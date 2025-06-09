Why deporting the Boulder attacker's family is NOT CRUEL

The media is enraged that ICE wants to deport the family of the Egyptian illegal immigrant who firebombed a crowd of Jewish people in Boulder, Colorado. But Glenn Beck is all for it! Glenn explains why deporting them all – okay, maybe keep Dad here to rot in jail – is not cruel. It’s common sense.
STU: Glenn, how are you?
GLENN: Oh, my gosh.
I am so sad this morning.
STU: Oh, no.
GLENN: I'm so sad. Yeah. I read a story in USA Today. About a young woman full of promise, wide-eyed, you know, probably has an Instagram bio that says future doctor, dream chaser, coffee addict, and how she's being deported today along with her family. And she's heartbroken. And why is she heartbroken? Well, because America is cruel, quite honestly. We've lost our compassion, America.
Yeah. I -- I don't know.
I don't have a lot of compassion, you know, because her Dad firebombed a Jewish family.
You know, an old Jewish woman and other people and the skin was falling off their legs, taken to the hospital.
You know, I don't have a lot of compassion there.
I don't. And I'm not one to say, hey. Everybody has to pay for the sins of the father, but when you're here illegally. And Islamism seems to be kind of like a family trait, you know.
They get a whole family involved.
Mom likes to, you know, strap explosives on to their children. You know, dad is already on tape going, Islam is more important than even my children. I wish they would blow themselves up. Or something like that.
I don't have a lot of sympathy for it. I want them out, you know.
Maybe that's just me. You know, okay. So you set a few Jewish people on fire. Minor detail.
I mean, who hasn't committed an act of terrorism before breakfast. You know!
So let me just -- let me just recap this little hallmark moment, that you might have missed.
In Colorado, a man whose visa had expired.
Not once. But twice.
And not on a work visa. On a -- on a tourist visa.
He's here as a tourist.
2022. They come in as a whole family. We want to tour America.
And then they stay. And then he starts, you know, filling bottles up with gasoline. And stuffing rags in it.
Okay.
You know, when he overstays his visa. Then he decides, you know, to do what all grateful immigrants would do, when given a second, third, or fourth chance here in America, to throw Molotov cocktails at Jewish people.
You know, because nothing says, hey, thanks for your hospitality-like arson, you know.
A Holocaust survivor, she outlived Auschwitz. Yeah. But she couldn't really outlive that little march there in Colorado.
And now, ICE has made this monstrous decision. You ready?
ICE, these monsters, are thinking about sending the whole family back to Egypt.
Well, not the whole family.
I think we should keep dad here for a while.
Maybe the rest of his life.
Now, can you hear it? The tiny little violins. Yes, they're playing.
They're not even American violins. They're Egyptian violins, slightly out of tune.
But the daughter says, I'm devastated. Because I was planning to go to medical school here. I just want to be a doctor. Oh, that is heartbreaking.
But, you know what, America's loss is Egypt's gain.
And if your hospital is ever low on burn cream, she will know how to find it. I'm sure she can spot. Wow.
Has third-degree burns. How did you know, Doctor?
Dad was setting Jews on fire, so I'm pretty up to speed on that.
Now, just to clarify something for those who are trying to swear. This isn't some random deportation. This isn't the ICE agents breaking into a third-grade classroom and driving away honor students. This is a man whose -- who set people on fire, who brought us here.
Brought his family here as tourists, and they overstayed. And while they were here as tourists, they decide to break the law even further.
Like, you know what, I will apply for medical school.
Yeah. So I don't know. I don't think you -- I don't think you get the second hole punch, you know, on your green card after you go full Hamas on the streets.
Anywhere in America, you know. Now, I saw some people on X, formerly known as the ministry of empathy. Saying, we don't make a daughter pay for the father's sins.
Really?
Really? Because I don't know.
What is it about white people. Let's see.
I didn't own slaves. In fact, my great, great-grandparents fought for the freedom of slaves in America! And yet, I still smeared with the sin of slavery. And nothing will ever wash me clean of that sin!
So please, don't preach to me, about we don't make the daughter pay for the father's sins.
You're not even talking about my father. You're talking about a freight, great, great grandfather. Who I don't even know!
And he didn't have any slaves.
Oh, my gosh. Okay. So let me just play this out. Okay. Play this out with me.
So Dad throws flaming vials into a crowd. And the system says, yeah. I know you're here illegally. But you get to stay. No. No.
Uh-uh. Uh-uh.
I don't think that's justice.
I think that's more franchise opportunity for terrorism.
So imagine -- imagine your Dad walks into a hospital and stabs the nurses. And your complaint is, but I was going to intern there this summer.
They don't want me to intern there.
Oh, gosh. Dooky fire starter, MD. I feel bad for you. I do. I do.
Ugh. I am really not one for making the children pay for the father, the mother's problems. I'm not.
But I'm sorry, you were here as a guest. You were here as a tourist!
You already -- you knew you were here as a tourist.
Why are you applying for a college?
You're a tourist. You can't go to college here. I mean, I have sympathy. I am a dad, you know.
I know this woman didn't throw the bomb. You know, but if we're letting people stay, based on potential alone, you know, I've got a long line of liberty-loving Amish kids that might want to get into that line. You know what I mean?
I just skipped some of the paperwork.
And here's the thing. The minute your dad made the conscious choice to, I don't know. Re-create Kristallnacht in Colorado. I think you voided the family's warranty.
I think we're like, oh. That's not covered. That's the moment the dream dies for you and your family. Not because of our cruelty, but because of his cruelty.
I know that's a concept for people on the left. They're like, wait a minute. What?
We're going to make all the white people, for the sins they didn't do. But not this person whose Dad -- whose Dad, where they're still living together, just set people on fire, and they're here illegally.
We can't make that happen.
And now, we're expected to feel guilt, because the aspiring doctor has to go to med school in Egypt.
Oh. And Egypt, isn't that where -- let's be honest. The most common first aid advice is don't say anything. The government might here. Look, America is many, many things. But it is not a country that -- that hands out permanent residency to arsonists, and their plus ones.
Oh, plus one.
No. No. You want opportunity, you want safety, don't set people on fire. You know, you want your kids to have a brighter future, don't come here illegally.
Don't come here illegally as a tourist, then overstay your visa, two times, and then set people on fire.
I know. It's not that complicated. It seems like a pretty -- I've never had a problem keeping that rule. You know, don't set people on fire.
Never had a problem with that. And I'm sure it's hard to leave. Sure. Sure.
But you want to be able to have your case heard by a federal judge, because you're now claiming you need asylum.
Wait.
Asylum. From Egypt?
And you're Egyptian?
And you're Muslim.
I mean, pretty staunch Muslim, I'm guessing.
You know, more of an Islamist, than just a Muslim.
I am pretty sure Islamists are really quite popular, you know, in the home of the Muslim Brotherhood.
I'm just saying.
What are you running from? Other Islamists? Oh, I know. I know.
Gosh, in Egypt, they just love Jews so much. That when you get back to Egypt. Your father set Jews on fire.
And what? They won't throw you a parade?
What exactly are you running from?
Bullcrap! Bullcrap!
You're not running from anything!
Oh, except for the truth.
And probably, well, no.
That woman that your dad set on fire, she was elderly. So she's probably not able to chase you.
I don't even know if she could chase you or stop, drop, and roll.
She's pretty old.
But thanks for bringing that to the streets of America.
This is not cruelty.
This is common sense. Period.
You know, if we don't draw a line after somebody lights a literal match, what exactly are we protecting here?
So to the daughter, goodbye. Good luck. Don't let the door hit you on the big, fat Egyptian ass on the way out.
I'm sorry. And, you know what, next time you visit a country, for a little vacation, you might want to make sure nobody in the family is packing some firebombs.
You know, that would be a good one. That would be a good one.
Come on, America. You're smarter than this. Don't fall in.
I know you're not.
I just can't take how many stupid people are around!
I can't take it anymore!
I can't don't it.