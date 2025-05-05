Why Patricia Heaton is Building a NEW Hollywood in Middle America

Christian movies can learn a whole lot from serial killer murder mysteries, The Daily Wire’s Andrew Klavan tells Glenn. While Christian films tend to have good messages, they don’t often touch on the dark realities of this fallen world we live in – realities that even the Bible addresses through the stories of Cain and Abel and many others. Instead, Klavan argues, he gets more biblical truths out of movies like “Halloween” and “The Silence of the Lambs” and books like “Crime and Punishment” than he does films like “God’s Not Dead.” Klavan tells Glenn how he finds God in the literature of darkness, a topic he further delves into in his new book, “The Kingdom of Cain.”
GLENN: Andrew Klavan. Host of the Andrew Klavan program. The Andrew Klavan Show.
How are you, sir?
ANDREW: I'm good. Good to see you.
GLENN: Good to see you. I don't think I've seen you out of your element ever.
ANDREW: Yes, I've been many times to the studio.
GLENN: Have you? Well, they were memorable.
ANDREW: I get this reaction a lot.
GLENN: No. I just love you. I love you. And I got to tell you, the best compliment I could give you, your son is remarkable.
ANDREW: He is remarkable. He is.
GLENN: I hope some day, somebody will say that by my children. Really remarkable.
You and your wife are amazing parents.
ANDREW: Oh, well, thank you.
GLENN: So tell me about the Kingdom of Cain, and talk down to me.
ANDREW: It's a really simple book, and very entertaining, because it's about the movies that we all love.
GLENN: Wait. Wait. Wait. Wait. He says this. Let me read this to you, Stu, and see if you understand what this is.
STU: The Kingdom of Cain looks at three murders in history, including the first murder. Cain's killing of his brother Abel. And at the art created from imaginative engagement, from those horrific events by artists ranging from Dostoyevsky to Hitchcock. To make beauty out of the world, as it is shot through with evil and injustice and suffering. It is the task, not just of the artist, but Klavan argues of every life rightly lived.
Examining how the transformation occurs in art. Grants us a vision of how it could happen in our life. What is this about?
STU: I don't know what you're missing.
ANDREW: I will tell you, I'm a crime writer. Right? I get this letter all the time. Constantly. It says, you call yourself a Christian.
That part is true, and yet you write about horrific things. You right about murder.
Prostitutes and gangsters, and all this stuff.
Why do you do that?
And the reason is very simple. I believe that God is a central fact of reality. And I believe that any artist who speaks truthfully about reality, will speak about God.
And so what I did. I took three murders. Three very famous murders.
I showed how they inspired works of art. Over and over and over again.
They're -- not just one work of art. But they kept coming back, inspiring other works of art. And how those works of art actually speak about something, that happens to a society, when it begins to lose its faith. As our society has certainly done.
You know, and they chart those works of art, and some of them are like the stupidest little horror movie.
And yet, the guy who is making that horror movie understood what he was talking about.
And can show you. If you go back, for instance, and watch a slasher movie. Like Halloween, which is a very scary movie.
It's actually about the fall of the end of faith. And how it destroys sexual responsibilities.
So it takes place in the suburb. Have you seen it?
GLENN: Wait. Wait. Yeah. I have seen it.
ANDREW: Where there are no moms. And the dads are very weak.
And this knife-wielding crazy man comes back. And basically preys on kids having sex while nobody is watching.
And it's a very, very stark picture. I bet if you asked the director what he was doing, he would tell you that. It's right in the movie, when he see that. But you have to be watching this.
The thing is, these movies are -- not just movies. But novels.
The arts are -- really reveal the conscience of a culture.
GLENN: Yes.
ANDREW: And so taking the way they look at murder, tells us things that are bad about our culture.
But it also tells us about ways we want to go in the future.
The role, for instance, of psychiatrists in -- in these films.
Films. Most of these films are based on murder, committed by Ed Dean in the 1950s, a guy who was constant. Who used to kill women.
Right?
And then dress up in their bodies. Just like in Silence of the Lambs. That inspired Psycho.
It inspired a really good horror movie called the Texas Chainsaw Massacre.
Even though it's a crazy title. It's actually a good movie. The Silence of the Lambs. All of these movies grow out of that one murder.
And what it's about? It's about confusion. It's about sexual. About gender. You know, we don't see that going around nowadays. In fact, it's everywhere. In fact, these movies were made in the 1950s, '60s, '70s, and '80s and on. And so they were predicting, as art often does, what was going to happen, and explaining why.
GLENN: So do you think Alford Hitchcock knew that this was coming? Or he was just a good storyteller?
ANDREW: You are a good story teller. Who was it? T. S. Eliot said a great poet writes himself, and in writing himself, he writes his time.
And I think that that's what happens. These artists basically bring something out of themselves. But it reveals where we are all are. And it reveals where we are going. If you see where we are, you can tell where we're going.
That's why the book does not just concentrate on the darkness. It actually says. What do you do?
How do you react? Now that you know what's happening. How do you react to those things in a creative, joyful way?
Because this is -- the Bible doesn't say things will be great. The Bible says. Yeah.
GLENN: That's not the main point.
ANDREW: Being crucified. And at the same time, it says, rejoice ever more.
GLENN: Right.
ANDREW: So one of the things that really bothers me about Christian movies.
Is they don't really represent life.
If you do a Christian movie, that has real things in it, you get slammed.
Why would you put it in?
Why was there sex? Why was there murder?
One of the major influences that turned me to Christ, when I was 19 years old. That took three decades to kick in.
But it was reading Crime and Punishment. About an axe murderer. And about a prostitute who basically turns this axe murderer's life around.
If you walked into a Christian bookstore today.
And say, can I have that book about the axe murderer and the hooker? Yeah, they would look at you like you were nuts. Because Dostoyevsky was a great artist and a great Christian.
One of the truly deep and interesting Christians in history.
He revealed something about the philosophies that were rising up at that time.
And that are still with us today. And the philosophies that later became spoken out by Nietzsche. And Nietzsche affected all of the leftist philosophers that you and I have loved so much. And have done so many good things for our survival.
GLENN: So let's pretend somebody didn't read that by Dostoyevsky or whatever his name is.
And tell us the story -- and tell us the story. And exactly what -- what he was teaching.
ANDREW: Well, the idea is God is dead.
And therefore, instead of having this horrible Christian philosophy. That is nice to the poor. And the weak, and has charity. And compassion.
We need strong special men. Like Napoleon, for instance. Who will make their own law.
And this man, in this story. Crime and Punishment says, well, if I can make my own law, I can murder somebody.
And it will be a sin. It won't be wrong.
And then he actually accomplishes this murder.
And finds a way. Oh, wait. I've actually shattered the moral order. And now my life is spiraling out of control.
Now, Nietzsche wrote his philosophy, which is the exact philosophy in his book.
After Dostoyevsky wrote the novel, and then his philosophy inspired two murderers in America, named Leopold and Lowe. This was called the crime of the century. The crime of the 20th century.
GLENN: I don't remember it.
ANDREW: I know, nobody remembers it now, but it was one of the biggest crimes of the century. It inspired countless movies and television shows.
It was two kids, they were -- they were rich, gay Jewish kids in the suburbs.
GLENN: What year?
ANDREW: This is 19 -- I want to say 30 -- 30 or 40.
GLENN: Okay.
ANDREW: Yeah. It was the '30s. I'm sorry.
And they decided, well, we're Superman. Like Nietzsche. They read Nietzsche. And they thought, yes. This is what we want to be.
One of them. We will commit the perfect murder, to show we could do it.
They took a kid at random, who they know, and killed them.
GLENN: This is Rope.
ANDREW: Exactly. Exactly. And Rope became the Hitchcock film. And also inspired Compulsion, which is another movie.
Almost a true movie about it. Pops up again and again.
Two people who said, we will commit the perfect murder. Because we're superior.
If you look for it, you will find it in one story after another.
And it's based on the idea, that there's no God. And therefore, anything is permissible, and strong men have to make the rules.
GLENN: That's one of the best movies out of Hitchcock.
Nobody even knows it. Great movie from Hitchcock. And great movie with Jimmy Stewart and just really -- and disturbing.
ANDREW: Yeah, and written -- the original play was written by the guy who also wrote a play called Gaslight, which is where we get the word gaslighting.
So I talk all about these works of art. These works and movies. And listen, I think it's an entertaining book, Glenn.
GLENN: I love your work. I love your work. Most people, if you don't know who Andrew Klavan is.
You've written movies. I mean, you've written just some thrilling novels.
And novels that have been made into movies. And I'm a huge, huge fan.
But, I mean, you know, you are talking to mice here.
ANDREW: I try to just make it about things that people like and enjoy.
GLENN: Yeah. So what is -- what is the lesson that we learn from -- from all of this?
ANDREW: Well, I think the most important lesson, if I can call it that, in the book. Is that the beauty has something to do with the answer to evil.
You know, one of the things that keeps people from believing in God. They say, there's so much evil in the world.
How can a good God, allow this evil to exist?
And at the end of the book, the last third of the book. Which is a very personal statement about what I do, to basically live joyfully in the world, that I can see is evil.
It ends with looking at the statue of Michelangelo. Which is one of the most beautiful works --
GLENN: Beautiful.
ANDREW: But it think about what it's about, Glenn. It's about a mother with her dead son. It is a world with a dead God. It's the worst movement in human history. And yet Michelangelo, a man, made it beautiful.
And my question at the end of the book, is if a man can take that misery, that suffering, that evil, and turn it into beauty, what can God do with the world that we're living in now?
When he works with the marvel of eternity. And so I work my way to that point, by going to the movies that we watch, the stories that we read.
And why we're so fascinated with murder.
You know, think about try crime. This is what this is about.
STU: Why are we?
ANDREW: Because it is the borderline, where you cannot say, there's something right about this.
It's the place where I suddenly realize that the moral order has its great points, but it also has a very stark --
GLENN: So explain to me. Explain to me why shows like, let's say.
Yellowstone.
Are so satisfying, because you're kind of like -- kind of like seeing that guy taking to the train station.
You know what I mean?
You know that it's wrong. But you're kind of in there. You're kind of like -- you know.
And you feel. At least I do. I mean, I'm sure a lot of people watch. Yeah. That's fine.
I watch it. I don't like the fact that I kind of -- I'm rooting for them.
ANDREW: I think the best art does that to you. I really enjoy this. That actually tells me something about myself, that I don't want to think about.
GLENN: Yeah.
ANDREW: See, a lot of people think art is like a sugar pill, that they used to give you a little lesson in life. A little parable of sorts. I don't think that's what it is at all.
I think it's an experience that you really can't have in your life, that broadens the way you look at life. Broadens your view of humanity. So when you get Christian stories like God Is Not Dead. I don't want to pick on anybody.
GLENN: But you'll pick on them.
ANDREW: I will pick on them. The guy is hit by a car. He says, well, at least he was saved.
I think, really? We can't just say -- you can't call his wife say, and say, this is a sad moment. Let me grieve when people die? We can't say we're horrified by death and afraid?
So I want Christian art that deals with life in a real way.
And shows that people who are afraid. And people who have evil thoughts, and people who want to justify murder. And they -- there are moments when we all sort of think -- but if you go off into a room by yourself and ask, how can I make the perfect world?
Within two minutes, so help me.
You will be committing mass murder in your mind.
Let me see. Well, first, I have to go to rid of these people because these people can't be reformed. You'll wipe them out, right?
So that's who we all are.
When he start to see that. I believe that's actually a layer on top of who we really.
I believe who we really are is who Christ wants us to be. That's the question.
How do you get through that layer?
That's what artists do for us. They show us our true selves.
And lead our conscience to the place we're supposed to go.
GLENN: All right. Our natural soul is who Christ wants us to be.
ANDREW: Right.
GLENN: And we're encapsulated in this flesh. And the natural man is an enemy to that. And it's the battle back and forth.
ANDREW: And that's what art is. That battle. That's where drama comes from. That's where tragedy comes from.
You know, one of the stories I mentioned in the Kingdom of Cain is Macbeth, because it's such a great story about murder.
And it ends with the most beautiful speech about nihilism, about things, nothing makes sense. Nothing is worth anything. Right? Life is a tale told by an idiot. But because you're watching a play, you understand, Shakespeare is not saying that. A guy has detached himself from the moral order is saying that. He's lost the meaning of life, because he's detached himself from the meaning of life.
And so studying murder and writing art about murder. Takes you to the most serious questions about who we are. And who we really are. And what we really want. And how we -- you know, that inner battle that goes on. Which is to me, the source of drama.