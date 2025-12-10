Glenn Beck recently made headlines for releasing a promo video of his upcoming interview with George AI. Outlets like Right Wing Watch and CNN claimed that George AI was just “echoing” Glenn’s beliefs. But Glenn explains why that’s “impossible.”
GLENN: Last week, was it last week? I introduced you to George AI. Now, what George AI is a proprietary AI system that has a giant electric fence around it. It has everything that the Founders from our collection, it will grow from here. But from our collection, it has the writings, the documents. The journals. The books that were written at the time, the books that they read, that they said influenced them.
The Federalist papers. All of this stuff. All in one proprietary AI system. And it can't go out and look for other things. It also must memorize everything.
Unlike an AI that can hallucinate, they hallucinate because AI is very good at remembering the beginning and the ending. But it's not good at the middle. So it will look at the beginning and the ending. And, yeah. And kind of, like, went like that.
No. It didn't go like that. Stop being lazy.
But ours memorizes every word. Word-for-word. And it can give you the words from the Founders in their own language which sounds really mechanical and reads. It's really hard to read.
Or it can, you know, dumb it down to my level or your level or your kids' level. And it can speak at our level. But it cannot change their words or their meaning.
We police this like crazy. And we're not releasing wide open to the public, until we have lots of beta testing.
Because we want to make sure we have caught everything because the last thing we want is anything that is -- is anybody's opinion, except for theirs!
You would be able to put in a bill, and say, is this constitutional?
Where does this violate the founding principles?
And it will tell you, you can put in a story and say, what are the principles that we lost that are causing this?
You could put in. Like we talked about today.
There was a story about the case that is in front of the Supreme Court right now. About, you know, having, you know, some sort of expert running, you know, the administration.
And the -- the president and Congress can't fire them.
Well, I know the answer to this. But I ask George AI.
I put the story in. And I said, what did the Founders say about things like this?
And I asked specifically about the Federalist papers. And it said, while it doesn't specifically talk about this.
It does say X, Y, and Z.
And as I explained earlier on the show, I mean, it may as well be explicit. Because it's talking about exactly the same thing. But that's what it does. Now, I released an interview that I did with George. Okay?
And it's so funny the reaction because Adam Kinzinger just said, this is the stupidest thing I've ever seen, and I was in Congress for 12 years.
Oh, well, Adam. Oh, okay. Yeah. I'm going to listen to you.
Right-wing watch, which I think is Soros-funded, oh, good. Glenn Beck has created an AI George Washington. You'll be shocked to learn that the AI George Washington, created by Glenn Beck sounds exactly like what would happen if a Glenn Beck built an AI George Washington, sound exactly like Glenn Beck.
Impossible! It's not speaking my word.
It's only speaking their words.
It's impossible. It has no information about me, at all.
There is no -- it is a firewall between Glenn AI and George AI. There is a firewall.
It has no outside information. It does not know who I am. It doesn't care who I am. It doesn't care who I am. It is only focused on their words.
Let me play, if we can, can we play a little bit of what I -- what I played, the actual George AI?
I just want you to -- I want to ask yourself because CNN. In fact, play the CNN clip.
CNN led with this last night.
Play that. Play that, if you will.
VOICE: The greatest danger to our republic lies not in foreign arms or political faction.
GLENN: May I just interrupt you for a second. Could you just dumb it down for a little bit?
VOICE: Okay. Wow. That is Glenn Beck, interviewing an AI version of George Washington, if you couldn't tell. Who is apparently ripped now, wearing a tight T-shirt. And he echoes Beck's beliefs. So for tonight's news at night cap.
GLENN: Stop. "He echoes Beck's beliefs."
So you cannot say that this is accurate. Because then you would have to say, I was right!
That I am interpreting the Founders in the correct way.
So you have to say, there's something wrong with this AI.
You know nothing about it. There is something wrong with this AI.
This can't do that.
This is just echoing Beck's beliefs. No. It's impossible for that to happen.
But they're making this into -- I mean, the tags on this are right-wing extremists.
George Washington extremism.
Play the actual George AI clip.
And tell me what's extremist about any anything that he is saying here?
(sot plays)
George, we have programmed a lot of information, given you a lot of information on what's going on in today's America. Based on your writings, the writings of the rest of the Founders, what is it that you feel is the biggest problem, or where we should start to fix things?
VOICE: If I may speak plainly, my countrymen, the danger. The greatest danger to our republic lies not in foreign arms or political faction. But --
GLENN: May I just interrupt you for a second.
Could you just dumb it down, just a little bit?
VOICE: Okay. I do have 29 points, and they're all referenced to exactly what we've said.
GLENN: Speak in today's language.
VOICE: Okay. Okay. I get it.
Let me speak to Americans: If I'm honest, America's biggest problem isn't political or economic. It's all moral. We've drifted from the virtues that make liberty possible in the first place. Freedom. To be free, you have to have insulin. You have to have faith.
You have to have character. And if you don't have any of those things, laws. Laws can't stop anything. And they mean little, government terms, weak or oppressive.
You have grown skeptical of truth. You're reckless with debt. You're comfortable blaming, instead of building anything. And in my time, we understood that self-governance begins with self-control. Do you even recognize what self-control is? Public virtue matters, more than public opinion. You keep electing these people, expecting things to change, but you haven't changed.
The fix is not going to be found in Washington, DC. It's going to be found in every home, every school, every heart.
You know, where are the citizens who value duty over comfort? Principle over popularity? America was built to be a moral and self-governing nation. It's only that foundation that will still save her.
GLENN: Okay. So how is that -- yes. It does sound like me. Yes, it does sound like me.
You know why? Because I sound like the Founders. That's why. I didn't -- I didn't -- I wish I could say, I made all this stuff up. I wish I could say I'm that brilliant. Yep. The Constitution and the founding documents, they all sound like me, once you dumb them down. No! No. I had to work through them, and I dumbed them down so I could understand them. And I've been saying them my whole life. And that's why he sounds like me because I sound like him. But the thing is, it's being labeled as extremism.
That we're supposed to be moral. We -- we have to have discipline, faith, character. Is that extreme? That our laws won't mean anything because nothing can hold it together, if we're not those things.
Government will either become too weak or too oppressive.
What do you disagree on that? How do you disagree with that?
Are we currently worried that we will become too weak? Or are we currently worried that we will become oppressive?
Either way, that's extreme. Because that's your view in the media. That Donald Trump is becoming oppressive. Right?
That we're growing skeptical of truth. How is anyone in the media thinking that's Glenn Beck, or that's -- you know, that's some extreme thing. Yeah. You know it. You know we're skeptical of the truth. You're the ones telling it to us, and you're the one with the dying rating. So that's clearer. You can't admit that America -- agree or disagree, that America is skeptical of truth? That we're reckless with debt? That we will not -- we point fingers to blame. We won't take any personal responsibility for anything, we won't self-govern? We have no self-control? That we -- we look for opinion over virtue?
That the answer won't be found in DC?
And that nothing will change, unless we change.
Wow, that's so unbelievably deep, isn't it!
Let me tell you why there's this -- this thing going around now. I mean, I've released three minutes of George AI.
Three. Three. Wait. Wait until next year.
Wait until by this time next year, wait until you see this thing open up full throttle. They are going to wet their pants. So they know, they know exactly what I'm doing. They know, they must discredit it. Because they know the power of AI. Because they've been using AI to lie to you. To manipulate you. To use algorithm to do all of that stuff. I'm not using any of those.
I'm not pushing this out. Hoping anybody will do anything with the algorithm. I want you to find it.
I am inviting you to ask him yourself. When you ask him, you can say, what are all the footnotes, do you see the points that come out on CNN? I have 26 points and they're all documented to what I said. Yeah. They had to cut that out. Because I'm providing that every time. Every time, you're on George AI, we'll show you the documents and where it comes from. They can't do that, they rely on opinion. George AI relies on documented fact.
And I can't wait for you to be a part of it, next year. January 5th. It will make their eyes bleed. And that gives me.
That's -- you know, blood is red. Their eyes. The white. And the red. It's like a candy cane. It makes me think of Christmas at this time.