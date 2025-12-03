Mark Kelly reveals his TRUE COLORS while raging over Hegseth’s Franklin meme

Sen. Mark Kelly recently raged over War Secretary Pete Hegseth’s decision to post a meme portraying the children’s character Franklin the turtle blowing up Venezuelan drug boats. But Glenn Beck points out the insane hypocrisy of Sen. Kelly’s outrage…
GLENN: First of all, the New York Times. The New York Times has refuted the WaPo reporting on the Hegseth story. Now, if you remember the Hegseth story from the Washington Post is -- was playing backup to people like Mark Kelly, who, you know, were part of that video where like, oh, you know. War crimes. And you will be tried for war crimes. And if you see a war crime. And an illegal border. You should disobey that.
Yeah. They're taught that. And everybody should know that. Again, the Pentagon teaches that to the sorrels. This has never been done by members of Congress. And they were going for something. I don't know what they were going for. But WaPo, of course, you know, sends the message to the rest of the world. That, well, it was our Secretary Hegseth. Who ordered the killing of some people that survived this launch on a boat. They survived. And then Pete called them up and said, kill them!
And that's what Mark Kelly was saying this last weekend. Okay. Washington Post. Now, the New York Times, not exactly a Trumpy kind of paper. Comes out and says, no. We actually have five sources on this.
That's not true. That's not what happened. White House responded yesterday, and they said, yeah. It was the commander that made that call. It was all within the law. Yada, yada.
So it wasn't Hegseth.
Oh. Then you have Mark Kelly coming on and saying, more things. This one is about the Franklin meme. You know, Franklin. The turtle. The kids book about the turtle.
Apparently, Hegseth retweeted or tweeted a picture of, you know, like Franklin magazine. And he's, you know, up on an American chopper. And he's firing down on, you know, drug runners and a boat.
And this causes Mark Kelly to say this.
MARK: -- global mission. And instead, he runs around, on a stage, like he's a 12-year-old playing Army. And it is ridiculous, it is embarrassing, and I -- I can't imagine what our allies think of looking at that guy, in this job, one of the most important jobs in our country. In my view, after the president of the United States, it is the next most important job. He is in the national command authority for nuclear weapons. And last night, he's putting out on the internet turtles with rocket-propelled grenades, killing -- I mean, have you seen this?
GLENN: Oh, it's outrageous. Let me ask you: Where were you on the leadership of the Pentagon when they pulled out of Afghanistan?
Were you saying, what are our allies thinking about that?
How about when, what's-his-face, decided to go get. What was it?
Surgery. Was out on surgery.
Didn't alert anyone that was -- what was his name, Lloyd Austin, right?
And he's out on surgery. And he didn't tell anybody.
Then he goes on vacation. Something happens.
Where are you?
He said, I'll come back, when I come back. Wait. Hold it. You want to talk about being in line with the nuclear weapons. Where was that one?
More importantly, Mr. Kelly, let me ask you: What do you think our allies thought about the health of our nation, when several democratic senators got together, and the for the first time in American history, pulled a Venezuela. And questioned the military and said, we will hold you responsible for any crimes against humanity. By the way, we're not telling you what those are. We'll judge, when we get back into power. And don't listen to the commander-in-chief. Let me ask you: If people -- if people in the Duma would have made that exact same video, and said, question the authority of Putin. And if he's telling you to go into Ukraine. That's going to be a war crime. And we're going to prosecute you.
And -- and don't listen to them. And don't listen to his secretary of war either. What do you think -- how would we analyze that?
Would we think that Putin was strong?
Would we think that their society is strong?
Would we think that they're a nation that can defend itself? Will defend itself?
Is willing to go to war?
Does that -- would we look at that and go, that's a strong nation, don't screw with them. Or if we had designs on that nation, would we say, you know what, up the pressure. Up the pressure.
Because this thing is about to fly apart. So, Mr. Kelly, let me ask you that.
Did you think about what our allies might have been saying, when you made the video and released it to the world?
Bueller.
Anybody? Anybody?
That -- that's the outrage here. The outrage is not that they said it. You can go to the Pentagon and say that. You can go and bring the Joint Chiefs of Staff in. And you can call them on the carpet and say, look, I've got to tell you something. We can investigate this, if we have control. But you bring that into a private room, and you say that to all your like-minded senators in a private room.
You don't make a video and release it to the world.
I'll never forget, George Bush called me into the Oval Office. And he was a little upset.
And I had said, you know, you want to impeach the guy, you can impeach him on this. Look what he's doing in the Middle East. Look what he's doing. I don't even remember what it was. That's the stuff that at least if it's true, is impeachable.
That day, I get a call. And Mr. Beck, the president would like to see you in the oval tomorrow.
I go in. And I knew this would be the longest hour of my life. And I sit down in the -- honest to God, it was in the -- the Zelinsky chair. Okay?
And I got -- I got from George Bush what Zelinsky got from Trump.
And he starts out, a lot of people think they know what it's like to be the President. You have no F-ing idea what it's like. And I was like, oh, my gosh. This is going to be very, very long and agonizing.
And we get about a half our into all of this stuff. And he's telling me what's actually going on, on the ground.
And he knows it all. And he's not hesitating. He's not like, and let me search for a word here.
None of that!
And I screw my courage to the sticking place, and say, excuse me. Mr. President, this is the President that America needs to see.
This is the guy. Why don't you say these things to the American public?
And he goes off on another tirade, and he tells me about how he's made deals with the Pentagon. He's made deals with the military. He's made deals -- he's also had all of the eyes. Listen to this. All of the eyes with all of the leaders of the world, including all of their intelligence officials.
And they watch everything that every major official says in the United States, especially the president. And whatever the President says, they analyze. He said, I shift my eyes at the wrong time, they think, well, that means he's not saying this. What he's actually saying is this.
He's like, I'm juggling so many things in my head, that I can't say or can't do, because of X, Y, or Z. And he said, that's the job of the president.
Now, whether you agree with that or not, it doesn't matter.
The reason why I tell you that story is, Mark Kelly, did you seen consider what Five Eyes might be saying about that video? What China, how they might be analyzing that video?
How Russia is analyzing that video. How that affects our national stability in this country.
Screw you're trying to, in my opinion, start a Colour Revolution!
Screw that. Let's just talk about, how's this make us stronger with national defense.
You call people into a private room and say that. Like has always been done in the United States of America.
What you did has never been done in the United States.
Not at the time of the Civil War even. Never has this been done!
Why?
Because people respected the republic. They respected the military.
They respected the fact that their voice would be heard by foreigners. And foreign nations. Many of them, adversaries.
And so they showed just a modicum of -- of restraint. That you, sir, couldn't find.
So please, don't preach to me about how embarrassing it is that he's putting a cartoon out. Yeah. I would rather have my secretary of war not put cartoons out. But unfortunately, that's the way of the world now, isn't it?
I mean, you know, you can only get attention by people doing stupid memes. You didn't need a meme. You didn't need a video.
You needed all of you, to get together, and say, we would like the Joint Chiefs to meet us at the Capitol.
Because they also answer to us. And we have a few things to say to them.
And then you say to them privately. And you make it very, very clear.
That's what you should have done.
I mean, unless you're trying to collapse the United States, make our enemies stronger. And foment a Colour Revolution. Which I'm not sure -- what?
Colour Revolution. I'm not even sure what that means.