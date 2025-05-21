Glenn Beck SLAMS the GOP over 'Big Beautiful Bill' fight

Glenn Beck has had ENOUGH of Republicans in Congress who can’t seem to find enough spending to cut. Glenn and Stu break down every Republican faction that’s opposing Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill.” Some want more spending. Others want to cut, cut, cut! But it’s time for Congress to come together and DO THE RIGHT THING!
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: So now, Stu.
Bring me up-to-date, on what is happening today. This morning. In Washington.
STU: Yes. This is your chance.
GLENN: With the big, beautiful bill.
STU: Your chance to play Mike Johnson here, Glenn. For a moment.
See if you can solve these problems. Because I will say, the criticisms are just.
But also, it's pretty hard to solve.
So the current House count is 220, to 213. That means, you can lies four Republicans. From your vote. That would bring -- you would be underwater, if you would lose four.
So that's all you can do stop there are four different the groups, that are holding up the bill, right now.
GLENN: Okay.
STU: We start with SALT. The SALT deduction people. Okay? This is theoretically the easiest one to solve. There's six of them. Six people in that group. The SALT deduction, if you don't know, is if you're in, like, one of these high-tax blue states, you have a chance to deduct the money that you're paying to the state government in in state taxes, out of your federal tax bill. Basically, it's an extra deduction for those states.
You know, of course, Republicans are like, well, wait a minute. We're just incentivizing blue states to raise taxes, because you get to create this tee deduction.
Of course, if you live in this state, you're paying federal taxes on money that you didn't even get. You had to just give to the state government.
So you don't understand why blue states might have a problem with it.
So these are generally speaking, Republicans in states like California and New York.
They want to get that deduction raised. Right now, it's at a 10,000-dollar limit for your SALT deduction.
They want to get it to 30, reported this morning, maybe up to $40,000.
So that's the fight there.
Now, the ways you can get rid of that problem is you can either try strong arm them, and have Donald Trump come in and kind of yell at them. And say, hey, what the hell are you guys doing?
And try to get them to just give up on that deduction.
I will say, they all ran on trying to get that deduction back.
So it's a difficult thing for them to do. But you can kind of just strong arm them. There's only six. So you just get a couple of them. You might be okay there. The other thing you can do is give in to their claims. Right? You can just raise that deduction. That will make the deficit a little worse.
But that is what they're offering right now, is to just raise this deduction to as high as $40,000 from where it is now, to $10,000.
Okay. That's step number one. The next group is the group that probably most people in the audience. And you, would fall into, Glenn.
Which are deficit hawks. Okay? People who are saying, wait a minute. This bill sucks. You guys didn't go far enough cutting spending.
GLENN: Chip Roy.
STU: Chip Roy is in this group, exactly. He's probably the main example of it.
But there's 31 in this group.
So think of what that means with the SALT deduction group, we just talked about. You can't give them this extra deduction, because there's already 31 people in this much larger group who are saying, wait a minute, you already didn't do enough on the deficit. You can't give more. So you have those people.
Now, how do you solve that group?
Of course, that group, you would go and you would say, okay. We will cut more.
Right? We will make sure that more of these programs will go away. We will go after these programs and cut even more.
So you will want to please that group, you might get those 31. But you probably lose the six from the SALT group. Okay?
GLENN: So far, I can compromise enough to get all of them.
STU: Okay. That's good.
GLENN: But I know we're not done with the groups.
STU: Right. Do you want to go through how you would do that between those two groups, or do you want to wait until the end?
GLENN: Yeah. Just real quick, I'll say, I'll give you a partial bid of what you want. I might give you 15,000, instead of, you know, ten.
We're going to come up a little bit, but you have to understand where the country is.
But I want you to join these guys in demanding cuts, across-the-board. Green new deal. Gone. Gone.
STU: Hmm. Okay.
GLENN: Back to 2018 spending.
That's what we should all be standing for.
Okay. All right. Introduce the next one.
STU: The next one. You just mentioned the Green New Deal.
Well, guess what, there's a group of Republicans who are trying to protect some of the Green New Deal/Inflation Reduction Act. The group size there is 14.
And the reason why, you're saying, why would Republicans be defending Joe Biden's terrible bill?
And they're not defending all of it. But they are defending parts of it.
GLENN: No. They're defending the parts that come into their districts. That's what's happening.
STU: Exactly right. Exactly right.
GLENN: And those are the ones -- those would be the ones that I, as president, would use the bully pulpit and say, America, let them know enough is enough. This is bad for America.
Might be good for them. But it's bad policy. It was a bad bill.
And we can't afford it!
STU: So that is the -- the balancing act with that group.
For example, there's a lucid. One of the car companies.
The electric car companies.
They had a big -- they were going to get a benefit out of the Inflation Reduction Act. They expanded their factory in Arizona. The Congressman for that area is like, hey, we've had a bunch of new jobs.
You know, this is a company that is trying to grow the economy in my community. And now we will change the law. That's unfair to them, and unfair to the people who got hired.
GLENN: Yeah, it was a giant -- it was a giant mistake, made by the last administration, we're not going to continue --
STU: Uh-huh. Yeah. Uh-huh.
And that's understandable. Like you don't want to continue that. Right. It's got to stop.
GLENN: Stop.
STU: Again, I'm totally with you on this stuff. I'm just trying to explain how the dynamics are. The last group are the group --
GLENN: Right. I know. I know.
STU: That made the difference, when it came to the election in 2024. The reasons why Republicans have the House majority right now are because they won a bunch of moderate districts in New York.
And California.
So there's 12 in this group. And those are the ones that say, actually we don't want what they call cuts to Medicaid.
They don't want to reduce the spending. We're in these moderate districts, and we're on the borderline. And if we do these things, we're going to lose these seats, and we're not going to be in the majority anymore. Obviously, 2022, a major concern here. You've got 12 of them there. Now, of course, these are people in direct opposition to the deficit hawks, we talked about earlier.
GLENN: I personally would go all George Washington on those guys.