43-year-old prediction proves how WRONG the media is

Glenn and Stu review a 43-year-old prediction from CBS’ Dan Rather, where he claimed that much of Florida would be underwater soon due to global warming. Plus, they reveal the reason we KNOW the global elites don’t really fear climate change.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: All right. This is not going to age well.
It's something that should have been said to Dan Rather about 43 years ago. Stu just found this video.
STU: Yeah, it kind of went viral over the weekend, and I just happened to notice it. And it was just a callback.
It's interesting to always look back at what people were saying, the people you were supposed to understanded and trust had been -- the evidence about what could go on in the future.
They outline many, many times, what they believed is going to happen. And every once in a while, they are a little too specific. Like, they get into specifics. If you're going to make claims of future doom, the appropriate way, if you want to maintain your -- you know, save face if things go wrong.
Is to kind of keep it general and vague.
Which a lot of times they'll do in the global warming world.
They will say really bad things are coming.
And they won't be particularly specific.
Just general horror is around the corner.
GLENN: Right. And they will do it within 100 years. And you'll see the beginning of his in 100 years. So all of us will be dead.
STU: Yeah, so Dan Rather -- this is back in the '80s, forty-three years ago, talking about, what was around the corner here with new evidence from scientists, and look out for what's coming.
VOICE: Concerned about rising temperatures on planet earth, heated up a hearing here in Washington today.
For years, scientists have theorized about the dangers of the so-called greenhouse effect, the warming of the earth's atmosphere, due to the burning of coal and oil. And in recent months, as David Cowan reports, research has uncovered facts to support that theory.
STU: Oh.
VOICE: Many scientists claim that the temperature of the earth's atmosphere has been rising over the past 100 years. That the great sheets of pack ice in Antarctica are melting at a much more rapid rate than previously. Finally, that the sea level has been rising with increasing swiftness over the past 40 years.
If these scientists are correct, about 25 percent of Florida would be flooded, along with low-lying areas all over the world.
Climate changes could produce widespread destruction of agriculture.
The American farm belt might be too dry, and the weed and corn crops would have to move to Canada. Scientists blame the odorless, colorless, carbon dioxide gas for these potentially dangerous changes around the planet. It is the greenhouse effect. The gas allows sunlight to filter down and warm the earth.
But like the glass of a greenhouse, the carbon dioxide tends to trap heat so that it cannot rise into space.
STU: Oh, no. Oh, no.
GLENN: The scientists maintain that the coal, oil, and gas that we've been burning for 100 years have produced more and more carbon dioxide, and helped overheat the earth.
Now, some political leaders endorse the demands for more CO2 monitoring stations like this one in Hawaii.
STU: By the way, the politician was Al Gore in 1982. Making these claims.
GLENN: Oh, my gosh.
STU: So 25 percent of Florida, underwater. Glenn, I don't know if you could look around.
GLENN: We laugh, because it showed the map of the United States, and then it showed the map of Florida.
And Florida was just like this little stick that came out of the bottom. It's ridiculous. It was like America had a bike stand all of a sudden. Just ridiculous.
STU: Yeah. Basically, only if you were in Central Florida, would you have any civilization left. Now, you see, we would not have any agriculture in our country. All of it would have to go to Canada, which you might know. Consider we have been talking a lot about international trade lately, we actually have -- we produce a heck of a lot when it comes to agriculture here in this country.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: All of these claims, of course, didn't come true.
In fact, the coastline of Florida remains one of the best places to buy a home, in the country.
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah.
STU: Most expensive places to buy a home in the country.
People are moving to Florida by the millions.
GLENN: You know, if global warming was true. And the coastlines were going away. No bank, and no insurance company in the world, would underwrite a loan.
STU: Right.
GLENN: Nobody. Nobody would.
Why would you write a 25-year-old mortgage on a house, that if in 25 years, it would be 10 feet underwater. That would be the dumbest thing you could ever do.
Why would you do it?
Because they know.
You know, money doesn't talk, it screams.
And when money is still says, no. Go ahead. Build their 25-year loan. You know this is a bunch of bullcrap. It's just bullcrap.
STU: Yeah. These aren't just small investments.
30 years after this Dan Rather report.
You wrote a book. A best-seller for a while. Called An Inconvenient Book. There was a chapter about global warming. It wasn't all about Al Gore's -- it wasn't a parody of Al Gore's book. But that was the first chapter in the book. The picture that was taken for the first page of that was a picture of the Miami skyline. Which is -- you know, back -- this is 2006ish, maybe.
And it's just flooded with cranes. All you see is cranes all over the entire skyline.
There's so much destruction going on in Miami. You can't believe it.
Of course, a couple years ago after that. 2008. There was a collapse. We've had COVID in between there.
And in between this entire period, there have been multiple additional construction moves in Miami.
The picture that is in that book. It's so outdated. There's double and triple the amount of skyscrapers that have been built in this area.
GLENN: No.
It's underwater.
STU: Yeah. If it was going to be underwater.
If people actually believed it was going to be underwater, there's no way they would be investigating this type of money into developing Miami and other coastline communities.
It would make no sense.
They all know this isn't true. Or they believe that humanity would come up a solution to it. Right?
Which is also a real possibility.
Like, there are times where there have been -- there are a lot of areas that have problems with flooding. That have generally speaking, been controlled because of human innovation.
This is usually what happens in these situations. So even if they're right. I mean, I don't think 25 percent of Florida has any chance of being underwater.
But even if this -- that problem gets worse, and sea levels do rise a few more inches than expected. Humanity typically has a way of dealing with that.