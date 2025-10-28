The Democrats' shutdown could get VERY DANGEROUS

The federal government is still under a shutdown and the responsibility falls directly on the Democratic Party. Glenn Beck explains why he believes the Democrats haven’t agreed to a continuing resolution yet and why it could soon get dangerous for average Americans as airports and the SNAP program remain unfunded…
GLENN: So the federal government is -- has remained closed because they will not pass a continuing resolution, a clean CR as they call it. And the responsibility of that failure falls directly on one of the two major parties. And that party is the Democrat Party.
The political -- the political speak is echoing through the halls of Congress. Our military is now being funded by private dollars. Can you believe it?
This week, is the week air traffic controllers will stop receiving a paycheck. And so will be at the mercy of people who will be like, I'll work for free.
And worst of all, deep in America's neighborhoods, children are going to go to bed hungry. Now, I am not a fan of big, social programs. I think the welfare system that we have created in this country has done nothing for poverty. And all of the stats bare it out. Zero for poverty. In fact, it may have even gotten worse. But the party that purports to represent the weakest among us. The ones that are like, they want your children to starve in the middle of the street.
The ones who represent the weakest are the ones refusing to keep the lights on, or now to secure the food on the table for the poor and the vulnerable.
Literally, the poorest among us. The children they're saying, will starve to death. They are going to take the food out of their mouth. And it reveals who they really are. Okay? What matters to them.
Their inaction is truly a choice. And it's -- it's the condemning of the poor, that they say they're for through these government programs.
I say, that's not the way to do it. They say, it is.
But now, they've -- after they've enslaved people on these government programs, they're just yanking the carpet out. So here's what's actually happening: On October 1st, the federal government entered shutdown because Congress failed to pass a full year appropriations. Or a stopgap, CR, continuing resolution, to fund the essential programs.
The Republicans had been there the whole time. Saying, pass this. Pass this.
We can even do a two-week or four-week. Let's keep government functioning. But they won't do it. Now, among the programs at risk now, beginning in November 1st is the nation's primary food aid mechanism. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. You know, SNAP.
The one the Democrats said, they had to expand under Obama.
Now, according to the most recent data, SNAP is serving an average of 42 million people every single month.
That's 12 percent of all of the people that live here in the United States, in fiscal year 2024.
Okay?
12 percent.
And the US Department of Agriculture as has now said, okay. We don't have the contingency funds.
The ones we do have, can't legally be used to cover normal monthly SNAP benefits in the funding gap. The president has tried to do everything he can. But the court system just keeps shutting him down.
And I don't want to give the president more power, to be able to do whatever he wants. Okay?
Fund the government. Now, here's the implication. As early as next week, millions may no longer receive their benefits. Or they will face the delay and a reduction. We know, because we've gone through this over and over again. These are always partisan standoffs. But we're now witnessing where the Democrats are weaponizing hunger.
The SNAP program traces all of its roots back to the Democrats, the food stamp era of the 1960s and 1970s. By 2020, it was helping over 40 million people. Now, the previous shutdowns have delayed benefits. Okay?
But not endangered the monthly food assistance to tens of millions of people, directly.
Shutdowns are supposed to be a bureaucratic interruption. That's why I celebrate shutdowns.
Okay?
I don't want basic programs to be cut. But I do love the fact that we can look at the government and say, wow, a lot of you seem to be noncritical! Or nonessential employees.
But now we have a shutdown that threatens to pull the food out from American children!
I say this kind of with glee, because they've always said, "We want to harm children," and none of us want to harm children.
But the Democrats are actually going out, by choice. It is their choice, to pull funding they say is absolutely necessary to feed children in America. And they're okay with it!
This is the party of social compassion, remember. They have in recent years, accused Republicans of refusing to negotiate. Being unwilling to compromise on budgets.
Being unwilling to compromise on continuing resolutions. You know, on -- on just, you know, at least funding the basic floor, for the vulnerable!
And yet, the Democrats are now leading us into the longest shutdown in our history!
And they are knowingly using hungry children and babies to do it. And why are they doing it? Why are they doing it?
Let's be honest. Chuck Schumer is doing it, so he's not primaried by the left wing of his own party. That's what this is really all about. Okay? And this contradiction matters. When you accuse the other side of refusing to negotiate, yet, withhold life support for children. Your moral vacuum is a little stark and clear.
Now, because of the shutdown, USDA warns, 42 million have I seen may not receive SNAP benefits in November. In Texas alone, that means 3.4 million people who depend on SNAP are now being told the state is monitoring the situation. But the state of Texas may not be able to guarantee November benefits. And we're a state in good shape.
Imagine what's going to happen in California or in Illinois.
Virginia's governor has declared a state of emergency in the anticipation of the loss of federal food benefits. So what does this actually mean in human costs? Well, let's just take the Democrat's word for it.
We know families are already living on the margin. Children are relying on the kindness of the system. The system is not kind. We've told you forever, the system does not -- it cannot love you.
It doesn't care about you. The politicos in Washington, they don't actually care about you.
And we are seeing this now, with the Democrats!
This means, the food banks are going to be swamped. But food banks are already low.
Now, these are the ones who are bearing the burden of the political gains.
Further, now, listen to this. See who this might help. When food becomes scarce for families. What happens?
Stress rises.
That means, if you have stress, that means you're going to have more suicides. More sick people.
More people using the hospitals.
Theft is going to increase. And public unrest may brew!
Gee. Now who would want that? Except, all of those Democrats who are sewing the seeds of revolution.
Pushing for chaos in the streets. And taking officers on the field, while putting criminals back into the game?
The seeds of desperation have been sewn by this party. And what are they doing?
They're turning up the heat. And then what his this mean? If the government doesn't pay for this. That means the states have to pay for it. Which will make all of our states more vulnerable. Because they'll all have to dip into their rainy day fund.
Which makes, what?
All of our states more vulnerable.
Also, Chuck Schumer isn't primaried.
You can't wait for a political restoration when one of the political parties does not want restoration. You know, one party is not looking for common sense. In fact, one party is pushing for shooting those you disagree with. While funding Colour Revolutions in our own cities.
You know, while -- while everybody is trying to stop this -- this one guy, Melon, who is -- is sending a check for $130 million to pay for our military, all the short -- the shortfall for our military. $130 million personally coming out of his paycheck. What are they doing? They're spending almost $300 million on a No Kings rally. Hmm.
Which one is in favor of America, and which one is not?
You can't rely on a party that refuses to pass a clean funding bill, when they actually say out loud all the time, that the ends justify the means.
By the way, for those who don't get that. Maybe you soon will. The ends justify the means.
What does that mean? Well, to clarify. It's playing out right now.
That it's okay for people to suffer. It's okay if your plane is delayed or cancelled in the next few days.
It's okay for military families who are struggling already. Are pushed deeper into debt and despair. And children literally going to bed hungry.
Wake up, hungry, and then go to school hungry.
They know what is at stake.
But their plans, their goals.
Their primary election is more important. That's the ends, and it justifies all of the things that will happen. And all the things that will happen in our society. Every plane that's delayed.
Everybody that goes further into debt.
And every child that doesn't have food because their beloved SNAP program that they have enslaved people on, is now broke.
So here's what we have to do. First of all, you have to make sure that everyone. If you're traveling, the minute these airports start to fall apart and be your plan is cancelled or delayed because people aren't being paid. And so they're not showing up for work.
You make sure everyone knows that that's because Chuck Schumer didn't want to have -- be primaried by AOC. Okay?
Call your Democrat representative.
Anyone who is struggling to put food on the table. Anyone who knows of a hungry child. After helping them, call your Democrat representative, and say, "Enough is enough here."
But I would like to suggest something even further: And I'll share that with you, in 60 seconds.
So I'm going to ask you to do what you always do. And you do best. Get involved, and help in a real way. Our communities are going to suffer for a myriad of reasons. And right now, if you're living in a military town, they're already suffering. They're already suffering.
We have to rally our own communities. So our food banks all around the country are -- are going empty.
And we haven't even hit anything yet.
If the Democrats allow this to go through Thanksgiving, it will probably go through Christmas. That is going -- that will devastate the economy, that will -- we'll all be looking at food banks soon. Okay?
So we need to stock up our local food banks. You need to get your church involved. Get everybody involved. If your children has a food bank, please, deliver food to the local church. Okay?
We need to reach out to schools. We need to mobilize our churches, our civic groups, our community centers. We need to make sure that no one is going to bed hungry because of political inaction. This is our job in the first place. This is our church's job in the first place. But they have enslaved about 43 million people on food stamps. It's got to stop. It has to stop.
But you don't just -- you don't take a heroin user. And, oh, no more heroin user for you. You've got to have a plan. Well, there is no more plan. So it comes back to us.
Food is being used as a weapon. So we have to disarm that weapon. Because this makes that difference. You might say, well, you know what, those people can work. Or whatever it is you might say in your head. This is going to cause civil unrest, and you're already seeing it. The seeds are being planted online already. And if they don't give us our money, and they're not talking about the Democrats. They're talking about Donald Trump. They don't give us our money, well, then it's time take action ourself.
And you will see an increase in theft. You will see an increase in disillusionment. You will see an increase in violence in the streets.
It will happen. So let's disarm that. By doing the right thing ourselves. With kindness. With service. And responsibility.
Let's show people, that, you know, there is one side that actually cares about the poor. We always do! We're always there.
Let's demonstrate leadership when everybody else wants to demonstrate, I don't even know what.
You know, when the left fails to act, let us be the act.
When food becomes a bargaining chip, let's render it bulletproof, by putting some meals in some hands. Let's be seen doing real good. Politics be damned.
Principles are what matters.
You know, I can't believe all of these years, they've been saying, and they want your children to starve.
And they are -- I mean, I heard a Democrat this weekend say, we know this is going to cause pain. But it's important.
Really?
Because you have said when we're not talking about things like this, when we're talking about just not increasing the spending. Not decreasing. You're telling us, that we always want hungry children to starve.
You are literally taking the only safety net away, that they have. That you created. And enslaved them with.
I'm sorry. But, you know, an empty belly doesn't know compromise.
It doesn't.
We have to stand in the breach, while Congress stands idle.
How do you not pass a clean CR when food?
I mean, that's the minimum of decency, isn't it?
When they refuse, and I don't know when people will get this. What they're saying is, "We don't really care. We care about our politics more."
Enough is enough. Enough is enough. We'll do our part. We should feed the hungry in the first place.
We should support children.
We need to lean into service, a little bit more. And disarm the politics of hunger by living higher than politics, principles of love and responsibility.
I mean, it's -- it's clear, how truly little they care, for those at the bottom.
Time to carry the -- the torch for the powerless.
You know, I knew John huntsman, a good friend of mine. And in 2008, he almost lost his petrochemical company. He almost lost everything.
Had to mortgage everything. And everything was on the line. And when he finished to the banks. Now, I need a -- now I need a loan for charity. And the bank went, charity?
We don't loan for charity. And he said, I have promised millions of dollars to these charities. And they said, just tell them to wait. You're in a bad situation.
He said, "I'll tell you what, why don't I take you to the homeless shelter, and you tell the homeless to wait. Why don't I take you to the battered women's center with, and you tell them, 'Hey, there will be a place for you, so you can get away from your abusive spouse next month.' You tell them that."
He mortgaged literally his house and everything else, just to make his charitable contributions. That is a man of real principle. That is -- that's the way we should all live our life. First principles. Not asking you to mortgage the house. Just, if you have extra food, share it. Be aware.
So we don't have revolution on our streets.