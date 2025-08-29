In this explosive conversation, Glenn Beck and Liz Wheeler expose the disturbing roots of gender ideology and queer theory — and how these radical ideas are directly targeting children. From the shocking origins of queer theory, where pedophilia and child pornography were openly defended, to Planned Parenthood’s new role as one of the largest distributors of transgender hormone therapy, the truth is undeniable: this movement is not about freedom or equality, but about dismantling families, corrupting innocence, and profiting off of our children’s pain. What we are witnessing is nothing less than a satanic ideology dressed up as compassion — and it’s spreading like wildfire through schools, culture, and medicine. Parents, you need to hear this. The time to protect your children and fight back is NOW.
The Dark Truth Behind Queer Theory & Gender ‘Affirmation’ For Children | Liz Wheeler & Glenn Beck
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: What is the -- what is the new physical -- the president's physical fitness, you know, plan?
STU: Well, the thing that RFK Jr and Hegseth were rolling out the other day. I don't know if it was the full test or anything, but they were issuing a challenge to America, to be able to do 100 pushups and 50 pullups within five minutes.
GLENN: That's crazy.
STU: Thank you! That struck you as also crazy.
I don't think there's ever been a time in my life, that I could do that. Let alone now with shoulder problems. And much too much weight.
GLENN: All right. But that was before I needed this walker.
STU: I don't think there was a time in my 20s or my teens, that I could do that. But that -- in five minutes? Fifty pullups?
GLENN: Both of them in 5 minutes.
STU: Yeah, both of them. So it's not like 100 pushups in five minutes. It's both tasks within five minutes.
GLENN: No. No. That's not true.
STU: RFK Jr. is just doing it in jeans.
GLENN: Yeah, well, RFK, he's -- he's a weirdo. I mean, he is. Come on. When it comes to fitness, he's a weirdo.
STU: Yes.
GLENN: I mean, he's done this his whole life. He's like 800 years old. He can still do it.
STU: Yes. Depressive, I will say.
GLENN: I don't know. He's a sex machine.
STU: Oh. That's been a problem for him. Yes, that's been an issue in his life. Yes.
GLENN: Okay. All right. Go ahead.
STU: Separate from the president's physical fitness test.
GLENN: Right.
STU: But, I mean, they don't, they don't really think we're going to do that, right?
Like, I mean, how long would that take you to do?
STU: I think for me, it would take a good month. I think a month, I could probably get two pullups a day. That would get me around, a little over 50. So I could do that. Plus, the pushups. A solid month, I could get that done.
GLENN: You could do more than two a day. You could do more than two a day.
STU: You know, Glenn, I've got to say. I think -- I will throw a number out there. No science behind this, so just as a guestimate.
I would say 40 percent of the population can't do any pullups. Maybe 30 percent. Thirty percent of the population can do exactly zero pullups. Precisely zero, so an infinite amount of time would be a correct answer for a third of the population.
GLENN: I think you're -- I think you're being -- I think you're being a little too optimistic. I think it's closer to 40 or 50. I think it's closer to 40 or 50. Maybe 60 percent.
STU: Right! Pushups are one thing. I mean, I think almost anyone can do a pushup. One --
GLENN: You can do a pushup. Yes. Yes.
STU: Singular pushup. And if you can do one, you can wait long enough, to do a second one.
And at some point, the hundred gets done. That's not the case with pullups. Pullups, you can sit there and think about how much you want to do a pullup for a really long time. But that doesn't make a pullup happen. If you've got a certain amount of weight on you. You're not doing a pullup. It's not occurring.
GLENN: I have no idea, how many pullups I can do.
STU: I have an exact number of pullups, you can do.
GLENN: Do you? You think so?
STU: Yeah. Yeah. I have the exact number. I have to calculate -- AI has been running a report on me. It came up with zero.
GLENN: Right. Right. Really?
I can do. I mean, this is so pathetic. Listen to this. I bet I could do three. You know, you could do three.
STU: In a row? Proper form.
GLENN: What do you mean in a row?
STU: I mean, holding on to the bar, without letting go, you're doing three. There's no way. I don't think so.
GLENN: I think I could do. Well, with proper form, I don't know about that. I don't know about that.
STU: I'm not saying it has to look pretty. You have to get your chin up above the bar. It can't be one of those things, where you're a quarter of the way up there.
GLENN: So I can do one and rest for ten minutes. I could do another one.
I think I can do that.
STU: If you -- I'm not saying, you jump up, and you pull yourself up as you're pulling up. Full hang --
GLENN: See, you may not know this.
But you know what, I've done the DNA test. Have you ever done the DNA test that tells you all about your genes and everything else? Mine came back with something remarkable, and I have to share. You might feel bad, next.
(laughter)
STU: Coming up next, Glenn attempts live pullups on the air. Stay tuned!
GLENN: You know no idea what who you're dealing with. No. You don't have any idea who you're dealing with here.
I got my DNA test back like 10 years ago. And we all -- we all took it, because we were looking for things. And so we all took it. My DNA test came back, and everybody in the family, their test made total sense. Like, oh, yeah. That makes...
Then we read mine. We have to find -- I have to find. See if Tania has it still. We should have had it framed. I swear to you, they -- they mixed me up with somebody else.
Somebody else is like, wait a minute. I'm this pathetic? Mine came out and said, you have the muscular structure of a -- of a -- something like a -- an elite athlete. You have the abilities and agility and everything else of an elite athlete. And I'm like, there's not a chance. I don't have any of that!
I don't even know if I have muscles. I have to check once in a while, and go, do I have muscles still?
Doctor is like, I don't know. Can I? Ask just press against my hand on the leg. I don't know.
You know, I don't know how to do that exactly. So --
STU: You sure it said elite athlete and not elephant? I mean, if they misspelled it.
GLENN: It was.
I was having eye problems at the time.
STU: No!
GLENN: I mean, we read it. And I was like Tania, I believe that for Tania.
Maybe they switched me and Tania. Because Tania is really strong. She'll kick your butt.
She works out every day. All of that. Me? Never. Never.
And it kind of makes me wonder, when I get to the other side, and the Lord went, okay.
So what did you do with your life again?
Because I gave this incredible body, and you wasted it the whole time.
And I'm like, you should have been more clear, okay?
You should have been more clear. I -- maybe I could have played basketball. But I tried once. And it was embarrassing. It was embarrassing. It was like sixth grade. And I'll never live -- I don't even want to think about my time on a basketball court. Okay? So don't -- don't start with me. You should have made it a little clearer. When I first started to do stuff. And I think that's fair. I think that's a fair argument. In my defense. In my defense, Your Honor, God, you should have made it a little more clear.
STU: Yeah. I mean, if they really wanted us to do this, then the 11th Commandment is 50 pushups, and -- or, 50 pullups and 100 pushups, right?
Like, put it in a commandment if you really want us to do it. You have to be more specific, we're Americans.
GLENN: Okay. So let me give you the top of the list for the JFK Presidential Fitness Test. Okay? This is what you had to do in high school. In high school.
Thirty-four pullups. Bar dips: Fifty-two. What's -- because I believe I did that. A long time. And I don't recommend it.
STU: It's not a barhop.
GLENN: Oh, it's -- oh, bar dips. Okay. Okay. All right.
Bar dips: 52. Handstand pushups: Fifty. What are handstands?
STU: Oh, my God. Handstands.
GLENN: I can't even stand on my hands. Is that I'm doing a handstand and a push up? Because that's not happening. You're not human.
STU: Yeah. You're balancing yourself on your hands. Your feet are above your hands on the wall. Like a wall. And you're doing --
GLENN: Oh, so you're balancing yourself. That makes it a little easier. Still impossible.
But a little easier.
GLENN: Impossible. You could do precisely zero of those.
Aright. So you had to do 50 handstand pushups.
Or one arm -- 30 -- no, sir.
Twenty-six one-arm burpees in 30 seconds. Is that a one-armed push up?
STU: No. Well, you're bracing your yourself like you're about to begin a pushup in a burpee with only one arm, which that's not that difficult.
But then you're doing. Then you're like, you move your feet towards your hands. And then you jump up in the air basically. And then you do it repeatedly.
GLENN: No, no, no. That's ridiculous. No.
STU: There's a law of gravity. You're not supposed to violate it. If it was a recommendation of gravity, then maybe jumping would be appropriate. But it's not. Follow the law.
GLENN: In 48 seconds, you had to do a 3300-yard shuttle. Now, I've been to the airport. I think I've done a 3300-yard shuttle, but it depends on who is driving. You know.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: Rope climb. Try this. Rope climb. Twenty feet, hands only! Sit start.
STU: That's what I remember from the president's physical fitness test. And I remember looking at that rope, like, no chance I could get up that thing.
GLENN: I remember looking up at that thing. Humiliation. Humiliation is coming my way. I'll never kiss a girl, because that ain't happening. I'll get maybe 10 feet up. Maybe. Maybe.
STU: And you were right for 24 years from that time, approximately.
GLENN: Agility run, 17 seconds. Extension pressups, what? What?
I'm sorry. Why am I so tired reading this?
Extension pressups. What's an extension pressup, 8-inch? You had to do 100 of them.
STU: Let's see. Exercise. An exercise for low-back pain involving lying on your stomach and pressing your upper body up with your arms while keeping your hips relaxed and down on the mat.
GLENN: Oh, I could do that know. 8 inches.
STU: The last part of it, relaxing down on the mat.
GLENN: That's what my doctor says I should be doing. What?
STU: I can do relaxed and down on the mat. That part of it --
GLENN: Yeah. I could do that -- I'm the only guy. I took yoga for a while, like three weeks. My wife is like, yoga. You could do yoga. Let's just do yoga together.
I did. And the yoga instructor said to me. Because we were doing a plank.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: And she came and all I remember her waking me up. And saying, I think you're the only person I've ever -- ever taught that fell asleep in yoga. And I'm like, it's just so relaxing. Just let me sleep. Let me sleep.
STU: That's interesting, that you did yoga. Is there any footage of that? Any video that we could post? That would be good for --
GLENN: No. There's not. You had to do pegboard. Five trips of pegboard. And I think that's when you have the two pegs.
STU: Yes, it was a board.
GLENN: You have to take it out, and put it up, right?
STU: This is American Ninja Warrior. No way.
GLENN: There's no way. There's no way.
STU: This is amazing.
GLENN: Try this one: You had to do a 45-second handstand. I've never been able to do a handstand. Never!
STU: Never.
GLENN: And I'm an elite athlete. I'm an elite athlete. Try this one: A man carry, 5 miles.
STU: What? What do you mean a --
GLENN: Five-mile man carry.
STU: Is a man carry as obvious as it --
GLENN: I think it is.
STU: You're carrying --
GLENN: If I'm going to carry that man, you have to carry me that man for five miles.
I'm not sure, I can't carry any man for any miles. I mean, if I am -- if I am a firefighter, count on burning in the house. You're going to burn in the house. Because I can't carry you out. I can get in there and go, yeah, I will have to leave you.
I will have to leave you here. I can't help you, sorry.
It's also getting really hot in here. I have to go. You had to do a five-mile jog. An obstacle course.
You had to swim prone for a mile. You had to swim underwater for 50 yards, any strokes, two minutes. Deep waterfront, hang float, with arms. What? What is a deep water hang float with arms. Wait. Wait.
It's a deep waterfront hang float with arms and ankles tied for six minutes.
What kind of al-Qaeda PE class was this?
STU: Who has access to -- who has access -- like, you're in the middle of the country, you may not have a deep water body nearby. This is -- are you sure this is an actual test?
GLENN: This is the actual test. This is the actual -- what is a deep water front hang float with arms and ankles tied for six minutes? Can you look that up?
STU: A deep water hang float is an aquatic hang float done in the deep end of a pool with the aid of flotation device, such as a noodle or belt.
In this position, the flotation twice supports your upper body, while your legs and torso hang freely beneath you.
That can't be what it is.
GLENN: You can do that.
Deep-end of the pool.
STU: Can you bring a margarita?
GLENN: Man, this test is no big deal.
What! No way. No way!
Here's the last thing on the test.
A vertical tread in an 8-foot circle for two hours!
No way.
STU: Vertical tread in an 8-foot circle?
GLENN: So you're in the water and you're treading water in a circle for two hours. Two!
STU: This is not -- what?
This is not the test.
GLENN: It is. Now, I told you, this is the top of the test.
This is the top of the test.
So this is for the ones who could do all the other tests.
This was the top of the test. The bottom of the test is not that much better. Here's the entry, okay? Let's see. Pullups, 2/6/10. I don't know what that means. Pushups, 16, 24, 32. Bar dips, four, eight, and 12. Situps, 30, 45, and 60. Broad jump, 6-foot, 6, 6, 6. And 6, 9.
To jump 6 feet? I don't even know if --
STU: That one is possible, yes. Glenn, I know it sounds incredible. But, yes. That one is possible.
GLENN: Sounds incredible. You know, I think we should have the average person Olympics. I really do. I really do.
STU: Oh, I would watch that.
GLENN: I would watch that every time.
You see them coming. And you're like, hmm. That one -- three feet. I'm giving him 3 feet. 200-yard shuttle. Agility run. Rope climb, 18 feet, hands only. 880 yards in three minutes. A mile in seven minutes. Pegboard, six holes. A 50-yard swim. Forty -- 40, 50-yard swim in 36 seconds. Man carry, 880 yards. No, thank you! No, thank you!
Look at -- look at what we've gone down. That's the bottom of it. And I don't think most Americans could do that.
I couldn't. Well, I could. Because I'm an elite -- I have the body of an elite athlete.
STU: No. You could not. Now, of course -- let's just say, this is supposed to be for a high school kid. Right?
So this is the prime of your athletic life. Could you do some of these things? Probably.
GLENN: Go into high school.
Go into any high school, and ask them to do this. There's no way. And all of the kids would be.
STU: Well, that's kind of what the reaction would be.
GLENN: Don't get me wrong. I would have been there too. And my parents would have said, suck it up. Just do it.
So nothing has really changed.
STU: That's been the reaction to this proposal too, of bringing this back. Right? The media is covering this. Like, it's going to embarrass children.
You know, I mean, I do remember it being like, I can't do that. I'm not going to the top of that rope. That's not happening.
That's sort of life. Right? Sometimes you can do things. Sometimes you can't do other things.
GLENN: That's why you have to learn how to injure yourself.
You know, how many stairs can I throw myself down, to not do serious damage, but enough to get me out of PE.
STU: Yeah, you have to fake an why are. You have to learn from LeBron James. Act like you got hit in the eye. And fall down like you were just stabbed over and over again, like you were in an athletic competition.
GLENN: There's no way. There's no way.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Darren, welcome to the program. How are you? Darren, are you there? Is he there?
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: Okay. Check if he's there. Is he? Dick Cheney. Dick Cheney.
STU: Trying to shut him down. They don't want peace. They don't want peace.
GLENN: They don't. They don't.
He is -- he is a big-time anti-globalist. I've got to tell you, what we're doing with the State Department. I absolutely love. The State Department has been a big problem for this country for a very long time. It's what's gotten us into these global wars. These endless wars, and everything he is.
And, I mean, I don't know what happened to Marco rube, but he is tremendous.
And the way president Trump is appointing different people like Darren, it's fantastic. Darren, are you there? Darren.
STU: Something must be wrong with the lines. Because we are talking to him offline on the phone here. And it does seem to be working, but not coming through our broadcast board here for whatever reason.
GLENN: Well, let's see if we can get that fixed, and maybe let me just talk here for five, six minutes on something else. Then we'll take a break and come back and see if we can get him.
There's something else that I really want to talk about. And that is this flag-burning thing. Now, it's not an amendment.
This is something that the president is putting up in an executive order and has very little teeth to it.
But I -- I -- look, I understand. As a guy putting an enormous flagpole up at my house today.
I mean, an enormous flagpole.
I love the flag. I love it!
And there are a few things that make me more angry than see somebody you set our flag on fire.
For a lot of people, that's a punch in the gut, especially our military people. And it has been planted on distant battlefields. It's raced after victory. Saluted in the morning, or should be in our schools and folded and given to the hands of grieving families. It feels like spitting on every sacrifice, that ever made this nation possible. And the argument against flag burning is really simple: It dishonors the idea of all of that. Okay?
And it defends millions of people, including me. It disrespects, I think the veterans that bled. The families who mourned. The dream that binds us together.
However, here's the hard truth: Symbols only mean something, in a land where freedom is alive.
If you outlaw the burning of a flag, the you have placed the cloth above the Constitution that it represents. You have made the flag an idol.
We don't worship idols. If you can only praise the flag and never protest it, it just stops being a symbol of freedom. And starts being an idol of obedience.
Now, that's the argument for allowing it. At least to me.
Because the real strength of a free nation is -- is to -- it's -- it's how we protect, not the speech we love, but how we endure the speech we hate!
And the Supreme Court has already ruled on this. And, you know, they -- the line they drew wasn't an easy one. Freedom of speech, stops where it directly -- directly insights violence. And that's it same thing, kind of, in this executive order.
You can burn the flag. But if I'm not mistaken, but if it incites violence, then you're in trouble.
And that's true. But the bar of inciting violence is so incredibly high. And it's -- it doesn't have anything to do with speech that offends. It's not speech that stirs anger. Not speech that wants you to punch the speaker in the mouth. It's speech only, that provokes imminent and specific violence.
And unless it's that be with the government doesn't have any right to -- to get into the business of silencing speech. Ever. Ever. Ever.
It is a hard line. And that standard is really hard. It's painfully hard.
Because what our citizenship requires, this is civics. What our citizenships require, is that we defend -- oh, I hate this.
We defend the right of your opponent to mock everything that we hold sacred.
Now, I want you to think of this. You can burn a Bible. You can burn the Word of God. But some want to make it illegal to burn a flag. Where are our priorities? You can burn the Constitution. The words that actually are the ones that stir us into action. But you can't burn a flag.
You can't burn a Koran. Can't burn them. Can't. Can't.
You will -- you will quickly come to a quick end, not legally. But you will come to a quick end. I don't ever want to be like that. Ever!
You burn a Bible. I think you're a monster. What is wrong with you? What is wrong with you?
But you have a right to do it. Why are we drawing a line around the flag? It -- the reason is -- is because we feel things so passionately. And that is really a good thing, to feel love of country so passionately. But then we have to temper that. My father used to tell me, that I think this country needs to hear over and over again, every day. My father -- we would talk to somebody. And we would walk away. And he would go, I so disagree with everything that man just said. But, Glenn, son, he would say. I will fight to the death for his right to say it. He used to say that to me all the time. Which now lees me to believe, I know where I've got my strong opinions from. Because dad apparently would disagree with a lot of people all the time.
But that was the essence of freedom. That is the essence of what sets us apart. Standing for universal, eternal rights like free speech. It's not easy. It means you have to take the size of those people that offend you. It means -- it doesn't mean you have to disagree with it. You can fight against it. You can argue back and forth.
But you -- can you tolerate the insults to the things that you love most. That is so hard, and that is why most of the world does not have freedom of speech. It's too hard! But our Founders believed people are better than that. Our citizens can rule themselves!
And the only way you can rule yourself is if you don't have limits on freedom of speech. So the question is, do we want to remain free? Or do we want to just feel good? It really is that simple. It's why no one else has freedom of speech. It's too hard! I think we're up to the task. Okay. Give me 60 seconds. And then we will try again.
The -- there's certain moments in history, that test not just entire nations, but the hearts of those who live in the nations. And right now, the people of Israel are living in one of those moments. Sirens in the night. Families huddled together.
Elderly men and women. Who remember a time when help never came. All of them wonder. Is anybody going to stand with us, this time?
The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews exists to answer that question. They provide food, shelter, security, and hope. Real hope and help in the middle of a crisis! And every act of generosity from people like you sends a clear message. You are not alone. When you support the fellowship, you are joining hands with believers all around the world to lift up God's people, when they need it most. And it is a promise in action. It's a testimony that our faith isn't just words. It's love delivered right on time. And this is your chance to be part of something that really, truly matters. Something that is eternal. To stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel. And say, we're with you. We're not going to fight your wars. Not going to fund your wars. But we're with you. You have a right to live and exist in peace. To learn how you can help. Visit IFCJ.org. IFCJ.org. Go there now. IFCJ.org. Ten seconds. Back to the program.
All right. Let me -- let me bring Darren in. Darren, are you there now?
DARREN: Yes!
GLENN: Oh, God. Thank goodness.
Thank you for putting up with us. I don't know what happened with the phone system. But, first of all, tell me what the US Institute of Peace is. I've never even heard of it.
DARREN: That is a fantastic question. And I'll try to give the abbreviated answer, because I know we don't have several hours.
GLENN: Good. I know.
DARREN: But US Institute of Peace is one of lesser known, but quite important member of the NGO archipelago, that was created in the '80s. It belongs to the same cohorts as national endowments for democracy.
GLENN: Oh.
DARREN: And some other -- some other better known NGOs that really in the broad context of things. In kind of the sweep of things, was created as a kind of reorganization of the government structure in the aftermath of the church type committee hearings that expose a lot of the dirty dealings of government agencies such as the CIA, and so sort of a broader response to that government lie was to create this NGO layer of governance, with an armed distant plausible deniability, a kind of chameleon character of not exactly being government, not exactly being private, in order to fulfill some of those more sensitive functions that had been exposed in the course of the church hearings.
And so US Institute of Peace is one of those NGOs that had particular focus on conflict regions. But, of course, as I think you -- you suggested earlier, peace requires at the very least, an asterisk. Because there involves a lot of things, that conventional, most American citizens would not think should belong as part of the portfolio of something calling itself an institute of peace.
GLENN: So what was the thing with the -- with this Taliban member that was getting money from us?
DARREN: Right. So this is an interesting case. So there's a whole saga of a takeover of the US institute of peace under -- under DOGE.
And that's really a fascinating story unto itself. Just to give you a sense of what these characters were like. They barricaded themselves in the offices.
They sabotaged the physical infrastructure of the building. There were reports of there being loaded guns within the offices.
GLENN: Wow!
DARREN: There was one, like, hostage situation where they held a security guard under basically kind of a false imprisonment type situation. It was extremely intense.
Far more so than the better known story of USAID. And in the course of all of that, they tried to delete a terabyte of data, of accounting information that would indicate what kind of stuff they were up to.
What kind of people they were paying. And in the course of that, DOGE found that one of the people on their payroll. Was this curious figure, who had a prominent role in the Taliban government. And then seemed to kind of play a bunch of angles across each other.
Sort of one of these sixer types in the middle of Afghanistan.
The question is, what the heck is an organization like this, having an individual, who is a former Taliban member on their payroll.
It underscores how incredibly bizarre the whole arrangement is. And to just reinforce that. I think even more bizarre than having this former Taliban guy on the payroll is the kind of schizophrenic posture exhibited by the chief -- one truly bizarre thing is that one of the US Institute of Peace's main kind of policy agendas was basically lamenting the fact that the opium trade had dissipated under Taliban leadership. They had multiple reports coming out, basically saying, this is horrible, that the opium trade is diminished under the Taliban. Meaning, finding some way to restore it. How bizarre is that!
GLENN: What was their thinking?
DARREN: Well, it's -- it's very strange, and it depends on what kind of rabbit holes you want to go down. But the whole story of opium and Afghanistan and its connection to, you know, government entities, is a -- is a very intricate and delicate and fascinating one. But it seems very clear that the US Institute of Peace was involved in that story to some degree because their public reports. They had a full-the time guy of basically lamenting the fact that the opium trade dissipated under the Taliban. And, meanwhile, they're funding this former Taliban guy.
GLENN: Unbelievable. Now, ProPublica got this. And you have released the statement on it. And ProPublica just completely white-washed this -- said this guy was a victim, and his family was taken hostage. Was his family ever taken hostage because he was exposed?
And correct the ProPublica story, would you?
DARREN: Yeah, I mean, the ProPublica thing, as usual and as expected was a total joke.
GLENN: Yes.
DARREN: I mean, this guy, I'm not an expert on this particular person's history. But what's very clear is he was a former Taliban guy, and he was probably one of these people, who was playing all sides, made a lot of enemies. I know that there were several kind of attempts on his life by the Taliban, in the course of various -- various decades.
This has nothing to do with -- with DOGE.
I mean, he's a known quantity in the region.
And somebody who has made a lot of enemies.
And he was not -- he was on the payroll of the US institute of peace.
And nobody is expecting something like that. So then, and, again, there's this sort of hostile takeover situation.
Where the people are barricading he themselves in. Trying to delete all this data.
And sure enough, what's in the data, is stuff like this.
These random former Taliban guy, making his contract with $130,000.
GLENN: You know, this is the -- this is the real Deep State stuff, that I think bothers people so much.
Look, we expect our CIA to do stuff, we don't necessarily want to do it. We expect it.
When it's in the State Department.
When every department is pushing out money to NGOs to overthrow governments and everything else.
It's out of control!
It's just completely out of control.
And who is overseeing all of that.
DARREN: That's a great question.
I think part of the NGO -- UCEF was almost a cutout of a cutout.
A fourth of its money came from USAID.
In many ways, it was a cutout of USAID. Which itself was a cutout.
So there are many layers of distance. Plausible deniability.
And UCEF, I think institutionally really perfected this chameleon structure of being able to plausibly present itself as government. When that was convenient for what they were doing.
And also to present itself as a private organization, when that was convenient.
It's a very intricate setup that they had, that was truly optimized for this chameleon character of plausible denial operations. In conflict zones. Doing God knows what, with American taxpayer money.
And it's just an absolute hornet's nest.
We have recovered that terabyte that they tried to delete. And once we get things settled in the building itself, I intend to do a kind of transparency effort, whereby we release all of this material to the public.
GLENN: Good. Good.
DARREN: Just like I'm doing at the State Department. I'm currently acting as secretary at the State Department. And doing a transparency effort here. After I eliminated the global engagement center, which was sort of the internal censorship office within the State Department, decided, we've got to -- we've got to air this out to the public.
So within the next couple of weeks.
We'll have our next tranche of helps you of thousands of emails, documenting what this were doing.
GLENN: I would love you to go back on, through those emails.
I think you guys in the State Department are doing an amazing job. Thanks for being on.