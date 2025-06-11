Newsom lets his REAL goal SLIP while daring Trump to arrest him

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently dared President Trump to arrest him for protecting illegal immigrants. But Glenn Beck points out the bigger news that Newsom accidentally dropped: when he claimed Trump "wants a civil war,” he was self-diagnosing. That's what the LA riots are really about, Glenn argues.
GLENN: I want to take you back to Los Angeles here for just a second.
To Gavin Newsom. Gavin Newsom is -- I mean, what is he?
What is he playing at?
I don't even know what he's trying to do. He's all over the board.
Play cut 11. Here he is playing tough guy. Listen to this.
VOICE: Get your hands off these poor people who are just trying to live their lives, man. Live their lives.
Pay their taxes. Ten years. The fear, the horror, come after me. Arrest me. Let's just get this over with. Tough guy. You know, I don't give a damn. But I care about my community. I care about this community. The hell are they doing? These guys need to grow up, they need to stop, and we need to push back. And I'm sorry to be so clear.
STU: I'm sorry to be so clear.
GLENN: I --
VOICE: So, Tom, arrest me.
GLENN: Tom, do it. Here he is, he is saying these are people who come in here and pay their taxes.
What was arrested on Friday?
A rapist. A murderer. People who are not here just paying their taxes, trying to live a quiet life and be who they are.
They are being who they are.
Unfortunately, every time they are who they are, they end up with another ten-year sentence.
And somehow or another, in California, you're not paying for those crimes. You're just out in the streets.
That's who was arrested on Friday.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: And he's playing tough guy.
STU: It's important to note this. A lot of times, when these debates happen that we've had a million times.
We tend to go through the same different channels we've been in before.
This is -- we could have a debate about whether ICE should go to a random Home Depot and arrest 45 immigrants, legal immigrants, looking for work.
GLENN: Sure.
STU: I would support that.
Because I think the law is important.
GLENN: Me too.
STU: However, you can have that debate. And that is the debate that we have been having.
This particular grimace action, had nothing to do with that.
The one we're talking about, went after actual criminals.
They went after --
GLENN: Criminals.
STU: Rapists. And all sorts of terrible criminals.
That was the target of this action.
It has nothing to do with the people we're talking about. And I can't get over how bad Gavin Newsom is on this clip.
It is the performance is terrible.
He gave versions of this to like six different media sources.
And you can tell he's like struggling to find his way into, I want to say, arrest me tough guy.
He wants to say that so badly.
But like, what that was, was a much worse version of what Joe Biden tried to do over and over again.
With like, well, I meet him under the bleachers, at the football field. And I punch him in the face. It's that same terrible thing, where Democrats have like manifested what they believed tough men talk like.
GLENN: Right! Because they don't know --
STU: And they try to re-create it in person.
It's pathetic.
GLENN: Because they're not real men.
STU: No.
GLENN: They don't understand real strength.
They think men just talk tough like, go ahead!
I'll beat you up in the back of the school, at 3 o'clock this afternoon! That's not men.
Those are little boys.
And that's -- that's who the men on the left are: Little boys.
They have no idea.
And then he -- he starts with a little bit of truth. In this next clip.
He starts with saying, look, I'm sane, you're sane.
But listen to what it goes into.
Because they always do this.
They tell you who they are, and what they're planning on doing.
Cut three.
VOICE: Stop these guys.
These idiots, that are jumping up on cars. That are burning these way months. These people, that's a disgrace.
And the impact they're having on our democracy -- there's a lot at risk here.
I mean, this is not just a simple act of disobedience. They should be arrested, they should be held accountable.
Anyone would tax any innocent person, including a law enforcement person that is lawfully doing their job! They're members of our communities, just like everybody else.
They go to the same churches. They're good human beings. Just because we don't like Donald Trump. Just because we don't like their orders. Doesn't mean you have the right to hurt or harm people.
And that goes for them as well.
We're holding everybody to a higher level of accountability. But that's not what Trump is after.
He's not for peacemaking. He's here for war.
He wants a civil war in America. Not just here. He's testing the boundaries by nationalizing the federal guard.
GLENN: Okay. That's all you need to know.
What are they doing? They want war. They want Civil War on the streets.
And they're testing their boundaries.
That's exactly what's happening right now with the left.
They want Civil War. And they're testing their boundary.
Period.
STU: Remember, we do know of organizations that basically have advocated for this.
And many of them are on the streets right now.
GLENN: The ones that are printing the signs for the people who carry in the streets.
STU: Yeah. Yeah.
We know who the organizers are. This is why I said earlier today.
And Donald Trump and the FBI, they need to start arresting the organizers. Don't go after the people on the street!
Go after the money. Go after the organizers.
The ones who are -- look at this guy. This guy is one of the organizers.
I just would like to call him revolutionary Ron. That's what I called him when I first introduced you to him, back in 2010.
Here he is. At a UCLA, in defense of La Raza. Now, listen to this guy. This is 14 years ago. Listen to this.
VOICE: A revolutionary, Mexican organization here, we understand what they're saying. You're right. This is not just about Mexico. This is about a global struggle against imperialism and capitalism. Our enemy is the same enemy as Hugo Chavez. That Hugo Chavez said, our enemy is the same enemy that keeps Africa poor. Our enemy is the same enemy that keeps Asia poor.
Our enemy is capitalism and imperialism.
GLENN: Okay, that's this guy. Revolutionary Ron, back in 2011. He was talking about his revolutionary Mexican organization called del Barrio
Union del Barrio is involved in the organization of some of these -- these protests, if you will.
Okay?
So they're on the ground.
Now, here he is, recently talking about his community's resistance to ICE. Listen to this. Cut seven.
VOICE: But what they didn't think was going to happen, was that the people would resist and fight back.
And that's exactly what happened in Paramount and in Compton, California.
Where for eight and a half hours, the people combating a man in the streets, against the Border Patrol. And after eight and a half hours of battle, and it was a battle.
Because there were people throwing back tear gas. People throwing back anything they could to defend themselves and the workers that were surrounded by over 100 Border Patrol agents.
After eight and a half hours, the Border Patrol, the sheriffs had to retreat. They had to retreat because of the fierce resistance of the community. And the hundreds of workers that were in the factories around them. Were able to escape.
They were able to go to their cars and go home.
GLENN: Okay. So stop.
Did you hear what he was saying?
Remember, who was his enemy?
Capitalism. Imperialism.
All of the things that -- all of the institutions that make America, America. If you will.
Okay?
They are for the overthrowing of our government!
What is he saying this time?
He's saying, that we're only doing it because of these good people.
Exactly the same message, that Gavin Newsom is giving you.
But notice, neither of them are saying, we want revolution in the streets.
Both of them want revolution in the streets. Gavin Newsom, they always tip their hand, by telling you, what Trump is doing. Or what the left -- what the right is doing.
It's always projection. It's what they're doing.
Okay?
So Gavin Newsom says this. The guy from del Barrio. He is saying the same thing in all of his other speeches.
And we have it. We are going to be going over all of this on Wednesday night's TV show.
And he's only one of these clowns.
And I'm not saying that he's the leader of it, or anything else.
He's the leader of his little group, and they are involved with a whole bunch of other groups.
Those groups need to be investigated.
I mean, it's not hard. You have them on tape.
By the way, he's a high school history teacher in California.
And he talks about how he is making all of his students into revolutionaries.
That's their real -- that's their real goal. Okay.
So here's the high school teacher saying, revolutionary, enemy is capitalism. Imperialism.
We've got to resist Donald Trump and what they were doing. By arresting these people.
Again, look at the list of the people that they were arresting.
And tell me that you were for that.
And then the other turn of the table is to make this all again, look like Donald Trump's fall.
Listen to this representative of California, Democrat, of course.
Gill Cisneros, listen to this. Cut ten.
VOICE: The president of Israel, he tried to instigate a confrontation between, whether it be law enforcement, the National Guard, and the citizens of Los Angeles, Southern California.
To serve his purpose. And that could be -- as Lucia said. To distract from this horrible economy, that he has created.
The tariffs. Plan that isn't working.
I mean, he's even killing the Kennedy center right now.
But he is trying to distract this.
And really, he's trying to force California to borrow a term from Game of Thrones, bend the knee to his will.
And we're not going to do that. And I'm so proud of our governor right now. And the interview that he gave. But everything that's going on right now, is of Donald Trump's creation. And making.
And, you know, they are literally pulling people off the street.
GLENN: No. No. They're literally not doing that.
But okay.
So what is he saying here?
He's saying, Donald Trump is just doing this, so you will bend a knee.
And he's trying force a war between the federal government and the good people of California.
I'm sorry. Good people of California, but if that's you I see on TV, in the black garb, setting cars on fire. Dancing in the streets.
You know, how did -- what was it? CNN. No. ABC.
Please, play the ABC cut, on how they were describing these very, very good Californians, in the streets.
Listen to this.
VOICE: Large group of people. It could turn very volatile if you move law enforcement in there, in the wrong way.
And turn what is just a bunch of people, having fun, watching cars burning to a massive confrontation and altercation between them.
GLENN: Okay. Stop.
What are they saying there?
That if Donald Trump reacts and sends in the National Guard, or the police, you run the risk of having a confrontation, that will go poorly, and escalate.
That's exactly what the left wants to do. But listen to what he is saying.
He is describing these good people of California, as people who are just having fun, watching cars burn in the streets.
Okay. Well, let's just play that thinking out for a second.
A, I would be having fun, watching cars burn in the streets.
I would be asking myself, good heavens, what the hell is happening to our civil society. What is happening to our civilization?
So it wouldn't be fun.
But if you were having fun, just watching the cars burn in the streets, if police come in and say, hey.
Move along. Move along.
Why wouldn't you move along?
You weren't doing anything. You were just having fun, watching these cars burn in the streets.
Why would you suddenly have any kind of hostile intent. Or take the police of having hostile intent. If they were just saying, move along.
I would be expected to be told that, because a fire truck will be coming soon, to put that out. So all of California does not burn down again!
Their logic. There is no logic to anything that they're doing or saying.
Which brings me to this: Speaking of the teacher that was saying he was teaching kids how to be revolutionaries.
Let me read this.
This, I found incredible!
Apple has debunked AI reasoning hype. Apple is claiming that the New Age artificial intelligence reasoning models may not be as smart as they're making them out to be.
The study titled the illusion of thinking, understanding the strength and limitations of reasoning model via the lens of problem complexity. Blah, blah.
Here's what they say. Models, these AI large language models, they only memorize. They don't think!
Let me take you back to school.
Kids, remember this, write this down.
It's going to be on the test.
How is it that we're saying, that these large language models, are not really human.
They're not really capable of outthinking anyone.
Because they only memorize, and they don't think!
When our schools are teaching our kids, only to memorize, and not to think!