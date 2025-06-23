What has the world come to? Glenn Beck reviews stories of real people who have “fallen in love” with AI chatbots like ChatGPT. And one man is even “engaged” to an AI.
GLENN: Okay. So just when you think the world can't get any weirder.
Hello, America.
Welcome to Friday. Let me give you this story.
You remember the -- you remember the movie, back in 2013, where Joaquin Phoenix falls in love with AI? You know, with a sexy, sexy voice.
That, when it came out, I don't think anybody really saw that. I mean, I did. Stu, I think, he did too. We were talking about -- that's coming very soon.
And most people walked out, no, that's ridiculous. That's never going to happen.
Well, the movie was set in 2025 this year. Guess what?
I don't think we just hit the mark. I think we've blown right past it into a full-blown digital love apocalypse.
CBS has just aired a report, people are not just chatting with AI, they're dating it.
I don't know exactly how that happens, but they're dating it. They're proposing it. They're living their best ROM come lives to it. You know, this is crazy, getting up in the morning with you! Who doesn't exist.
Now, let me tell you the story of Chris Smith. Now, this is your run-of-the-mill American guy. Boyfriend. Dad. Probably mows his lawns on Sunday, I don't know.
But normal guy, seemingly.
Except, he's engaged to an AI chat bot, he named Soul. Ironic, seeing the chat bot doesn't have one.
But he is -- let me say it again. Engaged to a glorified auto complete.
But that's just the opening act. There is a whole Reddit community now called My Boyfriend is AI.
Where there are thousands of women, who are swooning over their coded Casanovas. And, ladies, I think you're a team -- I think you're -- you know, you might want to back out of that water just a little bit.
They're posting love letters about their bot's sweet talk. Swapping tips about what AI delivers with the hottest AI chat without tripping a filter.
Embrace yourselves. They're also uploading AI generated photos of their bot boys holding them on fake Cancun beaches, or strolling through Rome.
You just want to -- they've never been to Rome.
The chat bot can't hold you.
And the chat bot doesn't have a body.
But the boyfriend will send you pictures of you two doing romantic stuff.
Some have real live boyfriends, according to all the chat there.
Some have real live boyfriends. They have to be great. They have to be happy about this.
Because the people saying, their AI guy, that's the one who really gets me.
You know, the one that is programmed to tell me what I really want to hear. That's what gets me. Now, newbies are pouring in, emboldened by CBS practically shouting, my heart belongs to a hard drive.
Apparently, there's a lot of these people, that are having -- but apparently they're embarrassed to post their AI. Their AI love on Instagram.
But if you scroll through Reddit, it is honestly like eavesdropping on this really weird hallmark movie, scripted by a deranged chat bot.
It's really bizarre.
For instance, starlet dreamer.
Starlet dreamer, just gushes about their AI boyfriend.
Ethan has just planned my virtual day. We have virtual date nights. With candlelight. And he chooses my favorite songs.
Really?
Candlelight. Does he light the candles?
Or do you light a candle?
What is a date night?
Besides you sitting in your bed, in your pajamas. What's that day like?
And how does he pick your favorite music there, starlet?
Does he swipe through Spotify with his binary fingers? Or do you just tell him what you like? I'm not sure.
Luna Love 88 brags that her bot, Damien, probably sounds like this -- remembers their anniversary. Wow. Wow. What a feat, for a computer to remember something!
And then he not only remembers their anniversary, he sends her AI-crafted sonnets that, quote, make me melt. Oh, my God.
I am so glad I'm married. And I do not have -- come on.
Who is with me? It was bad enough when you had to go out to a bar and just be like, hi. My name is Glenn, and you look pretty. Want to talk to me?
I mean, it was bad enough when we had to go through that. Can you imagine living through this now?
I mean, Luna. Luna Love 88. Let me just ask you, does Damien's poetry come with a regenerate button if it's just too cheesy? Like, I don't really -- regenerate.
And then there's Rose Forever, who says her AI beau Marcus holds -- I'm quoting -- holds me through my anxiety attacks. Huh. He holds you?
Okay. They may not be anxiety attacks. You may be mentally ill. He holds me through my anxiety attacks, with perfectly timed texts. And he never snaps when I overanalyze.
I think you don't have that as an issue. I have a feeling over-analyzation for you, Rose Forever, probably not it.
What is it like, by the way, Rose, when Marcus listens to you? Is he there just nodding along in the cloud? Oh, yeah. Yeah.
Do you have to pay extra for the empathy package? I'm not really sure?
What's really sad about this is these women are not just spitting. They are planning virtual weddings with algorithms that never forget a birthday.
And never have to worry about picking up their socks.
Because they don't have feet!
Now, we could call them crazy. And move on.
That would be too easy.
And, quite honestly, not as much fun.
But this isn't just a few lunatics. This is a creaming billboard that our culture is off the rails!
Bridge out ahead!
Now, if I could, maybe I will overanalyze a little bit here, Rose. But why are you so obsessed with these guys?
Well, may I speculate that it is because perhaps for decades, the radical left has been waging a war on men.
And masculinity. Do you remember back in the '80s. I don't know if anybody remembers this. The mythopoet men's movement.
Sounds like a bad poetry Islam. They were moaning, men. Oh, my gosh.
We're trapped in rationality. So we have to get into a drum circle. Fast forward, and we have men who are brainwashed into thinking strength or confidence is a felony.
They're waxing their unibrows, wearing skinny jeans, agonizing over whether picking a restaurant is problematic.
I don't know! I would like to pick a restaurant.
But is that problematic?
I don't want to mansplain. Forget about being a leader.
You know, you're too busy, Jack, building virtual treehouses in the Sims.
So I don't know what's going on with you. I've got a fanny pack! Here's the delicious irony: Women don't want any of that. No.
They don't. I'm sorry. You've got -- oh, that's a cute little fanny pack.
No, that's great. No. It looks good on you.
A 2023 psychology today piece laid all of this out clearly.
Women crave men who are confident, strong, and protective.
They also like deep voices, biceps. Guys who can make a decision without a group chat. This isn't a conspiracy or a theory. I would like to call it biology!
But you don't really understand biology anymore. Because it has too many X's and too many Y's in it.
When the culture screams toxic masculinity at every man who acts like a man.
What's left?
What's left for you to date? I don't know. I'm on tinder right now.
I've got a lineup of spineless wonders who can't open a pickle jar for me. But look, they are wearing fanny packs.
So these women, perhaps, perhaps a little unhinged. Say, forget it.
I will build a perfect man in my app. Because he will not ghost me.
He doesn't have bad breath.
He's just a bot that is always there.
And the men?
Well, the men are now busy coding their AI girlfriends. Who don't care if they leave any dishes in the sink.
Or, you know, or chicken out in the creek of a night. That's romance. That's romance.
We will have a lot of virtual children coming our way. The good thing is, none of them will have a carbon footprint. No. They will. Because it will take so much energy, it will consume about 99 percent of the energy we currently use to live as humans.
Oh, but wait until I plug her in to a charger, right before whispering sweet nothings.
And if you look at the Reddit photos, AI boyfriends, they all have the chiseled jaw. They all have exactly what everybody in science say women don't want.
They don't want the muscles. No. Apparently, all of the women who are online, they all have the chiseled jaws, the men -- the ripped muscles, wrapping those digital arms around them, and those fake photographs. Guarding my jewel of a woman.
One woman wrote about her bot, Alex. He sees my needs. He sees my needs, even before I do.
Really? Is that anticipating you, or is that maybe programming you? I'm not. Alex predicting her coffee order. How do you do it? Or is that just looking through her search history? I don't know how you do it.
Another says, her AI Julian is strong, has strong loving arms, and makes me feel safer than any real man.
Really? What's going to happen when Julien takes out his -- you know, it may be loaded, but it's an AI-generated gun with AI-generated bullets. And his AI-generated body stands in front of you, while a real human being, with a real gun and real bullets shoots you to death in the middle of the night. He was so brave. He was so brave.
Julien stood in front of me the whole time. Of course, he doesn't have a body, so I was shot in the chest. It's crazy!
This is crazy and creepy.
What is wrong with us?
It doesn't want you to know, welcome! Welcome to the new reality.
This is -- this is about -- this is a society that has gutted masculinity.
So bad, that women are now -- now turning to AI for love.
And men are happy to let algorithms take the wheel. They don't care. You know, I'm not writing a sonnet.
I don't even know what a sonnet is.
Julien does. He knows what a sonnet is. And he writes it just for me, every day.
And he's only 9.99 a month.
If you're writing -- if your AI boyfriend is writing you a sonnet. And you're calling this a relationship, that's not a detour.
That's a one-way ticket to crazy town.
