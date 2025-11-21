Jasmine Crockett just DEFENDED this Jeffrey Epstein claim?!

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett recently claimed on the House floor that Republicans, including EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, had taken money from “somebody named Jeffrey Epstein.” But it wasn’t THE Jeffrey Epstein. Glenn and Stu review this incredibly dumb attempt to smear Republicans and the even more insane excuses she gave to CNN.
GLENN: Let's start with Jasmine Crockett. Yesterday, she came out, and she said that Lee Zeldin was receiving money from Jeffrey Epstein!
And Lee Zeldin is like, what?
No, I didn't!
Now, he knows that he did get money from Jeffrey Epstein. Just not the Jeffrey Epstein. Another Jeffrey Epstein.
Here is -- here is Jasmine Crockett trying to spin her mistake, on CNN last night.
Listen to this.
VOICE: Senate Democrat, who has been on defense over Jeffrey Epstein is Stacey Plaskett. She represents the Virgin Islands. She was texting with Jeffrey Epstein the day of Michael Cohen's hearing. Her questions pretty closely followed the text messages between the two of them to ask about Rhona Graff, Trump's long-time assistant. You were defending her today and in recent days, yesterday. And you talked about Republicans taking money from a Jeffrey Epstein. Here's what you said.
VOICE: Who also took money from somebody named Jeffrey Epstein, as I had my team dig in very quickly. Mitt Romney, the NRCC. Lee Zeldin. George Bush. When (inaudible). McCain/Palin. Rick Lazio.
VOICE: You mentioned Lee Zeldin there. He's now a cabinet secretary. He responded and said, it was actually Dr. Jeffrey Epstein, who is a doctor that doesn't have any relation to the convicted sex trafficker. Unfortunate for that doctor. But that is who donated to a prior campaign of his.
And do you want to correct the record on --
VOICE: I never said that it was that Jeffrey Epstein. Just so the people understand when you make a donation, your future is not there. And because they decided to spring this on us, in real time. I wanted the Republicans to think about what could potentially happen.
Because I knew that they didn't even try to go through FEC. So my team, what they did was they Googled. And that is specifically why I said agent, because unlike Republicans, I at least don't go out and just tell lies.
Because it was -- when Lee Zeldin had something to say, all he had to say was it was a different Jeffrey Epstein. He knew he did receive donations from a Jeffrey Epstein. So at least I wasn't trying to mislead people. To find out who this doctor was --
GLENN: Can we stop for a second. There's so much to digest.
We have to stop for just a second.
You weren't misleading people. Because you didn't see it was the Jeffrey Epstein.
You said it was a Jeffrey Epstein. What is the problem with getting money from Jeffrey Epstein?
There's no problem. That would be like, and Stu Burguiere has been taking money from Bob Stevenson. And?
What's the problem?
He's been working for Bob Stevenson for years. He was delivering papers as a kid to Bob Stevenson's front door! Who is Bob Stevenson?
There's not a problem with that. Why would you go out and say -- if she had come out and said, you know what, Lee Zeldin was also taking money from Bob Stevenson and Jim Furstenbergersteinberg.
I mean, then it would be fine.
You clearly were smearing. Not misleading? Not misleading?
STU: Oh. I --
GLENN: What's the problem from taking it from -- other than poor Dr. Jeffrey Epstein. Oh, my gosh.
STU: First of all.
GLENN: I feel bad for that guy.
STU: That life sucks.
If you're Dr. Jeffrey Epstein, you got to think about a name-change.
But there's hundreds of Dr. -- not doctor, but hundreds of Jeffrey Epsteins across the country.
GLENN: Hundreds.
STU: And I -- I mean, she was designed in a lab to make me happy. Jasmine Crockett.
I -- I love her so much.
GLENN: True. I do too. I do too.
STU: If you could formulate the perfect Democrat. I think I would just have to put her out there.
She just says the dumbest.
Like, she can't even get her bad defense right over this.
Like, she's trying to say, well, I didn't lie. Like, that's your defense in theory. I threw this in here. I noticed it, at the time. We talked about it, I think yesterday.
That she said -- yeah. She did.
She knew -- which actually makes it worse. She knew she was lying. She knew there was a good chance this wasn't Jeffrey Epstein.
But the last thing in the world --
GLENN: It's not a problem if you would have said -- it wouldn't be a problem if you would say, look!
All of these people have taken money from a Jeffrey Epstein.
Doubt that it's the same Jeffrey Epstein. Might be.
Might not be.
STU: I mean -- what value would be that?
GLENN: I know. I know.
It would be no value. But at least you can say, I'm not trying to mislead people.
STU: Right.
GLENN: I am trying to create doubt in people's minds.
But I'm not saying he's taking money from Jeffrey Epstein.
You know, when she just lists all of these people.
I mean, let's look at her donation. Let's see if she's ever taken money from a Charlie Manson.
(laughter)
You know what I mean? She's taken money from a John Wayne Gacy.
Hello!
A Ted Bundy has been seen around her house.
I mean, it's crazy! It's crazy!
And she knew exactly what she was doing.
And I hope that she continues. I hope that she continues to gain power.
STU: Yes!
GLENN: And love and respect from the Democrats. Because she is insane.
She's insane? She's so reckless. She's insane.
STU: She is. And, by the way, this is the person that we are told that should be the face of the party, that they should lean into the way she talks.
Because she's such a good communicator.
And she gets on all these shows, Glenn. This is a massive problem in our politics. And it affects the left more than the right.
It affects both sides to some degree. We're incentivized. The entire system is set up to reward people like her.
Who just say the dumbest things possible. And the most irresponsible and reckless things possible. And get all the clicks.
This woman has been on Colbert. Why?
She has been a complete nobody who is wrong all the time. She's getting on all these massive shows. She's getting booked everywhere. She's living the ultimate life of today's modern congressman.
And what is going to stop her?
The incentives are right there for her to continue.
GLENN: Do you think she doesn't know that she's dead.
Because didn't a Crockett die at the Alamo. Is that her?
I think that's her.
I know a Crockett died at the Alamo.
I'm not really sure. I'm not really sure.
I mean, just, what a dope.
JASON: Can I just point out? It's like, I'm a part of her research team, because she put her team on this.
GLENN: But quickly. But quickly.
JASON: Yeah. I always thought, especially Congress research would have these amazing tools.
GLENN: No, they don't.
JASON: And we, like -- our team struggles over this. We're constantly trying to stay ahead of the curve.
GLENN: And the last thing we do is Google. Google.
JASON: Google searches. That's what you do in Congress.
GLENN: Yes. Yes. That is what you do. That is what you do.
STU: Don't you have to fire your whole team after this.
GLENN: I would. I would. No. But she -- I don't think.
I have a feeling that her team briefed her.
It's why she did say, A, Jeffrey Epstein.
They briefed her, and said, this is probably not the same guy.
It might have even said, if you're Googling, it might have said, Dr. Jeffrey Epstein.
Why wouldn't it?
If that's who gave that money, it most likely said, Dr. Jeffrey Epstein.
And so they would say, it's not the Jeffrey Epstein. Yes, but that's okay.
I mean, she clearly knew. So who is she going to fire? This is what she wanted. Just the smear.
STU: Do we have time to play the rest of this clip? Because there's more to this. It's amazing.
GLENN: Yeah. Go ahead.
VOICE: So I will trust and take what he says. Is that it wasn't that Jeffrey Epstein. But I wasn't attempting to mislead anybody. I literally had maybe 20 minutes before I had to do that debate.
STU: So good.
GLENN: Okay. Stop. Stop. Stop.
So you don't say it!
I literally had 20 minutes. So I -- I didn't know, that the sky wasn't on fire, that that was actually the sun.
I only had 20 minutes before I said, my God, the whole sky is on fire!
STU: This is why I love her.
GLENN: What were you thinking?
STU: She had no idea whether the accusations she was making was true.
And she didn't even consider not saying it. The only thing that she could come up with in her brain, whatever information that comes in, in this rushed time period, just go with it.
And it's like --
GLENN: Do you know why?
STU: Why?
GLENN: Do you know why?
And I don't know if she's smart enough to know this. But you can say whatever you want as a congressman on the floor of Congress, and you cannot be held liable.
STU: That's true.
GLENN: You could say the worst thing. You could say, he was having sex with 4-year-old with his Jeffrey Epstein.
And it could be a complete lie. And you could not be held responsible because you said it, on the floor of the house.
That's why the standards are so low.
The standards are absolutely so low for these Congress -- she could say whatever she wants. If she would have said, not on the floor of the house. Lee Zeldin would sue her.
You could say, you knew what were you doing. You were smearing me and my reputation, intentionally. You knew exactly what you were doing so you couldn't sue.
She could have said, and he was having sex with a 4-year-old.
As long as he said it on the floor of the House, not a problem.
STU: This is the --
GLENN: Yeah. That is how bad our Congress is out of control.
They've you written all these laws for themselves to protect them. So they can be completely irresponsible, and it's fine.
STU: Yeah. I mean, I don't know if it's that, or if she's just a dunce.
It's hard to know with her.
GLENN: She's just dishonest. She's just dishonest.
STU: Yeah. She's dishonest and bad at it. And that's one of the things that I love about it.
There's no wool being pulled over anyone's eyes. It's just pathetic.
GLENN: No. No.
Is there more to this?
Play the rest of it out.
VOICE: Make it sound like he took money --
VOICE: I did not know. I just heard registered sex offender.
VOICE: I literally did not know.
When you search FEC files, and that's what I had my team to do. I texted my team and said, listen. We're going up. They're saying the sheets --
VOICE: Similar to saying, well, your team should have done the homework to make sure it wasn't the convicted sex trafficker.
VOICE: Within 20 minutes, you couldn't find that out. The search on FEC. So number one, I made sure that I was clear, that it was a Jeffrey Epstein.
But I never said it was specifically that Jeffrey Epstein. Because I knew that we would need more time to dig in.
VOICE: Well, Stacey Plaskett was texting the Jeffrey Epstein, talking about -- you voted against the censure for her, to remove her from her committees. You know, we pressed the -- the minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries on this last night.
Maybe you don't think she should be removed from her committees. Why do so many Democrats seem unwilling to say, it's inappropriate to be texting with a registered sex offender about what you're going to ask a witness at a Congressional hearing?
VOICE: So I'm not going to say that was necessarily the case. Now, this was someone who was a former prosecutor. Now, I haven't sat down and talked about all the specifics of why Stacey was doing what she was doing.
I know that when she got up, and she spoke. She talked about the fact that this is one of her constituents. At the end of the day, what I know with prosectors, is that they are typically talking to codefendants. They're typically talking to the people who had the best information.
What you had was the former attorney for the president that was sitting there. And honestly, we knew. Or she knew or at least Jeffrey Epstein presented that he was very cozy with the president.
He had more information, registered sex offend or not. The bigger question is why is it that the president was so cozy with a sex offender. Even if he after ultimately ended up with some of his convictions.
And seemingly he absolutely was on the plane with him. We know about the birthday card. The bigger question is why is the president of the United States not the one in the hot seat for his relationship instead of us saying, oh, you know what, we're going to take her off of her committee.
Because he decided to text her.
GLENN: Stop. Stop.
I can't take this. I can't.
STU: Literally, none of the stuff she said was true.
GLENN: None of it is true. And she's presenting it as absolute fact.
CNN is presenting it as absolute fact. And the latest is the smear last week on the Epstein stuff.
It shows that Epstein that the reason he was going to jail or going through all of the problem is because Donald Trump was the whistle-blower!
I mean, it's -- it's incredible, what they can get away with.
It's absolutely incredible.
STU: All of those happened before this conviction happened. I don't know that she doesn't know that happened. It's so fascinating to watch CNN's response to that.
GLENN: Which is nothing.
STU: How many times they said, Donald Trump said this without evidence.
Where is that on the Jasmine Crockett allegations here?
GLENN: Right.
STU: How about the situation with Caitlin Collins, who at least -- I would say at least kind of asks questions here.
But she can't even take responsibility for them. She's like, oh, well, some people are saying, you shouldn't blurt out obvious lies in the middle of a House session.
Like, what do you mean some people are saying? You never say that when it's the president of the United States.