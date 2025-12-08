The Nuns Helping Abortion Workers Escape - The Incredible Story You’ve Never Heard

Abortion workers across America are quietly walking away from the industry—and behind many of these exits is a hidden force of compassion: contemplative sisters who spend their lives in prayer and send handwritten Christmas cards inviting workers to leave the clinic and find help. Glenn Beck sits down with Sister Christina of the Capuchin Sisters of Nazareth to reveal how a simple act of mercy has helped more than 700 workers abandon the abortion world, and why the spiritual battle for life is being won not through anger, but through sacrifice, prayer, and love. This is the side of the pro-life movement the world rarely sees—yet it may be the most powerful part of all.
GLENN: So I'm really excited to have Sister Christina join us. She's a Capuchin Sister of Nazareth out of Pennsylvania.
This is a -- a group in a convent that lived together. And they got an invite, a letter from -- and then There Were None. Now, this is the organization, who runs, and then there were none. What's her name?
She's been on a million times. She's great. She wrote a letter to all of the convents. And said, hey -- no, not Agatha.
She wrote the book. She -- she reached out and she said, now is the time that we would like to get some of these abortion workers that, you know, it's the holiday season. Maybe if we write the Christmas cards, et cetera, et cetera, and send them out to abortion clinics.
Maybe some of them will go, you know what, now is the time to get out of the abortion industry.
And so this group of nuns, up in Pennsylvania, started doing it. They have been sending these letters out to these abortion clinics. Not being nasty. Not being basically how I've been today.
Being nice and kind. And I just thought it was a cool story, when I read about it.
Sister Christina is with us now. Hi, Sister, how are you?
VOICE: Hi, Glenn, I'm good.
STU: Good. You don't happen to have radios or computers or anything, right?
GREG: We don't. We -- we're Capuchin Franscian so we live a life of simplicity.
GLENN: Good. Good. Because not that I've been misbehaving before your appearance or anything like that.
I'm glad that you're -- what is it like to have a computer and phones and everything else? I mean, it's like -- it used to be normal. Now it's not at all.
CHRISTINA: Well, people when they hear we don't have these things, they always say, oh, aren't you blessed?
And I was like, well, you could do it too.
So I think we're the happiest people on this earth too. Not just because we don't have technology.
GLENN: I'll bet you are.
CHRISTINA: But because we have the Lord.
GLENN: I think -- I've always thought of this like with the Amish, because they don't have anything.
And they've just decided to not live in the -- you know, this world.
They've not -- they live in it. But they don't embrace it. They don't become part of it. And I think there's something to that lifestyle that you are living.
CHRISTINA: Uh-huh.
GLENN: That you probably should do more of. So, anyway, tell me the story of writing these letters.
CHRISTINA: Well, we were approached by the organization, and then there were none.
Which was founded by Abby Johnson.
GLENN: Abby Johnson.
CHRISTINA: And I believe in 2012. And so we just received a letter from them. So I'm assuming they saw.
We do have a website. So Capuchinsisters.com. So we don't have a computer. But someone will run the website for us. So that's how most young women will find out about us, and things.
So they wrote us a beautiful letter and just, I explained. I had heard of the organization. But never about, you know, the ministries they were doing. But they have a ministry where they're basically just writing a Christmas card to the actual abortion clinics, so to the workers. In the clinics.
And just -- just a brief message of prayer and Christmas greeting. And we can make it very personal. And just inviting them out of the life that they're living.
And what we do is we -- we include in the Christmas cards, and then there were none's business card, so that way they have this card in their hand. Where they can reach out for help through And Then There Were None.
GLENN: I would imagine that there are very different reactions to that. Those who would be really angered by that. And make a big deal out of it that way. And then the others who have been thinking this way, and just don't know what to do.
CHRISTINA: Right.
STU: Have you heard of the reactions? Do you know if this is reaping any results?
CHRISTINA: Definitely reaping results. So the first time we received -- we've been doing this for maybe three or four Christmases now.
So the first time we received a letter, I think, And Then There Were None said they had 300 abortion workers leave so far. Not just through the Christmas card ministry. But through all the ministry they do throughout the year. Just this letter I received from them, they said, they have 700. Over 700 workers that have left the abortion industry.
GLENN: That is fantastic.
CHRISTINA: Uh-huh.
GLENN: So can I -- can I ask, what -- how do you recruit for like your job?
I mean, because I went to your website. And you guys are all young. I grew up Catholic. We didn't have any young -- we didn't have any young nuns at the time. We had one. Sister Julie, my third grade teacher, and I had a huge crush on her.
But how -- you're all generally at least on the website very young. How does a young woman come to be a nun today?
CHRISTINA: Yes. So to find our community, most young women are looking on the internet. And that's why we decided to have a website. Because that's where most young women are. So typically a young woman will see our website. And then she'll have to be brave enough to at least call. So there's no texting. This is a land line I'm speaking to you on. So just call or write.
So -- which are very kind of foreign ways of communication in this day and age.
GLENN: I know. Most people don't know how to use a land line anymore.
So like, what do you guys do?
CHRISTINA: So our main ministry is really prayer. So we're called contemplative sisters. So that would come from the word contemplation. So our main work, we consider is prayer.
So we live a life of deep, deep prayer. And a lot of times, especially I think young women get the idea of, oh, I could just never be on my knees all day praying. That's not what it is at all. And you could see from the beautiful joy and the pictures on the website, we live a very full life, a very full life, a very poor life.
Because we choose to. St. Francis of Assisi, and we choose to follow price, poorly. But we live a rich, rich life of community as well. So we're like a real sisterhood and a real family. Our primary work we consider is our prayer.
GLENN: And when you say prayer, is it a prayer in all that you do, kind of thing? Or is it actually structured prayer time, or both?
CHRISTINA: Both. Both. So we do have definitely structured prayer time. So we rise in the middle of the night, actually, at a night vigil at 2:00 a.m. And then the middle of our day --
GLENN: Wait. Hold it. That's the beginning.
You go back to bed after 2:00. After that prayer?
CHRISTINA: We do. After that prayer, we go back to bed. So it's called a vigil. Night vigil. So we always say, we get to go to bed twice.
GLENN: Oh, my gosh.
I don't think -- I mean, I know I would have to be a woman to join the convent. I think that would count me out. Wait. I've got to get up at 2 o'clock, every day? How hard is that know.
CHRISTINA: We get used to it.
It's a sacrifice. But we like to equate it to the vocation of a mother. Mothers and fathers who get up in the middle of the night to their crying child. Like, they wouldn't think twice about it. So we are not physical mothers, but we're spiritual mothers.
Mothers of souls, in that we are brides of the Christ. So all of his children are our children, spiritually.
And our children, I like to say, they're always crying. They're always crying out for prayer, for sacrifice. For God, ultimately.
So we, you know, like to equate that to our spiritual motherhood.
GLENN: Sister, you -- you -- you know, you don't have phones. And computers and everything else.
But I'm sure you're very well aware. Yeah. Yeah. That's what I mean.
You're not on social media.
I'm sure you're aware of the conditions that are happening in our world. What -- what are your thoughts on where our world is headed?
CHRISTINA: Well, it's certainly a sad state. You know, especially considering this ministry we're doing with And Then There Were None. One of these things that we're doing with these cards, is after we write them, we'll place them on our altar, just praying God will get them into the right hands. Those that, you know, are working in these industries. And maybe on the verge of conversion.
And I had them on our altar. And a young father came to visit our chapel. And he said, I see your cards that we're sending a to abortion clinics, to the workers, to invite them out of this way of life. And he said, there's that many abortion clinics?
And I only had maybe 50 cards on the altar. I said, there is thousands of clinics.
And he said, I had no idea. And just this evil, evil Holocaust that's been going on legally in our country.
So we're well aware of the evils that are going on.
GLENN: Yeah.
CHRISTINA: But the tides are turning. The pro-life community in America is huge, huge. Glenn.
And there's so much good that's being done. A lot of it is hidden.
It's prayer. It's hidden. It's quiet. And a lot of times the truth is silent.
GLENN: Yeah.
CHRISTINA: It doesn't mean --
GLENN: Yeah. The Lord doesn't usually come in with a marching band.
CHRISTINA: Exactly. Exactly.
But we consider our prayers, especially that will real battleground. A lot of people think of it just as a sterile, inactive way.
Oh, it's an active life. Like, we always say, we will never will be out of a job. There's always something. Someone to pray for.
And it's a beautiful --
GLENN: I actually -- I actually had a guy who -- who actually told me to stop telling people to pray.
Because God is very busy. And he's busy solving wars and everything else.
And he doesn't have time to listen to he need.
CHRISTINA: You can't limit him.
GLENN: Right. I don't think you understand how God works.
I don't think he's like, oh, I'm dealing with this war. What is it you want again?
It's a little different than that.
Sister, thank you so much. And bless you this holiday season.
And thank you for just being a ray of sunshine. You and all the sisters up at the convent. And everybody that see what you do. I read this story.
And just with -- it's just pure good.
And it's just pure good. We don't see that very often anymore.
Thank you.