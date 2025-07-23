“Socialist” grocery store vs Costco: It’s not even CLOSE

A Kansas City, MO, grocery store that’s located in a city-owned shopping center and run by a nonprofit is sitting nearly EMPTY. But yet, politicians still want to flood the store with money to keep it open. Glenn Beck compares these ideas, which are the same ideas that failed in the Soviet Union, with the American model, exemplified by Costco.
GLENN: On the other side, look what's happening.Did you hear what James Carville said?
This op-ed.
He said, his own party is constipated, leaderless, and a cracked out clown car, that's been barreling down the road to Civil War.
He's right. Now, that's a phrase, that I don't think I've said more than once, tied to James Carville. He's right on that!
STU: It's funny too.
Because he says, what is it?
Cracked out clown car.
Which doesn't even change your behavior.
So it's just a normal clown car.
Remember that.
GLENN: Right! He said, they're divided. These are the words I hear from my fellow Democrats, using to describe our party as of late.
The truth is, they're not wrong!
The Democratic Party is in shambles.
And if you look at what's happening in New York. With Mamdani, and then what's the guy in Minneapolis?
He's a communist Islamist as well.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: The same thing is happening. The mayor of what is it?
Minneapolis. Could be a guy who calls Somalia home.
Even though, he was -- he was born here in America.
He calls Somalia his home. Not America!
And he may be the new communist mayor, of Minneapolis.
These -- these are just going to go to hell.
STU: I mean, New York is such a crazy one.
You have all the candidates that are out there.
I was watching on TV today.
I was watching Curtis Sliwa about their campaigning. I was like, this guy, he's known for just not liking crime. That's his whole life.
He thinks you should be protected from criminal actions.
Criminals victimizing you in some terrible way.
And he wears a hat.
Those are the two things that you know a guy.
And they're not even considering him.
They're considering, A, communist.
B, guy who murders old people and gropes women. C, guy who is a little strange. And maybe corrupt.
And isn't doing a great job, as mayor currently.
But has a couple of policies that are maybe okay.
Those are the only people that are -- and actually, they're not even really considering that.
GLENN: No. They're doing the Islamist guy, who is also a communist.
STU: Or Cuomo, one of the worst people society has produced.
GLENN: Crazy.
STU: Why would you -- and not to mention, this is a city, Glenn.
If I may, that has had two or three really successful periods over the past 50 years.
Both of which when Republican were mayors of it.
And they aren't even considering the guy.
GLENN: No. They hate it.
STU: Who is like, hey. Maybe we shouldn't have a government that is in your face all the time, and/or criminals that are in your face all the time.
That's all he's saying. He's not saying -- he's not even taking some hard-core, you know, I don't know.
You know, some vision of the country, that is like, super divisive.
He's just like a normal Republican, who is saying. I don't know.
Maybe we shouldn't get murdered in the streets.
GLENN: You said not controversial. I mean, that's -- I mean, maybe your wife deserved to be murdered in the street.
You know, the crazy thing is, they are now talking about New York.
Mamdani is talking about free groceries. Not free grocery stores.
But city-run grocery stores.
You know that Kansas City has one.
In fact -- this is from Kansas City, about their city-run grocery store.
Listen.
VOICE: Recently, the shelves have looked like this.
VOICE: I have to go all wait to Walmart.
VOICE: What is that like for you?
VOICE: It's very inconvenient.
VOICE: So what's going on?
VOICE: Well, we asked councilwoman Melissa Robertson who represents the area.
VOICE: Right now, because of a lot of the elements of safety, our residents and neighbors, adults feel uncomfortable shopping in the store. To keep the store open, it will require some city subsidy and investment.
VOICE: Counsel chambers Thursday afternoon, she's proposing about 750,000 dollars to go to the store to help restock.
VOICE: The thing is, I've been very clear, that if we want that store to be viable.
There will have to be a subsidy here.
VOICE: In the meantime, Allen and Latrice just hope the next time that they come back, there will be a little bit more to take home.
STU: It looks like Venezuela. And that's because it is. That's because that's a --
GLENN: It's unbelievable.
Yeah. Let me show you the pictures of a Soviet grocery store.
Here's some pictures of a Soviet grocery store.
Right. All right. Did that not look like the last picture you saw in Kansas City?
Empty meat shelves.
Look at that. Nothing. Nothing.
This is the way it was in the Soviet Union.
That looks exactly like Kansas City.
Why?
Because it doesn't work.
It doesn't work!
Now, here's a Cuban that went to a Costco for the very first time.
Listen to this. Close your eyes.
He opens his eyes.
STU: That's awesome.
GLENN: And he's just leaning over the meat counter, which looks normal to us.
STU: Yeah. He can't believe it. He can't believe how much there is.
GLENN: Look at all the people just buying meat.
There's so much meat here. There's too much. There's too much here. Look at the apples.
Apples!
What's he saying?
STU: He seems to be speaking a different language, I'm not sure.
GLENN: Okay. So this is a guy -- this is a guy who is coming from -- from Cuba, has never seen anything like a Costco. And we're bitching all the time.
STU: I know.
GLENN: All the time.
STU: You know, I -- people make fun of me for this.
But I have that exact reaction every time I walk into a Walmart, I don't look at it as, oh, urban sprawl. Oh, can you believe all these fluorescent lights? I look at it as a freaking miracle. Do you understand how impossible it is, in all of human history. That a place like that would exist. Let alone one in every town.
It's incredible.
GLENN: So you don't understand. I live in a town of 400 people.
In the summertime, I'm usually in a town of 400 people. We're 45 minutes away from a Walmart. A Walmart.
STU: You are not 45 minutes from a Walmart. I know where you live.
You are ten minutes away from a Walmart. Yes, you are.
Silly goose, yes, you are.
GLENN: You know what, you don't know.
You've been there once. I'm telling you.
STU: Oh, I'm sorry.
I'm thinking of your house here.
I apologize. What are you talking about?
GLENN: Yeah. In a town of 400 people. I don't live in a town of 400 people here.
In a town of 400 people. What are you talking about?
And there is something to be said for a lot of the country, that just doesn't have --
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: Like here, you live in Dallas.
You are ten minutes away from everything.
STU: Yes.
GLENN: You go in most of the country, you're not ten minutes away from everything.
And it is remarkable, to see how much food. How much variety we have.
Everywhere!
STU: Yeah. And to quibble with the way you're breaking that down.
When you talk about landmass that might be true.
When you talk about the population though, almost everyone lives in a situation where -- again, it's 80 percent of the population. Lives in situations where they're very close to these things.
And widespread bounty.
Which is a miracle!
GLENN: Well, I won't expect a Walmart to build a Walmart in a town of 400 people.
GLENN: And your town would oppose it immediately, probably.
GLENN: I'm not sure.
STU: Maybe. Maybe not.
It wouldn't make a lot of economic sense, probably in the situation you are. There's a ton half an hour away from your place in Idaho. It's like, there's lots of stuff there. It's not a big town. It's very, very nice.
GLENN: It's exactly what we had, when I was, growing up. And it's fine. It's all fine.
STU: It's great.
GLENN: But we are so -- wait. I want a specific lampshade. And that's an hour away?
What?
I've got to wait a whole day, before I can get the latest computer?
What?
I mean, it is crazy. Crazy.
STU: Yeah. Look, capitalism has its problems.
It's not a perfect thing.
GLENN: It's the best.
STU: It's by far the best.
GLENN: Churchill, it's the worst system. Except for every other system, ever tried.
STU: Yes.
GLENN: You know what I mean?
I mean, if that's not absolute true.
It's a horrible system.
Except, for every other system, that's ever been tried.
It's the best. It's the best.
STU: I mean -- and I feel like we have -- a lot of people, certainly mostly on the Mamdani left. You corrected to the right a little bit. We just don't even appreciate what we have here.
GLENN: What is crazy is that's where the youth is going. Not -- I can't say -- not generations -- Z. Which is the latest? The youngest one? Is it generation Z?
STU: Is younger than millennials, that's what you're looking for?
There's an Alpha, I believe after that.
GLENN: Okay. So either Z or Alpha or both.
But X and millennials, they're -- they're gone. They're gone.
But the other ones are more conservative than we are. But still, nobody understands civics. Nobody understands -- those of you -- they don't have an understanding of the Bill of Rights at all.
They look at freedom of speech completely differently.
These things are coming our way, because they don't understand them.
They've never been taught them.
Honestly, this is what's driving me to the torch.
We've got to get to the youth of America.
And make sure they understand civics. They need to understand why these rights and responsibilities are so important. They need to be excited about them.
We should be excited about capitalism. Everybody is like, well. What do you mean?
Show me something better, that has lifted more people out of poverty. Show me one thing!
One. You can't.
STU: It's a miracle. It's a literal miracle.