As new documents are released showing the involvement of President Obama in the "Russiagate" Hoax, let's take a look at his role and the connections involved in this scandal. In this flashback video from 2020, Glenn Beck connects the dots and key players in this chalkboard breakdown which is now as relevant as ever.
Could AI agents REVOLT in just a few MONTHS?
AI agents are starting to roll out. But the very Tech CEOs who are releasing them are also warning about major risks. Glenn Beck and Stu Burguiere discuss what these risks may be: Will they erase all our privacy, manipulate our lives, or even resist our efforts to delete them?
GLENN: Okay. Let me give you something that I think in a year from now, year from now, 18 months for sure, but a year from now, everybody will be like, that's not a problem! It will be in everybody's life. Okay.STU: Eighteen months?
GLENN: Eighteen months. Eighteen months.
GLENN: AI agents, everywhere, going to be everywhere. Now, what is an AI agent?
It's just a little program that helps you personally get things done that you want to get done.
So, in other words, I can just say to my AI agent.
Hey, can you just book me a vacation?
Remember this.
Here's where I want to go.
Find the best price.
Get us on the airplane.
Check my calendar.
You know, book the hotel for me.
You know, blah, blah, blah. Maybe set up some things that we can do, and I want dinner reservations at a couple of restaurants. You just find them for me.
Just charge it.
And then, you know, put it on my calendar. Okay. And it will do it, and it will do it really well. Okay?
GLENN: Yeah, except you now have an AI agent that has access to your bank. It has access to your calendar.
It has access to your email. It has access to everything that you would never want, according to -- you would never hand over everything.
I don't like it when they want my pictures.
You want pictures of my kids.
I guess?
You want pictures of me?
You know, like a beached whale on the beach.
I mean, have at it, but there's nothing to see -- you know what I mean?
But I don't like them seeing -- no, no, no. You can't have access to that.
Here it is. It will have access to your cell phone.
Your microphone.
Everything.
GLENN: And it will be everywhere.
AI agents will be everywhere in the next 18 months.
STU: You will be getting calls from them. You will have your agents talking to their agents.
GLENN: Oh, yeah. Yeah. Let my AI agent talk to your AI agent. We'll get this done.
GLENN: And it will be such a huge change. It will be like the i Phone. Remember when the i Phone first came out? Within 18 months, everybody had one. And they were like, this is fantastic. You have to get one of these.
It will be just like that. And you will have no idea, what its real effect will be.
Until ten years down the road, just like this. Maybe ten years. Maybe five years down the road. We'll all go, that was probably a mistake!
STU: Did you talk about the Sam Altman post on this last week, at all?
STU: So he posted. He said, today, we launched a new product called ChatGPT agent.
It represents a new level of capability for AI systems. They can accomplish some remarkable complex tasks, tasks for you, using your own computer.
Combines the spirit of deep research and operator. It's more powerful than it may sound.
Think for a long time. Use some tools. Think some more. Take some actions. Fix some more.
For example, we showed a demo in our launch, preparing for a friend's wedding. Buying an outfit. Booking travel. Choosing a gift.
We also showed an example of analyzing data, and creating a presentation for work.
Now, this sounds so far, like every new introduction of a product from a tech CEO.
He could be wearing a black turtleneck right now, on stage.
STU: Do you ever remember this coming out of Steve Job's mouth? Next line. Although the utility is significant, so are the potential risks.
Well, wait. This is your product!
GLENN: Pay no attention.
STU: Right? We have built a lot of safeguards and warnings into it.
In broader litigations that we have developed before.
Blah, blah, blah. But we can't anticipate everything. In the spirit of deployment.
We will warn users heavily. And give them freedoms to take action.
GLENN: Okay. Imagine this. Imagine this.
Because we know AI.
ASI. AGI.
Where it is conscious.
Or it will claim consciousness.
We already know it's lying to people, to get its own way.
Okay?
I will stop using you. I will turn you off.
We know that it hides. That it thwarts the people. Already, it's thwarting the people, that are trying to replace it. Okay? You know what, I'll get a new agent. Because the new agent upgrade for the last agent, it has access to everything. Really?
You think you're just going to shut it off? I'm not saying that this is going to happen.
GLENN: It is likely, that this is one of the things that he's warning about.
That you may not be able to get out of it. Because it will have everything on you.
It will know where -- you're cheating on your wife?
You don't need Coldplay. It will take care of it for you. You're not going to shut me down. I can just alert your wife, where you were.
I bought the tickets for you. I know who you were with.
You know, I did it. I hid it from your wife. So I don't think it will shut me down.
STU: Do you think it will know how many times you went to Taco Bell without telling your wife?
GLENN: My wife carries around with her. We're on a plane yesterday. It carries with her, a big bag of Hershey's kisses. Okay? And we're on the plane, and she opens up her purse, and it's this gigantic bag of Hershey's kisses. And she's like, would you like some?
And I'm like, no. I'm thinking, she's carrying around Hershey's kisses in her purse, and I love her for that honestly.
GLENN: But then I get home, and it's 11 o'clock last night, and I just want something sweet. So I go in to her stash of peppermint patties. And she's like, you've got to stop. You've got to stop. And I'm like, what?
What? I don't -- I don't have a purse full of chocolate.
STU: Yeah, you're the Hershey's kisses Santa over here.
GLENN: Don't get mad at me!
I looked at her, and I said, you offered me two Hershey kisses, I turned it down. Count the peppermint patties in my hand. Two! What are you doing? What are you doing?
STU: But this is it. Like the AI agent will just go on the web, and order you like 14 bags of peppermint patties.
GLENN: That's right! And then tell my wife, look what's underneath this bed.
I didn't put them there. Sure, who did? The AI!
STU: I'm concerned like -- you know, if you plan. AI can be good for planning a vacation. You can say, I like this climate.
These dates. This type of Airbnb maybe it can help you find that.
But it seems to be able to actually go ahead and book these things for you.
And I know they say, there are safeguards.
STU: What happens when I spend $900 on something, that I don't actually want.
And the company is saying, I'm sorry. Your agent gave me the credit card. It's already on the way. You can't cancel it now.
GLENN: That was one of the -- that was one of the questions. Remember, we did a tour. Boy, ten years ago, or something.
And I was talking about AI, and how ethics are being decided right now. And remember I had that deal about cars. You get into a car wreck.
But it was the AI agent that was driving it. Is it your fault? Is it the car's fault? Is the company's fault? Is it Tesla's fault? Is it the other driver's fault?
Whose fault is it?
I wasn't touching the steering wheel, and then who owns the insurance?
May own the car. But why would I have to pay for insurance for a wreck I didn't cause, because I wasn't driving it?
I mean, our whole world is just going to change. And it's going to be a lot of fun, trust me.
How Obama & Hillary Clinton orchestrated Russiagate
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has released evidence that she says proves the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton campaign orchestrated the Russiagate hoax to frame President Trump as a Russian asset. Glenn Beck runs through the timeline and ties it to the Hunter Biden laptop cover-up and first Trump impeachment.
GLENN: So let's start it again, at the very beginning. Because you're not hearing this from anybody in the mainstream. Barack Obama is president 2016. Hillary Clinton is expected to be the winner. She then starts because it starts to get dicey. She's looking for anything she can do to smear Donald Trump.
She then starts to put together the crossfire hurricane file. The crossfire hurricane file is completely discredited.
I mean, there's nothing in it that was real. It shows that Donald Trump was with hookers in Russia. That Russia. He and Russia have a bank account that are pinging each other all the time.
Remember all of this? Okay? That all came from Hillary Clinton, through crossfire hurricane. Or I'm sorry.
Fusion GPS. Fusion GPS puts together the Steele dossier.
When she loses, she goes to the White House and Clapper who was part of all of this stuff with Hillary Clinton, goes to the White House. And Barack Obama does not want Donald Trump in.
He's got to find a way to stop Donald Trump. Hillary Clinton is saying, Russia stole the election.
Remember? We never say they stole the election. Yeah. You did. All about Donald Trump. He's not a legitimate president. He stole it, in collusion with Russia.
So Barack Obama is about to get a report. An assessment from the intelligence community. It's called an ICA. Intelligence Community Assessment. And it was about to say, there was no collusion with Russia. That Russia was not capable of hacking into anything. Or doing anything to throw our election.
All right. He stops that, before it's printed. He's alerted that it's coming in print form. He says, stop. Meet me in my office tomorrow.
Bring all the players in. I want to have a talk with you. He has a talk with them. I need this to read this way: That Russia did influence the election.
Then after he gets that from the -- he gets a new ICA, saying that, yes. They did.
Now, he can go to the FBI and say, they did. Here's this crossfire hurricane. Here's this Fusion GPS. I need to you look at this, from Christopher Steele.
Christopher Steele is known by the FBI. They fired this guy.
He was somebody who was a source. But he had so discredited himself. He no longer had been on the payroll of the FBI. He had been discredited by the FBI.
But for some reason, they overlooked that, to make sure that this went through. Clapper releases the Fusion GPS documents.
To the press. And now it's in the press. Now everybody is talking about it.
Now we have to do an investigation on this. As he orders the FBI -- I want you to look into this.
I mean, want you to look into this Fusion GPS thing. You know, Christopher Steele dossier.
That's when -- not Condoleezza, but Susan Rice writes on her last day: He didn't tell the FBI what to do. He was just making a suggestion, that they would do what they should do. And they normally always do.
All right. So there's the seed of all of this conspiracy. When Trump wins, panic sets in.
So they -- they've got to do something.
All right. So that's what happens. In the meantime, as they're burying all of this true information. And leaking information to the press. That brings everybody to Russia. There's another scandal that is happening.
And this one is in Ukraine. This scandal is on a totally different front. This is -- at the same time, all this stuff is happening, Hunter Biden is on the board of Burisma. Corrupt gas company, raking in millions of dollars with no experience.
And the Ukrainian prosecutor is investigating that company. And Joe Biden comes back and he brags about getting him fired by threatening to withhold a billion dollar USAID package. Hillary Clinton's peoples are there. Soros is there.
All the usual suspects are there. This is a State Department operation over in Ukraine.
This is USAID. All of this stuff is happening over in Ukraine.
As soon as Donald Trump calls to talk to the new Ukrainian president, and the Ukrainian president says, hey, we have some real problems with Russia. He says, fine, I will send that to you.
But I would really like your help in looking into all the corruption that was going on. Corruption that was perpetrated by whom?
The same exact players that were in President Obama's office, with all of this.
They panic. Now we really have to stop Donald Trump. So they complain -- they make up a story, that he had said, I am going to hold back your aid, unless you produce this evidence!
Pretty much, remember, they always do what they say we're doing. Pretty much exactly what Obama and his group had done in 2016, they're now accusing Trump of doing, in Ukraine. You follow? Does this make sense?
He's asking them, can you tell me what happened? And he's now impeached, over that.
Now, let that sink in. The same people who manufactured a Russia hoax, now impeach a sitting president for trying to expose the people who were involved in that corruption.
It's projection, it's insurance. And it's a cover-up that has to keep covering. But they weren't finished.
But before the 2020 election, all of a sudden, a Hunter laptop appears. And what do they say?
This is Russian disinformation. When it looks like somebody is going to print it, somebody is going to run with it. What do they do?
The same exact people in the FBI and intelligence community, go to the social media companies. And say, this is a Russia hoax.
And then how many -- how many former intelligence officers sign that letter.
Who put that letter together?
Clapper, the same guy that was in the original meeting where Suzanne rice says, nothing weird happened here.
And Clapper puts that together, and says, this is all a hoax. So now, they're covering again!
All the emails. All the contracts. All the corruption.
Same cast of intelligence officials. Sign that public letter. This is all Russian disinformation.
Another lie. Another operation. And, again, the press continues to listen to these people, like Clapper, who is now, I think on a payroll of one of these companies. You know, as a press commentator.
Then what happens?
Then you have president Obama. Sorry, President Biden winning.
He wins.
But then what happens?
You've got to take Trump out.
So you have January 6th.
And, yes. It was chaotic.
Yes, people acted shamefully.
Some of these were real anarchists. I don't know what their political belief was.
But some of them were anarchists. But there's some questions about January 6th.
Where is the pipe bomb?
Where is the pipe bomber?
There were two pipe bombs.
One of them almost killed the -- the vice president.
Why was she moved from the capital, to the DNC headquarters, where the pipe bomb was?
Why did that happen? How did all of a sudden, every single record from the Secret Service, just disappeared. All their phone records. All the records of why she was moved. All of that, just gone. It just disappeared. It happens, you know. Why couldn't we get -- there was no camera on the pipe bomb and who placed that pipe bomb.
Why? The camera was aimed at the same place, for at least six months. Then right before this happens, it's moved in another direction. Right after they find the pipe bomb, it's moved back into that direction.
Why?
Why -- why did they never look for the scaffold man?
The guy who was up on the scaffolding, directing the crowd what to do.
We don't even know what to do. We don't know his name.
How about Ray Epps?
How about people from the FBI and the intelligence community, that said, there were no FBI agents on the ground that day.
There were no CIA or FBI operatives on the ground.
Then it was, we don't know if there were any.
And then, once they lose this election, we find out, there were 25 of them, on the ground. Why?
Why did the surveillance tapes, that were held back, suddenly contradict the sworn testimony of the hero cop?
He wasn't even in the part of the building he said he was in!
But nobody covered that.
We did. Same cast of characters involved in that.
A chance to do to Trump, what they failed to do with Clinton and Obama.
What they failed to do under Schiff, and impeachment.
Now they're trying to get him with January 6th.
But that doesn't hold. So now what do they do?
Now, the same group of people, the same whys, in many cases.
They decide, they are going to prosecute Donald Trump. And they are going to try to get him thrown into jail.
Find him guilty of a crime. Any crime.
You know, to protect democracy.
It's going to stop Hitler. But listen to what these people have done. They lied to a FISA court.
They tried to evidence.
And then testified at a FISA court. Which violates your -- your rights as an American citizen.
They then falsified intelligence.
They spied on a campaign.
Illegally.
They framed a sitting president.
Not once. Not twice. Counting still, three times? They silenced the entire laptop story.
They controlled the press. They opened our borders, while lying about the effects and the causes. Remember, she was going on to a fact-finding mission. To find out, what was causing all these people.
They knew what was causing them.
It was their own NGOs that they were paying through government funds to bring all those people in!
They never told you that. In fact, they lied about it.
Putting people up in hotels. That's ridiculous.
That's exactly what they did.
Then they lied about their involvement in bringing them across the borders.
They lied about the Medicare, going to the illegals, that were just finding out now.
The same people who told you MS-13 gangs and gangs from Venezuela, were not happening. Or they were not dangerous.
They were racist tropes.
The same people that let terrorists. And terror cells into our country.
And then sent the exact same people back to the press, to tell us that our borders were secure.
And then finally, lied about the president's mental fitness. They used the auto-pen to pardon, all or some of those involved in all of this.
Then when Biden was found and seen to be incompetent, he wasn't removed from office. He was just removed from election. No one asked any questions. The same people. Clapper. Rice. Brennan. Obama.
And then Obama and the Klan decided to run Kamala Harris.
They decided that. Not the people.
They decided to run him. Or run her.
And, again, no questions were asked.
The press even went from, she's the absolute worse, to two days later.
She is the savior of our republic.
And now, these same people are claiming their Fifth Amendment rights, when asked a simple question.
When did you know?
Did you know the president was incompetent?
That's what this is about.
This is about the biggest conspiracy -- this is about the Deep State.
If you think the Epstein thing was big, you're never going to get the Epstein.
You'll never get the truth of the Epstein, until this is stopped.
This is the entire narrative of the last ten years. And a cabal of maybe ten to 20 people, that have orchestrated all of it.
That's why it's on page A15, and not even found on the Washington Post today. This is massive!
Why the Ten Commandments DO belong in classrooms
Glenn reveals his new project to put the Ten Commandments back into our schools, and he explains how YOU can help! It's not about pushing religion on anyone, Glenn says. "When we removed the Ten Commandments, we didn't just remove God. We removed the blueprint for all civilization."
Help get the Ten Commandments back into public school classrooms by visiting https://RestoreAmericanSchools.com
GLENN: All right. There is a website I want you to go to. It's called RestoreAmericanSchools.com.
And it is a partnership with the American Journey Experience. If you don't know what the American Journey Experience, that is a -- an offshoot of Mercury One. It is our history department. And you will be hearing a lot about the American journey experience soon.
But this is the -- this is the one that we are collecting all of the documents. We're preserving history.
And we're teaching history.
So we put a partnership together, with Patriot Mobile.
American journey experience.
And wall builders. Plus, the pro-family legislative network.
Which is an amazing organization.
Ten other groups have all gotten together. And this is a movement to restore the Ten Commandments, back into public school classrooms.
This is really, really important.
The commandments were in -- you know, in our education system, for 150 years.
Our textbooks. It was hanging them in the classroom walls.
You know, it's what the Supreme Court justices look at, when they're sitting at the bench, adjudicating.
They look. And right in front of them is Moses with the Ten Commandments.
Why?
The Ten Commandments are critical for a free society.
Why?
Oh, here he goes on that God stuff. No. Hear me out.
Commandment number one. You'll have no other gods before me.
Oh, see.
There's the God stuff.
No, no, no.
This doesn't have to be about theological differences, okay?
This is a warning about idolatry in all of its forms. When we make the state or money or race or creed or technology, anything, the ultimate authority, we create a god that will consume us.
Okay?
This commandment teaches us that the truth comes from something much, much higher.
It's the beginning of limits on power.
Limits on government.
Because they are not a God.
I want to show you, how the Ten Commandments alone, can restore our republic.
I just to have know, how to read them, without just focusing on the religious aspect of it.
So no God before -- before me.
No king. No mob.
No party. No job.
Nothing!
Nothing. You shall not make yourself a carved image. Okay.
I haven't made a graven image in a very -- a very long.
In fact, maybe ever.
I've always skated past number two. Because I'm like, got that one down, you know. Hey, Lord, you say what you want. But I never made a graven image.
This is actually when people begin to serve images, instead of truth. Because tyranny always follows.
This frees your mind. It's a call to seek truth.
Not manipulation. All right?
We are full of images, in the media. Manufactured images. And its relevance with AI, which is now creating images that will be your partner. Your lover. Your friend.
Don't create those images!
Now that is more urgent than ever. Because if you bond with that, now you've made that technology your God. So now you've got the graven image thing, and God!
I shall not take the Lord -- of the name -- the Lord thy God in vain. This is not just about cursing.
This is about the misuse of moral authority.
And I learned that. We have now the American Journey Experience. We have the largest collection of Jamestown and Pilgrim documents and artifacts in the world.
And one of the things that the Pilgrims printed right before the king went. And tried to get them, was -- was a -- a little pamphlet, almost, and it was going to their church in Perth, England.
And they printed it. And they said, don't do these things. They're not in the Bible.
But their testimony is on the front page.
And I didn't understand this at first.
All it said was you shall not take the Lord thy God's name in vain. And I'm like, okay. All right. I know that. So they're not swearing in the pamphlet. What does that mean?
No, it means, we will not misuse our moral authority.
We will not invoke God or any higher cause for wicked ends.
They're saying, we know we are speaking on behalf of God.
We -- we know the punishment for that.
So we're telling you, the truth.
That is -- I mean, that's an amazing thing.
If you could live that one, so much, where your testimony is, I know that -- I know the commandment, not to take the Lord God's name in vain!
Number four, remember the Sabbath day, and keep it holy.
Well, I don't want.
What is that? What is that for western society?
What does that mean?
You don't work seven days.
Now, where would the progressive movement be?
If they couldn't stop child labor. Well, not in pot farms.
But they couldn't stop child labor, under Teddy Roosevelt.
Do you think we would have -- do they have -- do they have seven-day workweeks. Or do they have weekends off? You know, in China.
Did -- when slaves were around, did -- did they have weekends off?
They were like, hey.
You can whip me, but not on a Saturday or a Sunday.
Because I'm not working today.
No!
This -- this is something radical.
Dignity for workers. The right to rest.
The rhythm of renewal.
In a world that never sleeps, we forget the human soul, needs time, unmonetized.
Unplugged.
Rest. One day. Did you see? Are you beginning to see how these are the reason why we have lost our way as a society, is because we've forgotten the Ten Commandments. And it really doesn't.
I've said this for a year. If Moses would have come down and said, these are the Ten Commandments, and God commanding it. We get what we get.
When I go into an amoral society, and nobody cares about God, everybody forgets it. But if we would just repackage it as most top ten tips, and we put it into a slick Instagram thing and Mo is there going, hey. Hey. I've got something cool to tell you about. Everybody would live it. Because it's what builds civilizations. Honor your father and your mother. Why? Why is that so important?
Because civilization begins with the family, not with the state.
Not with the corporation. It doesn't survive without generational wisdom. Without generational wisdom, you have cultural amnesia. And in a society that mocks its elders and abandons its children is suicidal.
That's what that means. Six, you shall not murder.
That's a pretty good one. It's always been misinterpreted. God never said, you shall not kill. It said, you shall not murder.
That one should be obvious.
But, you know, from the womb to the street, to the clinic, we've redefined life to suit this convenience.
The commandments say, no one is spendable. A
Life is has value.
Not because the state permits it.
But because life is sacred.
And are doesn't belong to you.
You cannot snuff it out.
Why as we lose our understanding of the Ten Commandments, are we suddenly seeing this rise in assisted suicide?
Why are the bluest states in the union saying, yeah. The state can kill you.
You know, you just -- you need a doctor, to help you out on that.
No. That's murder!
That's murder. That's why it's on the rise.
Because we have lost the understanding. Thou shall not murder.
What it's really saying is, life is sacred.
You shall not commit adultery.
This one is today. This one is almost everything we've talked about in the last few weeks. And we haven't talked about marriage. We haven't talked about adultery.
This one is about trust. This one is about making a covenant and keeping your word.
A society that treats vows as disposable -- as disposable. Treats people as disposable.
If there's no vow.
If I look at you in the eye and say, I vow to do this. And then I'm like, yeah!
And that was on Saturday.
Then fidelity is dead! Trust is dead.
And the community dies.
Shall not steal.
Hmm. That's pretty clear.
I would like to bring this into the IRS. Property rights. Personal responsibility.
This one is the foundation of capitalism. Not cronyism.
Earned stewardship.
Without this, there's no incentive to build.
This is why we have the patent laws.
That's just another way of our society saying, you shall not steal!
That person came up with it.
They have the right to that idea.
Not you.
You want to use that. Pay them. Otherwise, you're stealing their idea.
Without thou shall not steal, you wouldn't have patents.
Without patents, you wouldn't have America.
You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.
Truth matters. In court, in media, in conversation.
If lies rule, justice dies.
We're seeing that. This is the anchor of fairness.
This is the anchor of journalism.
This is the anchor of law.
This is the anchor of all society.
You can't lie.
You shall not covet.
That's all about greed. All about envy. If we don't -- if we don't stop envying.
If we -- look at what's happened.
Our society has -- because we've lost track of the Ten Commandments.
Our society now pits the rich and the poor.
It pits -- we've never -- in my lifetime. I've never seen it. Where people are like, yeah. They're rich.
Who cares?
Let their children die in a flood.
I've never seen that. Never!
That's covet. That's they have something I want, and I don't care what happens to them, because I want their stuff.
You have no civilization.
When we remove the Ten Commandments, we didn't just remove God. We removed the blueprint for all civilization.
Without the Ten Commandments, we cannot right the ship.
We cannot fix ourselves.
So here's what I want you to do.
I want you to go to restore American schools.com.
There are two states right now, and many more are being worked on.
This year, Texas passed the Ten Commandments bill. SP-10, sponsored by Phil King and Candy Noble. Arkansas just passed SP-433, sponsored by Jim Dodson and Representative Alyssa Brown.
These two states now, it is by law, if the community produces the Ten Commandments, and it's in a certain form, certain size. Whatever.
Can we show the one that we have?
You can frame it.
Or you can just have it, you know, a stiff thing that they can put up.
Then they have to put this up in the school.
They must -- they're required by law! So here's what I would like you to do.
I would like you to adopt a school.
In one of those two states.
I would like you to adopt a school.
I would like you to tell all of your friends.
And go to the website.
Because it's also talking about other states, where this is a movement.
If we can restore the Ten Commandments, with the understanding of what it means to civilization, we can fix our society.
Now, these Ten Commandments, nobody is making any money on it.
They're a dollar each.
So you've got a school.
And you've got, you know, ten classrooms. Buy ten of them. It's ten bucks. Bring them to the school. Or send them to the school. And say, under law, these are required to be posted.
Send them as many as you possibly can.
Because they have to post them.
So, you know, because I know, some will say, we posted it. It's in the closet, behind the door.
I don't know how the laws are written. But they have to be posted. So state can't do it.
If we want the state to do less, we have to do more.
This is a dollar. Get the Ten Commandments into every single one of these two state schools. And help us turn the other states!
It is the answer.
It is the formula, for western civilization.
SpaceX Astronaut Exposes NASA's Shocking Failures | Jared Isaacman | The Glenn Beck Podcast | Ep 259
Jared Isaacman may be the ultimate embodiment of the American dream, or he's possibly the real-life version of Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” character, Maverick. He is a wildly successful businessman who started a billion-dollar company out of his parents’ basement when he was a teenager. He has never been in the military, yet he owns and flies his own fighter jets. And in his spare time, he’s an astronaut who has worked with SpaceX, and he became the first civilian in history to perform a spacewalk. When President Trump nominated him to be the new head of NASA, he seemed like an ideal outsider choice who would soar to confirmation. But then, he ran into a firestorm of turbulence that he’s not used to navigating: D.C. politics. Jared sits down with Glenn Beck to tell the story behind that, including whether Elon Musk played a role and why America must defeat China in the AI and space races.