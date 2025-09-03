The Future of NASA and Space Travel | Jared Isaacman

Jared Isaacman may be the ultimate embodiment of the American dream, or he's possibly the real-life version of Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” character, Maverick. He is a wildly successful businessman who started a billion-dollar company out of his parents’ basement when he was a teenager. He has never been in the military, yet he owns and flies his own fighter jets. And in his spare time, he’s an astronaut who has worked with SpaceX, and he became the first civilian in history to perform a spacewalk. When President Trump nominated him to be the new head of NASA, he seemed like an ideal outsider choice who would soar to confirmation. But then, he ran into a firestorm of turbulence that he’s not used to navigating: D.C. politics...
Watch Glenn Beck's FULL Interview with Jared Isaacman HERE