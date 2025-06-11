Blog
Newsom lets his REAL goal SLIP while daring Trump to arrest himplay icon
RADIOJune 11, 2025

Newsom lets his REAL goal SLIP while daring Trump to arrest him

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently dared President Trump to arrest him for protecting illegal immigrants. But Glenn Beck points out the bigger news that Newsom accidentally dropped: when he claimed Trump "wants a civil war,” he was self-diagnosing. That's what the LA riots are really about, Glenn argues.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: I want to take you back to Los Angeles here for just a second.

To Gavin Newsom. Gavin Newsom is -- I mean, what is he?

What is he playing at?

I don't even know what he's trying to do. He's all over the board.

Play cut 11. Here he is playing tough guy. Listen to this.

VOICE: Get your hands off these poor people who are just trying to live their lives, man. Live their lives.

Pay their taxes. Ten years. The fear, the horror, come after me. Arrest me. Let's just get this over with. Tough guy. You know, I don't give a damn. But I care about my community. I care about this community. The hell are they doing? These guys need to grow up, they need to stop, and we need to push back. And I'm sorry to be so clear.

STU: I'm sorry to be so clear.

GLENN: I --

VOICE: So, Tom, arrest me.

GLENN: Tom, do it. Here he is, he is saying these are people who come in here and pay their taxes.

What was arrested on Friday?

A rapist. A murderer. People who are not here just paying their taxes, trying to live a quiet life and be who they are.

They are being who they are.

Unfortunately, every time they are who they are, they end up with another ten-year sentence.

And somehow or another, in California, you're not paying for those crimes. You're just out in the streets.

That's who was arrested on Friday.

STU: Yeah.

GLENN: And he's playing tough guy.

STU: It's important to note this. A lot of times, when these debates happen that we've had a million times.

We tend to go through the same different channels we've been in before.

This is -- we could have a debate about whether ICE should go to a random Home Depot and arrest 45 immigrants, legal immigrants, looking for work.

GLENN: Sure.

STU: I would support that.

Because I think the law is important.

GLENN: Me too.

STU: However, you can have that debate. And that is the debate that we have been having.

This particular grimace action, had nothing to do with that.

The one we're talking about, went after actual criminals.

They went after --

GLENN: Criminals.

STU: Rapists. And all sorts of terrible criminals.

That was the target of this action.

It has nothing to do with the people we're talking about. And I can't get over how bad Gavin Newsom is on this clip.

It is the performance is terrible.

He gave versions of this to like six different media sources.

And you can tell he's like struggling to find his way into, I want to say, arrest me tough guy.

He wants to say that so badly.

But like, what that was, was a much worse version of what Joe Biden tried to do over and over again.

With like, well, I meet him under the bleachers, at the football field. And I punch him in the face. It's that same terrible thing, where Democrats have like manifested what they believed tough men talk like.

GLENN: Right! Because they don't know --

STU: And they try to re-create it in person.

It's pathetic.

GLENN: Because they're not real men.

STU: No.

GLENN: They don't understand real strength.

They think men just talk tough like, go ahead!

I'll beat you up in the back of the school, at 3 o'clock this afternoon! That's not men.

Those are little boys.

And that's -- that's who the men on the left are: Little boys.

They have no idea.

And then he -- he starts with a little bit of truth. In this next clip.

He starts with saying, look, I'm sane, you're sane.

But listen to what it goes into.

Because they always do this.

They tell you who they are, and what they're planning on doing.

Cut three.

VOICE: Stop these guys.

These idiots, that are jumping up on cars. That are burning these way months. These people, that's a disgrace.

And the impact they're having on our democracy -- there's a lot at risk here.

I mean, this is not just a simple act of disobedience. They should be arrested, they should be held accountable.

Anyone would tax any innocent person, including a law enforcement person that is lawfully doing their job! They're members of our communities, just like everybody else.

They go to the same churches. They're good human beings. Just because we don't like Donald Trump. Just because we don't like their orders. Doesn't mean you have the right to hurt or harm people.

And that goes for them as well.

We're holding everybody to a higher level of accountability. But that's not what Trump is after.

He's not for peacemaking. He's here for war.

He wants a civil war in America. Not just here. He's testing the boundaries by nationalizing the federal guard.

GLENN: Okay. That's all you need to know.

What are they doing? They want war. They want Civil War on the streets.

And they're testing their boundaries.

That's exactly what's happening right now with the left.

They want Civil War. And they're testing their boundary.

Period.

STU: Remember, we do know of organizations that basically have advocated for this.

And many of them are on the streets right now.

GLENN: The ones that are printing the signs for the people who carry in the streets.

STU: Yeah. Yeah.

We know who the organizers are. This is why I said earlier today.

And Donald Trump and the FBI, they need to start arresting the organizers. Don't go after the people on the street!

Go after the money. Go after the organizers.

The ones who are -- look at this guy. This guy is one of the organizers.

I just would like to call him revolutionary Ron. That's what I called him when I first introduced you to him, back in 2010.

Here he is. At a UCLA, in defense of La Raza. Now, listen to this guy. This is 14 years ago. Listen to this.

VOICE: A revolutionary, Mexican organization here, we understand what they're saying. You're right. This is not just about Mexico. This is about a global struggle against imperialism and capitalism. Our enemy is the same enemy as Hugo Chavez. That Hugo Chavez said, our enemy is the same enemy that keeps Africa poor. Our enemy is the same enemy that keeps Asia poor.

Our enemy is capitalism and imperialism.

GLENN: Okay, that's this guy. Revolutionary Ron, back in 2011. He was talking about his revolutionary Mexican organization called del Barrio

Union del Barrio is involved in the organization of some of these -- these protests, if you will.

Okay?

So they're on the ground.

Now, here he is, recently talking about his community's resistance to ICE. Listen to this. Cut seven.

VOICE: But what they didn't think was going to happen, was that the people would resist and fight back.

And that's exactly what happened in Paramount and in Compton, California.

Where for eight and a half hours, the people combating a man in the streets, against the Border Patrol. And after eight and a half hours of battle, and it was a battle.

Because there were people throwing back tear gas. People throwing back anything they could to defend themselves and the workers that were surrounded by over 100 Border Patrol agents.

After eight and a half hours, the Border Patrol, the sheriffs had to retreat. They had to retreat because of the fierce resistance of the community. And the hundreds of workers that were in the factories around them. Were able to escape.

They were able to go to their cars and go home.

GLENN: Okay. So stop.

Did you hear what he was saying?

Remember, who was his enemy?

Capitalism. Imperialism.

All of the things that -- all of the institutions that make America, America. If you will.

Okay?

They are for the overthrowing of our government!

What is he saying this time?

He's saying, that we're only doing it because of these good people.

Exactly the same message, that Gavin Newsom is giving you.

But notice, neither of them are saying, we want revolution in the streets.

Both of them want revolution in the streets. Gavin Newsom, they always tip their hand, by telling you, what Trump is doing. Or what the left -- what the right is doing.

It's always projection. It's what they're doing.

Okay?

So Gavin Newsom says this. The guy from del Barrio. He is saying the same thing in all of his other speeches.

And we have it. We are going to be going over all of this on Wednesday night's TV show.

And he's only one of these clowns.

And I'm not saying that he's the leader of it, or anything else.

He's the leader of his little group, and they are involved with a whole bunch of other groups.

Those groups need to be investigated.

I mean, it's not hard. You have them on tape.

By the way, he's a high school history teacher in California.

And he talks about how he is making all of his students into revolutionaries.

That's their real -- that's their real goal. Okay.

So here's the high school teacher saying, revolutionary, enemy is capitalism. Imperialism.

We've got to resist Donald Trump and what they were doing. By arresting these people.

Again, look at the list of the people that they were arresting.

And tell me that you were for that.

And then the other turn of the table is to make this all again, look like Donald Trump's fall.

Listen to this representative of California, Democrat, of course.

Gill Cisneros, listen to this. Cut ten.

VOICE: The president of Israel, he tried to instigate a confrontation between, whether it be law enforcement, the National Guard, and the citizens of Los Angeles, Southern California.

To serve his purpose. And that could be -- as Lucia said. To distract from this horrible economy, that he has created.

The tariffs. Plan that isn't working.

I mean, he's even killing the Kennedy center right now.

But he is trying to distract this.

And really, he's trying to force California to borrow a term from Game of Thrones, bend the knee to his will.

And we're not going to do that. And I'm so proud of our governor right now. And the interview that he gave. But everything that's going on right now, is of Donald Trump's creation. And making.

And, you know, they are literally pulling people off the street.

GLENN: No. No. They're literally not doing that.

But okay.

So what is he saying here?

He's saying, Donald Trump is just doing this, so you will bend a knee.

And he's trying force a war between the federal government and the good people of California.

I'm sorry. Good people of California, but if that's you I see on TV, in the black garb, setting cars on fire. Dancing in the streets.

You know, how did -- what was it? CNN. No. ABC.

Please, play the ABC cut, on how they were describing these very, very good Californians, in the streets.

Listen to this.

VOICE: Large group of people. It could turn very volatile if you move law enforcement in there, in the wrong way.

And turn what is just a bunch of people, having fun, watching cars burning to a massive confrontation and altercation between them.

GLENN: Okay. Stop.

What are they saying there?

That if Donald Trump reacts and sends in the National Guard, or the police, you run the risk of having a confrontation, that will go poorly, and escalate.

That's exactly what the left wants to do. But listen to what he is saying.

He is describing these good people of California, as people who are just having fun, watching cars burn in the streets.

Okay. Well, let's just play that thinking out for a second.

A, I would be having fun, watching cars burn in the streets.

I would be asking myself, good heavens, what the hell is happening to our civil society. What is happening to our civilization?

So it wouldn't be fun.

But if you were having fun, just watching the cars burn in the streets, if police come in and say, hey.

Move along. Move along.

Why wouldn't you move along?

You weren't doing anything. You were just having fun, watching these cars burn in the streets.

Why would you suddenly have any kind of hostile intent. Or take the police of having hostile intent. If they were just saying, move along.

I would be expected to be told that, because a fire truck will be coming soon, to put that out. So all of California does not burn down again!

Their logic. There is no logic to anything that they're doing or saying.

Which brings me to this: Speaking of the teacher that was saying he was teaching kids how to be revolutionaries.

Let me read this.

This, I found incredible!

Apple has debunked AI reasoning hype. Apple is claiming that the New Age artificial intelligence reasoning models may not be as smart as they're making them out to be.

The study titled the illusion of thinking, understanding the strength and limitations of reasoning model via the lens of problem complexity. Blah, blah.

Here's what they say. Models, these AI large language models, they only memorize. They don't think!

Let me take you back to school.
Kids, remember this, write this down.

It's going to be on the test.

How is it that we're saying, that these large language models, are not really human.

They're not really capable of outthinking anyone.

Because they only memorize, and they don't think!

When our schools are teaching our kids, only to memorize, and not to think!

GLENN

The HIDDEN motive behind the anti-Trump “No Kings” protestsplay icon
RADIO

The HIDDEN motive behind the anti-Trump “No Kings” protests

People like AFT president Randi Weingarten and Walmart heiress Christy Walton are promoting a “nationwide day of defiance” protest event called “No Kings Day.” But amid the chaos in Los Angeles, Glenn Beck warns that the anti-Trump “No Kings” protests are designed for only one thing: to sow more chaos on our streets.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: The Coming Insurrection. I think we are -- I think we're here.

We're getting awfully darn close.

Look at the things that are happening right now. And the things that we said would happen.

And would all start be playing into each other.

You know, this -- this no kings event, next week.

I'm looking into it here. Jason, I know and you the staff have really been looking into it.

But June 14th, this is -- this is it.

In America, we don't do kings.

And on June 14th, we rise up.

And this is -- this is headed by Randi Weingarten. Who is strange. The head of the teacher union. Why is she so passionate about all of this, I wonder.

Anyway, she -- on Monday, they are going to tell their governments and the communities, no kings! Because what is happening according to Randi Weingarten and this group, is that Donald Trump has defiled our courts.

Really? The ones who -- wait. Weren't you guys just trying to pack the courts.

Defiled our courts. Deported Americans.

We haven't deported a single American. Have we deported a single American?

Disappeared people off our streets! What the hell does that even mean?

I mean, I know what it means. We're not doing that.

Attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services!

I wish they would have slashed our services.

Corruption has gone too far. No thrones. No crowns. No king. On June 14th, we rise up!

What do you suppose that is going to look like, in the midst of everything else, that is going on?

If you weren't for revolution, you would say, you know, guys, we've been working on the no kings thing, let's just hold off a little bit. Because we have California. LA.

Going on. This looks like it's starting to spread now. It's going to be in Boston. In New York.

Dallas. Last night.

And let's just -- let's just hold off on this.

Because we don't want to have, you know, another event, where we've got, you know, 150 cities, and these events going on.

And we're not at every event.

So we don't know who is actually organizing it.

Let's be very, very careful.

Let's take a breath.

They're not responsible people.

That is not their goal! To do reasonable things.
Their goal is to create as much chaos as possible.

I told you in 2000 -- beginning in 2008.

Look, the operative word for the future. The one word that you're going need to. Because it will describe almost everything, is chaos!

And anything that brings more chaos on the street, is not a good thing.

Stay away from people who are preaching chaos.

Law, order, constitutional principles. And principles that we find in the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Those things run to.

Everything else, is going to be a real problem!

And isn't it amazing how all of these things are just suddenly spontaneously, all erupting.

We did a show, how many weeks ago?

Five weeks ago, where we said, what is your -- what's your goal, as a Democrat?

Because you don't get elected on these things.

You don't get elected by causing more chaos.

By saying, hey. We're for the murderers, and rapists.

You don't get elected. The people are not for these things.

And you are seeing it in poll after poll.

And in that special, I said, unless that's not your goal. Unless your goal is chaos.

Now is the time to strike!

And look where we are, right now.

You know, I have to say something about Dave Ramsey for a second.

I know this seems like a non sequitur, but it's not.

You know, the pro-Israel event, that I was just telling you, was being cancelled in Dallas.

There was one in Nashville.

And Dave is in Nashville.

And it was cancelled for the same reason.

Dave, apparently has a large compound, and could have a thousand people. Or 1500 people, at his -- at his place.

And so he hosted it.

And took great risk. And hats off to you. I've been sitting here, thinking, after I read that.

Can we put that many people into our studios. I just don't think we can.

But my gosh, there's a guy who is standing up for what he believes, and putting his money where his mouth is.

Putting his safety where his mouth is.

And thank you, Dave Ramsey, for doing that.

You're a great man. Truly a great man.

STU: Greater than you, apparently.

He could pull it off.

GLENN: Apparently.

Well, I've worked with too many wusses. People that are like, Glenn!

STU: No. I'm in Dallas, right now. Where are you? Hmm. Interesting.

GLENN: I'm in an undisclosed location.
(laughter)

STU: Probably the smartest place to be, these days.

GLENN: I was going to say. I'm smart. I'm up in the mountains, where really, if you haven't thought about it, maybe you should consider it!

I'm just saying.

Let's see. What else haven't we -- what else haven't we hit yet, Stu. That is important to get in. Before we lose our national broadcast time?

STU: That's a good question.

We hit the -- the -- how about Brian Stelter, this is a fun one.

Brian Stelter.

GLENN: What!

STU: Now, Brian Stelter. He's out there, making sure you understand these protests.

First of all, he wants to make sure you know, well, not you, Glenn.

His friends that are texting him.

He wants them to know, that he has come on TV, and said, it's just a very small slice of Los Angeles.

Most people in Los Angeles are going about their business absolutely.

Normally.

Their lives are normal. They're unaffected.

GLENN: Wow. That's insight I couldn't have gotten from anybody else.

Wait. So you're not saying every person in Los Angeles is on the streets?

GLENN: No!

GLENN: Wow.

STU: I find that to be a fascinating thing.

There's like a nice little -- I don't know.

Let them eat cake element to it. I like.

Oh. Let those poor people, hit with rubber bullets. While we cheer them on.

From our wonderful Hollywood mansion.

I love you that element, of don't worry!

It's just --

GLENN: It's just the plebes of society.

STU: Yes. So he wants you to know about that.

Look, there's some relevance to that critique generally, in these moments. Right?

At times, we do get -- news cuts out the perspective that entire cities aren't on fire.

I do remember being on tour with you one time, Glenn.

And we were -- we were doing theaters across the country.

And I flip on the news.

It was MSNBC at the time.

And I see a former, you know, cable news personality, Rita Cosby. Do you remember Rita Cosby.

She was on MSNBC a few years back in the day.

GLENN: Yeah.

STU: I see her on a boat. She's on a canoe. And she's on a boat.

She's floating around, and I'm looking at it like, where is she?

It's not on a river! She's on a street!

There's so much flooding. She's on a boat on a street. And I'm like, oh, my gosh. Where is she?

And I realized, she's legitimately like a block and a half from my house.

GLENN: I remember. You came in. And you were like, I can't do the show.

My kids might be dead.

Help!

STU: I'm texting my wife, calling my wife. What is happening?

She's on a boat, right by the house. And she was like a block and a half from my house. I finally got my wife on the phone, panicked.

My house will be flooding. What will go on? What will we need to do?

And she's like, oh, well.

There's kind of like a big puddle at the end of our street.

Is that what she's talking about? And not only was there only flooding right there, in this one period.

Which floods all the time.

Every restaurant in our town was opened.

Everyone was going about their business normally. There was like, one or two houses that were affected, that are right on the water. Right on the river, where we lived. But that was it. But like, from my perspective, watching it on MSNBC, it appeared, my house and all of its belongings were going to be floating down the Delaware river at any moment.

So there is some level of context and perspective that is important in those moments.

But it seemingly only happens when you're trying to downplay the violence of a riot on the left.

GLENN: Yeah.

STU: And then today, Stelter is back on TV, saying one of the big problems with all of this is Twitter!

And X. Because what they're doing is echoing videos that could be, Glenn. You're not going to believe this. Could be up to hours old. So, I mean, you can't understand --

GLENN: Unlike television. Unlike television. Unlike television that is running -- that is running things from Friday and Saturday, you know.

STU: Right.

GLENN: It's up to hours old.

STU: Could be hours old. Maybe even a couple days old. And you shouldn't care, I suppose.

GLENN: Wow. That is amazing. Hey, can I ask you one of the shocking things that came out of what you were just talking about. Is that Brian Stelter was on TV.

Who knew that was still happening some place.

I want to ask your question on this. Get your thoughts on this.

Multiple people shot during DC pride parade. After gay activists rejected security measures.

Okay.

Have you heard about the shooting at the gay pride parade?

STU: I have not, no.


GLENN: Okay. That is odd to me.

Isn't that odd?

There's a big gay pride parade.

Shooting took place at DuPont Circle, a cite traditionally used by the LGBTQ+ community, leaving one male injured, according to the Washington, D.C. police department.

Shooting has occurred. Police also learned citizens of a stabbing that took place in the same area, which left two male victims suffering from stab wounds.

Okay.

So why haven't we heard about this?

Because you would think that that would immediately be turned into, see. Look, the gay pride parade.

They were told, they needed security, and they said, no!

We don't need security.

We're proud. And then, you know, nothing happened, except some right-wing extremists came out. And were stabbing gay people. And shooting gay people.

STU: Did the wrong shooter commit this crime?

Is that what occurred?

GLENN: When has that ever stopped.

STU: That's true.

That's the only thing I can think of.

Certainly, if a right-wing group decided to target a gay pride parade, it would be literally the lead story for months.

GLENN: For months.

STU: Yeah. So it has to be --

GLENN: For months.

STU: -- either just some general street crime, which wants to be ignored. Or it was -- you know, somebody else.

GLENN: It's got to be street. Just regular street crime.

Because that's crazy. By the way, the global gay pride parade that was apparently happening some place here in America.

And it happens every year. Some place globally.

And this year, it was America's turn. And they're saying, that the turnout, was about a third of what they expected.

Apparently, not so much pride, in the gay pride parade, this year, I guess.

I don't really know.

I don't really care, quite honestly.

But I would like to blame it on Donald Trump.

Because I -- I -- we haven't received any kind of, you know, official proclamation. Or -- or any kind of presidential dictate on what we were supposed to do with gay month.

With gay Pride Month.

And so I'm a little lost. Insular even have my tree up. Do you have your tree up?

I don't know which flags to fly. I don't know when to fly them.

I just don't know what parade to even attend right now.

And it's -- it's a little disturbing.

There's one other story that we haven't gotten to, and that is RFK Jr has -- has fired all 17 members of the CBC vaccine panel. I couldn't decide which one was worse, so he was like, eh. You know what, all of them. And I would just like to say, thank you very much.

Why Trump CAN send the National Guard to Los Angelesplay icon
RADIO

Why Trump CAN send the National Guard to Los Angeles

Democrats and the mainstream media are furious that President Trump sent the National Guard to Los Angeles to quell anti-ICE riots. But Glenn Beck has the receipts, straight from our laws. Glenn reviews just how chaotic the riots have become and why it’s NOT “unprecedented” for Trump to send in the National Guard.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: All right. Let's just go through some of the video.

I want to introduce my executive producer, Stu Burguiere. And head writer. And chief of research for the Glenn Beck Program. Jason Buttrill.

We're just going to go over just some of the videos that you've seen. Maybe miss some of these.

Here's first. Our US Border Patrol agents, under fire. Cut one.

Yeah. See there. Okay. So they're in their Humvee or whatever it is. All right?

It's got to be great going into Los Angeles, going into your job, and doing this.

They're all in gas masks. Now, cut two.

This is a vehicle capturing the aftermath of the Border Patrol vehicle, as it's struck by -- here's cut number two.

You see the broken windshield up in front?

All right.

Cut three, these are foreign flags. And the chanting on the streets of California.

And there, of course, is the Party City Hamas flag.

See that one. What are they chanting? I'm a lunatic. I'm a lunatic. You and me, we're lunatics.

What was it? Notice, we're going to get into this next hour.

Play that again. Keep playing that. You'll notice, there's a sign that they're carrying. And you'll see it here in just a second. Right there.

CHIRLA. C-H-I-R-L-A. We're going to get into what that is, here in just a second.

But it is important, they're telling you, who they are.

And we're going to get into that here in just a minute. Here's some rioters that are holding rocks at the federal convoy.

Again, just throwing some rocks at everything.

And

STU: Oh, believe me, I mean, these people can easily be killed by this. You're throwing a rock at somebody coming by at 45 miles an hour, if it goes through the windshield, it will kill the person.

GLENN: Yeah. Yeah.

So let's go to the next one.

Here's CNN, and how peaceful it is.

VOICE: At this point, this has been a very peaceful riot.

It's been tense at some points. But we haven't seen any violence happening here.

What people are saying, is that they don't think ICE belongs in Los Angeles. They want ICE out of the city.

STU: Is that a--

GLENN: Well --

STU: That the standard, Glenn?

GLENN: No. It's really not.

STU: Is it peace?

Because peaceful to me, indicates a bunch of people standing around, not committing any crimes. Right?

Maybe walked down the street. This is them blocked a freeway. She's standing in the million dollars of what seems like a freeway. Stopping all this traffic.

Terrifying all the people that couldn't get through.

GLENN: Right. But it's mostly peaceful.

STU: Mostly peaceful.

Then just down the street, things are on fire. And they're throwing rocks at people passing by at 40 miles an hour.

That's not mostly peaceful.

That's not the standard.

Like it's -- it's easy to be peaceful most of the time. Most criminals are, I would assume.

GLENN: Can I -- I don't know how you are define the word mostly.

But let me help you out.

Hiroshima.

STU: Okay.

GLENN: Hiroshima, 1945.

It was mostly moderate temperatures.

Except for that one spike for just a little short period of time, on that one day. But it was mostly moderate temperatures.

STU: That's right!

GLENN: I don't understand -- no!

Here is, here is Karen Bass. The Los Angeles communist mayor.

Here's what she's saying.

JULIO: Frankly. I'm just outraged.

Because what happened is, when ICE went in. They just took people away.

And we just can't have this in our city. And it happened multiple places in the city. And what it does, is that it sews a sense of terror, throughout the community. For example, one --

GLENN: Okay. Stop. Stop. Stop.

So I just want to make sure, remind you, one of the guys that they arrested was inserting foreign objects into people, forcefully.

You know, I think that's called rape, myself.

But I don't know. I'm not an LA prosecutor. So I don't know what they call it there.

But it showed sew some terror into the minds of people like that.

We're coming to get you.

But that's not the average person in California. And if it is, I remind you, don't go to Disneyland, for the love of God. Go to Florida. At least, maybe, you won't have things inserted inside of you. If that's the way average Californians behave. We have Jason Buttrill with us.

Jason, you're watching all of this. What jumps out to you?

JASON: Specifically the claims of spontaneous grassroots. You know, it's a natural response to society, when something this terrifying happens.

But then they all have this one weird ideology. Blended with another one!

Which is very, very strange.

Like, you know, this is kind of a crazy coincidence, that they're all socialists. Communists.

Marxists.

With a little hint of Islamism.

GLENN: Really?

JASON: You know, I don't -- does anything really weird happen or bad in history. When you try to rally a bunch of people around socialism and anti-Semitism?

Has that happened before?

GLENN: Well, no, no, no. No. I know what you're saying.

But Germany was mostly safe for the Jews.

JASON: That's very true.

GLENN: Except for that little period of time. But other than that, mostly safe for Jews.

JASON: Oh, my gosh. Glenn, you these groups. You mention some of them.

Party for socialism and liberation. Conveniently had all these slick signs printed up.

You know, I'm trying to search way back into the memory bank. But I think we saw the same thing. And ties to pretty much every anti-Semitic attack. And violent like riot that has happened over the past year or so.

GLENN: Let's remind you, what was the name of the party that the guy, Stu.

Can you look this up, quick. Remember the guy who shot the two kids in Washington, DC? Coming out of that -- you know, how to help the Palestinian people, and these two Jews walked out, and they're gunned down in the street. He was part of the party of socialism.

Or something. Wasn't he?


JASON: He had ties to the party for socialism, Liberation, and another group. It was either the People's Forum or the Answer Coalition. I can't remember.

GLENN: Which is also involved in all of this!

JASON: No! In this grassroots spontaneous thing? Wow. Wow.

GLENN: Yes. Yes. Producing the killer in Washington, DC. And these.

JASON: And the riots on Columbia University. Kind of odd. It's very grassroots.

GLENN: So here's LA Councilwoman Hernandez. Listen to this.

Cut 13.

VOICE: And we've mobilized. That's why they're changing tactics. Because community defense works, and our resistance has slowed them down before.

And if they're resilient in our tactics, then so are we!

When they go up, when they show up, we will show up even stronger.

GLENN: Okay. I'm not sure what that means, exactly.

They're escalating the tactics. Well, when you shut down freeways. When you start throwing literal concrete slabs at police officers and -- and federal officers, hmm. Yeah. I think you're going to -- I think they're going to have to change tactics.

Because despite what CNN says, it's not a mostly peaceful protest at that point.

So they're sending in the National Guard.

But, by the way, we will have a lot in the next couple of days. But about 20 minutes, I will take you through the funding.

You will have to find ways to get this to your friends. Because if they cannot be saved at this point, if they can't be turned and they can't understand what's actually happening in California, and who is responsible and behind it.

And what their intentions are, you are going to have to write your friends off.

You just will have to. Because they'll never get it.

If they can't get it, after what we will teach you this week. They will never get it. So it's really important you understand what's actually happening.

And not just -- not just the stuff on X, and everything else.

But you actually understand in-depth what is actually happening. And we will give that to you, in about 20 minutes. But so the president sent out the national guard. Well, the governor was very upset about it. Very upset.

He says, that it was unlawful. Police were making arrests. Twenty-nine on Saturday. Ten on Sunday.

That's what this whole thing, they say is -- is about, 39 different arrests. Not going in and scooping up whole neighborhoods.

Very specific targeted individuals. Who we told you who some of them were.

They are very bad people.

So once again, is this about that, or is this about the overthrowing of the United States?

Okay!

So Los Angeles police declared several of these, quote, rallies to be unlawful assemblies.

And -- and the police were saying, they're throwing, quote, concrete projectiles. Bottles and other items at police.

They set several self-driving cars from Alphabet's Waymo. I love this. They set those things on fire. How much is that costing you, Google? You regretting at all, being in bed with these people, at all?

No. Of course not. Of course not.

They were -- demonstrators were shouting, shame on you, at the police. While they were throwing concrete slabs.

They were carrying Mexican flags. And signs denouncing the US immigration authorities.

And those signs as you pointed out, Jason.

I mean, just look at the pictures. At the bottom of the sign.

They were printed by, which group?

JASON: Party for socialism and liberation.

GLENN: Okay.

Socialists and anti-Semites. Socialists and anti-Israel people.

This is so incredible -- incredibly dangerous. Because when we say, they're anti-Israel.
They're anti-Semites.

What we really mean, they're Islamists.

And we will give you some stuff this week, on what's happening with this country. But I'm telling you, this is our future. This is what it's going to look like, from now until 2028.

It's only going to get worse and worse and worse on our streets.

And we will to have some decisions made, and we have to be very, very careful. Because if somebody should win on the other side.

On their side in 2028, we are in deep, deep trouble. Because they don't care about the law.

They're not -- they are not enforcing the law. They do not care about the Constitution.

They will wrap themselves in the Constitution, but they don't care!

So the president sent out the National Guard.

And everybody who knows anything about the Constitution, will say immediately, he can't do that!

Posse comitatus.

But read the Constitution. The president can send in the national guard without the approval of the state or the governor on very specific things.

Okay. And here they are. The president has the authority in cases of insurrection.

Rebellion. Or when federal rights are being denied.

Okay?

So he can do it, active duty military, in the United States, for extraordinary situations.

They can send them in section 251, at the request of the state. If a legislature or a governor of a legislature can't be convened, request of help to suppress an insurrection can be sent to the president, and he can send them in.

Section 252, without a request.

When he needs to enforce federal law, if unlawful obstructions or rebellion make it impracticable. Is that right?

Impracticable. Whatever. To enforce -- how did I get this job? I'm in the Hall of Fame. America, raise your standards, for the love of Pete!

Anyway, if it makes it impossible for them to enforce federal law in a state, by regular means, the president can send in forces without state consent.

Would you say that we are having unlawful obstructions, or rebellion, that make it impossible to enforce the federal law? In California?

Section 253. Rebellion or denial of Constitutional rights.

So if there's an insurrection or domestic violence that hinders the execution of federal law, results in the denial of civil rights, protected under the Constitution.

Or if the state authorities are unable or unwilling to protect those rights, the president may deploy troops without the approval of the government.

How YOUR tax dollars paid for the Los Angeles riotsplay icon
RADIO

How YOUR tax dollars paid for the Los Angeles riots

The riots in Los Angeles aren’t “grassroots” and “spontaneous,” despite what the mainstream media claims. Glenn Beck reviews the findings of civil liberty attorney Laura Powell, which expose the radical leftist NGO network that’s funding these protests… with YOUR tax dollars.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: All right. If you're a Californian, the current LA riots are example -- is an example of your tax dollars at work.

Here's why I can say that with real confidence.

Let's start here. The coalition for human immigrant rights, CHIRLA. C-H-I-R-L-A. One of the key players in fomenting the violent response to immigration enforcement over the weekend.

Last hour, if you missed any of today's podcast, make sure you go back and listen. Last hour, I went through who these people were, that we rounded up.

They were violent extremists, rapists. Burglars.

People that have beaten up their wives. Doing cruel things to children.

You name it!

That's who this is all really about. Okay?

This is not about scooping people up in the middle of the night.

So who are -- who is CHIRLA? Well, it's an LA-based nonprofit. They take radical positions on immigration. For example, it led the 2018 campaign to abolish ICE.

It currently leads the Los Angeles rapid response network, which gathers Intel about enforcement actions, and deploys activists to respond. So, in other words, to put our police officers and ICE federal agents in danger, by exposing them, in advance!

They also have strong ties to the Democrat Party. In California.

They have supported the election of Democrat can see, throughout its lobbying arm. And throughout its history.

It has a really close relationship with Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass.

The organization also has a close relationship with organized labor in the state.

Hmm. Now, wait a minute.

You don't mean like SEIU.

I'll have Jason give me an update on SEIU. The head guy of SEIU.

If you followed me back when we were on Fox. Back in those days on radio. You know the role of SEIU, and how bad this organization really is.

They are -- I believe, they are just insurrectionists through and through.

Communists through and through.

But that's my opinion. The organization also has a close relationship with the organized labors.

Which in turn, they become a major financial supporter of democratic politicians. On Friday, CHIRLA held a rally protesting ISIS enforcement actions and the arrest of the SEIU president for obstruction.

Now, the incredible part is that CHIRLA's activities are primarily funded by you, if you are a taxpayer in California!

We have obtained a financial audits, shows that for fiscal year ending 2023, $34 million from the state, mostly through the department of social services, accounts for 72 percent of the total revenue.

This is nearly a three-fold increase over the previous year.

Now, all of this information is coming from -- what's her name? Laura Powell. She is the -- what is her handle?

G.O.P. --

VOICE: She's a civil liberties attorney. In California.

GLENN: Okay.

They also received 450,000 dollars in federal contract, in 2023.

Which Mayor Bass publicly took credit for on helping to secure. DHS froze funding in February, which prompted a lawsuit from CHIRLA, so the DHS was also funding this group. DHS then cancelled the contract.

Lawsuit was then dismissed. This is the military, educational industrial complex. All of this stuff.

This is a nonprofit industrial complex. Eisenhower did not include the nonprofit industrial complex. Because we hadn't really thought of it yet back in the '50s.

But that's exactly what is going on here.

Now, there are other people involved. If you -- if you are in doubt at all, on what is actually happening in California, I want you to listen this week.

Because this week and on Wednesday. Our Wednesday TV show. I will go through all of this.

I want you to have a friend watch it. Somebody who is not completely lost. But still maybe a little confused.

They must understand what they're seeing is a show. This is all planned. This has nothing to do with Trump.

This has nothing to do with illegals that are here, that are good families. It has nothing to do with this.

This is about a Colour Revolution.

Now, let me tell you about one of the guys involved in this. He's a billionaire from America.

Neville Roy Singham. He's kind of a mysterious figure that made a lot of his fortune in part, due to his ties with Communist China.

He now lives in China, and has emerged now as a key funder of the radical groups inside the United States, that are pushing for the violent protests.

And he's got a very strict pro-Beijing kind of script. He made his wealth by selling IT software business to an investment firm, partially owned by the Communist Party in China. He is a major funder of a group called the people's forum.

Hmm.

The people's forum. They're not hiding in plain sight there.

Blow are excerpts of a very long exposé, that Just the News published this year. Hang on, I'm just reading my notes from Jason. Meet the pro-CCP Marxist revolutionary group behind the Muhammad Kahlil protests of 3/20/2025.

Jason, remind me who Muhammad -- or, Mahmoud Khalil is. He was the guy, Columbia University that set all that off. Give us a quick thumbnail of him.

JASON: I would say, yeah, he was one of the central figures, when they were shutting down Columbia.

There's a much larger group, which we will employ later, that were doing this thing called shut it down for Palestine.

Again, another tie to socialists, Marxists, for some weird, odd reason.

Heavy focus on Maoism in particular.

GLENN: Of course.

JASON: But, yeah, that's who that guy was. And that's also who the Trump administration was looking to deport.

GLENN: So the people's forum has been a driving force behind the protests condemning the detention and possible deportation of the pro-Palestinian Columbia graduate student Muhammad Kahlil.

There are scores of videos, posted by the forum on social media, detailing the group's role in organizing, promoting, attending, and leading all the pro-Kahlil protests. They get to rally outside the courthouse.

They did a sit-in at Trump Tower. Kahlil's legal team has addressed the crowd, in a protest organized by the forum.

This is -- this is all from that American billionaire that now lives in China.

The -- the forum is led by a guy named Milano Delos Santos.

And I'm saying that as white as a white man could possibly say it. Because that's who I am.

Also, personally tweeted multiple times to promote the forum-led protest for Kahlil.

Major patron for the people's forum is the Communist businessman Neville Roy Singham. For months, we have been the target of a campaign that alleges our funding comes from dark money.

A few years ago, we met Roy Singham, a Marxist comrade who sold his company and donated most of his wealth to nonprofits that focus on political education, culture, and internationalism. This is from the people's forum.

Singham married Jodi Evans. Who is Jodi Evans?

Well, she's the cofounder of the radical left-wing group Code Pink. Her group touts itself as anti-war, but also very pro-China. And very pro -- very anti-real, pro-strangely -- pro-Islamists.

The New York Times reported that Singham works in Shanghai, that his efforts are linked to the Chinese Communist Party. This is from the New York Times.

That he has attended at least one CCP workshop on promoting the party, globally. The New York Times also reported that he provides backing for the people's forum.

The Free Beacon has reported that key leaders for the forum serve in top position at Singham's Justice and Education Fund.

I'm sorry. The Free Beacon also reported that the network run by Singham is also behind Breakthrough Media and Dong Shang News, who both pushed pro-China narratives. And whose content is reshared by the forum here in the United States.

Free press also reported that Singham and Evans have donated over $20 million to the people's forum from 2017 to 2022.

Through a years of Shell organizations. And donor advisory groups, accounting for nearly all of the group's funding. The free beacon also reported in 2024, the people's forum had encouraged anti-Israel activists to re-create the violent protests of the summer of 2020. Just hours before the rioters stormed and occupied a building at Columbia University campus. So these are some of the people that are involved.

Again, you also have the federal government involved.

DHS under Mayorkas was also helping fund, I think it was CHIRLA. Wasn't it?

JASON: CHIRLA.

GLENN: Yeah. Tell me that connection.

JASON: Yeah. So CHIRLA, and I just lost it on my notes too. But CHIRLA was receiving not only state taxpayer funds. They were also under Karen Bass, received another grant from the federal government, from the Department of Homeland Security. Reports say, that that grant specifically was due to lobbying effort from Karen Bass.

GLENN: Karen Bass, in case you don't remember who Karen base is.

She's not just the LA mayor.

And we'll get into her later this week. But I want to just recap who Karen Bass is.

(music)
We have Julio Rosas, who is with TheBlaze.

And he's always in the thick of things. He's in Los Angeles. We will talk to him in just a little while. Stand by for that.

Karen Bass, remember, she was the mayor when the city was burning down.

She is a radical that, you know, is just appointing people on who they sleep with.

Not on their qualities.

And she left town, knowing that the threat of fire was very high. She left town, and where did she go?

GLENN: She went to Ghana. What was she doing in Ghana?

JASON: That's a good question.

GLENN: It is a good question. Why is she in Ghana? What are her connections in Ghana?
JASON: I think we'll go to that pretty soon.

GLENN: Okay. There are some connections directly to Communism.

That she seems to support. We will have it all nailed down for you.

But she is a -- a big political activist, on the left.

She's not -- she's not a mayor, just, you know. Hey. She's a -- she has deep connections to the deep left.

JASON: Yeah, she was actually a member of the Men Saramos Brigade (phonetic). And made seven trips to Cuba during the 1970s. It was reel for Americans to do so, at that time. But she did it.

It's very interesting. She was also the vice chair of the National Endowment for Democracy.

Which, what is their specialty?

GLENN: Hey. Isn't that Colour Revolution?

JASON: Oh, yeah. Specialized.

GLENN: What you're seeing. Happening in California.

And make no mistake. It's going to come to you all of our states, one way or another, is a Colour Revolution.

And it is exactly what I put up in the chalkboard, how many years ago?

When did I first write that? Can you figure that one out?

When did I first write, that the left, communists, anarchists, Islamists. Will all gather together.

Work together, to overthrow the western world.

JASON: Yeah. That was the Arab spring, in 2010, or something?

GLENN: Yeah. Nine or ten was when I said that. And everybody said, it's not possible.

And you're seeing it in action.

It's not just the LGBTQ community is supporting the Palestinian cause, which if you go over with your rainbow flags over, and you're anywhere near the Palestinian territory, they will kill you.

Okay?

They're not going to be -- you're not going into their school and teaching them about the kids being born in the wrong body.

They will kill you. It's not about the insane things like supporting.

Now you're starting to see them in action.

What was the triangle we saw spray-painted, Jason. We were talking about this in Los Angeles.

JASON: Yeah. It was graffiti found, an upside down inverted triangle, which Hamas uses, their militant wing uses to mark Israeli targets.

GLENN: Now, this one was a red triangle.

And remember, we're going to show you this week, that the communists, and the Islamists are -- and socialists, are connected.

This triangle is connecting them. Okay?

It's leaving a mark. That -- you will see that triangle, I think it's up on the Blaze right now. If you happen to be watching.

But it's all marking, you know, a warning to ICE.

This triangle, a red triangle was used by the fascists. By Germans.

When they rounded up people who were communists.

And it was an upside down triangle, that you had on your prison uniform. That meant you were either a communist or a capitalist.

One of the two.

I don't think this is a -- you know, just -- you know, let's pick a red triangle.

I'm sorry.

I don't -- I don't think so.

This is more than just an Islamist movement.

This is an Islamist communist movement.

And what you're seeing happening in Los Angeles now. And it is just the beginning.

Warning. By 2028. This will be everywhere.

What you're seeing now is a -- a setup.

They want a moment, where the military, or the police, or anybody, does something, that they can use now, and say, see.

They're just like the Israelis with the Palestinians. This is the same kind of atrocities and genocide that is happening.

That's what they're looking for.