Boeing Delays Trump’s Air Force One by HOW LONG?!

Qatar has offered President Trump a free jet to use as Air Force One while Boeing continues to delay the completion of the two it was contracted to build (maybe by another TEN YEARS). Glenn doesn’t believe Trump should accept the gift, but he also believes that much of this is Boeing’s fault. This once-great American company has lost its way, and Glenn has had enough!
GLENN: Why is Boeing -- why did we order two 747s in 2018, and now Boeing is saying, they could come at 2028, which is a ten-year period.
Two planes.
But it may not be out until 2035, or '36.
How is that possible?
How is that possible?
I'll tell you how. They have forgotten who they are.
That's all that is required.
You know, and I don't think the workers have. Because look, my family -- much of my family worked at Boeing.
Still does.
They're working every day, at Boeing.
And they love Boeing. They don't like what it's become.
Because they know what it used to be like.
Because of their parents, or our grandparents.
And they know what Boeing is capable of. The reason why it takes this from Boeing, and we're accepting it, is because all of us have become like this.
We have become a society where no one says, yes, we can!
We can do that. Yes, we can.
Nobody says that, except if it's used by a politician to use as a slogan, to promote dependency, on a government, because what they're really selling I, is, no.
You really can't.
But with the government, you can.
That was -- that was -- that is not America!
It's not America!
We have to remember who we are.
And what the secret is.
And the secret is: Remembering the principles that got us here in the first place.
And then saying, yeah, I can do that.
I can do that. I can do anything.
You have been convinced that you can't, or you're not allowed to. What are you talking about?
Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Boeing, shame on you.
Shame on you.
Every employee should be going in and saying, to the management, shame on you, for shaming us.
Shame on you!
You become so much about, I don't even know what.
The numbers?
Corruption.
DEI.
I don't even know what your problem is Boeing.
But it didn't start with the workers.
It started in the home office.
It starts on the floor, where all the elites are gathering.
You've made it about something else, other than building airplanes.
And, you know, people will think, that they have no way to change things.
Imagine what it was like, in World War II.
In World War II, you are -- you're just a head of a company. You can't turn things around.
Okay.
Yesterday, I -- I bought something. I traded. I collect watches.
And I traded almost all of them in, for one watch.
Because this watch, is so important. Historically.
And I'm wearing it today.
And it's called the POW watch.
Because it comes from POWs.
Back in World War II, the -- the president of Rolex. Didn't know what to do. Didn't know how he could help.
And he's reading about all the prisoners that are at POW camps in Germany.
And he wants to do something.
So he sends -- he sends the head guy, the head POW of the camp. Like a box of watches.
And is like, you give them out to whoever you think deserves them. Or needs them.
And, you know, and don't worry about paying. Don't worry about paying us back.
Well, he's doing it as a gift. But what happens? These are some of the first, like, Daytonas. This is before the Daytona was ever made.
The coronagraph on the front.
So the guy gets it, and he's like, wait a minute.
Now we have a precision way to time things.
We can time the changing of the guards. We can time how long it takes for them to come around.
And we can find the averages. We now know time, because we have a precision timepiece.
The guy at Rolex, he had no idea, what he was doing. If you've ever watched the movie, the Great Escape, that's a true story. We have many of the pieces over at the museum.
We have a piece of the pedestal, that the old Franklin stove as a sat on. That they had to move, as they were digging.
We have a ton of the stuff that they used.
But one of the most important things they used was a watch.
Just like this one! A POW watch. There's only a handful of them left.
Why are they important? Because it was the watch that helped them escape!
Helped them escape. It didn't do the work for them.
The first thing they had to remember is: They're not POWs.
They're not -- they are British and American and French soldiers.
And they are meant to be free. And they're meant to get out of there.
Now, there were people that were like, no. Let's not do that. It will just cause so much trouble.
Thank God. Most of them said, yes, we can.
We are going to do it.
Now, Boeing, let me just give you this stat, as you -- as you're sitting there, thinking.
We can't complete this airplane, Glenn.
It's really complex.
Let me just give you a couple of stats.
There were three escapes. What were they?
Tom, Dick, and Harry.
I think that's what they were called. Three different escapes. Okay?
Let me just give you the stats on one of them. They dug a two-by-two-foot hole.
I mean, this just gives me claustrophobia thinking about it. They dug a two-by-two-foot hole, underneath the floorboards of one of the --
STU: Barracks.
GLENN: Barracks. Uh-huh.
They had to hide all of that, and they dig a two-by-two-foot hole. They first have to dig that 30 feet down.
Two-by-two-foot hole, 30 feet down.
Then, by the way, they don't have shovels. They don't have any of that stuff.
They are making whatever it is they use. Then in that two by 2-foot hole. Then they have to dig 336 feet horizontally.
So they can get out from under the wire. And arrive at the other side.
Okay?
3362 by two.
Just think about removing the dirt.
How do they remove that much different, without getting caught?
And it might be easier, when you're pushing dirt up from the -- from the hole. For the first 30 feet!
But what happens when you're going 300 -- what was it?
336 feet horizontally.
How do you get that dirt out?
They had to design almost a train track, that was bringing that dirt out, for every inch, they did.
Every inch of dirt, had to be removed.
And they couldn't just take it out, in, you know, wheel barrows and dump it someplace.
How could they move that much dirt without anyone knowing that they were moving that much dirt?
They devised a system in their -- in their pants, to where, each of them could put a little bit of dirt in their pants.
And then when they got out to the yard. And they would walk around, they would slowly let that dirt fall on to their shoes, and on to their ground, as they walked.
And then they just kind of kicked it into place. Do you know how much dirt that was?
And they never got caught? Shame on you, Boeing. Oh, you can't finish a couple of planes. Huh.
You know how long it took them to do that know.
With no pools. No electricity.
No lights. Can't get caught.
Covering it all up.
Ten months!
Ten months. It's called the Great Escape.
SARA: That's a really cute, uplifting story. But did you know AI is going to be able to tell us what our pets are saying?
(laughter)
GLENN: Okay. All right.
I -- I want you to -- I want you to know, that what Sara says is right. Nobody has ever come back from this.
But no one had ever escaped from Stalin 13.
No one had ever done it.
No one had ever crossed the Rocky Mountains.
Nobody had ever gone to space.
No one had ever gone to the moon.
We are a nation of, that's never been done before.
That's what we do!
That's who we are.
Europe, that's not you.
But that is us!
Because every single one of us, someplace in our family history, somebody if you've been here, you know, prior to what? Maybe 1920, if your family was here prior to 1920, you came over on a boat.
Do you know what that was like?
I don't want to go on a boat back then. Especially if I was in a chattel class. My family came over in the 1800s. And I can guarantee you, none of them were up at the top deck of the boat. They were all, you know, shoveling poop out the window. I don't know they were doing.
But it wasn't pretty.
And now I'm going to piss this away?
When they worked so hard to get us here?
To have these -- see.
That, again, is the problem.
Once you forget why people came here in the first place, once you forget and are told, no. You can't.
You can't.
Yes, you can. If the government will help you.
But you can't do it on your own. Once you're taught that.
And you forget who you actually are.
This is why family heritage is so important.
Read about your family. Figure out who your family. Do your family tree.
There's somebody in there. In my family. When I got my family tree back.
This is what the person said to me. I would like to tell you, that there's somebody famous or great in your family. But we went back generations. There's -- it's littered with nobodies.
However, I found two heroes in my family.
Two. And they're not heroes by anybody else's standard. But they are mine!
I have two -- I had a great, great grandfather. Great, great uncle that fought in the Civil War. And they were on the right side.
Now, because they were my relation, they were caught like the first week. And they were put into Andersonville.
The worst, most notorious.
I mean, you want to talk about Auschwitz?
That was the Auschwitz of the South. They were put there, where thousands of people died. It was horrific.
One of them died. The other one survived. And according to his wife, was never the same from it. I can imagine. But they fought on the right side.
And one of them survived. And nobody survived Andersonville.
But he did!
You have to find your strength someplace. You have to find who you really are, you have to find -- and you'll find it usually when you find God.
Who you really are. And the strength that you actually have inside of you. And then, if you happen to be part of a group. Boeing. You need to look at each other. And go, come on, man.
Is this us?
For the love of Pete. Maybe it's because I grew up in Seattle.
You're Boeing.
You're Boeing.
That's what you want the world to think of you?
Boeing used to lead the way.
You're either going to lead the way. Or get the hell out of the way.
Give us our money back for those planes.
And we will find some company that will build them here in America.
What are you doing?
Either do it right, or get out of the way.
That's the message that should be heard from Boeing employees.
To their bosses. Like, now.