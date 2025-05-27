Everything the FBI is FINALLY investigating under Trump

Under Kash Patel, the FBI is finally investigating many high-level cases that were left unanswered under President Biden. Glenn Beck reviews some of the biggest cases and why he believes “we’re going to see some arrests” in the next few months, hopefully weeks. Plus, Glenn and Stu discuss the Trump administration's recent actions against Harvard.
GLENN: Well, we have more from the FBI and Dan Bongino. He said, I've received briefings on a few cases every week, and we're making progress. And he said, anybody who has a tip on any of these, please contact the FBI. He said that he and Kash Patel are looking to reopen or push additional resources, and investigative attention to the -- you ready?
The leak of the draft by the Supreme Court opinion. Overturning Roe vs. Wade.
I'm telling you now, people in very well placed positions know who that leaker is.
But also, the discovery of cocaine in the West Wing, in the White House.
And the planting of the pipe bombs outside of the democratic and Republican National Committee.
He says, I have requested briefings. Weekly. I get them.
We're making progress. I talked to him late last week. And I -- I think we're going to see some arrests on some of these. Some of these big things. I told I last week, I was hoping we would see some people in handcuffs, over COVID.
I hope that happens this week, or next.
But we'll see.
The cocaine that was in the White House, come on.
Really?
We should probably know who that was. And I don't think it was under Biden believe it or not.
We should know who that was. They stopped the investigation after 11 days of investigating. Because they knew. They knew.
They've added some resources to that.
Do you know how many -- how many people did they have on the pipe bomb thing, Stu?
STU: How many people?
GLENN: How many FBI agents did they have, investigating the pipe bombs?
STU: I don't know. Not enough.
GLENN: Yes. It's a pretty big. Take a guess.
STU: I mean, what it should be is probably 40. I don't know. A lot of agents?
GLENN: One.
STU: One. Okay.
GLENN: They had one. Of course, they didn't find anything. They had one guy on it. They don't have one guy on that now. They have more people on that. And they -- they've, you know, reupped the 500,000-dollar reward for anyone who can identify him or her, whoever -- whoever had that. So I think that's some good progress. And the FBI did make some arrests this weekend. Colorado man who has made some really, really heinous threats to Donald Trump, he's 28 years old. He lives in Colorado.
He threatened to assassinate President Trump.
He said, we are going to kill -- right now, we will hunt you down and kill you both at the White House, and death to Trump.
Then he wrote on Facebook, to the United States Department of Justice. The former president has several hours to resign or certain death.
Now, you would think that he would have been picked up right away, but FBI was on it.
And they have picked him up. He apparently, according to the complaint, he traveled to an embassy branch, May 19th, carrying a backpack, containing three Molotov cocktails. He approached the embassy office. This is the Israeli embassy. Spat on the guard, and said, FU.
And then he was going to throw Molotov cocktails, but then the guard wrestled him to the ground.
One bottle spilled out, and he was left there. He got away with his backpack and two other bottles, but they have now identified him and arrested him. May we never hear his name. Oh, I didn't give it. May we never hear it again, anyway.
STU: It's amazing, how we went through all that time, where they can ban you for every kind of off-color joke you make on social media. Almost instantly.
GLENN: Yep.
STU: And yet, these threats can be out there against the president of the United States, and nothing seems to happen for long periods of time. Some of these people wind up doing it, and we don't find out until much, much later, that they had even posted stuff at all.
GLENN: I know. I know.
STU: They're not brought into custody because they made the threat. They are brought into custody six months after they made the threat, when they actually attempt the threat themselves. Fascinating.
GLENN: Really incredible.
The New York Times on Friday, in case you missed this, on Friday, the New York Times admitted that Donald Trump holds the levers of power in his battle at Harvard university. The Times said, Harvard has no way out of this. This is going to cripple them. He's come after them for their anti-Semitism and said, well, you know what, we're not giving you any federal money. You get rid of the DEI thing. You get anti-Semitism under control, we can talk about it. Instead, they doubled down on their DEI. So he said, fine. You can't enroll international students anymore. And I'm taking away all your funding. Now, the judge blocked the banning of the international students for a little while. I think that was just temporarily blocked.
But he's got massive federal funding that he's withholding.
Now, he says he's going to give it to the trade schools. Which I would be all for.
But unfortunately, it was earmarked for science and medicine.
So he can't just give that to the welding school. But he can definitely hold it back.
And I'm fine with that. You fine with that, Stu? I'm good.
STU: Yeah. I think so. I mean, obviously, it has to be done the right way. It seems he's doing it the right way. And honestly, I don't understand how this will crush Harvard. They've got billions and billions of dollars. What does that mean, that they need federal funding?
They shouldn't need federal funding, certainly.
GLENN: No.
STU: But, I mean, I keep hearing this claim. I know part of it is because some of the endowment is specifically targeted to certain things. So they can't just use it for general purposes. What else is the cause of that, Glenn?
GLENN: They're also -- Trump is talking about taxing the endowment now. So he taxes the endowment.
There's a huge number that goes to the federal government, and I say amen to that. I think they should just be taxed in general. You make this money. You are taxed -- why are we making you tax-free? That makes no sense whatsoever.
STU: I agree with that.
GLENN: But what they're really concerned about, are you going to go to Harvard, if you're seeing Harvard in a war with the White House and the -- the funding for the research you want to do is off again, on again?
Why not just go to Yale? Why not go to Stanford?
Why not go to someplace else, that's doing that research.
I'm not going to Yale. So they're thinking, this is not only going to hurt immediately. But it will also hurt the people that want to go to Harvard.
They're like, I don't want any of that in my life. I just want to do the work. I just want to do the work.
STU: This is why this is pathetic. They should say, well, we don't want any dollars from the federal government then. Like, that's what they won't do, and they won't.
GLENN: They won't.
STU: I mean, Hillsdale somehow pulls it off. Right?
GLENN: I know. I know.
STU: There are lots of universities and colleges that do this because of a principled stand they made.
You know, if you're worried about government influence, you should listen to conservatives, who have been telling you forever, then don't deal with government influence.
Do it on your own.
I mean, it's inexplicable, that they just wouldn't do that. If they wanted to take this supposedly brave stance.
Stop depending on the government then.
GLENN: I was talking to somebody about a project I am working on.
And they said, you know, the government offers grants for that. I just laughed. I said, do you know who I am?
Taking a government grant. No. I don't want the government in any part. I would rather starve than have a government grant involved in anything that I do. No, thank you. No, thank you.
STU: You're not like other celebrities. Most people say, do you know who I am?
Try to get a table at a restaurant. You just say, do you know who I am? When you realize, there is no chance that you will get any benefit from the government and the media.
It's to show how pathetic you are. Not how important you are.
GLENN: Yeah. I mean, it is crazy. It is really, really crazy.
Let's see. Did you see the latest on -- from the book. You're reading Jake Tapper's book, aren't you?
STU: Yeah, I finished it actually over the weekend.
GLENN: And did you get to the part that they were talking about this weekend, where they were saying, that they were willing to do very undemocratic things? You know, just let's get them reelected. And then we have -- they actually called it a Politburo. Do you know what a Politburo? Explain what a Politburo is, if you can. Do you know what one is?
STU: Yeah. You think of a Soviet Union. Right?
GLENN: Right. It's the group -- a group of elites at the very top of the party that makes all the decisions. That's what they were calling themselves internally!
STU: This is one of the things why I think that because of the conversation around Jake Tapper, which has obviously been more about, hey, this guy shouldn't have written this book. He didn't do the coverage right at the time and all that stuff. Which is important to talk about.
But like, I think conservatives have missed out on a book, they actually probably would really like. It's basically 90 percent of this book, is just bashing Joe Biden. And showing all sorts of conspiracies around him to hide this from the American people.
There are a lot of stuff in there, that is really important. And absolutely a foundation of investigation by Congress into what occurred here.
So like --
GLENN: Are we going to do anything about it?
See, that's why I don't want to read it. Because I don't want to get all juiced up on it. Because I already am.
I know enough.
I don't want to get all juiced up about it.
And then nothing happens. I mean, this couple should go to jail. They should go to jail.
STU: I mean, look, if they want to do this investigation.
At least start it right now. If they lose the House, it becomes more difficult, of course.
You can absolutely do this investigation.
And a lot of people were talking about the book. Like, well, we already knew this.
Conservatives are already saying this stuff. And, of course, conservatives were saying this.
We were. We were saying this.
But we were not. We did not have quotes from the people who were actually doing it.
We didn't -- we saw what we saw, publicly. Which was really important.
We all speculated on -- like, for example. During the assassination attempt. While this was going on.
What did we all speculate on. Like, they don't care about this at all. In reality, they probably are only angry about this assassination attempt. Because this --
GLENN: Because it couldn't work out.
STU: It couldn't work politically for Donald Trump.
They have aides, close aides to Biden giving that exact quote in this book. The only reason they're upset about -- I forget the exact phrasing of the quote. They were upset about it, because they were worried it would benefit Donald Trump politically.
Some of the stuff is confirmed in here. Some of it is additional to what a conservative would fee. It's weird because I think we're so obsessed with the author of this book, for some reason. That we're not actually looking at this. And taking what I think is something we don't normally see. This is the stuff that we beg for, as conservatives. That mainstream journalists would actually do this.
Do we like the timing? No. Although, it's worth noting that Alex Thompson is the coauthor of the book. And was reporting this at the time. He was one of the people doing it. Still, I just don't think it's the main story of the book. This should lead to investigations, and I hope at his.
GLENN: It's not.
Yeah. It's not the main story.
And I think there are some, that just don't want to give Jake Tapper a dime.
I'm one of them on that. If you could download it, I would be more likely to read it.
STU: Well, let me just give you quickly, Glenn, on that note.
You can, if you happen to be a Spotify subscriber, it's part of their subscription program.
They do audiobooks on this.
GLENN: I will do it tonight.
STU: Yeah. And it will cost you zero extra dollars.
GLENN: Yeah. The other thing. Like I said, I don't think it's entirely like Jake Tapper.
I think some people feel that way. But I also think that -- I think we've lost so much faith in the system. We just don't think anything is going to happen. So why?
Why?
Okay. Wow. They did that too. Yeah. Well, we've been watching the things they've been doing, and getting away with for a very long time.
You know, write a book, when you have one of them actually go to trial and then to prison. That's a book I'll read. Okay?
The rest of it, I've heard it all before. I've heard it all before. This and worse. So write a book when they actually go to jail.