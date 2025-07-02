Canada FORCED this hospice center to EUTHANIZE its patients?!

Canada is forcing its Medical Assistance in Dying program, which offers euthanasia as a “medical treatment” option, on hospice centers. Delta Hospice Society executive director Angelina Ireland joins Glenn Beck to give the horrific details of how far the government went to try and get her to bend the knee: “I call it a culling. It’s a Canadian cull.”
GLENN: Let me take you to Canada for just a second.
And I want to -- this is a story that happened a while ago. But I want to just show you the dangers of public/private partnerships.
You're hearing this all the time. And every time, Joe Biden would say, public will she private partnership. It was all the Green New Deal and everything else.
I kept saying, that is fascism. That is exactly the deal that Mussolini and Hitler made. That's the difference between Communism and fascism.
They let you do your own thing. But you're a partner with the government. And as long as you abide by all of their rules, you're fine!
But the minute you disagree, you don't have a say. They'll throw you out on the street, so fast, your head will spin.
And that's exactly what happened to a hospice center. The Delta Hospice Society.
I have the -- the executive director on. Angelina Ireland.
And I asked her to come on today, to tell us the story of what happened, to her hospice facility.
Angelina, thank you for joining me.
ANGELINA: Hello, again. Thank you so much for having me today.
GLENN: You bet. You bet.
So you -- the hospice society is a public/private partnership with Canada.
You guys raised $8.5 million to build this property. And you negotiated a 25 or 35 million-dollar lease for the property. Right?
Tell me about this.
ANGELINA: Right. So we're a private society. So a 34-year organization.
Palliative care is basically, you take care of people, when they're chronically ill or terminally ill. You take care of them well.
So we fundraised over a couple -- a few years ago, $8 million to open a hospice and a palliative care support center next door. And so we raised that money.
We got a 35-year land lease with the public health authority. We built two buildings. A ten-bed hospice, a 7500 square foot supportive care center, where we did our counseling, all the supportive programs.
And then the service agreement was for operating costs. So every year, they give us $1.4 million, and we built those buildings. We opened them, and we operated our program, at the hospice for ten years.
Everything went fine, until this thing they called, the state euthanasia program called MAID. Right?
GLENN: Maid.
ANGELINA: And then the province basically came to us and said, you will have to start providing euthanasia. You will have to start killing your patients in the hospice. Because you're getting -- you're getting public money, right?
We said, absolutely not. We absolutely will not.
At which point, you're exactly right.
The fascism kicked in. I just call it stone cold communism.
And said, you're not getting any money, if you don't start killing your patients.
So then they cancelled that service agreement.
Which means, that's fine.
Look, we don't need your money. We'll be fine without your money.
Which apparently is the wrong answer.
GLENN: Yeah.
ANGELINA: Then they went after the lease. And we had 25 years left on that land lease, and they cancelled it.
And now, these incidentals like the buildings on them, they just consider those to be some kind of an old shack or fence, and they expropriated. So at the end of the day, they evicted, the organization from our buildings. They expropriated those assets, which were valued at eight and a half million dollars. Kicked us out, and took -- took our stuff.
And then they -- they started to operate our hospice, and they put in the euthanasia.
GLENN: Unbelievable.
They give no money for the buildings. I mean, it was their land, right? That's kind of the public/private partnership. You're taking money from them to run it, but you said to them, we don't need it.
But also, that was -- was that not federal land, that you were on? Or some sort of medical kind of preparedness of Canada.
JASON: It was. Well, it was.
Which is considered to be -- well, it was belonged to the health authority, but it was a registered lease. The titled office with 25 years left.
GLENN: Right. Right.
ANGELINA: So we had a right to be there. And of course to continue on for another 25 years.
But, of course, no, they didn't allow it.
GLENN: So when you went to the court. What did the court say?
ANGELINA: Well, you see, we didn't that get far. Because we went to three very, very prominent lawyers. And they told us straight-up.
You're not going to win.
You understand this, people?
You might walk in with one lawyer. They're going to walk in with 15 lawyers, all funded by the taxpayer.
GLENN: The government. Yeah.
ANGELINA: And you may win the first round. But you will not win -- they will tie it up. And it's called lawfare. They advised us again and again and again, to just move on. Take our punches. Take the licking from the government, and move on.
The important thing for us, was to hold on to our organization.
Because then the euthanasia after this, came for us. To try to take everything.
And we still have assets. But we did lose our bricks and mortar in the moment.
GLENN: That is crazy.
You know, I have described what's happening all around the world. With the -- with the extreme left.
With Islamists.
Not Muslims.
Islamists.
What is happening with the Communists and the fascists, is a death cult. It all seems to revolve around death. They take glee in death.
And Canada is shockingly, in many ways, leading the way on this with MAID.
You don't even know how many people are killed now with MAID a year, do you?
ANGELINA: No. We don't. We do not. I call it a culling. It's a Canadian cull. They're killing the sick people, the mentally ill, the disabled. Veterans. Homeless. The poor.
And then they're going after the children. But we do not know the numbers, exactly. I mean, the government is admitting to 60,000. There's absolutely no way it's 60,000.
I think they forgot a zero.
It's widespread. It's now considered a health care option.
When the doctor comes to a sick and vulnerable patient and saying, how would you just like to die? It's gotten completely out of hand.
It's truly a national horror for Canadians. For certainly people of faith in my country.
Pro-life for my country.
That we have no control over this.
We have no access to authentic true numbers, information.
And this whole consortium, that I call empire MAID has taken over the health care system.
GLENN: What is the -- what's the goal of this?
Do you think?
What's really behind it?
ANGELINA: Certainly. You know, so they want to talk about -- they -- they have captured the moral high ground on this, right?
If you want to be compassionate. You will have to start to kill people.
That's the only way to be compassionate. That's the only way to provide human rights.
So that very potent message, they've been able to roll it to a narrative, which is incredibly horrid.
The word is like -- it aches me. It's overwhelming.
GLENN: Yeah. Right.
ANGELINA: But why? Our public health care system, which is what happens when any government goes completely public. We have no private available.
It is illegal. It's bankrupt. We have --
GLENN: Hold on just a second. I want Americans to hear this.
Private health care, being a doctor and providing private health care is illegal in Canada.
ANGELINA: Yes, it is. The only thing you can do is to have cosmetic things done privately. That's it. You want a boob job, a nose job. You can go ahead, get a doctor and pay for that.
Everything else, it must be administered through the state, period. It has to go up to the Supreme Court of Canada. So this is undisputable.
Private health care is illegal.
GLENN: You know, I look at -- we're -- you have several states that are now trying to pass much of this.
And they are in the laws, that are being passed.
It is -- it is -- it's a requirement not to put assisted suicide down on the death.
So you have cancer.
But you didn't die of cancer.
You had cancer.
You have depression. And the doctors said, well, you can kill yourself over that.
It does not say, assisted suicide.
It is going to be illegal to put that on the death certificates.
It just has to say, depression.
Cancer.
Whatever it is.
That they helped you kill yourself over, that's -- that's what the cause of death is.
So you'll never, ever be able to count it!
You'll never be able to track it!
It is just evil, evil what's happening.
ANGELINA: It's true.
And how many people will be killed by the state? That is going to be the question. You will never know, that you are giving far too much power to the state.
Unaccountable.
Unquestionable.
GLENN: Are you -- are you shocked at the -- because I am here in America.
I mean, we just -- New York just voted for an Islamist who is saying, you know, he is for Hamas.
He is also a communist.
And they just elected him, or, you know, chose him as the Democratic candidate.
And nobody really seems to care!
When it comes to death all over, when you're seeing these things happen, I am shocked by my own citizens! Do you feel that way in Canada?
ANGELINA: Well, I personally am not shocked.
Because I know that the only thing that the socialists and the Communists ever do well, was kill people.
This should not come as a shock to anyone.
The -- the short sightedness unfortunately of a people. Is that they tend to get rewarded in the short term.
They give them stuff, money. Benefits.
It's only crops.
Ultimately, it will -- at the literal demise to allow, this kind of philosophy, political ideology.
To come into your country. Somewhere are you hopeful for the future, Angelina?
ANGELINA: You know, I love my country. To be honest with you, I am not. I am not.
We have seen in my country, an overwhelming immigration. That has come in. Talking about millions of people in a very short time.
That has literally destroyed our infrastructure, brought the health care system, to its knees.
A lot of people in my country, don't even have a family doctor.
They can't find a family doctor. They have to wait for months, upon years for the simplest of procedures.
And it isn't getting any better. So, you know, I pray because, of course, I am a person of faith. And I'm an apologetic Christian.
This is, again, very unpopular in my country.
But, you know, only God will be able to help us.
At this point.
GLENN: Thank you for ending it that way. Angelina, I appreciate it. Thank you for standing up and being vocal, and letting people of the world know that light still does exist, even though the darkness is growing.
Darker, faster. Thank you, Angelina. Appreciate it.
From Canada.