Trump FINALLY said the OBVIOUS part out loud

The media is furious because President Trump’s new National Security Strategy criticizes Europe...or they just misunderstand it. Glenn Beck reveals what this strategy actually says and why he’s ecstatic that someone is FINALLY saying these things!
GLENN: So at the Reagan National defense forum over the weekend, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Dan Caine, Raizin Caine, hints at a possible conflict in our own neighborhood, and everyone is freaking out.
VOICE: Yeah, I mean, we -- we -- we have not.
If you have looked at the arc of our deployment history over the last few years, we haven't had a lot of American combat powering in our own neighborhood. I think that's -- I suspect that's probably going to change. We'll see what we're ordered to do.
And, of course, we follow that guidance. But we're definitely spending some time here now.
Oh, my gosh. He means war! And maybe in San Francisco!
No, he doesn't. Let -- can I just go through and give you the meaning of the national security strategy that just came out from the president?
And everyone is freaking out about it. And I think the president deserves a round of applause. The reason why everyone hates it, is because it is the exact opposite of what everyone told us for 100 years, we should be doing. And for 100 years, you've seen what we've done, and you've seen where it's gotten us: Nowhere, quickly.
America is standing in this doorway right now. And behind us is the chaos that we've just lived through.
We've missed thrift, bipartisan, you know, foreign policy class, that somehow managed to squander the greatest advantage that any nation has ever had. And just ahead, at least according to the National Security Strategy is a course correction so sweeping that honestly, it reads like a rediscovery of the American civilization itself.
Because this is what this document is.
It's not just a list of foreign policy goals.
It's a declaration of what America actually is. And what it must never allow itself to become, ever again.
For the first time in decades, the strategy knits, the obvious.
Okay?
We lost our way after the Cold War!
Yeah. Yeah. We did. Yeah. We tried to run the world while hallowing out the nation that -- that, you know, was supposed to do the running. We were hallowing ourselves out. We outsourced our factories. Our borders. Our sovereignty. And even God help us, our sense of purpose.
We have no purpose.
We treated global institutions as if they outrank the Constitution. And they don't.
We protected everybody else's borders, except we let ours collapse.
We defended, you know, abstract world orders, while neglecting the American worker who actually paid for everything.
And this new strategy has outlined. I mean, it just says what you've been saying for a long, long time.
Enough. Enough. I've had enough.
And it lays out what America -- what Americans and America should want!
And it starts with something, you know, really revolutionary in its simplicity. It says, we need a safe, sovereign republic. That protects its people.
Strong families. Strong industry. Strong borders. Strong energy.
And a renewed cultural -- culture that knows its own story, and isn't ashamed to tell it.
What is possibly wrong with all of that?
Strong borders. Strong family. Strong industry. Strong energy. Renewed culture that knows its own story and isn't ashamed to tell it. That's why everyone is freaking out because they don't want any of these things.
None of the elites want those things. A sovereign republic? No. He's laying out, we want the world's strongest military, but also the world's strongest economy. And the world's strongest spirit.
And without that, this policy says nothing else holds. And that's true!
And you know it's true. It says the era of mass migration is over. Not slowing it. Not managing it. But ending it.
We know that's true. It says, the government's job is to protect God-given rights. Okay. Where did you get that idea?
I don't know. The Declaration of Independence. Why is that controversial?
It's not to manipulate elections. It's not to police speech. It's not to hide behind bureaucratic language while crushing dissent.
All of that is found in the Bill of Rights. It's not controversial.
It demands allies actually act like allies and pay their fair share. Controversial? It doesn't seem like it. It promises reindustrialization. Did we learn anything from COVID?
Is it a bad idea to have everybody else make our stuff, and then we wait for boats?
Energy dominance, a national defense industrial base that's built for the world we actually live in. Not the world our think tanks wish existed.
And then it turns outward. Then it begins to look outward to Europe and the rest of the world, because the rest of the world is shifting under our feet right now.
And nobody is willing to say it. In the Western hemisphere, we should return to something that we should have never abandoned in the first place. And that's what Raizin Caine was just talking about. The Monroe Doctrine.
Call it the Trump corollary, but the principle is timeless. This hemisphere is ours to secure. And hostile powers will no longer get a free pass to set up shop in our backyard. How is that -- how is that controversial?
Cartels, it -- it outlines, will become a national security target. Manufacturing comes home. Partnership replaces dependency. Then it talks about Asia. And the message is really clear.
We'll compete with China. Economically, technologically, and militarily, and we'll do it from a position of strength. Not by pretending that Beijing is suddenly going to go, you know what. We're just a giant, friendly teddy bear.
No. No. We're going to do it by accepting the reality and prepare accordingly.
But we'll still work with you.
Just don't become an enemy of ours. And we won't become an enemy of yours. That means that we have to rebuild industry.
It means we have to secure the minerals. We have to dominate the technologies of the future. It means that we ensure that no single power controls the Indo-Pacific walkways that keep the global economy alive.
Hello! China. Taiwan. Japan.
Then it gets to Europe. Which, you know, of course, if you have colonial eyes. Oh, my gosh.
All this document says is what European leaders won't even dare whisper. Europe is dying. The entire continent is dying. Not just economically, but as a civilization. The Western civilization is dying!
Declining bitter rates. Uncontrolled migration. Censorship. Loss of identity. Regulatory suffocation. We would like Europe to be strong again. Europe to be Europe again! Stable. Sovereign. Confident. Peace in Iran.
Stability with Russia!
Revival at home.
That's what America would be like. Because it would be good for us. But it would also be good Europe.
Because if Europe collapses into chaos, the entire Western world will pay the price, and it will be a very heavy price.
But they don't like that. Oh, no. You can't say that.
Oh, Europe is pissed at us for saying that. Gang, we all know. Look at Europe. They're dying. They're dying!
It won't be long. And if they don't change their ways, and they do fall, this document also says something else.
We're not going to honor NATO for any country that falls. You become a Muslim country, you're not a NATO country.
You fall and you're some other country.
You're not a NATO country.
We're not defending you. Now, in the Middle East, this document says, the forever wars is over. We declare them over.
How is that not a good thing, that we should all be celebrating? And not because the region suddenly became peaceful, but because America is finally strong enough strategically, diplomatically, militarily. To shift from a constant crisis management to long-term stabilization. Iran has been weakened. Israel has been backed. The Abrahamic Accords have been expanding. Energy dominance has returned to the US.
What does that do?
Well, that reduces the old chains that kept us entangled in every sand dune from Syria to Yemen!
We're out. Finally, Africa.
My gosh, what we have done to Africa with our State Department and USAID.
All we do is export ideology instead of opportunity.
He says -- Trump says, in this national security document, that's over.
We're flipping the strategy. Trade, minerals, energy, peace deals. No more lectures. No more nation building. No more endless aid with no accountability. Does any of this sound scary to you?
Does any of this sound crazy to you?
I -- I don't think so. It's saying everything that seems common sense to me. It's saying, America is allowed finally to love itself again and to be who she should be.
And let everyone else be who they should be. You know, it has a right and responsibility to defend itself first! To put its people first!
It's saying sovereignty is not a dirty word. Borders are not immoral. American workers are not expendable. Free speech is not negotiable. The nation state, not the NGO. Not the global boardroom.
Not the transnational committee. That's the fundamental building block of a free world.
How is this bad again? How is it that this is so dangerous?
In short, it's a blueprint for a country that wants to live again. Really live again.
Now, the question is: Do we -- is the president reflecting the national spirit?
Do we want to live again? Do we want to be relegated to the dustbin of history, or does America have other great work to do?
Because that's really the question.
Which is it that you believe?
Which is it that you want?
I want a strong nation. I want our youth. I want, you know, people coming out of college. To have jobs. To be able to buy a house.
I want those things.
I think they're necessary. I think they're important. I think it's just as important to understand our history.
To know who we are. To not be ashamed.
Learn from it. But not be ashamed of it.
We didn't do it. Our forbearers did.
We learned from it. We are better than that.
My gosh. Oh.
I read these freakouts. And I honestly think, my gosh, am I living in a -- I'm living in some weird parallel world, where I read all of these newspapers and magazines and everything else. With their commentary today about the national security.
And they're all freaking out.
Saying, this is the worth thing he can do.
He's going to tear the whole country. The whole nation, and the world apart.
No. He's just stating what people feel.
And not just Americans. Go talk to the people in Europe.
Ask them. Take this document and make it about England. And see if all the people in England tonight can see exactly the same way.
And if you put a name attached to it, it wouldn't get that person elected. It would. It would. Because everybody is feeling the same way about their own country.
I don't have a problem with the rest of the world.
But it's time for us to concentrate on us. It's time to concentrate on saying, you know what, there's something special about us. England can say that. They brought us the Magna Carta. They are now torching the Magna Carta. I would love to hear that story.
The things that make France, France. I don't know. The whining and everything else. That is unique to France. Italy. Germany. It's unique to them.
I want them to be those guys. I don't want them to be another version of us. I want them to be them. I want them to do well. And be part of the family of man and the family of nations.
But I don't want anything to do with whatever they do, they do.
Same thing with Israel. And Saudi Arabia. You do you, boo. We're going to do us.
When we can get together, we will. Don't screw with us. And we won't screw with you.
This is our national strategy. That's exactly what our national strategy.
I say amen, President Trump!
Finally. Finally somebody is saying what everyone is thinking.
This is like you've gone to school, you know, for 18,000 years.
You're some -- yeah. Some doctorate in God only knows. International development and studies.
Women's studies.
Unless you've got that!
You're looking at that, and going, yeah. All that makes sense.
All of that makes sense. Now, the question is: Do we want it?
And will the people actually back it?
Because strategy on paper, that's only words.
Until a nation finally finds the courage to believe in itself again. And say, that's what we must do.