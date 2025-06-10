Why Trump CAN send the National Guard to Los Angeles

Democrats and the mainstream media are furious that President Trump sent the National Guard to Los Angeles to quell anti-ICE riots. But Glenn Beck has the receipts, straight from our laws. Glenn reviews just how chaotic the riots have become and why it’s NOT “unprecedented” for Trump to send in the National Guard.
Transcript
Here's first. Our US Border Patrol agents, under fire. Cut one.
Yeah. See there. Okay. So they're in their Humvee or whatever it is. All right?
It's got to be great going into Los Angeles, going into your job, and doing this.
They're all in gas masks. Now, cut two.
This is a vehicle capturing the aftermath of the Border Patrol vehicle, as it's struck by -- here's cut number two.
You see the broken windshield up in front?
Cut three, these are foreign flags. And the chanting on the streets of California.
And there, of course, is the Party City Hamas flag.
See that one. What are they chanting? I'm a lunatic. I'm a lunatic. You and me, we're lunatics.
What was it? Notice, we're going to get into this next hour.
Play that again. Keep playing that. You'll notice, there's a sign that they're carrying. And you'll see it here in just a second. Right there.
CHIRLA. C-H-I-R-L-A. We're going to get into what that is, here in just a second.
But it is important, they're telling you, who they are.
And we're going to get into that here in just a minute. Here's some rioters that are holding rocks at the federal convoy.
Again, just throwing some rocks at everything.
STU: Oh, believe me, I mean, these people can easily be killed by this. You're throwing a rock at somebody coming by at 45 miles an hour, if it goes through the windshield, it will kill the person.
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah.
So let's go to the next one.
Here's CNN, and how peaceful it is.
VOICE: At this point, this has been a very peaceful riot.
It's been tense at some points. But we haven't seen any violence happening here.
What people are saying, is that they don't think ICE belongs in Los Angeles. They want ICE out of the city.
STU: Is that a--
GLENN: Well --
STU: That the standard, Glenn?
GLENN: No. It's really not.
STU: Is it peace?
Because peaceful to me, indicates a bunch of people standing around, not committing any crimes. Right?
Maybe walked down the street. This is them blocked a freeway. She's standing in the million dollars of what seems like a freeway. Stopping all this traffic.
Terrifying all the people that couldn't get through.
GLENN: Right. But it's mostly peaceful.
STU: Mostly peaceful.
Then just down the street, things are on fire. And they're throwing rocks at people passing by at 40 miles an hour.
That's not mostly peaceful.
That's not the standard.
Like it's -- it's easy to be peaceful most of the time. Most criminals are, I would assume.
GLENN: Can I -- I don't know how you are define the word mostly.
But let me help you out.
Hiroshima.
STU: Okay.
GLENN: Hiroshima, 1945.
It was mostly moderate temperatures.
Except for that one spike for just a little short period of time, on that one day. But it was mostly moderate temperatures.
STU: That's right!
GLENN: I don't understand -- no!
Here is, here is Karen Bass. The Los Angeles communist mayor.
Here's what she's saying.
JULIO: Frankly. I'm just outraged.
Because what happened is, when ICE went in. They just took people away.
And we just can't have this in our city. And it happened multiple places in the city. And what it does, is that it sews a sense of terror, throughout the community. For example, one --
GLENN: Okay. Stop. Stop. Stop.
So I just want to make sure, remind you, one of the guys that they arrested was inserting foreign objects into people, forcefully.
You know, I think that's called rape, myself.
But I don't know. I'm not an LA prosecutor. So I don't know what they call it there.
But it showed sew some terror into the minds of people like that.
We're coming to get you.
But that's not the average person in California. And if it is, I remind you, don't go to Disneyland, for the love of God. Go to Florida. At least, maybe, you won't have things inserted inside of you. If that's the way average Californians behave. We have Jason Buttrill with us.
Jason, you're watching all of this. What jumps out to you?
JASON: Specifically the claims of spontaneous grassroots. You know, it's a natural response to society, when something this terrifying happens.
But then they all have this one weird ideology. Blended with another one!
Which is very, very strange.
Like, you know, this is kind of a crazy coincidence, that they're all socialists. Communists.
Marxists.
With a little hint of Islamism.
GLENN: Really?
JASON: You know, I don't -- does anything really weird happen or bad in history. When you try to rally a bunch of people around socialism and anti-Semitism?
Has that happened before?
GLENN: Well, no, no, no. No. I know what you're saying.
But Germany was mostly safe for the Jews.
JASON: That's very true.
GLENN: Except for that little period of time. But other than that, mostly safe for Jews.
JASON: Oh, my gosh. Glenn, you these groups. You mention some of them.
Party for socialism and liberation. Conveniently had all these slick signs printed up.
You know, I'm trying to search way back into the memory bank. But I think we saw the same thing. And ties to pretty much every anti-Semitic attack. And violent like riot that has happened over the past year or so.
GLENN: Let's remind you, what was the name of the party that the guy, Stu.
Can you look this up, quick. Remember the guy who shot the two kids in Washington, DC? Coming out of that -- you know, how to help the Palestinian people, and these two Jews walked out, and they're gunned down in the street. He was part of the party of socialism.
Or something. Wasn't he?
JASON: He had ties to the party for socialism, Liberation, and another group. It was either the People's Forum or the Answer Coalition. I can't remember.
GLENN: Which is also involved in all of this!
JASON: No! In this grassroots spontaneous thing? Wow. Wow.
GLENN: Yes. Yes. Producing the killer in Washington, DC. And these.
JASON: And the riots on Columbia University. Kind of odd. It's very grassroots.
GLENN: So here's LA Councilwoman Hernandez. Listen to this.
Cut 13.
VOICE: And we've mobilized. That's why they're changing tactics. Because community defense works, and our resistance has slowed them down before.
And if they're resilient in our tactics, then so are we!
When they go up, when they show up, we will show up even stronger.
GLENN: Okay. I'm not sure what that means, exactly.
They're escalating the tactics. Well, when you shut down freeways. When you start throwing literal concrete slabs at police officers and -- and federal officers, hmm. Yeah. I think you're going to -- I think they're going to have to change tactics.
Because despite what CNN says, it's not a mostly peaceful protest at that point.
So they're sending in the National Guard.
But, by the way, we will have a lot in the next couple of days. But about 20 minutes, I will take you through the funding.
You will have to find ways to get this to your friends. Because if they cannot be saved at this point, if they can't be turned and they can't understand what's actually happening in California, and who is responsible and behind it.
And what their intentions are, you are going to have to write your friends off.
You just will have to. Because they'll never get it.
If they can't get it, after what we will teach you this week. They will never get it. So it's really important you understand what's actually happening.
And not just -- not just the stuff on X, and everything else.
But you actually understand in-depth what is actually happening. And we will give that to you, in about 20 minutes. But so the president sent out the national guard. Well, the governor was very upset about it. Very upset.
He says, that it was unlawful. Police were making arrests. Twenty-nine on Saturday. Ten on Sunday.
That's what this whole thing, they say is -- is about, 39 different arrests. Not going in and scooping up whole neighborhoods.
Very specific targeted individuals. Who we told you who some of them were.
They are very bad people.
So once again, is this about that, or is this about the overthrowing of the United States?
Okay!
So Los Angeles police declared several of these, quote, rallies to be unlawful assemblies.
And -- and the police were saying, they're throwing, quote, concrete projectiles. Bottles and other items at police.
They set several self-driving cars from Alphabet's Waymo. I love this. They set those things on fire. How much is that costing you, Google? You regretting at all, being in bed with these people, at all?
No. Of course not. Of course not.
They were -- demonstrators were shouting, shame on you, at the police. While they were throwing concrete slabs.
They were carrying Mexican flags. And signs denouncing the US immigration authorities.
And those signs as you pointed out, Jason.
I mean, just look at the pictures. At the bottom of the sign.
They were printed by, which group?
JASON: Party for socialism and liberation.
GLENN: Okay.
Socialists and anti-Semites. Socialists and anti-Israel people.
This is so incredible -- incredibly dangerous. Because when we say, they're anti-Israel.
They're anti-Semites.
What we really mean, they're Islamists.
And we will give you some stuff this week, on what's happening with this country. But I'm telling you, this is our future. This is what it's going to look like, from now until 2028.
It's only going to get worse and worse and worse on our streets.
And we will to have some decisions made, and we have to be very, very careful. Because if somebody should win on the other side.
On their side in 2028, we are in deep, deep trouble. Because they don't care about the law.
They're not -- they are not enforcing the law. They do not care about the Constitution.
They will wrap themselves in the Constitution, but they don't care!
So the president sent out the National Guard.
And everybody who knows anything about the Constitution, will say immediately, he can't do that!
Posse comitatus.
But read the Constitution. The president can send in the national guard without the approval of the state or the governor on very specific things.
Okay. And here they are. The president has the authority in cases of insurrection.
Rebellion. Or when federal rights are being denied.
Okay?
So he can do it, active duty military, in the United States, for extraordinary situations.
They can send them in section 251, at the request of the state. If a legislature or a governor of a legislature can't be convened, request of help to suppress an insurrection can be sent to the president, and he can send them in.
Section 252, without a request.
When he needs to enforce federal law, if unlawful obstructions or rebellion make it impracticable. Is that right?
Impracticable. Whatever. To enforce -- how did I get this job? I'm in the Hall of Fame. America, raise your standards, for the love of Pete!
Anyway, if it makes it impossible for them to enforce federal law in a state, by regular means, the president can send in forces without state consent.
Would you say that we are having unlawful obstructions, or rebellion, that make it impossible to enforce the federal law? In California?
Section 253. Rebellion or denial of Constitutional rights.
So if there's an insurrection or domestic violence that hinders the execution of federal law, results in the denial of civil rights, protected under the Constitution.
Or if the state authorities are unable or unwilling to protect those rights, the president may deploy troops without the approval of the government.