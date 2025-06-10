Blog
LatestArticlesVideos
Radio
LivePodcastSerialsStations
TV
Podcasts
The Glenn Beck ProgramThe Glenn Beck PodcastThe Beck Story
Fine Art
Real Estate
More
AboutCharityBooksSponsorsShopContact
SEARCH
Live Radio

©2024 MERCURY RADIO ARTS.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

TERMS OF USE | PRIVACY POLICY

Live

Glenn's Show Prep

Why Trump CAN send the National Guard to Los Angelesplay icon
RADIOJune 10, 2025

Why Trump CAN send the National Guard to Los Angeles

Democrats and the mainstream media are furious that President Trump sent the National Guard to Los Angeles to quell anti-ICE riots. But Glenn Beck has the receipts, straight from our laws. Glenn reviews just how chaotic the riots have become and why it’s NOT “unprecedented” for Trump to send in the National Guard.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: All right. Let's just go through some of the video.

I want to introduce my executive producer, Stu Burguiere. And head writer. And chief of research for the Glenn Beck Program. Jason Buttrill.

We're just going to go over just some of the videos that you've seen. Maybe miss some of these.

Here's first. Our US Border Patrol agents, under fire. Cut one.

Yeah. See there. Okay. So they're in their Humvee or whatever it is. All right?

It's got to be great going into Los Angeles, going into your job, and doing this.

They're all in gas masks. Now, cut two.

This is a vehicle capturing the aftermath of the Border Patrol vehicle, as it's struck by -- here's cut number two.

You see the broken windshield up in front?

All right.

Cut three, these are foreign flags. And the chanting on the streets of California.

And there, of course, is the Party City Hamas flag.

See that one. What are they chanting? I'm a lunatic. I'm a lunatic. You and me, we're lunatics.

What was it? Notice, we're going to get into this next hour.

Play that again. Keep playing that. You'll notice, there's a sign that they're carrying. And you'll see it here in just a second. Right there.

CHIRLA. C-H-I-R-L-A. We're going to get into what that is, here in just a second.

But it is important, they're telling you, who they are.

And we're going to get into that here in just a minute. Here's some rioters that are holding rocks at the federal convoy.

Again, just throwing some rocks at everything.

And

STU: Oh, believe me, I mean, these people can easily be killed by this. You're throwing a rock at somebody coming by at 45 miles an hour, if it goes through the windshield, it will kill the person.

GLENN: Yeah. Yeah.

So let's go to the next one.

Here's CNN, and how peaceful it is.

VOICE: At this point, this has been a very peaceful riot.

It's been tense at some points. But we haven't seen any violence happening here.

What people are saying, is that they don't think ICE belongs in Los Angeles. They want ICE out of the city.

STU: Is that a--

GLENN: Well --

STU: That the standard, Glenn?

GLENN: No. It's really not.

STU: Is it peace?

Because peaceful to me, indicates a bunch of people standing around, not committing any crimes. Right?

Maybe walked down the street. This is them blocked a freeway. She's standing in the million dollars of what seems like a freeway. Stopping all this traffic.

Terrifying all the people that couldn't get through.

GLENN: Right. But it's mostly peaceful.

STU: Mostly peaceful.

Then just down the street, things are on fire. And they're throwing rocks at people passing by at 40 miles an hour.

That's not mostly peaceful.

That's not the standard.

Like it's -- it's easy to be peaceful most of the time. Most criminals are, I would assume.

GLENN: Can I -- I don't know how you are define the word mostly.

But let me help you out.

Hiroshima.

STU: Okay.

GLENN: Hiroshima, 1945.

It was mostly moderate temperatures.

Except for that one spike for just a little short period of time, on that one day. But it was mostly moderate temperatures.

STU: That's right!

GLENN: I don't understand -- no!

Here is, here is Karen Bass. The Los Angeles communist mayor.

Here's what she's saying.

JULIO: Frankly. I'm just outraged.

Because what happened is, when ICE went in. They just took people away.

And we just can't have this in our city. And it happened multiple places in the city. And what it does, is that it sews a sense of terror, throughout the community. For example, one --

GLENN: Okay. Stop. Stop. Stop.

So I just want to make sure, remind you, one of the guys that they arrested was inserting foreign objects into people, forcefully.

You know, I think that's called rape, myself.

But I don't know. I'm not an LA prosecutor. So I don't know what they call it there.

But it showed sew some terror into the minds of people like that.

We're coming to get you.

But that's not the average person in California. And if it is, I remind you, don't go to Disneyland, for the love of God. Go to Florida. At least, maybe, you won't have things inserted inside of you. If that's the way average Californians behave. We have Jason Buttrill with us.

Jason, you're watching all of this. What jumps out to you?

JASON: Specifically the claims of spontaneous grassroots. You know, it's a natural response to society, when something this terrifying happens.

But then they all have this one weird ideology. Blended with another one!

Which is very, very strange.

Like, you know, this is kind of a crazy coincidence, that they're all socialists. Communists.

Marxists.

With a little hint of Islamism.

GLENN: Really?

JASON: You know, I don't -- does anything really weird happen or bad in history. When you try to rally a bunch of people around socialism and anti-Semitism?

Has that happened before?

GLENN: Well, no, no, no. No. I know what you're saying.

But Germany was mostly safe for the Jews.

JASON: That's very true.

GLENN: Except for that little period of time. But other than that, mostly safe for Jews.

JASON: Oh, my gosh. Glenn, you these groups. You mention some of them.

Party for socialism and liberation. Conveniently had all these slick signs printed up.

You know, I'm trying to search way back into the memory bank. But I think we saw the same thing. And ties to pretty much every anti-Semitic attack. And violent like riot that has happened over the past year or so.

GLENN: Let's remind you, what was the name of the party that the guy, Stu.

Can you look this up, quick. Remember the guy who shot the two kids in Washington, DC? Coming out of that -- you know, how to help the Palestinian people, and these two Jews walked out, and they're gunned down in the street. He was part of the party of socialism.

Or something. Wasn't he?


JASON: He had ties to the party for socialism, Liberation, and another group. It was either the People's Forum or the Answer Coalition. I can't remember.

GLENN: Which is also involved in all of this!

JASON: No! In this grassroots spontaneous thing? Wow. Wow.

GLENN: Yes. Yes. Producing the killer in Washington, DC. And these.

JASON: And the riots on Columbia University. Kind of odd. It's very grassroots.

GLENN: So here's LA Councilwoman Hernandez. Listen to this.

Cut 13.

VOICE: And we've mobilized. That's why they're changing tactics. Because community defense works, and our resistance has slowed them down before.

And if they're resilient in our tactics, then so are we!

When they go up, when they show up, we will show up even stronger.

GLENN: Okay. I'm not sure what that means, exactly.

They're escalating the tactics. Well, when you shut down freeways. When you start throwing literal concrete slabs at police officers and -- and federal officers, hmm. Yeah. I think you're going to -- I think they're going to have to change tactics.

Because despite what CNN says, it's not a mostly peaceful protest at that point.

So they're sending in the National Guard.

But, by the way, we will have a lot in the next couple of days. But about 20 minutes, I will take you through the funding.

You will have to find ways to get this to your friends. Because if they cannot be saved at this point, if they can't be turned and they can't understand what's actually happening in California, and who is responsible and behind it.

And what their intentions are, you are going to have to write your friends off.

You just will have to. Because they'll never get it.

If they can't get it, after what we will teach you this week. They will never get it. So it's really important you understand what's actually happening.

And not just -- not just the stuff on X, and everything else.

But you actually understand in-depth what is actually happening. And we will give that to you, in about 20 minutes. But so the president sent out the national guard. Well, the governor was very upset about it. Very upset.

He says, that it was unlawful. Police were making arrests. Twenty-nine on Saturday. Ten on Sunday.

That's what this whole thing, they say is -- is about, 39 different arrests. Not going in and scooping up whole neighborhoods.

Very specific targeted individuals. Who we told you who some of them were.

They are very bad people.

So once again, is this about that, or is this about the overthrowing of the United States?

Okay!

So Los Angeles police declared several of these, quote, rallies to be unlawful assemblies.

And -- and the police were saying, they're throwing, quote, concrete projectiles. Bottles and other items at police.

They set several self-driving cars from Alphabet's Waymo. I love this. They set those things on fire. How much is that costing you, Google? You regretting at all, being in bed with these people, at all?

No. Of course not. Of course not.

They were -- demonstrators were shouting, shame on you, at the police. While they were throwing concrete slabs.

They were carrying Mexican flags. And signs denouncing the US immigration authorities.

And those signs as you pointed out, Jason.

I mean, just look at the pictures. At the bottom of the sign.

They were printed by, which group?

JASON: Party for socialism and liberation.

GLENN: Okay.

Socialists and anti-Semites. Socialists and anti-Israel people.

This is so incredible -- incredibly dangerous. Because when we say, they're anti-Israel.
They're anti-Semites.

What we really mean, they're Islamists.

And we will give you some stuff this week, on what's happening with this country. But I'm telling you, this is our future. This is what it's going to look like, from now until 2028.

It's only going to get worse and worse and worse on our streets.

And we will to have some decisions made, and we have to be very, very careful. Because if somebody should win on the other side.

On their side in 2028, we are in deep, deep trouble. Because they don't care about the law.

They're not -- they are not enforcing the law. They do not care about the Constitution.

They will wrap themselves in the Constitution, but they don't care!

So the president sent out the National Guard.

And everybody who knows anything about the Constitution, will say immediately, he can't do that!

Posse comitatus.

But read the Constitution. The president can send in the national guard without the approval of the state or the governor on very specific things.

Okay. And here they are. The president has the authority in cases of insurrection.

Rebellion. Or when federal rights are being denied.

Okay?

So he can do it, active duty military, in the United States, for extraordinary situations.

They can send them in section 251, at the request of the state. If a legislature or a governor of a legislature can't be convened, request of help to suppress an insurrection can be sent to the president, and he can send them in.

Section 252, without a request.

When he needs to enforce federal law, if unlawful obstructions or rebellion make it impracticable. Is that right?

Impracticable. Whatever. To enforce -- how did I get this job? I'm in the Hall of Fame. America, raise your standards, for the love of Pete!

Anyway, if it makes it impossible for them to enforce federal law in a state, by regular means, the president can send in forces without state consent.

Would you say that we are having unlawful obstructions, or rebellion, that make it impossible to enforce the federal law? In California?

Section 253. Rebellion or denial of Constitutional rights.

So if there's an insurrection or domestic violence that hinders the execution of federal law, results in the denial of civil rights, protected under the Constitution.

Or if the state authorities are unable or unwilling to protect those rights, the president may deploy troops without the approval of the government.

How YOUR tax dollars paid for the Los Angeles riotsplay icon
RADIO

How YOUR tax dollars paid for the Los Angeles riots

The riots in Los Angeles aren’t “grassroots” and “spontaneous,” despite what the mainstream media claims. Glenn Beck reviews the findings of civil liberty attorney Laura Powell, which expose the radical leftist NGO network that’s funding these protests… with YOUR tax dollars.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: All right. If you're a Californian, the current LA riots are example -- is an example of your tax dollars at work.

Here's why I can say that with real confidence.

Let's start here. The coalition for human immigrant rights, CHIRLA. C-H-I-R-L-A. One of the key players in fomenting the violent response to immigration enforcement over the weekend.

Last hour, if you missed any of today's podcast, make sure you go back and listen. Last hour, I went through who these people were, that we rounded up.

They were violent extremists, rapists. Burglars.

People that have beaten up their wives. Doing cruel things to children.

You name it!

That's who this is all really about. Okay?

This is not about scooping people up in the middle of the night.

So who are -- who is CHIRLA? Well, it's an LA-based nonprofit. They take radical positions on immigration. For example, it led the 2018 campaign to abolish ICE.

It currently leads the Los Angeles rapid response network, which gathers Intel about enforcement actions, and deploys activists to respond. So, in other words, to put our police officers and ICE federal agents in danger, by exposing them, in advance!

They also have strong ties to the Democrat Party. In California.

They have supported the election of Democrat can see, throughout its lobbying arm. And throughout its history.

It has a really close relationship with Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass.

The organization also has a close relationship with organized labor in the state.

Hmm. Now, wait a minute.

You don't mean like SEIU.

I'll have Jason give me an update on SEIU. The head guy of SEIU.

If you followed me back when we were on Fox. Back in those days on radio. You know the role of SEIU, and how bad this organization really is.

They are -- I believe, they are just insurrectionists through and through.

Communists through and through.

But that's my opinion. The organization also has a close relationship with the organized labors.

Which in turn, they become a major financial supporter of democratic politicians. On Friday, CHIRLA held a rally protesting ISIS enforcement actions and the arrest of the SEIU president for obstruction.

Now, the incredible part is that CHIRLA's activities are primarily funded by you, if you are a taxpayer in California!

We have obtained a financial audits, shows that for fiscal year ending 2023, $34 million from the state, mostly through the department of social services, accounts for 72 percent of the total revenue.

This is nearly a three-fold increase over the previous year.

Now, all of this information is coming from -- what's her name? Laura Powell. She is the -- what is her handle?

G.O.P. --

VOICE: She's a civil liberties attorney. In California.

GLENN: Okay.

They also received 450,000 dollars in federal contract, in 2023.

Which Mayor Bass publicly took credit for on helping to secure. DHS froze funding in February, which prompted a lawsuit from CHIRLA, so the DHS was also funding this group. DHS then cancelled the contract.

Lawsuit was then dismissed. This is the military, educational industrial complex. All of this stuff.

This is a nonprofit industrial complex. Eisenhower did not include the nonprofit industrial complex. Because we hadn't really thought of it yet back in the '50s.

But that's exactly what is going on here.

Now, there are other people involved. If you -- if you are in doubt at all, on what is actually happening in California, I want you to listen this week.

Because this week and on Wednesday. Our Wednesday TV show. I will go through all of this.

I want you to have a friend watch it. Somebody who is not completely lost. But still maybe a little confused.

They must understand what they're seeing is a show. This is all planned. This has nothing to do with Trump.

This has nothing to do with illegals that are here, that are good families. It has nothing to do with this.

This is about a Colour Revolution.

Now, let me tell you about one of the guys involved in this. He's a billionaire from America.

Neville Roy Singham. He's kind of a mysterious figure that made a lot of his fortune in part, due to his ties with Communist China.

He now lives in China, and has emerged now as a key funder of the radical groups inside the United States, that are pushing for the violent protests.

And he's got a very strict pro-Beijing kind of script. He made his wealth by selling IT software business to an investment firm, partially owned by the Communist Party in China. He is a major funder of a group called the people's forum.

Hmm.

The people's forum. They're not hiding in plain sight there.

Blow are excerpts of a very long exposé, that Just the News published this year. Hang on, I'm just reading my notes from Jason. Meet the pro-CCP Marxist revolutionary group behind the Muhammad Kahlil protests of 3/20/2025.

Jason, remind me who Muhammad -- or, Mahmoud Khalil is. He was the guy, Columbia University that set all that off. Give us a quick thumbnail of him.

JASON: I would say, yeah, he was one of the central figures, when they were shutting down Columbia.

There's a much larger group, which we will employ later, that were doing this thing called shut it down for Palestine.

Again, another tie to socialists, Marxists, for some weird, odd reason.

Heavy focus on Maoism in particular.

GLENN: Of course.

JASON: But, yeah, that's who that guy was. And that's also who the Trump administration was looking to deport.

GLENN: So the people's forum has been a driving force behind the protests condemning the detention and possible deportation of the pro-Palestinian Columbia graduate student Muhammad Kahlil.

There are scores of videos, posted by the forum on social media, detailing the group's role in organizing, promoting, attending, and leading all the pro-Kahlil protests. They get to rally outside the courthouse.

They did a sit-in at Trump Tower. Kahlil's legal team has addressed the crowd, in a protest organized by the forum.

This is -- this is all from that American billionaire that now lives in China.

The -- the forum is led by a guy named Milano Delos Santos.

And I'm saying that as white as a white man could possibly say it. Because that's who I am.

Also, personally tweeted multiple times to promote the forum-led protest for Kahlil.

Major patron for the people's forum is the Communist businessman Neville Roy Singham. For months, we have been the target of a campaign that alleges our funding comes from dark money.

A few years ago, we met Roy Singham, a Marxist comrade who sold his company and donated most of his wealth to nonprofits that focus on political education, culture, and internationalism. This is from the people's forum.

Singham married Jodi Evans. Who is Jodi Evans?

Well, she's the cofounder of the radical left-wing group Code Pink. Her group touts itself as anti-war, but also very pro-China. And very pro -- very anti-real, pro-strangely -- pro-Islamists.

The New York Times reported that Singham works in Shanghai, that his efforts are linked to the Chinese Communist Party. This is from the New York Times.

That he has attended at least one CCP workshop on promoting the party, globally. The New York Times also reported that he provides backing for the people's forum.

The Free Beacon has reported that key leaders for the forum serve in top position at Singham's Justice and Education Fund.

I'm sorry. The Free Beacon also reported that the network run by Singham is also behind Breakthrough Media and Dong Shang News, who both pushed pro-China narratives. And whose content is reshared by the forum here in the United States.

Free press also reported that Singham and Evans have donated over $20 million to the people's forum from 2017 to 2022.

Through a years of Shell organizations. And donor advisory groups, accounting for nearly all of the group's funding. The free beacon also reported in 2024, the people's forum had encouraged anti-Israel activists to re-create the violent protests of the summer of 2020. Just hours before the rioters stormed and occupied a building at Columbia University campus. So these are some of the people that are involved.

Again, you also have the federal government involved.

DHS under Mayorkas was also helping fund, I think it was CHIRLA. Wasn't it?

JASON: CHIRLA.

GLENN: Yeah. Tell me that connection.

JASON: Yeah. So CHIRLA, and I just lost it on my notes too. But CHIRLA was receiving not only state taxpayer funds. They were also under Karen Bass, received another grant from the federal government, from the Department of Homeland Security. Reports say, that that grant specifically was due to lobbying effort from Karen Bass.

GLENN: Karen Bass, in case you don't remember who Karen base is.

She's not just the LA mayor.

And we'll get into her later this week. But I want to just recap who Karen Bass is.

She's not just an incompetent yahoo. She is somebody who is very important to the movement, and we'll explain here, coming up in just a second.

First, let me tell you about Good Ranchers.

Dad never asked much for Father's Day. In fact, most years, he's probably just thinking the same thing. Just let me grill.

Because it's not really about the gift. It's about a moment. You know, a moment where all of his kids are around, and he has tongs in hand. And smoke in the air. And the whole family hovering around, like moths to a flame. And when he flips that first steak, mouths are watering, and he knows it.

We will sit down and have a great meal together.

If there's a great way to make Father's Day special this ear, it's to hand him a box of meat that actually means something.

Ask that box of meat that means something, say box of meat from Good Ranchers. 100 percent American meat.

No imports. No mystery origins. Just real beef. Real chicken. Real seafood. From real ranches here in America.

Every cut is hand selected. They flash freeze it for freshness. They package it like a gift. Because that's what it is. And right now, when you subscribe.

They're offering free meat for life. You can get wagyu burgers. Bacon. Chicken wings. In every box for the lifetime of your subscription.

It's an incredible deal. And great for Father's Day. GoodRanchers.com. Use the promo code Beck.

Unlock your free meat for life. Get $40 off your first box.

It's GoodRanchers.com. GoodRanchers.com. American meat delivered. Ten-second station ID.
(music)
We have Julio Rosas, who is with TheBlaze.

And he's always in the thick of things. He's in Los Angeles. We will talk to him in just a little while. Stand by for that.

Karen Bass, remember, she was the mayor when the city was burning down.

She is a radical that, you know, is just appointing people on who they sleep with.

Not on their qualities.

And she left town, knowing that the threat of fire was very high. She left town, and where did she go?

GLENN: She went to Ghana. What was she doing in Ghana?

JASON: That's a good question.

GLENN: It is a good question. Why is she in Ghana? What are her connections in Ghana?
JASON: I think we'll go to that pretty soon.

GLENN: Okay. There are some connections directly to Communism.

That she seems to support. We will have it all nailed down for you.

But she is a -- a big political activist, on the left.

She's not -- she's not a mayor, just, you know. Hey. She's a -- she has deep connections to the deep left.

JASON: Yeah, she was actually a member of the Men Saramos Brigade (phonetic). And made seven trips to Cuba during the 1970s. It was reel for Americans to do so, at that time. But she did it.

It's very interesting. She was also the vice chair of the National Endowment for Democracy.

Which, what is their specialty?

GLENN: Hey. Isn't that Colour Revolution?

JASON: Oh, yeah. Specialized.

GLENN: What you're seeing. Happening in California.

And make no mistake. It's going to come to you all of our states, one way or another, is a Colour Revolution.

And it is exactly what I put up in the chalkboard, how many years ago?

When did I first write that? Can you figure that one out?

When did I first write, that the left, communists, anarchists, Islamists. Will all gather together.

Work together, to overthrow the western world.

JASON: Yeah. That was the Arab spring, in 2010, or something?

GLENN: Yeah. Nine or ten was when I said that. And everybody said, it's not possible.

And you're seeing it in action.

It's not just the LGBTQ community is supporting the Palestinian cause, which if you go over with your rainbow flags over, and you're anywhere near the Palestinian territory, they will kill you.

Okay?

They're not going to be -- you're not going into their school and teaching them about the kids being born in the wrong body.

They will kill you. It's not about the insane things like supporting.

Now you're starting to see them in action.

What was the triangle we saw spray-painted, Jason. We were talking about this in Los Angeles.

JASON: Yeah. It was graffiti found, an upside down inverted triangle, which Hamas uses, their militant wing uses to mark Israeli targets.

GLENN: Now, this one was a red triangle.

And remember, we're going to show you this week, that the communists, and the Islamists are -- and socialists, are connected.

This triangle is connecting them. Okay?

It's leaving a mark. That -- you will see that triangle, I think it's up on the Blaze right now. If you happen to be watching.

But it's all marking, you know, a warning to ICE.

This triangle, a red triangle was used by the fascists. By Germans.

When they rounded up people who were communists.

And it was an upside down triangle, that you had on your prison uniform. That meant you were either a communist or a capitalist.

One of the two.

I don't think this is a -- you know, just -- you know, let's pick a red triangle.

I'm sorry.

I don't -- I don't think so.

This is more than just an Islamist movement.

This is an Islamist communist movement.

And what you're seeing happening in Los Angeles now. And it is just the beginning.

Warning. By 2028. This will be everywhere.

What you're seeing now is a -- a setup.

They want a moment, where the military, or the police, or anybody, does something, that they can use now, and say, see.

They're just like the Israelis with the Palestinians. This is the same kind of atrocities and genocide that is happening.

That's what they're looking for.

“We’re looking at alternative medicine”: VA Secretary reveals MAJOR changesplay icon
RADIO

“We’re looking at alternative medicine”: VA Secretary reveals MAJOR changes

U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins joins Glenn Beck to review some of the major changes he’s making at the VA, including the possible approval of alternative medicine. For too long, veterans have felt that the VA has failed them. But Secretary Collins promises that’s “not going to be acceptable” anymore.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Doug Collins is with us. He's with the US secretary of Veterans Affairs. Can we privatize the VA? What's being done with the VA? We talk to Doug Collins in 60 seconds. First, let me tell you about the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. When you give to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, you're just not making a donation, you're providing essential support to Israel's most vulnerable. And your contribution helps deliver food to the hungry, medicine to the sick, and shelter to those who are displaced by conflict. Again, perfect and the possible. The perfect is everything, you know, goes back to what it should be, where we're all living peacefully, next to one another. That's not really possible, right now. But here's what is possible: If I help, maybe -- maybe we can strengthen the Jewish people to fight their own wars, and we don't have to get involved in it. Let them do their own stuff, so we don't have to get involved. If we want the government to do less, that means we have to do more. And I want to support the good people of Israel. I believe the Bible commands us to do it, or, you know, at least highly recommends it by saying, I will bless those who bless you.

Okay. So let's bless them. Because I don't know about you, but I need all the blessings I can get. Call 888-488-IFCJ. Our country needs these blessings. 888-488-IFCJ. Let's not have the government do it. Let's do it ourselves, through IFCJ.org. Every dollar helps.

IFCJ.org. 888-488-IFCJ.

Doug Collins is joining us now. US Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Doug, how are you, sir?

DOUG: I'm good, Glenn. How about you?

GLENN: I'm really good. I can't thank you for everything you guys are doing at the VA. I mean, I just think there are so many of our veterans that have been treated so miserably, they're killing themselves, like they've never -- never done before. I mean, I -- I know that you heard some of the things that we've talked about here, where, you know, people are just killing themselves trying to -- you know, trying to make a point, that we've got to -- the VA is -- it is in dire need of transformation. So thank you for caring, and thank you for doing everything you are to transform it.

DOUG: I appreciate it. I appreciate it. There's a lot.

GLENN: Can we get out of this? How can we get and privatize as much as of this as we can?

DOUG: Well, I think the issue of privatization is probably not the right answer in this. I think what we have is, is we have the tools that President Trump and I, frankly have worked on when I was in Congress, a couple years ago. Was actually beginning to make this system less about the VA, and more about the veterans. And that is getting care out of the centralization services all the time.

Everything having to do with coming to our hospital, but using our community. One of the big issues that's always brought up is privatization. It's a valid conversation, but it's not something we're looking at.

Mainly because, the thing gets separated so much from the VA is the VA has the other issue, the same issues as the private and the public hospital, and that's in recruitment doctors, a lot of other things going on.

But then the specialty nature of what's going on with them. The big thing we can do.

One, I think we can streamline this issue. To save money. That's what we're looking to do.

Literally, hundreds of millions of dollars of bad contracts. Bad subsidies. But it's the same as getting the veterans, especially those that you just talked about a minute ago, which are on my heart.

That are coming into a system that is not listening to their needs, and then in turn, believing there is nowhere else to turn for them, and many of them are taking their own life. And that's just something that will not be acceptable in anything.

But we're finally asking the right questions. And putting the -- the community. And our private doctors. Our public doctors, to help get these veterans the help they need.

GLENN: Okay. So let's talk about a couple of things that you are doing.

You know, you had a massive backlog of cases. And you've brought -- you've brought that backlog down over 25 percent in 100 days. What did you do? And what does it mean, to the veterans?

DOUG: Well, it means. It's several things. What it means is leadership. That what gets measured gets done. I think there was an accountability factor that we have. And I brought that to us now, an accountability factor that says, you will either do your job, or you will not work for us.

And so 260,000 backlogs. Let me explain what that means. So 260,000 cases of people asking or applying for benefits -- disability benefits, that went over 125 days. Okay? It should never have been there.

260,000. We've cut that to under 200,000, maybe 108.

We've also begun, because that is now freeing up work. We're now actually processing more. And you remember the greater scenario, that all the mainstream media, the New York Times, and the Post said, if you brought people back to work, it would be terrible.

It would be awful. We actually are processing more claims per day right now, than we ever have in our history. We actually are processing more than we are getting in, for the first time in a long time. What it took was simply saying, no, you're going to do this. It's not a choice anymore.

What I inherited, a department, in which -- how do you say it? If it feels good, do it. You know, everybody was just operating on their own time zones. And I said, we're not going to do that anymore. The VA is going to actually be about the veterans. So that's how we've done it, and it makes the difference. And not calling your congressman. Or calling everybody else. They're getting what they've earned, and we're fulfilling that promise

GLENN: So help me out on this. You know, we reached out to you and your team after I interviewed a dad from San Antonio last night, whose son Mark took his own life in April, right in front of the VA hospital. Because he believed he didn't receive adequate care for pain he was having. Mental health issues, et cetera, et cetera.

Speak to the dad who feels like the VA has failed his son, and what you're trying to do to make this right.

DOUG: I will just as I did one night, I was actually on with him. And it shows you a difference, Glenn. I do whatever I can, to say, look, when we're doing it wrong. Or we're doing an issue, that we need to at least address. And in this situation, I think this is something that we need to address. And I did this with him before. Is my heart hurts. And I think it shows that the problem we have in our system, that has drug itself into a point, where we have just sort of handled the mental health process.

We've handled the traumatic brain injury. The PTS issue. In such a way, that this is sort of the way we do it.

And, you know, I've got -- I'm telling our doctors. I'm telling our folks that we partner with, nonprofits and others, saying, we have to try something different. We're not moving the needle.

Since 2008, the suicide number has not changed in this country, and yet we're spending $588 million or more, every year, to quote, prevent it. But yet, in our services, still treating it many times with medicine.

We have got to do a better job of getting more counseling in there. We're getting more clinical. But also something -- I took from -- we've been looking at from many of our veterans groups and others, including folks we've been dealing with.

With Bobby Kennedy as well, and HHS. We're looking at alternative medicine. We're looking at possible use of psychedelics, along with counseling.

Anything we can, to get them the help that they need, so they don't feel like the VA is not listening to them. Or they're getting handed a bottle of pills. And that's something we don't need to be looking at.

They need to be getting help, and not just a medical condition.

GLENN: I mean, it's -- it's interesting to me. That the Germans look -- handed a lot of their soldiers, bottles of pills. So that they can fight, fight, fight, fight. And become animals. And we train our people differently. Humanely. But we train our people to be able to go in and pull the trigger when they have to.

But is it fair to say, we spend all that money doing that. But when they come home, we don't spend enough money and enough time to try to deprogram that. To bring them back into our society, and how to deal with all the stuff that they were trained to do.

Is that fair?

DOUG: Yeah. I think it's a fair assumption. And I think it's also the changing face of warfare. And I'll quit in just a moment here. In World War II, I had, you know, I've had -- they went with only two things in mind. They were either going to win or come home dead.

They had no time frame to come home.

As war as progressed. Now, it's -- you bring it up the last 20 years.

That you have generations.

Less than -- about one and a half percent of population, have participated in foreign soil, in the battle. But we've done it over and over and over again.

So what we're having, these folks, four to six, eight years who have all this stuff built up. We have broken them down to become the soldier, the marine, that we needed.

GLENN: The machine.

DOUG: The machine, and then they come back out, and when they're doing so much, they never have time to process. And for some of them, they get out within four, to six, to eight years. This is something that is not enough time to get into the system. To say, this is how I copy. So you've hit it exactly, in the sense that we're not spending the time in the transition.

This is why Secretary of Defense and I, on an unprecedented level, it did not happen that we found before, where us, as secretaries sat down and said, we've got a transition problem.

And so it's owned by the DOD. They do the transition of something coming out. If anything happens, then I get blamed for it. So I just don't think -- we've got to fix this. We've got to start working -- it may be -- you may own it. But I get blamed for it, and I'm not going to get blamed for something I can't do.

So right now, we're working on getting that transition better so we have a warm handoff, especially for those who are hurting already, to come into our system, and receive all of -- you know, white glove treatment, where they're coming in with a warm handoff, so they have a better chance of affecting change. And here's another thing.

I open it back up, to where we're going to parter with nonprofits. We will partner with groups, that are already doing good stuff.

And instead of us wasting money that we don't need. I will use other groups that are already in this arena to say, help us here. And connect them with --

GLENN: Yeah. It always -- it kills me.

When you have something. For instance, in a different subject.

When you have something like AA. That works. That always works.

And then you find these people, who are running these centers. Who are like, well, we're going to change it. We will do our own thing.

It's like, but that works. Why not just do that?

It's free! Why not just do that?

DOUG: Glenn, you would be amazed what I see here.

We're already starting to fix. And so, you know, we're taking out -- so that our doctors aren't having to go through a second opinion or third opinion, to get somebody to the help they need.

We now actually will be taking amputees. I have real experience with this. My daughter is in a wheelchair.

We will make them going to primary care. To PTs. Before they could just get reset for a new chair.

That's bullcrap. We're cutting that out. So they get a better experience.

We give them the earned respect that they have.

GLENN: Oh, my goodness.

You know, a lot of critics, Democrat lawmakers, especially look at the proposed 15 percent staff reduction, that you -- you know, are -- are championing here.

And they're saying, that will lead to a shortage of doctors and nurses.

How do you plan to protect the front line health care services for veterans and cut 15 percent of staff?

DOUG: Well, first off, the 15 percent is the goal.

That was something the president, we will see what you can do.

And if you don't set a goal, nothing gets done, Glenn.

Your listeners know that.

Can you do that? If you can, how do you do that?

What we did, we knew, and the president knew it, the VA is a really unique organization. With all this everyday facing department, that we have dealing with the medical kind of conditions that we deal with. So what we did early on, we said, we won't put in jeopardy, doctors and nurses, that the Democrats and others are lying about. We protected over 300,000 positions within our health care system and our disability rating system, that said, look, you're not even eligible to take an early retirement.

You're not eligible.

Because we're not going to cut the various things that we need.

But I've got literally thousands of other employees, on duplicated HR processes, contracting processes.

You know, human resource processes.

I mean, I was amazed here. And I talk about a permissive attitude.

We were supposed to centralize our payroll several years ago. The previous administration said, no. You want to -- I figured out, we had over 60 locations doing their own payroll!

GLENN: What!

DOUG: And a lot bigger expense. So this -- look, here's what has come up. Everybody talking about -- GAO has said, for ten years, we've been (inaudible). The Democrats, Republicans, everybody on the Hill, and I've said this in my hearings, all of you, I can show you comments where you say you want efficiency, you want the VA to work better. And yet the first moment I start saying, here's some changes that need to be made, then all of a sudden, it's about the worker. Well, I believe our VA workers are great folks. The VA is not a jobs program. The VA is a service organization.

And we're changing that mindset.

GLENN: Have you thought of -- I'm sure you have. But have you thought of doing things like in a private company, you know, I like to incentivize people and say, hey. We are way overbudget. Or we're trying to make this a better process one way or another.

Just tell us. And then we'll give you the employee, you know, a kickback, or a bonus, or whatever. If that works. And it came from you.

Have you thought about incentivizing the people to streamline, and to save?

DOUG: Yeah. We're looking at that. I've been saying it everywhere I go.

Identify been in 16 states. In our facilities, that I'm not even close to halfway yet.

Everywhere I go, that's exactly what I'm telling them.

Unfortunately, I'm bound on how I can offer incentives and such.

Also offering and saying, hey. How can we make this better?

I found that you empower American workers, Glenn. You empower our American people to do good. They will do good.

When you believe in them, like I believe in them. And say, I want you to go be the best that you can be. And if you see something stupid, you let us know. And we'll fix it.

They will go out and do things.

Also, here's the other alternative. Also, good people aren't working where bad people are tolerated.

And we're making it very much an emphasis to get rid of bad people who are not wanting to do good things. It used to be a culture of failure up here.

Or a failure sideways. If you failed, we just put you somewhere over the top.

That stopped, the minute I came in.

And we're getting rid of people who can't do the job.

GLENN: Doug, I really appreciate it.

I love the fact that you're a servant of the Lord. And, you know, so I know your priorities are right, and that's on people.

So thank you for what you're doing. We appreciate you.

DOUG: I appreciate it. Anything you need, you let me know, okay?

GLENN: You got it. Doug Collins. US Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Trump Budget Director addresses Big Beautiful Bill "confusion"play icon
RADIO

Trump Budget Director addresses Big Beautiful Bill "confusion"

Amid the heated debate between Donald Trump and Elon Musk over the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” Trump’s Office of Management and Budget director Russ Vought joins Glenn Beck to clear a few things up. Is raising the debt ceiling a terrible move? Where are all the DOGE cuts? What happens to Trump’s agenda if the bill isn’t passed?

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Russ Voit, how are you, sir?

RUSS: I'm doing well, thanks for having me.

GLENN: You bet. It's great to have you on. Yesterday was a tough day. Do you know, has the president has his phone call yet? Are they coming back together?

RUSS: Well, I think the president made some comments to the press this morning, that, you know, he's not looking to have a phone call any time soon. But, you know, I think he's expressed his disappointment yesterday, with regard to some comments made by Elon. Look, Glenn, we're moving forward.

And Elon has been an important ally and patriot throughout all of this. And we've got a job to do. And I think that's what we're most focused on right now, is making sure we can get the word out on this bill, get it across the finished line. Make improvements where we can, but get this thing home to the American people.

GLENN: So I agree with both the president and Elon Musk. I know there are things in this package that are really important. I think the president understands. And Elon doesn't understand, that politics are involved here.

And I don't know Elon was not going after the Democrats and saying, why don't you care some more. Come on. Come on. Help us.

But the president is now putting in a rescission package.

What does that mean? And what is that going to do to this bill?

Well, again, two things I would say. Just going back to your initial comment there.

I think the argument that the fiscal challenges of the country are so bad and we need to do as much as we can. I think there's alignment.

There is total agreement.

I think the issue is how much -- and it's to your second part. How much does this bill. This is not a budget bill.

People get confused because they think if they're using the budget process, it's an agenda bill, that uses a budget process.

It's not a budget resolution. It's not a fiscal picture. It cannot by law, include cuts to discretionary spending, which are all the DOGE permanent cuts. Right?

So that is something that has to be considered elsewhere.

And we're in the process of doing that.

So we just sent up our first recisions bill.

We will send up more.

This one is 9.4 billion.

Why is it so small?

It's small specifically because of the politics you mentioned. Which is that Congress hasn't passed these bills.

And we can do a lot of things ourselves, that we can do in Congress.

Procedurally, this is where you have people come into the party and the coalition.

They don't know the procedures of government.

If Congress does not pass a recisions bill, we lose the ability to just not spend the money. And use some of our tools, that this president is now talking about.

That we are polishing off, that we have not used since the 1970s, to just not use the money.

And so we had this whole side of effort on discretionary spending, making the DOGE cuts permanent. A lot of different ways you can do that. We're in the process of doing that.

That is another piece of the puzzle, fiscally. That you will not get from this reconciliation bill.

GLENN: So why are -- is -- Russ, I know you know this.

And I'm an infant compared to the way your understanding is. So please help me understand.

But we are -- we are up against the wall, with a gun to our head, when it comes to printing more money. Or borrowing more money.

And we've got to cut this budget. Can you explain to the audience why -- why we have to be careful on this.

We can't just go in. And maybe I've seen this wrong. But I don't think we can just go in and just take an axe to everything, until we get the economy to light the match in the economy.

Am I wrong on this?

RUSS: I don't think you're wrong. I think we can do both. But for people, why the bill is so important. So you cannot have a conversation of reducing debt and deficits when the economy is not going, period, end of story. It is a vital foundation. The economic growth gets you all of the way to where we need to go? No, it does not. But the notion that you're ever going to reform these big programs like -- that are welfare and social safety net without a growing economy. You can't impose a work requirement, when there are no jobs.

So this bill, and this is where our main thing that we're trying to correct factually. If you correct for CBO's artificial baseline. That assuming tax relief will expire.

They don't assume that. They assume spending is eternal.

Green new deal, spending through that, is assumed to continue.

Or the preparations. All the woke bureaucracy. All of that. But if you have tax components. All of those are presumed to sunset. Right?

So that is a fundamental. We've known this for decades.

The way that DC screws.

And misassess as our bills.

So you've got to pass this, otherwise we will have a recession. That said, this bill actually cuts spending. It has $1.7 trillion in savings.

Reduces the deficit by $1.4 trillion.

It is the biggest mandatory savings proposal in history in the 1997s.

We were only talking with the work requirements and Bill Clinton and the Republican Newt Gingrich House when we're talking about $800 billion in savings. Has the problem gotten worse? Yes, it has. But this is historic levels. And that's not even talking about the DOGE cuts.

So I think we can do all of them. But we've got to figure, oh, what's the bill doing? What's the maximum that we can do with it? The art of the possible is the three-seat majority in the House and the Senate. We are willing to go further, but we also know the bill has to pass.

And we -- the -- those are small majority. This is not 20-seat majorities. That's a real political constraint that you reflected earlier.

I'm very bullish. Glenn, I think at the end of this year, if this bill passes, and the cuts are maintained in it, we can end the year with a pair time shift on the mandatory spending.

And a paradigm shift on discretionary. We might have a first chance to actually cut non-defense spending by serious levels through the ability to just not spend money, or to send up recisions that don't need a congressional or permanent on through your pocket recisions.

That would dramatically change, and here's the thing: It would lead to results. What has caused the problem that we have. Is fiscal utility.

We don't get any wins. Let alone big wins. This is giving us big wins. It's why we will be able to change the trajectory this year.

GLENN: So the argument against that is it's raising the debt ceiling by $4 trillion.

So why do you say we can raise the debt ceiling, add another 4 trillion in debt, and yet, at the end, have a big win by the end of the year?

What is in this bill, that is not connecting here?

RUSS: So any bill that you would have ever had, the Republican's budget, Rand Paul's budget. Whatever -- no matter what bill you cut, TAP and Balance from yesteryear, any of those bills act over a ten-year period.

And so over that ten-year period, you're giving to low balance levels. Right?

In the media, you all of them assume that in the short term, debt limits.

The debt is going up, while you make progress.

The debt limit. The debt ceiling is a warning sign.

It itself does not create debt.

Now, it is something that historically has been used. The president has views. And we agree that, we haven't gotten anything out of the debt limit.

In 20, 30 years. And so the notion that it should be done outside of reconciliation and Republican votes, is a -- is something that we've been challenging as an administration, that this is not serving our interests. This bill extends the debt limit.

But at his include what can historically -- if you ever got anything historically from the debt limit extension. It would be already in this bill.

That's why we're so excited about this bill.

GLENN: You know, I saw something from Goldman Sachs last week. And they said, we are dangerously close to not being able to sell our debt.

And then having to finance ourselves, and raise the -- you know, the -- you know, the interest that we're having to pay.

Do you know -- do you have any idea how close we are to that number, before this thing?

Because I think we're just really on the edge here. Where is that number? How close are we?

RUSS: I don't think anyone knows. And I don't think you can ever know. And I think this has been with us for a long time. And we obviously see the extent -- no one is arguing back against that. And no one is arguing back to the critics of -- of debt and deficit, at all. But I think what I would push back a little bit, you know, on -- I'll add Moody's to the list as well. Is that, the meta point is true. It's also one that you've been making for 20 years. And the conservative movements have been making. This president has been making. The point is true: The timing of these analysis I think are for a purpose.

And so Moody's kind of made that determination 15 years ago, in the Obama administration, they chose not to.

They chose to do it right before House passage on an agenda bill, that has incredible importance to the American people. And I think the president is getting his trust in that vein. And the notion that Goldman Sachs does not have a sense about the way the baselines work, is also not true.

And so I think what you have going on here.

Is the reality of our fiscal situation, and people continuing to rightfully educate on that.

I think, in the financial community, or some of the watchdogs, there is a timing aspect that is specifically designed to use the -- the legitimate concerns, to take down a bill that is otherwise fantastic. On the -- on a dishonest basis.

And that's one of the reasons we're working so hard to get our message out.

GLENN: I know your time is really tight.

Can you just tell me specifically, what are the things in it, specifically that you say are fantastic? That maybe people don't know.

RUSS: I think the biggest thing is the level of welfare reform that's in this bill.

The Medicaid reforms. The work requirement in Medicaid, to get people back into the workforce. The food stamp reforms. Both tightening the work requirement, and giving states a share of the cost of that -- of that program.

$1.7 trillion in mandatory savings. And then the second aspect of it is, you talk about the DOGE decisions.

And the only spending in this bill, is spending that is specifically designed strategically that is conservative. And -- like border security.

If that's an appropriations process, we're headed towards a shutdown. It looks like the first term. We can't actually have a non-defense fighter. We're cutting because we're fighting for the wall.

This bill criticizes that type of spending, so that it clears the field, strategically for us to have a massive fight on non-defense spending in the appropriations process.

We have talked very rarely about that dynamic, but I think it's one that your audience will find very exciting.

GLENN: Russ, I so appreciate the fact that you are there with the president.

I know the president has earned the right to get his -- we're, what? 120 days or something into his first term. I think he's earned his right to get his way.

I am worried about the debt and the deficit. But I do trust you. And I give my support to the president.

And I hope that we can get past yesterday, and move to get things moving in Washington.

Because I think if this doesn't pass. I haven't heard a better idea from anybody.

I've just heard noes. We've got to get moving on this.

Or we're in trouble.

Deeper trouble than we are right now.

RUSS: Well said. Thank you, Glenn. I appreciate you.

GLENN: You bet. Russ Voit, office of budget and management.

Musk/Trump feud EXPLAINED: Biggest rumors addressedplay icon
RADIO

Musk/Trump feud EXPLAINED: Biggest rumors addressed

The feud between Elon Musk and President Trump went nuclear on X after Elon claimed Trump was in the Epstein Files. “Why would he do this?” asks Glenn Beck. Glenn and Stu review the biggest rumors that came out after the fight.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: So in chronological order, this is what happened.

Because Elon had been calling to kill the big, beautiful bill. So first thing yesterday, Trump is responding to Elon's criticism. Here it is, listen.

VOICE: Thank you, president. The criticism I've seen and I'm sure you've seen regarding Elon Musk and your big, beautiful bill. What's your reaction to that?

Do you think it any way hurts passage in the Senate, which, of course, is what you're seeking?

DONALD: Well, look, I've always liked Elon. And it's always very surprised. You saw the words he had for me. The words. And, yes. Said that thing about me that's bad. I would rather have him criticize me than the bill because the bill is incredible.

It's the biggest cut in the history of our country. We have never cut -- it's about 1.6 trillion in cuts.


It's the biggest tax cut, tax, you would say, people -- people's taxes will go way down. But it's the biggest tax cut in history.

We are doing things in that bill that are unbelievable.

GLENN: So Russ Voit is going to be on with us, by the way, in 30 minutes. So I think that's really mild. I mean, he's just responding to Elon's criticism. Look, I would rather have him criticism me than the bill. Because we disagree it.

Blah, blah. Then Elon responds. Whatever. Keep the EV solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil and gas subsidies are touched.

Very unfair. But ditch the mountain of disgusting pork in the bill. In the entire history of civilization, there has never been legislation, that was both big and beautiful, and everyone knows this.

Either you get a big and ugly bill, or a slim and beautiful bill. Slim and beautiful is the way.

Then Elon reupped a bunch of old Trump tweets, where he announced raising the debt limit.
And then he made a poll.

Is it time to create a new political party in America, that actually represents 80 percent in the middle? Yes or no?

By this point, now Trump who was showing tremendous restraint has to respond. He writes, Elon was wearing thin. I asked him to leave.

I took away his EV mandate. That forced to everybody to buy electric cars that nobody else wanted. He knew that for months, that I was going to do this.

And he just went crazy. Then he writes, the easiest way to save money in our budget. Billions and billions of dollars is to terminate Elon's governmental subsidies and contracts. I was always advised that Biden didn't do it.

Me too.

Well, Elon responded by threatening decommission his SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. He says, in light of the president's statement about cancellation of my government contract, SpaceX, SpaceX will be decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft, immediately.

Now, this is -- this is crazy. This is crazy.

Then Elon, after he lost a lot of people on this. He writes, time to drop the really big bomb. Real Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That's the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT.

Why would he do this? Why would he do this?

Elon says, mark this post for the future, because the truth will come out.

Now, Trump, again, who I think was pretty restrained all day, compared to Elon Musk. I don't mind Elon turning against me. But he should have done so months ago. This is one of the greatest bills ever presented to Congress. It's a record cut in expenses. $1.6 trillion, and the biggest tax cut ever given. If this bill doesn't pass, there will be a 68 percent tax increase. Things get far worse than that. I didn't create this mess. I am just trying to fix it. This puts our country on a path of greatness. Make America great again.

After that, everybody starts to calm down a little bit. Do you happen to have the -- Linda and David Sacks tweet?

Because they both kind of stand up for the big, beautiful bill. In saying, it needs to pass!
Now, she's a CEO, isn't she?

Or is she the president of X?

CEO of X. And David Sacks is a good friend of Elon Musk. And they're both saying, no, no, no.

We've got to pass the big beautiful bill. So then you have Bill Ackman stepping up.

Now, the White House said, they were trying to schedule a call with Elon sometime today, to work this out.

Which, if you look at the actual facts, Donald Trump was more restrained than I think I've ever seen him.

Would you agree with that, Stu?

STU: Yeah. He did not -- certainly, didn't go nuclear like Elon Musk did.

GLENN: No. No.

STU: I mean, he did address it. He started getting a little more critical about Elon.

GLENN: Right.

STU: But it seemed to be ramping up slowly. And all of a sudden, someone dropped nine nuclear bombs on to the -- the battlefield.

GLENN: Right. Right.

Bill Ackman writes, a support real Donald Trump and Elon Musk. And they should make peace for the benefit of our great country. We're much stronger together than apart.

Elon writes, last night at 9:27, you're not wrong.

So hopefully, this is over. But look at the damage that this has done.

This has given the -- the left all kinds of ammunition.

You know, nothing, but talking points.

Elon Musk is never going to be reembraced by the left.

I don't think he really cares about that.

But he should care about -- you know, we need the guy to survive. He's one of the greatest minds of -- of our day. Of our lifetime!

He's probably the greatest scientific mind, as far as putting things into practical use, since Tesla!

The first Tesla, you know. The real Tesla.

And we have to have that, guys.

But we have to have Donald Trump. And we have to have a country!

Now, I -- I want at home cut more out of this budget. But let's not blow this damn thing up. Let's not blow everything up, out of the water. This is not good. Who does this chaos serve?

Certainly, not the country. Not the republic. And not anybody who is trying to navigate these crazy waters.

STU: Glenn, can we talk for a second about the specific allegation of -- of him being in the Epstein files.

GLENN: Yes.

STU: We've already known that, by the way.

STU: Number one, of course, technically, it's accurate that he was in there. They were friends. If you're looked at everything that -- that -- like every flight on Jeffrey Epstein's plane.

You know, Donald Trump flew on the plane.

I don't think there's any evidence he went to the island.

Certainly no evidence that he did anything illegal with Jeffrey Epstein.

They were friends before these accusations came out.

Technically speaking, Elon Musk has been saying something that has been well-covered in the media already.

And might protect him from legal consequences, because of that tweet.

I mean, if they really had a falling out, I mean, Trump -- Trump sued CBS of their editing of the Kamala Harris interview.

Being called a pedophile basically on the internet. Would I'm sure merit a lawsuit. If they really had a falling out.

Technically speaking, Musk would probably survive that.

Likely because, of course, Trump is in there.

It's something we've known for a long time. By the way, we should know. Probably dozens of other completely innocent people, that would be in those files.

It doesn't mean that everybody they ever interacted with this guy, slept with children.

GLENN: Yeah. So Musk was releasing these videos of him. And, you know, Epstein.

And nobody denies that he was around Epstein. Nobody denies that. But what nobody cares to recognize is that as soon as Donald Trump, you know, had an inkling of who this guy was really, and some -- one of the women, you know, at his club, abused by Epstein, he cut the friendship. Kicked him out!

And said, we're done. Get out.

I mean, he was the one guy that I know of, the one guy, with moral spine, around Epstein.

STU: Right. Yeah.

GLENN: And let's not forget, there's Elon Musk pictures with Maxwell. So, I mean --

STU: Is that even true?

GLENN: It's a very small circle.

STU: It's hard to know what's being Photoshopped. I don't even know.

GLENN: Oh, my gosh. Are you kidding me? Really?

STU: I don't know. I've seen photos of them. I honestly don't know. I always assume they're fake, until I know.

But who knows? Again, everybody has pictures. Especially famous people. Famous people hang out at the same parties.

That doesn't prove anything.

Honestly, if there is something here.

And you mentioned this earlier, Glenn.

If there was something Donald Trump, that he did something wrong with Jeffrey Epstein.

I can assure you the Biden administration would have found a way to release that.

And it even speaks poorly of Musk in a way. If there was terrible evidence here. I mean, was he going to just go along and not -- just, you know, be quiet about Trump's sexual abuse of children, if the cuts came through, the spending bill, the way he wanted them.

All of them is absurd. All of them is not real. It's a couple guys throwing insults at each other. In this particular case. Trump much more restrained than Elon Musk, I would argue.

Even though, again, lots of positives with Elon Musk.

He's the one that really went nuclear here. And I do hope cooler heads would prevail. Because it's good for the country, Glenn.

GLENN: Because I know you've -- you've really done your homework on Elon Musk.

And he has -- he has moments where he is not -- where he's manic. Is it possible that this is a manic episode with -- with Elon?

STU: I have -- you know, no evidence. Not --

GLENN: Yeah, I know.

STU: To be clear, I'm not accusing anybody of anything.

But, you know, to look at, if you read the biography. The Isaacson biography about him, there are periods during that time, times where he's sleeping on the floor of the factory. You know, that type of period, if you remember that period, Glenn. Where it does appear that he goes into what you might call, you know, a manic state. And makes a lot of poor decisions. Decisions that wind up really hurting the stock price. You know, tweeting out things, that he winds up getting sued for.

There are a lot of periods in Elon's life where that type of stuff seems to happen. Add on to that. The New York Times. Again, take it for what it's worth.

Elon has a lot of enemies inside the White House. That's something that you should know. We don't know where this came from. But, you know, lots of accusations of drug use and things of that nature as well.

GLENN: When you say drug use, it's really ketamine, isn't it?

STU: Ketamine was one of them. It was more than just that. I can pull the article up. But one of the interesting notes in the article is one of the ways the New York Times claims that they made this available to actually be reported and it wasn't just a rumor that somebody told them. Was they had photographic evidence of these pills.

Now, Glenn, how many times has someone, that you know, taken pictures of your pillbox, or your pill bottles?

GLENN: Oh, my gosh, that happens all the time. All the time.

STU: This is not something that occurs to normal people that doesn't have enemies around them. Right?

My speculation, is somebody around him, saw him taking pills. Took pictures of them. And sent them to the New York Times.

Supposedly. Now, the Times are like, his friends are concerned about him. That's their excuse. I don't buy that at all.

GLENN: I don't either. Nobody has friends at that level in Washington, DC. Nobody.

STU: Especially it would be like, you know what, I'm concerned about Elon, I will leak these photos to the New York Times.

Like, there's no friend of his, who would do that. It's absurd.

It's somebody who hated his guts, or wanted to destroy him. And wanted these bad things to come out about him, in my estimation.

So, you know, could that be true. There could be some truth to it. I don't know.

Could it be that he's in a manic period? Could it be that he's really frustrated? And this is how he operates with everybody else, and it's not that big a deal.

Most people shrug it off because it's just normal internet drama. When you're doing it to the president of the United States, it takes on a totally different shape.

GLENN: Not good.

Yeah. Here's the thing. Just pray for both men. And pray for our republic. This is not good for any of us. We need them both to get along.