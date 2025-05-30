RFK Jr. just RETURNED common sense to the medical field

Under RFK Jr., the Department of Health and Human Services is now recommending against WPATH’s pro-trans “gender affirming care” guidelines. “Welcome to the return of common sense in medicine,” Glenn Beck says. Glenn discusses the game-changing policy change and how America’s doctors got here in the first place.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: I've got some good news. There's a lot of good news today.
This one comes from the HHS. There's a huge victory announced yesterday.
I will tell you here in just a second. First, let me tell you about our sponsor. It's the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.
They're providing opportunity for limited interruption this half-hour.
Israel is still under attack in villages and in cities, places where families are still picking up the terror of October 7th.
I mean, it's just -- it's so horrible.
Thousands of the most vulnerable, the elderly, the single moms, the children with no safety nets. When the missiles fall or food runs out, they don't have anybody, but you.
The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews is on the ground, bringing food, medicine, and hope to those precious souls. And the money we send them, provides survival package, food, boxes, blankets. Firewood. Basic things that mean everything.
God blesses those who bless his people. And as Christians, we should be in the people rushing to the front of the line, to help our spiritual brothers and sisters out, right?
Your gift of $45 will help support their life-saving work by helping provide food, shelter, and much, much more. The Bible says, I will bless those, who will bless you.
Supporting IFCJ is a spiritual stand. It is showing up for God's people when it counts. So please call 888-488-IFCJ. That's (888)488-4325.
Or go to IFCJ.org. IFCJ.org.
All right. Let me give you some good news here. This is a post that came from X yesterday.
Came from the Health and Human Services department.
They -- let me just read them to you.
HHS sent a letter to health care providers. Risk managers. And state medical boards. Urging immediate updates to treatment protocols for minors with gender dysphoria. Based on HHS comprehensive review that found puberty blockers, cross sex hormones, and surgeries have very weak evidence of benefit, but carry risk of significant harms, including sterilization.
Providers should no longer rely on discredited guidelines that promote these dangerous interventions for children and adolescents based on ideology and not evidence.
Wow!
Welcome to the return of common sense in medicine!
Now, RFK wrote that providers should avoid relying on the world professional health association for transgender health. That's WPATH. Remember?
We talked about that years ago when it first started coming out.
Ask it was insanity. So now health care providers should not rely on that from HHS.
It was one year ago, we did a special on -- exposing them for being ideological fraudsters.
WPATH.
And, you know, they were doing -- I mean, this is Frankenstein. This is Frankenstein-like experiments on children and the mentally ill. All done with the support of the medical community, in the name of science and gender-affirming care. It's over.
Our doctors took them seriously. They shouldn't have.
Now, here's what CNN said. Kennedy's letter warns providers to avoid relying on guidelines for the World Professional Association of Transgender Health on care, and transgender and diverse people.
These and other guidelines based on so-called gender-affirming model of care should not be relied upon for the harm of our children any further, the letter says.
Good, good.
Kennedy says, it's time for our doctors to update now all the protocols.
Amen.
This is big news.
This is the first big step, pulling us out of this death cult.
I mean, when you are chemically castrating our children in America. And the doctors are calling that a good step forward! That's a spiritual disease.
And a lot of people voted for Donald Trump. Because they wanted to see an end to this.
And I hope this means, that there's an end to it. Dr. Oz is working on this too, again from CNN.
The centers for Medicare and Medicaid services, also announced Wednesday.
That was yesterday. It was launching an oversight initiative into hospitals that perform experimental sex trait modification procedures on children.
Administrator Dr. Oz said CMS will not turn a blind eye to the procedures that lack a solid foundation of evidence and may result in life-long harm.
Good! We're not turning a blind eye to the children anymore. And we're saying, this is wrong to do.
And we're taking the right steps. Now, all of this can be changed.
In the next election. I mean, I hope not. But so much can change between now and 2028 when we elect another president. But I hope we start to see real improvement.
I know that a majority of Americans, for the first time. Can you tell me, when? Stu. We looked this up.
When Americans said, we're on the right track, wrong track. And we looked at it and we were like, wait. We haven't thought we were on the right track since when? Remember, it was a long time.
And for the first time, this is the majority. This is over 50 percent.
STU: That's not -- to be clear, not in every poll. That is a poll that came out that showed that.
Like the Gallup polls are very much in the negative.
GLENN: Well, let me rain on your parade too.
Yeah. Those pants do make your butt look fat. I mean, what is that?
STU: I would say, it's up a little bit. Even in the polls that show it's still negative.
It's going in the right direction.
GLENN: In the right direction.
STU: So that's good. That's a pop.
I'm glad that we are maybe catching up to Europe on this one. It's great to see.
GLENN: Well, we want to be more like Europe, right? I mean, jeez.
STU: In this one particular incident, oddly, we do.
They figure this out before us. Usually they're far to the left of us, and we're always tracking toward their left-wing positions.
It seems like they have actually woken up before us. Which is, I think stunning. But I'm positive -- I'm glad to see that -- certainly, you know, Trump is not on this bandwagon. And now that he's in office, he can start reversing this kind of nonsense.
GLENN: You know what is amazing is, you know, we've had so many discussions on this. How many of them have actually been based in science?
Most of them are shouting you're a hatemonger. Or you just want to kill people.
Or you just hate transgender, all that crap. Have you ever heard of the Dunning–Kruger effect?
STU: Yes. Yes. I have.
GLENN: You know what it is?
STU: Yeah, you probably can help me with a better definition. But my remembrance of it is people who know very little about a topic, tend to be the most confident at the beginning.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: And then it kind of goes way down their confidence, as they learn more. And only when they become experts, do they kind of say, hey. You know, there's a lot of nuance in the way they speak.
GLENN: Correct. Correct.
And it's -- it carries another part to it. And my -- my who can't understand mother knew this. I mean, I think all of our grandmothers knew this. Stupid people just don't know that they're stupid. They have no idea that they're stupid.
STU: That's better. That's a better explanation.
GLENN: And we are living on the Dunning–Kruger.
Or we're living under the Freddy Krueger effect.
I don't know which our society is embracing, but stupid people just don't know they're stupid.
And they get just a little bit -- and I'm not talking about, oh, I forgot to cancel my free trial stupid.
I mean, butt stupid. And when you're stupid, you feel like a genius.
And when you know a lot, you feel like an imposter.
STU: Yeah. That's totally -- right.
GLENN: Right.
STU: I'm sure, did you notice this, Glenn, sometimes when you're out at a party or something. And you are talking to people.
And they probably come toy. And bring up topics they think I talk about on the air. They know who you are.
They'll bring up something about, I don't know. The Great Reset.
GLENN: Whatever.
STU: Yeah. Progressivism.
And they'll say things. And you're like, oh. Yeah.
No. Sure.
Well, I mean, that's not exactly it.
But I know what you're saying. And it's because you've studied it for a long time. They probably haven't.
They've heard bits and pieces. Maybe seen a little bit on social media. But a lot of times, what carries with that is certainty. Right? They've read a couple of things on social media. They're sure they're right. They bring it to you.
And you're like, you know, sure, I know what you're saying.
GLENN: You know, let me address this on the air. Where I can tell you apart.
What if you're here together, at a party.
No. That is absolutely true.
You remember what I said, everybody was making fun of me.
Glenn Beck was on an apology tour when I left Fox.
You do a lot of thinking. When you go from one of the most, you know, beloved people.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: Visible people. To -- to a fat person, that, you know, is -- you know, is now hated by most people.
You know, you tend to think a lot.
STU: Sure.
GLENN: So what I'm saying -- and everything.
What I was saying at the time was, you know, I was so certain of things. And that doesn't mean that I was wrong.
It was just that my approach. I was so certain of things. And the only thing I'm certain of now, is that I'm not certain of anything.
You know what I mean?
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: And that's kind of the mantra of my life now. And it's really hard to do this job, and say that.
But it is -- it is what I believe. The only thing I'm truly certain of, is I'm not certain of figure.
STU: Right. And that doesn't mean you don't try to get to the truth. It means that you're constantly reexamining what you believe.
GLENN: Correct.
STU: I think that's where some of the social media world, in this era of media has -- has kind of lost the plot.
In that, you should constantly be pushing yourself. Right?
When you -- when you think you know something, you should constantly be pushing yourself the other direction, just to make sure, get the best arguments for the other side.
You know, there are policies that I agree with. And I want to hear the best policy arguments from the other side, to see if my opinion should change.
You should be thinking that way.
Even, you know, you're not necessarily going to be changing your viewpoint all the time.
You should be thinking, how -- not only to see if you're right.
But to strengthen your argument for what you currently believe.
GLENN: You know, I did an interview with Ro Khanna, last weekend on the podcast.
It was very good.
I don't really agree with him much on anything.
Except our fundamental principles of our country. And what we're founded on.
He's a big government guy. And everything else.
And a guy probably going to run for president.
That's why I did the interview.
You should know where he stands. Et cetera, et cetera.
Basil probably be one of the guys running for president in the democratic party.
And I want you to be informed on him.
So I do the interview.
And I read all of these leftist responses on this.
And saying, look.
You know, Ro Khanna. Can even get on Glenn Beck's Program because he's so reasonable. Well, yeah. That is true. I do like to have reasonable people on. But I really don't have a problem talking to anybody.
It's -- it's not that they're changing -- it's that night Ro Khanna changed me.
I'm open to talk to people I disagree with.
STU: Sure.
GLENN: But the left generally isn't.
You know, I'm open to talking to people.
If you can have a conversation.
If you enter the conversation with absolute certainty, well, then, I can't have a conversation with you.
Because all that it's going to end up being is a bash fest.
Well, you're just too stupid to understand.
Well, who is the stupid one, honestly?
This is where it gets uncomfortable.
Statistically speaking, someone in the room here is the dumbest person. And since it's just you and me, I've got some bad news for you.
You know, and -- and nobody -- nobody -- you know, everybody thinks that way.
And they don't think. Well, maybe -- hang on. Let me listen.
Because I might learn something from somebody.
And, you know, look at the arrogance on the doctors, going back to the original story. Which brought this up.
The doctors just started touting things they didn't actually know.
Because the science did not back it up.
Not enough science had been done.
The ones that weren't arrogant, were the ones honestly in Sweden. And the -- the Netherlands.
That actually looked at the science. They were doing it.
And then they looked at the science. And they looked at the studies. And they said, you know what, we have to stop this.
Because it's not right. It's not what we thought it was. But we continued to just double down and double down.
And it was without any information. This is why I asked earlier today.
What was I talking about?
Oh, we were talking about the new approach by the State Department.
Which Marco Rubio is just killing it. And they -- they are starting to pull the out these. You know, they've got a -- you know, a Substack.
And I read one of them, at the beginning of the podcast today.
And it was really, really amazing, that it was coming from our State Department.
And it should be something that everybody agrees with.
And, quite honestly, every Democrat, I know, would agree with it.
Would have agreed with it. But now that it's coming from the Trump administration, they won't agree with anything.
And I said, you know, I know why I've changed. I've changed my mind on a lot of things.
And I am a different person than I was 20 years ago. And I think that's good.
But I don't think Democrats are the same people either.
And what I would like to know, is what new information did you get, that has allowed you to abandon the freedom of speech, freedom of religion.
All of that?
What got you there?
What got you from a place, that these endless wars don't work, to, yeah. We've got to go in and kick some ass in Ukraine.
And we have to topple Putin.
What changed?
Because I'm not there.
And I would like to just say, I would like to meet you in the same room here, because this is the room. I always thought you were wrong on. You were right!
But now, you've changed! I really want to know, what new information came to you, that made you go, you know. I've been wrong all these years.
You know, what -- what new information came your way, that said, drag shows, in first grade is good for children.
What specifics?
What new information?
Because you would have said, anybody who did that, should have been arrested. It doesn't belong with first graders.
It doesn't matter with the fourth grade. We shouldn't be doing these things that we're doing with our children.
I'm still at that place.
I didn't change on that. I'm still there.
But you did change, if you're on the other side, if you're an average Democrat.
Please, specifically tell me, why?
What new information?
Those are conversations, I think, Americans would love to hear.
Instead of just calling each other names. Tell me, what new information.
Maybe I'm wrong. Maybe I'm wrong.
I don't think I am, but maybe I am. So give me that new information that you got. And don't make it about Trump, and I won't make it about Biden.
How is that?