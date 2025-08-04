What everyone’s MISSING about the “BAD” July jobs report

The media has branded the July 2025 jobs report as “bad,” since only 73,000 jobs were added. But Glenn Beck explains the reason why he believes it’s still “remarkable.”
GLENN: All right. Stu, go over the jobs report that just came out today.
STU: Yeah, they showed a gain of over 73,000 jobs. This is not a particularly good number.
GLENN: No.
STU: I think, you could look at it and say, when you examine it a little closer, it does show some pretty strange things.
GLENN: Like?
STU: First of all, it seems almost all of the job gains are coming from the health care industry.
GLENN: Makes sense.
STU: And that is consistent over several months. In fact, there's a chart that shows, the six-month change of employment.
And like all -- most of the lines are either flat or slightly negative. There's a couple industries that have slight growth, financial activities, leisure and hospitality.
But overwhelming -- I mean, it's almost like one of those old COVID charts with jobs, where like you just see all these little lines, and there's this giant line, that careens off the screen almost.
Private education and health services are the industries that are showing, that are almost all the growth in the United States, right now.
GLENN: Yeah, I'm so glad to hear that about private education. I mean, it shows that we are actively engaging in something that we know has failed us. And we are -- we are changing our lives.
As a people. I think that's good. The other thing, health care. I would love to know, what parts of health care. Is that insurance, or is that like doctors and nurses?
Do you have any idea.
STU: I don't have the breakdown of that in front of me. I can look for it, though.
Probably in this data. Probably skating through a bunch of data. It does show, without health care jobs, we as a nation have lost jobs overall for three straight months.
GLENN: Wow.
STU: Part of this was a major revision to the data, which showed a loss of 255,000 jobs from the two previous months that had already been reported. So a major --
GLENN: What is wrong. Why can't they get this right?
This is not that hard?
This was happening, all the last four years. Much worse than that.
And now it's -- it's happening again.
STU: You're talking about just revisions? Yeah. There have always been revisions.
At his seem to have been bigger lately.
GLENN: Yes. Yes.
STU: So you look at all that. This is largely just discouraging report, I would say overall.
But, you know, we're seeing some of the prediction markets. You know, odds for a recession are going up.
However, what we're talking about as far as where they result is like 15 to 20 percent. Is what people are saying. Is their chance for a recession.
So it's not like.
Again, a lot of times, I think this stuff gets blown out of proportion.
Or catastrophe ping or incredibly jubilant.
Gosh, everything is working. We shut up all these economists. They were all wrong. I think what we're seeing now. It's probably too early to take a victory lap or, you know, jump off a building.
GLENN: You know, I have to tell you, I think we should take a moment here, and recognize, do you remember what the economy was like, you know, six months ago?
A year ago.
Everything was trending in the wrong direction.
Everything was trending in the wrong direction.
For us not to be in a recession, at this point, I think this is -- I think is pretty remarkable. Especially with the amount of changes that Donald Trump is making, to some of the fundamental structures of America.
You know, look at the job numbers. And then the numbers of the people he has fired from government. When you're talking about reducing, for instance, the Department of Education, by 50 percent.
That is going to affect your job numbers.
It's going to.
STU: Yeah. And it's important to note as well. That is in the data. The government jobs are down.
Again, not to a point where it would outweigh some of the other stuff that we're talking about. But it is down.
We expect there to be more of that, coming.
And, you know, I think you could -- you could look at that. And I think -- it is an important factor.
It doesn't necessarily overwhelm the fact that these reports from jobs have not been positive.
It doesn't -- well, because, again, to me and, you know, government jobs going away is a necessary thing.
It might hurt the job number reports for a few months.
GLENN: Carol Roth has been saying for months: Got to be careful. Don't want to move too fast on that.
STU: Yeah. Yep. And I think you have to be careful.
But I look at that as a situation that is needed.
And I think Donald Trump does as well.
So I don't like at that and say, okay. Well, that's -- I'm going to sit here and cry about government jobs going away.
And it will take time for people who lost those government jobs, to find their way in another industry. But it is an important part to note, that that is, you know, a chunk of this picture.
GLENN: So here's what I would really -- I would like to -- I would like to try to reframe this in your mind as a listener, if I can.
We have got to stop looking at everything through the lens of the glasses that we have always used.
Our entire life. My entire life, you can look at job numbers. And you can say, well, it's this. Or this. And you have to fix this. And this is growth. This is not.
And here's the growth industry.
Honestly, we don't know what tomorrow holds anymore because of AI.
Because of this -- this AI revolution that we are on the verge of, and I've told you this for years, but maybe it will start to make sense to you. Between now and 2030, that's four years!
Now and 2030, there will be as much change to business and life itself, as there has been for the last 400 years!
So from the moment of the enlightenment, until today, that amount of change is coming in the next four to five years!
And that's so huge, it's hard to believe or get your arms around. But that is true!
So when we look at jobs, I mean, you know.
If I were looking short-term, and I'm 20. And I'm like, okay. What do I do?
I learn how to weld. I learn how to build.
I learn how to get involved in building power plants and server farms.
Because I know that's an industry, that is going to grow in the next five to ten years. It's going to be non-stop growth.
And AI is not going to be able to take over an actual build, yet!
Maybe in the ten years, maybe.
But not right away.
So it's going to take labor. If I'm looking to do something and in labor, that's the kind of labor I'm looking at.
You know, but when you're going to school, what do you go to school for? Health care and -- and I'm telling you. Being a doctor is getting harder and harder. You don't necessarily, you know, make the kind of money that you used to, because you've got this gigantic bill you're paying off.
And it's very frustrating.
And I believe in -- within ten years, I think easy in ten years, there's going to be so much growth on AI.
That your job as a doctor will be more of hand holding. Than anything else.
I mean, you still, for a while, will be doing surgery.
But if you're a doctor, you should be doing robotic surgery right now.
You should be looking.
You should be leading the movement in robotic surgery.
To be able to do what you do, faster, and better.
And using new technology in -- in health care. I think the -- I think the growth. And I could be wrong. I don't know anything about health care.
Just trying to understand -- let me say it this way. What is the biggest problem our kids are dealing with right now?
They're dealing with nothing having meaning.
And they're dealing with the -- whether they know it or not, they're dealing with these problems, because they -- they don't have real human connection, anymore.
Okay?
They're talking to each other, all the time. But it's all on -- you know, it's -- it's all on text. They're not relating. And when you're sick, there comes a time that you're going need to human interaction. And you will be monitored by all kinds of AI devices. And everything else.
And you're in the hospital, whatever.
You may not have a lot of nurses. Because AI will be doing all of the grunt work, if you will.
Bit there's going to come a time, where nurses are so important. Because they're your human connection. You need to look somebody in the eye.
Who is human.
That can hold your hand.
The -- the empathetic things are going to be growth industry.
And I'm not sure I even know what this is.
I'm just thinking about these things out loud.
But sending your kid into college, right now. To be an accountant, again, this is not my area of expertise.
So take it for what it's worth. But I would reconsider.
If you're going in for law, I would reconsider.
Already, you know, the law clerk. Those jobs are gone. Those jobs are gone.
Or quickly going away. Because you can get AI to do so much.
You're going need to somebody to argue cases. But you're not going to need somebody that needs to go through, you know -- go through all of the records. All of the law check.
You know, can you read this contract, and check this contract, and make sure -- AI is already doing most of that. You know, you just don't know that. But the attorneys do.
You're going to school. And in this time, it might be better until we know what's coming.
To focus on trade, to focus on trade schools. For instance, you know, building, welding, health care. Things that you can do, even temporarily. Or honestly, things that make you more empathetic.
Instead of building debt for a world where you just don't know what's going to be -- I mean, honestly. Accounting.
It's -- a machine is going to do it.
A machine is going to do it. It's just the way it is. You're going to need the personal interface. But the -- this large pool is not going to be needed, and everything is going to change!
The next time, you know, all of a sudden, you're paying $400. And you're like, wait!
Did I just accidentally buy a flat screen TV here? I thought I got eggs.
So when I say, we're going to look back and these jobs -- you know, these job numbers were a dream come true.
What I mean is, as AI becomes stronger and stronger, there are going to be other jobs.
I don't know what they are yet.
There are going to be other jobs that grow. That we may not be thinking about right now.
That's why I would not rack up debt to go into accounting or law.
But be careful with your debt. Because those jobs may be gone.
Other jobs will be created.
But there's going to be this massive overturn of jobs.
And lots of job losses, coming.
If you're going -- what we should be teaching our kids right now is not -- you know, our entire education system is built on, this is going to be on the test.
Hey. Write this down.
Because this is going to be on the test.
Why are tests so important right now?
Why?
Why is that memorization stuff of dates and names so important?
Because this system was created to get you to follow rules.
Can you follow rules?
Can you do what you're asked to do?
This is going to be on the test, write this down. And remember this!
Okay?
It's not taught to teach you -- to think outside of the box.
It's teaching you to remain in the box!
All right?
That is -- that was important in 1950. 1970.
Even maybe 1990.
It was important that you could assemble a car.
That you could stand in line. You could do these things. Okay?
But that's not what's going to be important in the very near future.
We're not talking 20 years down the road.
We're talking five and ten years down the road.
What's important is not what to think. But how to think.
How to think.
They were teaching us how to get a job.
How to work in these industries.
You need to teach your kids now. And they need to be learning. And you need to learn.
How to think.
How to question.
Because this system that we have built is built for an old era. We're -- we're in a -- we're in a time period.
Think of -- think of what it was like between 1850. And 1930.
That's the span of somebody's lifetime.
Think about what they saw.
My father said to me, you know, he was born in 1926.
Glenn, when I was growing up.
We never thought about going to the moon.
That wasn't even a possibility.
He said, now we're on the moon.
We're in space. We have computers.
Think of that!
That's the kind of stuff that will happen in five years.
You will go from that kind of change.
That happened over the life span of my father.
This will happen, really, in the time that your kids go to school or graduate school.
It will all be different. And it will continue to change.
We have to have the conversations of no debt. No debt. Not for education. Stay out of debt. Do you have any usable skills?
Can you fix things yourself?
Without having to get somebody else to do it.
You know, you look at some of the things that is happening with Generation X.
They are teaching themselves by using YouTube. They're teaching themselves how to fix a sink, how to do different things. And they're doing it really, kind of out of entertainment in a way.
A lot of them are just watching, and you're like, you don't have a sink. You don't own a sink. What are you doing?
I don't know. I find this fascinating.
I think it's because there is a call now, to real things and real work, and doing things with your own hands. Usable skills. Usable skills.
Critical thinking. And the last thing that we should be encouraging our kids to explore and learn, is anything about meaning. Meaning is going to be -- it's already crisis-level.
It's why our kids are killing themselves.
They don't have meaning in life. They don't -- they don't know how to find meaning.
That has been a lifetime struggle for most of us.
But it is a critical situation for our kids. So no at the time.
Usable skills. Critical thinking. And meaning.
That's what we should focus on, for the future.