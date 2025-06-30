NYC's Zohran Mamdani praised convicted TERROR funders?!

Zohran Mamdani, the communist-praising New York City mayoral candidate who just won the Democratic primary vote, really likes a group of people called the “Holy Land 5.” Glenn Beck reviews how this group was convicted of funneling money to Hamas. Is this really the candidate New York Democrats want as their next mayor?!
GLENN: Oh, my gosh.
There is a show, behind the show today.
Wish those cameras would just keep going. Because it's showing my staff to be insubordinate. I understand they already edited part of this show without my knowledge. And I'm not happy about it, Sara. Not happy about it.
Huh. She's not going to respond to me, is she?
Okay. Well, Jason, welcome to the program.
JASON: Thank you, Glenn.
GLENN: I'm just continuing to be abused today. I'm getting fatter by the minute. Just like Bowman said. You know, he has to deal with being called the N-word directly and indirectly.
And that's why he has heart disease, diabetes, cancer. I would think it might be the food that he's shoving in his fat mouth. Apparently not, it's being called -- you know, when -- I've been called all kinds of names. Racist, sexist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, transphobic, Islamophobic.
I've been called a Nazi every day for the last 20 years. And you know what I don't do? I don't go and record a song, calling all my friends that. You know what I mean?
You know, I don't like it. And so I don't record music and then pump it out into -- into society. You know, I just don't do that. I don't do that. So could it be that that word is something that is really, really horrible, but you've decided to embrace? And then use as an axe to grind?
I'm just saying.
I think that word is really, really awful.
Not -- not like the word that was taken out of the show today, Sara.
Without my knowledge, nor permission.
But, I mean, I'm sure you know the FCC rules, much more than I do.
SARA: I mean, if I was offended, I'm sure a couple others might be too.
GLENN: You were not offended. You were drunk.
SARA: Same thing. Same thing.
JASON: I saw Sara gain 10 pounds, and get skin cancer at the point where he said --
GLENN: Right off the bat. Right off the bat.
Well, you know what might help, maybe we can free the Holy Land Five. Have you heard the latest -- first of all, we've got to play some of these. Let me see if I can find them here.
Some of the latest comments from Mamdani, who is, you know, running to be the mayor of New York. And I predict, will win. Will win!
Because New Yorkers are insane. But, anyway, listen to him, about his platform.
Cut one.
VOICE: You were running on issues that are very relevant to people in New York City. The cost of housing.
Free busing.
Some have projected that this is the type of platform that would work in other parts of the country.
I mean, you're a proud democratic socialist. Do you think that's a platform that would work for other candidates running. In other parts of the country.
VOICE: Absolutely. I think ultimately, this is a campaign about inequality.
And you don't have to live in the most expensive city in the country to have experienced that inequality, because it's a national issue.
And what Americans coast-to-coast are looking for, are people who will fight for them. Not just believe in the things that resonate with their lives. But actually fight and deliver on those very things.
And part of how we got to this point was through the endorsements of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders, who have been leading this fight against oligarchy across the country.
And I think that in focusing on working people and their struggles, we also return back to what makes so many of us proud to be Democrats in the first place.
GLENN: Right!
Communism.
I think that's great.
So, you know, I hear all the time, the talk about free bus fare.
You know, it's all over.
Here in the heartland. It's all over.
I've been hearing it from the farmers everywhere.
They're like, you know what I want a candidate to talk about is free buses. Because who will pay for that?
Actually, I don't hear anybody who is actually working for a living. And paying taxes, talk about free bus fare.
Because that would raise their taxes.
So I don't -- I don't hear that.
That's weird.
But the good news is, he's going to Trump-proof New York City. Cut two.
VOICE: I propose that we raise $10 billion, to pay for our entire economic agenda, and start to Trump-proof our city because we know he will use federal funding as leverage over this city.
And we will do so in two key ways. The surfacer to match the state's top corporate tax rate to that of New Jersey.
We are in 7.25 percent. They are at 11.5 percent.
Corporations get paid over there. They get paid over here.
And the beauty of it is, it doesn't just apply to corporations headquartered in New York City. Because when you say this, people will say, well, they will go to Florida. Wherever you are headquartered, as long as you do business in the state of New York, you are taxable for that corporate tax.
GLENN: Oh, my gosh.
VOICE: We're talking about corporations that make millions of dollars. Not just in revenue. But in profit.
And the second is taxing the top 1 percent of New Yorkers.
We're talking about people who make a million dollars a year or more. Taxing them just by a flat 2 percent tax increase. And I know they will not be happy about this. They may not to like this tax policy. I want to be very clear. This is about $20,000 a year. It's a rounding error.
GLENN: It is.
VOICE: It makes every New Yorkers life better. Including those who are getting taxed.
GLENN: I know. You know, when they increase my taxes, I think to myself, you know, this is making my life better. Who doesn't think that? Honestly, who doesn't think that?
So let me see if I can get this right. Help me out, Jason. I'm a little fuzzy. I'm a little tired today.
I can't do the math. I don't think I can do the math this complicated.
So it doesn't matter if you're headquartered in New York or New York City, if you are going to do any kind of business in New York, they're going to take your tax rate from 7.5 to over 11 percent.
JASON: Over 11.
GLENN: And that is for the privilege of selling your product or doing any business in New York.
JASON: Right.
GLENN: I've got news for you. I'm totally fine, you know, pulling out of New York, making sure that nothing -- New York, you're on your own. Good luck with that.
I'm sorry. A, I don't think you can do that.
Well, you can, if you're the European Union.
And that's working out really well for them. But I don't think it's going to work out well for New York.
Now, he did compare it to New Jersey.
Which is a booming business. That is seriously. No. Seriously.
That is -- people are lining up with U-Hauls just to get into that state. Mainly, so they can pick up their stuff and get out of that state. But I think that's going to work out well. That's going to work out well.
GLENN: Oh, amazing. And that's essentially. It's interesting you mentioned the European Union. It's essentially what they were trying to impose through a green new deal, Paris accord type stuff.
Basically, anybody that does business with company A, will have the same restrictions as B, C, D, all along the line.
Good luck, New York, because you are done.
The economic engine of the world is done, if you do these things.
But I think that he doesn't understand. Or maybe he does. I don't know.
But the mayor of New York City can't really do these things.
Maybe it's just populism on the far left corner.
Maybe.
GLENN: No. He can do these things, along with his city council.
JASON: I think --
GLENN: Which is not going to be hard. It's not going to be hard.
It's New York. I've lived there.
It's going to be very easy. Very easy.
That is the entire communist party. You know, like, hey, the communist parties. Do they have the Communist Party of New York. Do they have meetings?
Yeah. What day is the city council meeting.
Really, that's the way it is.
So you have that going for you.
Now, the other thing I really like. This guy has deep economic experience.
First of all, you know, he was in a movie, directed by his mother.
And he speaks in several different accents. Including strangely an Indian accent. Where he sounds like, you know, an Indian, just off the boat.
Do we have it? Yeah. Go ahead and play this, please.
VOICE: I think the New Yorkers, more than they hate a politician they disagree with. They hate a politician they can't trust. Just.
VOICE: On the subject of trust.
VOICE: They go to their local bodega.
VOICE: Is there one that's real and one that's effective?
VOICE: What I would say, as any immigrant knows, having been born in Uganda and then raised in South Africa and then moving here when I'm seven years old. They're different parts of my life.
VOICE: What do I choose? What do I choose?
VOICE: Mamdani was talking about a worldwide press tour, back when he was a rapper.
VOICE: Bring the flavor to the fish. Bring the flavor to the rice.
VOICE: In a Disney movie, directed by his mother.
(music)
VOICE: Nepotism and hard work, goes a long way.
GLENN: Goes a long way.
VOICE: Here in New York City, this is how I speak.
GLENN: Listen to this. This artwork goes a long way.
What the hell is that? What a phony this guy is. "A lot of artwork, it goes a long way. Mommy put me under her skirt when I was five."
What is that? Now, well, he's lived all over the world.
Well, I've lived all over the country, you know. I might say y'all once in a while. But I also might say you guys once in a while.
I say soda, and I also say pop.
Never soda pop, because that's just weird. But I say both of them.
But I never say it like this! Ever!
I mean, what -- what is the deal with the fake accents from the Democrats?
Why?
It's like they have -- I mean, I know they have no soul.
But it's like they have absolutely nothing real inside of them.
They're just like this shape. Oh!
They're shapeshifters. That's why.
They're actually lizard people who are shapeshifters.
Don't say that out loud.
Shh. It's just between us.
You me, and the other 11 million people.
That's just us.
Okay. Now, he also has made a big deal out of the holy land five.
And I want to get into that, when we come back. Because this one is really interesting.
Who are the holy land five?
Well, they're his dogs.
And I don't mean like he puts them on leashes. Hey. Who am I to say. That's not wrong to say, put people on leashes. Make them bark as dogs.
There's nothing wrong with that. You're perfectly normal.
They're his boys, the holy land five.
We will get into that from his great, great rap number called I don't know. Crappy crap.
I don't know what it was called.
It talks about the boys the holy land five. We will get to that in just a second.
GLENN: So let me play some of this super, super classic rap from Mamdani. Here he is.
His little rap, called Salaam.
(music)
GLENN: Yeah. I have no idea what he just said. But I'm like with all rap songs. So what he said was, me, Alamo Zohran, my love to the Holy Land Five. You better look them up.
All right. So we did a long time ago, but here to refresh our memory is Jason Buttrill. Jason, the Holy Land Five. Could you bring America back up to speed?
JASON: What's crazy is, unless you are in some way connected ideologically to this, there's no real reason why most people would have ever heard of the Holy Land Five or the Holy Land Foundation.
And I've been accused of throwing on a few tinfoil hats in my time.
But, I mean, this is pretty dang blatant on what his motivations are.
The guy behind the guy.
So just to -- like you said, refresh. The holy land five. This comes from a court case.
United States of America, versus the Holy Land Foundation.
So in a nutshell, this case revealed, for the very first time, an elaborate scheme, launched by the Muslim Brotherhood. To shift sentiment, pump.
GLENN: Hang on just a second.
Let me just -- for those who are keeping score, Muslim Brotherhood. Bad!
Okay. So I just want to speak down to -- or, I mean, just clarify to some people who may have voted last week.
I just want to keep score here.
Foundation bad. Muslim Brotherhood, worse!
Okay. Go ahead.
JASON: Yeah. We're going way back in the history books here. Muslim Brotherhood. I'll go even further.
They're the ones who created modern day Salafi-Jihadism. So modern day terrorists, like Osama Bin Laden, they all took reference from the grandfather of terrorism. His name is Asan Bannon (phonetic).
Anyway, this case was all about funneling money to the American organization. That would give sentiment. Cash. Everything. To funnel back to Hamas.
And kill Jews. And lead the things like October 7th.
So he's praising these guys, that got busted in this case.
And --
GLENN: Right.
Now, here's the bad thing. In Canada, the youth are now looking at the clerics of Iran with higher regard than they do, the United States of America.
This guy is going to do for Islam, what Barack Obama did for Marxism. Mark my word!