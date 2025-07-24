Glenn Beck breaks out the chalkboard to outline the explosive Russiagate revelations, uncovering what may be the greatest political scandal in American history. Recently declassified documents released by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard point to an alleged coup attempt by the Obama administration to undermine President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory. From Susan Rice’s suspicious Inauguration Day email to the infamous Steele dossier, Glenn breaks down the timeline, key players, and deceptions that fueled a nearly decade-long conspiracy. Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, chairwoman of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, warns Glenn of what will happen if arrests aren’t made in light of the recent ODNI allegations. Luna also discusses the whistleblower allegation that Biden’s FBI destroyed the Epstein files and gives a bombshell update on her investigation into billionaire Neville Singham’s alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party and his funding of anti-Trump protest groups like the Party for Socialism and Liberation.
©2024 MERCURY RADIO ARTS.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Russiagate Conspiracy Timeline: A Complete Guide to Expose EVERYONE | Glenn TV | Ep 446
Why Top Democrats NEED to Face Justice for Their "Trump-Russia" Lies
Hillary Clinton was central in the creation of the fabricated Trump-Russia Collusion Hoax. As new revelations about Clinton and former President Barack Obama now occur, will we ever see justice for their actions? Glenn Beck ponders what it would take to actually have this occur and whether the DC Republicans actually have the spine to ever make it a reality...
TOP SECRET document reveals Russia’s REAL plan for 2016 election?
DNI Tulsi Gabbard has released a top secret document, only ever seen by a handful of people, that appears to reveal the truth about Russiagate: Russia never had dirt on Trump. It had dirt on Hillary Clinton ...
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: I received a -- a -- what's called embargoed document, early this morning.
And it was embargoed until about two hours ago.
And so we spent the last two hours, trying to go through it. And understand what it says.
And it's from Tulsi Gabbard. And it is explosive document.
And you will understand how -- how important this document is. In just a minute. And I'm going to show you tonight, on chalkboard, I'll lay all of this out on the chalkboard tonight.
It's hard to follow, just by talking about it.
STU: Yeah. It will be helpful to have the chalkboard. By the way, you can also get the exact documents online right now. At GlennBeck.com.
Before you go to the new information. I'm trying to see if I trace this back correctly.
Before the election, Trump is -- there are these accusations against Trump. Which are in the Steele dossier. That everyone has inside the government.
And they have already said, there's nothing here.
Right?
These are discredited.
They then have a very surprised election result.
So they were not planning on necessarily using it.
They didn't think they had to.
GLENN: Yes.
STU: But then they lose the election.
And now, afterward, they are trying to think about how to thwart Donald Trump as the president.
GLENN: Yeah. Get him out of office. Or at least shut him down.
STU: Shut him down.
They are planning on releasing a PDP to the president.
Which will be on record to everybody. Including Trump and Flynn.
That says nothing there, with the Russians. There's nothing there.
GLENN: Yeah. Electronically.
STU: Electronically.
Nothing there. And they then, before that anxiety out, Obama or --
GLENN: It was Obama. No. It was Obama. It was on record.
We have it documented.
STU: That he said, look, let's delay. Let's have a meeting first. Don't put that in writing. Okay?
They have some meeting. They decide, in that meeting, that they are going to present this, instead as actually the Russians are trying to help Trump.
We have -- and the evidence for this is the Steele dossier.
GLENN: Correct. Which they all knew would have been discredited. Or it would have been released earlier.
STU: Right. CIA and FBI have problems with this. They express these problems in writing. They say, hey. What information do we have?
GLENN: Right.
STU: In writing. Brennan says, we don't have any information. We are moving forward. This is what the president wants.
That new briefing, finds its way into the New York Times the next day. Right?
From, quote, unquote, intelligence sources.
GLENN: Probably Brennan.
STU: Which lays the groundwork for everything that happens after.
GLENN: Correct. Okay.
So now, Obama says yesterday, that, you know, there's nothing here.
There's nothing new.
Apples and oranges.
You're comparing different things.
Okay. Well, that all falls apart, when you see what they didn't put in.
Remember, what they did was they said, Russia was in the bag for Donald Trump. And he's going to be a puppet, because they have so much dirt on him. As found in the Steele dossier.
Okay?
But here's what we did have. And this is the released memo.
You have to read. Just for history. You have to just look at it.
Because there's probably only 25 people in the world, that had seen this document. Okay?
STU: Before today.
GLENN: Before today.
This document, there were only five paper copies.
It is so top secret.
That it was not allowed to be put on any kind of digital format. And it was all kept in the highest level safe. Okay?
Donald Trump saw it, at the end of his administration.
This is the document that he said, I want that released.
And then they didn't release it. Remember?
On his last day, he's like, I want this -- I declassified it.
At this particular time released. After he left office, they didn't declassify it.
And they didn't release it.
And it is also most likely, the document that they were looking for, when they went to Mar-a-Lago.
Because that Mar-a-Lago raid, made no sense.
Made no sense.
This happens all the time.
Every president, as you saw with Joe Biden. What?
Three days later, he had stuff in his garage that was top secret.
They were looking for go particular.
And what they were looking for is this document. This document now is at GlennBeck.com, released two hours ago. The -- this is the highest level of top secret we have. So what's in the document?
The document details SDR, which is the Russian foreign intelligence service. And the reports from 2016, from Russia, about the hacking of the DNC. Remember? They were hacked?
And nobody could figure out with who can hacked them. And there was never anything about -- and everybody was like, what. There's no big deal. No big deal.
Why was that no big deal. Do you remember that?
And nobody seemed to care about it.
It was like, really, no big deal.
Well, in this report. It shows, it was a very big deal.
Because out of that hacking, the Russian foreign service, at least this is the information they got from Intel. On the Russian foreign service.
That they had the Intel now, that Obama and the Democratic leaders were -- and I'm quoting, extraordinarily alarmed about Clinton's health, calling it a potential serious negative impact on her chances. Type 2 Diabetes. Ischemic heart disease, deep vein thrombosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Plus, listen to this.
I'm quoting: Intensified psycho emotional problems. Uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression, and cheerfulness.
That last one is -- I mean, I would have said, this has no credibility at all.
I've never seen her -- she was also, according to the intelligence, that they got from the Russians, based on the DNC hacks, she was allegedly also on heavy tranquilizers every day. Obsessed with power.
And afraid of losing.
Russia also knew about the alleged secret meetings where Clinton allegedly offered State Department favors to religious groups for campaign support.
Ethical scandals galore, including pressure on the FBI, over her email probe. Via high-ranking DOJ official. Russia had all of this. All of this.
And then we had the Steele dossier.
From a discredited FBI source, that said, Russia has pictures of him giving golden showers.
Now, they are saying, the Steele dossier. Which they had already discredited.
Obama says, go back, they said, we have no new information.
Go back, and use this.
And show that Russia was trying to get Trump to win.
He was trying to help Hillary Clinton lose, because he had all this dirt on Hillary Clinton. On Donald Trump.
So he could be a puppet.
But the facts, showed the exact opposite.
Now, does this sound familiar?
This is what the left always does. Whatever they're accusing us of doing, they're doing.
The Russians actually had all the dirt from the DNC hacking, or at least we believed they had it.
This official Russian report.
That they had all the dirt on Hillary Clinton.
Now, if Putin was really trying to win, why wouldn't he drop these nukes?
Why wouldn't he have pushed these things out?
Instead, they seek milder stuff.
And they are trying to undermine democracy overall.
They're trying to split us.
They're not electing Trump.
They're trying to divide us.
They don't -- they think Hillary Clinton is going to win.
And they think that this is going to be good for them. Because they have all of this stuff.
They also, according to sources, they're also kind of afraid of her.
Because she seems unstable. Okay? So what does Obama did? He says that Russian actions show, they have a clear preference for Trump. But they admit all of the reports from Putin's advisers, warning a Trump win, could mean a Republican Congress, hostile to Russia.
Remember, we said, Donald Trump is more -- he's stronger on Russia than any president has been since maybe Reagan.
What are you talking about? He likes Russia. He's really strong against Russia. In compared to anybody else.
Remember, Hillary Clinton was like, I'm going to do a reset. The Steele dossier, is then shoe horning. Being shoe horned in to this document, as delicious reporting on Putin's intentions. Despite the CIA's intentions, despite the CIA vets who are going into Brennan's office on the record.
We have documents proving that they went to and said, you can't do this!
This is -- this is DNC opposition research. Unverifiable hearsay. Fabricated claims. Regurgitated media stories. You can't do this.
Steele has been fired from the FBI because he was lying to the FBI.
And you can't -- you're going to misrepresent it as legitimate Intel from an FBI source. With a layered network, and omit all bias.
All the payments. All of the sub sources that are unknown and unvetted.
And we are going to also not include the stuff, that we know they have from the DNC hack about Hillary Clinton?
Brennan's response to his team is, yeah. But on Donald Trump.
Doesn't that ring true?
Well, no.
That's not facts. That's an opinion.
That's advocacy.
Doesn't that ring true.
That's not the way. And they point this out.
That's not the way.
That's a violate of how we do Intel.
So Obama orders the new guidance, limited coordination, no broad peer review at all, and a publish before Trump takes off office.
This is a coup. This is a lie. This was all manufactured. Now, Obama denies all of it. But today, only five copies existed only in paper.
And they were all in the most confidential safe of the United States government.
And released to two hours ago.
That show all of this!
So why hide the part about Clinton?
If you were actually doing something. You could say, we have this from the Steele dossier.
But we also have this, we know Russia has, on Hillary Clinton.
But they don't do that.
Instead, they say, Trump is a Russia puppet.
And completely leave out, that what they're really wanting is to be the puppeteer of Hillary Clinton.
It's all released today.
You tell me.
Does this matter?
Does the president -- the former president of the United States, instructing the CIA to change course. To allow them, and encourage them to leave out really important facts.
Use something that had already been discredited.
And then within a few hours, before anyone of this had been done, start a whisper campaign, and leak to the New York Times, that CIA officials are now looking into some pretty serious charges about Donald Trump.
This was planned and coordinated. And it goes all the way to Mar-a-Lago.
Because this is the document they thought he might have.
They to get rid of this document. They did not want him to release this document.
But don't worry, if we get it out of his hands. Which he didn't have.
If we get it out of his hands, well, we'll put him in jail. So he will never be able to tell this story anyway.
And the -- the DNI, Tulsi Gabbard, comes out today, and releases this document.
It's all at GlennBeck.com.
And we will have the full chalkboard on this, tonight, at 9 o'clock.
What Happened to Hunter Biden? — Expert Analysis of His Life Story
Hunter Biden has just done another rambling unhinged interview on the "Channel 5" Podcast with Andrew Callaghan which again showed his unstable nature. In light of this, we look back at the dark past and rocky upbringing of Hunter Biden. New York Post reporter and columnist Miranda Devine talks with Glenn Beck about the details of Hunter's life and how he became the troubled man he is today.
Watch Glenn Beck's FULL Interview with Miranda Devine HERE
“Socialist” grocery store vs Costco: It’s not even CLOSE
A Kansas City, MO, grocery store that’s located in a city-owned shopping center and run by a nonprofit is sitting nearly EMPTY. But yet, politicians still want to flood the store with money to keep it open. Glenn Beck compares these ideas, which are the same ideas that failed in the Soviet Union, with the American model, exemplified by Costco.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: On the other side, look what's happening.Did you hear what James Carville said?
This op-ed.
He said, his own party is constipated, leaderless, and a cracked out clown car, that's been barreling down the road to Civil War.
He's right. Now, that's a phrase, that I don't think I've said more than once, tied to James Carville. He's right on that!
STU: It's funny too.
Because he says, what is it?
Cracked out clown car.
Which doesn't even change your behavior.
So it's just a normal clown car.
Remember that.
GLENN: Right! He said, they're divided. These are the words I hear from my fellow Democrats, using to describe our party as of late.
The truth is, they're not wrong!
The Democratic Party is in shambles.
And if you look at what's happening in New York. With Mamdani, and then what's the guy in Minneapolis?
He's a communist Islamist as well.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: The same thing is happening. The mayor of what is it?
Minneapolis. Could be a guy who calls Somalia home.
Even though, he was -- he was born here in America.
He calls Somalia his home. Not America!
And he may be the new communist mayor, of Minneapolis.
These -- these are just going to go to hell.
STU: I mean, New York is such a crazy one.
You have all the candidates that are out there.
I was watching on TV today.
I was watching Curtis Sliwa about their campaigning. I was like, this guy, he's known for just not liking crime. That's his whole life.
He thinks you should be protected from criminal actions.
Criminals victimizing you in some terrible way.
And he wears a hat.
Those are the two things that you know a guy.
And they're not even considering him.
They're considering, A, communist.
B, guy who murders old people and gropes women. C, guy who is a little strange. And maybe corrupt.
And isn't doing a great job, as mayor currently.
But has a couple of policies that are maybe okay.
Those are the only people that are -- and actually, they're not even really considering that.
GLENN: No. They're doing the Islamist guy, who is also a communist.
STU: Or Cuomo, one of the worst people society has produced.
GLENN: Crazy.
STU: Why would you -- and not to mention, this is a city, Glenn.
If I may, that has had two or three really successful periods over the past 50 years.
Both of which when Republican were mayors of it.
And they aren't even considering the guy.
GLENN: No. They hate it.
STU: Who is like, hey. Maybe we shouldn't have a government that is in your face all the time, and/or criminals that are in your face all the time.
That's all he's saying. He's not saying -- he's not even taking some hard-core, you know, I don't know.
You know, some vision of the country, that is like, super divisive.
He's just like a normal Republican, who is saying. I don't know.
Maybe we shouldn't get murdered in the streets.
GLENN: You said not controversial. I mean, that's -- I mean, maybe your wife deserved to be murdered in the street.
You know, the crazy thing is, they are now talking about New York.
Mamdani is talking about free groceries. Not free grocery stores.
But city-run grocery stores.
You know that Kansas City has one.
In fact -- this is from Kansas City, about their city-run grocery store.
Listen.
VOICE: Recently, the shelves have looked like this.
VOICE: I have to go all wait to Walmart.
VOICE: What is that like for you?
VOICE: It's very inconvenient.
VOICE: So what's going on?
VOICE: Well, we asked councilwoman Melissa Robertson who represents the area.
VOICE: Right now, because of a lot of the elements of safety, our residents and neighbors, adults feel uncomfortable shopping in the store. To keep the store open, it will require some city subsidy and investment.
VOICE: Counsel chambers Thursday afternoon, she's proposing about 750,000 dollars to go to the store to help restock.
VOICE: The thing is, I've been very clear, that if we want that store to be viable.
There will have to be a subsidy here.
VOICE: In the meantime, Allen and Latrice just hope the next time that they come back, there will be a little bit more to take home.
STU: It looks like Venezuela. And that's because it is. That's because that's a --
GLENN: It's unbelievable.
Yeah. Let me show you the pictures of a Soviet grocery store.
Here's some pictures of a Soviet grocery store.
Right. All right. Did that not look like the last picture you saw in Kansas City?
Empty meat shelves.
Look at that. Nothing. Nothing.
This is the way it was in the Soviet Union.
That looks exactly like Kansas City.
Why?
Because it doesn't work.
It doesn't work!
Now, here's a Cuban that went to a Costco for the very first time.
Listen to this. Close your eyes.
He opens his eyes.
STU: That's awesome.
GLENN: And he's just leaning over the meat counter, which looks normal to us.
STU: Yeah. He can't believe it. He can't believe how much there is.
GLENN: Look at all the people just buying meat.
There's so much meat here. There's too much. There's too much here. Look at the apples.
Apples!
What's he saying?
STU: He seems to be speaking a different language, I'm not sure.
GLENN: Okay. So this is a guy -- this is a guy who is coming from -- from Cuba, has never seen anything like a Costco. And we're bitching all the time.
STU: I know.
GLENN: All the time.
STU: You know, I -- people make fun of me for this.
But I have that exact reaction every time I walk into a Walmart, I don't look at it as, oh, urban sprawl. Oh, can you believe all these fluorescent lights? I look at it as a freaking miracle. Do you understand how impossible it is, in all of human history. That a place like that would exist. Let alone one in every town.
It's incredible.
GLENN: So you don't understand. I live in a town of 400 people.
In the summertime, I'm usually in a town of 400 people. We're 45 minutes away from a Walmart. A Walmart.
STU: You are not 45 minutes from a Walmart. I know where you live.
You are ten minutes away from a Walmart. Yes, you are.
Silly goose, yes, you are.
GLENN: You know what, you don't know.
You've been there once. I'm telling you.
STU: Oh, I'm sorry.
I'm thinking of your house here.
I apologize. What are you talking about?
GLENN: Yeah. In a town of 400 people. I don't live in a town of 400 people here.
In a town of 400 people. What are you talking about?
And there is something to be said for a lot of the country, that just doesn't have --
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: Like here, you live in Dallas.
You are ten minutes away from everything.
STU: Yes.
GLENN: You go in most of the country, you're not ten minutes away from everything.
And it is remarkable, to see how much food. How much variety we have.
Everywhere!
STU: Yeah. And to quibble with the way you're breaking that down.
When you talk about landmass that might be true.
When you talk about the population though, almost everyone lives in a situation where -- again, it's 80 percent of the population. Lives in situations where they're very close to these things.
And widespread bounty.
Which is a miracle!
GLENN: Well, I won't expect a Walmart to build a Walmart in a town of 400 people.
GLENN: And your town would oppose it immediately, probably.
GLENN: I'm not sure.
STU: Maybe. Maybe not.
It wouldn't make a lot of economic sense, probably in the situation you are. There's a ton half an hour away from your place in Idaho. It's like, there's lots of stuff there. It's not a big town. It's very, very nice.
GLENN: It's exactly what we had, when I was, growing up. And it's fine. It's all fine.
STU: It's great.
GLENN: But we are so -- wait. I want a specific lampshade. And that's an hour away?
What?
I've got to wait a whole day, before I can get the latest computer?
What?
I mean, it is crazy. Crazy.
STU: Yeah. Look, capitalism has its problems.
It's not a perfect thing.
GLENN: It's the best.
STU: It's by far the best.
GLENN: Churchill, it's the worst system. Except for every other system, ever tried.
STU: Yes.
GLENN: You know what I mean?
I mean, if that's not absolute true.
It's a horrible system.
Except, for every other system, that's ever been tried.
It's the best. It's the best.
STU: I mean -- and I feel like we have -- a lot of people, certainly mostly on the Mamdani left. You corrected to the right a little bit. We just don't even appreciate what we have here.
GLENN: What is crazy is that's where the youth is going. Not -- I can't say -- not generations -- Z. Which is the latest? The youngest one? Is it generation Z?
STU: Is younger than millennials, that's what you're looking for?
There's an Alpha, I believe after that.
GLENN: Okay. So either Z or Alpha or both.
But X and millennials, they're -- they're gone. They're gone.
But the other ones are more conservative than we are. But still, nobody understands civics. Nobody understands -- those of you -- they don't have an understanding of the Bill of Rights at all.
They look at freedom of speech completely differently.
These things are coming our way, because they don't understand them.
They've never been taught them.
Honestly, this is what's driving me to the torch.
We've got to get to the youth of America.
And make sure they understand civics. They need to understand why these rights and responsibilities are so important. They need to be excited about them.
We should be excited about capitalism. Everybody is like, well. What do you mean?
Show me something better, that has lifted more people out of poverty. Show me one thing!
One. You can't.
STU: It's a miracle. It's a literal miracle.