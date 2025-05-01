Trump SLAMS Rep. Crockett, New Democrat "Leaders" in Glenn Beck Interview

The Democrats are in a panic! New “leaders” have emerged, like Rep. Jasmine Crockett, after some of their old guard, like Senator Chuck Schumer, were “excommunicated” for trying to work with President Trump. But Trump tells Glenn in his “First 100 Days” interview exactly what he thinks of Crockett: “Have you ever seen her talk?! … It’s demeaning to our country!”
Trump Reveals Who Was Blocking the Ceasefire in Ukraine
During his “First 100 Days” interview, President Trump gives Glenn Beck an update on his efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. Trump reveals who’s really been blocking the ceasefire deal in Ukraine, what he believes really sparked this war, and why he’s so set on ending the war. “We have a lot of great things on the horizon,” Trump says, as he gets closer to a rare earth mineral deal. So, will Putin and Zelenskyy make peace?
Expert Reveals the TERRIFYING Reality of Mexico Under Cartels
Is Mexico a “failed narco state” controlled by cartels? Glenn speaks with Brandon Darby, co-founder of Breitbart’s Border and Cartel Chronicles, who works with sources in Mexico to expose the truth on the ground. He tells Glenn just how bad the situation is, how entrenched the cartels are (they control over HALF of Mexico’s territory), and whether Trump has a chance of eliminating them. But instead of sending in special forces, Darby has another idea that could keep Mexico from looking like “a smaller version of Ukraine and Russia.”
Meet the ACTIVIST Judges Blocking Trump’s Agenda
There is a judicial coup happening against President Trump, Glenn argues. Glenn exposes the activist Obama and Biden-era judges who are conducting a full-scale, coordinated assault against the mandate that the American people gave Trump. There’s Judge James Boasberg, who tried to stop Trump from deporting illegal immigrant criminals. Then, there’s Judge Ana Reyes, who halted Trump’s trans ban in the military (and who also has a long history of donating to Democrats). Also fighting Trump are judges Theodore Chang and Amir Ali, who are trying to reverse Trump’s dismantling of USAID. This isn’t normal “checks and balances.” This is left-wing judges using lawfare to play president and fight the dismantling of the deep state.
Sage Steele Reveals How God Saved Her from Disney’s Axe
Former ESPN host Sage Steele joins Glenn to tell the incredible story of how she overcame fear, fought Disney for canceling her, and won: “It’s all God.” When she put her trust in Him, she says, her fear went away. “It was smarter to stay quiet...But, God, it feels good to be true to myself.”