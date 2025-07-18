No, Trump’s tariffs ARE NOT causing inflation

The media is insisting that President Trump's tariffs caused a rise in inflation for June. But Our Republic president Justin Haskins joins Glenn to debunk this theory and present another for where inflation is really coming from.
GLENN: Justin Haskins is here. He is the president of Our Republic. And the editor-in-chief of stoppingsocialism.com.
He is also the coauthor with me at the Great Reset, Dark Future, and Propaganda War.
So, in other words, I'm saying, he doesn't have a lot of credibility. But he is here to report -- I don't even think you're -- you're -- you were wrong on this, too, with the tariffs. Right?
JUSTIN: Well, at some point, I was wrong about everything.
GLENN: Yeah, right. We are all on the road to being right.
But this is coming as a shock. You called yesterday, and you said, Glenn, I think the tariff thing -- I think the president might be right.
And this is something I told him, if I'm wrong. I will admit that I'm wrong.
But I don't think I'm wrong.
Because this goes against everything the economists have said, forever.
That tariffs don't work.
They increase inflation.
It's going to cost us more.
All of these things. You have been study this now for a while, to come up with the right answer, no matter where it fell.
Tell me what's going on.
JUSTIN: Okay. So the most recent inflation data that came out from the government, shows that in June, prices went up 2.7 percent. In May, they went up 2.4 percent. That's compared to a year prior. And most people are saying, well, this is proof that the tariffs are causing inflation.
GLENN: Wait. That inflation is -- the target is -- the target is two -- I'm sorry.
We're not. I mean, when I was saying, it was going to cause inflation. I thought we could be up to 5 percent.
But, anyway, go ahead.
JUSTIN: So the really incredible thing though. The more you look at the numbers. The more obvious it is, that this does not prove inflation at all.
For starters, these numbers are lower, than what the numbers were in December and January.
Before Trump was president. And before we had any talk of tariffs at all.
So that is a big red flag right at the very beginning. When you dive even deeper into the numbers, what you see is there's all kinds of parts of the Consumer Price Index that tracks specific industries, or kinds of goods and services. That should be showing inflation, if inflation is being caused by tariffs, but isn't.
So, for example, clothing and apparel. Ninety-seven percent, basically.
About 97 percent according to one report, of clothing and apparel comes overseas, imported into the United States.
GLENN: Correct.
JUSTIN: So prices for apparel and clothing should be going up. And they're not going up, according to the data, they're actually going down, compared to what they were a year ago. Same thing is true with new vehicles.
Obviously, there were huge tariffs put on foreign vehicles, not on domestic vehicles. So it's a little bit more mixed.
But new vehicle price are his staying basically flat. They haven't gone up at all. Even though, there's a 25 percent tariff on imported cars and car parts. And then we just look at the overall import prices. You just -- sort of the index. Which the government tracks.
What we're seeing is that prices are basically staying the same, from what they were a year ago.
There's very, very little movement overall.
GLENN: Okay. So wait. Wait. Wait. Wait.
Wait.
Let me just -- let me just make something career.
Somebody is eating the tariffs. And it appears to be the companies that are making these things. Which is what Donald Trump said. And then, the -- you know, the economist always saying, well, they're just going to pass this on in the price.
Well, they have to. They have to get this money some place.
So where are they?
Is it possible they're just doing this right now, to get past. Because they know if they jack up their price, you know, they won't be able to sell anything. What is happening?
How is this money, being coughed up by the companies, and not passed on to the consumer.
JUSTIN: Yeah, it could be happening. I think the most likely scenario, is that they are passing it along to consumers. They're just not passing it along to American consumers.
In other words, they're raising prices elsewhere. To try to protect the competitiveness with the American market. Because the American market is the most important consumer market in the world.
And they probably don't want to piss off Donald Trump either, in jacking up prices. And then potentially having tariffs go up even more, as a punishment for doing that.
Because that's a real option.
And so I think that's what's happening right now.
Now, it's possible, that we are going to see a huge increase in inflation. In six months!
That's entirely possible.
We don't know what's going to happen. But as of right now, all the data is suggesting that recent inflation is not coming from consumer goods being imported, or anything like that.
That's not where the inflation is coming.
Instead, it's coming from housing.
That's part of the CPI at that time.
Housing is the cause of inflation right now.
GLENN: Wait. Wait. It's not housing, is it?
Because the things to make houses is not going through the roof. Pardon the pun. Right?
It's not building.
JUSTIN: No. No. The way the CPI calculates housing is really stupid. They look basically primarily at rent. That's the primary way, they determine housing prices.
GLENN: Okay.
JUSTIN: That so on they're not talking about housing costs to build a new house.
Or housing prices to buy a new house.
They are talking about rent.
And then they try to use rent data, as a way of calculating how much you would have to pay if you owned a house, but you had to rent the same kind of house.
And that's how they come up with this category.
GLENN: Can I ask you a question: Is everybody in Washington, are they all retarded?
(laughter)
Because I don't. What the hell. Who is coming up with that formula?
JUSTIN: Look. I mean, sort of underlying this whole conversation, as you -- as you and I know, Glenn.
And Pat too. The CPI is a joke to begin with.
GLENN: Right.
JUSTIN: So there's all kinds of problems with this system, to begin with.
I mean, come on!
GLENN: Okay. So because I promised the president, if I was wrong, and I had the data that I was wrong, I would tell him.
Do I have to -- out of all the days to do this.
Do I have to call him today, to do that?
Are we still -- are we still looking at this, going, well, maybe?
JUSTIN: I think there's -- I think there is a really solid argument that you don't need to make the phone call.
GLENN: Oh, thank God. Today is not the day to call Donald Trump. Today is not the day.
Yeah. All right.
JUSTIN: And the reason why is, we need -- we probably do need more data over a longer period of time, to see if corporations are doing something.
In order to try to push these cuts off into the future, for some reason. Maybe in the hopes that the tariffs go down. Or maybe -- you know, it's all sorts of ways, they could play with it, to try to avoid paying those costs today.
It's possible, that's what's going on.
But as of right now, that's not at all, what is happening. As far as I can tell from the data.
GLENN: But isn't the other side of this, because everybody else said, oh. It's not going to pay for anything.
Didn't we last month have the first surplus since, I don't know. Abraham Lincoln.
JUSTIN: Yes. Yes. We did. I don't know how long that surplus will last us.
GLENN: Yeah. But we had one month.
I don't think I've ever heard that before in my lifetime. Hey, United States had a surplus.
JUSTIN: I looked it up.
I think it was like 20 something years ago, was the last time that happened. If I remembered right.
It was 20 something years ago.
So this is incredible, really.
And if it works.
You and I talked about this before.
I actually think there is an argument to be made. That this whole strategy could work, if American manufacturers can dramatically bring down their costs. To produce goods and services.
So that they can be competitive.
And I think that advancements in artificial intelligence. In automation. Is going to open up the door to that being a reality.
And if you listen to the Trump administration talk. People like Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Commerce. They have said, this is the plan.
The plan is, go all in on artificial intelligence.
Automation. That's going to make us competitive with manufacturers overseas. China is already doing that.
They're already automating their factories. They lead the world in automation.
GLENN: Yeah, but they can take half their population, put them up in a plane, and then crash it into the side of the mountain.
They don't care.
What happens to the people that now don't have a job here? How do they afford the clothes that are now much, much cheaper?
JUSTIN: Well, I think the answer to that is, there's going to be significantly more wealth. Trillions of dollars that we send overseas, every year, now in the American economy. And that's going to go into other things. It's not as though -- when this technology comes along, it is not as though people lose their jobs, and that's it. People sit on their couch forever.
The real danger here is not that new markets will not arrive in that situation. And jobs with it. The problem is: I think there's a real opportunity here. And I think this is going to be the fight of the next election, potentially. Presidential election. And going forward.
Next, ten, 20 years. This is going to be a huge issue. Democrats are going to have the opportunity, when the AI revolution goes into full force. They will have the opportunity like they've never had before.
To say, you know what, we'll take care of you. Don't worry about it.
We're just going to take all of the corporate money and all of the rich people's money.
And we will print trillions of dollars more. And you can sit on your couch forever. And we will just pay you. Because this whole system is rigged, and it's unfair, and you don't have a job anymore because of AI. And there's nothing you can do. You can't compete with AI. AI is smarter than you.
You have no hope.
I think that's coming, and it is going to be really hard for free market people to fight back against that.
GLENN: Yes.
Well, I tend to agree with you.
Because the -- you know, I thought about this.
I war gamed this, probably in 2006.
I'm thinking, okay.
If -- if the tech is going to grow and grow and grow. And they will start being -- they will be responsible for taking the jobs.
They won't be real on popular.
So they will need some people that will allow them to stay in business, and to protect them.
So they're going to need to be in with the politicians.
And if the politicians are overseeing the -- the decrease of jobs, they're going to need the -- the PR arm of things like social media. And what it can be done.
What can be done now.
I was thinking, at the time. Google can do.
But they need each other.
They must have one another. And unless we have a stronger foundation, and a very clear direction, and I will tell you. The president disagrees with me on this.
I said, he's going to be remembered as the transformational AI president.
And he said, I think you're wrong on that.
And I don't think I am.
This -- this -- this time period is going to be remembered for transformation.
And he is transforming the world. But the one that will make the lasting difference will be power and AI.
Agree with that or disagree?
JUSTIN: 1,000 percent. 1,000 percent. This is by far the most important thing that is happening in his administration in the long run. You're projecting out ten, 20, 30 years ago years.
They will be talking about this moment in history, a thousand years from now. Like, that will -- and they will -- and if America becomes the epicenter of this new technology, they will be talking about it, a thousand years from now, about how Americans were the ones that really developed this.
That they're the ones that promoted it, that they're the ones that does took advantage of it.
That's why this AI race with China is so important that we win it.
It's one of the reasons why. And I do think it's a defining moment for his presidency. Of course, the problem with all of this is AI could kill us all. You have to weigh that in.
GLENN: Yeah. Right. Right.
Well, we hope you're wrong on that one.
And I'm wrong on it as well. Justin, thank you so much.
Thank you for giving me the out, where I don't have to call him today. But I might have to call him soon. Thanks, Justin. I appreciate it.