Ron Paul EXPOSES How the Federal Reserve Keeps Up its Scam!

Former Congressman Ron Paul breaks down how the Federal Reserve operates and how it has become so entrenched in the American economic system. He tells Glenn Beck that the problem is continuing to get worse and offers up his advice on what really needs to happen to begin to fix this situation.
GLENN: Let me take you to Canada for just a second.
And I want to -- this is a story that happened a while ago. But I want to just show you the dangers of public/private partnerships.
You're hearing this all the time. And every time, Joe Biden would say, public will she private partnership. It was all the Green New Deal and everything else.
I kept saying, that is fascism. That is exactly the deal that Mussolini and Hitler made. That's the difference between Communism and fascism.
They let you do your own thing. But you're a partner with the government. And as long as you abide by all of their rules, you're fine!
But the minute you disagree, you don't have a say. They'll throw you out on the street, so fast, your head will spin.
And that's exactly what happened to a hospice center. The Delta Hospice Society.
I have the -- the executive director on. Angelina Ireland.
And I asked her to come on today, to tell us the story of what happened, to her hospice facility.
Angelina, thank you for joining me.
ANGELINA: Hello, again. Thank you so much for having me today.
GLENN: You bet. You bet.
So you -- the hospice society is a public/private partnership with Canada.
You guys raised $8.5 million to build this property. And you negotiated a 25 or 35 million-dollar lease for the property. Right?
Tell me about this.
ANGELINA: Right. So we're a private society. So a 34-year organization.
Palliative care is basically, you take care of people, when they're chronically ill or terminally ill. You take care of them well.
So we fundraised over a couple -- a few years ago, $8 million to open a hospice and a palliative care support center next door. And so we raised that money.
We got a 35-year land lease with the public health authority. We built two buildings. A ten-bed hospice, a 7500 square foot supportive care center, where we did our counseling, all the supportive programs.
And then the service agreement was for operating costs. So every year, they give us $1.4 million, and we built those buildings. We opened them, and we operated our program, at the hospice for ten years.
Everything went fine, until this thing they called, the state euthanasia program called MAID. Right?
GLENN: Maid.
ANGELINA: And then the province basically came to us and said, you will have to start providing euthanasia. You will have to start killing your patients in the hospice. Because you're getting -- you're getting public money, right?
We said, absolutely not. We absolutely will not.
At which point, you're exactly right.
The fascism kicked in. I just call it stone cold communism.
And said, you're not getting any money, if you don't start killing your patients.
So then they cancelled that service agreement.
Which means, that's fine.
Look, we don't need your money. We'll be fine without your money.
Which apparently is the wrong answer.
(laughter)
GLENN: Yeah.
ANGELINA: Then they went after the lease. And we had 25 years left on that land lease, and they cancelled it.
And now, these incidentals like the buildings on them, they just consider those to be some kind of an old shack or fence, and they expropriated. So at the end of the day, they evicted, the organization from our buildings. They expropriated those assets, which were valued at eight and a half million dollars. Kicked us out, and took -- took our stuff.
And then they -- they started to operate our hospice, and they put in the euthanasia.
GLENN: Unbelievable.
They give no money for the buildings. I mean, it was their land, right? That's kind of the public/private partnership. You're taking money from them to run it, but you said to them, we don't need it.
But also, that was -- was that not federal land, that you were on? Or some sort of medical kind of preparedness of Canada.
JASON: It was. Well, it was.
Which is considered to be -- well, it was belonged to the health authority, but it was a registered lease. The titled office with 25 years left.
GLENN: Right. Right.
ANGELINA: So we had a right to be there. And of course to continue on for another 25 years.
But, of course, no, they didn't allow it.
GLENN: So when you went to the court. What did the court say?
ANGELINA: Well, you see, we didn't that get far. Because we went to three very, very prominent lawyers. And they told us straight-up.
You're not going to win.
You understand this, people?
You might walk in with one lawyer. They're going to walk in with 15 lawyers, all funded by the taxpayer.
GLENN: The government. Yeah.
ANGELINA: And you may win the first round. But you will not win -- they will tie it up. And it's called lawfare. They advised us again and again and again, to just move on. Take our punches. Take the licking from the government, and move on.
The important thing for us, was to hold on to our organization.
Because then the euthanasia after this, came for us. To try to take everything.
And we still have assets. But we did lose our bricks and mortar in the moment.
GLENN: That is crazy.
You know, I have described what's happening all around the world. With the -- with the extreme left.
With Islamists.
Not Muslims.
Islamists.
What is happening with the Communists and the fascists, is a death cult. It all seems to revolve around death. They take glee in death.
And Canada is shockingly, in many ways, leading the way on this with MAID.
You don't even know how many people are killed now with MAID a year, do you?
ANGELINA: No. We don't. We do not. I call it a culling. It's a Canadian cull. They're killing the sick people, the mentally ill, the disabled. Veterans. Homeless. The poor.
And then they're going after the children. But we do not know the numbers, exactly. I mean, the government is admitting to 60,000. There's absolutely no way it's 60,000.
I think they forgot a zero.
It's widespread. It's now considered a health care option.
When the doctor comes to a sick and vulnerable patient and saying, how would you just like to die? It's gotten completely out of hand.
It's truly a national horror for Canadians. For certainly people of faith in my country.
Pro-life for my country.
That we have no control over this.
We have no access to authentic true numbers, information.
And this whole consortium, that I call empire MAID has taken over the health care system.
GLENN: What is the -- what's the goal of this?
Do you think?
What's really behind it?
ANGELINA: Certainly. You know, so they want to talk about -- they -- they have captured the moral high ground on this, right?
If you want to be compassionate. You will have to start to kill people.
That's the only way to be compassionate. That's the only way to provide human rights.
So that very potent message, they've been able to roll it to a narrative, which is incredibly horrid.
The word is like -- it aches me. It's overwhelming.
GLENN: Yeah. Right.
ANGELINA: But why? Our public health care system, which is what happens when any government goes completely public. We have no private available.
It is illegal. It's bankrupt. We have --
GLENN: Hold on just a second. I want Americans to hear this.
Private health care, being a doctor and providing private health care is illegal in Canada.
ANGELINA: Yes, it is. The only thing you can do is to have cosmetic things done privately. That's it. You want a boob job, a nose job. You can go ahead, get a doctor and pay for that.
Everything else, it must be administered through the state, period. It has to go up to the Supreme Court of Canada. So this is undisputable.
Private health care is illegal.
GLENN: You know, I look at -- we're -- you have several states that are now trying to pass much of this.
And they are in the laws, that are being passed.
It is -- it is -- it's a requirement not to put assisted suicide down on the death.
So you have cancer.
But you didn't die of cancer.
You had cancer.
You have depression. And the doctors said, well, you can kill yourself over that.
It does not say, assisted suicide.
It is going to be illegal to put that on the death certificates.
It just has to say, depression.
Cancer.
Whatever it is.
That they helped you kill yourself over, that's -- that's what the cause of death is.
So you'll never, ever be able to count it!
You'll never be able to track it!
It is just evil, evil what's happening.
ANGELINA: It's true.
And how many people will be killed by the state? That is going to be the question. You will never know, that you are giving far too much power to the state.
Unaccountable.
Unquestionable.
GLENN: Are you -- are you shocked at the -- because I am here in America.
I mean, we just -- New York just voted for an Islamist who is saying, you know, he is for Hamas.
He is also a communist.
And they just elected him, or, you know, chose him as the Democratic candidate.
And nobody really seems to care!
When it comes to death all over, when you're seeing these things happen, I am shocked by my own citizens! Do you feel that way in Canada?
ANGELINA: Well, I personally am not shocked.
Because I know that the only thing that the socialists and the Communists ever do well, was kill people.
This should not come as a shock to anyone.
The -- the short sightedness unfortunately of a people. Is that they tend to get rewarded in the short term.
They give them stuff, money. Benefits.
It's only crops.
Ultimately, it will -- at the literal demise to allow, this kind of philosophy, political ideology.
To come into your country. Somewhere are you hopeful for the future, Angelina?
ANGELINA: You know, I love my country. To be honest with you, I am not. I am not.
We have seen in my country, an overwhelming immigration. That has come in. Talking about millions of people in a very short time.
That has literally destroyed our infrastructure, brought the health care system, to its knees.
A lot of people in my country, don't even have a family doctor.
They can't find a family doctor. They have to wait for months, upon years for the simplest of procedures.
And it isn't getting any better. So, you know, I pray because, of course, I am a person of faith. And I'm an apologetic Christian.
This is, again, very unpopular in my country.
But, you know, only God will be able to help us.
At this point.
GLENN: Thank you for ending it that way. Angelina, I appreciate it. Thank you for standing up and being vocal, and letting people of the world know that light still does exist, even though the darkness is growing.
Darker, faster. Thank you, Angelina. Appreciate it.
From Canada.
GLENN: Chip Roy is with us from the great state of Texas.
Chip is a congressman, and welcome to the program. How are you, Chip?
CHIP: Well, Glenn, I'm -- you know, I'm continuing to work through, and trying to deliver the American people. But it's getting hard.
I'm with you. I'm tired of this bill right now.
GLENN: Yeah, you're living the dream, brother.
You are just living -- who doesn't want your job?
My gosh, what's -- what -- a glorious. Glorious, fun-filled life you must live.
CHIP: Yeah, there's -- there's been -- no, no, no.
GLENN: So tell me.
Tell me, is this thing gotten better or worse?
CHIP: Unfortunately, Glenn. I believe it's gotten worse.
Now, we've not seen the final product of the Senate. We don't have the tax. We've got to review it.
I try to be level-headed during these things. I had enormously strong and good friends in the administration, who in good faith, want to see this pass. Just as you do. Just as I do, just as the American people do.
They want to see a move forward in legislation to make tax cuts permanent. To deliver on the border funding that we need. You know, Steven Miller is a long-time friend. I've known him 25 years.
Russ Voit is a long-time friend. I've known him for 25 years. We've been working together in the trenches for as long as I can remember. We all want to deliver.
The problem is, the swamp is going to swamp.
And right now, we have a bill, that in my estimation, violates the house framework.
But more importantly, would add significantly to the deficits. Now, we have differing views.
GLENN: More. More than it did. More than it did, right?
CHIP: Quite a bit, in my view.
And look, there is going to be a debate about this. About tax cuts. And revenues. And all the stuff.
And I get it. Baseline. CBO. All these different things. I'm just telling you, Glenn, as objectively as I can, I look at the math, and I look at how you factor in economic growth, which I'm doing. Factor in revenues. And expenditures.
And what we're doing, on mandatory spending.
Which is not enough.
The fact that we're only repealing half of the green new scam, if we're lucky.
The fact that we're continuing to allow Medicaid. To go to illegals. Because of some arcane center rules.
The fact that we're continuing to allow Obamacare subsidies to fund transgender surgeries.
The fact that we're going to -- in my estimation, have probably a couple of trillion of deficit spending in the first four years.
Which means, you will have more interest.
Which means, it's going to stack up, all to get savings, in five years.
That's not what you and I signed up for.
Now, I'm looking at this, trying to say, okay.
The president wants tax cuts. So does I.
The president wants borders, so do I.
I think the president wants us to repeal the entire Green New scam. I think the president wants us to get good reforms. Be careful.
Like handle Medicaid appropriately, and all of that, for our American citizens that depend on it.
But we haven't delivered. Because the Senate has a bunch of people in it, who don't want to deliver, and they are hiding behind the parliamentarian, and they're delivering the product that I didn't come to Washington, to sign up for, Glenn.
GLENN: All right. So let me ask you this. They're hiding behind the parliamentarian.
Is that -- I mean, they -- they say, there was a change in the bill, because of the Medicare paid to the illegals. And the parliamentarian said you have to keep it in there. Some arcane rule or whatever.
Couldn't the Senate Republicans just ignore that?
Is it fair -- what?
CHIP: They could overrule the parliamentarian. They could make a change, if they wanted to do so.
GLENN: Right.
CHIP: Now, some of these things take 60 votes. If they want to address this, they can address it.
But the real issue here is that behind the closed doors, what you know, is that there are senators, who don't want to make the reforms.
Don't want to make the changes. They're making their own policy choices. Based on what they want.
Right? You've got Lisa Murkowski right now. Instead of wanting to reform Medicaid, she wants to get a special carve-out for additional spending, for people in Alaska.
You've got, you know, Tillis. You've got others. They want us to go the wrong direction, when it comes to Medicaid reform.
And, Glenn. I've got to be honest. How many times have you and I been on the phone over the last decade, talking about shutdowns by discretionary spending. Like every two years.
GLENN: Oh, I know.
CHIP: Countless times. Every time we have one of those fights. The people of this town say, Chip, you need to shut up because the real problem is mandatory spending. Medicare, Social Security, and Medicaid.
It's not fighting over all this stuff. You're wasting all our time.
I didn't think it was a waste of our time.
I didn't think we should be funding weaponized government.
I didn't think we should continue to jack up spending for the alphabet soup of regulations in America.
But I said, okay. Guys, here we are.
We are going to do this reconciliation package. We will reform Medicaid, right? We ended up fighting like cats and dogs to get the reforms, the work requirements we got out of the House. It was good. Not great.
The Senate, now they're working through it. And they are fighting every inch. And it got actually a little better in certain respects, thank to Rick Scott.
He's been fighting hard. Mike Lee, Ron Johnson. We've got a little bit more of what's called provider taxes. But overall, we're not meeting the moment.
We're not getting enough Medicaid reform.
We're getting watered down, somewhat on illegals. How about missed taxes, Glenn?
We passed a measure in the House, to tax money going from America, so people going here illegally back to their own country.
The Senate -- it's crazy!
GLENN: Why? Why? Why?
CHIP: Because they don't like the policies, Glenn. Because here's the thing, there are bankers. Banks. Who came here and said, guys, this would be really hard on us.
If we had to enforce this policy.
Money flowing from our banks and institutions.
Mexico.
And Columbia.
And places. We really need a carve out, so the banks won't be taxed by this, and then they will go.
It would be way too burdensome on the people who come here and they're working hard, and they want to spend money on their families. But you and I both have a heart for what people face. And want to say, hey, I get it. You've got an honest person here, who is following the law, who came here illegally. They want to send money back home to their country. They can still do that. They can still find a way to do that, but we're taxing. Instead of saying, no, we're not going to do it.
But the biggest thing at the end of the day. Deficits go up, and I didn't sign up for deficits to go up.
GLENN: So you're not going to vote for them?
You're not voting for this.
CHIP: I can't. I cannot vote for this as it's currently structured. If we can come to some agreement.
And, Glenn, this is important.
The president rightly wants us to find a way to get a bill up. I get that. And I want to deliver. For six months, I've been busting my butt.
I voted for a bill that came out of the house, that I didn't like. It wasn't good enough. But I thought it was an important step.
I worked to come up with a budget framework with Jerry Harrington and others, to figure out, how to get this done and get it out of the House.
I think we made progress. We did get Medicaid reforms that are good. We did get some tightening down on the green new scam, and others didn't want to do it.
But we are now fighting a Senate that's watering down important stuff.
And importantly, the way they tax to spend policies. Overall, I can't look at this any way objectively, without telling my voters, the people that sent me to Washington to represent them. That the deficits will go up.
Now, last point, the president and the administration will say, look, guys, don't worry about that. We'll make it up with tariffs, and we will pay higher economic growth. Well, two things.
Number one, on the economic growth front, we assumed growth in our bill, Glenn.
We assumed 2.6 percent growth.
Now, you might say, well, gosh, we need three or four. Yeah, but we have to do a ten-year budget. 2.6 percent growth is a lot higher than what we've been experiencing the last two decades on average.
We picked a sweet spot of 2.6 percent growth. It is true, that if we have 4 percent growth for a decade, we will have much more of it.
I hope that's true. You hope that's true.
And if it is true, then great. It's gravy, that will give us money to buy down the debt. And save money. And get the deficits down further.
But I can't budget to two and a half percent. Sitting at 2 percent growth
It would be irresponsible.
GLENN: So I'm with you, Chip. I'm with you. And I've said this for a long time -- the Republicans are going to lose. They are going to lose, and they're going to lose because you're just not delivering for the American people, what you promised you would.
Donald Trump seems to be.
You know, at least he is trying.
He's doing a lot of the things he promised he would do.
I don't see that happening with the Republicans.
And so, you know, I don't know what -- what the midterm is going to look like.
But I will tell you this. He has to have that tax cut passed.
He's got to have it.
If we don't get that tax cut. Everything the Republicans have been trying to do. Or the Republican voters have wanted.
It's over. It's over.
Because the economy will spiral out of control without that tax cut. Agree or disagree?
CHIP: So I agree we must deliver on the tax cut. And I believe we will. When push comes to shove, there's no way we will get to December, and not provide an extension of tax cuts, that were so important in 2017.
Now, I'll remind everybody, the corporate rates were made permanent already.
Right?
What we're talking about dealing with is the expiration of certain personal tax issues. Marginal rate. But also child tax credit. Also standard deduction, et cetera. Now, I'm not sure.
I've got different views, on different ones of those policies.
Overall, we want to ensure, this stays in the pockets of the American people.
We have to deliver on that.
I will tell you this, if we don't address the inflation tax.
If we don't address the extent to which people are fleeing the American bond markets.
Because we are so irresponsible.
Then we're going to be doing a disservice to our kids and grandkids who can't afford a house.
They can't afford a house because the mortgage rates are too high.
GLENN: They can't afford it now, Chip.
They can't afford it now.
CHIP: So I think what we need to do, is I'm prepared to go back to the drawing board today. I want to go home tomorrow, or the next day.
Let's just get busy. We've been working on it.
Let's tighten down some of the spending.
Let's tweak what we've been doing and get the tax policy done. Get it set. Let's go back to the House bill, for example, that we passed.
It was a good, solid bill.
And get the Senate to adopt it, and pass it.
Or make some modest changes. But we have to get rid of some of these ridiculous things. Like Medicaid for illegal aliens, like pork that's going to Alaska.
Like specific giveaways.
And, you know, get rid of those things.
Go back to the House bill.
Make sure the inflation act is getting terminated.
Deliver on the tax cuts. Deliver on the border.
Deliver for the president.
I'm prepared to do that. But I will not swallow a crappy bill because the Senate tries to jam me with it.
GLENN: I have to tell you, I don't know how it's unpopular to say, no. We're not giving illegals any Medicare.
We're not.
Do you remember -- who was it, when we were in Congress. Barack Obama talked about Obamacare. He said, you lie!
Joe Wilson, wasn't it?
And everybody had a cow. Well, look at what we're doing. Look at what we're doing.
Look at what we're giving illegals.
The answer is no.
No, no, no, no. And I don't understand how that is not so simple.
I don't understand any Republican that doesn't understand, the green new deal, no! No!
USAID. No!
DOGE. Cut it. Why can't they see what -- I mean -- there is -- I mean to tell you, Chip. I don't mean to take this out on you. You're one of the good guys. You're trying to do this.
We're in between a rock and a hard place.
The president has to have what the president needs. To get the economy going.
We wait until January. You're right on top of the midterms.
You have -- the president is not turning this economy around, fast enough.
Because he can't get anyone in Congress to do Jack crap on anything!
You need to cut the freaking spending. And the waste. And the garbage.
And I tell you, I am with Elon Musk 100 percent.
100 percent.
You are one of these weasel Republicans, who don't -- who just go along, and just be like, you know what, we're going to have another five or $6 trillion to our debt.
I'm done. I'm done.
And Elon has said, I will -- if it's the last thing I do. I will make sure that none of these people get reelected. That's not going to be good.
That's not going to be good. For the republic.
Let alone, the Republican parties.
But, you know what, I've had enough. I've had enough.
And I think the American people have too.
CHIP: Well, Glenn, I will tell you this, July 4th is obviously Friday, Independence Day. Two hundred forty-nine years ago, and we already celebrated. We celebrate their courage. We celebrate Lexington and Concord.
We celebrate all the things -- we celebrate the men that stormed the beaches in Normandy.
And we celebrate all of the great courage that our men in women in uniform have done to fight in this country. How can I say, no, sorry, I'll have to vote for this bill, because there will be some political pressure.
When I regale the boys at the Alamo, sitting there, taking bullets. Knowing they were going to die.
But ran into a wall of bullets in Normandy.
Look, we have to deliver.
We have no choice. We all agree on that.
I'm sure I'm going to get labeled, you know, a -- any number of things.
That I'm not delivering on the president's agenda, that I'm jamming up a bill. Look, and I get it.
And I won't get defensive about it. The president wants this bill. And he is right to want this bill.
The Congress has to deliver a bill worth sending them. And I'm prepared to stay here, until we do.
But I won't vote for a bill, because I'm told I have to. Because a bunch of losers who are swamp creatures, who want pork and giveaways. Who don't have the cojones to stand up and deliver for the American people. And to actually reduce spending, and not hide behind parliamentaries. Not hide behind tax cuts.
They want to hide behind a tax cut, to tell me at the border, to tell me, you have to vote for this bill. Don't worry about this spending.
No, kiss my ass.
I will stand up and fight for the border and the tax cuts and the spending cuts. We've got to do it!
STU: It was very reminiscent of Daniel Boone there for just a second. Or I'm sorry. Not -- Davey Crockett, not Daniel Boone.
So thank you for that. Chip, God bless. Have a great holiday. Stand -- stand firm in what you believe in.
And just keep the fight. I appreciate the attitude that you have towards the president.
Give the president what he needs. Fight for the president, what he's asking for.
But you got to fight the swamp at the same time. Have to. Have to. Thank you, Chip. Appreciate it.
GLENN: I want to talk to you about the enemy being clear. Crystal clear!
But I'm not sure to everybody.
I'm so sick and tired of us turning on each other.
We saw it with Elon Musk and Donald Trump. I like both men. Can we stop?
Thankfully, they did.
You're seeing it with Trump's bombing of Iran. Where you were either a Jew-loving Zionist or raging anti-Semite, or if you're me.
Both!
And then there's something that really caught me off-guard. The people who are turning on Utah Senator Mike Lee over a housing proposal, he's had this housing proposal since 2022.
But if you go on X, you're going to learn, apparently Mike Lee, one of the most Constitutional loving conservatives I know, wants to sell off our national parks and forest.
You know, he was probably in Coeur d'Alene lighting the matches, because he hates our forest so much. He wants to make sure you never get to hunt.
All he wants to do is take away your fishing and hunting rights. And build cheap housing complexes. Amazon warehouses. And whatever China and BlackRock want.
You know, I addressed this a few weeks ago. I invited Mike to clarify where he stands. Because some of my family are very concerned.
You can find the segments on my YouTube channel. Go and subscribe to my YouTube channel. Will you please? But since then, apparently, there's a crusade out to cancel Senator Lee.
There have been a few major updates. So today, let me just take a look at just the facts here, where we stand on this right now.
Over the weekend, Mike Lee decided to withdraw his federal land sale provision from the big, beautiful bill.
He said, quote, while this has been a tremendous amount of misinformation, and in some cases, outright lies about my bill. Many people brought forward sincere concerns.
Because of the strict constraints of the budget reconciliation process, I was unable to secure clear, enforceable safeguards to guarantee, these lands would never be sold.
Only to American families. Not to China. To not BlackRock.
And never to any foreign interests.
Wow! What a shill for the globalists, right?
Or maybe how it should work. Members of Congress propose something presented to the people. And then they listen to the community. Instead of just insisting, we have to pass it, to know what's in it.
And I didn't hear this kind of outcry for that!
Here's one of the bigger issues here. We're speaking two different languages.
A lot of criticism online is that Mike Lee wants to sell off our public lands!
Our public lands. Pragmatism to a lot of Americans, those lands are the lands we use for recreation. And hiking. And haunting. And fishing.
And things like that. That's whatnot he wanted to sell. And he promised to make that much clearer in the revised bill.
Now, let me remind you, on the public lands. President Biden, under his administration. The federal government was ordered to conserve 30 percent of our lands. And our waters by 2030. So apparently, our public lands are being gobbled up even more.
That's another, I think six percentage points. Another 6 percent of the entire land in the United States, going to be seized by the federal government, by 2030. And it falls directly in line with the UN's 30 by 30 plan.
It's an initiative for governments to seize 30 percent of all land and water by 2030. Now, do you think the UN wants to give you more hunting and fishing land?
Do you think they're all for that? Or do you think these radical environmentalists want to restrict your access in the name of fighting climate change?
By the way, current -- currently, the US government owns 640 million acres of land. That's nearly a third of the country. So they've almost met that 30 by 30 goal.
And they will meet it, and then what's next? The 50 by 50 UN goal.
And in order to seize the rest of the land, there's the Sustains Act that passed. Do you know about this? I didn't hear about any outcry for this.
Where was the right on this one? It was enacted in 2023, allows the government to receive private funds to advance conservation programs.
So BlackRock, if they wanted to, could buy up the conservation lands! Does your property contribute to pollination, photosynthesis. The air we breathe. The water we drink?
Well, as I -- as I exposed, on a show back in September, the Sustains Act allows all of that to be monetized through the relationship of private investors like Bill Gates. And the government!
And it occurs without the landowners permission.
So they can take your land. Or tell you exactly what you want to do, or what they want you to do on that land, what you cannot do on that land, because photosynthesis happens.
Where was I?
Where were you on that?
This is the real seizing of American assets.
This is the real seizing of American assets, by the global corporations. That you were all so afraid of!
Mike Lee, oh, my gosh.
What about the Sustains Act?
In his revised bill. Which he's still working on.
Lee has promised to remove all forest land. Good. Significantly reduce the amount of BLM land in the bill.
Good. Only land within 5 miles of population centers is eligible.
Yeah. But when he gets that, then he'll build buildings there, and then he'll have another five.
And next thing you know, he will be putting a cap on -- on Old Faithful.
He'll establish freedom zones to ensure these lands benefit American families. Ranchers. Recreational users. But there's a lot of claims online.
Whatever.
Charlie Kirk said, the Democrats -- this is their war on single family housing.
Hmm.
Do you remember when we talked on the program about the globalist plan of 15-minute cities. That all of BlackRock and everything else is for.
Remember when BlackRock came in, and just started buying up whole neighborhoods. Just priced every regular citizen out of the neighborhood.
Why?
Because it's part of the plan to pack the majority of humanity into easily controllable cities where everything you need is just 15 minutes away. And you never need a car. But is that the American dream?
Currently, rural land is getting so expensive. Most Americans can't afford rural land!
I know. I'm living in a place that has a population of 400 -- I think it's 51. Might have had a baby, so maybe it's 452. And nobody can afford it.
How is it possible you're living in the middle of nowhere, with a population of 451 people, and you can't afford a house!
The elites don't need Mike Lee's proposal. But take more of your land.
They're already doing that. But here's my biggest issue.
This is not about Mike Lee's proposal. Okay?
It's not.
There is a much bigger issue.
And I'll share that when I come back.
GLENN: Welcome to the Glenn Beck Program. So I was talking about federal -- I want to get off that. I want to change to, instead, what the real problem here is.
What the real problem is. The real problem on the seizing of the federal lands. Is that we are so quick to turn on ourselves.
We are so quick, lately, to turn on our -- our allies.
See, that's -- the issue isn't Mike Lee's proposal.
It's how fast we turn on each other!
If you believe Mike Lee's proposal didn't go far enough to safeguard our land from adversaries. Great!
That's fine. And, you know what, you won!
He's revamping that.
He listened.
The government listened. Good!
But can you say that without calling him a traitorous shill for the elites?
I mean, I don't know what traitorous shill for the elites that actually listens.
Do you?
Donald Trump Jr. He was against my plan. He thanked him over the weekend for pulling the proposal saying, quote, Mike is a great friend. And we usually agree on almost everything. But this was a rare exemption of where we didn't! Hello!
We don't need to hear people tear each other down. Who is our real enemy?
Who is -- who is more dangerous?
Can we go to -- can we go?
I don't have number on these, unfortunately. Six.
Seven, eight, nine, ten. Let's go to cut ten, please, on whiter neighborhoods.
VOICE: I realized there's a policy proposal, and I'm going to quote it for folks to shift the tax burden from overtaxed homeowners in the outer bureaus toward expensive homes in richer and whiter neighborhoods.
Explain why you are bringing race into your tax proposal.
VOICE: That is just a description of what we see right now.
It's not driven by race.
It's more of an assessment of what neighborhoods are being undertaxed versus overtaxed. We've seen time and again, that this is a property tax system that is inequitable. It's one that actually Eric Adams ran on, saying that he would change in the first 100 days.
He since sought to defend it, and lost at every juncture in court.
VOICE: And I understand, you're saying, we're simply describing the types of neighborhood that would see these increases in taxes.
And yet by invoking race, do you run the risk of potentially alienating key constituents.
STU: I think I'm just naming things as they are. And ultimately, my -- the thing that motivates me in this, is to create a system of fairness.
It's not to work backwards from an original assessment of our neighborhood or our city. Rather, it's to ensure that we actually have an equal playing field.
And right now, what we see with the property tax system, is one that is overtaxing a number of New Yorkers and undertaxing others. And inability of political will to resolve that.
VOICE: So no plans to change that language on your website?
VOICE: The focus here is to actually ensure a fair property tax system, and the use of that language is an assessment of the neighborhood.
GLENN: Just want it to be fair. Just want it to be fair. Play the next cut. This is Mamdani, by the way, the candidate in New York, that looks like he might win, to become the next mayor of New York. Next cut.
VOICE: You are a self-described democratic socialist. Do you think that billionaires have a right to exist?
(laughter)
VOICE: I don't think that we should have billionaires, because frankly it is so much money, in a moment of such inequality.
And ultimately, what we need more of is equality across our city, and across our state, and across our country.
And I look forward to work with everyone. Including billionaires. To make a city that is fair for all of them.
GLENN: Wow!
That is fantastic.
We shouldn't have billionaires.
Hmm. So how would we get there?
What would be his ultimate goal?
Listen.
VOICE: Do you like capitalism?
VOICE: No. I have many critiques of capitalism.
And I think ultimately, the definition for me, of why I call myself a Democratic Socialist.
Is the words of Dr. King decades ago. He said, call it democracy, or call it democratic socialism.
There must be a better distribution of wealth for all of God's children in this country.
And that's what I'm focused on, is dignity and taking on income inequality. What the purpose is about, about this project, is not simply to raise much consciousness, to win socialism.
And obviously raise class consciousness. We were a part of that. But making sure that we have candidates that both understand that and are willing to put that forward, at every which moment they have.
Every which moment that they are given.
We have to continue to elect more socialists. And we have to ensure that we are unapologetic about our socialism. And there are also other issues that we firmly believe in.
Whether it's BS -- right? Or whether it's the end goal of seizing the means of production, where we don't have the same level --
GLENN: Wait. Can you say that again for me?
Whether it's the end goal of ceasing is the means of production.
Let me ask you the question: Which is more dangerous to our country, and our heritage?
Is it the -- the senator?
That controversial maybe. Says 3 percent of federal land should be transferred back to the states?
Or is it the politician standing at a modem declaring, you know, not in some offhanded gap, that he has a real problem with capitalism. That he wants to tax white neighborhoods. That he wants to get rid of billionaires. And seize the means of production.
Now, for those who studied history. I don't need to tell you why your blood has suddenly run cold. Seize the means of production, that's not economic theory.
That is a revolutionary war cry. It always has been. It's the heart of Lenin, of Marx, of Mao. Of Gulags. Of five-year plans. A food line. Total state control. It is the slogan, whispered in the barracks of all of the camps.
Printed on the walls of the Khmer Rouge Torture cells.
That's not American. That's not a goal any of us should look for. But let's take down Elon Musk.
Let's -- let's take down our FBI.
Let's -- let's take down Mike Lee. Let's take down Tucker Carlson. Let's take down at the scene. Because we don't have enough enemies. Riley rightfully, somebody on this program, asked around on this time, on Friday. Glenn, why did you have Steve Bannon on? This is why I had Steve Bannon. We have enough enemies, don't we?
Can we find people we generally agree with, maybe 80 percent. Even if that 20 percent is massive!
If I'm going to be friends with anybody, for the times I'm going to be friends with.
Then I have to say, I part with you here.
You will have to go on your own way. But when you come back to this, I'm with you.
We are -- we are being -- our college campuses, the floor of our own legislative bodies. As if it were another just regular day in paradise of America.
You know, let me -- we want to talk about highway funding and seizing the means of production.
Wait. What?
Meanwhile, the man who says, we should return a tiny sliver of public land. Land that Washington hoards like a miser. While local communities struggle to pay for schools and police.
Why you can't afford a house!
That's an extremist. A radical. A threat. But this guy, I don't see anybody on the right, really standing up against this guy. Where is the big movement against this guy? It's almost as if, that whole federal lands thing, was orchestrated. And so many of our side played right into it!
That man who says, let the states manage their own forests, their own minerals, their own resources.
Just give us 3 percent of our land, so we can actually have a tax base, so we can build some houses there that people can afford. Let's make sure that the land is controlled by the people, who are closest to that land.
Let them be the stewards of it. Not the bureaucrats 2,000 miles away, who have never set foot in a pine thicket, or a desert mesa.
Which one is more in line with the Constitution? Which one is our bigger enemy here? Which one echoes Jefferson's belief in a government closest to the people? Which upholds the vision of the Founders who feared centralized power, more than foreign armies. Which one is calling for the seizing of the -- of the production?
You know, not all ideas are morally equivalent.
We're not dealing here with difference of opinion on tax rates. Or zoning codes.
One wants to give power back to the states.
And, you know what?
People rose up, and said, I don't like that idea.
So that idea has to be closed and forfeited.
Great! But where are the people standing up saying, seizing the means of production?
This guy wants to take control of your factory. Your farm.
Your business, your labor.
One believes in federalism. The other believes in collectivism. One respects the individual as a moral agent of society. And the other sees the individual as a cog in the great machine of the state that's just going to make utopia. Because they always do!
As you just -- you just can't see it. Because you're behind the barbed wire fence!
When somebody shrugs and says, you know, both sides are really pretty extreme. You know, it's time we say, no, no, no, no.
It's that kind of false equivalence that got us into this mess. That's how the frog stays in the pot as the water slowly boils. You know what, they're both really kind of extreme, no, they're not. No, they're not.
If you believe in America, is a place where rights are granted by God, not government.
Where property is yours. It is sacred!
The fruits of your labor belong to you. That we cannot pretend these are equal threats.
Because they're not. Because one man questions how much land the federal government should own.
The other questions whether you should be allowed to own anything at all!
If the government should not own everything!
Which one is dangerous? Which one snuffs out your rights?
It's not about land. This is all about economics. It's about freedom. And history has already told us where these roads lead.
One road leads to liberty. One road leads us to having a discussion and a debate.
Without calling each other names and killing one another.
The other road doesn't allow debate. And if you try to debate, you're disappeared, or you're killed! One leads in liberty, one ends in chains!
What do you say, we -- we have enough enemies. Why do we need to turn on ourselves? And do you think there's a possibility that the communist, the socialist, the anarchist, the Islamist will all band together, to destabilize the Middle East. Europe, come America to destabilize that, to end the Western world. Do you think there's a chance you're being played?
Because I do. And I refuse to be played. I'm not a moron. And neither are you.
See, here's the thing. This is why, when Ben Shapiro says, facts don't care about your feelings. This is why that's so important.
Because they've hit an emotional spot with you. They've hit a spot of, they're going to take my right away to fish or to hunt.
And that's not what he was doing. But that's what it turned out to be. Our sacred public lands.
It's not what he was talking about.
And if it was, he's not talking about it now.
He wants to make it very, very clear. Exactly what he was talking about.
But see, the idea of going hunting and fishing and hiking. And these glorious places.
We all love that.
I mean, I don't like to actually -- I like to hunt. I don't like to fish.
I don't like to be outside, really.
But I love the lands. I love to be in an air-conditioned car, driving through Yellowstone, going, wow. Look at that. And look at that moron, trying to feed the car, to feed the buffalo.
That's going to be fun to watch.
Why are we so emotional, about that? When it's not really what the argument is about. And it's coming from our friends, when we really should have listened more and had a conversation.
And we're not emotional about someone who says, the end goal is to seize production.
Seize the means of production.
That's Karl Marx!
Why is that one not emotional for us?
Why is it we cannot see the actual enemy?