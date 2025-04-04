Here’s Who Is Funding the JUDICIAL COUP Against Trump | Ep 424

Barely 72 days into his second term, Trump is drowning in legal warfare with over 150 lawsuits and counting filed against his policies. Judges appointed by Obama and Biden are blocking his actions at every turn and fighting his dismantling of the deep state. This isn’t just normal political opposition. It’s a full-scale, coordinated assault. The same left-wing powerhouses that drove the Russia collusion hoax and impeachment are back with a vengeance. The progressive infrastructure built during Trump’s first term has scaled up and has been prepared for this moment for years. The Left's plan? Keep Trump tied up in court, ensuring his presidency is spent fighting legal battles instead of rolling back its agenda. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) joins Glenn to outline his solution to put down judicial coups with his Restraining Judicial Insurrectionists Act of 2025, because if this lawfare continues, it would paralyze the actions of all future presidents, Republican or Democrat. But the fight isn’t just in the courts. Mobs of activists, funded by the Left’s dark-money networks, are taking to the streets, targeting Trump allies and even launching violent attacks on Tesla. The playbook is clear: disrupt, litigate, and destroy. Will this cripple Trump’s ability to clean house in Washington? Or is it the desperate last stand of the deep state?
©2024 MERCURY RADIO ARTS.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
How Trump Can FIGHT the Democrat Dark Money Resistance
Who’s funding all the massive protests against Elon Musk, DOGE, and President Trump? And, if they’re not grassroots, can Trump do anything to fight back? Glenn speaks with “Bannon’s War Room” co-host Natalie Winters, who makes the case that the same progressive dark money groups that keep popping up, including George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, are the brains behind the operation. She lays out a few ways that Trump and congressional Republicans can push back against these groups and their “color revolution paradigm.”
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Natalie winters, co-host of Ben's war room.
And also, White House correspondent. Welcome, Natalie. How are you?
NATALIE: Hi, good. Thank you so much for having me.
GLENN: Thank you for all of the hard work on so many stories. But this one in particular is really disturbing.
Because it shows that this is nothing, but the same revolutionaries, and this time, they are pushing into the zone of terrorism.
NATALIE: Kelly. And I think the most concerning thing here, is that sort of proves our worst caricature of the Democratic Party, which is that the last four years, they used tools like censorship, lawfare, overregulations. Political persecutions. To go after not their enemies. But people who disagree with them.
And now that they have effectively been shut out, right? Of their institutional and government levers of power.
They can't impeach President Trump. So what are they doing? I guess what Marxists always do, not just show in a preference for private property and try to destroy Tesla. But they're using violence and intimidation. And I think the way that the left has tried to depict these actions. As organic civil society.
Just, you know, speaking about democracy.
And democratic values.
There's nothing civil about this.
We have terrorism.
And, frankly, there is nothing societal.
These people are being funded by far left donors, like George Soros, like the Tides Foundation. The same state money, dark money interests that funded basically every violent protest, we've seen since Trump really entered the stage.
GLENN: Yeah. I mean, literally the oligarchs that they say, that Elon Musk is.
It's --
NATALIE: You're exactly right.
GLENN: So tell me about some of the people that are behind this.
NATALIE: Sure. So Indivisible is sort of the ring leader of all of this. And their biggest refrain that they are always pumping through the airwaves, is that they are a grassroots organization. That they are people-funded and people-powered.
But if you dig into their financials, which as you alluded to, they have essentially erased all of their web pages showing the personnel of their movement, but from the sort of 990 filings where you can see, again, by design.
Not exactly who is funding them.
But overwhelmingly the majority of the funds that support this group come from big dark money type foundations or philanthropic organizations.
The NGOs of the world. That's obviously a euphemism.
But of that, the majority of it, and I'm talking. Seven-plus million dollars, since 2018 alone. It's coming from George Soros' Open Society Foundations. And like I said, when they tell you that they're funded by people in this people power.
It's not true. And in some cases, most recently.
They were doing a whole thing.
I'm sure your audience has seen this apoplectic thing, that House Republicans are not showing up in town wall. Well, Indivisible was behind that.
And they were actually reimbursing their groups. In some cases, $200 to buy all the protests that they needed for that.
And they have a separate program, where they'll reimburse groups up to $1,500 for get out vote operations.
Advocacy and recruitment.
The idea that this is all organic.
And that Trump is just angering Americans so bad by going against waste, fraud, and abuse.
It's not true.
It's the same people who funded the protest outside the DNC. The flag burners.
And frankly, it's the same people who fund inside the DNC.
GLENN: How do we -- how do we reverse this?
Let me see if I can pull this up here. There's a new poll out that shows from Rasputin. Are the attacks on Tesla and Tesla vehicles, justified?
Nineteen percent of Americans said, yes!
Among the respondents, ages 18 to 34, that was 36 percent that said, they are justified!
Among respondents that are Democrats, 31 percent say they are justified.
When asked, is it fair to call the attacks on Tesla and Tesla vehicles a form of domestic terrorism? Overall, only 46 percent say yes, 39 percent say no, 15 percent said, I'm too dumb to have an opinion.
Among the respondents who say they're Republicans, 68 percent said yes. The respondents who say that they're Democrats, 58 percent say they're no.
How do you keep people saying, and a growing number of people saying, no. It's totally cool to shoot that guy in front of a hotel, because he works for an insurance company. And we have burned down the Tesla. And we can find people in our own neighborhood that have them, target them, and destroy their lives, until they take a stand with us. And say, they believe what we're doing. And they sold their Tesla.
How do you get so many Americans to get behind that?
NATALIE: I think there are two key things that the Trump administration could do to push back on that. First and foremost, I think would be provoking the tax-exempt statuses of a lot of these organizations that are organizing these protests because they're essentially all 5O1C3s, which is absolutely insane.
And I think it is continuing to press ahead on the Act Blue investigation.
And just in general, the dark money funding.
But also, a lot of the money for groups, for example, there's a new thing called the resistance lab, which is being spearheaded by Representative Pramila Jayapal in conjunction with Harvard -- in that, they're not a prestigious Kennedy school. And though they have similarly deleted the web pages, some of their top funders are, other than USAID. And the Department of State. And the lady who runs it. Who uses they/them pronouns, so make your own judgment there.
But she herself has been funded extensively by USAID. The United States Institute of Peace. And I think it's important to drill down on this figure. Because this is someone who is not studying protests and nonviolence. This is someone who, their CE reads like a rap sheet. They're studying terrorism and violence versus non-violent protests.
Not because violent protests are immoral or unethical. But because they think at this moment, non-violent protests are more effective in bringing out their sort of utopian Democratic world view, and I use democracy, not in its true sense.
But these people are extremely, extremely radical. And I think what it goes back to, is what we started this interview on.
They have always used this color revolution paradigm to institute change, and to oppose President Trump. It's why they take him as an autocratic, as an authoritarian.
Right? Because then they can justify their outside the system regime change tactics that they've used abroad. And since they usually rely on impeachment proceedings, or contested election results, they can't do that. Right? They didn't take the House. President Trump won the popular vote, overwhelmingly.
So they're relying on this narrative, that what he's doing is so unpopular. And they sort of AstroTurfed outrage and protest and intimidation tactics.
To really this one myth they can't be President Trump is a dictator that must be opposed at all costs.
GLENN: What is -- I mean, I agree with you that Trump needs to go after the 5O1C3s.
I mean, I'm a little disappointed in Pam Bondi.
However, I say that, realizing, she doesn't even have her full team around her.
It's taking so long.
But I'm hoping that the justice departments starts to move a little quicker on things. Because this is -- this is clearly terrorism.
It is clearly, these -- these organizations, that, as you've said, have been taking money from the taxpayer. To do all of these things.
And the only way to stop them, I think, is to not just call them out.
But if they're breaking any kind of law. Which they clearly are.
Go after them with everything we have.
NATALIE: Yeah. And I think these radical judges have been stepping in at every point. It's a continuation of the lawfare.
And I think the fundamental issue. Look, you had all these Republicans talking tough about how they're so difficult. Where were they on the USAID front? All this waste fraud that was uncovered for decades. They did absolutely nothing.
Now the best we can get, is not even a full committee hearing but a subcommittee hearing that's been postponed on judges with some experts to tell us and confirm what we know.
That these people are radical targets and activists.
It's so unfortunate. Because our side. Our grassroots are fueled by patriotism. Not dark money. Not George Soros money.
And they have such amazing investigative reporters. You go on X now.
People are the ones exposing these groups.
And elected Republicans that should be enforcing. We're not even telling them to go after the groups in an autocratic, no despotic way. We're just saying, enforce the laws, enforce the facts that we should not be receiving tax exempt statuses or 5O1C3 statuses. Or go after the election billionaires. I mean, the case that they've been unable to make against right-wing billionaires, who are trying to root out waste, fraud, and abuse.
We need to juxtapose them to actual, I will argue criminal cases that you could bring against a ton of Western billionaires who are clandestinely and covertly funding terror operations here in the United States. Not just since January 20th. But for years on end, the issue I think starts with the weak faculty at the Congressional Republicans, who just have continually showed that they are unwilling to do anything.
GLENN: When is Trump going after them?
I would love Trump to give a speech today on a few things. One, okay. I just did the tariffs. The tariffs are not going to work by themselves.
I need actual tax reforms. Tax cuts. And a tax cut is not renewing the Trump taxes that are going to be raised. That's not a tax cut. That is a tax cut eight years ago. Give us a significant tax cut Congress. And also, I'm taking a hatchet to the regulations beginning right now. And anybody who wants it to stand around with their hands in their pocket, that's fine. But we cannot stand around and wait.
The time is too short to stand around and wait.
I'm looking for him to start, really pushing, you know, eyes into people's heads just a little bit.
Saying, excuse me.
The pressure is on me.
The pressure is on the population of the United States.
Do your damn job, Congress. Right now.
NATALIE: Well, and it's quite interesting, right?
Because you hear President Trump get criticized for "flooding the zone." They say, it pejoratively. But flooding the zone is just a response to the absolute disarray and chaos that President Biden left this country in.
We have to flood the zone with executive orders and action after action and tariffs after tariffs because of what happened in Afghanistan, at the Southern border, cost this country with Chinese spy balloons.
Right? It's such a double standard. And Congressional Republicans, the same people who were joining the DOGE caucus, and posting all their pictures, and talking their tough game on Twitter. They're voting to continue spending levels. At the very same -- and the Senate is already moving to try to make so President Trump can unilaterally oppose tariffs.
You know, the Senate is the people who have been there probably than I've been alive, who allowed the Chinese Communist Party, who allowed these Third World countries to overtake our manufacturing jobs, to seize essentially our means of production.
And they did nothing about it. Because their donors, the people who have been funding them. Got rich off of it, and enjoy it. And their constituents, the people who knock on the doors for them, donated to them small-dollar amounts, they have nothing, but contempt for them.
And you can see it on display. And, frankly, it's insulting to the intelligence. Your audience, abandoned war room audience when they think that just some tweet, or some strongly-worded letter.
Or some, you know, halfhearted hearted hearing against the judge, who has no really enforcement power.
It will be enough to satisfy us.
The MAGA movement is about shifting the goalposts for accountability.
And I think our audience has been very clear, that it's found in prison sentences. And in investigations for people who have committed crimes. And not just strongly worded letters. Or, you know, Fox news segments where people are going off.
And did nice spicy rants. And these criminals keep getting away with it.
GLENN: Yep. Natalie, thank you so much. We'll talk to you again. Thank you for all the hard work you do. Sincerely, thank you.
NATALIE: Likewise, thank you.
GLENN: You bet. That's Natalie Winters, White House correspondent, and also co-host of Steve Bannon's War Room.
How Trump can ensure America's leadership in the future
Glenn lays out how President Trump can use his reciprocal tariff plan to build a nation that doesn’t just survive. It LEADS. First, Trump must take an axe to the regulations in breathtaking ways. Second, he should shame Congress: does it have any courage to be bold at all? And third, he shouldn’t rebuild the factories of the past. He must build the industries of the future: computer chip factories, data fortresses, rare earth mineral mines and refining plants.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: All right. There are three things that I want the president of the United States to stand hard on. Right now.
If I were -- if I had his ear and I were like, hey, Mr. President, here's what you do.
He would look at me like, Glenn, you think I'm going to listen to you?
Let me give him some advice anyway.
I want the president to hammer three things. First, today, I would urge him to take an axe to the regulations today, in breathtaking ways!
That's number one.
I want him to show up, actually with an axe. And say, I am going to cut regulations, so we make this country more competitive.
No need for this government to get into your way, of your dreams. The states want to do that. That's fine!
You know, if you're obviously going to you put poison into the rivers and everything else.
Then we'll get involved in that, but no more of this regulation. And I am cutting them today. In breathtaking ways.
And then I want him to shame the Congress.
You know, Congress is going out on like a three-week vacation now.
You know, it must be nice, guys.
Wow, insider trading. And unlimited vacancies, it seems.
At some point, they will come back. And they will make those tax cuts, that we got eight years ago, permanent.
That's not what we voted for. We didn't vote for that. We voted for significant tax cuts. We want you to reduce the deficit. We want you to give us significant tax cuts.
We want you to get out of our way!
And Donald Trump said, the last thing, that we have to do is raise tariffs.
Well, he raised tariffs yesterday.
Congress, shame on you.
People see the times that we're in. We're in bold times. Do you have any courage to be bold at all?
Okay. So he -- he raised the tariffs. And what everybody is saying, great. This will bring back American manufacturing. That instinct is right. We have to bring back jobs to America. We have outsourced way too much.
We have hallowed out our middle class.
And all we are now, is on -- on unmanaged decline.
That's really what the course is. Managed decline.
Donald Trump is trying to flip that. We have made ourselves so vulnerable to foreign supply chains. You know, that at best, they don't care about us.
At worst, some of these foreign supply chain providers.
I mean, they want to destroy us. So what are we doing?
So here's the truth: If all we have to do is chase the old jobs, we're going to end up building the ghost towns of opportunity for tomorrow.
You just, you can't do it. Because the factories, with lights on. But no people inside.
That's -- that's coming. Okay?
This time, when the factories come back, they're not bringing back the same jobs!
They're going to be done by robotics. Sensors. AI systems. And if we don't think bigger and broader and bolder, we are going to miss the opportunity, to build the nation, that doesn't just survive, it's the nation that leads!
We have to stop thinking about America's future, like it's a rerun of 1954!
It's not. GM is not coming back. The big factories are not coming back like that.
And the goal is never to return to the past. Do you think in 1954, they were like, oh, man. If we just had those big factories. You know, milling those cotton?
No. They weren't thinking like 100 years ago. Why are we?
The goal is not to return to the past. The goal is to build what the world needs, tomorrow!
And make sure we're the ones that are controlling it!
So when we talk about bringing jobs back. What are the jobs we should be looking for. What do we build?
Well, first of all, we build chip foundries. Okay. Not one, not two. Dozens of them, all over the country.
Dozens of chip factories. Because every single car. Every missile. Every drone. Every phone. Every satellite. Every AI model depends on those chips. We must control the chips!
Right now, the majority of high end chips, come from Taiwan. Which is 100 miles off the coast of a very aggressive and unstable China!
Do you think if things get tough, we're going to have -- we're going to have access to those chips?
And we can't just have Taiwan come in and say, oh, we're going to build one factory here.
No. Dozens of those factories. Redundancy.
You know, the -- having everything coming from Taiwan. That's not a supply chain. That's a hostage situation, ready to happen.
We need to bring the entire chip ecosystem home. That means, the raw materials. The design. The fabrication. The packaging. The protection.
That's sovereignty. That's bringing America into the future!
Not back to 1954. Another thing, and I wouldn't mind going back to 1954 on this one. Because we at least got this one right.
We need to build nuclear power. Period!
And not the creaking concrete dinosaurs of the Cold War. We need to build small, modular reactors. We have them now.
AI optimized grid systems. Next generation thorium designs. That are faster. That are cheaper.
That are cleaner. That are safer.
Why do we need them? Because of the data centers. These data centers are going to eat up so much of our electricity. If you don't build these things now, and you want to stay competitive with AI, as a nation. You're going to be having brown outs.
Because the -- the data centers are going need to them. So if we are ahead in AI, but we didn't build enough electricity. You're going need to be living in brownouts.
That's not a good idea. That's not how we lead. If we want to run the data centers, the factories, the server farms. The electric vehicles.
All without choking our air, and all without depending on any foreign oil, nuclear is not an option. It's the foundation.
And if we would -- if we would pursue this new technology. It's already here.
If our government would help, by just deregulating. Not the crazy stuff.
Well, actually deregulating the crazy stuff.
Not the protections against the crazy stuff. Make sure these things are safe!
But build them.
Then server farms. I don't want the government building a single server farm.
Not one.
But I do want the government. And this would create a lot of jobs.
To build data fortresses. Okay. Server farms.
Domestic cloud infrastructure. Let the private sector fill the buildings with the latest and the greatest. Let them carry all the risk.
Oh, gee. This is something brand-new. We have to get rid of all of that. Okay good. They carry all of that. But perhaps it is the government's job to build a fortress around those centers, to protect it. That's where the real money can come in. And businesses will say, I want. Because they're protecting it. It's safe here!
The back bone of every single AI model, every defense system. Every modern company, it's all going to be on data. Period.
And we're hosting far too much of it, right now, on foreign-owned systems.
Or in single points of failure.
Not a good idea. We need hardened, distributed, secure computers across the country.
Our future should not be held together by luck, some Band-Aids. And third party log-ins. What are we doing?
So forget about building, you know, the new GM plant of the future.
These are the things that we should be focused on.
We need to build robotics hardware.
Because while AI is the brain. Robotics is the body. And whoever builds the controls -- whoever builds the body. Controls the labor of the future.
Okay? Because it's not going to be you, working on an assembly line. It will be a robot. China is pouring billions of dollars into robot manufacturing. If they control the means of automated production, they control the next Industrial Revolution.
Have you seen their docks, compared to our tox. We're not doing anything, because of all of our labor unions.
China does not care about our labor unions.
Okay. I don't think that's a good thing.
I don't like China's model. But if we don't understand, that they will put us out of business. If we don't adapt to what is happening. We are going to be left in the dust.
All of this stuff is not worth anything. All of the pain that you will be feeling, at the grocery store, and everything else.
All of the arguing. And all of the fighting, that we have done. To try to save our country, is over in the next five years. If we're not understanding what I'm saying to you right now.
We cannot allow China, to lead in -- in AI, or automation.
From agricultural bots to surgical systems.
It has to be led by us.
We also need to create new jobs, in rare earth processing. And strategic minerals, refining.
Right here, we have to do it. Even if it costs us more for a while. These are the jobs, that must be brought to America. We must create them. Finding the mining, the refining of our own rare earth minerals.
Because you can't build a single solar panel. You can't build an electric motor. A wind turbine.
A guiding system. Without these materials. Because you can't build the chips.
And right now, China controls about 90 percent of all of the global refining.
We did the work here. And then we send it to them?
That's not just bad policy. That's national suicide.
What are you doing?
We need to mine smarter. Refine cleaner.
And stockpile strategically. We need to build next generation alloys and materials. Because very soon, AI will start discovering new substances, that we never would have thought of.
It will look at the periodic table, and it will say, why are you using steel? You want to build a steel plant? Why?
Take this, this, divide it in this way, and it will make something twice as light and three times as strong. Stronger than carbon fiber. Heat resistant, self-healing. All of that stuff is coming!
These are going to change the way we build planes. Buildings. Armor. Spacecraft. Maybe even the way we heal the body.
Profound change is here before 2030.
We should not be watching any of this from the sidelines. The United States of America, needs to lead it. If we are going to be -- have another great renaissance. And have, you know, what Donald Trump says, this new golden age, we have to be leading this stuff. We have to be building bio manufacturing. Domestic pharmaceutical productions.
You know, the next war, may not be fought with bullets. It might just be fought with a virus. Antibiotics. Hormones.
Vaccines. 90 percent of our active pharmaceutical ingredients still come from China and India.
That's madness. That's a choke hold.
We need redundancy. We need it here.
We need it now. We need to build vertical farms. Regenerative agriculture. AI-powered food networks.
I -- you can't eat patriotism. I want the farms to survive. I want American domestic products here. But we have to see, what's over the horizon.
And start building those jobs. It would be like, if I'm saying, you know what, farmers. We will bring back the jobs of the farm of the old days.
And I send you a horse, and a plow, to strap -- you wouldn't want that.
We must think differently.
You know, in a crisis, if all of our ports are down, our shelves are empty, in days!
We need cities to grow their own food. Farms, that rebuild the soil. Systems that ensure that every American can eat, and a quick reminder here, you know, with -- with very few exceptions here.
When I say we need to build, I don't mean the government.
With very few exceptions, like defense, the private market does all of this.
What the government can do is reduce our taxes. Reduce the taxes on builders and entrepreneurs, reduce the regulations.
Help us help you!
I don't care what's happening on the other side of the globe. I don't. We need to build freight infrastructure. We need to build corridors that let us move our supplies.m And our goods across the country, without ever having to touch a foreign port. And we don't need better roads. My gosh. How many times do we have to -- we need more resilient roads. Do you know some of the concrete?
Some of the things that are being produced now in other countries, that we are so far behind on?
Yes. Maybe we build a steel mill from time to time, but not the ones we remember. We built automated, modular, ultra clean micro mills, that forge the next generation of steel in smaller batches, closer to where it's needed. Because the future is not about bulk. It's about agility. It's about speed. It's about precision.
That is the new Industrial Revolution.
The question isn't, will America bring jobs back? The question is, will America build what the future depends on?
If we get stuck in this, trying to resurrect the past, we will be outpaced by nations that are inventing right now, they're inventing what's next?
Tariffs are just a tool, a lever. But they are not vision.
We need to think like builders again, like pioneers. Like people who understand, that the goal is not just to have a job. The goal is to have a capacity to survive. To compete. And to lead.
Let's build what matters!
Not nostalgia.
Not for headlines. But because the future can't wait!
And if we're not leading that. If we're not shaping the future. Believe me, someone else will.
I want us to do it.
The Truth Behind Biden's Cognitive Decline Unveiled
A new book by Amie Parnes and Jonathan A. P. Allen, called “Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House,” details the real mental state of President Biden during his time in office and how much was kept secret from the American people. Glenn and Stu review some of the biggest revelations, like how the Harris team had prepared a list of judges who could swear in Kamala Harris if Biden’s heart stopped, how they marked his paths with fluorescent tape, or how Biden once completely forgot who Rep. Eric Swalwell was. Glenn also asks: who sanctioned all of this? How many people knew about this when it was happening? And why did NO ONE tell us the truth?
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: I don't know if you saw the news yesterday. This was a little frustrating, predictable, but frustrating. By 2023, Joe Biden's allies were quietly preparing for the unthinkable, we find out yesterday.
His death in office! By 2023.
STU: I mean, I'm glad he made it. However, it wasn't unthinkable.
GLENN: No. I know. I know. I know.
STU: I just have to say, not unthinkable.
GLENN: Well, because they kept saying, he was in perfect health.
And not healthier than anyone else.
There's a new book out called Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House by Amie Parnes and Jonathan Allen.
Hey, thanks for the update now, guys. We had no idea. I mean, you did if you paid attention.
And you realized, you weren't being told the truth.
And you just watched. But what we were never shown, were the -- you know, the -- the fluorescent tape marking his path at public events to keep him from wondering off.
Did you know that?
The death pool roster that the White House had, that Kamala Harris' team drew up, listing the federal judges who might swear her in, if his heart stops.
Did you know this was happening?
Did you know -- I mean, his health and his -- his brain activity was so bad, that they had a resident makeup artist on hand, all the time.
Not just to make him up, to enhance his appearance. In case he goes on television.
But to mask the shell, that he had become.
Stephen Miller said, they were literally Michael Jacksoning him. A reference to the late pop star's own cosmetic coverups, while dismissing skeptics as conspiracy theorists.
In some days, Biden would endure the makeup ritual, only then to cancel all of his briefings, entirely, and call it a day!
STU: What?
GLENN: Uh-huh. So I want to know, who sanctioned all of this?
STU: Yes!
GLENN: Because the AIDS knew it. All the leadership in the White House knew it.
The people that applied to makeup knew it. The schedulers who cleared his calendar, knew it.
I mean, why wouldn't they say?
Were they protecting the president.
Because you're supposed to protect the presidency.
The president and the presidency.
And the presidency is even more important. That's why, if Barack Obama, and we talked about this years ago, Barack Obama would have invited me to the White House. I would have absolutely gone, like Bill Maher did. I would have been polite. I would have shaken his hand. I would respect him. Because I respect the office.
I don't have to like the man. I respect the office. Because the office is more important than any man!
Then came the moments, we're finding out in this new book, of the cognitive unraveling. It was there in plain sight.
But if you said anything about it, remember, you were a conspiracy theorist. So Swalwell. Eric Swalwell, the Congressman. He comes to the White House. And he is supposed to meet with the president. They meet. And Biden doesn't even know who he is.
Has no idea who Congressman Swalwell is. Swalwell had to say, remember me?
I'm a Congressman. I worked on this with you and this. And he was like, oh, yeah. Yeah. That's right. That's right. I remember.
Holy cow.
STU: How do we make it through that? Only God could have got us through that, I swear.
GLENN: How did we not know?
Why were no cameras allowed to capture it? Why didn't anyone say anything? Why were there no leaks on this?
You are committing an act of treason, I believe, to the country.
If you swore an oath to the country. To the Constitution. Why are you not warning on this?
Who is making the decisions?
Why did no one sound the alarm?
Shouldn't Swalwell do it himself?
Of course. Of course.
Then everything comes crashing down in 2024.
Biden steps down as the democratic nominee. It was forced on him by Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi.
And then what we didn't see, was the backstage, back stabbing that was going on.
Harris, remember. When this happened, Biden came out and said, I'm stepping down.
No endorsement. Then like 30 minutes later, this endorsement for -- for Kamala comes out.
Right?
Well, now we know what happened. Kamala calls and says, hey. You've got to endorse me.
Or they will go for an open.
Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi. They want an open primary.
You've got to endorse me!
And so he does. He endorses.
Just to screw Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama!
Nobody is talking about the screwing of the system. He's painted as a hero for doing something brave, when he intentionally viewed the system, because he wanted to screw Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama.
Okay. Nobody says anything about it. Just the noble farewell to him. He's just great. Nobody heard about the power plays. Nobody heard about the back stabbing.
Nobody heard about the subversion of the Constitution. Here.
Okay. Great. And, again, nobody says anything. Nobody says anything.
Huh. Why?
Why weren't we allowed to see? And how deep did this actually run?
Who was responsible? Who was giving the orders?
Who was telling everybody to shut up, as they Michael Jackson him?
Why did no one say, I've got a real problem. We have to put little fluorescent stickies on the floor, so he knows where to walk.
Isn't that a problem?
Well, there was nobody that said, by the way. We're just -- we're just trying to line up the right justice to swear her in.
Because we want that photo op. We want that to look really good. We want the correct justice.
Holy cow.
What else don't we know?
What about the -- the memos?
Any memos buried?
How about the doctors. Remember when the doctors were going, no. He's fine. He's fine.
You know what, I had a problem. I had some toenail fungus. I asked him to look at my feet. He is so fine.
That he is almost a doctor, right now.
He is so sharp. What happened, in those?
Remember those meetings. And the doctors came out. Wait a minute. Aren't you a guy that specializes in dementia?
No! Why weren't we told this?
These are the questions that you must ask, because no one else will.
Who else knew? Cabinet members. Obviously, the first lady. And I'm going to stop calling them the press Corp. Because they really are.
They're dead to me. They are the Press Corps. They really are.
Let's pronounce that, as it's sounds -- as it's spelled. Pronounce it incorrectly. Because they're the Press Corpse. They're just -- they're as useful as dead people.
Why -- why were they so eager to debunk anybody as cheap fakes?
Why wouldn't they dig into any of these?
Why weren't we trusted with the truth?
What medical reports were suppressed?
Who gave the orders to keep this going?
And what's going to happen to the media?
All those that knew. Here's what's going to happen. Nothing. Believe me. Nothing.
They all knew. At best, they all just convinced themselves that it wasn't try. They allowed their own mob to convince them, that nobody really knows what the truth is. And it's better for America to hide it. That's what they've convinced themselves of. But that's not their decision. It's not their job. It's our decision. Their job is to tell America the truth of what's really going on, and let us decide. Because this is all of our country. This is not just the Democrats, or the Republicans. And it's certainly not the elites in Washington. It's we, the people. Not we, the press. Not we, the educated. Not we, the elite. But we, the people. All of us.
We're paying a price for all of this. Will they pay a price?
Will anyone who still watches them, stand up and say, wait a minute? Wait a minute. Wait a minute.
I just read the New York Times. And you're now covering all of the things that you told us, were conspiracy theories on Ukraine.
In fact, it's worse than what the conspiracy theorists were saying, about what we were doing in Ukraine.
You told us, that we weren't funding Colour Revolutions, with USAID. But now it comes out. Yes. We were. The Great Reset. Conspiracy theory? No. It's real.
COVID. No. Didn't tell us the truth.
Masks. Vaccines. Russia gate. On and on and on.
All of the lies.
Will they pay with the price -- the price they should pay.
Embarrassment and shame, for what they've done, just for power.
No!
They won't pay.
And you know why? Because the tale that we are reading or expected to read, in this new book out. The tell-all book, that nobody knew, except everybody knew. The real story there of Biden's decline is a mirror.
And it's not reflecting one man's fall. But it reflects our -- our willingness to look away, until it's too late.
That has to change.
And until it does, that goes right back to the opening monologue in today's broadcast.
Donald Trump is at least telling us, we have to do these things, if we want to be competitive.
That's the closest we've gotten to a doctor, that actually, one, that will tell you the truth.
The country has cancer. And we have to cut it out.
Here's the chemotherapy. It's these trade barriers.
You may not like them.
But you hired me, to cure the patient. And I think chemotherapy, is the only way.
And it will hurt a lot. When was the last time you heard a president tell you the truth on anything?
When was the last time you heard the press tell you the truth?
And here's the truth: Everything we're facing right now, is a little scary.
And you know why?
Because we haven't faced it, when it wasn't scary.
When it was just a choice.
We made all of the easy choices. You know this with your kids.
Just put a little extra work into it.
Your choice. All these doors will open up.
But the more you don't do, the more you avoid, the more doors that close for you. And at the end, you won't like the doors that are left. Because they will be so few. And you will be like, okay. I guess I will be that guy for the rest of my life.
Well, that's what we're doing as a nation. The same thing that we bitch about with our kids. Just do the right thing, and all of these options are in front of you.
But every day, you choose not to do the right thing. Those doors close. More and more, every single day.
Let's open those doors back up. But that requires all of us, and I don't know if you're going to get those people. I talk about it if I have time today.
I don't know if you will get those people who have been sucked into this system.
I mean, here's another example. They're just showing you, they lied to you. They lied to you.
Over and over again.
Are you ever going to be able to convince those people that are still watching the people that lied to them?
You ever going to get them to wake up?
I don't know.
I honestly think, that the left is creating a new Palestinian state.
They are creating, the same thing, that honestly, they created, over the last 70 years.
This bogus story, about Palestinians. This is their land. And the Jews had nothing to do with it. And whipping these people up into a frenzy.
To where they have no other options, other than, kill the other side.
They won't listen to reason, anymore.
They can't even see it! Because they have been trained almost since birth, to hate the other side!
And if you think that's hyperbole, just look at who is supporting the Palestinians and all of the lies.
Look who is saying, on October 8th,, well, that's okay.
The Israelis deserved it.
What?
The same people who are the other of these lies, about our country.
Let's pray, for our neighbors and our friends. And our family.
That haven't woken up yet.
Will Trump’s “Liberation Day” Tariffs Restore American Manufacturing?
President Trump has declared April 2, 2025, “Liberation Day.” But will his reciprocal tariff plan work and bring manufacturing jobs and prosperity back to America? Glenn speaks with economist Stephen Moore on what Americans can expect once the tariffs hit. Yes, there will be pain, Moore says. But “Trump is the single best negotiator I have ever met in my life and I think, in the end, he will prevail.” Moore also urges the White House to emphasize its regulation and tax cuts along with the tariffs. Plus, he predicts what America could look like a year from now and what Americans should prepare for.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Stephen Moore. My good friend, how are you, sir?
Stephen, are you there?
STEPHEN: Good morning.
GLENN: How are you, man?
STEPHEN: Hi, Glenn. Great to be with you.
GLENN: Thank you very much. Today is Liberation Day. How are you feeling?
STEPHEN: Well, you know, I -- I think it's a Liberation Day. But I'm feeling a little maybe trepidation day as well.
We will see what's out there. I don't know exactly what the details are. I don't think anybody does.
Except Donald Trump at this moment.
Look, I'm a free trade guy. I understands the benefits. Benefits both countries.
But I would say, on the other hand. Because this is really a debate. Where I can go at either side of it.
Trump has an important point.
A lot of people don't understand. You have a wise listenership.
But A lot of Americans don't understand, that we're the lowest terror country in the world right now, among all the major trade partners. And what Trump is simply saying is it's not a level playing field. It's not fair. These other countries are not playing by the rules.
And they need to trade with the United States. So they better get their act together, they better start treating us fairly, or he will hit them with these tariffs. I've been listening to you, for the last 15, 20 minutes. There will be some costs to Americans.
In buying cars. And we might see a little rise in prices of things. Trump describes this as, you know, short-term pain for long-term gain. And I think it's for every American to kind of figure out where they stand on this right now.
I'm a little bit worried about it. I will say this, Trump is the single best negotiator I've ever met in my life. And I think in the end, he will prevail.
GLENN: So is he going just for a strange level field?
You can't say it's a -- it's a free market. Because there are tariffs involved. But if our tariffs are only reflecting everybody else's. Then it is a free market, if you will.
Just trying to bring everything level up to the -- you know, the place where everybody else is. Is that the goal here, which would lead me to believe, there might be some short-term effects, because we can turn the negotiating power on. Pretty quickly.
Or is he trying to bring manufacturing back, which is -- I mean, I think he's calling it Liberation Day. Because it harkens back to World War II. And he's liberating us from almost everything that we set up, right after World War II.
He's saying, effectively, with almost -- in almost every category. All of that stuff is broken. And we can't do that anymore.
So is he saying, we're not going to be part of this global thing anymore. We will bring manufacturing back here. And that will be tough. But it's the only way to really, truly grow our economy.
By building things here. Which is it, or is it both? Stephen.
STEPHEN: These are complicated questions. You know, and I can't get into Donald Trump's mind. Look, let's start with why he won this election. He won the election by winning blue-collar, middle class voters into the Republican Party, many of whom have voted Democratic, but realized that Trump was the one who really stood behind them.
I believe, gren, to answer your question about how do we make America number one in manufacturing and, you know, obviously technology. And other industries that are so important.
I believe many of the other things that Trump is doing.
For example, lead article in the Wall Street Journal this week, didn't get a lot of attention.
Front page. That Trump is deregulating our economy. It will reduce costs for American companies, by as much as a trillion dollars. So that will make us very competitive.
GLENN: Hang on just a second.
I was just talking about, I'm not seeing enough about cutting the regulation, and also cutting of tax cuts.
STEPHEN: Right. That's right!
GLENN: Because if you don't have those to go along with the tariffs, this isn't going to work. This is just not going to work.
STEPHEN: Exactly. Yeah. Great minds think alike. And that's exactly what I was going to say.
And it was almost like we were saying the same thing.
As you know, you look at the tax plan. As you know, Larry Kudlow and I -- the very first version of that tax plan. Eight or nine years ago.
And it was a huge success. Huge success.
Glenn, one of my frustrations right now, with the Trump administration, with the president. I love this guy. I mean, I would -- I would go through a burning building for him.
And he would do those things for the country. Have you heard him talk a lot about the tax cut in the last month? No. And have you ever heard him talk about deregulation last month? No.
GLENN: No. No.
STEPHEN: No. It's all been about tariffs. And, you know, that's the medicine, but people want to see the good stuff. There are issues that unify the Republican Party, like lowering tax rates, deregulating the economy, pro-America energy policy. Those kinds of things.
Frankly, the tariff issue is the kind of issue that divides us. Some of my best friends are in favor of it. I'm kind of on the fence on it. Others are strongly against it. So I want to see Trump talking a little bit more about all of the benefits of these other things that he's doing.
In fact, I've waited 40 years, Glenn, for a president to say, we're going to dismantle the US Department of Education because it's totally useless. It probably does more damage to our schools. Well, he did it.
I was there when he signed that executive order. That was amazing. He's doing incredible things for our country.
But a lot of it gets overshadowed, because all he's talking about right now is tariffs.
GLENN: Well, he's got to bring a lot of people to the table. So what do you think is going to happen?
He obviously picked 4 o'clock, because the stock market is closed, right?
STEPHEN: I guess so. He may very well be right. I think it's going to be -- nobody knows exactly what he's going to say.
But I think he is going to call for a ten to 20 percent across-the-board tariffs, on just about anything that comes into the US. Now, that will raise prices. I mean, if you put a tax on things that come in, to some extent, you know, consumers will pay the cost of that.
And then, I think he's going to go after certain countries, that are the worst abusers like China.
And, by the way, I'm all in favor of going after China. I think China is a menace. You were one of the first people that started talking about this, 25 years ago. So China is the enemy. One thing I don't get.
And I say this with all due respect, because I do love this president. I don't understand why we've got so much discussion about Canada.
Canada is one of our most important allies. And why aren't we talking about China, and some of these other countries, that are -- you know, dangerous to our economy and national security.
GLENN: I know. Yeah. I've been questioning that.
And so let me ask you, best case scenario. What happens?
What do we look like in a year from now?
STEPHEN: Other countries dramatically bring down their tariffs. Not just tariffs, by the way, Glenn.
Trump made an important point here.
Also, nontariff barriers. The fact that many of these countries have various rules that close the markets to American products. And I'm not just talking about manufacturing products. You know, we're the breadbasket of the world. We have the greatest, most productive farmers in the world. We produce more of our food and agricultural products than any other country.
And yet, many countries lock out our wheat and our corn and our barley and our meat. Our dairy products.
So I think, if this works out. And I would never bet against this president. I think you will see other countries having to open up their markets to American manufacturers and American farmers and American technology. Because, by the way, our technology company is completely discriminated against by these Europeans and these other countries.
So there's a lot to be angry about.
GLENN: Brussels said, I think yesterday, or early this morning. We've got war plans. You know, economic war plans. You go ahead, you launch these.
We're relaunching our own attack. You know, tomorrow.
Bluster or real?
STEPHEN: I'm sorry, who said that?
GLENN: Brussels. Yeah, the EU.
STEPHEN: Oh, the EU. Yeah. Right. Okay. Well, let me address that.
Because, first of all, I'm so sick and tired of these sanctimonious.
GLENN: We don't hang out enough, Stephen. I just love you. Go ahead.
STEPHEN: You know, oh, my gosh. How tear Donald Trump do this. He's starting a trade war.
I know what Donald Trump would say, if he was on your show right now. He would say, what are you talking about?
I'm -- one-third as high as theirs now. They have a lot of nerve to say Trump is causing a trade war!
I mean, you know, it's like -- if I came up to you, Glenn, and punched you in the nose.
And then you tried to fight back. How dare you start a fight with me! I mean, so Trump has the moral high ground here because we do open up our markets.
And the other countries. By the way, there was a very famous incident that happened, I wasn't there.
But my buddy Larry Kudlow was there.
At one of the G20 meetings, I think it was in Ottawa.
And the Europeans were sitting there and complaining and grousing about Trump talking about tariffs. I don't know if you're aware of this.
But Trump, it's on the record. People were there. Trump said, okay! You know what, why don't we all go to zero on tariffs?
They ran to the doors as quickly as they could.
GLENN: I know. I know. I know.
So now, tell me what you think is -- is -- say likely nor a, if things don't go exactly the way. You know, bring this up. Because Paul Krugman. The New York Times.
He said, with Biden. Don't dismiss the careful work of our statistical agencies because you're feeling angry on the check out line.
I don't want to say that about tariffs.
I mean, it's going to make things harder to buy what you need.
And we shouldn't downplay that.
The president is not even downplaying that.
He says, it's going to be a little painful for a while, right?
But people are on the edge financially. And, you know, no amount of political theory helps people pay for the groceries, or makes it feel better when you're paying for the groceries, so I don't want to be in that camp.
What should people mentally respect for, that is a likely scenario, even if it turns out, that it was the right thing? What's coming our way?
STEPHEN: So I think that Trump has -- has -- has made a mistake here, in the sense that, we should have done this tax bill, first!
GLENN: Yeah. I agree.
STEPHEN: That would have been a huge victory. I hope your listeners understand, if we don't get this thing done. We're talking about a 3,000-dollar per family tax increase. On January 1st. And, by the way, every single Democrat in Congress voted for that.
$3,000 per family tax increase. So we should -- I -- I hope as he's talking about these tariffs. He links that to the fact that he's talking about, you know -- a major growth enhancing tax reduction.
You know, I like his idea, for example, Glenn. Where he said, look, if you will bring something into the country.
You will pay a 15 percent tariff on.
But if it's made in America. You will only pay a 15 percent tax.
I love that. Let's do that.
Let's implement that now. What you're doing is giving a little bit of favoritism to some, in Ohio and Maine and Vermont.
GLENN: My guess is, he would have done that, if he could count on the Republicans.
STEPHEN: He can't! I know.
GLENN: I know. There are two groups of people that worry me.
Congress. And, quite honestly, the Justice Department. I don't know where Pam Bondi is, but that's a different story. But Congress needs to do their job.
STEPHEN: And, you know, I think you're right. What are we?
Day 89. I can't keep track.
But it's amazing what Trump has done already. I mean, Trump should have that tax bill -- he has the voter mandate.
Why have the Fed been sitting on this for five weeks?
GLENN: I can't tell you. I can't tell you. So tell me about the -- tell me about the -- tell me about the regulations that you're seeing.
Is the regulation -- because tariffs, tax cuts, regulations.
Tell me about the regulations that you're seeing.
Is it significant? The regulation slicing!
STEPHEN: Enormously so. So remember, you remember. What was the first thing that Joe Biden did when he became president?
GLENN: Energy.
STEPHEN: Yeah. He killed all our energy infrastructure project.
That's something our enemies would have done to us.
Biden did it to us. He shut down the pipelines.
He put incredibly onerous climate change taxes on our goal and gas and coal industry.
Remember Hillary saying, well, that's okay.
The coal miners can become computer programmers or something.
GLENN: That's working.
STEPHEN: Exactly. So Trump is opening up our energy. We have more oil, gas, and minerals, by the way.
You know, this new Secretary of Interior, Governor Doug.
GLENN: Burgum. Burgum.
STEPHEN: Burgum. He's doing an amazing job. You know, we have $10 trillion of mineable, critical minerals in this country. In the mountains of Utah and Dakotas. We can do that.
You know, he's --
GLENN: So, but what I want to ask you.
STEPHEN: He can allow more mergers and acquisitions. So our companies can be more effective. It's all over the board.
It's on transportation policy. And that will cut costs dramatically for American consumers and that's a really positive thing. In fact, when I give talks to small businesses, you give a lot more talks than I do.
I always ask the men and women, I say, which is worse for you? The tax burden or the regulation burden? And you know what they said, the regulations.
GLENN: The regulations, every time.