: So let's see. Here's something: Search warrant applicants -- or applications show that federal investigators knew for years about the millions of dollars flowing to Joe Biden's son from Ukraine, China, Romania, and elsewhere.
Newly unredacted IRS and FBI search warrants tied to the federal investigation into Hunter Biden provides new details of the information that investigators had in their possession about President Joe Biden's son's business deals. Linked to Ukraine, China, and elsewhere.
Multiple search warrant applications were released with only some redactions remaining. Late Tuesday following an agreement between Hunter Biden's legal team and the Justice Department.
The government has confirmed with subject matter experts within the Department of Justice and council to Mr. Biden, the parties agree the search warrant and applications and affidavits at issue may be unsealed with limited redactions, according to the acting US attorney for Delaware.
She added the government proposals in counsel for Mr. Biden, does not object to limited redactions to protect specific privacy and grand jury secrecy interests. So it's showing now, again, how the government -- and this is -- this is the thing, that I will pound him on, a year from now.
If we don't have arrest warrants, for people who did this, I will pound him on this!
And I told him, you -- you -- it means nothing!
It means nothing. We change everything. But you do it all through executive order.
And you don't clean out executive justice.
You don't clean out the FBI. You don't clean out Intel.
It means nothing. Because all that Deep State, they will just come back. They will just come back.
And he knows it. Be patient. Be patient. Be patient.
And I'll be patient. Not to the point where nothing happens. Because if he loses the next election, God forbid, all of this stuff comes back.
And it's got to be prosecuted!
You know, you want to go after Hunter Biden. Go after Hunter Biden.
That's fine. Who was it? Who was it, that hid all of this stuff?
I want to know, who was it? That hid. That had a vegetable for a president, who couldn't do anything.
That put our country at risk.
I want them in jail!
And I don't want them in jail, through the dictate hadn't king. I want a fair, honest trial.
I don't want any, quote, trumped up information.
I want a real, actual trial. Based on the Constitution. And the facts!
And if anyone broke the law, I don't care what party they're from. I want them jail!
That's the only way we save our country!
Now, one last thing, I don't know if you -- I don't know if you saw what made the chief data analysis at CNN go, holy cow!
But Democratic leaders in Congress, hmm.
You know, they keep saying. You know, Donald Trump is having some low numbers. He's having low numbers, especially when it comes to the economy.
All right. The belief the American people had that the Democrats would do the right thing in Congress, when it comes to the economy. Last year. Last year, it was at 80 percent.
Now, that number is 39 percent!
That is the lowest number by far, in the history of Gallup polling!
The lowest previous was 60 percent. Houston, I think we have a problem!
They're about to suffocate in space. They have no idea. This is why Chuck Schumer bailed and said, we're not going to close down the government.
And why we should have stood and said, no, no, no, no.
Shut the government down, Chucky.
Shut it down!
We had. Congress, it's not the day to piss me off.
Congress, get back to work!
Get back to work!
Fix the nation!
Work with the president.
Pass the tax cuts.
Real tax cuts.
Pass real regulation.
Pass the REINS Act. You won't have to do anything. You just pass the REINS Act. You know why you won't?
Because it makes you do your job again. That's why you won't. You weasels.