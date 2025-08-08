Former CNN host Jim Acosta recently “interviewed” an AI-generated depiction of Parkland shooting victim Joaquin Oliver. Glenn Beck calls the stunt dystopian and sick, asking: “What does it truly mean to be alive if, in death, you’re more useful?”
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: So here's a story that I think, if we don't stop and pay attention to right now, just one small story, it may seem like something small. But if we don't pay attention to it right now. I don't think we recognize what it means to be human in a generation, from now, if that long. Journalist. I shouldn't say journalist.
Publicity hound Jim Acosta just did an interview -- I can't even say that. Just did -- I don't even know what you would call it.
Did a publicity stunt, not with a witness.
Not a grieving parent. He sat down with an AI ghost.
It's an AI recreation of a 17-year-old kid, named Joaquin Oliver. He was murdered in the Parkland Massacre.
And then he called it journalism. He called it a conversation, but it wasn't.
It was neither!
It was -- it wasn't even human. Let me play this grotesque pantomime for you. Listen.
VOICE: Joaquin, I would like to know, what your solution would be for gun violence.
VOICE: Great question. I believe in a mix of stronger gun control laws, mental health support, and community engagement. We need to create safe spaces for conversations and connections, making sure everyone feels seen and heard.
It's about building a culture of kindness and understanding; what do you think about that?
VOICE: I think that's a great idea, Joaquin.
(laughter)
STU: That is the worst thing I've ever seen in my life. I had -- I had seen all the headlines. I hadn't actually seen the...
(laughter)
GLENN: Now, it is so --
STU: Sorry.
GLENN: It's so bad, it's funny, at this point. Right? It's just horrible.
I want to put this into perspective: This is a digital ventriloquist act. He's a puppet. It's the image of a dead kid, long buried, animated. Like a puppet, for the politics of those who are still living.
Now, let me ask you something, that, you know, we haven't dared to ask out loud yet.
And that is, what does it mean?
What his it truly mean to be alive?
In death, you're more useful.
What are the Republicans saying. Or sorry, the Democrats saying right now to some of the people in Congress.
They're saying, you need to take a bullet. Why?
Because you're more useful, if you're dead.
If somebody assassinates you. So what does it mean to be alive, if in death, you're more useful?
What does it mean when your image. Your voice. Your soul as captured by a memory or photograph, can be summoned back again.
Not by God. But by algorithms and agenda.
I hate to go all religious on you. But I have to tell you, if this isn't the making of a graven image, I don't know what is.
Thou shall not making a graven image.
You don't make for yourself an idol or any likeness of what is in heaven, above, or on earth beneath.
You know, the Native Americans used to -- they would never let you take your picture.
Some of them. Some tribes.
They would never let you take your picture. Because they thought it would steal your soul.
This doesn't have a soul. This is taking your image, bringing you back to life, without a soul.
When man starts creating a likeness, to wield power or emotion, we stop serving God. And we start serving ourselves.
And I'm going to be generous here. And say, don't blame the parents.
I don't -- I don't question their grief, in any way, shape, or form.
But this -- this -- this is no longer theirs.
This is not their son. This is a political puppet.
The minute Joaquin's AI avatar spoke political opinions into a camera, it stopped being about grief, and became propaganda!
And this, my friend, is only the beginning.
What happens when governments use AI resurrected faces for propaganda?
What happens when terrorists Use Deepfake hostages?
Hostages who are already dead? Pleading for help?
You don't think that could happen with Hamas?
You don't think that Hamas couldn't have made an image, in fact, the video that we say last week, could have very well been AI.
And the kid could be dead.
Now, it's not. But that's what's coming.
What happens when we begin to trust synthetic testimony, over human -- actual human experience?
This isn't just immoral.
This is very, very dangerous. This is soul-erasing.
This is post-human.
You are entering a world now, that is -- it's post-human!
This is the dystopian world. And we're just beginning to step into it. We're entering an age, where the dead can be programmed, to speak the words of the living.
Where the brief is nothing more than a marketing tool.
Where death is not your end!
But just the data set now, to be parsed and projected. And used politically.
And here's the real sick part of this: The more meaningful your death, the more valuable your ghost.
If that doesn't shake to you your core, nothing is going to.
If this doesn't wake you up to the dangers of AI, nothing will.
If this doesn't wake you up to go, oh, dear God, I've got to get back to the basics, I have to start asking the questions, what does it mean to be human? Nothing will!
We -- we have to draw really strong, ethical hard lines in the sand, on the use of AI. The use of likeness of the dead. It should be codified into law, internationally. And I'm not saying, you know, you're not bringing characters back. You know, you're not bringing -- you're not bringing things back to, you know, show them in movies, or for entertainment or whatever.
But when you're bringing dead children back, I don't know. I think there's a problem here.
There's a problem. We -- and we also have to teach our kids discernment here. Critical thinking.
You know, and more than critical thinking. Moral reasoning has got to be taught.
We need a generation that knows the difference between the real and the artificial.
Between the sacred and the synthetic.
Because that's going to be blurred.
All of it is blurred. How long before a Jim Acosta clown isn't the one doing it, but somebody serious? Transparency, from media. From tech.
Not after the fact. But before the images even appear on the screen.
Now, to his credit, he did say, this was AI. Of course. But it's a ghost!
We have to reawaken the soul, the concept of the soul. This is why I've said for years, that Ray Kurzweil is one of the scariest guys I have ever met. Because he doesn't believe in the soul.
He believes that that -- what you just saw, is just as real, as the real kid.
Some -- the soul can't be copied. It can't be coded.
It can't be commodified.
Because we lose our soul, in our culture.
If we lose it in our -- in our culture, in our politics. In our mourning. In our journalism.
Then you've got nothing left.
And doesn't Joaquin Oliver deserve dignity in life? Everybody knows he deserves peace in death.
Right?
What he didn't deserve, is to be animated by code, to deliver a political message like a branded mascot.
I'm sorry, but if this is the parents' doing, the parents -- the parents, shame on you. Shame on you.
I -- I understand your grief as much as a person can, that hasn't lost a child. I understand your grief, but this is sick.
You know where this road leads? It lees to a future where grief can be licensed.
Where every dead child becomes a campaign.
And where being alive, no longer requires a pulse.
Just a well-trained AI model.
You never die!
That's not compassion. That is not progress. That is hell, wearing the mask of empathy.
Shame on you, Jim Acosta!
Because out of all the people that could have done this, you're only doing it for PR. You're only doing it because you need the attention.
It's sick. And Americans have to stand up and say, no more. You have to at least, in your personal life, make a decision, what is life?
And what is death worth?