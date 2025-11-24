Blog
LatestArticlesVideos
Radio
LivePodcastSerialsStations
TV
Podcasts
The Glenn Beck ProgramThe Glenn Beck PodcastThe Beck Story
Fine Art
Real Estate
Shop
More
AboutCharityBooksSponsorsContact
SEARCH
Live Radio

©2024 MERCURY RADIO ARTS.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

TERMS OF USE | PRIVACY POLICY

Live

Glenn's Show Prep

Trump accused Democrats of SEDITION — Here’s the TRUTHplay icon
RADIONovember 24, 2025

Trump accused Democrats of SEDITION — Here’s the TRUTH

President Trump recently accused a group of Democrats of sedition and possible treason after they told the military and CIA not to follow “illegal orders” from the president. So, who’s right here? Glenn Beck breaks down this story and issues a warning: These Democrats crossed a dangerous line that has NEVER been crossed in America’s history…

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: I want to talk to you about the Bubba Effect. Because the Bubba Effect is something I brought to America about 2003. And it describes a really dangerous social dynamic that will emerge when the average, everyday American citizen no longer believes in the institutions, government, media, law enforcement, our courts. And it begins with the local guy. Bubba.

Bubba. It will be Bubba against the officials. The government. Or whoever.

And Bubba might do something stupid. Something that we're like, Bubba, don't do that. What are you doing?

But he see it, and even though he might be wrong or might be misguided in the way he's doing it. Everybody kind of just looks away and goes, yeah. Yeah. Well, that's just Bubba. You know, don't worry about Bubba.

But he's right about this. You're the problem. Okay?

I've been warning since 2003 about the Bubba Effect. That at some point, it's going to happen. And it is everywhere today. And I want to show you where it is! Because I've got four different stories today.

I will take you through in the next, you know, 60 minutes. Or probably 120 minutes.

In that, you will see the Bubba Effect everywhere. And it is not just one place.

Okay? This is not an academic phrase. This is a -- this is -- this is rooted in not only American history. But in human behavior.

So let me explain. When the government looses its legitimacy, and people no longer believe the official explanations. Or the official investigations.

And there is no official moral authority, the outsider becomes the trusted insider.

Okay?

Now, let's go through this. Do you believe the explanations of what is happening on most things today?

Do you believe the explanations just of stupid stuff like, hey. Those were drones over the skies.

And we can't tell you what they are. But they were definitely not from China.

And they were definitely not from space.

They were -- you know, they are probably ours.

Do you believe that explanation?

I mean, that's the -- I mean, that could be one of the most consequential, depending on what it is.

But it really doesn't mean all that much.
Because we don't know what it is.

Okay.

But I don't believe them. Do you believe the Epstein thing is on the up and up, that we'll ever get the truth?

No. Do you believe that the investigations, either, you know, on either side, into Trump or into Trump's enemies, that -- that justice is ever going to be done?

No!

No!

No!

The shooters, do you believe the butler shooter?

Do you believe Charlie Kirk?

That thing?

Do you even know where to stand on that one?

I mean, I think I do. But I don't know!

But look at how people are saying, oh, you know what, that was an inside job. And so many people are believing it.

That's the Bubba Effect. Okay!

When a crisis hits, a shooting, a standoff, a raid. People stop siding with the government. And instead, side with Bubba. The neighbor who stands against the federal power!

Wrongdoing, becomes irrelevant. Even if Bubba is partially or completely wrong, the public's animosity towards authority is so deep, that they go to defend Bubba! Just as an act of protest.

In a way, you saw this with O.J. Simpson. You know, all the jurors later said, yeah. We knew he was guilty.

But we wanted to.

It was a former protest.

Once it starts, it begins to escalate everywhere. And then authorities have to crack down, even harder, and that causes more escalation.

Okay?

Citizens resist more fiercely. Each side starts to -- to interpret the other side as the aggressor.

Now, this is happening now in Dearborn, Michigan.

People are sick and tired of what is going on in Dearborn, Michigan. The lies about what is happening with -- with the immigrants that are coming in. With these communities that are closed off. With the clear threat that Sharia law is! With what we're seeing happening in the city council meetings. What we're seeing happening on the streets. What's happening in the communities and our country.

We feel like we're losing America. The America we grew up in. But more than that now, it's becoming clear that the faith that we've all had, that helped build this country, is coming under attack, by a very hostile force. Sharia law.

Now, no one with any credibility is doing anything.

They've been calling, you know, everybody a -- you know, an Islamophobe forever.

And so that doesn't hold any weight anymore.

Right?

So some guy comes, and he's -- he's wrapping the Koran in bacon.

Okay. Would Jesus do that?

No!

Are you thrilled and happy, that's happening. No. Is that the way to make the case?

No. But why is it being condoned or dismissed by so many people? Because of the Bubba Effect. At least he's pointing out the problem!

Sound familiar? That's the Bubba Effect.

It's not one guy on the porch with a rifle. It's about a societal tipping point. And when trust collapses, law becomes optional. Morals become optional. When institutions lose their moral credibility, power then becomes coercion.

When -- when the public assumes that corruption is the default, the truth no longer matters. And in that atmosphere, even a minor confrontation can spiral into a national crisis.

And that is exactly where we're headed.

And history is full of these moments.

1790s, the Whisky Rebellion.

What was that? They couldn't pay the soldiers. And so -- what did they do?

Well, states decided, I've got to raise the taxes. They raised taxes on whisky. Well, that turns into, that's a federal overreach. What have soldiers fought against that!

Higher taxes. Now you're taxing our whisky.

Yeah, because we have to pay you, and we don't have any way to raise our money. Well, we want our money, but we don't want taxes. And so what happened?

That overreach turned centers into folk heroes. Bleeding Kansas. That happened in the 1850s, distrust in the federal arbitration, caused vigilante on both sides to become local champions, because some were standing up for slavery and government overreach, and some were standing up for it.

Okay? Post-reconstruction. Citizens preferred the local strong man over the federal enforcement of civil rights.

Whenever trust collapses, citizens instinctively choose the closest authority in their community. Even if it is flawed.

You will defend even the wrong guy. Not because he's right. But because the system is wrong. And that is the real danger of the Bubba Effect.

It's not a call to rebellion. It's a warning, that unchecked corruption eventually produces rebellion, spontaneously.

It always happens. And the Bubba Effect. Is a -- is a natural consequence of a nation that mocks accountability. Do you think accountability is being mocked?

You're held accountable. Is anybody else.

It punishes dissent. Are -- no matter which side you're on!

You're either a communist or a Nazi, and you need to be shut up. It hides behind bureaucracy.

Well, we can't release that. Because we don't have all the details. Because, well, this is an ongoing investigation. And an investigation that nobody believes.

And then it expects unquestioning obedience.

Trust us. There's nothing to see here.

The Bubba Effect is a symptom of a republic in time line. Not the cause of it.

Now, let me show you a different kind of Bubba Effect.

And this one, this one -- well, let me just play it. Came out a couple of days ago. Here are the tells me putting together, something that is aimed directly towards the Bubbas in the military and the CIA.

Listen! I'm Senator Alyssa Sockett.

VOICE: Senator Mark Kelly.
VOICE: Representative Chris Deluzio.

VOICE: Congressman Matt (inaudible).

VOICE: Representative Chrissy Houlahan.

VOICE: Congressman Jason Kraut.

VOICE: I was a captain in the United States Navy.

VOICE: Former CIA officer.

VOICE: Former Navy.

VOICE: Former paratrooper and Army ranger.
VOICE: Former intelligence officer.

VOICE: Former Air Force.

VOICE: We want tow speak directly to members of the military, and the intelligence community.

VOICE: Who take risks each day to keep Americans safe.
VOICE: We know you're under enormous stress and pressure right now. Americans trust their military.
VOICE: But that trust is at risk.
VOICE: This administration is pitting our uniformed military.
VOICE: And intelligence community professionals.

VOICE: Against American citizens.
VOICE: Like us, you all swore an oath.

VOICE: To protect and defend this Constitution.

VOICE: Right now, the threats to our Constitution aren't just coming from abroad, but from right here at home.

VOICE: Our laws are clear, you can refuse illegal orders.

VOICE: You can refuse illegal orders.
VOICE: You must refuse illegal orders.

VOICE: No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution.

VOICE: We know this is hard, and that it's a difficult time to be a public servant.

VOICE: But whether you're serving in a CIA.

VOICE: The Army.
VOICE: The Navy.
VOICE: The Air Force.

VOICE: Your vigilance is critical.

VOICE: Know that we have your back.

VOICE: Because now, more than ever.

VOICE: The American people need you.

VOICE: We need to you stand up for our laws.

VOICE: Our Constitution.

VOICE: And who we are as Americans.

VOICE: Don't give up.
VOICE: Don't give up.
VOICE: Don't give up.

VOICE: Don't give up the ship.

GLENN: All right. I want to talk to you about that. Because this is causing all kinds of problems.

Because now Donald Trump has responded and said, they should be executed.

They should not be executed. However, I do believe this is seditious. And I'll explain the difference between treason and sedition here in just a second. And show you how this is the Bubba effect, just a different version of it in just a second. I'll take you through history. First, let me tell you about JASE Medical. We live in an age where everything seems instant. You know, meds filled the same day, clinics on every corner. Delivery in about an hour.

And we start to believe the system is bulletproof. But it's not. It will work exactly the way we need it to work, when we need it to work, as long as it can.

All it takes is one shortage, one storm, one travel delay. One overloaded pharmacy. And suddenly, the whole modern convenience machine grinds to a halt. We've seen this in our own lifetime in the last five years.

You and your family. They need medication. When they need it, at that exact moment. There's no alternative plan. But JASE Medical is that alternate plan.

They have created the JASE case. It's a set of emergency antibiotics and essential medications prescribed by a licensed medical professional and shipped directly to you.

So you're not at the mercy of the system. That, you know, that only works, in case nothing goes wrong.

It's practical. You do a simple, online consultation. Doctors review it. And your medications arrive ready for you to store, for years if you need. They sit in your home.

Quietly, until the day, modern life stops being modern. And when you order your JASE case today. You'll use the promo code Beck.

B-E-C-K. Go to JASE. J-A-S-E.com. Get a discount. JASE.com. That promo code is Beck. Ten-second station ID.
(music)

GLENN: All right. This is not about Republicans. It's not Democrats.

It's not anything about the president, Donald Trump. This is something that no generation of American has ever seen, not in 250 years of constitutional history.

A group of sitting members of Congress.

Next year and representatives. Went on camera. And told active duty military personnel and the CIA to ignore orders of the president of the United States. They didn't whisper it.

They didn't couch it in a private memo. They release it had in a video for the entire world to see.

What message is that sending to the rest of the world?

For the first time in American political history, members of the United States Congress, openly encouraged the military to look at the commander-in-chief and say, no.

Now, this is not happen in a constitutional republic.

And it cannot happen in a nation that wants to remain one!

Now, you can say, and it's reasonable to say, "Well, this is just advice," right?

It's a reminder that you don't follow illegal orders. Sounds reasonable, until you look at history. Because history has a merciless way of identifying patterns, long before politicians will admit to them.

In the entire American experiment, there were only a handful of moments, anything like this, has occurred.

And every single one of those, was a moment that was a prelude to national fracture.

1860 to 1861.

It was the secession winter.

Southern leaders encourage officers at the federal level. And forts to abandon the union. And pledge loyalty to the states.

Not normal politics. This was the beginning of the rapture. Then came Fort Sumpter. 1870, reconstruction. Some states rejected federal authority, outright.

Sheriffs, militias, even sometimes judges refused federal directives, but Congress itself, they never told the Army to ignore the president.

In Vietnam! Members of Congress denounce the war, denounce Nixon.

Denounce Johnson. But no one ever told active duty troops, disobey the commander-in-chief.
It wasn't done!

Because every generation, up until this one. Understood something very basic.

You cannot politicize the chain of command. Without breaking the republic.

And once the military begins to decide on its own. Which orders are legitimate.

You know, which president they prefer. You no longer have since when control.

You no longer have a republic. You have faxes inside an armed institution.

And that is exactly how nations collapse. And every single one of those sitting representatives know it. Turkey. Argentina.

Spain. Egypt. Every single example the pattern is always the same.

Political parties, begin encouraging the military to resist the other side.

And the center completely collapses.

And is this the part where you need to hear me clearly.

What we saw here, this week, with this. Is not the Bubba Effect. Where ordinary citizens lies trust in authority.

Or rally behind the local guy.

No, no, no, no.

This is something far more seditious and serious. This is the institutional Bubba Effect.

Where leaders inside the government, with their own plan, the political class!

Begin urging Bubba in the military. To take size, in domestic, political disputes.

That is a very, very bright line.

The great unbroken line in American history. Unbroken in our history!

That line kept us from becoming every other failed republic.

And now, these people have stepped over it!

Now, let me take on Donald Trump. Is this treason?

No.

Treason has a very narrow definition. Thank God!

It requires aiding an enemy of the United States. Or levying war against the United States.

So this is not treason in the strict constitutional sense.

But here's a question: Isn't it something just as dangerous? Isn't it an attempt, intentional or not, to plant the idea inside the military, that the president's orders are optional!

Is it a test balloon? Is it a rehearsal? Is it a way of saying when political sides disagree with the President, the military should stand with us?

Or is it, at the very best, just completely reckless and irresponsible political theater, that forgets the most sacred principle in American governance. The military does not take sides!

Period.

Even if these lawmakers thought they were just, you know, recommending moral guidance, they were -- they believe they were just reminding the troops to refuse illegal orders.

That's not your job!

That's the job of the generals, and the job of Pete Hegseth. They do that in every classroom. Every time they're sworn in.

They're told those words! That comes from within the ranks. Not from political leadership.


They told. They told the rest of the world. That in the bloodstream of our republic now, is questioning the president.

And that is unprecedented.

It's historic. And impossible to remove he has because it breaks the guardrails.

WARNING: The Threat of Sharia Law in American Cities is Now a Realityplay icon
RADIO

WARNING: The Threat of Sharia Law in American Cities is Now a Reality

Texas is becoming the front line of a growing ideological struggle. While courts block the Ten Commandments from classrooms, public schools are opening Islamic prayer rooms as CAIR and other Islamist political groups gain influence across the state. Glenn Beck and Chip Roy warn that this isn’t about private worship, but rather a coordinated movement to weaken the nation’s Judeo-Christian foundations, undermine constitutional law, and smuggle Sharia-aligned norms into American institutions. As judges enable these shifts and political factions fracture, a broader conflict is emerging that most Americans refuse to acknowledge. Texas may be the battleground that determines whether the West wakes up in time.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: We're talking to Chip Roy about the Islamification of Texas and the United States. What's going to be done. A -- a -- a -- a new attitude from Governor Greg Abbott yesterday. And a new proclamation that came out and said, enough is enough.

On CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood. We're going to deem them terrorist organizations. We were just talking about what's happening with the Ten Commandments. And before we -- before we switch here, one more thing on this -- this Muslim thing. In schools.

You know, we can't have the Ten Commandments, Chip.

However, at liberty High School in the Frisco ISD in Texas, they now have prayer rooms for Islamic prayers.

How is it we can't have the Ten Commandments in Texas, but Frisco ISD public school, Liberty High School, can have prayer rooms, and nobody says anything?

CHIP: Well, first of all, this is the double standard of the left. But let's take a step back. What you just said out loud. Frisco, Texas. Frisco. My daughter was born in Frisco.

GLENN: Yeah.

CHIP: Has now got Islamic prayer rooms, okay? That should concern you.

GLENN: It does.

CHIP: And by you, I mean the listeners out there. Like, Texas listeners.

And, yes, the Ten Commandments case. It's judicial activism. The Supreme Court has upheld the ability to have the Ten Commandments displayed in public form.

Again, the Ten Commandments sits on the grounds of the Texas Capitol. And the case like I said, Ted Cruz litigated as solicitor general. Working for then attorney general Greg Abbott. Governor Rick Perry, and we won that case.

And I think we will be able to win that case, when it goes up, and it's no doubt, it's being challenged in the fifth circuit.

Then likely the Supreme Court would look at it.

With past presidents and say, we have the Ten Commandments.

Look, we have to decide who we are as a people.

And we got to start acting like it. Because this nation has been blessed because we are a Judeo Christian people who formed a country. That is a -- liberal, in the classical sense. You know, republic liberal democracy.

And we allow the full range of views to be discussed. And for people to believe whatever they believe.

And you and I will die on the hill to protect that. To protect the government over the mind of man. But we are also are a group of people that's bound together by a common sense of ideals, in our history, in our founding. And when you break that down, you will no longer have a country. And that's what we've got to -- you know, when those men --

GLENN: Go ahead. Well, you were saying a minute ago. You know, that should concern you, that there are prayer rooms in Frisco, Texas. It doesn't concern me that there are prayer rooms.

What concerns me, this is a coordinated effort to bring Sharia law into our country.

I don't care if you're Muslim. And you respect the Judeo Christian laws that we have. That's what our country are built on.

That's what our laws are based on.

And you say, this is a really great system. Because it allows me and everybody else to worship God of our own understanding.

When you're part of a movement to subvert that law. And to fundamentally transform the United States into something that it is not.

That's when I have a problem! And that's when we should stand up, but that's one of the things that CAIR does. CAIR makes anything that we have said, Islamophobia. And so they shout you down, and make you afraid and try to paint you as a hater.

I don't hate. I don't hate Muslims.

I don't. I do despise Sharia Law, and I despise anyone who comes here, and wants to supplant the United States Constitution, and replace it with Sharia law. That's -- that's a no-go zone.

No. Sorry. Not going to do it.

JASON: And the history of Sharia law. And the history of those inherent to it, which would suggest that that is the goal.

GLENN: Yes.

CHIP: And that's what we've seen borne out in countries across the world. So we should recognize that in carrying out our policies and these activist judges, and they are going to cede the ground. Okay?

In the name of the First Amendment, they are going to cede the ground with a supposedly secular society.

And, you know, essentially, genuflecting to -- the Bill of Rights, while walking away from God.

They're going to cede the ground for a world in which we are going to invite those who wish to destroy America, to have a front row seat right here to do it, and we've got to stop those judges.
And we've got to act. And so, you know, the House of Representatives should act on such an obvious case like Boasberg.

We should -- and I know that my religious liberty friends will do that on the Ten Commandments.

And they're going to be litigating that. And I will be quite confident the state will litigate that to defend the state law and defend the schools.

Then you go to the -- you know, redistricting opinion. Right? It's really extraordinary. I don't know if you read the scathing rebuke of the two judges. The -- particularly, the one judge, Judge Brown by Jerry Smith, right? Who was dissenting judge in the three-judge panel. So for those of you who don't understand, when you have a case on the redistricting issues. Right? It goes to a three-judge panel. And this three-judge panel, it was a two-to-one opinion, and it was a Democrat appointee. Appointed judge.

It was a Trump-appointed judge. Judge Brown. And then Judge Jerry Smith, who has been on the bench for a long time. Very respected, conservative --

GLENN: Thirty-seven years.

CHIP: Yes, and Jerry was basically cut out. They didn't do their normal deliberation. He wrote a scathing letter yesterday.

In addition to them filing a dissent. Because he was blocked out of the process.

It was an extraordinary essentially power grab by the two judges.

Just to run this thing through. I don't think the Supreme Court will take kindly to that.

I think that the stay application that will be filed with the United States Supreme Court. I think that by tomorrow. They filed the stay last night with the strict.

In the district court.

But I think they will go to the Supreme Court, with the stay, probably tomorrow.

That attorney general Paxton and Abbott to strategize for the timing.

But I think that's right.

And, you know, I think the you court. Judge Roberts, his faults on many opinions, has been pretty good on race. You'll remember, the Supreme Court opinion that -- that struck down the abhorrent, you know, language in section five that was unconstitutional, Voting Rights Act. And they cleaned that up.

And in that opinion, Robert said, that divvying us up by race was a distorted business. That was his quote. And I think Roberts will be on the right side of this. I hope so.

Because this is very clearly political exercise by the legislature.

The judges tried to indicate that it was racial gerrymandering. No! It's the opposite.

Texas is trying to undo racial gerrymandering, which we believe is unconstitutional on its face. You've got California out there, who is taking five of the nine Republican seats away.
So it's currently, what?

I think, what? 45 to nine?

And it's now going to be something like 50 to four? My numbers may be off one or two. It's crazy.

And then in Texas, we were kind of trying to rebalance it a little bit.

Add four or five new states. A lot of growth in Texas. And now, they will say, that that's somehow not profitable. Because we somehow are doing racial gerrymandering.

We're undoing I think racial gerrymandering with a politically motivated goal of having more Republican seats in a very Republican state. So I hope the Supreme Court sees this for what it is.

And issues a statement. You know, we'll have to see what they do.

GLENN: Let me take to you Washington again. This Comey thing is driving me out of my mind.

Because once again, here's somebody, that looks like they will not pay a price for anything.

James Comey. A judge has said that the government has screwed this -- this up. In gathering information.

And filing.

And so now it looks like the Comey case will not move forward. Any thoughts on this?

CHIP: Well, look, I have not had a chance to dive into this as deeply. I know that the district Judge Nachmanoff, or whatever the judge's name was. Pressed, you know -- this -- this opinion forward.

And, you know -- or I'm sorry. Not pressed the opinion. Pressed prosecutors. A hearing.

And I don't know what the exact result is going to be.

The Biden appointee. And, you know, we're -- we're going it to see what the result is.

Obviously, Comey, we believe lied to I think the Senate judiciary committee, among others. Under oath.

And that is, in fact, an indictable offense.

And so, you know, I'll go look and see what they're claiming in terms of whether the grand jury got to see the final indictment.

Or whatever these issues are.

Obviously, the former prosecutor is important. You have to follow the procedures.

GLENN: You have to.

CHIP: Do it right. But also can't lose the forest for the trees. I think Comey very clearly lied. And so, we're going to -- hopefully, this will proceed. That's about all I've got on that one.

GLENN: All right. Chip, thank you very much. If anyone wants to get involved in your campaign for Texas attorney general, how do they do it?
CHIP: ChipRoy.com. C-H-I-P-R-O-Y.com. You can follow me at Chip Roy TX on X/Twitter.

And, Glenn, always appreciate what you're doing out there. Thanks for being on the tip of the spear. And the forefront of talking about this important issue. About defending Western civilization.

And all the issues. I'm deeply appreciative.

GLENN: I tell you, Chip. I -- I've been saying recently -- I've been saying it for a while, since I wrote the chalkboard on what was going to happen, back on Fox days. And I said, all these people will gather. And then they'll sort it out.

Once they think they have it, they will start eating each other.

And they're starting to see that with the left now eating the Democrats. So Democrats are over. Now it's just going to be Marxists. But it will come down to the Marxists and the anarchists and the Islamists. And as I said then, in the end, it will just be the Islamists, against the Western world.

Because I would bet on people who believe something, much more than the Marxists.

These people have religious zeal. And they will -- they will eat the Marxists. And then it will just be western world against the -- the Islamists. And I think, chip, we are in World War III.

We have just not declared it yet. And people haven't woken up to it yet.

We are in the beginning stages. You will see history in 100 years from now. Will write, this is the 1930s, if you will.

This is the beginning of a world war, and nobody has caught up with it, yet.

Would you agree with that?

CHIP: Yeah. Glenn, I agree with you. You have, and you were a long time ago -- others have caught up to it. And, frankly, caught up to where you were. And, look, it is one of the core reasons I'm running for attorney general.

Look, I can keep doing what I'm doing up here. God blessed me the ability to fight and make changes up here.

We've done some good things.

Look, we have to preserve in the state of Texas. And the battle is exactly what you said. You can't win a war. If you don't even acknowledge that it's happening.

That's the problem. People are asleep at it. Again, like I said, it's what I last talked about. Because of the reality that you just said.

And that vast network, we have got to follow the money and destroy that network. It's an integrated, related network. You know it. I know it. I can promise you, smart people in Washington are looking at this.

I can tell you, I'm building teams in Texas, to look at this right now. And connecting those teams in Texas and in Washington. And other AG's offices, which is what I'll do on day one of AG. Frankly, once I'm blessed with the nomination, I will be working on it all next year. We will build the team, and we will fight to dismantle it.

Glenn Finally Gets a REAL Job: Cracker Barrel Biscuit Maker | Glenn TV | Ep 471play icon
TV

Glenn Finally Gets a REAL Job: Cracker Barrel Biscuit Maker | Glenn TV | Ep 471

If this whole media thing doesn’t work out, Glenn can always fall back on his biscuit-making skills! Take a break from the apocalypse and enjoy some Cracker Barrel carbs made by everyone’s favorite son of a baker!

Your TAXES go to Al Qaeda in Somalia?! MASSIVE scam exposedplay icon
RADIO

Your TAXES go to Al Qaeda in Somalia?! MASSIVE scam exposed

New reporting from Christopher Rufo and Ryan Thorpe provides evidence that Minnesota taxpayer dollars are being funneled by Somali immigrants to Al Shabaab, the East African branches of Al Qaeda. Glenn Beck reviews how these scams have worked and what we can do to stop them.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Let me take you to Minnesota now.

I don't want to talk to you about politics. Our elections.

Culture wars. But something far, far more dangerous.

And more fundamental. Because the city journal has uncovered not a fraud scandal. This isn't waste. It's not inefficiency. This is a pipeline directly from your wallet. And this -- what I'm about to tell you, is all based on Ryan Thorpe. And Christopher Rufo's reporting.

That is some of the best reporting, I have seen. And this -- this is -- this is crazy!

The largest single funder. The largest single funder of that pipeline today, from your wallet to a foreign terror group, according to multiple federal sources, is the taxpayer of the state of Minnesota. Let me repeat that. Because it's not a punch line. This is not hyperbole. This is not a claim thrown around on social media. According to federal counterterrorism sources, quoted by the City Journal, quote, the largest funder of Al-Shabaab is the Minnesota taxpayer. What is Al-Shabaab? In case you don't remember.

It is the east African branch of al-Qaeda. This is the same group that bombs hotels. They slaughter Christians. They massacre schoolchildren. They publicly behead those who defy their authority.

And that, the major funder is you, in Minnesota!

And this is what happens when you mix a naive wide open, no questions asked welfare machine, with a political class, terrified of being called a racist.

And then a police class that's actually in on it, as well.

And then you throw in a media terrified of reporting anything that challenges progressive dogma.

And then a community where Klan networks and overseas loyalties operate underneath the radar of government. Because governments are unwilling to look there!

That is the perfect storm.

That's Minnesota.

And it is drowning inside of that storm.

Now, it started with a program called HSS.

The Housing Stabilization Services. It was launched in 2020 to help people on the margins. The addicts. The elderly. The mentally ill.

Noble idea.

But it was designed with everything a criminal enterprise dreams of! Low barriers to entry. Minimal requirements for reimbursement.

Billions in Medicaid dollars, with almost zero verification!

Now, before the program even started, bureaucrats estimated it might cost $2.6 million a year.

In four years, it went from 2.6 to 21 million.

Then the next year, in court 22 million. The next year 74 million.

To over $100 million every year.

2.6, to over 100!

This year alone, 77 HHS providers have been terminated for credible allegations of fraud. Seventy-seven.

I don't know if you saw this. The acting attorney. US attorney said, quote, the vast majority of this program was fraudulent.

Not over billing. Not paperwork. No mistakes.

Fictitious companies. Empty story fronts. Ghost clients. Stacks of faked claims. Six of the eight defendants indicated that they were members of the Minnesota Somali community, but this is the first ripple.

There was another scheme. The 250-million dollar mega scheme. That came from Feeding Our Future.

Feeding Our Future is a nonprofit that went from $3 million to $200 million in federal food aid dollars, in two years!

Three million to a straight line up to 200 million! To help feed the hungry in Minnesota, in two years. Wow! Fake meal accounts.

Fake attendants. Fake invoices. Dozens of defendants. Primarily, members of Minnesota's Somali community. Some of them bought luxury homes, fancy cars, properties in Kenya and Turkey. And when the state raised any kind of concern, the group sued, claiming racism. And everybody was like, racism.
I don't know what I call that.

The investigators were chastised. The politicians stayed quiet. The media -- by the way, that's government you could have had as vice president right now. Everyone knew the rule. Don't question. You can't criticize, okay? If you want to survive politically, no!

So the cost $250 million stolen, right there, hung on the backs of taxpayers, who believed they were feeding hungry kids.

Now add on to that. So we've got two scandals. Now add on to that, the autism scam.

Days after those indictments, another scheme exploded. Autism services. A Somali woman already tied to feeding our future was charged with leading a 14 million-dollar Medicare fraud ring.

That was invented diagnosis. They bought parents with kickbacks. They created a network of fake autism centers, autism spending. In Minnesota, jumped from 3 million, to 399 million in just a couple of years.

Providers ballooned from 41 providers to 328.

One in 16 Somalia 4-year-olds were suddenly diagnosed. One in every 16 suddenly had autism. That's triple the state average. And nobody was -- nobody is looking into that? What's happening in the Somali community? This wasn't CAIR. This wasn't treatment. This was a racket. And it wasn't isolated.

Let me tell you what the US attorney Joseph Thompson said. He said, these schemes form a web, that has stolen billions of dollars.

So why did nobody ask where that money went.

Where did the money go. Oh. You're not going to like the answer.

Somalia depends on remittances from abroad. $1.7 billion sent to Somalia last year alone. That is more money than the country's entire government budget!

Imagine somebody sending us $6 trillion.

That's what happened in Somalia. Investigators told Chris Rufo and the city journal that welfare recipients in Minnesota, were sending the money overseas.

Called Hawalla money transfer networks. They were moving tens of millions of dollars all the time.

And Al-Shabaab, the terrorist organization, takes a cut of every dollar entering the Somali clan channels. One terrorism task force investigator said, every cent, sent back to Somalia, benefits Al-Shabaab in some way. It's not speculation. It's not theory. It's not conjecture. This is the conclusion of multiple federal investigators, who have spent years tracking the money flow.

They said Minnesota Somali community runs a sophisticated money pipeline, directly from the pockets of US taxpayers, directly to Somalia!

Welfare dollars. Fraudulently obtained. Transferred to Somalia. Al-Shabaab benefits every single time, and here's the part that should terrify everybody. They warn that if one terrorist attack could be traced back to these funds.

The entire country will discover overnight.

That we were financing the very groups sworn to destroy us.

Gang, you're going to find this in Epstein. You're going to find this -- we already did with USA ID. You're going to find this everywhere. The greatest heist of human history, the largest robbery of wealth has been happening right under our noses and we didn't even know the bank turned off the alarms!

All of our wealth being transferred out. Why didn't Minnesota stop this. Why didn't the journalists investigate this?

Why didn't the officials sound the alarm?

Well, here's the reason. If you don't win the Somali community. You don't win Minneapolis. If you don't win Minneapolis, you don't win the state. That's it!

You're going to say anything about it.

Of course not.

Of course, you won't say a damn thing about it.

Ilhan Omar staff. Advocated for the later groups later charged with fraud.

State officials were looking the other way. Democratic leadership, refused audits. Oversight. Even any kind of scrutiny. Because the political cost of calling out fraud, if it occurred inside that Somali community, was considered higher than the cost of losing billions of your dollars. So they let it grow.

They let it metastasize. They let it intertwine with criminal and terrorist networks overseas.

You're just an Islamophobe. It's not about ethnicity. This is about a system that refuses to protect its own citizens. Enough is enough!

Is every Somali Minnesotan responsible? No, that's absurd!

But ignoring the fact that organized fraud rings have emerged inside a specific community, that doesn't have loyalty! Many times, to the United States of America, when nobody would look into it.
The FBI, investigative journalists.

That's not tolerance. It's negligence. It's cowardice.

And it's allowed billions of dollars meant for the poor of our nation. Your hard-earned money. To become an international money laundering system that helps finance the second largest al-Qaeda franchise on planet earth.

This is what happens when ideology replaces oversight. When equity replaces accountability.

When fear of being labeled a racist overrides the responsibility to protect -- to protect taxpayers or safeguard national security!

Minnesota didn't just mismanage welfare programs. It didn't just lose money.

It didn't just fall asleep.

It built through fear and politics and continual. The perfect getaway through which billions of our dollars could pour from American safety net programs, into overseas networks that feed, support, and expand the reach of violent jihadist organizations.

Wow.

I think it was the US attorney that said, it should take your breath away.

It does. It does.

Now, here's the -- here's the thing. I started talking to you today, about the Bubba Effect. You're seeing the Bubba Effect happening now in Dearborn. You have a guy who is wrapping a Koran in bacon, and all kinds of trouble is happening because of it. And I don't know any common sense individual on either side of the aisle, that thinks that's a good idea.

Okay?

But a lot of people including me, at times, is like, look what he's saying though. It's not about the bacon. It's about the Koran. Look at what's he's saying. This is out of control.

And nobody is saying it. At least he's saying it. No, no, no. That's the Bubba Effect.

No! He's wrong in what he's doing. He's not necessarily wrong in what it is highlighting.
But we can't be part of the Bubba Effect.

Let's just highlight the real stuff!

But people get so frustrated, it takes bacon and a Koran to make people pay attention again.

This is not a Minnesota story.

This is not even a story about Somalia. This is a story about USAID. This is a story about Epstein.

All of our money. And this is a story about silence. And fear. And institutional corruption and surrender.

And unless we confront it honestly. Unflinchingly. Immediately. With truth!

We're all going to be poor.

We will all end up being Somalia. Because in the end, every last time that we have, will be taken.

And shipped some place else, and used against us for our own demise.

Witnessing a SpaceX Launch & Predicting Elon Musk's Legacy in 50 Yearsplay icon
RADIO

Witnessing a SpaceX Launch & Predicting Elon Musk's Legacy in 50 Years

Glenn Beck recently witnessed a SpaceX rocket launch from hours away, and the raw power of it sent him into a passionate breakdown about the wonder of space travel, the brilliance of Elon Musk, and the insanity of a culture that’s turning on its greatest innovators. From the days of the Space Shuttle to Musk’s Starship and self-driving Tesla vehicles, Glenn argues that Elon isn’t just a tech founder, but rather a once-in-history mind, a modern Edison who revived an American spirit we had forgotten.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Last night, here in Florida, Tania said SpaceX is going to launch another missile. About 15 minutes. Let's go outside and see if we can see it. And we live right on the coast. And all of a sudden, you know, we're watching it, ten, nine, eight, seven, six. And about 45 seconds after the launch. We're like, oh, but we can't see it. Then all of a sudden, over the top of the trees, we just see this flame coming up. And it was absolutely. I posted it on the Instagram last night. On my Instagram page. It was absolutely one of the most amazing things I've seen.

From a distance. I've seen it once before. I've seen the last space shuttle lift off in the middle of the night. And I really close. I was across the water. I was just right across from -- what is it?

Cape Kennedy.

And I could not believe, it was a wonder of the world. 3 o'clock in the morning. All of a sudden, it was just day light.

And now, I'm -- oh, I don't even know.

Three hours away. Two, three hours away?

And it's one of the most incredible things I've ever seen.

It just starts coming up. And then, you know, you see the rocket. The boosters detach.

The -- the first stage rockets go out. They turn blue. Then they go out.

And then you see them. And it just picks up so much speed. And just racing through the sky.

It is incredible. It's incredible.

If you've never seen a rocket launch, I can't wait to see his -- what is the -- that was a falcon.

What's the big, big heavy one that he's working on.

Nobody knows.

VOICE: Falcon Heavy, isn't it?

VOICE: Is it the Falcon Heavy?

I don't know.

I don't think so.

I think -- somebody look this up.

Starship. That's it.

I think it's based on the original Soviet design. The Soviets, the reason why we beat the Soviets up in space, is they had this great design of like 24 rockets.

Where we had like four, big, huge ones for lift.

They had like 24, 25 rockets, at the bottom of it.

But they couldn't synchronize them.

You know, this was when computing was really, really bad.

They couldn't synchronize them.

So they couldn't keep it level.

So it would take off. And spiral out of control and blow up.

That's the reason why we beat them into space.

I saw the bottom end of one of these rockets in a video. And I think -- I think it's the original Soviet design. I'm not sure. Because now we have the ability to synchronize everything. But I can't wait to see that thing. Because it's bigger than a Saturn rocket. Bigger the ones that we send to the moon.

JASON: At some point, I don't know if the wonder of space travel left.

JASON: We get bored with things.

JASON: It's so weird. But Elon Musk just brought it back. I mean, we're doing just amazing stuff.

GLENN: It's like everything.

We did it. We mastered it. We put people on the moon. Everybody was crazed about it. I remember sitting in class and seeing the astronauts, you know, on the moon. We would go in. They would bring in an old TV.

And they would sit the TV. Before these things were even on the little -- you know, wheel, you know, AV kind of things.

It was just a big old TV.

And we all went into the regular -- you know, the gym, and we watched it on a regular TV.

And them walking around, on the moon. And that must have been in the early '70s.

And then after that, everybody was like, yeah. So we've been to the moon. Now, nobody believes we've gone to the moon ever.

Now we're going back up. And, I mean, it's amazing. It's amazing to watch. Because you just think, I just watched it last night. I'm like, my gosh. Look at the power of that thing.

I could -- how far are we away?

Three hours?

Two hours?

You could hear it. You could hear it. It got to a certain place. Where my wife said, you can see it on the tape on Instagram. My wife at one point said, can you hear that?

You could! You could hear the crackle of it. It is -- I mean, it's incredible. Just incredible.

I really want to go see a liftoff in person, again. Just amazing.

STU: Yeah. We should. To be clear, we should excommunicate him out of our society. Because you wore a red hat a few times. That, I think is a smart -- it's a smart move.

GLENN: I know. What a dummy.

STU: Yeah. He's an idiot. And obviously, we don't need him helping our country, right now.

Why?

Because he voted for lower taxes or something.

We -- that's a good way to run our society.

GLENN: Hate that guy. Hate that guy.

STU: Amazing.

GLENN: What a dope.

We have just -- we have just become morons.

STU: Hmm.

GLENN: We really -- really have.

History will look back and go, at what point, they just became morons. You know.

STU: Do you find it interesting, Glenn. He was at this turn with the Saudi Arabian, you know, delegation, I guess.

Trump did a turn and invited a bunch of VIPs to it.

I thought a good sign from the perspective of the relationship between Trump and Elon Musk, that he was invited in, was there.

Right?

Remember, they had a total falling out. It was over the Epstein files. If you --

GLENN: No. They made nice at Charlie Kirk's funeral.

STU: Yeah. So that's what you think earlier repaired. Somewhat repaired at this point?

GLENN: Yeah. Somewhat repaired. And, you know, if you're trying to showcase the best of America. Who better to have at the table than Elon Musk?

I mean, he is the Tesla or the Edison of our day. There's nobody -- is there anybody in the world that everybody, with an exception of those who are just so politically, you know -- I don't know.

Pilled. That they just can't stand anybody that votes differently than them.

I mean, be even when he was -- we thought he was a real big lefty.

I still wanted to meet the guy.

I still wanted to be, man, I would give my right arm to sit and listen to that guy in the same room.

You know what I mean?

It would be great.

This is a guy who will be remembered for hundreds of years.

After Jesus comes.

Well, we may not have history books at that point.

But he's going to be remembered for hundreds of years, as one of the greatest human beings ever. When they were still human beings.

So, I mean, who doesn't want to meet that guy?

How is it that we have half of our -- we have half of our country now just hating on that guy?

It's genius. Would you be happier if he was Chinese.

STU: Thank God, he's here.

GLENN: Thank God.

STU: And wants to be here.

And wants to be in this environment.

I think that, you know, you look at everything.

And it's going to be a great biopic.

The movie on Elon Musk's life. Is going to be absolutely incredible. Because he is a somewhat complicated figure at times.

There's a lot to discuss on the Elon Musk front.

GLENN: Oh.

STU: Just think of the fact that this guy has put, I don't know.

You know, hundreds of thousands. Millions of cars on the road right now.

That are, you know, capable and are driving themselves.

Think of -- that's like -- an incredible accomplishment!

This is a guy who is putting cars that are -- you know, have full self-driving. You can sit in there.

The thing will drive itself from point A to point B. Without you touching really anything.

And that is -- think about the fact that that's just being said. That even people are allowed. You know, that governments are just like. Yeah. We trust this guy. To let all these cars drive themselves.

It's an amazing accomplishment. That's just one of many.

It's really an amazing life.