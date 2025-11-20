A Secret Cracker Barrel Warehouse Holds the Truth About the Remodel Scandal | Glenn TV | Ep 470

A group of prominent Democrats recently put out a video urging the military and CIA to defy any "unlawful" orders from President Trump. On the surface, Glenn agrees with their message. But he explains why he believes it was never meant for the military. It was part of a campaign to sow seeds of doubt into the minds of average Americans...
GLENN: So let's start with Venezuela. The New York Times is now reporting that Trump has been said to authorize CIA plans for covert action in Venezuela.
Now, when I read this story, I thought to myself, didn't I read this story about three or four weeks ago?
I think this is the exact story. Correct me if I'm wrong. Do you remember it?
I think this was the exact story that the New York Times or someone else came out with, about four weeks ago.
We have Jason here, who watches this kind of stuff. Am I right on thinking that, Jason?
JASON: Just heard this. Thirty-four weeks ago or a month ago.
GLENN: Yeah. Right. There's nothing new here.
So what exactly is the New York Times doing?
JASON: Uh-huh. They're parroting what they were slipped from their unnamed source. Imagine that!
GLENN: So what do you mean, they were slipped from an unnamed source? What do you mean by that?
JASON: There's no way this is a leak. Like, oh, we've got to get this out. Because it's like, atrocious that this was happening. This is approved.
GLENN: Yeah, this is something -- this is something that you're seeing the Deep State in action. Somebody wants to make sure that this is -- that this is -- circled around. So everybody is like, oh, my gosh. What are we doing in Venezuela?
What are we doing in Venezuela?
We already told you what we're doing in Venezuela. This is to secure the western hemisphere. To get China out of the western hemisphere.
This has everything to do with that little training island. That we told you about, a year or two ago. Where Hamas and Hezbollah are training people in Venezuela, just off the coast.
That's what this is about. This is to stop the infiltration of the Islamic radicals. In cahoots with Maduro. In Venezuela. That's what this is about.
And the Chinese are an extra added benefit. You know, don't believe the -- well, it's the drugs. If it was the drug thing, we would be going after Mexico.
I mean, not that that doesn't play a role. But it's only part of the story. And we've told you that. And now, you know, Trump authoring plans for the CIA. Yeah. We know that. You said that to us, long ago.
Now, at the same time that is happening, there was a video that was released from the Democrats. Now, these are Democrats that are currently, you know, in power.
Big name Democrats. And listen to what they're telling the troops and Intel officers. Listen to this.
VOICE: I'm Senator Alyssa Socket.
VOICE: Senator Mark Kelly.
VOICE: Representative Chris Deluzio.
VOICE: Congresswoman (inaudible).
VOICE: Representative Chrissy Houlahan.
VOICE: Congressman Jason Kraut. I was a captain in the United States Navy.
VOICE: Former CIA officer.
VOICE: Former Navy.
VOICE: Former paratrooper and Army Ranger.
VOICE: Former intelligence officer and former Air Force.
VOICE: We want to speak directly to members of the military.
VOICE: The intelligence community.
VOICE: Who take risks each day.
VOICE: To keep Americans safe.
VOICE: We know you are under enormous stress and pressure right now.
VOICE: Americans trust their military.
VOICE: But that trust is at risk.
VOICE: This administration is pitting our uniformed military.
VOICE: And intelligence community professionals.
VOICE: Against American citizens.
VOICE: Like us, you all swore an oath.
VOICE: To protect and defend this Constitution.
VOICE: Right now, the threats to our Constitution aren't just coming from abroad, but from right here at home.
VOICE: Our laws are clear: You can refuse illegal orders.
VOICE: You can refuse illegal orders.
VOICE: You must refuse illegal orders.
VOICE: No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution.
VOICE: We know this is hard. And that it's a till time to be a public servant.
VOICE: But whether you're serving in the CIA, the army, the Air Force.
VOICE: Your vigilance is critical.
VOICE: And know that we have your back.
VOICE: Because now, more than ever.
VOICE: The American people need you.
VOICE: We need to you stand up for our laws.
VOICE: Our Constitution. And who we are as Americans.
VOICE: Don't give up.
VOICE: Don't give up.
VOICE: Don't give up.
VOICE: Don't give up the ship.
So I'm looking at this, and I'm thinking, I agree 100 percent with everything they just said. 100 percent.
My question is: Why are they saying?
What illegal orders?
And why now? Are you telling me that all of the stuff with USAID, all of the stuff that was going on with the FBI with our intelligence community. With Russia, Russia, Russia. All of that stuff was on the up and up? They had no concern about that?
When -- when Barack Obama was targeting US citizens to be droned.
US citizens to be droned. They had no problem with it?
And now all of a sudden, because of what? Venezuela?
Now, all of a sudden, they have a problem. No. I don't think so.
I think this is a -- this is the beginning of a campaign.
And again, all it does is sew seeds of doubt, not in the mind of the military.
Not in the mind -- well, maybe CIA. But I think CIA is off their own if territory, anyway.
This sows seeds of doubt in the mind of average Americans. They're now sewing seeds saying, Donald Trump is doing something unconstitutional with our military.
What is it?
Speak clearly. Don't say we're under pressure! Speak clearly.
What exactly is he doing that is unconstitutional, that they should -- that they should disobey. I would like to know what it is. Because all this is doing is undermining.
STU: Is it Venezuela?
Like, did they state --
GLENN: No. They didn't say that. No.
STU: Just generalized advice. Whatever you do -- don't -- like, that seems really sketchy. Because we were talking this a little bit off the air. That, like, there's a version of that, that is like treasonous. Right?
You're telling me, the military to not listen to the commander-in-chief. Now, I don't think that was the version of it, that is treasonous.
I think that was worded very carefully. And as you point out. I don't think anyone would disagree, that if there's something blatantly illegal, you shouldn't be doing it.
But I guess their idea is some of -- is that Venezuela.
Are they trying to encourage these people to not drone the ships.
What's the ask here?
GLENN: I don't know. They didn't mention -- I don't know. They're just sending out. That's why this seems so unbelievably calculated to cause chaos.
Because they're not sewing seeds in the doubt of the mind of the military. They are sewing the seeds of doubt in the mind of the US public.
This went out to everybody in the whole world.
And what it's sending is a message to the whole world.
Our president is so bad, that we in Congress, need to tell -- tell the military, do not obey him.
Well, can you be specific?
On what exactly? On what, exactly?
No. They -- they can't be specific. If you could be, I would have no problem.
If you came out with that message, and you said, look, we just want to restate the policy of the United States.
Whether the president is a Republican or a Democrat, you do not have to obey the commander of chief, if he is asking for things that are unconstitutional.
For instance, if he asks you to do X, Y, or Z.
They're not just talking about as well, as the military. What's intriguing to me is they're also including the CIA.
Who in their right mind today, thinks the CIA is under control?
Who in their right mind thinks the CIA is actually living within the Constitutional bounds. Because I don't. To a?
Do you know anybody who thinks that? Left or right?
Does anybody within the sound of my vice, thinks that the CIA is actually contained and living in its own little space, constitutionally, where it should be?
Does anyone actually believe that they answer to Congress?
Because I don't. Do you, Stu? Do you, Jason?
JASON: I -- I think the establishment of the CIA is actually anti-constitutional. To be perfectly honest, I don't think an organization like the CIA can operate within the bounds of disclosure, with, you know, letting Congress know everything that they're doing. It can't operate that way. So I think all too many times, they understand that. And they just do whatever the heck they want to do.
GLENN: Yeah. It's all black ops. It's all black ops stuff. And, you know, look at what -- where was this message when we found out from -- what was the guy who blew the whistle and went to Russia? What was his name?
STU: Snowden?
JASON: Snowden.
GLENN: Snowden. Where was this message with Snowden?
When that came out. Hey, if you're in the NSA, you're in the CIA, you can't be doing this stuff. So blow the whistle.
Where was that?
Where has this message been with any of the whistle-blowers have come out. Where was this with the whistle-blowers that were coming out today, about what the CIA has been doing. What the intelligence community has been involved in.
Where was this message?
This is not an honest message.
That's the problem with this. This is not an honest message. This is part of Colour Revolution. This is just, sew the seeds of doubt.
Make sure you are positioning the president as somebody who is so radical, and so unconstitutional. That they have to tell the military, not to obey his orders. Without any specifics, whatsoever.
That's pretty remarkable!
Because, again, I don't have a problem with saying that. We're one of the only countries. You do not answer to the president of the United States. You do not answer to your general.
You answer to the Constitution of the United States.
That's absolutely true!
So I have no problem with this message being taught. It should be taught by every single president. President!
But it's not. They have seen so many abuses under their rule, and now, all of a sudden, you get this?
Where -- where was this message when the president used the military as a prop? Behind him in the speech where it was blood red, and Biden was saying, these are enemies of the state!
You can't do that with the military. Where was this message, from anyone?
Hey. You cannot be used as a prop behind the president. You cannot do that.
I didn't hear anybody saying that. Because they don't have a problem with it.
If it's their side, they don't have a problem with it. I have a problem with it, on both sides. I want the military -- I want the military. Let me separate these.
I want the military to know. We have your back. If the president. Any president is ordering you to do things that are unconstitutional. Do not do them.
Do not do them. Blow the whistle and the American people should have your back. I know I will have your back.
To the -- to intelligence community, you better stop doing what you're doing.
Because I know the American people. And I don't know if you can be stopped. But I know the American people know that you're doing things that you should not be doing. And you're doing them under every president for God only knows how long.
Stop doing it. Because if we ever get into the position where we can stop you, we will.
And the American people will demand a trial for every single one of you that was breaking the Constitution.
Don't care who ordered you to do it.
It's your responsibility to say no.
And you haven't. You haven't.
Start saying no, to any president, any boss, anybody who is telling you to violate the US Constitution.
Don't do it. Don't do it!
But, but I don't think that's the reason why they're saying it.
JASON: No, and they know this. Because all of them are -- are -- are veterans of the military or the intelligence community. They know, and I've gone through these before. This is stating the obvious.
This is already taught within -- from the lowest enlistment ranks, all the way up to the top, you know, within officer school within the military. There are procedures, if you ever have an unlawful order, how to, you know -- you know, work through it. And report it.
GLENN: Stu, what do you think this is really about? What are they doing?
STU: It feels like it's about politics. Right? I mean, it feels like they are trying to build a case that the president is continually engaging in things that are illegal and unconstitutional. And like, you bring up Colour Revolution.
I think it's -- I think it's -- I think there's a political element to that. And I think they may very well be related. But if you think about -- it might be about Venezuela. But I don't think the American people really care about that story.
I don't know that that's necessarily healthy that we don't care about it. I think there are real questions about the process here. And how this all went down. I almost feel like it's more related to something like immigration enforcement.
Right? In the United States. And that's not. Because we've talked about the -- the military being involved in cracking down on cities. And -- and things of that nature. Where like, you know, we've talked about the questions around them. There are legitimate questions about how much can be done in that realm.
I wonder if they're trying to kind of set that precedent. This sort of tone, that the president is engaging in these things.
And slowly, over time, you can build to not only a political answer. Maybe the Colour Revolution angle. And also the chaos in the streets angle.
At some point, if you believe your president is doing unconstitutional things and forcing the military of the United States to engage in actions that are unconstitutional against the American people. Man, you're going to get a lot of people out on the streets for that one, if this thing were to be successful.
So I think that might be the path. Do you buy that?
GLENN: Yeah, I do. I just think that the main goal here is just to undermine credibility.
Undermine. Tear us apart even more. Undermine credibility, sow the sees of chaos once again.