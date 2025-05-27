Glenn Beck PROVES Pete Hegseth didn’t violate “separation of church and state”

The Legacy Media is FURIOUS that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held a Christian prayer service at the Pentagon. But Glenn Beck sets the record straight: This doesn’t violate “separation of church and state.” The man who WROTE those words, Thomas Jefferson, started a 70-year tradition of worship services in the House of Representatives! And he wasn’t the only president to endorse Christianity while in office…
GLENN: Let's see. Let me talk a little bit about something that has just been driving me out of my mind this week.
Or this week. That's Pete Hegseth's Pentagon prayer psychiatrist. Oh, my gosh! He had a Christian prayer service at the Pentagon. New York Times says Hegseth intends to make the prayer service a monthly event.
You know, if -- if Hegseth were sacrificing animals to the pagan God of weather and earth, the New York Times probably would not have a problem with it.
Okay?
This meltdown is so exhausting. Because it is so predictable.
1995 has called.
New York Times. And the ACLU wants their separation of church and state outrage back. Because they didn't know where they placed it. And they seemed they left it with you.
Wednesday of this week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth hosted a voluntary Christian prayer service in the Pentagon's auditorium. It was broadcast on their internal network. Now, no one was required to attend. No one was required to watch.
His pastor from his home church in Tennessee spoke at the service, and paid his own way there, by the way.
You didn't pay for this.
The event was packed. Standing room only. And, of course, left-wing media was triggered.
You know, we can do all kinds of stuff, but not worship God.
CNN trotted out their legal experts. Screaming it's a First Amendment violation. You know, that's government endorsing religion.
No. It's not.
I read, I think it's in the New York Times that said, although, the -- the United States early on, did use federal buildings for church services, that was at a time, when there was -- listen to this. A stricter interpretation of the Founder's words.
No. They didn't need to interpret the founder's word, they were the founders!
So it wasn't a stricter interpretation. It was the founder's interpretation. Because they were doing this, all the time.
I know everybody on the left is shocked by this. But the US Capitol served as a church building, every Sunday for almost 70 years.
Started under Thomas Jefferson.
And, by the way, he's the one who wrote the words, separation of church and state.
In a letter.
It's not anywhere else in a federal document.
It's in a letter. Separation of -- and yet, he was the guy who was like, you know what, where I your church service. Just do it in the House of Representatives.
So the House of Representatives, the podium that sits there was for 70 years, the pulpit for preachers. And it wasn't just one denomination.
You could use it. And thousands of people attended. Including presidents like Thomas Jefferson. Who was hardly a Bible thumper.
But it was a hub for worship in Washington, DC. And yet, somehow, the republic survived. And it grew. And it did well.
Somehow or another!
Sorry, but Christian prayers and Bible readings in public, you know, and public officials doing those things, woven into our fabric.
George Washington issued proclamation for days of prayer all the time.
Abraham Lincoln leaned on Scripture during the Civil War. We turned the Civil War around after his proclamation of humiliation, fasting, and prayer to the Almighty God.
I mean, the patron saint of American socialism, FDR.
He read from the Bible, on radio broadcast during World War II.
You know, when we were in the midst of D-Day, he got on, and led the nation in prayer!
You know, so Hegseth, 30-minute prayer in the auditorium. Or 30-minute church service. Not really radical. Not breaking new ground.
Here's the thing, public officials have hosted events for other faiths. In 2007, House of Representatives had a Hindu priest, open the section with prayer.
Multiple Muslim imams have given opening prayers, read from the Koran and the House chamber.
The Pentagon's chapel hosted service for multiple faiths, including Islam, Judaism. The media, they lose their mind on those too. Right? Oh. No. No. No.
In fact, that's a cause for celebration for the media. After one imam gave the House prayer in 2017, the Washington Post published the full text of his prayer.
But they don't want to tell you what happened at the Pentagon, other than, it happened!
He's got Christians in the Pentagon.
Panic, everybody!
You know, let me be really, really frank with you. New York Times and those who are freaked out by this -- and history, and can repeat it accurately, you let me know. Okay?
But let me ask you this question. Why do rainbow flags fly in federal buildings every June for pride month, all month long?
Why are -- why is it forced?
Left is fine with those. Military bases around the world have hosted drag shows. Drag shows!
You don't have a problem with that. But you have a problem with the church service?
The left, especially when Joe Biden was in office. Treated Pride Month like it was a sacred holiday.
The left dotes on the LGBTQ movement with religious fervor.
Because it's become a religion.
And it is now clearly a government-endorsed religion, a voluntary Christian prayer service is cause for front page outrage.
Yet, this isn't? Nothing? Hmm. Wait a minute. Hmm.
Ever since I can remember, the left has weaponized this myth of separation of church and state.
But the guy who was attending the prayers in the House of Representatives. Reminder, the phrase is not in the Constitution. The First Amendment says this.
Now, listen to this New York Times. I know you have a hard time with words. But you talk pretty.
So listen to these words. And see if you can understand them.
They're very complex.
The First Amendment says, Congress shall not establish a religion.
Or prohibit its free exercise. Wait a minute.
So they can't establish a religion. Or prohibit it, the free exercise of religion.
That's it. Nothing about endorsing a religion. And that's not what Pete Hegseth is doing.
You know, the left twists this to erase Christianity from the public square.
While they mandate the celebration of state-backed secular ideologies.
Whether it's pride or climate change, or the sacred earth worship that's going on.
And I could make the case, that that -- either one of those, is the government establishing a religion.
DEI. All of that is treated like a religion.
Climate change, it's a religion.
Transgender surgery, it's a religion.
It doesn't matter what science says. Believe this.
And if you don't believe this, you're a heretic!
And you have to be excommunicated from all of society.
It is a religion, with its own high priests.
And that's government establishing a religion!
So if you really want to go to battle on this. Let's go to battle on this. Shall we?
Because maybe in your wildest dreams, Pete Hegseth, which he didn't do. Would get up and go, Christianity is neat. And everybody here should be a Christian.
I endorse it!
That is constitutionally okay.
But what you have done, with all of these woke ideas, is you have now established a religion.
Not endorsed.
Established!
Let me read it to you, one more time.
Congress cannot establish a religion or prohibit its free exercise thereof. So we can be honest with each other, because we know which one is trying to destroy one religion.
And we know which ones are establishing new religions.
And you're on the losing side of this one, New York Times.
But, you know what, at least you're consistent.