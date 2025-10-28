Blog
LatestArticlesVideos
Radio
LivePodcastSerialsStations
TV
Podcasts
The Glenn Beck ProgramThe Glenn Beck PodcastThe Beck Story
Fine Art
Real Estate
Shop
More
AboutCharityBooksSponsorsContact
SEARCH
Live Radio

©2024 MERCURY RADIO ARTS.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

TERMS OF USE | PRIVACY POLICY

Live

Glenn's Show Prep

The Democrats' shutdown could get VERY DANGEROUSplay icon
RADIOOctober 28, 2025

The Democrats' shutdown could get VERY DANGEROUS

The federal government is still under a shutdown and the responsibility falls directly on the Democratic Party. Glenn Beck explains why he believes the Democrats haven’t agreed to a continuing resolution yet and why it could soon get dangerous for average Americans as airports and the SNAP program remain unfunded…

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: So the federal government is -- has remained closed because they will not pass a continuing resolution, a clean CR as they call it. And the responsibility of that failure falls directly on one of the two major parties. And that party is the Democrat Party.

The political -- the political speak is echoing through the halls of Congress. Our military is now being funded by private dollars. Can you believe it?

This week, is the week air traffic controllers will stop receiving a paycheck. And so will be at the mercy of people who will be like, I'll work for free.

And worst of all, deep in America's neighborhoods, children are going to go to bed hungry. Now, I am not a fan of big, social programs. I think the welfare system that we have created in this country has done nothing for poverty. And all of the stats bare it out. Zero for poverty. In fact, it may have even gotten worse. But the party that purports to represent the weakest among us. The ones that are like, they want your children to starve in the middle of the street.

The ones who represent the weakest are the ones refusing to keep the lights on, or now to secure the food on the table for the poor and the vulnerable.

Literally, the poorest among us. The children they're saying, will starve to death. They are going to take the food out of their mouth. And it reveals who they really are. Okay? What matters to them.

Their inaction is truly a choice. And it's -- it's the condemning of the poor, that they say they're for through these government programs.

I say, that's not the way to do it. They say, it is.

But now, they've -- after they've enslaved people on these government programs, they're just yanking the carpet out. So here's what's actually happening: On October 1st, the federal government entered shutdown because Congress failed to pass a full year appropriations. Or a stopgap, CR, continuing resolution, to fund the essential programs.

The Republicans had been there the whole time. Saying, pass this. Pass this.

We can even do a two-week or four-week. Let's keep government functioning. But they won't do it. Now, among the programs at risk now, beginning in November 1st is the nation's primary food aid mechanism. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. You know, SNAP.

The one the Democrats said, they had to expand under Obama.

Now, according to the most recent data, SNAP is serving an average of 42 million people every single month.

That's 12 percent of all of the people that live here in the United States, in fiscal year 2024.

Okay?

12 percent.

And the US Department of Agriculture as has now said, okay. We don't have the contingency funds.

The ones we do have, can't legally be used to cover normal monthly SNAP benefits in the funding gap. The president has tried to do everything he can. But the court system just keeps shutting him down.

And I don't want to give the president more power, to be able to do whatever he wants. Okay?

Fund the government. Now, here's the implication. As early as next week, millions may no longer receive their benefits. Or they will face the delay and a reduction. We know, because we've gone through this over and over again. These are always partisan standoffs. But we're now witnessing where the Democrats are weaponizing hunger.

The SNAP program traces all of its roots back to the Democrats, the food stamp era of the 1960s and 1970s. By 2020, it was helping over 40 million people. Now, the previous shutdowns have delayed benefits. Okay?

But not endangered the monthly food assistance to tens of millions of people, directly.

Shutdowns are supposed to be a bureaucratic interruption. That's why I celebrate shutdowns.

Okay?

I don't want basic programs to be cut. But I do love the fact that we can look at the government and say, wow, a lot of you seem to be noncritical! Or nonessential employees.

But now we have a shutdown that threatens to pull the food out from American children!

I say this kind of with glee, because they've always said, "We want to harm children," and none of us want to harm children.

But the Democrats are actually going out, by choice. It is their choice, to pull funding they say is absolutely necessary to feed children in America. And they're okay with it!

This is the party of social compassion, remember. They have in recent years, accused Republicans of refusing to negotiate. Being unwilling to compromise on budgets.

Being unwilling to compromise on continuing resolutions. You know, on -- on just, you know, at least funding the basic floor, for the vulnerable!

And yet, the Democrats are now leading us into the longest shutdown in our history!

And they are knowingly using hungry children and babies to do it. And why are they doing it? Why are they doing it?

Let's be honest. Chuck Schumer is doing it, so he's not primaried by the left wing of his own party. That's what this is really all about. Okay? And this contradiction matters. When you accuse the other side of refusing to negotiate, yet, withhold life support for children. Your moral vacuum is a little stark and clear.

Now, because of the shutdown, USDA warns, 42 million have I seen may not receive SNAP benefits in November. In Texas alone, that means 3.4 million people who depend on SNAP are now being told the state is monitoring the situation. But the state of Texas may not be able to guarantee November benefits. And we're a state in good shape.

Imagine what's going to happen in California or in Illinois.

Virginia's governor has declared a state of emergency in the anticipation of the loss of federal food benefits. So what does this actually mean in human costs? Well, let's just take the Democrat's word for it.

We know families are already living on the margin. Children are relying on the kindness of the system. The system is not kind. We've told you forever, the system does not -- it cannot love you.

It doesn't care about you. The politicos in Washington, they don't actually care about you.

And we are seeing this now, with the Democrats!

This means, the food banks are going to be swamped. But food banks are already low.

Now, these are the ones who are bearing the burden of the political gains.

Further, now, listen to this. See who this might help. When food becomes scarce for families. What happens?

Stress rises.

That means, if you have stress, that means you're going to have more suicides. More sick people.

More people using the hospitals.

Theft is going to increase. And public unrest may brew!

Gee. Now who would want that? Except, all of those Democrats who are sewing the seeds of revolution.

Pushing for chaos in the streets. And taking officers on the field, while putting criminals back into the game?

The seeds of desperation have been sewn by this party. And what are they doing?

They're turning up the heat. And then what his this mean? If the government doesn't pay for this. That means the states have to pay for it. Which will make all of our states more vulnerable. Because they'll all have to dip into their rainy day fund.

Which makes, what?

All of our states more vulnerable.

Also, Chuck Schumer isn't primaried.

You can't wait for a political restoration when one of the political parties does not want restoration. You know, one party is not looking for common sense. In fact, one party is pushing for shooting those you disagree with. While funding Colour Revolutions in our own cities.

You know, while -- while everybody is trying to stop this -- this one guy, Melon, who is -- is sending a check for $130 million to pay for our military, all the short -- the shortfall for our military. $130 million personally coming out of his paycheck. What are they doing? They're spending almost $300 million on a No Kings rally. Hmm.

Which one is in favor of America, and which one is not?

You can't rely on a party that refuses to pass a clean funding bill, when they actually say out loud all the time, that the ends justify the means.

By the way, for those who don't get that. Maybe you soon will. The ends justify the means.

What does that mean? Well, to clarify. It's playing out right now.

That it's okay for people to suffer. It's okay if your plane is delayed or cancelled in the next few days.

It's okay for military families who are struggling already. Are pushed deeper into debt and despair. And children literally going to bed hungry.

Wake up, hungry, and then go to school hungry.

They know what is at stake.

But their plans, their goals.

Their primary election is more important. That's the ends, and it justifies all of the things that will happen. And all the things that will happen in our society. Every plane that's delayed.

Everybody that goes further into debt.

And every child that doesn't have food because their beloved SNAP program that they have enslaved people on, is now broke.

So here's what we have to do. First of all, you have to make sure that everyone. If you're traveling, the minute these airports start to fall apart and be your plan is cancelled or delayed because people aren't being paid. And so they're not showing up for work.

You make sure everyone knows that that's because Chuck Schumer didn't want to have -- be primaried by AOC. Okay?

Call your Democrat representative.

Anyone who is struggling to put food on the table. Anyone who knows of a hungry child. After helping them, call your Democrat representative, and say, "Enough is enough here."

But I would like to suggest something even further: And I'll share that with you, in 60 seconds.

So I'm going to ask you to do what you always do. And you do best. Get involved, and help in a real way. Our communities are going to suffer for a myriad of reasons. And right now, if you're living in a military town, they're already suffering. They're already suffering.

We have to rally our own communities. So our food banks all around the country are -- are going empty.

And we haven't even hit anything yet.

If the Democrats allow this to go through Thanksgiving, it will probably go through Christmas. That is going -- that will devastate the economy, that will -- we'll all be looking at food banks soon. Okay?

So we need to stock up our local food banks. You need to get your church involved. Get everybody involved. If your children has a food bank, please, deliver food to the local church. Okay?

We need to reach out to schools. We need to mobilize our churches, our civic groups, our community centers. We need to make sure that no one is going to bed hungry because of political inaction. This is our job in the first place. This is our church's job in the first place. But they have enslaved about 43 million people on food stamps. It's got to stop. It has to stop.

But you don't just -- you don't take a heroin user. And, oh, no more heroin user for you. You've got to have a plan. Well, there is no more plan. So it comes back to us.

Food is being used as a weapon. So we have to disarm that weapon. Because this makes that difference. You might say, well, you know what, those people can work. Or whatever it is you might say in your head. This is going to cause civil unrest, and you're already seeing it. The seeds are being planted online already. And if they don't give us our money, and they're not talking about the Democrats. They're talking about Donald Trump. They don't give us our money, well, then it's time take action ourself.

And you will see an increase in theft. You will see an increase in disillusionment. You will see an increase in violence in the streets.

It will happen. So let's disarm that. By doing the right thing ourselves. With kindness. With service. And responsibility.

Let's show people, that, you know, there is one side that actually cares about the poor. We always do! We're always there.

Let's demonstrate leadership when everybody else wants to demonstrate, I don't even know what.

You know, when the left fails to act, let us be the act.

When food becomes a bargaining chip, let's render it bulletproof, by putting some meals in some hands. Let's be seen doing real good. Politics be damned.

Principles are what matters.

You know, I can't believe all of these years, they've been saying, and they want your children to starve.

And they are -- I mean, I heard a Democrat this weekend say, we know this is going to cause pain. But it's important.

Really?

Because you have said when we're not talking about things like this, when we're talking about just not increasing the spending. Not decreasing. You're telling us, that we always want hungry children to starve.

You are literally taking the only safety net away, that they have. That you created. And enslaved them with.

I'm sorry. But, you know, an empty belly doesn't know compromise.

It doesn't.

We have to stand in the breach, while Congress stands idle.

How do you not pass a clean CR when food?

I mean, that's the minimum of decency, isn't it?

When they refuse, and I don't know when people will get this. What they're saying is, "We don't really care. We care about our politics more."

Enough is enough. Enough is enough. We'll do our part. We should feed the hungry in the first place.

We should support children.

We need to lean into service, a little bit more. And disarm the politics of hunger by living higher than politics, principles of love and responsibility.

I mean, it's -- it's clear, how truly little they care, for those at the bottom.

Time to carry the -- the torch for the powerless.

You know, I knew John huntsman, a good friend of mine. And in 2008, he almost lost his petrochemical company. He almost lost everything.

Had to mortgage everything. And everything was on the line. And when he finished to the banks. Now, I need a -- now I need a loan for charity. And the bank went, charity?

We don't loan for charity. And he said, I have promised millions of dollars to these charities. And they said, just tell them to wait. You're in a bad situation.

He said, "I'll tell you what, why don't I take you to the homeless shelter, and you tell the homeless to wait. Why don't I take you to the battered women's center with, and you tell them, 'Hey, there will be a place for you, so you can get away from your abusive spouse next month.' You tell them that."

He mortgaged literally his house and everything else, just to make his charitable contributions. That is a man of real principle. That is -- that's the way we should all live our life. First principles. Not asking you to mortgage the house. Just, if you have extra food, share it. Be aware.

So we don't have revolution on our streets.

How Big Food Companies Fed America a Diet of Lies | Jillian Michaelsplay icon
THE GLENN BECK PODCAST

How Big Food Companies Fed America a Diet of Lies | Jillian Michaels

Glenn Beck sits down with fitness icon Jillian Michaels to expose how modern culture has turned self-destruction into a virtue. What started as a call for kindness has become a “culture of death," where truth is labeled hate, and lies are celebrated as love. From the body positivity movement co-opted by Big Food, to the rise of victimhood as moral superiority, Beck and Michaels uncover how empathy has been weaponized to control people, dull responsibility, and destroy health — physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

Watch Glenn Beck's FULL Interview with Jillian Michaels HERE


My new AI project will change EVERYTHING about educationplay icon
RADIO

My new AI project will change EVERYTHING about education

Glenn started TheBlaze (now ‪@BlazeTV‬ ) to disrupt and transform the media industry. Today, he can gladly say, mission accomplished. So, Glenn makes a major announcement about his next big project, The Torch, which aims to bring that same disruption and transformation to our education system starting in January 2026. Glenn dives further into what The Torch is, as well as what this means for his time at Blaze Media.

Be the FIRST to learn more about The Torch by signing up for Glenn's free newsletter HERE

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Hello, America. Well, the time is finally here that I can talk to you about the Torch and what it is and when it begins, and what it all means.

So the day is finally here where I can talk to you about all of this. And my next phase of my career. So if you don't mind, just give me a few minutes to speak on from a personal and professional note.

When I began TheBlaze, years and years and ago.

The world looked extraordinarily different, than it did.

The left owned all the airwaves. The networks. The studios. The universities.

You know, if you didn't seat world their way, you just weren't welcomed in it.

And you weren't going anywhere.

At the time, when I was dominating those airwaves. The left told me, you want to say those -- you just go on the internet and do a podcast.

At a time when a podcast didn't mean anything. It was a joke if you were a podcaster at the time.

At the time, nobody had really figured out the -- the podcast.

Nobody had even considered live subscription networks.

With real talent, that could not just be heard and survive, but could dominate and thrive.

So when I left Fox, I never forget, Roger ails, he told me, he said, the internet is a fad.

I said, I don't think that it is. And the left had thought that they had won. That I had been banished into the wilderness into something called podcasting. On my last show, I said to the left that you will pine for the days when I was only on for one hour every day on Fox news.

But as usual, they lacked vision and they didn't see what I saw. And what I saw was freedom.

Entire networks and generations of new voices, that would finally be set fee with. That would not have to climb that impossible ladder that I had to climb!

Out of that wilderness came TheBlaze.

And through these doors, walked the next generation of truth-tellers.

And they're still walking through these doors.

Let me just name a few. And I will leave a lot of people out, and I apologize. But buck Sexton, Lawrence Jones, now at Fox, Allie Beth Stucky, who is the Wall Street Journal today, as being The leading women's voice for the conservative movement.

Dana Loesch. Will Cane. The first time that Matt Walsh of appeared on television, it was with me, on what was then called GBTV. And my own personal fave, whose career got a start from a nobody to now the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth. No one had ever built a live subscription-based network of independent thinkers. It hadn't been done. It hadn't even been dreamed of. No one had ever streamed across radio and television. And online, simultaneously, and -- and based it on online.

And to do it, we had to invent new things! I mean, the infrastructure didn't exist. We had to partner at the time with Major League Baseball to be able to do it. Because no one else, but Major League Baseball had even thought of it.

Today, if you look around, at the landscape, things have dramatically changed. Megyn Kelly. Tucker Carlson. Ben Shapiro.

The biggest names in news. All online. All independent.

And it's because of you, seeing the future and going, I -- I think that might change the media. And together, we brought the networks to their knees.

It's funny, because now it's becoming full circle. You know, one of them that they drove out, Bari Weiss is now being welcomed back as a conquering hero, newsroom savior at CBS News. It's crazy.

But for me, my part of this mission is complete. I wanted to start TheBlaze. I wanted to create this ecosystem.

And we did. Media now has really capable voices, minds, and hands, to do things.

And the Blaze is at -- hitting new heights, every single month.

And I can now turn what I want to do, which is my next disruption and my next creative venture.

Because as a nation, we are -- we are now suffering from a lack of true education, true individual empowerment, and true nongovernmental rescue. So let me start with education.

In January, I am launching the Glenn and Tania Beck Foundation for American history. It is a privately funded trust, that will continue to do in accelerated fashion what I began almost 20 years ago. For nearly two decades, I have been collecting the physical evidence of America's soul, the -- the documents. The letters. The artifacts that tell the true story of who we are.

And it's amazing to me, after 20 years, how big this thing has gotten. And how few people even in my own audience really know what it is. Because we haven't really unveiled it, except in glimpses here and there. But with the help of David Barton and Wall Builders, that library has now become the third largest private collection of founding documents in the world.

It is surpassed only by the Library of Congress and the National Archives. It houses and also preserves the largest collection of pilgrim and Jamestown documents and items in the world.

The entire collection now contains well over a million documents and items of evidence, of the greatness of the American experiment, as well as our scars and our mistakes.

But it is definitive proof of our beginnings. This library is proof that America was founded on Judeo Christian values. It is proof that our mission was not slavery, but freedom for all mankind.

It is proof that while we have committed terrible wrongs, we have also accomplished miraculous things. It is proof that our story began, not in Jamestown, but in Plymouth, Mass. It is proof that when science divorces itself from moral truth, darkness follows, and usually profound darkness. From the race hygiene laws, born here in America.

That inspired the Nuremberg laws in Nazi Germany. To the American eugenics society that lit the path for Mengele's horrors.

History repeats itself.

If it doesn't, it at least rhymes, again and again and again.

And once again, we are fighting the same ancient evil. The culture of death.

But it library is proof that man can rule himself. That Tesla was the genius, not Edison. That some Native American tribes were glorious and peaceful. While others were bloodthirsty and slave owners. No different than the English that came to Jamestown.

Over the last three years, my team has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars and hundreds and thousands of man-hours, digitizing this unparalleled archive.

And in the last year-plus. I have been working on building something the world has never seen before.

What was once contained and still physically is, in a tornado-proof vault, and then another, they call it a mountain here.

But I call it a Texas hillside. And a third location. A granite valuate in the Rocky Mountains.

All of this history is now also contained in a digital vault.



So these facts and artifacts will never ever be lost. Unless you want to shut down the entire internet.

But more than just preservation. Which was my first goal.

We have now created the first independent, proprietary, AI-driven American historical library.

And it is as you will see, next year, complete with its own librarian.

We call him George.

George is built from the writings of George Washington himself. The writings of the Founders. The thousands of sermons that they heard from their church pulpits. The books that they -- they read. And the principles they lived by.

He could find any artifact, any document, any speech, and delivered it to you as evidence, that what you were taught in school, was either misguided, out of ignorance.

A half-truth. Or most likely an out-and-out lie.

He will also be able to teach the Constitution.

He will teach the Federalist papers. The civics.

American history in a way that no one has -- has even thought of.

No one has ever generated. And it can generate it all without hallucination, as it is all contained within a secure, isolated server, where every document is memorized verbatim.

That is different.

It means, that that approaches half of all of the digital data humanity produced in the entire 1990s, combined.

This is not ChatGPT. This is not Wikipedia. This is verified, factual, memorized, first source truth.

Powered now by proprietary technology. And the grates private collection of American history ever assembled. And this is only part of what I'm announcing today.

So this enormous library featuring our librarian George, that will be able to teach you and your family in ways, you cannot imagine. But will be able to soon!

And on separate servers, we have digitized over 30 years of my life's work. Every book. Every radio show. Every episode. Every special.

Every speech. Every bit of research.

Sourced and documented research, with historic verification, and that, too, will be ready to teach you anything you might need from the rise of the caliphate to the structure of our government. From economic truth, to the funding networks of the left, from George Soros to Arabella Advisers.

We're working with two new sets of researchers that have come into the fold for what I'm launching for the torch, next January.

You will be very excited. These two researchers.

You know who they are. Their teams. And we are putting some stuff together, that will first be turned over to the FBI.

And then made into a special for you.

But all of this will be on demand.

All verified. And all powered by the torch.

Which is going to be a new tool. A new app, that will be found at GlennBeck.com.

It's going to be released on January 5th.

I would ask that you would sign up for my free email newsletter at GlennBeck.com. Right now. That way, we can alert you. You can be one of the first to become a founding member, when the app is released.

But this is the next chapter. This is the final chapter of my career. To try to restore curiosity. Try to restore the ability to ask questions about history. And then get honest results back without any bias. Just based on actual documents.

And all of it begins appropriately at the beginning of the 250-year of our nation's founding.

Now, so you know, the show, this show, that you hear. The radio show, will still be heard on radio and on Blaze TV. And Blaze TV is going on. It's going to be announcing some new and very exciting expansion very soon.

But you will find all of the extras at the Torch app at GlennBeck.com. And even this show on the app, is going to have a completely new addition that is -- we're kind of -- we're in beta testing right now. I hope, it's going to be shocking in its -- in its usefulness. But beginning January 5th, rolling out over the next 12 months, you will find new history shows. New deep dive investigations. And most importantly, you will find perspective, honest history, and hope.

And we begin the year with two brand-new podcasts. One of them is America's story. It's a year-long celebration of our 250th birthday.

It is the original story, and it is really, really, really good. In the months ahead, we will also go where others cannot go or will not go digitally or literally.

Next year, Mercury One. The Nazarene Fund. And the American journey experience. Three of my journeys that you have helped build. Are expanding their mission as well.

And beginning in the first quarter of next year, I'm personally going to take you into the heart of Islamic darkness. That's going to be one of the things that we really delve into deeply.

The Islamization of the entire west!

And I will be taking you into the killing fields of Nigeria. Where Christians are being slaughtered by Islamist militants and militias, in the largest Christian slaughter in human history.

We will be there.

And I will take you to the places most people don't know about. Or won't cover.

And I will take you to the cliffs, the world is about to jump off of, without anyone even knowing that that is a live.

A cliff.

And that will be Nigeria, also, the front lines of South Korea, where communism is threatening to swallow another free ally, probably in the next 24 months.

To the places where faith and truth and freedom are under siege.

And we don't need more despair.

We need more action. And we need it to be bold and decisive. And you will be a part of that. We are not going to just take you and show you problems.

We're going to be offering solutions.

You'll be part of a movement, that will rescue and rebuild and redeem.

I've been working on this for a while. And I've been praying all the time. Just tearing myself apart.

And just a couple of weeks ago, I felt somebody was giving me a blessing.

I felt strong for the first time in my life, I know why I was born.

And in that, I realize, I don't have a lot of time to waste.

And -- and I have a lot of work to do. I want -- I would love to help you find your reason, you were born. Because we all have to. The Torch is not just a platform. The Torch is a mission. And it is a mission to illuminate. It is a mission to bring light where there is darkness.

It is a light to guide those in darkness to safety. And this is my next and final step in my career. And it is the culmination of everything that I have done and built from Fox to TheBlaze. From my first item of American history, to now the largest private library in the country.

From radio to TV to books, to now history itself.

This is the moment that I tried to pass the Torch to you. And founding memberships are going to be open soon. And I would love for you to be a partner with us. And I am asking you one last time, to help me build something to change the world for good.

We've done it once before. We've done it actually several times together. But the truth still matters. And the torch of Lady Liberty. The torch of truth must never, ever go out.

So this is the Torch. And it begins in January. January 5th. Sign up for my free email newsletter. You will be given the first opportunity to become a founding member of this very ambitious project, to make history once again by sharing history. In new and game-changing ways. The Torch, at GlennBeck.com. Begins January 5th.

(music)

Let's change the world yet again.

Should Americans REALLY prepare for a CIVIL WAR?play icon
RADIO

Should Americans REALLY prepare for a CIVIL WAR?

It may seem like every day, America is getting closer to a civil war. But is this really true? Glenn and Stu take a look at how divided America actually is and what the country could look like if vengeful Democrats take power again…

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Let me ask you something: You go to work. You're working with somebody. You've worked for 30 years.

And they say to you: You know, if you've ever really seriously considered alternative citizenship, you should really consider it right now.

How do you take that? What is that friend trying to say to you, Stu?

STU: I mean, it could be that I have information about your government, illegal poker games.

GLENN: What the hell is that?

STU: Well, I mean, I -- I was thinking about it, a little bit.

GLENN: Uh-huh. This is what he said to me in the break. We were talking about other things. Okay. We have to talk about this. We have to talk about this.

And, by the way, Glenn, if you've ever really considered alternative citizenship, now is probably the time to do it. I'm like, excuse me? What?

"Ten seconds!"

Wait a minute. What?

STU: Well, my thought process was --

GLENN: Uh-huh.

STU: -- you know, there was a makers of Relief Factor -- there was a truce of sorts in our country. Where you didn't go after your political enemies.

GLENN: Uh-huh.

STU: With the force of law.

GLENN: Uh-huh.

STU: Democrats decided, if you remember recently.

GLENN: I do.

STU: That they were going to break that truce. And just dissolve all the traditions that we had in that area, by trying to throw Donald Trump in prison over and over again.

GLENN: Uh-huh.

STU: Now, you may have noted that, you know, we're having a situation where I think this is going to be the norm going forward.

And when the next tell me gets in office.

I'm not saying that you're at the top of the list, to get to a gulag. But you're not at the bottom of it.

GLENN: And you're just going to skate? You're just fine?

STU: Oh, I turn state's evidence immediately on you. The easiest thing in the world for me. Because I can just go in there and be like, oh, let me tell you all the stuff I know about Glenn.

And I'm free. I'm pretty sure that's how that works.

But I do think, you know. Donald Trump will not be president forever.

GLENN: What country. What country?

STU: Well, AOC is the president of the United States.

GLENN: Oh, please don't.

STU: Do you think there will be -- and, by the way, not completely outlandish.

She's right in the middle of the pack right now in the democratic primary, if she were to run.

And you never know what will happen.

There's a bunch of different things.

That could never happen.

By the way, Mamdani, it looks like there's absolutely no way of stopping him from mayor of New York. Anyway, what was your point?

STU: My point is, someone like that gets into office? They're going to come after anyone who has ever said anything about low taxes.

GLENN: If anybody thinks -- I mean, we must win the midterms. And we must win 2028.

I mean, because he has come after -- you know, when he starts saying, you're a terrorist organization.

Which I believe.

You know, Antifa is a terrorist organization.

When you say, I'm coming after George Soros, Bill Gates. And the Ford foundation, all of these things, you are -- you have declared war.

And they are not -- when they have the opportunity to punch back, they are going to punch back.

God help us! God help us!

STU: Yeah.

GLENN: He's either going to wipe it out. Or we're screwed.

We're screwed.

STU: Yeah. And look, we could all. You hope for the best. Prepare for the worst.

GLENN: Yeah. So what country is going to be the country.

First of all, I would never shut up. So I go to Antarctica. I'm organizing the penguins. I'm like, look at.

We have to go back to America, and free America. I mean, where do you go, where the United States -- remember how they were uniting people, you know, under Biden, they were trying to get Elon Musk, you know, destroy him in like four different countries.

STU: Uh-huh.

GLENN: So where do you go?

You go nowhere.

STU: Well, first of all, someone who has known you for 30 years. It's true. You never shut up.

Including movie theaters. And concerts.

GLENN: Not true.

STU: And funerals.

GLENN: Concerts.

STU: Yes. And so that's number one.

I do agree with you on that part of it.

I think your goal in a situation like that. You probably have put more thought into that than I have. Your goal into a situation, where a government has become weaponized to come after you, is to move your name down the list.

And one of the ways you do that, is you just add barriers. Like, if you're not -- if you're at your house in Texas, they just show up.

If you're in another country, they've got to make a few phone calls. Just add barriers. There's a lot of people they will target. Make yourself lower on the list.

GLENN: Yeah. You're in another countries. You know which country comes to mind?

Two words. Red mist.

That's what comes to mind. And if they're back in charge with big food, big Pharma, they're like, red mist? Put it on the Froot Loops!

STU: Yeah, it's very inexpensive artificial coloring.

GLENN: It's very good. Very good.

All right. Let me take some phone calls. Tammy in Virginia, welcome to the Glenn Beck Program.

CALLER: Hi.

GLENN: Hi, Tammy.
CALLER: Nice to be here.

GLENN: Thank you. It's your turn.

STU: Now is the time -- we've not done this in a while. It's more difficult --

GLENN: Now is your turn.

CALLER: I've got it.
GLENN: Okay. Good.
CALLER: What I was taught, I was thinking of -- if the Civil War came to the country, it would between the people on the streets. Never, have I ever dreamed, that the government officials, like in Illinois and California, not the administration.

GLENN: Yeah.

CALLER: And I'm wondering, where does this lead?

STU: Hmm.

GLENN: Well, let me say this, Tammy. It's a little like, I'm an alcoholic. And for several years, before I admitted I was an alcoholic.

I would ask myself every day, am I an alcoholic?

STU: Hmm.

GLENN: When you're asking the question, hmm. Pretty good shot, you're deeply down that road. Okay?

So if you're asking, is this going to develop into a Civil War? I've never asked that before, up until recently, you know what I mean?

I've lived for 62 years. I've lived in America.

Never had that -- never had that thought. We going to go into a Civil War? Never had that thought. Okay?

Now you kind of ask yourself every day, if they're doing this and they are blocking the feds from actually doing constitutionally what they're supposed to do, and that is then triggers the Constitution on an insurrection, which would mean the government then has to -- has the right and the power to go into those states. And put down an insurrection.

Yeah. I don't think we need to ask ourself where that's leading. We know where it's leading.

And it's no place good. But there is a difference.

You know, are we in a Civil War? Again, I go back to the alcoholic thing. You don't need to ask that thing. You don't. You don't. When it comes, you don't.

STU: Wait. You're saying, we are in a Civil War, and you're going to ask that question? Or you're saying we're not?

GLENN: I'm saying, the likelihood of going into a Civil War, is higher than any time in my lifetime. Because we're all asking that question of, is this going to lead to a Civil War? I mean, what happens? Yeah, we're all asking this question, because we all have the same feeling. I can't find the way out of this because they're going -- they're using police to go against federal police. So you've got that conflict.

STU: It's bad. That's not Civil War.

GLENN: No, no, no. I know. I said, it's more likely to happen, because we're seeing these things. When you go into a Civil War, no one is going to ask, is this a Civil War? Because civil wars are quite obvious.

It's not like, oh, it's a police action.

No, Civil War will destroy everything.

It's how we turn into Haiti. You don't want a Civil War. You want to do everything you can to avoid a Civil War.

STU: So is it like, you know, Michael Moore, walks into a restaurant.

GLENN: Yes.

STU: First of all, the chefs are terrified. But walks into a restaurant.

GLENN: The owner is very happy. He's just like, we're going to run out of food. Somebody go out and get more.

STU: So Michael Moore walks into a restaurant, sit down at a table, looks across the restaurant. And across the restaurant, on the other side of the restaurant is Jennifer Aniston.

GLENN: Uh-huh.

STU: Now.

GLENN: I don't know where you're going with this, but it's an interesting scenario so far.

STU: Now, he eats Jennifer Aniston. No. So walking into the restaurant, the chances of Michael Moore having a fling with Jennifer Aniston were incredibly low. Like almost this year.

GLENN: Right.

STU: Now that they're in the same location, the odds are increased. However, still it's very unlikely. That's where we are with Civil War.

GLENN: If he's mixing her drinks, the odds go up. Now, who is mixing our drinks? You know what I mean? You know what I'm saying?

STU: You're saying, it's not necessarily a high probability event of a Civil War.

GLENN: No. But it is becoming more and more likely.

It doesn't mean that it's high. I think we're at 15 percent now.

STU: 15 percent! You think it's that high for Civil War!

GLENN: Yeah. Maybe 20.

STU: Holy crap. That's depressing. This is what I'm saying about citizenship. Let's go somewhere else.

GLENN: Yeah. War game this.

You have people who are intentionally funding a -- a Colour Revolution.

STU: But you've been talking about that for 20 years.

GLENN: Right. And notice things are starting to happen and come true? When I was talking about it, that's when everybody was like, that's crazy!

We're going to watch TV on our phones too.

Okay?

STU: Right.

GLENN: Now all this stuff is happening. And everything that I told you was like, these people are all going to work together to do this. And it's going to be a Colour Revolution.

We now have proof that they are doing a Colour Revolution, here in America. And they're funding it, to $300 million, for the No Kings weekend. Okay?

We know what their intent is.

So we also know that, you know, at you see the stuff on Snap.

Look at this. So they're now saying we're going to run out of money for SNAP.

STU: Right. We're starting to get to that point.

GLENN: Right. You look at X. And you'll see person after person after person, Americans, you got to get ready to loot after SNAP is going to get canceled.

STU: And SNAP is the food stamps. The new name for food stamps, if you don't know.

GLENN: So we can't get a job. We won't have any food. And there's people that are seriously now saying, we should riot.

STU: And lots of influence from foreign governments, that might own particular apps that you're on.

GLENN: Correct. So it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter what's real. It's -- there was this book called positioning, the battleground of your mind.

It is -- it was what started, and explained the Cola Wars. Okay?

Pepsi versus Coke. Came out in the early '80s.

STU: And that's the kind of Civil War I like, by the way.

GLENN: Me too. And what it talked about was perception is reality. And, you know, when you perceive something one way. And society perceives it one way. Then it becomes reality.

The -- the perception here for a lot of people on the left is the only way to solve this is through violence.

STU: Uh-huh.

GLENN: And that's becoming more.

I would say that that's. I'm hopeful that it's less than 5 percent of our population.

STU: Uh-huh.

GLENN: Believes that violence is the answer.

But that number is growing. And the apathy toward violence, political violence is growing, probably faster, than the actual people that would commit the violence. Right.

STU: Yeah. And I do think. When you talk about social media. Perception is an interesting part of that. It's why when they say in relationships. In your marriage. Don't talk about divorce. Like don't threaten divorce when you mean it, because it becomes closer and closer to reality. So I can see what you're saying from that standpoint. I think a lot of people have this idea, maybe it's because some spend their weekends for free, reenacting the Civil War. That it might not be that bad.

It would be very bad, very bad. It's not something that you want to keep bringing to the forefront of our political conversation.

GLENN: No. No.

STU: I will say that. And have I know you're warning against it, for sure.

GLENN: I'm not advocating obviously.

STU: I know. I know.

GLENN: I am warning. That's my job. Is to warn for anybody who has eyes and ears, listen up.

This is the plan from the left.

The government has now recognized that. And is trying to now curb that. But they're dead serious about Colour Revolution. And so when you know that that is happening, you -- you have to put in gear, the opposite direction.

We -- we have to go the opposite direction, and try at all costs to hold things together, keep people peaceful, as long as possible, to hopefully turn this corner.

Because a corner is being turned.

But as the light grows stronger, would you agree with me, the light in Charlie's death, the light has grown stronger. Okay?

I believe it has. Good is starting to wake up. But at the same time, the darkness is growing darker. Can you disagree with that, in the last five weeks?

Have you not seen real darkness?

Of course. That's the way it always works. It's a race to the finished line. Let's stay on the right side of the light.

Jillian Michaels Exposes the REAL Biggest Losers | The Glenn Beck Podcast | Ep 271play icon
THE GLENN BECK PODCAST

Jillian Michaels Exposes the REAL Biggest Losers | The Glenn Beck Podcast | Ep 271

Jillian Michaels (‪@JillianMichaels‬) has stepped out of her infamous "Darth Vader" role from "The Biggest Loser" and joins Glenn to dismantle the smearing of RFK Jr., fire back at those calling Charlie Kirk a bigot, and confess that she is “terrified” of what the modern Left has become — while noting how "the Right is looking a heck of a lot more diverse these days." From the glowing horrors of Fruit Loops and GMOs to the “catastrophic quartet of Big Food, Big Ag, Big Pharma, and Big Insurance” re-engineering our food to overcome the effects of drugs like Ozempic, the pair wonder if it’s time for a 12-step program for food addiction. Jillian delivers wake-up calls on the transgender movement and the “psyop” of body positivity, before reflecting on training "The Biggest Loser" contestants and the vital role of personal responsibility and escaping victimhood. She describes the vaccine debate as a “red herring,” and Glenn breaks down his stance on gay marriage, MAHA, and what the liberals of his generation got right.