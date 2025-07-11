This AI could change EVERYTHING by next year

With Elon Musk’s announcement of Grok 4, humanity is closer than ever before to creating AGI – artificial general intelligence – which would change everything. Glenn Beck breaks down what’s coming in the next year with AI, which even Elon Musk called “terrifying.”
GLENN: Let me tell you the biggest story of the day.
And I think it is the biggest story possibly of all mankind, as of today.
It's going to change rapidly.
I don't know if anybody -- did either of you guys watch the Elon Musk thing last night?
STU: No, I did watch a few minutes of it.
GLENN: Okay. Did you, Jason?
JASON: No. I sure didn't.
GLENN: Okay. So the xAI team was there to unveil Grok 4. This is the latest intelligence, and let me be very, very clear.
Last night was not your typical tech launch. This is a moment that demands everyone's full attention.
We are now at the crossroads, where promise and peril are going to collide. Okay?
I have explained to you, for years, AGI.
AI. AGI. And ASI. Narrow intelligence is what we've always had.
General intelligence is the next step. And that is, it's better that man, one -- one, you know, like Grok. Can do everything. That you can do.
Better that you can do.
Okay?
And then there's super intelligence. ASI.
Artificial super intelligence.
That's when things get really, really creepy.
When you hit AGI, the road to ASI could be overnight.
Okay?
We need to understand what's at stake here. Because Grok four brought us closer to that second stage, than ever before.
Grok four is a powerhouse. They demonstrated it last night.
It surpasses the expertise of Ph.D.-level sailors in all fields.
It can get 100 percent on any -- any test for any field, mathematics, physics. Engineering.
You name it.
This is not a search engine.
This is a system that tackles problems, so intricate, they -- they go beyond our existing knowledge base.
Okay?
Let's say there is -- let's say, we have a fusion reactor. And the magnetic containment system goes down. I don't even know what I'm talking about at this point.
But it goes down.
And the top minds all on earth are like, I don't know what to do. Grok 4 can step in, model the physics, design new material, stabilize the system, and avert catastrophe. And it can do it about that fast. Now, this is the capability, that Musk says is just around the corner.
Mark my words. You know, how many -- how many years did I say, between 2027 and 2030, we would start to see this?
STU: Oh, a million times.
That was always --
GLENN: For years. Right? Yeah, always the window.
And everybody, even Ray Kurzweil said, oh, that's way too optimistic. We may be 2050.
And then people started going, 2040, 2030.
Grok shows us 2026 or 2027 is when we're going to hit it. This is the last year, that we have, before things get really weird.
Okay?
Last night, Elon Musk is touting this -- this AI.
And all of the solutions.
And then he says.
Hmm. Probably three times.
Something like this.
And I'm quoting. This is one of them.
It's somewhat unnerving to have created intelligence that's greater than our own.
He then goes on to call it terrifying, twice.
Now, this is a man who has launched rockets, you know, into orbit.
Going to Mars.
And he says, twice!
You know, after he sees the results of it. He says, you know, it's really -- in a way, quite terrifying to see what it's doing.
But we just have to make sure that it remains good!
Oh, okay.
All right. Sure.
Now, the key point in the announcement was the mention of ARC-AGI.
I had never heard of ARC-AGI. I had no idea what it was. But I noticed AGI. And I went, uh-oh. That sounds important. So this is the gold standard. The bench mark testing for artificial general intelligence.
Okay.
As I've said before, AGI. Artificial General Intelligence is a machine that matches all human cognition, across all domains.
Reasoning, creativity.
Problem solving. Not just specialized tasks like playing Go or analyzing x-rays. Everything. For instance, Musk said by mid-next year to the latest end of next year, it will be able to create a full length movie, just from a text prompt.
And do it all at once!
So, in other words, it will say, create a movie, and you just explain the Godfather.
It will do the casting. It will do the writing. It will do the filming, if you will. It will -- score the music, and it will happen that fast.
Almost in realtime. We are nowhere near the computational power now, to do that separately.
But this will do it all at once. It will make a movie with all of it, simultaneously.
So the arc AGI system is the benchmark on how close we are to AGI. Remember, scary things happen at AGI.
Terrifying things happen at ASI. ASI could be a matter of hours, or days after we hit AGI.
Grok 4 scored 16.2 percent on the ARC-AGI scale.
Why is that important? You're like, well, only 16 percent away.
Because last time, it barely broke 8 percent.
And that -- they took that test, last time with Grok three.
And it took us forever to get to 8 percent.
Now, what is it? A year later.
We're at 16 percent. Remember, these things are not linear. The next time, we could be at 32, we might be at 64.
We are on the verge. This is the last year of -- I can't believe I'm saying this. Of normalcy. Okay?
This year is -- we're going to look back at this year, probably two years ago, gosh, remember the good old days, when everything was normal.
And you could understand everything.
This is how close we are!
Everything you and I talked about last night, Stu, about what we're doing in January, make -- put -- does it make it even more critical that that happens like, oh, I don't know.
Right now.
STU: Yeah. For sure.
GLENN: You are going to need to know your values, your ethics, your rights.
You are going to need to know absolutely everything.
Now, Grok 4 is not true AGI yet.
It lacks the full autonomy and the generalized reasoning of a human mind. But it is the closest that we've come.
It's a system that can adapt, innovate, at a level that outpaces specialized AIs by a wide margin.
This is a milestone. This is not a destination, but it's something that should jolt everybody awake. So here's what's coming over the next six months. By December 2025, that's this Christmas!
December 2025, he believes, Musk, that Grok 4, will drive breakthroughs in material sciences.
So, in other words, imagine a new -- brand-new alloy, that is lighter than aluminum. Stronger than steel.
And it revolutionizes aerospace and everything else, or a drug that halts Alzheimer's progression, tailored to a person's DNA.
Grok will drive breakthroughs through material science. So brand-new materials that nobody has ever thought of.
Pharmaceuticals that we never thought could be made.
And chemical engineering, putting together chemicals that no man has ever thought.
That's going for happen by December.
Imagine a chemical compound that makes carbon capture, economically viable. The climate change stuff, that's over.
It will be over.
Because this will solve that! These are not fantasies.
This is Grok 4.
Musk said something that he never thought. He believes that within the next year, by 2027, Grok 4 will uncover new physical laws.
So that will rewrite the understanding -- our understanding of the entire universe.
That there will come -- like there's gravity. Hey, you know what, there's another law here that you never thought of. Wait. What?
That, he says, will come by 2027. This is going to accelerate human discovery, at an unprecedented scale.
I told you, at some point. I said, by 2030. It might be a little earlier than that.
Things will be happening at such a fast rate, you won't be able to keep up with them.
And it will accelerate to the point to where you won't even understand what all of this means.
Or what the ramifications are!
Are you there yet?
In six months, Grok 4 could evolve into a system, that dwarfs human expertise in economics, defense, all of it.
Now, again, it's a bit terrifying to quote Elon Musk. Why?
Because we don't know, what else comes with this.
This is like an alien life form.
We have no idea, what to predict. What it will be capable of.
How it will view us, when we are ants, to its intellect.
Okay?
It is a tool, but it is also Pandora's box.
If Grok 4 is the biggest step towards AGI.
And maybe one of the last steps to AGI.
My feeling is: What I've been saying forever.
2027 to 2030, I'm leaning more toward the 2027 now.
Because of this announcement last night.
We are on the verge of AGI.
And everything in human existence changing overnight.
And as Musk said himself, two times, it's terrifying!
We should act like it is terrifying.
Or risk losing the control of the future, that we're all trying to build. That's the biggest story of the day.
I think! In my opinion.