Rep. Jasmine Crockett ALMOST gets something right

Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett has declared a “mental health crisis” in America because of Donald Trump. Well, she’s ALMOST right, Glenn Beck explains. But Trump supporters aren’t the cause of the crisis… Has she seen what just happened at the Oregon State Capitol?!
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: I don't know what planned for this weekend, but I'll be out protesting. They arrested 75, or sorry. Seventy-six illegals, including Tren de Aragua members in Fort Worth. And I've got to tell you. I'm a little upset about it.
I was just -- so what. They're in a gang!
I mean, our gang. Did you ever watch that, with the little hanky? What's the difference? So here's cut four. This is from Fort Worth.
VOICE: Areas of Fort Worth with high crime rates were targeted in a two-month initiative called Operation Showdown.
Seventy-six people were arrested on firearm and drug crimes.
VOICE: Many of the individuals arrested in this operation are convicted, violent felons. Others are in our country illegally, and have suspected ties to the Venezuelan trans national criminal organization, Tren de Aragua, also known as TDA.
GLENN: Yeah. Known as TDA for people who can't pronounce it. Anyway, I -- you know, why are they just persecuting these poor people that are just coming in for him?
And they're bringing their gang. Because they're like, hey. I just want to melt into the society.
You know, I will bring the best from my country, TDA.
And I will melt into this one. And then I might kill some people, et cetera, et cetera. But I don't understand.
STU: This is where Trump got it wrong.
I mean, he was saying that they're sending us their worst. These are their best criminals. They're fantastic at it.
They're really, really good gang members.
And I'm glad they're here.
GLENN: Yeah. Me too. Me too.
Now, let me take to you Oregon, to the Capitol, where the House of Representatives, on the floor of the House of Representatives, in the Oregon Capitol, did a circus drag show. Here it is. Cut five.
(music)
STU: What the hell is this?
(music)
(laughter)
GLENN: What are you talking about? It's two guys dressed as women. You know, one without a shirt on apparently, and just dancing with blue hair.
STU: What the hell is happening? At the Oregon Capitol in front of the House of Representatives. It's like that typical C-SPAN segment with the ridiculous drag show going on.
And they're not doing anything, except canceling to seemingly prerecorded music.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: Wow.
What a skill that is. What a skill.
GLENN: What I love is just all the guys that are just sitting there. I mean, look at that.
They're just sitting there. Most of them aren't even looking.
They're sitting in their seats at the Capitol.
Okay. Mr. Speaker!
Can we get back to some business here?
STU: They're all in that weird.
I remember when Oprah had a show. And there would be awe musical performer. And they would feel the need to show Oprah dancing around.
And it's super awkward.
That's all their not what you do, when you're sitting individually in a seat.
She is trying to act like she's into it.
She never knew the word.
That's kind of what it looks like to people.
They're sitting there, trying to decide what the appropriate reaction is to this.
By the way, the answer is to walk out. That's a good one.
GLENN: Yeah. That's a good one.
You get up and you walk out.
So you are living in Oregon.
You might walk out and be stoned to death.
Probably should have walked out on that one.
I just -- I wonder, you know. Oregon.
What?
What are your electing officials doing? If you want to go to a drag show, that's fine.
But why in the middle of the workday?
In the state House of Representatives.
I -- was this a lead-up to I like silky blue hair votes.
Or what?
What is this?
STU: Hmm. It's a great question.
Where -- where do you think we are?
I was talking to Steve Deace yesterday, on your show.
And he -- we were talking about where are we in this situation with the -- the woke trans, you know, LGBTQQIA2+ thing.
Are we -- is it still advancing, the way that it was before? Have we turned it back?
Are we, you know, at a standoff?
Where do you think we are?
GLENN: I think we're -- I think we're turning it back. And it's going to implode on itself very soon.
STU: That's pretty optimistic.
GLENN: Listen to this.
Under a new leader, Ken Martin the Democratic National Committee has been plagued by infighting and a drop in donation, raising alarms from Democrats as they try to win back power.
Just moments into the tenure of the new party leader, Kevin Martin, the Democratic National Committee is finding that the situation has grown so bleak, that top officials have discussed whether they might need to borrow money this year, whether to keep paying bills. Why do you think that's happening?
Why do you think that's happening?
I will tell you, why that's happening.
The same reason why it's happening. New York City Pride parade loses corporate sponsors. Why? Why?
You can blame it on the economy, but that's not what's happening.
You have this. Jasmine Crockett, yesterday. We have a mental health crisis in this country. Because everybody, no matter how you affiliate yourself should be against a Donald Trump.
Wait. Wait.
That's the mental health problem?
STU: Right. I was going to say --
GLENN: Can I show you the footage again in the statehouse?
STU: I was going to say, the fact that Jasmine Crockett got elected shows, she is correct, we have a mental health problem in this country. Just to back you up on this, on the New York Times as well. We've reached rainbow capitalism's end.
GLENN: Yep.
STU: And it's from like -- you know, you know, LGBTQIA activist.
Who talks about how all these parades are losing money.
They're hundreds of dollars in the hole. Because these companies are not coming out and supporting them.
They say -- this is interesting. Bark Box. You know Bark Box?
GLENN: No. I'm proud to say no.
STU: It's like a subscription box where they send your dogs treats and toys every month.
GLENN: No, let's just say no.
STU: Just so you know, if you have a wife and a pet, you're probably subscribed to it. They sent an internal message in early June, where they said, quote, we have made the decision to pause all paid ads and life cycle marketing pushes for the Pride kit available immediately.
We need to -- excuse me. Effectively immediately.
We need to acknowledge that the current climate makes this promotion feel like a political statement, than a universally joyful moment for all dog people.
Now, I don't know if dog people means the people who own dogs. Or people who identify as dogs. I could honestly go the other way on that one.
GLENN: Rough call. Rough call.
STU: It's interesting, a lot of this is -- these are just capitalist decisions, right?
They're not decisions saying, hey. We agree that, you know, mutilating your child is a bad idea.
It's just capitalism kind of people saying, wait a minute.
They don't believe that. So we don't want to push it. We don't want to be known as the dog treat company, that, you know, stands for pride.
We just want to be the dog treat company that everybody likes.
GLENN: What a surprise.
STU: I think that's a good move.
It's not necessarily a lasting trend though.
GLENN: No.
STU: Because it reverses itself --
GLENN: You're always going to have people that just go where the -- where the popular movement is, where they can make a buck. Okay.
You will always have that. You know, but I hope that some people have learned their lesson. That, you know, stop it. But here's the real problem. The real problem is that you're not having a massive movement.
They would be -- they would be -- the coffers would be empty. If it wasn't for government graft. And insider, you know, trading, if you will.
Our tax dollars for their power.
The -- the sad thing is, that this pathetic was made during Occupy Wall Street. I'm absolutely convinced of it.
Occupy Wall Street. It just didn't disappear or fade out.
Wait. A year after Occupy Wall Street, the leader of Occupy Wall Street is an honored guest at the WEF, which is nothing, but politicians and giant corporations?
And he's like, you know, we found out, we're real allies.
It happened because all of these fringe groups, that were cobbling together, their power. With Occupy Wall Street.
All of the big corporations, all of the big businesses.
All of Wall Street.
They all got together and said, you know what, leave us alone.
We'll help fund your crazy things we really believe in. We'll fund all of these things. Just leave us alone!
And it was right after Occupy Wall Street. That all of these corporations, that were just being pounded in the streets, all of a sudden, they're good guys. To all the Occupy Wall Street.
To all the leftists. They're all fine with those guys then. And what do we see? We see them just pour money in the coffers of all of these left-wing groups. BLM.
Everybody did it. That's all that was. You know, but the American people see that. But they also see crazy things.
Wednesday, Maxwell Frost, he's a Florida Congressman. He suggested granting citizenship to every illegal alien in the country, because if Republicans don't want illegal aliens in America, the fix is simple. We just make them legal.
Okay. We're an immigrant-filled community. We're a community filled with people.
And, yes, people are going to have different statuses. And I want my Republican colleagues that say, I don't want any undocumented people in this country.
I actually agree with you.
So let's document everybody. That's how we fix this problem.
That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard. Really, honestly, the dumbest thing I've ever heard.
Is that in line with the American people? No especially when New York City. I'm sorry. New York. US attorney in this morning.
Was -- was walking in the street. He had just left his office. He's -- he's strolling by a Hilton Hotel.
Suddenly, he spots a man behaving suspiciously. He says, I have my eye on him.
I turn back, I'm in front of the Hilton. I'm standing there. And I'm looking at him.
And he starts yelling at me. In a language I don't understand.
Then he pulls out a knife. And lungs at me.
Now, they know who this guy is. He's an illegal alien. And they think this illegal alien knew exactly who this guy was.
Well, they didn't kill him, like they killed the insurance -- the medical insurance CEO.
So they don't have a hero here.
But this guy is being shipped out.
But, you know, here it is.
Again, the -- the uber, uber left, that is empowering all of this stuff.
There was a viral video that was out for ICE.
A detainee. And everybody was like, he was a dad.
And his wife was about to have a baby.
And they just scooped him up in the middle of the night.
And look at how bad this is.
GLENN: Well, yeah.
I mean, the problem is, you know, he was in a gang. He was convicted of murder, attempted murdered. Sentenced to 82 years in prison. He served 14 years.
But he was married to a US citizen. But notified by ICE that he had a report for deportation on June 12th.
So he was, you know, gee, I mean, it was just a murderer. It was just a murderer. That's it.
Meanwhile, the ICE facility in Portland, under daily siege by Antifa militants and riots, as they spread.
You're seeing now, 400 threats, in coming, to members of the ICE over and over and over and over again.
And nobody is doing anything.
I mean, they -- there's a 500 percent increase, in assaults. Not just threats. 500 percent increase in assaults.
While trying to arrest illegals. Okay.
All right.
This is not -- this is not what the American people want. This is not who the American people are.
It's not.
It's not. And I am absolutely convinced that there's something else also going on here.
And that something else is that, I don't know who it is.
China, Iran. Russia. Any of our enemies. Any of our enemies. We have enough of them.
They are stirring things up, I mean, is it a coincidence that last two weeks, it was all about the violence and everything else about the left?
And then their No Kings protest goes off. Then all of a sudden, this week, we're turning on each other. Everybody on the right is turning on each other.
Is that just a coincidence, really? Or are we being molded and shaped? Are we being pushed by foreign adversaries and adversaries here in the United States that want to see us turn on each other? Can't do it. Pay attention to what's really important because most of this stuff is not important. But pay attention to what's really important. If something is trying to split you up from people you already trust, don't listen to them. I don't care what they say, who they say they are.
They are not a friend of the republic.