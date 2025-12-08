“TOTAL VINDICATION”: Gov. Abbott reacts to SCOTUS decision on Texas redistricting map

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins Glenn Beck to discuss the Supreme Court's "total vindication" of state Republicans' new redistricting map, why he's putting CAIR on notice, and whether he's still going after the EPIC City Islamic development outside of Dallas.
GLENN: Yesterday, the Supreme Court ruled they ruled that the G.O.P. drawn congressional map for the next election can be used.
But I believe there's some other cases that are following, that might change that. But right now, the G.O.P. can use them.
Governor Abbott is here to comment on this from the great state of Texas.
Hello, Governor Abbott. How are you?
GREG: Hey, Glenn. Doing great. How are you doing?
GLENN: I'm good. I'm good.
Good news yesterday for Republicans in the state of Texas. Tell me how you view this.
GREG: Well, it's huge news for Republicans in Texas. And I will tell you, also, Republicans across the United States of America. But many more importantly, huge news, for the Constitution and for the Supreme Court President. With the Supreme Court made clear yesterday. And that is this trial court that ruled against Texas, completely abandoned and ignored Supreme Court precedent.
And -- and the Supreme Court made clear that the Trump court was wrong on the facts. Wrong on the law.
And this was maybe the worst briefdown of a lower court decision, that I've ever seen imposed by the United States Supreme Court. So this is total vindication for the state of Texas. For the legislature. For what all of us did. In drawing these maps. These maps were drawn for two reasons: One, to make sure that they fully complied with the United States Constitution, and with the Supreme Court precedent.
But second and very important thing here. What's allowed is to ensure that we are able to draw a map, to truly represent the values of the people of our state.
Our state, like some other states have had districts, congressional districts, hijacked by far progressive leftists that don't represent our state values. We're able to redraw those lines in a way for political reasons, to ensure we will have representation, that truly represents the values of our state. And as a result, we should be picking five more Republican seats in the state of Texas,
in the United States Congress.
STU: Governor, are we seeing the end of these challenges? Do we think this is locked in now, or is there still more to come?
GREG: Well, there will be more to come in the sense that the United States Supreme Court will have briefing on this issue and then a total final decision. But if you look at what the opinion says, they allowed us to move forward with our elections on the maps that we passed this summer.
Based upon their conclusion, that the state of Texas is likely to win upon further briefing. Upon further decision making by the Supreme Court.
This was a preliminary stage decision. So it could stay definitively. They could articulate based upon everything they've seen, from the lower court decisions. And based upon US Supreme Court precedent -- was going to win. You know, one thing that is very important here, and they did this just last year. The United States Supreme Court issued a decision on restricting, that was -- the guidepost for how this was supposed to be decided by the lower court.
And the lower court completely abandoned that United States Supreme Court precedent, and the Supreme Court beat down the lower court for violating that precedent.
For reasons which no one can understand. The lower court is well off on its own. It seemed like it wanted to dictate an outcome and wrote a decision to -- without -- without applying the law, without applying the facts.
GLENN: How -- how are we going to get these lower courts under control?
GREG: You know, listen, you raise a very important issue. Because we have problems with the lower courts and redistricting. We have problems with lower courts in so many of these other areas. You see leftist courts across the country.
They're doing things that the president can't look forward to. And the National Guard let them.
The President is fully authorized by the United States Constitution and by federal law to be able to deploy the National Guard for the purpose of protecting federal employees, like ICE, whenever and however the President decided to do it.
And some of these rulings, in that regard. In other ways, we have lower federal district courts, that are abandoning the Constitution, this Constitution. Abandoning their obligation to follow the law. This is a real problem.
GLENN: So a couple of days ago, you celebrity a letter to Secretary Bessent. About suspending CAIR's tax-exempt status. Can you talk a little bit about that?
GREG: Sure. The letter I've got is for Secretary Bessent. It's a request to deny CAIR. And for your listeners, CAIR stands for Council on American-Islamic Relations. And the letter requesting that they be denied their 501(c)(3) status is based upon an earlier document that was issued. Which was a proclamation that CAIR is a foreign terrorist organization.
Now, and, Glenn, let me just connect a couple of dots here. That will show why we're making this allegation.
For one, for -- for detection, CAIR has been intertwined with terrorism.
And there are three organizations.
That operate in the shadow way, in collaboration with each other.
So if you would, follow along, as I connect a couple of dots. Hamas is a at the scene I go natured foreign terror organization bit United States of America.
Hamas is a branch of the Muslim brotherhood in Gaza. Trump as you probably know is considering ending the Muslim brotherhood. A terrorist foreign organization.
Then, the federal documents connect CAIR with the Muslim Brotherhood.
And as we've articulated, CAIR has historic connections to terrorism.
A founder of the Texas branch of terror was convicted by a jury in Dallas, for providing financing for terrorism.
And then more recently, just last month, an illegal immigrant from Jordan in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with an order to be deported.
And the tee portation order required a in my understanding it he actually provided material support for terrorism!
And then after that, last month, CAIR fought to keep this material supporter of terrorism in the state of Texas, and they even called him a pillar of the community.
Here's the bottom line: If CAIR doesn't want to be labeled as a terrorist organization, if it wants to shed its early ties to terrorism, it needs to stop supporting those who are identified by the federal government as supporters of terrorism. But because they haven't, you know -- they haven't completely abandoned their connection to terrorism. Because they support terrorists to this day. That is exactly why they deserve, for one, to be labeled a foreign organization.
And for another, why they should not be receiving the benefits of a 501(c)(3) organization.
GLENN: Tell me about Epic, otherwise now going to be renamed the Meadow. Does that mean the investigation is going to stop?
GREG: Absolutely not. Let me explain. For one, Epic, as you know, is this compound that was put together by an Islamic organization in the Dallas County area. It was a massive compound, and it was structured in a way that it would be a Muslim-only community which directly violates Texas law.
And so we -- we did you go into the documents they were using to create this program. And the documents themselves were in violation of Texas law. I'll just give you one quick example of many that would exist, and that is. If you had gone out and bought land that was in this compound area, and you wanted to sell that property later, you couldn't just sell it to anybody you wanted to.
You had to go through the local imam and get the imam's approval about whether or not you could sell the property and who you could sell it to.
And if the imam disapproved, you would have to sell it to the imam. That was one way they would to have control and make sure that was to be a Muslim-only community. For that and other reasons. And for our investigations, they knew they were never going to be able to break ground, on the Epic City compound, there in Dallas County area, so they completely abandoned Epic City. And now that they've come up with a new name called the Meadow. Well, listen, a name-change doesn't -- doesn't purge the legal flaws that they have already incurred in the process.
And that's why we still have ongoing investigations. We have something like five state agencies that are conducting investigations as we speak right now.
There's the attorney general's office. The Texas Rangers. The Texas Security Board. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. And the housing authority here in the state of Texas. All looking into the practices, and they've already been established by this Islamic organization. Which we believe, again, is trying to set up a program under a -- a less offensive name, the Meadow. Just because they changed names to Meadow, it doesn't mean they're going to be able to set up an Islamic-only community there in the Dallas County area.
GLENN: The cleric behind this thing is a pretty radical guy. Now, he says he's not radical anymore.
But, I mean, he was openly calling for the death of homosexuals. You know, the death of Jews.
There's recordings of him saying, let's see here.
One recording says, preaching about vices and mandate executions under Sharia law in Islam.
This is part of our religion. To kill, by the way, the homosexual.
This is our religion. He says, well, no. I was just talking about that happen. It was radical. But I'm not radical like that anymore.
But, I mean, he says horrible, horrible things.
Is he under investigation? Do you know about him?
GREG: Yeah. Anybody and everybody, involved in this entire process is going to be under investigation.
First, let's go back to what you were talking about. Because as part of the method of operation. That many Muslim organizations in Texas and the United States operate under.
And it's part of their international program. Where they literally talk out of both size of their mouth.
They -- they have these -- like what you were talks about, to impose Sharia law. Sharia standards.
While at the same time, you know, they come out and says, well, we're just a civil white organization trying to back all Americans, which is hogwash. And so all of them -- and this needs to be vigilant, about following exactly what they're doing.
Ignoring the candy coating on what they're saying. But looking at what their true intentions are.
And that is to take over land in the state of Texas, or other states, and they're doing this in states across the entire country.
Take over land. And then slowly impose their -- their Sharia policies, whether it be enforcement through the courts or compound community, as well as the case may be. And that's why we are investigating this from top to bottom.
GLENN: Great. Governor thank you so much.
Appreciate your time. And we look forward to talking to you again.
God bless. Stay safe. You bet. Greg Abbott.