Blog
LatestArticlesVideos
Radio
LivePodcastSerialsStations
TV
Podcasts
The Glenn Beck ProgramThe Glenn Beck PodcastThe Beck Story
Fine Art
Real Estate
More
AboutCharityBooksSponsorsShopContact
SEARCH
Live Radio

©2024 MERCURY RADIO ARTS.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

TERMS OF USE | PRIVACY POLICY

Live

Glenn's Show Prep

Trump Exposes COVID-19 Cover Up, But Will ANYONE Go to Jail?!play icon
RADIOApril 22, 2025

Trump Exposes COVID-19 Cover Up, But Will ANYONE Go to Jail?!

The White House now fully backs the COVID-19 lab leak theory after years of calling it a conspiracy theory. Glenn reads from the new website, which explains why the evidence points to a man-made virus and highlights the roles of China, EcoHealth Alliance, Andrew Cuomo, Dr. Fauci, and others in the cover-up. But Glenn has known about most of this evidence for years. So, he asks, will anybody be held accountable for this? Will anybody go to jail? But it’s not just government officials who covered this up. It was the Legacy Media, which is STILL lying to you, and yet, millions of Americans still trust it.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: This morning, there was a story. Stu, can you check this out for me? See what gold is at right now.

Early this morning, when I got up around 5:00 a.m. Eastern, gold was spiking again. The highest place it's ever been.

Gold -- I mean, the dollar was starting to fall. Not good. It was today. I think it was three -- 3,300 -- I don't know. Sixty. Something like that. Do you have the number, Stu?

STU: Yeah. 3,435, currently.

GLENN: Holy cow.

STU: Up another 3 percent.

GLENN: 3500!

Almost 3500. That is -- this is not good!

This is not good. The gold going up is a sign of confidence, and the rest of the world -- central banks are buying gold up. And, you know, again, what do rich people know, that maybe you don't know?

Hmm. That things are shaky with the dollar. And things are shaky with gold. So you might want to consider that. I mean, I'm not a financial adviser. This is not a commercial. But I'm just telling you, that this is a big warning sign. Big, big, big warning sign. We're -- we're -- 3500, approaching $3,500 an ounce.

It was -- what was it? You said this just this last week. I had to look it up, Stu. It was at the beginning of the year that it was 2500? Almost came a thousand dollars?

STU: Yeah. I mean -- let's see. No. You're right on there.

It was, yeah. 2024, we were still at around $2,000 an ounce. Early 2024.

GLENN: Two.

Unbelievable!

STU: Yeah.

GLENN: Unbelievable.

STU: Five --

GLENN: We're not even halfway through.

STU: Yeah. Five. Pretty flat years for gold. Between 2020 and 2024. And then it started going up, in, you know, early to mid-2024.

Kind of like a rollercoaster story.

You're just climbing. Up at about 100 percent in the past five years.

But in -- in the past year, most of that gain has happened.

And, again, you've mentioned this for a long time.

Obviously, we talk about gold being a good hedge kind of against insanity. And a good piece of your portfolio.

However, you kind of almost don't want it to be this high. Because it's just in case. Such scary times.

GLENN: No. No. No. Bring lost my gold in that horrible boating accident.

STU: Terrible.

GLENN: You know, you would like -- gold is an investment. You would like it to go up. I don't want it to go up. I don't want it to go up anymore.

I would like it to come back down. This is a very, very bad sign.

All right. So the media over the weekend, they were like, oh.

Do you see what Donald Trump did to COVID.com?

Or .gov website. You put it on the White House dot-gov website. All the lies about COVID!

You mean all the corrections on COVID?

This is -- this is an amazing thing. And I would love to hear your just on this, Stu. About what they -- what they published at WhiteHouse.gov.

The origin, according to public health officials and the media, to discredit the lab leak theory, was prompted by Dr. Fauci to push the preferred narrative that COVID-19 originated naturally.

Point-one, the virus possesses a biological characteristic that is not found in nature. Number two, data shows that all COVID-19 cases come from a single introduction in to humans. This runs contrary to previous pandemics, where there were multiple spillover events. Three, Wuhan is home to China's four most SARS research lab. Which has a history of conducting gain of function research. Gene-altering and organisms super charging in an inadequate biosafety level.

Number four, Wuhan Institute of Virology, researchers were sick with COVID, with symptoms in the fall of 2019 months before COVID-19 was discovered at the wet market. We talked about that.

I mean, probably within a couple of months of COVID happening. We had that information.

We were like, let's look back. Why were they redoing all of that -- that institute?

You know, they completely gutted all of the air ducts. Everything else. They've completely upgraded it, around November.

And then lo and behold, in September, we start to find out, that whoa. Something in the wet market happened. By nearly all measures of science, if there was evidence of a natural origin, it would have already surfaced. But it hasn't. This is from the White House now. And it goes through all of it.

And then it goes through Fauci's pardon. And his obstruction. And EcoHealth's obstruction, and Dr. David. And, you know, the obstruction of your favorite person.

I think you'll -- I think you'll really like what they say about Andrew Cuomo on the website.

STU: Yeah, this is the best place on the entire internet for that reason.

GLENN: Cuomo's failures.

STU: Just says Andrew Cuomo's failure. And it's a great summary of his entire life, not just this particular issue.

But, you know, it's -- I've done a lot of it. If you followed this stuff closely, it was not new information. Right? It was a good summary.

GLENN: No.

STU: A breakdown of the stuff that we have learned over the past years on this. On this topic. I think the key thing maybe --

GLENN: You know what, I still don't think that it is recognized as the official thing.
I mean, this has been out now for a long time.

You know, we started doing most of this stuff we had in, what?

Six or eight months of the actual outbreak. We knew by the summer.

And we were broadcasting all of this. And we didn't have all of the documents. But we had everything that led up to the document. That said, hey. We have to change all of this.

We had the document before going, hey. I think you guys are wrong. Then a document that said, we should probably talk offline.

Then the next document we had, was no. Everything we were saying, is the complete opposite now!

We didn't have the middle document there. And that's been released now.

So we had all of this stuff, just not the smoking guns. All the smoking guns are there.

And I still don't think -- I mean, and it's partially because, who is going to jail over this?

Millions of people die. Millions.

Is anyone going to be held responsible for this?

STU: That's a great question.

I hope that's a high priority of the administration. There's several things of this level. I will also throw something like Joe Biden is mentally incapable to be president of the United States. And everybody was hiding it.

I put that in the same category.

But I think the key thing from this. Which I don't think enough people know, is the cover-up.

You know, I think -- yeah, that's the real -- it always is.

STU: You're right. We said a lot of these things in the months after COVID came out.

And A lot of it really early, frankly. But part of the problem as to why it didn't become, I think, the consensus at the time. Was all of these institutional mainstream sources, disagreeing with it. Right?

GLENN: Correct.

STU: And no offense --

GLENN: No offense. And the fact, Stu, we couldn't say anything about COVID and not get banned and demonetized.

STU: Oh, yeah.

GLENN: You know, all the shows that we did, unless you were a member of TheBlaze. See them.

We put them online. And you didn't see them.

STU: The solution of that problem was to say it anyway, and get banned and demonetized.

GLENN: Right. Right.

STU: What else are you going to do?

I don't know why else you would have this job, if you aren't going to go for that.

But there was that situation where, sure, we were saying it. And, sure, people in this audience, heard it.

And, yes. Some people on the right were familiar with the skepticism and the pushback on this stuff.

But because none of these mainstream outlets really adopted any of those positions, or took them seriously. Or even gave them a fair hearing. A lot of people just -- you know, understandably. If you're on the left. You look at this stuff, and you say, okay. Well, Glenn Beck is saying it.

I'm not going to believe it. The New York Times is saying it's a conspiracy theory.

I'm not surprised that they just believed that.

That cover-up, where people right under Fauci, are on record, saying they want to delete the emails, so that they can't -- so no one finds out what they're talking about.

That sort of stuff. While I think the lab leak theory. And some of those other pieces of skepticism. That the conservative side had early on.

Had been very much vindicated.

The cover-up as to why it needed to be vindicated. Has not really had the attention it deserves yet.

GLENN: 100 percent try.

Now, why?

Why?

STU: I mean, it's the same people. I will say, some of these -- some of these places have written about this now.

Some of these places have talked about -- talked about it. But it hasn't been -- you know, the, hey, did you know Donald Trump is Hitler sort of march?

And you would think, it would be. As you point out, millions of people have died here.

You would think it would be something that they would focus on, and draw a lot of attention to.
And continue to kind of beat the drum, until someone is held responsible.

And they don't seem to have any interest in that whatsoever. They kind of like -- it seems like, they're now under that stage.

Where they say, look, we have this op-ed.

We've talked about it. Like, and most of them have run an op-ed by now. Right? Like they've run.

But it's not been this constant thing. It's not this deep dive, constantly sending reporter after reporter after reporter to find out, what actually happened. That stuff doesn't seem to be of interest at all.

GLENN: If we make a mistake, we correct it.

Because it drives us crazy that we made the mistake.

And I don't -- I don't want anybody to believe that I'm standing behind something, that we found out was wrong and a lie.

I mean, we might be wrong from time to time.

But we have never knowingly lied.

I think some of won't groups.

They knowingly lied.

The New York Times, they were knowingly lying about Joe Biden and his senility. Knowingly lying. They knew. People in the media, knew. They just didn't want to hurt. Or I should say it this way. They just didn't want to help Donald Trump. They thought a senile old man with the buttons is much better than a Donald Trump.

They thought, not knowing who the president of the United States actually is. You know, they say they're defending the Constitution now.

Because if we don't have a Constitution. If we don't have rule of law. We have no country

Where is your rule of law with Joe Biden?

Who actually was running the White House?

Who was running it?

You don't want the rule of law. You want control.

That's what you want.

And, you know, I would be horrified, if I had been a part of any of that.

Horrified. They're not.

And, you know what, there's no -- there's no consequence.

They're not going to lose any advertisers. The New York Times hasn't lost any real money because of this.

They're just people continuing to watch.

I mean, if we were this wrong about things, I would hope that we would have seen a lot of cancellations.

I would hope that people were like, I don't know if we can trust you anymore, Glenn.

Because we would earn that.

Especially after a couple of years, by the way, all of that stuff we said was wrong.

Hey, in other news!

And that's what they're doing. They just run one little story.

And then they go on, but Donald Trump is Hitler!

Why should I -- that's the thing I just don't understand.

How do people continue to believe the people, who have been so wrong, about stuff that is this important.

They lied to you. They knowingly lied to you.

How? Donald Trump appointed someone to do DOGE.

Yeah. Well, he wasn't elected. Who was the president of the United States?

Because the guy we elected, he wasn't the president.

Why does it matter now, that DOGE, which the president has every right to do.

He's not the president. He's not making these calls on his own. He's reporting the president.

Why is DOGE such a problem, but, you know, Joe Biden crapping his pants and looking, trying to find old jellybeans in the couch from old Ronald Reagan days.

That's totally fine.

I mean, I don't know.

I don't know how people live with themselves. But they do, strangely.

STU: At the very least. Wouldn't it give you a sense of fallibility.

That like, hey. I can get sucked into something like this and be totally wrong, and I should really watch myself next time I decide, I want to write story number 9,345 that Trump is Hitler.

Maybe question whether my certainty is warranted. And I think that's the -- something they just never have that moment of self-reflection.

GLENN: I know. None. None.

It's come out.

Everything about the Russia gate.

Came out now in court documents.

That Hillary Clinton was the one that approved all of that.

And she knew it wasn't accurate. But she approved it.

Why? Why doesn't anybody know about that?

Why doesn't anybody care? Because no one in the media cares. Ends justice means. They just hate Donald Trump so much.

They'll do anything.

Anybody.

They will sleep with.

They will sharpen the knives of anyone that says they'll put it in the back of Donald Trump.

Will the Vatican “Deep State” Pick the Next Pope?play icon
RADIO

Will the Vatican “Deep State” Pick the Next Pope?

Pope Francis has passed away at the age of 88. But will the next Pope follow in his footsteps? Glenn recalls his trip to the Vatican shortly before Pope Francis was elected and the eerie things he saw. He explains why he believes there was a “soft coup” to oust Pope Benedict and replace him with someone friendlier to the Davos globalists. Was Benedict the first victim of the Deep State, Glenn asks? Was he the first Donald Trump? And will the next Pope be like Francis, or will he embrace the more conservative traditionalist movement that’s converting many young people to Catholicism?

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: So yesterday, for Easter, by the way, happy Easter, Stu.

STU: Happy Easter, Glenn.

GLENN: Day after. Day after Easter.

STU: Yes. 364 days until the next one.

GLENN: Thank you very much. Wow, how do you do that? Are you a mathematician?

STU: No.

GLENN: J.D. Vance. Valentine's Day Vance was with the hope on Easter.

And then the Pope dies. That's all I'm going to say. I will leave it there. I draw your own conclusions there, America. No. He apparently had a good conversation with the pope. The pope died, he was very, very sick in the hospital.

He had pneumonia. So we're back to the -- we're back to the voting for a new pope. Now, if I may, let me just tell you a story that I don't think most in the media even understand. And if they do, they certainly won't touch it.

But I was there, back in 2013, I think. What did we decide? Was it '12 or '13? Something like that. I was at the Vatican. I was supposed to meet with the pope. I met instead, with a bunch of the high advisers for the pope.

And it was Pope Benedict at the time. And I just want to talk to you about what I learned there, and what we need to understand on this last pope. Because there was a quiet coup inside the walls of the Vatican.

The first public victim of the Deep State. Was not a president of the United States. It was the pope. It wasn't a priest. It wasn't a whistle-blower. It was Pope Benedict.

Benedict wasn't just a conservative. Although, he was a staunch conservative.

He was absolutely immovable. He was elected in 2005 pep stood for everything the modern world wanted the church to abandon.

He was moral. He had moral clarity. He was a traditionalist, and a spiritual authority.

And my first -- my first realization, that Pope Francis was going to be none of these things is when the media was talking. You know, they kept doing the white smoke and the black smoke. And they finally had, I don't remember what it is. The black smoke or the white smoke. They knew they had a pope. And they were awaiting. Speculating.

On everybody CNN and ABC. They were all speculating. Who could it possibly be. And they started to speculate. And they would say, it's probably this cardinal. He's a really hard-liner. He will be really bad. Blah, blah, blah. Then they finally came up to this pope. I don't remember what his real name is.

But they mentioned him. And they said, well, we don't know much about him. And within ten minutes, everybody on every network started talking about how great he was going to be.

He was practically Jesus.

And then when he was named Francis, oh, see!

He is Jesus. Or St. Francis, take your pick.

And I remember looking at you, Stu. And saying, oh, boy. We're in trouble.

They like him.

This guy is going to be a nightmare. So you had -- you had Benedict who would not compromise on life.

No surrender on marriage on the part of applause for, you know, the modern world. And the globalists hated him.

The media called him rigid. Progressives called him dangerous.

And the machine went to work behind closed doors.

Because that machine is in every government. And make no mistake, the Vatican is a government.

Scandal after scandal, corruption, abuse, all real problems. Yes. But they were used to discredit this pope.

And destabilize his papacy. And he refuse Todd banned. And then suddenly in 2014, he resigns. Now, I remember when this happens, gang.

Let's put this into what we now know, okay?

We now know who replaced him. We now have seen the Deep State in governments, all across the world.

Okay? We have seen people being voted for.
And the Deep State didn't like them. So they say, no. Not him!

We've seen them throw people in jail. Okay stop by 2013. He resigns. And he's the First Pope in 600 years to resign. And it's because he was too frail. He was too frail. He was too tired. Biden wasn't. But Benedict was.

Okay. And yet, he lived. For nearly ten years, he lived. He wrote. He was speaking. He was warning. He stayed in the Vatican, inside the walls.

He stayed in the Vatican. He wore white, signed his name, pope emeritus. That's not a retirement. That's him, not really resigning.

That's resistance. That's what that was. And into that vote, void, came Pope Francis.

Okay. Immediately, everything about the church changed. There was global applause. Oh, my gosh. Climate change sermons.

Remember those. Oh, they were great. Doctrinal. Ambiguity. To where the point, where Catholics were like, wait a minute. What is he saying here?

Suddenly the church is less about salvation. More about stainability. And collective salvation. Less moral compass. More moral relativism. And it seemed as though the fix was in.

Now, even members of some press overseas were saying, this was a coup.

Apparently, Benedict left a box, it's called a white box.

Full of scandal files. And it was not a gift to Pope Francis. It was a warning.

He knew, he saw it coming.

So it wasn't a resignation. It was a removal from office. A soft coup by the progressive faction inside the church.

Who was eager to align Rome with Davos. And make no mistake.

Davos was there. The UN was there. You know, all the global priorities of the UN and Davos were there. That have nothing to do with God.

But now, the church was aligned with all of it.

I remember going, as I said, we were supposed to meet with the pope. And I went and I met with several cardinals. I think the good cardinals. And I saw stuff I had never seen before.

It was -- it was amazing.

I saw the church as political, and as spiritual at the same time.

I'm a former Catholic, so I respect the Catholic Church. I also -- you know, I'm no dummy.

It is a political organization. I think most churches can, you know, go that direction. But it was especially one that's, what? 2000 years old. 1900 years old.

I think it can probably go awry from time to time.

And go political. Because that's what it was for a very long time. And I remember seeing the guy who I think was in charge. Is Jason out there. See if Jason can New Jersey for a second.

There was a guy who Jason was with me.

Rob, can you open up one of those mics, do you know?

Jason, remember when we were at the Vatican? You were in the room. Remember that big map room. It was like we were in the godfather. Okay. I don't remember what that place was.

But, you know, it was like near the Vatican. Right around the Vatican. And it was a place where they went and they held, you know, dignitaries. They held functions there.

And it was amazing. It was like a three-story room, that we were in.

And they were the biggest maps of the world. I've ever seen.

And all of the -- it was incredible.

And they had to be 400 years old. Would you agree with that.

Okay. So it's just steeped in, quite honestly, dead brown kind of -- right?

Only that. And I had just gotten out of the archives. The night -- the take before.

And I don't even know how I got this invitation.

But I was given an invitation. And even the guy who consulted the pope, for doctrinal issues. When we were, I don't know.

A quarter of the way into the archives. He was with me.

And I asked him a question. And he said, don't ask me. Ask him. I've never been allowed in here.

And the next day, when we were getting a tour from the head of the Vatican museum. He'll say, I will never guess where they were yesterday.

And said, they were in the Vatican archives. And he -- she stopped. She was the head of the museum. She stopped. She looked at me. And she said, tell me about it. What was that like?

So like, I don't know how we got in there. But we were asked to go in. So we're experiencing all of this stuff, and that night, we were with, I don't even remember who they were.

But they were the most Christ-like. You know, cardinals. Preachers. Whatever they were.

That I had -- had been with, the whole time.

They were so kind. You could just feel the goodness coming off of them. They were real servants of God.

And we were all standing around and talking.

And you could tell everybody's guard in that group. Everybody's guard was up.

And all of a sudden, and I'm not kidding you. The room dropped 10 degrees.

And I happened to be facing, looking at the door, way across this huge room.

And here comes this guy, I don't know if he was a cardinal. Wasn't he in charge of all of the pope's schedule or something?

JASON: Something like that.

GLENN: Okay. So he was the main guy, that you had to get by, if you were to get to the pope. And the room dropped. It became cold.

And I said, holy cow!

Who is that guy?

And the whole -- the whole group of really nice guys turned around and looked at him. And one of them turned back and said, oh, you can feel that?

And I said, oh.

Yeah. No offense. I didn't know if they liked him or not.

I said, no offense.

He doesn't seem like a good guy.

And he was way across the room. And they were like, oh, good sense on you.

Oh, no.

He's leading the opposition

So he's the guy, I think. That was helping thwart Benedict. And he was on, in the inside.

Okay. It's exactly the Trump story.

Would you agree?

JASON: Yeah. It felt like -- it felt almost like a Game of Thrones when the Vatican --

GLENN: It did. It did.

JASON: And it was the weirdest, weirdest feeling.

GLENN: Yeah. And it's exactly what we saw in 2016. I had never seen it before. But it's exactly what we saw in 2016.

It's what we're now seeing in the EU. Where the people with power are just taking people out.

The pattern here is really familiar. Because we've seen it in Washington. We've seen it in Hollywood.

We've seen it in the media. It's the replacement of the immovable. With those who are more malleable.

The strong replaced by the inclusive. The faithful with the fashionable. That's what happened.

And the Deep State doesn't just run in governments. It runs in everything.

It runs in institutions. And when those institutions start to resist the world's direction. They're infiltrated.

They're neutralized. And they're repurposed. And it is in everything.

It happened at the Vatican. I saw it!

And Pope Benedict was the warning shot, that we all missed.

He was the first Donald Trump, I believe. Now, what happens next?

Are we going to get somebody, you know, as the church is starting to grow again, the Catholic Church is starting to grow. And it's growing with Generation Z, who are saying, we want our traditions back. We want marriage.

We want truth!

We want eternal truth, as it's laid out in the gospels of Jesus Christ.

As it's growing, will the church grow in that direction, or has Francis put such a cabal in there, that you might get somebody who says that, but is doing -- is it going to be, yeah. We just elected a new guy and he's doing exactly what the last guy did?

Just the way it happens in our government, and every other government on earth!

We'll see!

It begins today.

How God Helped ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Star Raise Her Kids | The Glenn Beck Podcast | Ep 254play icon
THE GLENN BECK PODCAST

How God Helped ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Star Raise Her Kids | The Glenn Beck Podcast | Ep 254

"Everybody Loves Raymond" star Patricia Heaton reveals how she avoided becoming a Hollywood divorce statistic by listening to the wife of one of the Beatles. Joined by her husband, David Hunt, to share the inspiration behind their movie “Unexpected,” the couple discuss marriage, infertility, IVF, abortion, adoption, surrogacy, and even how marijuana affects sperm counts. Considering how environmental toxins may be a factor in declining birth rates, Patricia says that “the jury is still out on RFK [Jr.],” but he is going in the “right direction,” and she admits that some aspects of the feminist movement have been “tremendously damaging for women.” Patricia critiques the “huge problems” with socialism, and David says our education system is in need of “massive reform.” After joking that “Hollywood values” are “kind of an oxymoron” and teasing David’s upcoming role on “The Chosen,” the conversation turns to Israel and the rise of anti-Semitism, as Patricia explains why she founded the October 7 Coalition after watching Hamas bodycam footage from the deadly attacks. She calls out the pastors who don’t speak out because they are “afraid to offend Muslims,” and she says that if you want to know where the Jews' land is, just read the Bible.

From Death to Life: The Miracle That Transformed a Skeptic’s Faithplay icon
RADIO

From Death to Life: The Miracle That Transformed a Skeptic’s Faith

Do miracles still happen? “Investigating the Supernatural: Miracles” host Billy Hallowell joins Glenn to tell some of the shocking stories he has heard while working on the CBN documentary: “What we found really blew my mind.” Hallowell explains what miracles are from a Christian perspective, tells the story of a man who was dead for 40 minutes and came back to life after a prayer, and how he believes we should deal with the miracles we don’t see.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: You know, I have -- when we started TheBlaze, we started with a bunch of people that were really unknowns. And we have seen so many people leave here. And go on to unbelievable things.

I mean, most people don't know.

Will Cane, he started his career here. Pete Hegseth began his career at TheBlaze.

Buck Sexton, started his career, at TheBlaze. And Billy Hallowell.

Billy worked with Dan Andros, who used to be a writer of mine. He was our head writer for a long time.

Just fantastic writer. All those years at Fox. It was Dan that was writing all those things. And he left to go to CBN. Oh, Christ needs me!

Whatever.
(laughter)
And Billy Hallowell used to work at TheBlaze, and he did the same thing. Oh, I've got to go. Christ needs me. And so he's working at CBN now as well. You can find. What is he going to be talking about, at CBN.com/supernatural. Billy, welcome to the program. Glad to have you here.

BILLY: Glad to be here. Thanks for having me. You bet.

GLENN: You bet. Okay. So why did you this do, and what did you find?

BILLY: You know, it's crazy. We went around the entire country, waiting sidelines not just minor miracles. But claims that tumors disappeared. Paralysis disappeared. And really, that the lie was this feeling. There's a lot of people out there who don't think miracles still happen.

Right? Even people who are Christians who think, eh. I don't know if God is still moving.

So we wanted to go out and test that. And we wanted to see, are miracles still happening? And I will tell you, what we found really blew my mind.

When we went into this project, I thought, okay. We are going to go into this. We are going to do this, and it will inspire me. It's not going to change me.

I walked away. And you know this, Glenn. I'm a Christian. I've been a Christian my whole life. And I walked away completely transformed and challenged by the insane things that we encountered.

GLENN: Okay. So, first, define what a miracle is.

BILLY: Okay. So miracle, there is a wide range of that things miracles qualify as. Right? You have the small miracles, the things that we as Christians, or people of faith feel God doing in our lives.

Right?

Those can be miracles. But you can't really prove them. Then you have the big miracles. The things like, hey, this guy was dead for 40 minutes, and somehow came back to life. Which, by the way, that's one of the stories. That you talk about, that we encountered along the way.

You know, we were looking at miracles in this documentary, that were 30,000-foot huge things.

Things that have scientific backing. That have doctors involved. That have really evidence, right?

And so miracles, again, they could be a wide range. But we wanted to look at those big ones. And we could say, okay. Is there proof?

How close can we get to actually proving that these things happen? And, by the way, you have to go into these stories skeptically. Because I don't think any of us should just go out and say, oh, yeah. Whatever you say, we believe. We really wanted to provide the evidence along the way.

GLENN: Okay. So tell me. Tell me some of the things you found.

BILLY: All right. So let's talk about the guy who was dead for 40 minutes. This story, when it came across our desk. We did a ton of research. Dug into it.

Jeff Markin is a guy who wasn't feeling well. Went to the hospital. He had a heart attack.

He dies essentially inside the hospital.
They call a doctor. An emergency doctor room in.

They're trying to revive him. They spend 40 minutes, trying to revive him. They pronounce him dead.

This guy is on the gurney, on the way to the morgue. Dr. Chauncy Crandle, who is the doctor in the room that day.

He leaves the room. He assumes, oh, well, this is over. The guy dies. He will move on with his day.

As he's walking in the hallway, this doctor feels God say to him, go back and pray over that body. Go back into the room. And he ignores that, because he thinks that's insane.

He feels the prompt again. Coming back to that room. And he's like, well, I'm a Christian. I better listen to this. He goes into the room. You can imagine, the nerves from the doctors. They're thinking this guy is nuts. He's going to come in and pray over this dead body that we've already declared dead.

And so he starts praying over the guy. And all of a sudden, he starts saying to the other doctors, shock him one more time. And they're like, look, there's no way we're shocking him again. Because we tried for 40 minutes, and he's dead.

And so they end up doing it. Bays tells them to do it. And immediately, this guy gets a perfect heartbeat back.

Again, they tried for 40 minutes, and got nothing.

GLENN: Jeez.

BILLY: Now, the nursery is saying to the doctor, what are you doing? Now he's going to be brain dead after this. What's so crazy about this story, this man, Jeff Markin had a near death experience, which I'll hold off on that. You can watch it in the film. While this was going on. But he ends up two days later, waking up completely fine. We interviewed him in this film. And so it's those kinds of stories. I mean, there's multiple miracles in there, and again, these are not just claims. We have medical documentation. So that's the kind of stuff we were dealing with in this documentary.

GLENN: So you know, Billy, the amazing thing, we all have -- we all think that God doesn't talk to us. He doesn't talk to us.

I don't hear him. But he does. And it's those things, usually like that doctor, that we think, that's crazy. And you just dismiss him because you think it's you.

And if you obey them any of times. And then you realize, oh, wow. That was amazing. I tinder around and did that. Because I was told to. And that turned out to be an amazing thing. I mean, not as amazing as that usually.

But you start to discipline yourself to listen.

And it happens more and more often.

Or maybe you just notice it more.

But he does speak to us.

And it requires us, to not dismiss it as our stupid little voice in our head, saying, you know, go back and pray over him.

What?

That's stupid. No. Why would I?

Right?

BILLY: Well, and being open to it.

GLENN: Yes. Right.

BILLY: Because the thing that struck me in all of this. Right? And after we finished investigating the supernatural miracles, and we were looking at the story, all of these people, they had to fight for miracles. Like the other three stories that we cover in this film, none of them went to a prayer event and got healed on the first try.

It was ten years of praying and struggling. That opens a lot of interesting, theological questions, which we do deal with.

We deal with not getting the miracle. Because, look, we all die eventually. Right? Even Lazarus, who was raised from the dead. He died again. So eventually, the miracles run out.

But to your point -- I mean, I'll even share for me, and I think this was a miracle. I was really upset about a diagnosis my daughter had. Scoliosis. I was in my car. And I'm driving, and I'm crying out to God, what are we going to do? Give me a sign that this is going to be okay.

And, Glenn, you know I live in New York. There aren't a lot of Bible verses on this. I literally look up as I'm praying, and the truck in front of me has a verse speaking about God comforting us and how it will be okay. In that very moment, I would say that's a miracle. And I think that's more like what most of us deal with day in and day out. And I think that's how God will often communicate with us.

GLENN: Let me be real -- let me ask you something, Billy.

This is a very personal thing.

I have -- I had been praying really hard, over my children.

And there are some things that just -- I just don't understand.

And I'll pray.

And, you know, I'll see no result.

And it has really hurt my faith. At weak points.

It has hurt my faith.

Because I've thought. And I haven't thought about him.

I've thought about me.

I'm just not the in sync with him enough. I'm not worthy enough. You know what I mean? Have you ever felt that way?

BILLY: Yeah. Absolutely.

I think -- I think in all of this, especially when we're not getting an answer. And, you know, I saw this in the film. I've seen it in my own life. There is this tension that we have to live in. And I think it's really hard because we're human beings. This tension of, I'm going to trust God, that I believe, until the day I die, if I'm terminally ill or my kid is struggling with something, you know, I'm going to believe for healing or for better decisions or whatever the issue is, because I believe it's possible. And God can do anything. I will believe that until the very last minute, while at the same time, and this is where this gets hard. Having the trust that if that thing does not happen, if the healing does not happen on this side of eternity, that I'm going to trust God and be okay with whatever that plan is. Those two things are really tough. It's really hard.

GLENN: Yeah, it's really tough. Really tough.

BILLY: But that's the death to self. That's the death to self, that we're called to kind of live in. And I struggle with that all the time. I think we all do.

And, by the way, I mean, if any of this actually helps. That doctor in that emergency room who brought that, who prayed over that body. His son died of leukemia, a couple of years before that.

And he fought for a miracle, and didn't get it for him. And now this guy, he's able to have those two things.

Right? That radical trust. That really helped me actually. Seeing that this guy didn't get a miracle for his kid. And yet, still believes it's possible.

GLENN: It's remarkable when you see people who are WHO can actually live with this happen.

My daughter, you know, she's been with all kinds of doctors. She's had brain surgery and everything else. And I've prayed over her, so many times, to get her seizures to stop, and they just don't. And they're relentless. And she'll say to me. Dad, I'm not worried about it.

I'm not worried about it. And she's really tired of them.

I'm not worried about it.

Lord will heal me when I'm in heaven. He is going to heal me. And that faith is just remarkable. Just remarkable.

BILLY: Profound. Wow. Yeah. It is.

No. You know, as a parent, you know. And something like that, scolioses. You know, what I mentioned with my daughter. That is not a terminal illness. And I kept saying, thank God it's not something worse. The struggle watching your kid go -- and by the way, we were going through this as this film was going on, and a lot of this, as I've been talking about it in promoting it.

It dawned on me. On how good God was, in this particular circumstance. But just watching your kid struggle in suffering. You know, my daughter went from a normal 6-year-old playing to being in a brace, 21 hours a day. And, you know, not being able to do certain things.

And you watch your kid suffer. And it is a profound challenge. And that is where we have to rest in that trust, right? In believing that the miracles are possible.

In knowing again, that we may not get them.

In the case of my daughter, you know, she's out of her brace, and they can barely detect scoliosis now. We had a real miracle, honestly.

You know, and I have been so grateful for that. But recognizing that there are other things that we haven't had that in our lives. And it is tough. It is really tough.

GLENN: I want to talk about some of the other things that you found in the documentary. And you started exploring -- thought it originally was going to be a three-part series. And I want to ask you why you didn't do that. Why you're focusing on the miracles. Because it was miracles, heaven, hell, angels, and demons. Which I find fascinating. But we'll talk about that coming up in just a second.

GLENN: I got out of my patrol car. And I slipped. I went from having a promising career as a neuroscientist to having a medical death sentence.

VOICE: I said, there was nothing else that we could do. There was no heartbeat.
(music)

VOICE: Are miracles real? Do they happen today? Let's investigate.

VOICE: A lot of skeptics will say, well, miracles are impossible. Why? Because it violates the lays of nature. You can't violate the laws of nature.

VOICE: People have prayed for me, and somehow I felt like this power had just zapped me.

VOICE: When I woke up, she says, can you do anything that you couldn't do before? I looked at my hand, it was clutched. I said, hand move. Another doctor came in, and he said, what's going on in here? He's dead. It's over.

I said, shock him one more time.

VOICE: Well, maybe it happens. Maybe it doesn't. Let's look at the evidence.
(music)

GLENN: So tell me the story about the -- the guy who apparently was paralyzed. Couldn't do anything. And how that miracle happened.

BILLY: Yeah. Yeah. That Bryan Lapooh. That story blew me away. They lived out in New Jersey. He was a cop. And it's so crazy how this story happens.

The guy is a police officer. He's walking on the ice. He slips. He breaks his neck. Slips and falls. Breaks his neck.

And ends up in a ten-year nightmare.

Basically, you know, he ends up paralyzed on half of his body. As a result of the injuries and the surgery that he needs to have.

The doctors says, oh, he will be fine.

He was not fine.

Had no hope of recovery.

Nobody had actually recovered from what he had. And the damage he had. So during these ten years. He and his wife Meg, they start going to prayer services. And they start trying to heal. Very similar to what we were just talking about.
They're not getting healing. Nothing is happening.

And he gets to the point to where he's like, look, I don't want anybody touching me. I don't want anybody praying over me.

I am done. And his wife says to him.

And this is why it's so important, that we encourage people.

You know, when people are no longer encouraged, and they don't want to move forward. The wife says, look, let's go to one more of these events. Let's just get them to pray over you one more time.

He says, no. She says, yes. Just do it for my birthday. It will be my gift. And so he says, fine. We'll go.

They go to this event. And it's at that event, that he gets his healing. That his hand opens up for the first time.

He walks out of that event, without his brace, for the first time in ten years. And we interviewed him.

He no longer has a brace. And his condition is completely healed. And it's remarkable bays it's on film. It's on camera. The moment he was healed on this conference.

Somebody captured it on a cell phone.

And so you see stories like this, and it just blows you away. Because the persistence in the faith. And the fighting, ongoing, grief, that this was possible.

And, you know, in this case, he got that healing.

GLENN: There's -- there's so many people that will capitalize on this. There's so many frauds. Did you cover any of that?

BILLY: Right. You know, we didn't get into that. Because when we actually did the vetting for these stories, we made 100 percent sure that before a camera turned on or we went anywhere. That we knew -- at least compelling stories.

We went in skeptically. We tried to poke holes and look. But we knew that these were people. These people can't even get through their story, by the way, crying.

You see this through the film.

They are so overjoyed and moved and transformed. So we made sure that we tackled those stories.

But you're absolutely right. I mean, there's a lot of people, when it comes to near death experiences. All these things. They will make things up to make money.

But none of these people were in that camp. And we made sure of that.

GLENN: So you were going to do it as a series, and you were going to do into demons and angels and everything else. Are you still going to do that? Why did you not pursue that? Why did you just go with miracles?

VOICE: Yeah. Yeah. You know, so CBN. Christian Broadcast Network. It was greenlit as a three-part series, thirty minutes each.

And when we started filming miracles, which is episode one. Like day one. We knew. We were like, you can't tell this story in 30 minutes.

I mean, these stories need to be told, and we need to spend time on them.

And with culture, what is happening right now, in this culture. We have college students flocking to hear about God.

GLENN: It's crazy.

BILLY: We have these moments. Despite the culture crumbling, right? At the same time, we wanted to write proof to people. And so we ended up shipping this into a three-part film series. So the second film will be investigating the supernatural. Angels and demons.

And that is underway, right now.
We've started work on that.

We started filming that, and it's going to be the same approach.

You know, we want to go in, and show people. Is this real?

What do Christians believe? What does the Bible say? Is this true?

And it's obviously a difficult topic.
Angels and demons. It's a little hard. But, yeah. We are planning on doing it. Yep.

GLENN: Billy, thank you very much.

I appreciate it. Billy Hallowell. I went you to see this special. You can find it at CBN.com. CBN.com.

That's a Christian broadcasting network. CBN.com/supernatural. Kind of a perfect thing to watch this weekend with your family.

Exposed: Is SNL Abandoning Political Correctness for Laughs?play icon
RADIO

Exposed: Is SNL Abandoning Political Correctness for Laughs?

Saturday Night Live recently aired a sketch where Jon Hamm and Bowen Yang played gay parents who recently took in a baby as other cast members demanded to know where they got it from. Is SNL’s willingness to question this, as well as mock personal pronouns, a sign that they’re abandoning wokeness? Or is it just an attempt by SNL to normalize surrogacy? Glenn and Stu debate.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: It's amazing.

STU: It's funny. It's actually a funny sketch.

GLENN: Very funny. So is this a sketch that is opening up comedy to do things?

Is this a sketch about a gay couple being able to -- the -- how do I say this?

Is this a sketch that shows us that things are changing. And that political correctness is going away.

Or is this a way to mainstream gay couples having a baby and adopting a baby? That's the argument, that I've read.

STU: Really?

GLENN: And I think it's more of the first. But there are people that are saying, no, no, no, no. No, don't be fooled.

STU: Oh, my God.

GLENN: John Roberts has a plan.

STU: No one has any fun anymore. Can we just laugh at a sketch.

GLENN: I know. That's very funny.

STU: Honestly, it makes much of a point either way, to encourage or discourage gay parenting, or anything like that.

GLENN: No.

STU: What it is, it's pointing out a very obvious thing. Which is, there is tension around saying something blatantly obvious. And there shouldn't be. And, by the way, one of the guys in the sketch, is gay. In real life. John Ham. The other guy is gay.

GLENN: Oh, my gosh. I didn't see the marking on his clothes.

STU: I know. It's shocking.

I don't know why they allowed John ham to culturally appropriate the gay role.

GLENN: Why he couldn't.

STU: Just pointing that out.

GLENN: Maybe he slept with somebody. To justify --

STU: Maybe he did, to justify the appearance.

But like, all that is, we -- this is an uncomfortable thing to say. And it is a -- a thing that society has made uncomfortable.

GLENN: That is --

STU: They're saying it out loud.

That's the basics comedy.

GLENN: And they're saying, you can't say that happen.

STU: Right. They're noticing how bizarre it is. That you can't question it.

When every single person on earth is aware, that asking, hey. Where did the baby come from, from two men?

Is a reasonable question. Because, of course, two men can't produce a baby by themselves.

GLENN: Especially when you didn't have one or talk about it the night before.

STU: Yeah. Two gay men cannot have a baby by mistake. That's a really good point.

GLENN: So I don't know. You think that's signaling a change?

I think a lot of companies put all of their chips on the table, betting it's going this way. I think Donald Trump -- I think you'll see, if Donald Trump is successful and you keep the Republican Congress and the Senate and a Republican is voted in as president, in the next election, I think you're going to see massive change.

Right now, I don't think you look at any of the changes like this. And think, it's anything, but hedging your bet.

STU: Yeah.

GLENN: Just, it's not -- I don't think anybody has woken up and went, oh, my gosh! We were so wrong!

We were canceling speech, and that's not what comedy is.

I don't think anybody is waking up to that.
I think, at best, maybe some did. But at best, it's the group saying, this is not going to work. And we don't want to be on the wrong side of which way this falls out.

Let's just -- let's just go make fun of things that we made fun of.

No harm, no foul. And without articulating this. If it turns around, we're right back, where we were.

STU: Yeah. And I don't think you're going to start seeing all these conservative things going on, on Saturday Night Live. The point is, that can you find comedy wherever it is? We went through a period I think through the Barack Obama era, and into the woke, you know, Biden era. Where basically, you weren't allowed to find comedy in things that were funny.

GLENN: Oh, no.

STU: And that's always been the way that comedies worked.

GLENN: It went for clapter for years!

STU: Yeah. And still is like that on a lot of shows.

GLENN: Oh, I know. It's for over a decade. Over a decade.

STU: Yeah. Jimmy Kimmel is doing that still. Seth Myers.

GLENN: Still. And they will be in the dustbin of history. Those guys will be --

STU: I don't think that's going away, per se.

GLENN: No. But it's not going to be as mainstream as it was. Or tolerated as it was.

STU: It's boring.

GLENN: Look, you see what's happening to Snow White. Disney is still doubling down. So Disney is still going, we're going that way.

Okay. Well, go ahead.

Here's what I find fascinating about this. Is that the left, those like Disney. Who are continually doubling down, Disney is -- I mean, Disney has always been the number one storytelling company. Right?

STU: Sure. Yeah.

GLENN: And what is it that the right does horribly, for -- forever in my lifetime?

Tell stories.

We're not good storytelling people.

We -- you know, just conservatives.

They capture the heart. We try to capture the mind.

And you've got to go to the mind through the heart.

And so that's how they can move so many mountains, that we just can't seem to move.

Because they're good at storytelling.

What are they doing now?

Look at the Christian movies, and how good they are.

Okay?

They're fantastic now. Not all of them.
But some of them are really because they're just telling a story.

Have you seen House of David? Have you been watching that at all?

STU: No.

GLENN: Oh, it's unbelievable. It's unbelievable. And I don't feel preached at. I don't feel anything, except that's a great story. Okay? And you don't have to believe the Bible to look at it and say, it's a great story. It's not screaming at you.

And this is true, and I'll burn in hell, if you don't buy every single word of it.

You know, it doesn't do that. That's what Christian movies used to do.

It's so fascinating to me, that right now, we're learning the lesson that no matter how hard people screamed at Christian movie making people. They never seemed to get it.

I want to bring my friend to go see this.

I want my friend to experience a moment, where they're just filled with the love of God!

But it -- if you -- if you beat them over the head with it, they're never -- how many times did you ever take a friend to a movie, because you really wanted to see them. And you were trying to help them find a path, or whatever. And everybody said, oh, you've got to bring your friend to this. And so you did.

And then you're sitting like five minutes in, and you're like, oh, dear God. And you just want to look at your friend and go, I'm sorry. I'm sorry.

Because this is so transparent, that it is just trying to make these guys look bad. And that's -- you might actually hold that point of view.

But you're not like that. You're not like that.

And all the people that believed differently. Don't believe in God. Are not all of a sudden, working for Satan.

You know what I mean?

And we just beat people over the head. And now suddenly, we've gotten it. And we've learned how to tell great stories.

And so now, what's -- what's growing like crazy. God stuff.

Religious programming. And it's just because it's good!

It's a good story. And they've left the preaching for Sunday.

And what's happened?

Look at Snow White. It's all about a message. You don't even think about Snow White anymore.

You think about what everything -- what everything means, in that movie.

Don't you understand what that means? Well, I know. You probably missed it. That's why Snow White tells you exactly what that means, off-screen and on the screen.

And they just beat you over the head with it. And they're failing. I find it fascinating, that we've switched places. Because for them, it should be easy to see.

Somebody should be sitting in a boardroom at Disney going, hey, hey. Hey. Hey. Wait. Wait. Remember all those Christian movies that we used to make fun of, because they were so bad, because they were just about messages.

And they made -- they made decent people who just disagreed, look like they were in league with Satan?

Remember that? And we used to make fun of it. Has anybody noticed here at the table, we have become those people?

STU: And do those conversations even happen? I wonder. You would think --

GLENN: You would think.

STU: -- it would happen. I think there has to be people who agree with those types of questions. Whether they have the bravery to say it in those meetings, is another question.

GLENN: Because, look, what was it? The message was more important than money.

STU: Uh-huh.

GLENN: Okay? And that's the way Christians used to be. They would be like, no. We have to get this message out. And they would be like, but no one is going to come and watch this movie. Yes, but if we could only get one person to understand.

Wouldn't it be better to get millions of people to come in, and hope that maybe we could save a handful of them. Just open their minds a little bit. And the next movie, open their mind a little bit.

STU: Right. Maybe 25 conversations down the road, something good happens. Who knows?

GLENN: Yeah. Just plant the seed.

STU: This is, of course, one of the miracles of the market, by the way.

It doesn't require you to be a good person. It doesn't require you to have the best intentions.

Oftentimes, it leads to really good conclusions anyway.

And by the way, speaking of that. We've been talking about the King of Kings. The movie from Angel Studio, which is out right now.

GLENN: Yeah. How did that do?

STU: Number two in the box office, only behind Mindcraft, which is one of the biggest movies of all time.

Is going to wind up -- already 300 million in the box office.

King of kings. Already, they did 20 million in the first week.

Of course, this is Easter weekend. This is what I'm going to see this weekend with the kids.

GLENN: I'm going to see it, just to support.

I mean, I've seen it.

I just want to support it.

STU: Yeah. For sure.

And I think there is part of that. Right?

But like, they always try to demean some of these things. These are message movies. People are buying tickets. They're buying tickets for other people.

You can do that at angel.com/Stu. You can go there.

You can check. I want to pay it forward for other tickets. That's great, if you want to do that.

These are movies that people like, and they're interesting. And enjoy it.

GLENN: You don't get to be number two.

You might get to be number two. But next weekend, you would be off the chart, because the word-of-mouth would be so bad.

And the word-of-mouth, on King of Kings is great.

STU: Yeah. Still number two, even yesterday.

Increasing, because obviously, Easter helps. But it's a good movie, that people really like.

And that's much more important than, you know, some purity test. Where you're going to wind up wasting millions of dollars at a movie that nobody cares about.

GLENN: Look at. Look at what happened with the Melania Gibson movie. What was the one?

STU: Passion of the Christ?

GLENN: Yeah. Passion of the Christ. The whole thing was in Aramaic.

STU: Yeah.

GLENN: Like four people on the earth speak Aramaic.

But it was such powerful story-telling. That it just cleaned house at the box office. And it wasn't just one week or two weeks. It went on and on and on and on.

STU: Uh-huh.

GLENN: It's interesting to watch and see how we're now finding ourselves in the driver's seat with storytelling. And they're still out in the parking lot, kicking rocks, going what the hell just happened?

Why did Snow White fail?

I actually hope that they don't catch on for a while. Let's get some space in between us before they catch on.