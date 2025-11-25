Democrats in Congress CROSSED a Red Line that We Can NEVER Accept

America just crossed a constitutional red line — and Glenn Beck breaks down why this moment may be the one historians look back on as the final warning before national fracture. From Congress signaling military insubordination, to judges erasing separation-of-powers, to a cultural class obsessed with ideology instead of safeguarding the republic, the “Bubba Effect” is now in full force. Glenn explains why collapsing institutions, media silence, and public distrust are creating a perfect storm — and why citizenship, not rage, is the only path to restoring the republic. Are we witnessing the moment America snaps, or the moment Americans finally wake up?
GLENN: Welcome to the Glenn Beck Program.
We're glad you're here. I want to talk to you today. Today's theme of the show is the Bubba Effect. Because it's here. And we are seeing it in full force. I will show it to you in Dearborn, Michigan. I will show it to you with Nick Fuentes. I will show it to you, with Epstein.
And I just showed it to you, a different kind of the Bubba Effect, institutional Bubba Effect. With that statement that came out, you know, telling the troops to, you know, disown, you know, the president. Or don't -- don't follow orders.
Question orders.
And you should do that. And that is something they're taught in the military. But they're taught within the system.
You know, it's not just that they made a message to the military.
They sent that message.
Imagine if the Duma would have sent that message to Putin. And we received it, and saw it. We would be like, their government is fall apart.
Their military is falling apart.
Look at this. What message is that sending to China and Russia and all their allies.
It's bad. It's very bad. There is a moment in every republic. Every empire. Every nation. The historians will look back and say, yep. That was it.
That was the biggest warning. That was the last warning.
And I think we are living in that moment right now.
When Congress told active duty military to ignore the orders of the commander-in-chief, you've got a problem.
When you can't get a federal judge impeached, because he approved something that has never been done in American history.
Granting one branch of the government, the right to secretly surveil the other without notice.
You have to -- constitutionally, you must notify you're under surveillance.
Okay?
If they're doing a mass thing. You have to notify.
Because that's a second branch!
Otherwise, you break up the branches, okay?
These are not political stories.
These are constitutional earthquakes.
And no one is talking about them! So now the question is: What now?
What has to happen, if the republic has to survive the stress of these fractures. That everybody seems to be creating or dancing on.
Let me outline it plainly here. Because all of us have a role. One, Congress. Congress, you have to discipline your own. If lawmakers can publicly encourage military resistance without consequence, then Congress has surrendered its moral authority.
You cannot police the executive branch. You can't oversee the intelligence agencies. You can't demand transparency, if you cannot police your own members.
Censure is not vengeance. It's maintenance. It's routine. It's necessary.
Constitutional maintenance. And if Congress refuses to do it, then the precedent remains. It gets worse.
And history shows us, no nation survives a politicized military. Ever!
Two, the military.
You to have restate the -- the chain of command.
Publicly and immediately. The Joint Chiefs don't need a press conference. They don't need hearings. They just need to say, the United States armed forces obey all lawful orders of the president.
That sentence, those exact words, that's the firewall between an American republic, and every failed nation in history.
The silence so far is not reassuring.
Three, the judiciary.
Especially the Supreme Court. Close the door on the book -- the Boasberg case! He opened a door that is so dangerous.
No judge, no matter how noble his intentions, has the authority to rewrite the separation of powers.
If one branch can secretly spy on another, then you have no checks and balances! You had a surveillance government. The Supreme Court must intervene. Not Trump! Not even Congress. But for the survival of coequal branches, if they don't, this is the new normal!
And you don't come back from that one, either! And now, the hardest part, the that one everybody talks about. Nobody does. The role of the cultural leaders and people like me in the media. In a functioning republic, this is supposed to be where the media steps in!
This is where the cultural leaders. The voices, left, right, center, stop obsessing over click bait. And start explaining to the people, what just happened. Why it's unprecedented, why it matters. How we as citizens need to respond. But look around. Do you see anyone in the press doing that?
Do you see anyone in Hollywood, doing that?
Do you see anyone in academia doing that? No. You don't. Because America's cultural class no longer sees its role as the guardian of the republic. Who is the guardian?
They're guardians of ideology. So what do we do?
Well, we do what Americans have always done, when institutionals fail. We step in our self. But if we don't care, that's it.
The Founders never trusted the press.
They trusted the people.
So that's where we are now.
And we all have to model what a responsible media. Or a responsible citizen should be doing.
So let me show you right now, how a responsible broadcaster responds to a constitutional breach.
My fellow Americans. This is not about Donald Trump.
This is not about Democrats. This is not about Republicans.
It's not how you vote.
This is about whether the military stays under civilian authority.
Whether our adversaries overseas are given the indication that we are ripe for the taking. This is about judges, that want to erase the separation of powers!
The separation of power is what has kept this constitutional republic going for all of these years!
Most importantly, this is about whether your children will inherit a functioning republic. And if the mainstream media won't tell you, then I will!
That right there, is the job. To preserve the republic!
So our children and grandchildren and that is what we all should be doing. That's what the press should be doing. That's what the cultural figures should be doing.
You call out the violations of Constitutional order, no matter who benefits. No matter who gets angry. No matter what tribe demands your silence. This is what leadership looks like!
This is wrong! This has never been done before. This breaks Constitutional boundaries.
And it has to be corrected immediately!
Americans, you understand the Bubba Effect is here. And it's everywhere!
You're going to see people that you're like, well, he's really wrong on that! And that's really outrageous. And I don't agree with that.
But at least he's right on this one!
And it will always be to question the system. To break it down.
So what do you do?
Well, you don't riot. You don't panic. You don't is it fair. We're headed into Thanksgiving. Give thanks for the crosses that we bear. Give thanks because our liberty, our freedom, should we decide to keep it, will be more valuable to us.
But you should call your representatives. I'm so sick of calling my representatives. But you should do it anyway.
You need to demand transparency. You need to insist on consequences! Don't normalize what is happening. Well, they're all like that! Stop it!
Stop it.
If that's what you expect, that is what you will get. But understand this: The cure for Constitutional drift is not rage. The answer is not anger. It's not division. It is citizenship!
It's also not apathy. If we sleep through this, the system will break, guaranteed.
But if you wake up, stand up, and insist on boundaries, eventually it will happen! I know you're tired.
I know you don't want to do it anymore. I know you're just desperate for an answer. Because the time is running short.
But now is not the time to act in -- in ways where we dishonor ourselves. In ways where we -- we throw in with a lot. We're like, that's really bad!
But at least they're pointing it out. You point it out! Once you start standing up, once we as a people, all you need is 20 percent! Twenty percent. Anywhere between 15 and 20 percent of the American people. If they understand the Constitution, if they understand the Bill of Rights. If they understand that God has put us in this place, at this time, and each of us have a reason to live!
We're here for a reason!
Everything snaps back into place!
It always has!
From 1800 to 1868 to 1974.
Institutions bend.
People break. But the Constitution can be restored.
But if -- and only if, you know it, you love it. You never betray it yourself, and you demand it of the people who represent us.