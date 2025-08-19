Did Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting END the Nuclear War Threat... For Now?

Is the threat of nuclear escalation and even perhaps nuclear war still increasing in 2025? As President Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, the world watches on to see if this is the beginning of an established peace between Russia and Ukraine, or if more chaos is going to grip the region in the coming months.
Carter Page was falsely called a Russian agent, relentlessly battered by the media, and illegally spied on by the FBI. Page tells Glenn Beck how this process was orchestrated and why those behind the Russiagate Hoax knew they were spreading false narratives and lying right from the start.
Glenn Beck is joined by investigative journalist Gina Keating to expose the shocking story of how the Obama administration weaponized the Deep State against America's own hero veterans. From show trials to political pressure, veterans who risked everything for their country were sacrificed to appease foreign governments and deflect public scrutiny. Cases like the 'Raven 23' incident reveal how the Pentagon and DOJ allegedly used absurd charges to make it appear they were acting, while thousands of soldiers became pawns in a political game...
Should Ukraine give up land to Putin to end the war?
As President Trump continues to navigate through his peace efforts between Russia and Ukraine, it's beginning to look like both sides are going to have to give something up in order to bring peace. But is that fair? Glenn gives a history lesson of the only other time in recent history where a country was forced to give up what it had won: Israel in 1967. So, what's the path forward? Peace demands sacrifice. Survival outweighs pride. Both countries claim injustice. The question is: Are you willing to trade more land for more lives? Are you willing to give back, or give up enough to stop the killing?
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errorsGLENN: So I was -- I was thinking about this, and doing some research on, when has any country been asked to give land up, that it won in a war?
And you can say that it was, you know, their fault. And everything else. But you want to make sure that you're very careful on punishment for those -- those transgressions. Remember, the aggressor, really bad aggressor, in World War I was Germany. And the world decided to punish Germany. And Germans didn't like it. And that led right directly to World War II. I think without the Versailles treaty being done the way it was done, we would have -- we wouldn't have World War II.
We may not have ever seen Hitler rise to power.
It would be a good thing. But you would also set a standard and say, hey. Bad guys. You don't win when you do these things.
So this is a really tough balance. But there is only one country in particular, in the history of the world, that has -- that has faced this burden, where the whole world is turning up, and saying, you have to get this back.
Back in 1967, it was Israel.
They were surrounded.
Encircled. And threatened with destruction, by every single neighbor.
Every country in the region, decided together, they were going to attack on multiple fronts.
Now, their intention was to wipe Israel off the face of the earth. But Israel not only survived, it turned the tide. In six days, it gained territory so dramatically, that the map of the Middle East had to be withdrawn, dramatically.
They occupied huge swaths of territory. In Jordan, and in Egypt.
All over the Middle East. All of a sudden, they had all this territory.
And then something extraordinary happened.
They said, and you don't see this in Russia. Listen carefully to this.
You don't see this very often.
They said, we don't want all this territory.
We want to be left alone. And we really just want a few buffer zones.
We don't need all of this land in Jordan.
We don't need all of this land in Egypt. We just want to make sure that this can't happen to us again.
Well, that's what Russia is saying. Now, whether that's true with Vladimir Putin or not. That's true, for you to decide.
What they're saying, they want just a buffer zone, away from NATO.
And what Ukraine is saying, we want to be part of NATO. Because we don't trust Russia. Nor should they.
So we -- we want to have -- we want NATO partnership.
Basically, what they want is, if Russia attacks us, then all of NATO, Europe, and America, need to go in and fight that war. With them.
That's what they really want.
Well, Donald Trump his -- his allies came out, this weekend. And said, they are very close to an Article V kind of agreement.
Article V comes from the NATO charter.
Which means, it was for Europe, against Russia.
Anybody who attacks a NATO country, it's an attack on all of us.
And we all band together.
Now, does that happen?
Well, kind of it did, after 911.
Not everyone was involved.
But it wasn't -- it wasn't, you know, like it was intended to be. But that's fine.
That's what -- that's what Ukraine wants.
What Russia says they want, whether it's true orbit or not, I don't know.
But what they say they want is a buffer zone.
If Russia can give up, and look instead at the Israeli example of voluntary, they gave most of it back. The Sinai. Gaza. And parts of the West Bank.
They -- they wanted to keep as part of a buffer zone.
But they were in there. Because it was a buffer zone, to them. Okay?
But land four times its own size.
Paid for in blood. On an attack that they didn't do. Others did to them.
They gave all of that, back. In pursuit of peace.
And they said, look, we don't -- we're not here for more land. We just want our land. And to be left alone. And to have the right to exist.
Now, you've done this to us, several times.
So we want, just exactly what Russia could say. We've been attacked by the West, over and over again. They come through this door of either Poland, or now they're worried about Ukraine.
So we want a buffer zone.
Well, the world didn't give them that buffer zone. It's the disputed territories.
The occupied territories. But that's why Israel wanted it. And then they gave everything else, back. A nation smaller than New Jersey, carved out, just this little buffer zone, so they have a -- a way to protect themselves, in case this would ever happen again. Now, compare this with Russia and Ukraine.
Crimea was taken in 2014. In -- they invaded Ukraine outright in 2022.
And they hold huge swaths of land, under the occupation. So what's the path forward?
Well, either continued bloodshed. And I just -- I think it's important that we put this into perspective: 20,000 Russians, according to the US, 20,000 Russians died last month!
How long did the Vietnam War go on? That was a total of about 55,000 Americans. In one month, you're almost half of the entire Vietnam War.
There's a lot of bloodshed, and a lot of bloodshed, that is happening on the other side, as well.
How many have the Russians killed, month after month after month?
So to stop this, is there something we can look to from 1967?
You know, a recognition of the reality on the ground. And then some hard choices on both sides. But anchor it all in peace.
Marco Rubio said this weekend, and he's right.
Peace demands sacrifice. And Israel proved that, by returning Sinai to Egypt. In exchange for recognition. And an end to the hostilities.
It wasn't perfect. It didn't solve every agreement. But it worked. And Egypt and Israel, haven't gone to war in half a century.
Again, it's messy.
It's ugly. But we haven't had a war between Egypt and Israel, in half a century. Survival outweighs pride.
And here's the challenge for Russia, and Ukraine. Both claim history, in that.
Deep, deep history in that area.
Both claim injustice. And Ukraine, I think you have a much more solid claim on injustice against the Russians, than they do the other way.
But question is, not whose parchment, who owns this land, who has the oldest deed here. The question is: Are you willing to trade more land for more lives?
Are you willing to give back, or give up enough to stop the killing?
And that's not just on the Ukraine side. That is also on the Russian side. No other country has done what Israel does. Nobody.
No -- there's no example like this.
No other modern country has been attacked by multiple neighbors, survived, expanded, and then voluntarily gave all of that land back. And then, it's still being judged for not getting all of it back!
And the closest comparison is probably from 1971. India took some land from Pakistan. In a war. And then they gave it back.
After World War II, we didn't occupy. We gave the land back.
But neither one of those examples have the double standards that Israel has to live through.
But if Russia and Ukraine are serious about ending the war, they might want to look to Sinai.
They might want to look back. Because that's the model. Not endless battles. Not shifting borders by force.
But the humility, to give back what you can. And the wisdom to keep only that in which you have to have for your own security.
And then Russia has to do that. And Ukraine has to be willing to swallow that they have lost some of these things.
But it's in trade for their security. And if Donald Trump can get Russia to accept an Article V-like security agreement, that in and of itself is miraculous.
And we could actually all go home and say, well, avoid a nuclear war on that.
Because remember where we were. Remember. In 2022, Joe Biden was saying, this is nuclear war.
If these things happen, this will be nuclear war!
Remember how freaked out we all were. Likes, wait a minute. Wait a minute.
Nobody has been talking about nuclear war in 50 years.
What do you mean nuclear war? We could avoid that.
I don't know who you voted for, nor too I care.
Is I -- I would hope that we are all praying for cooler heads to prevail.
Because this one now comes down to, how many more innocent lives, that are not involved in this, who are being drafted, on both sides.
Being forced to fight this war. On both sides! How many more people are we going to kill, or allow being killed. Because of -- because of what?
Because of pride.
I don't want to see Putin rewarded for anything that he did.
Nothing!
But war is war.
You know, you don't -- you know, if you're willing to continue to fight.
But Ukraine will not be able to win this war against Ukraine.
I mean, against Russia.
Would you agree with that, Jason. Jason Buttrill is with us.
Would you agree? Unless we all get involved and it's world war.
JASON: That's the thing. Depending on how many people get pushed into this.
There's some crazy developments in this war.
Technologically advancements.
Ukraine. Drone warfare has escalated you out their roof on this.
GLENN: Crazy.
JASON: Some of the videos coming from.
The crazy thing, Ukraine is actually leading, I think in just ingenuity.
As far as drone warfare.
You can watch volunteers on X right now.
That shows some of these first person drones, chasing down Russian soldiers, across the battlefield.
And it's going back and forth.
STU: It's terrifying.
JASON: To answer your question more specifically, no, it's basically a war of attrition in numbers. The Russians have war. And the only way that Ukraine can effectively over time win, is if we get involved. Other NATO countries get involved. That's where things spin out of control.
GLENN: And here's another thing: While we're talking about new technology, let me go back to the B-2 bomber flying over Donald Trump and Putin.
And everybody in the media was like, he's on the red carpet. And he saluted him with a flyover.
No. No. No. That was intimidation. That was clearly intimidation.
What was the message?
Why -- why did he say, fly the B-2 bomber?
Back in 1940, Jack Northrop dreams up the flying wing. And it's -- it's radical. It has no tail.
It was the YB-49. It was really futuristic. Now, the Germans were working on the flying wing as well.
But nobody could get it to stabilize. And, you know, the testing, they killed it by 1950. Because they just couldn't get it stabilized. Now, fast forward to the 1980s. Under Ronald Reagan, doing the same thing, remember. This bomber came back in the 1980s. What else was happening in the 1980s?
It was Ronald Reagan meeting with the leader of -- of Russia. And Gorbachev.
And Ronald Reagan was playing the heavy. It's an evil empire. We're going to end it.
And everybody is like, he will get us into nuclear war. He's like, would you calm down? I have a strategy here. Back in the 1980s, when that was going on, all of a sudden, Northrop Grumman, the aerospace company, they came up with the B-2.
Now, it was first flown for people to see in 1989, but we have it before then.
Okay. Those things were always out before -- it's a UFO, it's like this flying wing, flying. Well, why was this such a big deal?
No one has been able to make a flying wing, except us.
Okay? It's precision. It can drop those bombs in Iran. And it can hit a bomb. 50,000 feet, it can drop a bomb, and it will drop a bomb, and hit the top of a Pepsi can.
That's remarkable precision. Okay?
And it's unseen, with radar. It's untouchable.
But here's the thing.
It was a message to Putin. We freedom it up in the '40s. We perfected it in the '80s, and still, in 2025, nothing comes close.
This is -- this is who we are.
Putin's radars didn't even blink. But I can tell you, he felt the shadow of that wing.
This is why that flyover was such a big deal. It was absolute proof, America is in the leadership role again.
We don't just lead. We dominate, from the vision, to the victory!
Sleep tight, world.
The B-2 is watching. And America is leading again!
Is PragerU REPLACING PBS?!
A viral claim from the Left accused PragerU, and their division PragerU Kids, as hoping to become the replacement for PBS after it was defunded earlier this month. But is this true? PragerU CEO Marissa Streit joined Glenn to discuss what PragerU's mission is, how it hopes to create 'edutainment' to teach all ages the truth about America, and the biggest difference between PragerU and PBS: "We won't take a dollar from the government. That's in our mission."
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errorsGLENN: In the belly of the beast.
I'm sitting here with the CEO of Prager U, which we all know, if you watched, you know, CNN or, you know, you saw anything from Fox. They are the new PBS.
They're -- which I think, because Marissa Streit is the CEO. She's up here, in my ranch.
Because we're filming some stuff from Prager U kids.
And does that make me Elmo.
MARISSA: I think you're more of Big Bird.
GLENN: Okay. Good. All of a sudden, that doesn't feel so great. So they're claiming that you are becoming the new PBS, because you're going after our kids.
Can you just -- first of all, do you get any money from the federal government?
MARISSA: We won't take a dollar from the government. That's in our mission.
GLENN: Well, Stu, help me out. Doesn't that automatically disqualify you from being PBS?
STU: At his. I would say, it does. Yes.
GLENN: I mean, I think the big thing about PBS.
They're taking our federal dollars. And using it in ways that insular necessarily agree with.
And they can make money on their own.
So I don't -- I think the press misses what the problem is, with PBS.
So tell me about what -- what you are doing right now.
Because there are several things.
First of all, let's start with the 250th anniversary.
What are you doing with the 250th anniversary.
MARISSA: So Prager U uses edutainment. So in some ways, they're comparing us to PBS because of that. Because we believe that learning should be fun, and it should be entertaining.
GLENN: Right.
MARISSA: And that oftentimes, when you're entertained, you can learn.
And so in that way, we are somewhat similar to PBS.
GLENN: Right.
MARISSA: But what we are doing is we're celebrating America.
America has never been perfect. But it's the greatest country on God's green earth.
GLENN: Right.
MARISSA: And when we are teaching kids to grow up, and not love their country. It is causing so many problems.
It's a national security issue.
It's a mental health Arab for our children.
GLENN: Big time. Big time.
MARISSA: And so we are taking this opportunity for America's 250th birthday, to just reignite patriotism. And give some perspective, that, yes.
America has its blemishes. Of course, at his.
But America is a great country.
And it has been a leader in greatness for so many years.
And we want to teach that. And so what we are doing is we're creating content for every single learner, four years old all way through 104, to remember what our country is about.
What our DNA is.
GLENN: And the nice thing is, is that it is -- it's actual history. I mean, we -- we got something yesterday. We're working on several of these videos, that are going to be used in AP classes. Right? So this is AP history, in high schools.
MARISSA: Yes. I mean, look, so many Americans are learning history through the lens of Howard Zinn.
For those who don't know who Howard Zinn is. I think he categorically destroyed the -- the history classes.
GLENN: Yes.
MARISSA: In America, right?
Teaching a perspective. Not all of it was a lie. But it's the footnotes.
GLENN: Sure.
MARISSA: It's without the greater perspective of what America is.
And so we are taking American history, and we're making it fun and engaging. And so that students who would watch this course, that we're creating together, will not learn. Not only learn the truth about America. But will have a perspective, and enjoy doing it, at the same time.
That's the edutainment piece of it.
GLENN: And it's really amazing. Because we're not avoiding the bad stuff. We're doing something today on slavery.
MARISSA: Yes.
GLENN: And I saw it software, I read -- they were accusing you guys of Prager U as dismissing slavery, and saying, it's no big deal.
Well, I'm like, on what planet? In what parallel universe is Prager U saying that?
MARISSA: Well, what they're saying is, we made a video that teaches about Christopher Columbus.
And we basically paraphrased what he would have said, about two young kids. And from Christopher Columbus' perspective, he probably thought that slavery was okay, because that's what he did.
And so because we had the cartoon, Christopher Columbus say, oh, I think slavery is okay.
GLENN: Right.
MARISSA: And then the kids responded back to him, in this show that we made, well, actually slavery is abhorrent. It is a horrible thing.
We know today, that it was a terrible thing, that the world engaged in slavery. And then Christopher Columbus, in this cartoon responds and says, oh, wow. I didn't have that perspective. I didn't know.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
MARISSA: That is why we're being attacked. Because we're paraphrasing what Christopher Columbus would have said. And so what does the silly media do?
I mean, it's completely coo-coo. They're claiming that Prager U is claiming that slavery was okay.
Because the character in our cartoon. That character, Christopher Columbus, said it was okay.
GLENN: You know, it's amazing.
I think this stuff is coming undone quickly.
And they're panicking. I mean, look at what you're doing with teachers.
These teachers are moving from, you know, deeply blue states. Into red states.
And the states, rightfully, are saying, we -- we don't want any of that California crap in our schools.
But if they're licensing to be a teacher. They can teach anywhere.
But that's now changing. Because states are saying, no.
You're coming from California. You're coming from New York. I want to make sure that you know the things that, you know, are true.
And we're not having any of this woke crap.
This test that you're giving now, and you've been asked bit states, to develop this test. And it is so, to me, first grade kind of questions.
I can't believe there is a problem with this at all.
MARISSA: And we are living in shocking times, Glenn. It's shocking.
People can see the tests. We've made this test available. They can go to our website. They can check it out. The test is so very basic. The fact that the media and the administrators of woke schools are squealing over this test, is unbelievable.
It is so very, very basic.
But you're right.
In California, teachers are required to take a course called the prism test.
I -- I like to call the prison test. Because, frankly, I think teachers should go to prison.
GLENN: If you can't pass this?
MARISSA: Yeah, it's crazy. The Prism Test is given to California teachers. It's not a test. It's a course. It's a six-part course that teaches a teacher how to not differentiate between a boy and a girl.
How to actually bring all of this sexualization that we have been complaining about in classrooms. And so it's not just superintendents of education that have approached us with questions.
How do we help teachers do the right thing?
It's also parents. Parents are coming to us. And saying, well, we don't know if we can trust these teachers anymore.
We will send our kids to our schools and have a teacher that can't pass a basic civics test?
That can't pass a basic literacy test. That can't pass a basic understanding of what a boy is, and what a girl is.
So superintendent of education, Ryan Golders (phonetic) of Oklahoma approached us and said, can you just do something very basic, because the complaints are coming in when parents are sending their kids to schools, where teachers who have come in from California and New York, are in charge of the classroom. And are bringing in the woke indoctrination, that they've received, in California.
GLENN: Any idea how many teachers are failing this test?
MARISSA: Well, we are launching this test now. So it's a brand-new test.
GLENN: Okay. Got it.
MARISSA: But I can tell you, how many teachers have been forced to pass the Prism Test in California: Almost every single one of them.
GLENN: So listen to some of these questions. Stu, this is multiple choice.
This is not a setup. This is multiple choice.
So, I mean, you'll get every one.
What is the primary -- this is the first question.
What's the primary biological distinction between males and females?
A, height and weight. B, hairstyle.
C, personal preference. D, chromosomes and reproductive anatomy.
STU: Hmm. That's a tough one.
GLENN: That's a tough one.
STU: Leaning hairstyle.
GLENN: At birth -- at birth, how is a person's biological sex typically identified?
A, personal feelings. B, parental choice.
C, online registration. D, visual, anatomical observation, and chromosomes.
STU: That's a fascinating one. Obviously, the answer is D.
But I would say a lot of people on the left would say B, right? It's parental choice or something.
GLENN: Preference. Right. Or personal feelings.
You know, this only gets -- this only gets hard, if you are completely disconnected from science and reality.
MARISSA: Well, you mentioned science and reality. I have spoken to pediatricians and doctors, frankly from all over the country.
Who are forced to erase the question, of whether they have a boy or a girl, in the medical charts. When they were receiving a new patient.
So this is not just a problem in schools. But this is a problem in pediatric offices as well. So yes, sadly, we're living in the Twilight Zone, where teachers have to be taught very basic common sense.
GLENN: Listen. Listen to this.
Name one reason why the columnists fought the British: A, avoid working the land. B, higher social standing up. C, resist forced Army service. D, protest high British taxes without representation.
I mean, this -- honestly, fifth grader, in my day, fifth graders would be able to take this, you know, 100 years ago. First graders would be insulted by these. Who was the first president?
John Adams. Thomas Jefferson. Greg Washington, or George Washington. I'm pretty sure it was Greg.
What did the Emancipation Proclamation do? Ended prohibition. Freed Confederate generals. Freed the slaves in the north. Freed the slaves in the south. Honestly, you cannot be a teacher, if you do not know these things.
MARISSA: We agree. We agree.
And as much as we giggle about it, it sounds funny.
But it's really not funny, Glenn.
It's really sad. And it's really upsetting. Part of what this test is doing is it's recalibrating what's happening in the classrooms.
It's reminding teachers to focus on what matters. It's reminding teachers to actually look at the world through common sense, the lens of common sense. And sadly, the teacher indoctrination centers, which is basically the teacher seminaries.
The -- the colleges for teachers have been turning the world upside-down.
And they're training these young teachers to go into our classrooms, and you're lucky, if they know nothing.
The problem is, the Marxism they can't be they're being taught.
GLENN: Oh, I know. I know. I know.
Talk to me a little bit about Hungary. Because you have just got back from Hungary. Weren't you there last week?
VOICE: Yes, we were in Hungary last week.
GLENN: What is happening in Hungary?
MARISSA: So what is happening now is the world is realizing, that there is a real attack on common sense, everywhere. And there's an attack on values.
And Prager U, through our edutainment model has been successful here in the United States. I mean, as you can see, CNN, New York Times, they're all upset that we're becoming the new PBS, as they call us.
And we don't want to just create a system that helps America. We want to create an industry, that helps the world! We want the world to be a better place, Glenn.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
MARISSA: And so when other places, when other countries approach Prager U and say, hey, how do we do edutainment in our country? Our answer is yes.
So we have created now, a training system for other countries, so that they can bring these wholesome, patriotic values to their own country.
So we flew to Hungary to train them.
We've been training some folks in the UK. Canadians have come out to Prager U.
We've done the same training for them.
For a very long time. I hate to say this, over the last ten years, America has been exporting some real bad ideas.
GLENN: USAID.
MARISSA: USAID has been a huge problem. It's been propagating a lot of this gender blur stuff.
GLENN: Yeah. For countries that were dead-set against it, but were starving. You can't get the aid unless you teach this. And they did, because they had to.
MARISSA: Exactly.
We have been bribing other countries to do the wrong thing.
GLENN: It's awful.
MARISSA: To sexualize their children. And so we feel as an organization that is helping save America, we are trying to undo that damage as well.
And if we can train other countries, to undo the damage, then -- then that's --
GLENN: So do you base that on their stuff?
Or do you base that on the American understanding, of freedom?
MARISSA: So our -- we have a set of values, at Prager U. Which is the -- what we called American DNA. Our understanding of freedom.
GLENN: Right.
MARISSA: We are not looking to export American ideas, to other countries.
GLENN: Sure.
MARISSA: What we're looking to do is to teach the model of how edutainment works. And to teach them a model of -- of how Prager U follows its values.
Now, many of them -- and we do make sure that the folks that we're working with do honor and respect our values.
We're not going to train a bunch of Marxists in doing so.
GLENN: Right.
MARISSA: And many of them are using some of our videos as a baseline for teaching.
GLENN: Hmm. Well, you're doing God's work.
And I am so proud to partner with you, and to call you friend.
And Dennis, the same.
Can you give me a quick update. I only have a couple of seconds. Quick update on Dennis. How is he doing?
MARISSA: So Dennis had a very severe injury. For those of you who don't know the background, he fell down. He hit the spinal cord. Does and so it makes it very, very difficult for him to breathe.
And that's why the recovery is taking so long.
It's been already nine months that he's laying down.
His mind is there. His body is not there.
But he has -- the good news, he just completed another book.
GLENN: It's amazing.
MARISSA: So Dennis is living his values.
GLENN: Yeah. Well, we pray for him all the time.
Thank you so much. By the way, if you want to give to Prager U, Mercury One is giving to Prager U. Tania and I donate to Prager U. I believe these guys really are saving the republic. It's one of the most important movements.
This month, they are doing a matching dollar for dollar.
You give a dollar. Somebody else will give a dollar to match it.
So you double the effect.
Please, give to Prager U. PragerU.com. PragerU.com.
MARISSA: Better you than the government. We don't take a dollar.
GLENN: Yeah. Good.