How a Scandalous Political "Reporter" REALLY Got Her Juicy Stories | Olivia Nuzzi Exposedplay icon
RADIONovember 20, 2025

How a Scandalous Political "Reporter" REALLY Got Her Juicy Stories | Olivia Nuzzi Exposed

Washington’s media bubble is imploding after explosive revelations that reporter Olivia Nuzzi carried on an emotional affair with RFK Jr. while covering him during the presidential race. The scandal has spiraled into leaked love letters, a derailed engagement, allegations of multiple political affairs, and a sudden firing that exposes the collapse of journalistic ethics in D.C. As new details surface involving Mark Sanford and Keith Olbermann, the story reveals a deeper truth about how power, access, and media influence really work behind the scenes.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

STU: Okay. Olivia Nuzzi. Do you know who she is?

GLENN: She's a reporter, right?
STU: Okay. Yes. Reporter. Very famous, inside DC, New York circles famous reporter.

GLENN: Lover, intellectual lover of RFK, if I'm not mistaken. Intellectual lover.

STU: Okay. Exactly. Yeah. So you remember the story.

GLENN: Not a lover lover.

STU: The story you don't know -- if you don't remember this, Glenn is referring to, is she was engaged to another reporter, Ryan Lizza, and it was revealed during this most recent presidential campaign that she was having an emotional affair of sorts with RFK Jr. Who as we -- you know, certainly has meant much to him during his life, but he is also married.

So he is -- so, I mean, he's a Kennedy. What do you expect here?

GLENN: He's a Kennedy. Yeah. Yes.

STU: He apparently, they were going back and forth, they had some sort of emotional affair going on.

And this is after she had written a profile about him.

So obviously, journalistically, there are ethical problems. As if they cared about ethical problems in journalism anymore.

This one rose to the level where she was fired. She's canned from her job.

She had this stratospheric rise in the media. She was -- remembering the time line right. She was hired. She wrote -- she was working for a campaign at one point.

She then wrote kind of an exposé of that campaign, that she worked for. And it got published in the New York Daily News.

Based off of just that, she was elevated to the main, like, political reporter at the Daily Beast, which shows you their particular standards.

She was 22, at the time, Glenn. Like, super young. This does not happen.

She wrote for a while there. People kind of like her writing. She also has the sort of throwback style. Very pretty. Kind of -- she has that mystique about her. And it was to the extent that they brought her to, I think, it was New York magazine. She wound up getting the lead political reporter job at that -- or, lead political columnist. A job they created for her. A position that did not exist previously.

And she's like 24 years old.

How has this happened?

GLENN: I think RFK has probably came up with other positions for 24-year-olds that didn't exist as well.

STU: Certainly, factually, accurate. Whether you want to say it or not, is another story, I suppose.

So, anyway, she goes through, and she breaks a lot of big stories. She's always getting odd amount of access to politicians, that you don't understand. You know, all across the spectrum.

She breaks big stories. She always has these big details about it. She writes very colorfully about all these interactions with these politicians. Anyway, this whole scandal blows up with RFK Jr.

Her -- her engagement breaks off. She kind of goes into hiding. For a year.

In that year, she's apparently writing a book. And the book comes out today.

Now, all of this could be just already an amazing salacious story. However, on the day before her book release, her ex-fiancé, also a reporter, releases a story about how he found out about all of -- all of the nonsense. Okay?

GLENN: Oh, good.

STU: And he writes that she comes back from a trip. And he uncovers some napkins from a hotel with a bunch of writing on it. Which turn out to be a love letter to the politician.

Which, again, in her book.

GLENN: Written by her.

STU: Written by her. In her book, she never says RFK Jr's name. She describes his relationship in detail. Never says the name. Just calls him "the politician."

Because I assume, because he might sue or whatever. Who knows?

You know, she doesn't want to be -- she doesn't -- she doesn't want to call him out by name. Every detail is quite clear in the book. It's quite clear it's about him.

GLENN: Yeah. She might find him in the bottom of a river.
(laughter)

GLENN: I'm just -- I'm just saying. I don't know what else could happen.

STU: The thing I love about this particular segment is that I would love to give you this story at any time.

The fact that you're deep on back medication right now is the perfect time for you to --

GLENN: I'm not on medication. I'm actually not on medication.

I'm just in so much pain, I just don't care.

STU: Whatever is making you delirious, I love it.

GLENN: Right. Got it.

STU: So the Ryna Lizza piece comes out. It's called How I Found Out. He goes through the whole details. He finds the napkins, finds the love letter, written on the napkins.

Okay. And in the love letter, it says, if I swallowed every drop of water from the tower above your house, I would still thirst for you.

Now -- I just love it.

Now, they live in DC, Glenn.

As you may know, not a lot of water towers in their home in DC. She realized, this is not a love letter to me, but someone else.

Finally, she starts going in and realizing, this is about a famous politician.

We go through the same -- goes through the whole story and finds out, there's a lot of detail about everything.

This is going to blow up their life. He realizes, it's going to be a problem. He calls his publicist, of course. This is what you do when you're one of these DC insider reporters, you call your publicist. And he says, we have a big problem.

Olivia is sleeping with Mark Sanford, a totally different politician.

GLENN: Oh, my gosh.

STU: This is a totally different affair.

GLENN: Mark Sanford. Wasn't he -- he was in Virginia, wasn't he?

STU: No, South Carolina.

GLENN: South Carolina, that's right. That's right. Who went for a walk one day, and just never showed up.

STU: Yes! And remember, he was like, oh, he's out on the Appalachian Trail, and then they found out he was actually.

GLENN: That's right.

STU: He was actually hooking up --

GLENN: Yeah. Under a water tower.

STU: Right. With a person he called his soul mate. Which I guess that was true for a time. They got together after that old relationship got broken up. Then they got back together.

And he got together with the soul mate. Then that broke up. And then he's rerunning for president if you remember, Glenn, in 2020, against Donald Trump. And making the pitch that, you know, I'm -- I've turned my life around. At that time, apparently, allegedly, sleeping with this reporter who profiled him, same exact thing that happened with RFK Jr. Except that, you know, we don't know. At least, there's no allegations that they actually wound up consummating the RFK Jr relationship.

In the story, however, in addition to all of this, we also get additional details of a relationship that Olivia Nuzzi had when she was 21 years old with Keith Olbermann.

GLENN: Oh, my gosh. Oh, my gosh.

STU: I mean, the story is almost too good to tell.

GLENN: Oh, my gosh. So she's like -- what was the spy's name, you know, that was sleeping with everybody -- like Whory Harriet or something like that. I mean, is that how she gets the stories? She just sleeps with these people?

STU: I don't know. Seemingly, this does occur on a pretty regular basis in this situation.

GLENN: Wow.

STU: And, you know, we ran out of time. Tomorrow, we should do the Olbermann's part of the saga, which is absolutely fascinating.

GLENN: Oh, we must.

STU: They seem to be accusing him of something in this piece. Which is above and beyond just hooking up. So that's something we should talk about tomorrow as well.

GLENN: Oh, I will -- I'll just write it down now. I'm scheduling -- scheduling the Keith Olbermann segment for tomorrow.

The HIDDEN reason Democrats URGED the military to DEFY Trumpplay icon
RADIO

The HIDDEN reason Democrats URGED the military to DEFY Trump

A group of prominent Democrats recently put out a video urging the military and CIA to defy any "unlawful" orders from President Trump. On the surface, Glenn agrees with their message. But he explains why he believes it was never meant for the military. It was part of a campaign to sow seeds of doubt into the minds of average Americans...

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: So let's start with Venezuela. The New York Times is now reporting that Trump has been said to authorize CIA plans for covert action in Venezuela.

Now, when I read this story, I thought to myself, didn't I read this story about three or four weeks ago?

I think this is the exact story. Correct me if I'm wrong. Do you remember it?

I think this was the exact story that the New York Times or someone else came out with, about four weeks ago.

We have Jason here, who watches this kind of stuff. Am I right on thinking that, Jason?

JASON: Just heard this. Thirty-four weeks ago or a month ago.

GLENN: Yeah. Right. There's nothing new here.

So what exactly is the New York Times doing?

JASON: Uh-huh. They're parroting what they were slipped from their unnamed source. Imagine that!

GLENN: So what do you mean, they were slipped from an unnamed source? What do you mean by that?

JASON: There's no way this is a leak. Like, oh, we've got to get this out. Because it's like, atrocious that this was happening. This is approved.

GLENN: Yeah, this is something -- this is something that you're seeing the Deep State in action. Somebody wants to make sure that this is -- that this is -- circled around. So everybody is like, oh, my gosh. What are we doing in Venezuela?

What are we doing in Venezuela?

We already told you what we're doing in Venezuela. This is to secure the western hemisphere. To get China out of the western hemisphere.

This has everything to do with that little training island. That we told you about, a year or two ago. Where Hamas and Hezbollah are training people in Venezuela, just off the coast.

That's what this is about. This is to stop the infiltration of the Islamic radicals. In cahoots with Maduro. In Venezuela. That's what this is about.

And the Chinese are an extra added benefit. You know, don't believe the -- well, it's the drugs. If it was the drug thing, we would be going after Mexico.

I mean, not that that doesn't play a role. But it's only part of the story. And we've told you that. And now, you know, Trump authoring plans for the CIA. Yeah. We know that. You said that to us, long ago.

Now, at the same time that is happening, there was a video that was released from the Democrats. Now, these are Democrats that are currently, you know, in power.

Big name Democrats. And listen to what they're telling the troops and Intel officers. Listen to this.

VOICE: I'm Senator Alyssa Socket.

VOICE: Senator Mark Kelly.

VOICE: Representative Chris Deluzio.

VOICE: Congresswoman (inaudible).

VOICE: Representative Chrissy Houlahan.
VOICE: Congressman Jason Kraut. I was a captain in the United States Navy.

VOICE: Former CIA officer.

VOICE: Former Navy.

VOICE: Former paratrooper and Army Ranger.
VOICE: Former intelligence officer and former Air Force.

VOICE: We want to speak directly to members of the military.

VOICE: The intelligence community.
VOICE: Who take risks each day.

VOICE: To keep Americans safe.

VOICE: We know you are under enormous stress and pressure right now.

VOICE: Americans trust their military.

VOICE: But that trust is at risk.

VOICE: This administration is pitting our uniformed military.

VOICE: And intelligence community professionals.

VOICE: Against American citizens.

VOICE: Like us, you all swore an oath.

VOICE: To protect and defend this Constitution.

VOICE: Right now, the threats to our Constitution aren't just coming from abroad, but from right here at home.
VOICE: Our laws are clear: You can refuse illegal orders.

VOICE: You can refuse illegal orders.

VOICE: You must refuse illegal orders.

VOICE: No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution.

VOICE: We know this is hard. And that it's a till time to be a public servant.

VOICE: But whether you're serving in the CIA, the army, the Air Force.

VOICE: Your vigilance is critical.

VOICE: And know that we have your back.

VOICE: Because now, more than ever.
VOICE: The American people need you.

VOICE: We need to you stand up for our laws.

VOICE: Our Constitution. And who we are as Americans.
VOICE: Don't give up.
VOICE: Don't give up.
VOICE: Don't give up.
VOICE: Don't give up the ship.

GLENN: Hmm.

So I'm looking at this, and I'm thinking, I agree 100 percent with everything they just said. 100 percent.

My question is: Why are they saying?

What illegal orders?

And why now? Are you telling me that all of the stuff with USAID, all of the stuff that was going on with the FBI with our intelligence community. With Russia, Russia, Russia. All of that stuff was on the up and up? They had no concern about that?

When -- when Barack Obama was targeting US citizens to be droned.

US citizens to be droned. They had no problem with it?

And now all of a sudden, because of what? Venezuela?

Now, all of a sudden, they have a problem. No. I don't think so.

I think this is a -- this is the beginning of a campaign.

And again, all it does is sew seeds of doubt, not in the mind of the military.

Not in the mind -- well, maybe CIA. But I think CIA is off their own if territory, anyway.

This sows seeds of doubt in the mind of average Americans. They're now sewing seeds saying, Donald Trump is doing something unconstitutional with our military.

What is it?

Speak clearly. Don't say we're under pressure! Speak clearly.

What exactly is he doing that is unconstitutional, that they should -- that they should disobey. I would like to know what it is. Because all this is doing is undermining.

STU: Is it Venezuela?

Like, did they state --

GLENN: No. They didn't say that. No.

STU: Just generalized advice. Whatever you do -- don't -- like, that seems really sketchy. Because we were talking this a little bit off the air. That, like, there's a version of that, that is like treasonous. Right?

You're telling me, the military to not listen to the commander-in-chief. Now, I don't think that was the version of it, that is treasonous.

I think that was worded very carefully. And as you point out. I don't think anyone would disagree, that if there's something blatantly illegal, you shouldn't be doing it.

But I guess their idea is some of -- is that Venezuela.

Are they trying to encourage these people to not drone the ships.

What's the ask here?

GLENN: I don't know. They didn't mention -- I don't know. They're just sending out. That's why this seems so unbelievably calculated to cause chaos.

Because they're not sewing seeds in the doubt of the mind of the military. They are sewing the seeds of doubt in the mind of the US public.

This went out to everybody in the whole world.

And what it's sending is a message to the whole world.

Our president is so bad, that we in Congress, need to tell -- tell the military, do not obey him.

Well, can you be specific?

On what exactly? On what, exactly?

No. They -- they can't be specific. If you could be, I would have no problem.

If you came out with that message, and you said, look, we just want to restate the policy of the United States.

Whether the president is a Republican or a Democrat, you do not have to obey the commander of chief, if he is asking for things that are unconstitutional.

For instance, if he asks you to do X, Y, or Z.

They're not just talking about as well, as the military. What's intriguing to me is they're also including the CIA.

Who in their right mind today, thinks the CIA is under control?

Who in their right mind thinks the CIA is actually living within the Constitutional bounds. Because I don't. To a?

Do you know anybody who thinks that? Left or right?

Does anybody within the sound of my vice, thinks that the CIA is actually contained and living in its own little space, constitutionally, where it should be?

Does anyone actually believe that they answer to Congress?

Because I don't. Do you, Stu? Do you, Jason?

JASON: I -- I think the establishment of the CIA is actually anti-constitutional. To be perfectly honest, I don't think an organization like the CIA can operate within the bounds of disclosure, with, you know, letting Congress know everything that they're doing. It can't operate that way. So I think all too many times, they understand that. And they just do whatever the heck they want to do.

GLENN: Yeah. It's all black ops. It's all black ops stuff. And, you know, look at what -- where was this message when we found out from -- what was the guy who blew the whistle and went to Russia? What was his name?

STU: Snowden?

JASON: Snowden.

GLENN: Snowden. Where was this message with Snowden?

When that came out. Hey, if you're in the NSA, you're in the CIA, you can't be doing this stuff. So blow the whistle.

Where was that?

Where has this message been with any of the whistle-blowers have come out. Where was this with the whistle-blowers that were coming out today, about what the CIA has been doing. What the intelligence community has been involved in.

Where was this message?

This is not an honest message.

That's the problem with this. This is not an honest message. This is part of Colour Revolution. This is just, sew the seeds of doubt.

Make sure you are positioning the president as somebody who is so radical, and so unconstitutional. That they have to tell the military, not to obey his orders. Without any specifics, whatsoever.

That's pretty remarkable!

Because, again, I don't have a problem with saying that. We're one of the only countries. You do not answer to the president of the United States. You do not answer to your general.

You answer to the Constitution of the United States.

That's absolutely true!

So I have no problem with this message being taught. It should be taught by every single president. President!

But it's not. They have seen so many abuses under their rule, and now, all of a sudden, you get this?

Where -- where was this message when the president used the military as a prop? Behind him in the speech where it was blood red, and Biden was saying, these are enemies of the state!

You can't do that with the military. Where was this message, from anyone?

Hey. You cannot be used as a prop behind the president. You cannot do that.

I didn't hear anybody saying that. Because they don't have a problem with it.

If it's their side, they don't have a problem with it. I have a problem with it, on both sides. I want the military -- I want the military. Let me separate these.

I want the military to know. We have your back. If the president. Any president is ordering you to do things that are unconstitutional. Do not do them.

Do not do them. Blow the whistle and the American people should have your back. I know I will have your back.

To the -- to intelligence community, you better stop doing what you're doing.

Because I know the American people. And I don't know if you can be stopped. But I know the American people know that you're doing things that you should not be doing. And you're doing them under every president for God only knows how long.

Stop doing it. Because if we ever get into the position where we can stop you, we will.

And the American people will demand a trial for every single one of you that was breaking the Constitution.

Don't care who ordered you to do it.

It's your responsibility to say no.

And you haven't. You haven't.

Start saying no, to any president, any boss, anybody who is telling you to violate the US Constitution.

Don't do it. Don't do it!

But, but I don't think that's the reason why they're saying it.

JASON: No, and they know this. Because all of them are -- are -- are veterans of the military or the intelligence community. They know, and I've gone through these before. This is stating the obvious.

This is already taught within -- from the lowest enlistment ranks, all the way up to the top, you know, within officer school within the military. There are procedures, if you ever have an unlawful order, how to, you know -- you know, work through it. And report it.

GLENN: Stu, what do you think this is really about? What are they doing?

STU: It feels like it's about politics. Right? I mean, it feels like they are trying to build a case that the president is continually engaging in things that are illegal and unconstitutional. And like, you bring up Colour Revolution.

I think it's -- I think it's -- I think there's a political element to that. And I think they may very well be related. But if you think about -- it might be about Venezuela. But I don't think the American people really care about that story.

I don't know that that's necessarily healthy that we don't care about it. I think there are real questions about the process here. And how this all went down. I almost feel like it's more related to something like immigration enforcement.

Right? In the United States. And that's not. Because we've talked about the -- the military being involved in cracking down on cities. And -- and things of that nature. Where like, you know, we've talked about the questions around them. There are legitimate questions about how much can be done in that realm.

I wonder if they're trying to kind of set that precedent. This sort of tone, that the president is engaging in these things.

And slowly, over time, you can build to not only a political answer. Maybe the Colour Revolution angle. And also the chaos in the streets angle.

At some point, if you believe your president is doing unconstitutional things and forcing the military of the United States to engage in actions that are unconstitutional against the American people. Man, you're going to get a lot of people out on the streets for that one, if this thing were to be successful.

So I think that might be the path. Do you buy that?

GLENN: Yeah, I do. I just think that the main goal here is just to undermine credibility.

Undermine. Tear us apart even more. Undermine credibility, sow the sees of chaos once again.

Did the FBI scrub Thomas Crooks' DISTURBING past to keep us in the dark?play icon
RADIO

Did the FBI scrub Thomas Crooks' DISTURBING past to keep us in the dark?

New reports have dropped linking failed Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks to a multitude of online accounts, including some that were deep into the “furry” community. Glenn Beck asks, how did the FBI miss all of this when they insisted the Butler, PA, shooter didn’t have much online presence or a clear motive?! Or did they purposefully scrub this information from their reports to keep us in the dark?

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: So there's a couple of things that are in the news. That Thomas Matthew Crooks thing.

You know, this is crazy. Went by they/them. Furry. I don't even -- I've been thinking about this a lot in the last 24 hours. You know, the kid that tried to take out Donald Trump back in July in the Butler rally.

It's a year later, okay? November 17, 2025. These new reports are dropping bombshells. It is the 17th, isn't it? 18th. Sorry. The 18th. These -- these new reports are dropping over and over and over and over and over again.

And there are things that nobody mentioned in the official investigations.

Independent researchers now are using the same kind of digital forensic tools that the Feds have. And they're piecing together a bunch of old online accounts, tied directly to Crooks' email. His real email and his name.

And one of the biggest ones was on Deviant Art. Okay. That sounds great. User names like Epic Microwave and The Epic Microwave.

Okay. This site -- apparently, a huge hub for artists. But also, ground zero for the furry community.

Now, we're going to get into this a little later. Because Stu is a big furry. And he will go right into it.

Where he likes to --

STU: Furries are not that large actually. More moderate sized.

Okay. All right. Well, this is where people get into the anthropomorphic animal thing. And they turn animals into half humans. And it turns sexual. And I don't even know.

So, anyway, this kid was not casually browsing. He was deep in that subculture, we find out now.

So that's two high-profile attempted assassination cases, or one attempted and one actual assassination case. And they're both tied to the same thing.

And nobody seems to be worried about that.

Nobody is talking about that. Imagine if we had two. One attempted and one actual assassination. And it was Charlie Kirk and president Biden.

Okay.

Anybody. And they both were deep into the GlennBeck.com subculture. Do you think the media would be like, what's going on there? But this thing, nobody cares. Okay? And when I say nobody cares, it seems like our FBI doesn't care either. Our DOJ doesn't care. The Trump case specifically blows a hole into the mysterious lone wolf with no known motive. Wait. What?

Now, this wasn't -- this wasn't Patel pushing this. This was the -- the Biden FBI that was pushing this. Christopher Wray went to Congress. And shrugged. And said, you know, we can't find any ideology. Or any online trail that explains this. What!

It's right here! What are you talking about? It's right here!

Crooks had at least 17 accounts across discord, YouTube, Gab, Deviant Art, all of it. Easily tracked to him!

And as we told you last week, he started cheering for Trump. And then went a die hard, you know, 180-degree turn around in 2020.

And then he started echoing anti-Semitic, anti-immigration rants, calling for political assassinations, repeating Maoist lines like, "Power grows at the barrel of a gun," and even chatting with sketchy European extremists, Nazis, who are linked to a designated terrorist group. He posted violent threats under his real name for years. Now, listen to this. He also got flagged by other users, who literally tagged law enforcement in their reply! And nothing happened. Nothing happened. They didn't know who this guy was. They didn't search for him. They didn't question him. Nothing happened until he climbed on to the roof and started shooting at Donald Trump. Excuse me?

Do you believe that? Stu, do you believe that?

They have people online, tipping the FBI off, and they didn't even who know this guy was.

They had no idea who he was.

STU: I mean, it seems impossible to believe.

You have one stray comment, that is taken the wrong way online. And, you know, Secret Service is calling you up. I mean, we've -- I don't want to bring up.

GLENN: We've personally gone through this.

STU: Exactly. This same thing.

GLENN: We said. I said -- I said it on one show.

STU: Uh-huh.

GLENN: Something about Donald Trump.

STU: No. No. No. No. I'm not going to let you get away with that.

No. I want to make sure that it's clear what occurred on the show was you essentially threatening my life!

And I want people to know. Where no. I was going to say. Right. I was saying something about Donald Trump.

And then Stu got in, and I said --

STU: I said --

GLENN: I will choke you to death. Or something. Yeah. I just need to choke you to death.

And people in the audience said, I was threatening Donald Trump.

No, I was clearly threatening, and nobody called about poor Stu. I was clearly threatening Stu's life.

STU: Yeah, think about that when you're driving in your car right now. You didn't call! You heard it. And you let my life be threatened. And you didn't care at all.

GLENN: That's right.

STU: None of you cared. But apparently people care --

GLENN: That's why I love this audience.

That's right. So, anyway, so, anyway, the -- the -- secret service was with us two hours later. Okay?

STU: Rightfully so.

GLENN: Yeah. Rightfully so. And we have no problem with it. You know, we were talking to them. They were like, Mr. Beck, we know -- we listened to the tape, we know what happened. We just have to dot all the I's, cross all the T's, and just get a statement. And I'm like, no, not a problem.

I was threatening to kill him. And, you know, they laughed and went, yeah, we understand that. And they left!

Okay. That's the way I remember it.

This guy threatens to kill the president and others! People tag him to the FBI and to law enforcement. And they never check into him?


STU: And, Glenn, I think people can say, well, you know, the thing we're talking about did happen on a national radio show. A lot of people heard it.

Maybe some of the comments on, what is it? Deviant Art are not as well picked up. And that's probably true.

Though, we've seen --
GLENN: They've sent it to them. They've sent it to them.

STU: Right. We've seen tons of examples of people making offhanded statements where this has happened.

You know, not just a threat. Which would be serious enough. But constant threats. Dozens of them, it seems.

We're still, I feel learning about all the details about this. A lot of threats from a specific person.

And it doesn't seem like their argument is, it wasn't even on their radar! I mean, that's unbelievable! It's --

GLENN: Here's -- here's bare minimum.
Everyone should be fired. Everyone should be fired!

Not just the top person. Everyone should be fired. I'm sorry. You can reapply, but we're cleaning house.

Because this is inexcusable. Inexcusable. Now, here's the other thing that's inexcusable. None of this stuff about the threats. None of the radicalization. None of the violent posts. None of the furry gender stuff even made it into the big congressional report that dropped December 2024.

None of this!

It was like they scrubbed the kid clean to keep the public in the dark. Let me say that again. It's like they scrubbed the kid clean, to keep the public in the dark.

Hmm. Let me go to the comment about -- from President Trump yesterday. We played it in the news a few minutes ago.

Where he was talking about the Epstein case. Listen to this.

DONALD: We have nothing to do with Epstein the Democrats do. All of his friends were Democrats. You look at this Reid Hoffmann. You look at Larry Summers. Bill Clinton. They went to his island all the time. And many of this, all Democrats.

All I want is I want for people to recognize the great job that I've done on pricing, on affordability, because we brought prices went way lower. On energy. On ending eight wars, and another one coming pretty soon, I believe.

We've done a great job. And I hate to see that deflect from the great job we've done. So I'm all for -- you know, we have given 50,000 pages. You do know that.

Unfortunately, like with the Kennedy situation, with the Martin Luther King situation, not to put Jeffrey Epstein in the same category, but no matter what we give, it's never enough. You know, with Kennedy, we gave everything, and it wasn't enough. With Martin Luther King, we gave everything, and it's never enough.

We've already given, I believe the number is 50,000 pages! 50,000 pages. And it's just a Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia hoax as it pertains to the Republicans.

GLENN: Okay. Stop. So why?

Why is it never enough? Why is it never enough?

Because the government has lied to us, over and over and over and over and over and over again.

Why is it never enough? Because what the hell happened here with this guy? What happened with these two shooters, and you're not telling us about the, you know, role-playing as a buff cartoon fox/wolf hybrid with they/them pronouns. And then being groomed by foreign edge lords, quoting Mao and terrorist manifestos. And then going out and trying to shoot somebody.

You don't mention that!

Yeah. That's why we don't believe the government. And until the government becomes fully clean, immediately, on everything, just, you know what, here it is.

Here it is!

Nobody is going to believe it. Now, what does this say about our kids. We have a whole generation now growing up the blued to these hyper niche, unmoderated corners of the internet, with fantasy and porn and identity confusion and hard-core political extremism. And all of it, just smashed together into one stream.

What do you think is going to happen? Family, school, real interactions with family. Real life friends. They don't touch these spaces.

You know, how's -- I feel weird about my body morph into, I need to commit mass violence against the world.

I mean, this is the five alarm tire. When you have two political assassinations. Two of them!

That trace back to the exact same subculture, you've got a real problem!

It's not like every furry is dangerous. Well, I know. I question every furry.

I mean, I don't even know what -- anyway!

There is some sort of radicalization pipeline that is happening. And we're raising our kids in digital petri dishes. Where mental illness and sexual confusion and violent ideology is all growing together!

And then we act shocked when one of our kids grab a rifle. America, wake up! Stop pretending this stuff is just a harmless little quirk. You know, or live and let live. Or we're just going to keep burying victims one after thorough. Parents and schools and tech companies. Law enforcement. Everybody dropped the ball on crooks.

For years! Red flags were out there, screaming about this guy.

And nobody in the government did anything. Nobody in law enforcement did anything? How many of our kids have to climb roofs, before we admit these dark corners of the internet are producing real monsters.

How many? How many?

And this is only the beginning of it.

Why the MASSIVE internet outage is more DANGEROUS than you think...play icon
RADIO

Why the MASSIVE internet outage is more DANGEROUS than you think...

Early this morning, millions of Americans were unable to log onto websites such as X, Spotify, and ChatGPT due to a widespread Cloudflare outage. This is just a few weeks after the major AWS outage that took a major chunk of the internet out of commission. Glenn warns that because everything is so consolidated, should the wrong hands gain control over our online infrastructure, we could have MAJOR issues...

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Let me explain the internet. You know, the internet is not some magic cloud. It's really a house of clouds, that's built on the back bone And, you know, built on a handful of companies. Cloud Fare is probably a company that you've never ever heard of. It is the front door and the alarm system, if you will, for the entire internet.

It protects websites from attacks and security problems. So the internet flows through Cloud Fare.

STU: Not flare, Glenn?

GLENN: To -- Cardflare [sic], yes. Cloudflare. Sorry. To the websites. Okay? When they go down, traffic to the entire website can stop.

And most of the internet uses Cloudflare. Without them, the internet would be really, really vulnerable to cyber. Okay?

They filter are all the traffic goes. They filter it. Make sure that there's no -- nobody trying to attack, before it goes to a company's website. So the filter is blocked when they go down.
So traffic can't get through to anybody. All right?

It's a really complex service. One of the most highly valued companies in technology companies. And, I mean, it's -- it's almost irreplaceable.

They have the capacity to absorb massive attacks that will take down companies, as large as Amazon and Microsoft.

This is the -- this is the first line of defense. And it's a great line of defense!

They filter out all the attacks, so Amazon, Microsoft, all the way down GlennBeck.com. All of them -- are -- are hacked into it and don't have cyber attacks. Okay? That's Cloudflare. AWS now, that is the foundation and the plumbing. That's the Amazon. And it is the plumbing, for another third of the internet.

One glitch, not even a hack, just the stupid software bug like what happened in October, and poof, Netflix stops. Your terror bell camera goes blind.

Hospitals can't access records. Et cetera, et cetera. And we saw it last month with AWS. Today, we're seeing it with Cloudflare.

What happens when the bad guys flip the switch on purpose?

Because we're understanding now that this is just a glitch. Just -- you know, there's a wrinkle in the get along.

And we just couldn't get that hitch and glitch out of the get along. And so you know what happens when that happens?

No. I -- I really don't.

The bad guys in this scenario, one of the bad guys is communist China. Because they just launched. We found this out last week, they just launched the world's first AI agent army.

This is unbelievable. This is not sci-fi.

This is real.

In September, the -- the hackers, you know, didn't sit in darkrooms, typing, and trying to get out. They turned an American AI. Claude, which is Amazon, is it not?

Claude.

STU: It's Grok, I believe.

GLENN: Is that Google? It's anthropic. You're right. You're right. Anthropic.

They turned Claude into a Terminator.

What they did is they got into Claude, and they said, hey, pretend you're a good guy, doing security tests. Then gather this information. And put some problems into the system. They scan the networks. They wrote exploits.

They stole secrets from big tech companies. From banks. Even from our government!

Okay?

Because humans just -- when it's in there, and you see that it's, you know, anthropic. You're like, oh, yeah.

Approve!

Four breaches were confirmed.

And that's just what we caught.

There was no human involved in this. Okay?

Now, the computer is on wheels.

Tesla. One software update that goes wrong, and you're -- your Tesla becomes a brick at 90 miles an hour. The internet is exactly the same.

We've handled our -- we've handed our entire lives over to the internet. And to automation. Banking. Shopping. Voting. Talking.

These are all really fragile digital pipes. And now, the AI super soldiers. The agents. Without anyone behind them, just one guy typing in, in China, you know, go in and cause disruption and pretend that you're a friend.

And it does! So what does this mean to you? Well, it means we need redundancy for one thing. I mean, are you safe with your power?

Are you safe with your heating? Are you safe with some of the things that are going on.
Your 401(k). Hacked by a robot that never, ever sleeps. Your kid's school records, gone. Your power grid. Remember Texas, a few years back, when the power grid was overwhelmed? Imagine that being done by AI robotics.

We keep centralizing everything. This is the problem. This is the problem with our government and everything else.

Instead of getting smaller, we keep getting larger. You remember what they said in '08. The banks, they're just too big to fail. Instead of breaking them up and strengthening the smaller banks, they put the smaller banks out of business and rolled them into the bigger banks. So made the bigger banks even bigger than they were.

Centralization is a bull's-eye for chaos. And everything is being centralized right now. And the outage starves the system.

This is a wake-up call. If you're trying to get onto ChatGPT or anything else today, your banks, whatever, and there's a glitch, and it's down for a while.

We need a redundancy yesterday. Decentralize! Again, it's like bringing manufacturing home again. Bringing the chips home again.

Build AI defenses, that don't let Chinese agents waltz right this, through the back door. Harden our grid, harden our data. Or lose your freedom.

So that's what's happening today. Now, let me get to one of the distractions, quickly. The Epstein files. President Trump has said, release the damn Epstein files. But he also said at the same time, it's not going to be enough. It's never enough!

We've released the JFK files and everything else.

Yes! And you know why? It has nothing to do with Donald Trump or Joe Biden or anybody else.

It has everything to do with the United States people lying to its people over and over and over and over again.

Overclassifying absolutely he went. So we never feel like we get the truth.

And then on top of it, never holding anyone accountable for their actions.

Did you see the judge said at a -- because the government made a mistake on gathering some of the evidence that looks like that Comey case may just have to be thrown out. You're not going to be able to try Comey.

What a surprise!

What a freaking surprise!

So he's releasing the Epstein files, but says, they're just -- they're not going to be enough. But they vote on the Epstein files being released. And I hope everybody in Washington votes to release them.

You know, what changed his mind?

I'll tell you what changed his mind. He saw what the Democrats were doing, in selectively releasing things.

Just dump them all out there. Then they're out.

And anybody thinks he's in the Epstein files.

Why?

Just ask yourself this one simple question. Why wouldn't the Democrats have used it between 2020 and 2024?

Why would they have not released that evidence? It would have been the easiest way to make sure he wasn't president of the United States. If you think he's hiding something for him, you're out of your ever loving mind!

Now, that's my opinion. I have a strong, forceful opinion.

I know. I've done a lot of critical thinking on this one.

But that doesn't mean that all of his buddies and everything else, is safe. Larry Summers has just announced he will step back from public life. I mean, he's the former Democratic Treasury Secretary.

He said, he's going to -- he's going to step back. Summer's emails with Epstein, show that the former cabinet official saw late night. Or the late financiers Streisand.

On pursuing a woman he refers to as his mentee.

And he referred to himself in this email as Epstein's wing man. Oh, boy.

He said, I'm deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain I've caused. I take full responsibility for my misguided decisions to continue communicating with Mr. Epstein. While continuing to fill my teaching obligations. So we've got a guy who is hanging out with Epstein.

Because where does he teach? I think he teaches in Harvard, doesn't he? Oh, good, yeah, let's have him hang out with the young kids. I'll be stepping back for my public commitments as part of my broader effort to rebuild trust and repair a relationship with the people closest to me.

Like, maybe, I don't know, your wife.

He hasn't been accused of any wrongdoing. But he was, you know -- you know, hanging out with Epstein. And writing him for love advice. And how can you -- hey. I need a wing man!

I'm trying to get this young mentee to sleep with me.

How do you think I can get it done.

I don't know. Nothing illegal. But nothing really non-sleazy about that.