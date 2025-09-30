South Korean Pastor's POWERFUL final sermon before he was ARRESTED

On September 8th, 2024, South Korean Pastor Son Hyun-bo was thrown in jail after being accused of endorsing political candidates during a sermon—something which is prohibited by South Korean law. Pastor Son is a major figure within the South Korean Christian community, leading the Segero Church in Busan, one of the country's largest congregations, which is why many are calling his imprisonment a "war on religious liberty." Charlie Kirk was a friend of Pastor Son and had met with him only days before Kirk was assassinated and Son was imprisoned. During this meeting, Kirk promised to bring Son's name and the battles he fought to the world stage, and now it falls to us to fulfill his promise.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
PASTOR SON: They try to lock up even members of the National Assembly when they speak out.
But are the people of our nation fools?
We have enjoyed freedom for 80 years.
Do you think we will remain silent when this freedom is truly violated?
Those who once cried out for human rights in the past (doing demonstrations) are now trampling them more wickedly than any dictatorship.
Even in the days of Japanese occupation, they never raided churches. But now they do.
And when there is a raid, the court should say, “That is not permitted.”
All the evidence is already on YouTube.
Until now, I have spoken with the mayor of Busan and the superintendent of education, and there was never a problem.
But now, without endorsing anyone, they say, “You gave an interview”
Even though the video is right there on YouTube.
And for that, they raid and seize?
And then they issue a warrant?
When a warrant is requested, the judge should say, “Denied.”
But prosecutors, judges, and the courts all approve it.
Like vending machines, stamping and signing, trying to lock everyone up.
Do you think such a regime will last long?
Wait and see, everyone! We have nothing to fear.
And even Lee Jae-myung, even the most wicked king—
when he became president,
the past was past, and even those who opposed him—
he should have brought in capable men,
to revive the economy and care for the people.
Maybe then his sins could have been lessened.
But instead, to cover his past wrongdoings,
he placed his defense lawyers
into all the key positions,
and demoted those who investigated him.
Looking only to his own supporters,
he tried to destroy the law of our nation completely.
And should we remain silent about this?
Do we not have a reason to speak?
“Oh, Pastor Son is being political.”
Was David political?
Should he have just stayed tending sheep?
A shepherd should only tend sheep?
Why then did he face Goliath?
So you say David was political?
Amos should have just farmed?
Why did he come out to speak?
Isaiah should have just stayed in the palace, eating and living well?
Why did he come out and proclaim?
Jeremiah was too young—why did he come out to speak?
John the Baptist could have lived quietly.
“Preach in the church and keep quiet!”
Why did he confront King Herod?!
Was that politics?
No! They spoke because there was a reason!
When freedom falls,
when human rights are destroyed
and when the rule of law collapses,
it all comes upon us, upon us all.
But if the church, called to proclaim the truth, does not speak, who will?
When anti-biblical values are forced, if no one speaks, if no one rises up, but we will follow God’s Word to the very end.
That South Korea has become a totalitarian dictatorship—
this will be the moment to let the whole world know.
I am not afraid at all of going to prison.
Someone comes and says, “Pastor, you must be exchaustsd.” I say, Why?
If I had been born during the Japanese occupation, I would have joined the independence movement.
But when I was born, that era had already passed.
If I had been alive during the Korean War, I would have gone out to fight.
But the Korean War had also already passed…
So I believe this is the opportunity of our time.
For God’s Kingdom, for His people, and for our nation—
if I can dedicate even a little,
this is the opportunity!
Goliath mocked David, didn’t he?
That Philistine, Goliath, said to David:
“Come to me!
I will give your flesh to the birds of the air and the beasts of the field.”
He said this—until when?
until the very moment the stone struck him.
But when David hurled the stone,
Goliath fell instantly!
Until he was struck by David’s stone, he mocked, “Where is your God?”
mocking, “what will happen if you strike me? Will I become food for the birds?”
He kept mocking like this until the very moment the stone hits him.
This government, which persecutes God and seeks to destroy the Church,
tramples on the rights of the people, and tries to turn this prosperous nation into North Korea—
such a regime will surely face God’s judgment.
Young people, you must live with the heart of God.
If you live with a heart like David’s,
what university you went to— it does not matter.
If you asked David, “Which university did you attend?” he would say, “I didn’t.”
“Did you even pass an exam?” “No.”
“What are you doing?” “I am tending sheep. I’m the eighth son.”
And yet God still used him.
If we hold to the right values and right thoughts,
to serve the people, and to serve according to God’s will,
that is the heart of David.
Acts 13:36 says,
‘I will serve the purpose of God in my generation.’
That is what pleases God’s heart.
God does not choose based on who you are.
He does not look at who your parents are.
He does not care which city you live in.
What does God look at?
He looks at the heart.
And what kind of heart that is—
was fully revealed in the story of David and Goliath.
When that kind of heart is present,
God raises a shepherd boy and makes him king.
And places him in the lineage of Jesus Christ.
That is something tremendous!
Today, the labor of each one of us here
will guard, change, and transform the history of this nation,
and will be the occasion for God’s will to be fulfilled in this land.
So take courage and work together.
Even if I am imprisoned and cannot be here next week,
you must come forward and work worshop harder.
gather, pray and rejoice even more.
We must not shrink back.
Do everything with even greater zeal.
Above all, proclaim the Gospel,
so that we may become even stronger, astonishing the world, such a church as this.
I proclaim this in the name of the Lord!
Let us now pray together for one minute.