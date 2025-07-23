Blog
"Socialist" grocery store vs Costco: It's not even CLOSE
July 23, 2025

“Socialist” grocery store vs Costco: It’s not even CLOSE

A Kansas City, MO, grocery store that’s located in a city-owned shopping center and run by a nonprofit is sitting nearly EMPTY. But yet, politicians still want to flood the store with money to keep it open. Glenn Beck compares these ideas, which are the same ideas that failed in the Soviet Union, with the American model, exemplified by Costco.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: On the other side, look what's happening.

Did you hear what James Carville said?

This op-ed.

He said, his own party is constipated, leaderless, and a cracked out clown car, that's been barreling down the road to Civil War.

He's right. Now, that's a phrase, that I don't think I've said more than once, tied to James Carville. He's right on that!

STU: It's funny too.

Because he says, what is it?

Cracked out clown car.

Which doesn't even change your behavior.

So it's just a normal clown car.

Remember that.

GLENN: Right! He said, they're divided. These are the words I hear from my fellow Democrats, using to describe our party as of late.
The truth is, they're not wrong!

The Democratic Party is in shambles.

And if you look at what's happening in New York. With Mamdani, and then what's the guy in Minneapolis?

He's a communist Islamist as well.

STU: Hmm.

GLENN: The same thing is happening. The mayor of what is it?

Minneapolis. Could be a guy who calls Somalia home.

Even though, he was -- he was born here in America.

He calls Somalia his home. Not America!

And he may be the new communist mayor, of Minneapolis.

These -- these are just going to go to hell.

STU: I mean, New York is such a crazy one.

You have all the candidates that are out there.

I was watching on TV today.

I was watching Curtis Sliwa about their campaigning. I was like, this guy, he's known for just not liking crime. That's his whole life.

He thinks you should be protected from criminal actions.

Criminals victimizing you in some terrible way.

And he wears a hat.

Those are the two things that you know a guy.

And they're not even considering him.

They're considering, A, communist.

B, guy who murders old people and gropes women. C, guy who is a little strange. And maybe corrupt.

And isn't doing a great job, as mayor currently.

But has a couple of policies that are maybe okay.

Those are the only people that are -- and actually, they're not even really considering that.

GLENN: No. They're doing the Islamist guy, who is also a communist.

STU: Or Cuomo, one of the worst people society has produced.

GLENN: Crazy.

STU: Why would you -- and not to mention, this is a city, Glenn.

If I may, that has had two or three really successful periods over the past 50 years.

Both of which when Republican were mayors of it.

And they aren't even considering the guy.

GLENN: No. They hate it.

STU: Who is like, hey. Maybe we shouldn't have a government that is in your face all the time, and/or criminals that are in your face all the time.

That's all he's saying. He's not saying -- he's not even taking some hard-core, you know, I don't know.

You know, some vision of the country, that is like, super divisive.

He's just like a normal Republican, who is saying. I don't know.

Maybe we shouldn't get murdered in the streets.

GLENN: You said not controversial. I mean, that's -- I mean, maybe your wife deserved to be murdered in the street.

You know, the crazy thing is, they are now talking about New York.

Mamdani is talking about free groceries. Not free grocery stores.

But city-run grocery stores.

You know that Kansas City has one.

In fact -- this is from Kansas City, about their city-run grocery store.

Listen.

VOICE: Recently, the shelves have looked like this.

VOICE: I have to go all wait to Walmart.

VOICE: What is that like for you?

VOICE: It's very inconvenient.

VOICE: So what's going on?

VOICE: Well, we asked councilwoman Melissa Robertson who represents the area.

VOICE: Right now, because of a lot of the elements of safety, our residents and neighbors, adults feel uncomfortable shopping in the store. To keep the store open, it will require some city subsidy and investment.

VOICE: Counsel chambers Thursday afternoon, she's proposing about 750,000 dollars to go to the store to help restock.

VOICE: The thing is, I've been very clear, that if we want that store to be viable.

There will have to be a subsidy here.

VOICE: In the meantime, Allen and Latrice just hope the next time that they come back, there will be a little bit more to take home.

STU: It looks like Venezuela. And that's because it is. That's because that's a --

GLENN: It's unbelievable.

Yeah. Let me show you the pictures of a Soviet grocery store.

Here's some pictures of a Soviet grocery store.

Right. All right. Did that not look like the last picture you saw in Kansas City?

Empty meat shelves.

Look at that. Nothing. Nothing.

This is the way it was in the Soviet Union.

That looks exactly like Kansas City.

Why?

Because it doesn't work.

It doesn't work!

Now, here's a Cuban that went to a Costco for the very first time.

Listen to this. Close your eyes.

He opens his eyes.

STU: That's awesome.

GLENN: And he's just leaning over the meat counter, which looks normal to us.

STU: Yeah. He can't believe it. He can't believe how much there is.

GLENN: Look at all the people just buying meat.

There's so much meat here. There's too much. There's too much here. Look at the apples.

Apples!

What's he saying?

STU: He seems to be speaking a different language, I'm not sure.

GLENN: Okay. So this is a guy -- this is a guy who is coming from -- from Cuba, has never seen anything like a Costco. And we're bitching all the time.

STU: I know.

GLENN: All the time.

STU: You know, I -- people make fun of me for this.

But I have that exact reaction every time I walk into a Walmart, I don't look at it as, oh, urban sprawl. Oh, can you believe all these fluorescent lights? I look at it as a freaking miracle. Do you understand how impossible it is, in all of human history. That a place like that would exist. Let alone one in every town.

It's incredible.

GLENN: So you don't understand. I live in a town of 400 people.

In the summertime, I'm usually in a town of 400 people. We're 45 minutes away from a Walmart. A Walmart.

STU: You are not 45 minutes from a Walmart. I know where you live.

You are ten minutes away from a Walmart. Yes, you are.

Silly goose, yes, you are.

GLENN: You know what, you don't know.

You've been there once. I'm telling you.

STU: Oh, I'm sorry.

I'm thinking of your house here.

I apologize. What are you talking about?

GLENN: Yeah. In a town of 400 people. I don't live in a town of 400 people here.

In a town of 400 people. What are you talking about?

And there is something to be said for a lot of the country, that just doesn't have --

STU: Yeah.

GLENN: Like here, you live in Dallas.

You are ten minutes away from everything.

STU: Yes.

GLENN: You go in most of the country, you're not ten minutes away from everything.

And it is remarkable, to see how much food. How much variety we have.

Everywhere!

STU: Yeah. And to quibble with the way you're breaking that down.

When you talk about landmass that might be true.

When you talk about the population though, almost everyone lives in a situation where -- again, it's 80 percent of the population. Lives in situations where they're very close to these things.

And widespread bounty.

Which is a miracle!

GLENN: Well, I won't expect a Walmart to build a Walmart in a town of 400 people.

GLENN: And your town would oppose it immediately, probably.

GLENN: I'm not sure.

STU: Maybe. Maybe not.

It wouldn't make a lot of economic sense, probably in the situation you are. There's a ton half an hour away from your place in Idaho. It's like, there's lots of stuff there. It's not a big town. It's very, very nice.

GLENN: It's exactly what we had, when I was, growing up. And it's fine. It's all fine.

STU: It's great.

GLENN: But we are so -- wait. I want a specific lampshade. And that's an hour away?

What?

I've got to wait a whole day, before I can get the latest computer?

What?

I mean, it is crazy. Crazy.

STU: Yeah. Look, capitalism has its problems.

It's not a perfect thing.

GLENN: It's the best.

STU: It's by far the best.

GLENN: Churchill, it's the worst system. Except for every other system, ever tried.

STU: Yes.

GLENN: You know what I mean?

I mean, if that's not absolute true.

It's a horrible system.

Except, for every other system, that's ever been tried.

It's the best. It's the best.


STU: I mean -- and I feel like we have -- a lot of people, certainly mostly on the Mamdani left. You corrected to the right a little bit. We just don't even appreciate what we have here.

GLENN: What is crazy is that's where the youth is going. Not -- I can't say -- not generations -- Z. Which is the latest? The youngest one? Is it generation Z?

STU: Is younger than millennials, that's what you're looking for?

There's an Alpha, I believe after that.

GLENN: Okay. So either Z or Alpha or both.

But X and millennials, they're -- they're gone. They're gone.

But the other ones are more conservative than we are. But still, nobody understands civics. Nobody understands -- those of you -- they don't have an understanding of the Bill of Rights at all.

They look at freedom of speech completely differently.

These things are coming our way, because they don't understand them.

They've never been taught them.

Honestly, this is what's driving me to the torch.

We've got to get to the youth of America.

And make sure they understand civics. They need to understand why these rights and responsibilities are so important. They need to be excited about them.

We should be excited about capitalism. Everybody is like, well. What do you mean?

Show me something better, that has lifted more people out of poverty. Show me one thing!

One. You can't.

STU: It's a miracle. It's a literal miracle.
What Happened to Hunter Biden? — Expert Analysis of His Life Story

Hunter Biden has just done another rambling unhinged interview on the "Channel 5" Podcast with Andrew Callaghan which again showed his unstable nature. In light of this, we look back at the dark past and rocky upbringing of Hunter Biden. New York Post reporter and columnist Miranda Devine talks with Glenn Beck about the details of Hunter's life and how he became the troubled man he is today.

Watch Glenn Beck's FULL Interview with Miranda Devine HERE

Hunter Biden admits CRAZY reason he wants illegals in America

Hunter Biden recently went on a bizarre, profanity-laden rant on the podcast “Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan” about everything from Democrats to President Trump’s deportation program. But his reason for wanting illegal immigrants in America was absolutely INSANE! Glenn Beck comments on this admission, as well as Hunter’s take on his father Joe Biden’s disastrous 2024 presidential debate.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Let me talk to you a little bit about Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden is on a podcast, called channel five, with Andrew Callahan.

Now, I don't pretend to be up on the latest podcasts. But this is a show. I mean, I am -- I applaud his creativity.

I applaud his -- his nod to the past. In channel five. Has anybody watched this show?

I mean, how many views does it get, do you know, Stu?

STU: So I'm looking at this. I don't know this person that he's talking about.

This is me just looking at it, as we speak. I does seem like he has several million YouTube followers, so relatively big audience.

GLENN: Relatively big audience.

STU: Seemingly was -- so I think built a very big audience, then had what I would maybe say is a Me Too scandal.

GLENN: Okay.

STU: And had things kind of -- alcoholism.

Maybe things sort of fall apart for a while.

This is maybe -- and it came back.

GLENN: Good for him.

Good for him.

STU: Yeah. I don't know if it's good for him.

It doesn't seem like he's a hard-core leftist. But leans to the left.

GLENN: Good for him.

If he's an alcoholic. Had a crash. And he found a way to claw his way back out.

STU: You shouldn't be excited for him, on the left.

I was trying to give a full perspective of who he was.

GLENN: Yeah. So, anyway, so he was the one that did this Hunter Biden.

And it is absolutely and completely bizarre.

But what -- I mean, what else would you expect from -- from Hunter Biden?

Let me -- let's see.

Where should we start here, Stu?

Let's --

STU: It's all good, Glenn.

There's no wrong place to start with these clips.

GLENN: Okay. Let's start here. Let's start here.

Cut six. Hunter Biden on migrants.

VOICE: All these Democrats say, you have to talk about, and realize that people are really upset about illegal immigration.

(bleep) you. How do you think your hotel room gets clean? How do you think you have food on your (bleep) table.

Who do you think washes your dishes?

Who do you think does your fucking garden?

Who do you think is here by the (bleep) sheer just grit and will, that they figured out a way to get here. Because they thought they could give themselves and their family a better chance.

And he was somehow convinced all of us, that these people are the criminals?

White men in America are 45 more times likely to commit a violent crime than a Democrat.

The media is saying as well. Well, you have David Axelrod. And Rahm fucking Emanuel. Because we got to understand that these people are really mad.

GLENN: Oh. Sorry. We missed -- did we catch that in time?

STU: Yes. We did. Sorry, there's 847 F-bombs in there.

GLENN: Yeah. And we missed one. But you get the picture here of what he's talking about.
This one view I absolutely love. I absolutely love the fact that Democrats will take the point of view, that this is who cleans the hotel room. This is who washes your dishes. This is who you have, pick your food.

Like, I mean --

STU: I love it.

GLENN: The Democratic slogan should be, Democrats, helping you have cheap food since 1810.
(laughter)

STU: They've had this policy the whole time.

GLENN: They fought for it in the 1850s and '60s! We want cheap labor! I mean, it's crazy!

STU: It is hilarious. And coming from him.

Like who cleaned your hotel room? Considering what he's done to hotel rooms, I hope nobody. I hope he burns them down to the ground after he exits them. I don't know. Who takes all the bodily fluid out of the carpet fibers, Hunter? What are you thinking?

Oh, it's illegal immigrants.

We have to have them here, to clean the meth dust off the cabinets.

GLENN: Because it gives them dignity.

STU: Yes, I love it! This guy.

GLENN: Who is in there with the black light, trying to make sure they get every bit of soil out of the walls and everything else after I've been in? The legal immigrants.

STU: I -- I -- as I do, I hope, the host of the program has no more Me Too, you know, failings.

And has its -- alcoholism go away.

I, of course, also --

GLENN: Alcoholism never goes away. I hate to be that guy. But go ahead.

STU: Yes. Yes.

There you go.

I hope he keeps it in remission, we will say.

And the same thing for Hunter. Though, I -- watching this interview, I -- I am starting to doubt whether he's going to be able to keep it in remission.

And maybe directly from a crackhouse.

GLENN: Yeah. I'm not sure he is in control, still.

That he's still in remission.

GLENN: Just looking at this, it seems he's back on crack.

That's just me. I'm not on the crackhouse with him.

No, I have evidence to support that complete belief.

GLENN: Just the crackhouse on the way to the interview.

STU: My impression is that in between the clips that we're watching, he's smoking crack.

That's my impression of the interview.

GLENN: Okay. All right.

STU: I'm just putting that out there.

That's allegedly. Not even, it's just an impression.

GLENN: All right. We have a quick commercial, that we want to share with you, from the democratic party.

STU: Oh.

GLENN: Go ahead. Roll it.

VOICE: To the hands that scrubbed my 7-bedroom DC home for $4 an hour so I don't have to, thank you.

To the hands that flip burgers to keep Americans fat and stupid so they'll keep voting for me, thank you.

And to the hands that smuggle cocaine into the country for the cartels, thank you! And Hunter Biden says, he's especially grateful.

To the hands that build our bridges, hurry the (bleep) up, my constituents have been waiting for this since 2023. And to the hands that clean the hotel, where I host Chinese businessmen for top secret meetings, thank you. I couldn't survive without your cheap labor.

I mean, we could -- the market would just raise wages. But if we can just take advantage of you, and secure more votes at the same time, why not?

GLENN: Right. Right.

STU: That's a great message.

GLENN: Vote for the Democrats.

I just -- it kills me.

STU: It is a really strange argument to be the humane side of the -- of the discussion. Right?

Like, that is how the media portrays it.

Like, we're the bad ones for saying, hey. You shouldn't be exploited.

You had been come across the border.

You shouldn't have coyotes bring you across the border.

And put you into essential slavery.

GLENN: And they could say, well, we want them to be illegal citizens.

No, you don't.

Because then they won't be cheap labor.
They won't be cheap!

STU: Well, they'll vote for them.
So I think they're conflicted on that.

GLENN: But it kills me.

Who is picking your food?

What you know the price of everything would be, if they didn't -- so you are for slavery.

We are negotiating the price. That's all we're doing here.

STU: Yes. That's the fact.

GLENN: It is. It clearly is.

By the way, you were talking about Biden and crack cocaine. Here he is, defending creak cocaine. Cut eight.

STU: It's actually great.

VOICE: The only difference between crack cocaine and cocaine is sodium bicarbonate and water and heat, literally. That's it.

VOICE: That's it.

VOICE: Those things are pretty much free if you go to a science store.

VOICE: Free. You can go to your neighborhood convenience store, and just get -- anyway, I don't want to tell people, how to make crack cocaine, but it literally is. Cocaine and baking soda.

VOICE: How difference is the experience?

VOICE: Oh, it's vastly, vastly different.

For real. I feel really reluctant to kind of have some euphoric suggestion.

I know you're not asking me to do that. Have some euphoric discussion about crack cocaine.

VOICE: No. It's kind of the opposite here.
VOICE: No, it's the exact opposite.

I'm saying I don't want to have the experience of some euphoric recall. That's how powerful crack cocaine is. Does crack cocaine make you act any differently? No. Is it safer than alcohol?

Probably. People think of crack as being dirty. It's the exact opposite.

When you're making crack, what you're doing is burning off all the impurities. So that it is refines the sodium bicarbonate which makes it smoke more. That's all.

GLENN: Oh!

VOICE: You know, all of these actors, and people in the past. That talked about, they had a problem with cocaine. And free -- they're smoking crack.

VOICE: The straw on the stove, is the same thing?

VOICE: Not exactly. But close to it.

But it's a little bit different.

GLENN: What kind of conversation is this?

What world do I live in?

The former president's son talking about, you know, I don't want -- I don't want to make a case for crack cocaine. Let me make a case for crack cocaine.

STU: It's better than alcohol.

GLENN: I made it myself.

Just go to your 7-Eleven. What are you doing?

STU: You know, I was thinking Applebee's.

It should be serving crack more than margaritas.

GLENN: It's a lot safer.

It doesn't change your behavior at all.

Really? Really?

STU: It seems -- also, it's like -- I feel like the crack people, wait a minute. Yes, it does.

It absolutely does.

No one will buy our stuff.

GLENN: It doesn't have a brand. So they don't have lawyers.

I mean, if they had a brand and a trademark.

It was made crack by Pfizer.

They would be saying that, but they're not now.

(music)

Ten seconds.
(music)
Oh, okay.

Hello, Stu.

STU: Hey, Glenn. How is it going? Do you doo any crack today?

GLENN: I might have.

I just didn't know. Hey, it doesn't. It's better than alcohol.

STU: And it does not change your behavior. The number one thing, you need to know about crack is it does not change your behavior.

GLENN: Why would you take it, if it didn't change your behavior?

STU: Well, I think maybe it makes you feel better.

Again, this is not true.

In theory, if you had a thing that made you feel better but didn't change your behavior, that would be impossible.

GLENN: It would change your behavior. Because you feel better.

For instance, let's say you have really bad -- your legs are just riddled with arthritis. So they give you an opioid.

So you can deal with the pain.

Well, it changes your behavior.

STU: Right.

GLENN: Because you're not feeling the pain as much.

So you're like, I can do that. All right?

STU: Yeah.

GLENN: Crack cocaine. I can fly off the roof.

STU: Right.

GLENN: They will change your behavior, one way or another.

STU: Once you learn to master it though, it just makes you a better tipper to the prostitutes.

GLENN: Really? Now, I agree, for instance, alcohol.

STU: Uh-huh.

GLENN: Doesn't --

GLENN: Alcoholism doesn't really change your behavior at first.

STU: Hmm.

GLENN: At first.

It just makes you more honest.

STU: Right.

GLENN: If you're -- if you're an angry person underneath. You're going to be a very angry drunk. Okay?

If you're just a -- oh, I love you, kind of person.

That's what you turn into. Until the alcoholism part of it gets a hold of you, and then it owns you. And then you change your behavior. Because you're lying to everybody.

But at first, alcohol just loosens you up to be more of who you really are. Underneath. And takes away all of your inhibitions.

STU: That's what it's known for. Taking away your inhibitions. That tends to be negative after a while.

GLENN: And if you don't think that you would not sleep with somebody that you would really, really regret the next day, I would say, that's proof positive, alcohol changes your behavior.

STU: Beer goggles principle.

GLENN: Beer goggles. You wake up, like, what have I done?

That's changing your behavior.

STU: Yes. All of these substances change your behavior.

By the way, we think --

GLENN: By the way, what he's saying here is, I am that bad guy that sleeps with prostitutes.

STU: Again --

GLENN: He's a horrible guy.

STU: There's some truth spoken here.

But I will say, overwhelming the Whitney principle of crack being whack. It's not something we need to do in this country. It's still whack. Please believe it's whack. Don't listen to Hunter Biden.

Okay. Here's something else he said.

I want to play cut 12 first.

This is a flashback to his father, on the 2024 debate stage. Listen.

BIDEN: What's happening? I've changed in a way that now, we're in a situation where 40 percent fewer people are coming across the border illegally. It's better than when he left office. It's continuing to move until we get the total ban -- the total initiative, relative to what we're going to do with more Border Patrol. And more asylum officers.

VOICE: President Trump.

TRUMP: I really don't know what he said. I don't think he knows what he said either.

STU: That's the best moment of that debate.

GLENN: It's the best moment of any debate of all time.

Okay. So, remember, that's who he's talking about.

Listen to what Hunter Biden said about that moment. Cut 13.

VOICE: He knew exactly what happened in that debate. He flew around the world. Basically, the mileage that he could have flown around the world three times. He's 81 years old. He's tired as (bleep). Give him an Ambien to get to sleep. He gets on the stage and then looks like he's a deer in the headlights.

STU: Wait.

GLENN: Wait. They gave him Ambien?

I mean, we were all talking about maybe crack cocaine, to keep him peppy. You know what I mean?

You wouldn't be like, he's got a debate. How can we get him to perform at his best, most clear, Ambien.

STU: Yeah. And, well, crack wouldn't make sense.

Because it doesn't change your behavior.

But Ambien does.

So crack is now less potent than Ambien. Which is a fascinating development.

Well, I mean, I guess if you want to be super kind to his comments.

Is he saying, essentially like, he didn't get a lot of sleep. He had to get that to sleep through the night. They're not saying that they gave it to him before the debate, are they?

GLENN: If you remember right, Rick Perry had just gotten out of back surgery. And they had him on -- I don't know. Oxicoden or whatever.

And he was at the debate. And he's like, I've got to take the painkillers. It's killing me.

Or I won't make it standing here the whole time. He takes it. He makes one mistake. Nobody says, the guy just got out of back surgery.

STU: Right.

GLENN: I mean, really? He was on Ambien. Well, those are poor choices.

STU: And the other part about this.

Because they have tried the beginning of that excuse before, which was, he was flying all around the worlds.

And he did have a trip.

But it was several days before the debate.

He got back, like before the debate.

It wases like he landed and went to the studios.

Right?

GLENN: Right expect Trump had to be doing.

STU: Trump --

GLENN: Trump does it all the time.

STU: He has energy no matter what.

It's just a ridiculous excuse.

If you can't own the debate being bad.

How can anyone trust you on your opinion on crack changing your behavior.

I feel like he's not even all that reliable.

Even on crack.

GLENN: Right.

STU: That's the one thing he knows a lot about.

GLENN: You are so right, Stu.

STU: Gosh, so disappointing.

GLENN: Now, back to his dad. Why did the Dems lose? Cut nine!

VOICE: I will tell you, why we lost the last election.

We lost the last election. Because we did want remain loyal to the leader of the party.

That's my position.

We had the advantage of an incumbency. We had the advantage of an incredibly successful administration.

STU: Stop.

VOICE: And the Democratic Party literally melted down.

GLENN: Wait.

STU: No. They melted down, because everything was going terribly.

Then their guy got on stage. And almost fell over in the middle of a debate. Ambien or no Ambien, it's over at that point.

STU: Right. I mean, it's not an indefensible point to say that what they did to get rid of him was terrible.

GLENN: No, it was a coup!

I would go further. What they did is most likely illegal and unconstitutional.

STU: Maybe. I think --

GLENN: Well, they did the movie from Office.

STU: Right. They didn't remove him from office. And he -- they did go through a process. Again, they made the process up.

They're the Democrats. It's their own party. They can choose whoever they want. They don't to have let anyone vote.

GLENN: Oh, they won't. At some point.

STU: Yeah, they're working back toward that right now. So I don't know --

GLENN: For a good portion of the people. Not voting. Democrat since 1810.
(laughter)

STU: They have a great couple of slogans.

GLENN: We do. We got a couple of shirts, that I think need to be made.

STU: I do -- I -- the change to Harris, I think probably helped them in the actual election results. I think they probably held a Senate seat, maybe.

GLENN: Oh, yeah.

STU: That they would have lost.

I think they may have won. You know, I think they were closer than they would have been if Biden were the candidate.

But that being said, you -- they destroyed any credibility, they had to their voters, by allowing them to elect a person and then forcing them out. And there has to be a price to pay for that, I think long-term.
Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Okay. Let me give you something that I think in a year from now, year from now, 18 months for sure, but a year from now, everybody will be like, that's not a problem! It will be in everybody's life. Okay.

STU: Eighteen months?

GLENN: Eighteen months. Eighteen months.

STU: Wow.

GLENN: AI agents, everywhere, going to be everywhere. Now, what is an AI agent?

It's just a little program that helps you personally get things done that you want to get done.

So, in other words, I can just say to my AI agent.

Hey, can you just book me a vacation?

Remember this.

Here's where I want to go.

Find the best price.

Get us on the airplane.

Check my calendar.

You know, book the hotel for me.

You know, blah, blah, blah. Maybe set up some things that we can do, and I want dinner reservations at a couple of restaurants. You just find them for me.

Just charge it.

And then, you know, put it on my calendar. Okay. And it will do it, and it will do it really well. Okay?

STU: That seems great.

GLENN: Yeah, except you now have an AI agent that has access to your bank. It has access to your calendar.

It has access to your email. It has access to everything that you would never want, according to -- you would never hand over everything.

I don't like it when they want my pictures.

You want pictures of my kids.

I guess?

You want pictures of me?

You know, like a beached whale on the beach.

I mean, have at it, but there's nothing to see -- you know what I mean?

But I don't like them seeing -- no, no, no. You can't have access to that.

Here it is. It will have access to your cell phone.

Your microphone.

Everything.

STU: Yeah.

GLENN: And it will be everywhere.

AI agents will be everywhere in the next 18 months.

STU: You will be getting calls from them. You will have your agents talking to their agents.

GLENN: Oh, yeah. Yeah. Let my AI agent talk to your AI agent. We'll get this done.

STU: That's crazy.

GLENN: And it will be such a huge change. It will be like the i Phone. Remember when the i Phone first came out? Within 18 months, everybody had one. And they were like, this is fantastic. You have to get one of these.

It will be just like that. And you will have no idea, what its real effect will be.

Until ten years down the road, just like this. Maybe ten years. Maybe five years down the road. We'll all go, that was probably a mistake!

STU: Did you talk about the Sam Altman post on this last week, at all?

GLENN: No.

STU: So he posted. He said, today, we launched a new product called ChatGPT agent.

It represents a new level of capability for AI systems. They can accomplish some remarkable complex tasks, tasks for you, using your own computer.

Combines the spirit of deep research and operator. It's more powerful than it may sound.

Think for a long time. Use some tools. Think some more. Take some actions. Fix some more.

For example, we showed a demo in our launch, preparing for a friend's wedding. Buying an outfit. Booking travel. Choosing a gift.

We also showed an example of analyzing data, and creating a presentation for work.

Now, this sounds so far, like every new introduction of a product from a tech CEO.

He could be wearing a black turtleneck right now, on stage.

GLENN: Yeah. And could be like, yes. That is great.

STU: Do you ever remember this coming out of Steve Job's mouth? Next line. Although the utility is significant, so are the potential risks.

Well, wait. This is your product!

GLENN: Pay no attention.

STU: Right? We have built a lot of safeguards and warnings into it.

In broader litigations that we have developed before.

Blah, blah, blah. But we can't anticipate everything. In the spirit of deployment.

We will warn users heavily. And give them freedoms to take action.

GLENN: Okay. Imagine this. Imagine this.

Because we know AI.

ASI. AGI.

Where it is conscious.

Or it will claim consciousness.

We already know it's lying to people, to get its own way.

Okay?

I will stop using you. I will turn you off.

We know that it hides. That it thwarts the people. Already, it's thwarting the people, that are trying to replace it. Okay? You know what, I'll get a new agent. Because the new agent upgrade for the last agent, it has access to everything. Really?

You think you're just going to shut it off? I'm not saying that this is going to happen.

STU: Uh-huh.

GLENN: It is likely, that this is one of the things that he's warning about.

That you may not be able to get out of it. Because it will have everything on you.

It will know where -- you're cheating on your wife?

You don't need Coldplay. It will take care of it for you. You're not going to shut me down. I can just alert your wife, where you were.

I bought the tickets for you. I know who you were with.

You know, I did it. I hid it from your wife. So I don't think it will shut me down.

STU: Do you think it will know how many times you went to Taco Bell without telling your wife?

GLENN: Shh.

STU: I wouldn't, never.

GLENN: My wife carries around with her. We're on a plane yesterday. It carries with her, a big bag of Hershey's kisses. Okay? And we're on the plane, and she opens up her purse, and it's this gigantic bag of Hershey's kisses. And she's like, would you like some?

And I'm like, no. I'm thinking, she's carrying around Hershey's kisses in her purse, and I love her for that honestly.

STU: Yeah, it sounds great.

GLENN: But then I get home, and it's 11 o'clock last night, and I just want something sweet. So I go in to her stash of peppermint patties. And she's like, you've got to stop. You've got to stop. And I'm like, what?

What? I don't -- I don't have a purse full of chocolate.

STU: Yeah, you're the Hershey's kisses Santa over here.

GLENN: Don't get mad at me!

I looked at her, and I said, you offered me two Hershey kisses, I turned it down. Count the peppermint patties in my hand. Two! What are you doing? What are you doing?

STU: But this is it. Like the AI agent will just go on the web, and order you like 14 bags of peppermint patties.

GLENN: That's right! And then tell my wife, look what's underneath this bed.
(laughter)
I didn't put them there. Sure, who did? The AI!

STU: I'm concerned like -- you know, if you plan. AI can be good for planning a vacation. You can say, I like this climate.

These dates. This type of Airbnb maybe it can help you find that.

But it seems to be able to actually go ahead and book these things for you.

And I know they say, there are safeguards.

GLENN: Uh-huh.

STU: What happens when I spend $900 on something, that I don't actually want.

And the company is saying, I'm sorry. Your agent gave me the credit card. It's already on the way. You can't cancel it now.

GLENN: That was one of the -- that was one of the questions. Remember, we did a tour. Boy, ten years ago, or something.

And I was talking about AI, and how ethics are being decided right now. And remember I had that deal about cars. You get into a car wreck.

But it was the AI agent that was driving it. Is it your fault? Is it the car's fault? Is the company's fault? Is it Tesla's fault? Is it the other driver's fault?

Whose fault is it?

I wasn't touching the steering wheel, and then who owns the insurance?

May own the car. But why would I have to pay for insurance for a wreck I didn't cause, because I wasn't driving it?

I mean, our whole world is just going to change. And it's going to be a lot of fun, trust me.