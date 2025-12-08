FACT-CHECK: Is Tim Walz (politically) RETARDED?

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is mad that President Trump called him “retarded”, and that now people are driving past his house and calling him a retard. Glenn looks at the cold, hard facts: Is Tim Walz actually retarded…at least politically?
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: You're going to be upset by this. You're going to be seriously upset by this, okay? And I'm going to use -- only because I have to. Only because I have to. And 99 percent of me wants to. Okay. I lied. One hundred and two percent of me wants to use the R-word in this particular case. Tim Walz. Tim Walz is upset because the President has called him retarded.
Now, I think he might be retarded. Now, not necessarily, you know, I don't know what his IQ is. Probably pretty low. But I don't know if he's down to 60. But had you seen PQ is definitely under 60. His political quotient is definitely under 60. You know, the guy, hmm, he's, you know, I put him in the category of -- what was his name? Dean. Howard Dean. Yeah! Remember that guy who walked out. We're going to go to Virginia and Kentucky and Minnesota. Yeah!
And you're like, no. Dude, you just lost. You're not going anywhere past here.
I am not sure that he is clinically retarded. But in the playground sense, he's definitely retarded. You know what I'm saying, Stu?
STU: Yeah. Like how, you know, kids used to say it back in the day. Like that --
GLENN: Yeah, the playground.
STU: That general. Certainly, that definition, it would apply to him, I assume.
GLENN: Right. And, remember, that's the same point to where, all of us heard from our mothers, sticks and stones can break your bones, but words will hurt you. Remember? Remember that one? Remember that -- when you were called retarded or whatever on the playground. And you would go home, they called me retarded. And your mom would look at you like, yeah, well, maybe you are.
Or she just immediately said to you, sticks and stones will breaking just remember that. Just remember that, son. Words can never hurt you.
It doesn't matter what they say about you. We don't say that anymore.
STU: It was pretty good advice. Especially with the internet in mind. I don't think that's what our parents thought of at that time.
But it's much, much worse. And much more people seem to be affected by the words are violence sort of thought process. Like, that is -- that is real these days.
GLENN: I -- I also have a problem with a guy who, you know, surrounds himself with people who call the president a Nazi. I don't know. Which one is worse? A Nazi or a retarded?
STU: Yeah. Nazis were really bad. That's actually a serious accusation.
Fascist is another one.
Pretty serious accusation.
GLENN: Yeah, or just weird.
STU: I was just about to say that. That is exactly the reason he was on the ticket is because he was name-calling other people, and calling them weird.
It was his only qualification outside of he's -- you know, massively inept and corrupt.
All the other things that would, of course, qualify him to be on a democratic ticket. Outside of that. The only reason he stood out from all the other loser Democrats. Is that he said the word weird on TV once.
And Kamala Harris, who has admitted that the reason that she made. Or at least the day she made that decision. She was, quote, unquote, overtired. Why would you point that out?
I don't understand. But that the only theoretical reason he was on the ticket was because he was calling people names. He called them weird.
Which was another school -- was another like school play ground, like insult back in the day.
You're weird.
GLENN: Yeah, weirdo.
STU: Yeah. Weirdo.
Yeah, that was the way it was.
And so he's able to enjoy the benefits of calling people childish names.
But when he gets called those names, it gets really scary for him.
GLENN: I know. Well, he hasn't listened to his mother. He thinks words can actually hurt him.
Now, Stu, do we know, does he agree, does he agree with the -- the state senator that says that Minnesota won't survive without Somalians?
Can we play this, please?
It's cut four.
VOICE: State Senator Zaynab Mohamed said these attacks will stop with Somalis, and their contributions can't easily be erased.
VOICE: We are in every industry. And Minnesota will not be able to survive, nor thrive without Somalis.
STU: Hmm. Really? Is that accurate?
That the -- the state of Minnesota cannot survive without the Somali community.
Now, my understanding was that they are relatively new to the state, which has survived for a very long time before their arrival.
I would also note, Glenn. And you might be able to help me with this one.
This one, we will get deep here. And I understand at times, the audience hears us get deep into science and mathematics.
GLENN: Oh, we're known for that. We're known.
STU: We're known.
And I understand sometimes it will be confusing. You're driving to work. Hearing all these numbers.
Maybe if you looked at them on a spreadsheet, you would be able to recognize what's going on.
When you're in your car, it's hard to internalize all of this.
I'm going to try to lay it out. Because I don't understand it. And maybe you do.
What we understand is about a billion dollars of fraud, not all of it from the Somali community. But the vast majority seemingly coming from the Somali community. And then the comeback to that was that Somali community pays about 67 million dollars in taxes, every year.
So can you do the math on this?
One of the numbers is a billion. And the other one is 67 million.
Which one do you think is more important?
Which one is higher. Do we need to get AI.
GLENN: Tim Walz. Tim Walz.
67 million.
STU: 67 million. Or a billion. That's the question. Which one is larger?
GLENN: Four.
You mean with four?
Four.
STU: Now, if you think about it, Glenn, the first number in both of those. Like 1 billion, the first number is a one.
67 million, the first number is a 6.
GLENN: Six is bigger than one!
STU: Right? Six is bigger than one. Six is bigger than one!
GLENN: That's what's going on here.
GLENN: I would say. I would say, there are 933 reasons to say, anyone who says that that math works out. Is retarded.
Okay? It doesn't work out. Now, look, even though, they generate $500 million every year.
Okay. All right. And then they give back out of that, their taxes. Out of that.
Which this itself, it doesn't make sense to me. $500 million in revenue is what they generate. But then they pay in taxes $67 million. But what we're missing here is the $1 billion of fraudulent money being taken from the taxpayer.
So the 500 million doesn't do anything.
Okay?
STU: Still smaller.
GLENN: Still going to the Somali community.
Half. Half.
Dare I say it. Half of the size of what they just -- yeah. Okay.
I don't know. Can Grok do that? That's like a ten-year problem.
Ten-year problem!
Anyway, you have half. That number doesn't even -- you have 1 billion that's been stolen. 67 million that has been paid in taxes. That leaves $933 million, that is a deficit.
That -- you remain -- $933 million in the hole. I think we can survive without that. You mean -- I mean, sure, we don't get your 500 million.
But that's -- that's okay. That's okay.
Because we would have a billion dollars, that you didn't take.
STU: Yeah. That's right. I think we would be ahead. And, by the way, that's if -- that's if we took every Somali and just lumped them into this, which is not.
I'm sure there are some Somalis that are, you know, part of that 500 million, that are not crooked.
STU: I'm sure.
GLENN: They can stay. They're fine.
STU: I'm certain of that. In fact, I would argue, those are the people likely paying the 67 million people in taxes.
The people who were stealing all the money. Weren't paying taxes on it, which is kind of the problem. In fact, all that money that came from the state was specifically designed so they don't have to pay taxes on it.
The programs were designed, of course, when you're talking about a low income person, right?
You're not going to charge them taxes on their autism treatment. Of course, those weren't really treating kids with autism. So the actual productive members of this society, were instead paying those taxes to fund the corrupt Somalis who were stealing all the money.
And, you know, again, we've made this point a million times. And I think it holds here. Maybe treat people like individuals, right?
Maybe don't -- don't -- people -- there are members of the Somali community, that I'm sure are very important to -- to the -- to the state. They probably are great. Probably great people in that community.
I can tell you, we know with these charges. That there were a lot of people that were not living up to that expectation. Those people should be punished.
We shouldn't hide from it. We shouldn't act as if this isn't a massive problem from this group people. Charge the people responsible for it. Stop acting like we need them to survive. We don't need criminals survive as a country or a state.
GLENN: Let me just -- I have to go back to Tim Walz being upset about the retarded thing.
Play cut two, please.
VOICE: This creates danger. And I'll tell you what, in my time on this, I had never seen this before. People driving by my house and using the R-word in front of people. This is shameful. And I have yet to see an elected official, a Republican-elected official say, that's right. It's shameful. He should not say it.
Look, I'm worried. We know how these things go. They starts with taunts. They turn to violence.
STU: Taunts! Founder of the taunts of weird.
GLENN: That's weird.
STU: Thinks that that taunt can lead to violence. That's so strange.
GLENN: Who is living in the world of, he's a fascist Nazi.
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: Okay. Now suddenly, and I've never seen this.
I've never seen anything like this, Stu.
Never seen anything like this. I'm in my house, and people are driving by my house, rolling down their windows, and just screaming "retard" out.
That's going to lead to violence. That's going to lead to violence.
STU: Violence.
GLENN: No. No. It's not nice. And it's wrong. Jesus wouldn't have done it. But I don't think Jesus had to put up with all these retards as politicians, quite honestly.
I mean, I can't -- I can't answer for that. I don't know.
STU: I --
GLENN: I'm not a Biblical scholar or scientist or mathematician.
STU: We've learned that. We can't even tell numbers apart.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: But I will say, while you're right, it's obviously not -- I wouldn't tell my -- teach my children to behave that way.
GLENN: No. It is shameful. It's not right. It's not right.
STU: I will say, it's wrong to do. I will also say, it's objectively funny, picturing Tim Walz looking out his window and hearing people yell the R-word at him when he's going out to get his mail.
And people -- like, it's an objectively funny scenario.
GLENN: Every time. It is. It is. It is funny.
STU: It's bad. It's wrong that it's funny. But it's objectively funny.
GLENN: No, it's horrible.
STU: But it's objectively funny. There's no way -- there's no way to read it.
Look, I'm sure the left laughed, because -- think of what they did with J.D. Vance. They called him weird, right?
Because he ran, came up from a very poor upbringing. And rose to the levels of -- high levels of wealth and achievement and power.
They called that weird.
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah.
STU: That he loved his family.
And they -- they celebrated.
GLENN: We call that the American dream.
STU: Yeah. That used to be the American dream. Now it's weird. They, of course, yell this all the time.
They make the meme of him looking like you would say, potentially retarded would be the example of the meme they've created, to mock J.D. Vance.
They constantly mock him with this. But that doesn't lead to violence. Calling people Nazis don't lead to violence.
Despite the fact that we have seen the president of the United States, taking a bullet after all of this has happened. We saw a Charlie Kirk get assassinated at a stage. After people said that about him.
But it's the R-word being yelled at Tim Walz when he goes to get -- when he waddles out to get his mail.
That's the thing we're supposed to be concerned about?
No. No.
GLENN: I mean, I don't want to see this in real life. I don't want this to happen.
Because it is wrong. But I do want somebody to create an AI reproduction of just some kids driving by.
And he's in his fuzzy slippers getting newspaper in the morning.
And these kids, like in American graffiti, going, hey, retard.
I mean, I do kind of want to see that. I do. I do. Yeah. It's wrong. It's wrong of me.
All right.