Trump Exposes COVID-19 Cover Up, But Will ANYONE Go to Jail?!

The White House now fully backs the COVID-19 lab leak theory after years of calling it a conspiracy theory. Glenn reads from the new website, which explains why the evidence points to a man-made virus and highlights the roles of China, EcoHealth Alliance, Andrew Cuomo, Dr. Fauci, and others in the cover-up. But Glenn has known about most of this evidence for years. So, he asks, will anybody be held accountable for this? Will anybody go to jail? But it’s not just government officials who covered this up. It was the Legacy Media, which is STILL lying to you, and yet, millions of Americans still trust it.
GLENN: This morning, there was a story. Stu, can you check this out for me? See what gold is at right now.
Early this morning, when I got up around 5:00 a.m. Eastern, gold was spiking again. The highest place it's ever been.
Gold -- I mean, the dollar was starting to fall. Not good. It was today. I think it was three -- 3,300 -- I don't know. Sixty. Something like that. Do you have the number, Stu?
STU: Yeah. 3,435, currently.
GLENN: Holy cow.
STU: Up another 3 percent.
GLENN: 3500!
Almost 3500. That is -- this is not good!
This is not good. The gold going up is a sign of confidence, and the rest of the world -- central banks are buying gold up. And, you know, again, what do rich people know, that maybe you don't know?
Hmm. That things are shaky with the dollar. And things are shaky with gold. So you might want to consider that. I mean, I'm not a financial adviser. This is not a commercial. But I'm just telling you, that this is a big warning sign. Big, big, big warning sign. We're -- we're -- 3500, approaching $3,500 an ounce.
It was -- what was it? You said this just this last week. I had to look it up, Stu. It was at the beginning of the year that it was 2500? Almost came a thousand dollars?
STU: Yeah. I mean -- let's see. No. You're right on there.
It was, yeah. 2024, we were still at around $2,000 an ounce. Early 2024.
GLENN: Two.
Unbelievable!
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: Unbelievable.
STU: Five --
GLENN: We're not even halfway through.
STU: Yeah. Five. Pretty flat years for gold. Between 2020 and 2024. And then it started going up, in, you know, early to mid-2024.
Kind of like a rollercoaster story.
You're just climbing. Up at about 100 percent in the past five years.
But in -- in the past year, most of that gain has happened.
And, again, you've mentioned this for a long time.
Obviously, we talk about gold being a good hedge kind of against insanity. And a good piece of your portfolio.
However, you kind of almost don't want it to be this high. Because it's just in case. Such scary times.
GLENN: No. No. No. Bring lost my gold in that horrible boating accident.
STU: Terrible.
GLENN: You know, you would like -- gold is an investment. You would like it to go up. I don't want it to go up. I don't want it to go up anymore.
I would like it to come back down. This is a very, very bad sign.
All right. So the media over the weekend, they were like, oh.
Do you see what Donald Trump did to COVID.com?
Or .gov website. You put it on the White House dot-gov website. All the lies about COVID!
You mean all the corrections on COVID?
This is -- this is an amazing thing. And I would love to hear your just on this, Stu. About what they -- what they published at WhiteHouse.gov.
The origin, according to public health officials and the media, to discredit the lab leak theory, was prompted by Dr. Fauci to push the preferred narrative that COVID-19 originated naturally.
Point-one, the virus possesses a biological characteristic that is not found in nature. Number two, data shows that all COVID-19 cases come from a single introduction in to humans. This runs contrary to previous pandemics, where there were multiple spillover events. Three, Wuhan is home to China's four most SARS research lab. Which has a history of conducting gain of function research. Gene-altering and organisms super charging in an inadequate biosafety level.
Number four, Wuhan Institute of Virology, researchers were sick with COVID, with symptoms in the fall of 2019 months before COVID-19 was discovered at the wet market. We talked about that.
I mean, probably within a couple of months of COVID happening. We had that information.
We were like, let's look back. Why were they redoing all of that -- that institute?
You know, they completely gutted all of the air ducts. Everything else. They've completely upgraded it, around November.
And then lo and behold, in September, we start to find out, that whoa. Something in the wet market happened. By nearly all measures of science, if there was evidence of a natural origin, it would have already surfaced. But it hasn't. This is from the White House now. And it goes through all of it.
And then it goes through Fauci's pardon. And his obstruction. And EcoHealth's obstruction, and Dr. David. And, you know, the obstruction of your favorite person.
I think you'll -- I think you'll really like what they say about Andrew Cuomo on the website.
STU: Yeah, this is the best place on the entire internet for that reason.
GLENN: Cuomo's failures.
STU: Just says Andrew Cuomo's failure. And it's a great summary of his entire life, not just this particular issue.
But, you know, it's -- I've done a lot of it. If you followed this stuff closely, it was not new information. Right? It was a good summary.
GLENN: No.
STU: A breakdown of the stuff that we have learned over the past years on this. On this topic. I think the key thing maybe --
GLENN: You know what, I still don't think that it is recognized as the official thing.
I mean, this has been out now for a long time.
You know, we started doing most of this stuff we had in, what?
Six or eight months of the actual outbreak. We knew by the summer.
And we were broadcasting all of this. And we didn't have all of the documents. But we had everything that led up to the document. That said, hey. We have to change all of this.
We had the document before going, hey. I think you guys are wrong. Then a document that said, we should probably talk offline.
Then the next document we had, was no. Everything we were saying, is the complete opposite now!
We didn't have the middle document there. And that's been released now.
So we had all of this stuff, just not the smoking guns. All the smoking guns are there.
And I still don't think -- I mean, and it's partially because, who is going to jail over this?
Millions of people die. Millions.
Is anyone going to be held responsible for this?
STU: That's a great question.
I hope that's a high priority of the administration. There's several things of this level. I will also throw something like Joe Biden is mentally incapable to be president of the United States. And everybody was hiding it.
I put that in the same category.
But I think the key thing from this. Which I don't think enough people know, is the cover-up.
You know, I think -- yeah, that's the real -- it always is.
STU: You're right. We said a lot of these things in the months after COVID came out.
And A lot of it really early, frankly. But part of the problem as to why it didn't become, I think, the consensus at the time. Was all of these institutional mainstream sources, disagreeing with it. Right?
GLENN: Correct.
STU: And no offense --
GLENN: No offense. And the fact, Stu, we couldn't say anything about COVID and not get banned and demonetized.
STU: Oh, yeah.
GLENN: You know, all the shows that we did, unless you were a member of TheBlaze. See them.
We put them online. And you didn't see them.
STU: The solution of that problem was to say it anyway, and get banned and demonetized.
GLENN: Right. Right.
STU: What else are you going to do?
I don't know why else you would have this job, if you aren't going to go for that.
But there was that situation where, sure, we were saying it. And, sure, people in this audience, heard it.
And, yes. Some people on the right were familiar with the skepticism and the pushback on this stuff.
But because none of these mainstream outlets really adopted any of those positions, or took them seriously. Or even gave them a fair hearing. A lot of people just -- you know, understandably. If you're on the left. You look at this stuff, and you say, okay. Well, Glenn Beck is saying it.
I'm not going to believe it. The New York Times is saying it's a conspiracy theory.
I'm not surprised that they just believed that.
That cover-up, where people right under Fauci, are on record, saying they want to delete the emails, so that they can't -- so no one finds out what they're talking about.
That sort of stuff. While I think the lab leak theory. And some of those other pieces of skepticism. That the conservative side had early on.
Had been very much vindicated.
The cover-up as to why it needed to be vindicated. Has not really had the attention it deserves yet.
GLENN: 100 percent try.
Now, why?
Why?
STU: I mean, it's the same people. I will say, some of these -- some of these places have written about this now.
Some of these places have talked about -- talked about it. But it hasn't been -- you know, the, hey, did you know Donald Trump is Hitler sort of march?
And you would think, it would be. As you point out, millions of people have died here.
You would think it would be something that they would focus on, and draw a lot of attention to.
And continue to kind of beat the drum, until someone is held responsible.
And they don't seem to have any interest in that whatsoever. They kind of like -- it seems like, they're now under that stage.
Where they say, look, we have this op-ed.
We've talked about it. Like, and most of them have run an op-ed by now. Right? Like they've run.
But it's not been this constant thing. It's not this deep dive, constantly sending reporter after reporter after reporter to find out, what actually happened. That stuff doesn't seem to be of interest at all.
GLENN: If we make a mistake, we correct it.
Because it drives us crazy that we made the mistake.
And I don't -- I don't want anybody to believe that I'm standing behind something, that we found out was wrong and a lie.
I mean, we might be wrong from time to time.
But we have never knowingly lied.
I think some of won't groups.
They knowingly lied.
The New York Times, they were knowingly lying about Joe Biden and his senility. Knowingly lying. They knew. People in the media, knew. They just didn't want to hurt. Or I should say it this way. They just didn't want to help Donald Trump. They thought a senile old man with the buttons is much better than a Donald Trump.
They thought, not knowing who the president of the United States actually is. You know, they say they're defending the Constitution now.
Because if we don't have a Constitution. If we don't have rule of law. We have no country
Where is your rule of law with Joe Biden?
Who actually was running the White House?
Who was running it?
You don't want the rule of law. You want control.
That's what you want.
And, you know, I would be horrified, if I had been a part of any of that.
Horrified. They're not.
And, you know what, there's no -- there's no consequence.
They're not going to lose any advertisers. The New York Times hasn't lost any real money because of this.
They're just people continuing to watch.
I mean, if we were this wrong about things, I would hope that we would have seen a lot of cancellations.
I would hope that people were like, I don't know if we can trust you anymore, Glenn.
Because we would earn that.
Especially after a couple of years, by the way, all of that stuff we said was wrong.
Hey, in other news!
And that's what they're doing. They just run one little story.
And then they go on, but Donald Trump is Hitler!
Why should I -- that's the thing I just don't understand.
How do people continue to believe the people, who have been so wrong, about stuff that is this important.
They lied to you. They knowingly lied to you.
How? Donald Trump appointed someone to do DOGE.
Yeah. Well, he wasn't elected. Who was the president of the United States?
Because the guy we elected, he wasn't the president.
Why does it matter now, that DOGE, which the president has every right to do.
He's not the president. He's not making these calls on his own. He's reporting the president.
Why is DOGE such a problem, but, you know, Joe Biden crapping his pants and looking, trying to find old jellybeans in the couch from old Ronald Reagan days.
That's totally fine.
I mean, I don't know.
I don't know how people live with themselves. But they do, strangely.
STU: At the very least. Wouldn't it give you a sense of fallibility.
That like, hey. I can get sucked into something like this and be totally wrong, and I should really watch myself next time I decide, I want to write story number 9,345 that Trump is Hitler.
Maybe question whether my certainty is warranted. And I think that's the -- something they just never have that moment of self-reflection.
GLENN: I know. None. None.
It's come out.
Everything about the Russia gate.
Came out now in court documents.
That Hillary Clinton was the one that approved all of that.
And she knew it wasn't accurate. But she approved it.
Why? Why doesn't anybody know about that?
Why doesn't anybody care? Because no one in the media cares. Ends justice means. They just hate Donald Trump so much.
They'll do anything.
Anybody.
They will sleep with.
They will sharpen the knives of anyone that says they'll put it in the back of Donald Trump.