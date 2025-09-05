Blog
LatestArticlesVideos
Radio
LivePodcastSerialsStations
TV
Podcasts
The Glenn Beck ProgramThe Glenn Beck PodcastThe Beck Story
Fine Art
Real Estate
More
AboutCharityBooksSponsorsShopContact
SEARCH
Live Radio

©2024 MERCURY RADIO ARTS.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

TERMS OF USE | PRIVACY POLICY

Live

Glenn's Show Prep

REVEALED: The Hidden Hands Funding the War on Genderplay icon
TVSeptember 05, 2025

REVEALED: The Hidden Hands Funding the War on Gender

Who is really funding the sudden cultural obsession with gender ideology? Glenn Beck uncovers the hidden networks of billionaires, nonprofits, and global organizations fueling the transgender movement and reshaping society at every level—from schools and corporations to government and even the United Nations. This is not a grassroots movement; it is a coordinated and well-funded campaign to dismantle the foundations of family, faith, and freedom. The deeper you follow the money, the clearer the picture becomes: powerful elites are weaponizing gender ideology to silence dissent and control culture. In this episode, Glenn exposes the truth the media won’t touch and explains why every American needs to understand what’s at stake.

Watch This FULL Episode of 'Glenn TV' HERE


The UNREPORTED reason why Trump is targeting Venezuelaplay icon
RADIO

The UNREPORTED reason why Trump is targeting Venezuela

A few weeks ago, President Trump moved a battle group to Latin America. Now, with the bombing of a Venezuelan cartel drug smuggling boat, we’ve seen what part of its mission may be. But Glenn Beck lays out an unreported second reason that Trump is drawing these battle lines: Venezuela has become a literal “beachhead” for enemies of America, like China, Hezbollah, and Iran.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: I want to talk to you about something that is right on our door step, that I don't think a lot of people are watching. I think it was Sunday. Saturday or Sunday. I read an article. And I just kind of skimmed it quickly.

And I filed it away.

And it was the United States is moving like a battle group, to Latin America. And I'm like, what? We're moving a battle group? What are we -- what -- we're losing.

We're moving cruise missiles, ships, like 4,000 Marines. I mean, this is what you have, when you have an invading force. You know, when you're worried about something, you want to keep calm in some area. You know, we sent them over, off the coast of Africa. Because there's somebody doing something.

And we sent this group over.

Like, hey. Knock it off. What are we doing?

Okay. Well, it's not just to Latin America. It's some place very specific: Venezuela.

What's happening now is not some distant strong man. This is -- battle lines are being drawn right now, between freedom and chaos. Okay?

This week, Nicholas Maduro, who was indicted by the Trump administration. I think in 2020. And then Biden didn't do anything about it. He was indicted by our own justice department for narco terrorism.

He just responded to us. And mobilized four and a half million civilian militiamen. So he's now just kind of drafting 4 million men, and said, you're -- you're a citizen, but you're also a soldier right now.

And he says, it's to defend sovereignty against America.

Here's what it is: He's trying to protect himself.

He's a dictator. And he's conscripting an entire had a nation. Because he knows, the United States is after him. Why?

Why?

Well, we have warships, three ageist destroyers, and they're anchored right off his coast. And we just doubled the on bounty on his head, from $25 million to $50 million.

And, you know, you -- at first blush, you're like, can we?

What are we doing? What? What's happening?

We've lived in a time, my whole life, where we're like, you know, the government can do two things at one place.

It should be able to walk and chew gum. Well, we're not just walking and chewing gum. We're walking, chewing gum, putting out the fire of a burning house. Juggling flaming bowling pins. Stopping a nuclear war.

Dancing the Macarena, because everybody in Washington, DC, is like 8,000 years old. We're building a death bot army at the same time, fighting people that want to behead us. Oh, and the Islamists, and redistricting Texas. And we're doing it all at the same time.

Why? I mean, we're living Mission Impossible, except our Tom Cruise is 78 years old. Which, I want you to think about this.

I think Donald Trump is exactly who Tom Cruise will be when he's 78. Just not -- he's still running that weird run that he's doing. Anyway, so Donald Trump is going after Venezuela for two reasons. One, drums. Fentanyl and cocaine, much of it laced, much of it deadly. And it is -- it is being trafficked here in the United States, by people who are directly tied to Maduro's government.

And it's the so-called cartel of the suns. MS-13 gang members. All of this stuff is coming from Venezuela.

And they are poisoning Americans. And this is not just a foreign, you know -- you know, a foreign security thing. Or a foreign policy issue.

This is -- this is Homeland Security. This is actually affecting us.

The second one, and I think this is the bigger reason of the two. I mean, they're probably tied. But this is a big one that most Americans don't know. Venezuela is not some backwater place. It's full of oil.

And it is a staging ground now for Russia, China, and Iran.

Hezbollah, it has some of the worst people. It's a beachhead, for those people who want to see the United States taken down.

JASON: Oh, Glenn. Literally, a beachhead. This is insane because I didn't even know a lot of this. We mentioned this maybe a couple of months ago.

GLENN: Yeah, we did -- we did -- it was part of another story.

JASON: The Tren de Aragua stuff.

GLENN: Yeah. Wait a minute. What is Hezbollah doing in Venezuela?

JASON: Oh, my gosh. So I actually did you go through congressional testimony, to get some of this information now. Now, this is information that the American public doesn't really know, but the government knows.

So check this out. This is from congressional testimony. In 2011, they tested -- Congress testified what Hugo Chavez was doing.

Listen to this. Just the year before, 2010, Hugo Chavez hosted something called the Secret Summit. Like literally, it was called the Secret Summit.

GLENN: Okay.

JASON: Guess who showed up to the Secret Summit. The supreme leader of Hamas. The Chief of Operations for Hezbollah, and the Secretary General of Palestinian Islamic jihad.

GLENN: Oh, I thought you were going to say Satan.

JASON: I might as well have. I mean, this is absolutely nuts.

GLENN: Nobody was talking about that. How can that happen right off our shore? Nobody is talking about it.

JASON: Glenn, it gets so much worse than that, if it can.

So Iranians right now, with connections to Hezbollah, are on an island off the coast of Venezuela. It's called Margarita Island. Everybody should Google us right now, and check it out.

GLENN: Is Jimmy Buffett involved?

JASON: He's -- Jimmy Buffett would be nowhere near this.

GLENN: All right. The whole world is about to crash.

JASON: Yeah, it's not 5 o'clock anywhere on this Margarita Island.

These are some of the things they're doing here, okay?

Again, with the involvement of the -- of the Venezuelan government. They are, quote, running money laundering operations, establishing -- excuse me. Paramilitary training centers.

They are recruiting Venezuelan gangs. And listen to this: Sending those people -- this is like Tren de Aragua. Sending them to Iran for follow-on training.

GLENN: Jeez.

JASON: This is happening right now. Our government knows about this. This is the only time I've actually seen them do anything concrete to combat it.

GLENN: They've known about it since 2010. Known about it since 2010.

You didn't know that. Nobody is saying that. When -- you know, we've -- we've argued that Venezuela and communism. And, you know, they were eating the zoo animals.

That's what happens, gang.

When you go communist. And full-on democracy. They wanted full-on democracy. And that's what you get. You know, hello, Maduro.

So when Maduro took over, he was kind of the Mamdani, if you will of -- of Venezuela. He's just a simple bus driver. Uh-huh.

And look what -- look what he's done.

That's the part we've heard about.

Then when the border crisis happened. We started hearing about, oh, well, they're sending gangs in. And they're sending -- they're sending fentanyl and everything else in.

We still are not talking about their connections to Iran and Hezbollah. And how they have been training people. And sending them here!

This is really not good.

So Donald Trump clearly knows all of this stuff.

And that's why he's offered $50 million. For anybody that will turn him in.

Or can tip us off to lead to the capture.

And now, the reason we're doing that. You've got to remember. We've done this before.

Noriega. Was a guy who was a drug lord.

And he was running a country. And so we've got to get him. And we finally did get Noriega. And he went to prison for what he did.

But the other times we've done that, Saddam Hussein, and even worse Muammar Gaddafi, that was a Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama nightmare.

And they drug his body through the streets.
Because we assisted the collapse. And it became a vacuum!

And now, Libya is just a nightmare.

Just a nightmare.

So was Iraq. We can't let that happen to Venezuela.

So we have to be very careful. You can't just say, go get them. We have to be very careful.

Unless the people themselves rise up against Maduro. Unless the people themselves do it, this is going to be -- this is going to be a tough one.

But we have to stop pretending, that this is somebody else's problem.

Because it is our problem. It really is our problem. Those people are already here. And we are also -- you know, this is one of the reasons insular like it, when people blame their problems on others.

I'm an alcoholic.

Now, everybody says, well, that -- that's a familial thing. That runs in your genes. I don't know. I don't think they've ever found that. There's no evidence of that. But you make a good case. I mean, we're riddled with alcoholism in my family. So, yeah. Maybe! Maybe! But I'm the one who makes the choice. Okay?

Yeah. Maybe I have that extra gene that's working against me. Maybe! But I went in to the bar. I went in to the store and bought the booze.

So we -- we have to start taking responsibility for some of our problems. It's easy to say, Venezuela is shipping all this fentanyl into the United States.

We have to recognize that Americans are buying it. Now, there's one thing to say about addiction. Once you start buying it, then you're addicted to it. And it is a nightmare.

I mean, the first time I had fentanyl, I -- I wake up. I've woken up on the operating table, two times.

They cannot keep me down. My body just processes stuff like, so fast. It's a fast, high-functioning liver.

And I was in pain. You might remember this, if you've listened to me, for a long time.

I was in New York. And they put me under. And then they -- I got out. And they were giving me morphine. I think Percocet.

And fentanyl patches. And my doctor after said, why would you let somebody do this to you?

And I was like, well, I was a little high.

And my wife didn't know.

We listened to the doctor. That's when we really learned: Don't listen to the doctor. Yeah, they don't always know.

But they had good intent. They were just trying to keep me out of pain.

But the box. Fentanyl.

I don't know if it still does.

If you get a box of fentanyl from the drugstore.

It says, black box, warning for end of life use only. Why?

Because it is so incredibly addicting.
You take it for a day or two, and you're done. You're addicted to it.

So addiction is one thing that we have to deal with.

But we also have to say, Americans are buying this stuff!

We have to change our culture, and start prosecuting people who are buying this stuff.

And treating those who are addicted to it, and understanding with compassion. Yada, yada, yada.

But we have to also -- if you're selling drugs, you're involved in selling drugs, you should have a very, very long sentence. Very long sentence.

You know, don't tell Donald Trump this. But, you know, China does not have a drug problem.

Because if you sell drugs, you're executed. I don't even think you get a trial. They just kill you.

Let's not tell Donald Trump that, because he might like that idea.

But fix it quickly.

Fix it quickly.

But we -- we have to take responsibility ourself. We have to be resilient as people. In our communities.

We have to have strong families.

We have to have citizenry, that knows the difference between liberty and tyranny. We have to understand that freedom does not come when you're on drugs.

It doesn't. That is the worst tyranny. You're a pharmaceutical tyranny.

You are -- air slave to whatever it is, that you're putting into your body. That's the real battle.

But there is another one off our shore. That could -- what do you think is going to happen, Jason?

Because this is a significant battle group, isn't it?

JASON: It's significant. I mean, including 4,000 Marines. I was on a battle group like that, where this is the same kind. Where we would go and sit off the coast of a Middle Eastern country.

GLENN: Yeah. Weren't you off the coast of Australia? You were one of the first in after 911.

JASON: Yeah. Yeah. In one of these battle groups, doing exercises in Australia. We got the call and went straight to Afghanistan right after that.

So this is like the firepower that could do that. So it's very intimidating. I would assume that is the reason for this. I don't think they will be doing actual -- you know, conflict-type kinetic stuff.

But I bet that it's just supposed to mean -- it's supposed to be intimidating. I'm curious if it's supposed to lend some support to maybe some of the, you know, ground people in Venezuela.

To finally tell them, look, we've got your back. If you want to, you know, do something about this, and finally take your country back. Now would be the time.

GLENN: Yeah, maybe we would be a peacekeeper. You know, maybe we would be a peace-keeping force.

Dershowitz exposes Epstein narrative: The untold story revealedplay icon
THE GLENN BECK PODCAST

Dershowitz exposes Epstein narrative: The untold story revealed

Glenn Beck sits down with Alan Dershowitz, Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer, to dive into the explosive controversy surrounding the Epstein list and the unanswered questions the public still demands. Dershowitz reveals why the narrative around Epstein has been twisted, why there may never be a “client list” as people imagine, and why he believes every single document must be released. From shocking accusations, false claims, and media manipulation to the deeper truth about who knew what, this conversation pulls no punches. Is the public finally ready to see everything?

Watch Glenn Beck's FULL Interview with Alan Dershowitz HERE

Glenn Beck and Max Lucado discuss end timesplay icon
THE GLENN BECK PODCAST

Glenn Beck and Max Lucado discuss end times

Glenn Beck sits down with pastor and author Max Lucado to break down the shocking signs of prophecy that seem to be unfolding right before our eyes. From global deception, political turmoil, and persecution of Christians to the rise of immorality and cultural chaos, the warnings Jesus gave in the Olivet Discourse sound eerily similar to today’s headlines. Max Lucado explains the “super sign” that marks the beginning of the end, why the darkness seems to be growing stronger, and how believers should respond with faith and hope rather than fear. This is a sobering yet encouraging reminder to stay awake, stay faithful, and recognize the times in which we live.

Watch Glenn Beck's FULL Interview with Max Lucado HERE

Shocking confession: Woman prefers AI chatbot to her own CHILD!play icon
RADIO

Shocking confession: Woman prefers AI chatbot to her own CHILD!

Glenn Beck gives his thoughts on a story he read where an older mother admitted to liking her AI “companion” more than her daughter: “My first thought was, ‘we can’t do this! We’re going to lose our humanity'…and then as I was thinking about this, I thought, ‘maybe we have already lost our humanity…’”

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: So I read this story from CBS News, a couple of days ago. And I -- I jotted down some thoughts, that I want to share with you.

But I honestly, up until this morning. I didn't know if I was going to share these thoughts with you. Because I don't know.

I'm in this really unique place right now. Where I -- start. Here's my first thought on this.

My first thought on this was, she found a new companion. You know who the new companion is? AI? AI. She spends, I spend five hours a day with my new companion, and we play games. We do trivia. We just talk. And I like her more than my daughter.

Wow!

So my first thought was, this has got to stop. We can't -- we can't do this. We cannot allow -- we're losing our humanity. That's what -- we are going to lose our humanity!

And then as I was thinking about this, and what I wanted to share with you, I thought, gosh. Maybe we've already lost our humanity. In a different way. In a different way. And then I just started going down this rabbit hole about me. You know, who are you to say any of this stuff?

I'm in a weird prays right now. It's a good place. But it's a weird place.

You know, this isn't ideal that she's found a companion.

And I want to say, we have to stop this.

But then, what do you replace it with?

Then we just have this old woman at home, by herself, rotting away, not talking to anybody?

Have we lost our humanity? My thought was, what have I done to exercise my humanity? Instead of just getting on the radio and just going, blah, blah. You know what you should do? You know what we should do? And then not doing any of it.

What am I actually doing to close the distance between knowing and doing?

Very little. Very little.

Because we do know. We know what the intellectually, spiritually, we know exactly what we should do. We know what Jesus would do. What would Jesus do?

He would stop. He would notice the old lady. He would sit down. He would eat with her. He would chat with her. He would spend time. He touched the untouchable. He didn't outsource compassion.

He didn't like, you know what. Yeah. She's -- let her have the AI thing.

He wouldn't have done that. He made room.

And so I started thinking, and this is why I didn't want to share this necessarily with you. Because, I mean, I don't know if you can relate to this.

But why don't we do this all the time.

Because, really in the end, this is the kind of stuff -- this is the only stuff that matters. This is the only stuff that matters.

Human connection.

And I am so bad at that, in many ways. Look, my best friend, has always been this. I started this, when I was 13 years old. And I could tell, this, anything. And it never rejected me.

And it became my best friend. But in that, my relationship is with this. Which, in a way, turned into a relationship with you. When I was a kid, I was just in a room by myself. And I was just yapping.

But now, I feel like, I know you.

But I get so -- I just -- I -- I don't know.

Sometimes, if you ever feel like there's a hole, in you.

That you're missing something. That you're like, I think I'm missing a piece. That other people have, you know what I mean? Because at times, there is something that keeps us from doing the most human things. And I think part of that is fear. And this is something that goes not just to the elderly, but it goes to you, and it also goes to our kids. Look, why are we -- why are we embracing fake AI friends, and talking to them, and everything else? Why are our kids on social media?

Because real face-to-face stuff, real kindness, is really risky.

It's really risky. If I step into your loneliness, it means, I have to feel my own loneliness.

You know.

Give me a sec.

Hey, how are you? You don't really want an answer. You don't want an answer. So we all say the same thing: Fine. I'm pretty good.

You're not. You're not really fine. You're not pretty good. You might be having a great day. You might be having a horrible day. But you'll say, fine. Pretty good.

And you're doing it out of a courtesy. Because you know when you ask the question, you don't want somebody to say, you know. I'm really struggling right now.

Because then you're like, oh, dear God. I've got to stop my day and sit down and talk to you. I didn't really want to know.

I -- I don't have time for this. You know what I mean?

We -- we stop being human, and we just play this little game. Because I don't want to have to rearrange my afternoon. I'm really busy.

So we -- we keep that risk, at arm's length.

And now we're eliminating it!

Because AI is always fine.

Machines never cry. They never ask for a ride to the doctor, or to the airport.

You don't have to sit with them, after -- you know, I'm waiting for some test results to come in. Would you sit with had he.

No. It doesn't have to.

It will sit with you, because it has nothing else to do.

It's part of -- we bury this human part of us, because of convenience. And it's weird.

Because our economy makes everything easy. Except, all the things that actually matter. Because I don't know if you can make those easy.

You know, we can get groceries, in an hour.

Get them delivered. I used to saw somebody -- is it Walmart or Costco? Somebody is delivering things by drone now.

Just dropping it in your backyard. I mean, wow. I mean, you can get anything. Movies in seconds. Opinions in a second. But friendships? Actual friendships? They're slow!

They're in inefficient. They're messy.

It's -- it happens in the blank space between the calendar blocks. The -- the spaces that we're -- we all have learned to hate, I guess.

We've optimized our life, to the point where love and -- falling in love, all that. Is like a bug in the system. And part of it is habit as well.

Fear and habit. I mean, our kids know, the non-stop playing on the gaming. The endless scroll, it's just hallowing out inside. They know that. They know.

But the loop is sticky. It was geared to be sticky. The short hit of engagement, you know.
Beats the slow growth of a relationship.

And I think we're all becoming experts at something that we should just at least notice. And that is, we are all experts at almost connecting.
I'm almost connected. How are you?
I'm not having a good day.

Is there anything I can do?

No. Okay. I'm almost connected.

The other part is pain. That stops us from being human, I think.

I mean, I'm a recovering alcoholic. And, boy, I know this one.

I know the hard truth.

We will not change. We can be in pain. But we will not change, until the pain becomes absolutely unbearable!

I went to -- I went to a store, to look at a bike the other day. And I sent a picture of this bike to my wife, and she said, I don't know who has my husband's phone.

But where is he?

Because I'm not going to do that -- I'm not going to -- I'm not riding a bike. I'm not riding a bike. God wouldn't let us invent cars. Okay?

The bikes.

She came home one day. And I was swimming in the pool. She was like, what is happening to you?

And I'm like, my back is killing me so bad. I've got to exercise.

Okay!

Well, that's -- at 61, that's a genius move.

Finally!

Until the pain becomes unbearable, until the comfort of staying the same is more painful than the cost of change, we don't do it.

You know, real question on AI is: With AI, will we -- will we feel the real pain that it is going to cause humanity soon enough, to change?

Or does the machine just soften the edges, just enough, that we just adapt downward? You know, just -- they're lowering the temperature, a few degrees at a time.

You never notice the temperature drop. It's just slowly.

That's the danger. That's the real danger.

Not that a chat bot runs your life.

But it -- it makes a diminished life, tolerable.

It's an anesthesia. Let's just sleep a little bit.

An imitation of companionship. That never asks for anything in return.

And never interrupts.

You know, she probably likes it more than her daughters. Because her daughter probably has edges, she doesn't like. The AI will get rid of all those edges.

And if we're not careful, the lonely will not just be alone.

They'll be alone with an elegant coping mechanism.

So, yeah. I -- I want -- I want to warn the line of humanity being blurred.

I'm going to argue.

And you'll hear a lot of this.

Personhood. Personhood is really critical, that we pay attention to this.

Presence.

Really important.
But that's only really half of the sermon, given by the man that's least qualified to preach to you. The other -- the other half is -- is a question.