Zuckerberg Wants to Give You AI “Friends” … To CONTROL You?

GLENN: Let's start with this: Mark Zuckerberg. Good guy. I mean, he brought us Facebook.
And, you know, that is the thing that brought all of us together.
Brought out families together. All the people that we lost touch with.
Oh, the world is so much better now that we have Facebook.
So now, he's got another idea. Could we play the clip of Mark Zuckerberg?
VOICE: There's a stat that I honestly think is crazy. The average American has I think it's fewer than three friends. Three people they consider friends. And the average person has demand for meaningfully more. I think it's 15 friends or something.
I guess there's probably at some point, I'm too busy. I can't deal with more people. But the average person wants more connectivity, connection than they have. So, you know, there's a lot of questions that people ask.
Of stuff like, okay. Is this going to replace kind of in person connections or real life connections?
And my default is that the answer to that is probably no.
I think it -- it -- I think that there are all these things that are better kind of about physical connections, when you can have them.
But the reality is that people just don't have the connection when they feel more alone, a lot of the time, than they would like.
GLENN: Hmm. True.
Now, let me ask you. Is there a time when you don't remember feeling so isolated? When you didn't really feel like I don't have any real friends?
When you didn't -- you had real connections with people, instead of a million connections with people that are your friends, but not really your friends?
Can you think of a time, way back in history?
I mean, probably have to go back to the cavemen, to find a time.
Oh. Before Facebook, and social media!
When we weren't all killing ourself, because we have no meaning.
Now, from the people who brought you kill yourself, because you've been on Facebook too much.
Brings you new AI friends. Oh, this is going to be good.
By the way, you know, that's a crazy stat, I think the average American has, what? Three friends. And they have a capacity for, I don't know. Fifteen or 20. I don't know.
Really think about it right now.
How many true friends, do you have?
How many true friends?
People that when you are down and out, there is nothing -- the whole world is against you!
That that person will actually stand by your side. And go, yeah.
I'm their friend.
And I don't care what you say.
How many? How many do you have?
I think I would count myself lucky if I have three.
Now, I have a lot of consequences.
I have a lot of people who we all think are friends. But as a recovering alcoholic, I've been there.
I've done that. As a recovering alcoholic,
who then also is a conservative and spoke out about the Obama administration, I know who my friends are.
I know who my friends are not.
And I think there's a lot of people that have counterfeit friends.
If you've got. Oh, I've got ten or 15 friends.
Eh.
No, you don't. No, you don't.
I've always grown up thinking, you're lucky, you're lucky, to have three, five, really good friends.
That will walk through anything with you. Do you agree with that, Stu?
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: You've never been there.
STU: For you? Oh, God no. But I'm just saying, generally speaking. No. I think -- I mean, you're describing a great friend. You're describing a really --
GLENN: A real friend.
STU: Yeah. Like someone you know and stick around for multiple decades.
GLENN: Yeah, I have lots of friends. You know what I mean? I have millions of Facebook friends.
STU: Right. Those aren't real.
GLENN: Right. And I have lots of friends. But the ones that are there for you always, no matter what, I have family.
And I have family.
STU: Right.
GLENN: And I have a handful of friends. I would consider you one of those.
STU: Thank you. I would as well.
GLENN: Why?
Remember, I have a drinking problem.
STU: Yeah. A lot of brain cells killed to make that decision.
But I think that you -- yes. I think the only thing that I think I'm drilling down a little bit on to try to understand. When you say, well, I have a lot of friends.
In a way, I think that's what Zuckerberg is talking about.
It's not even necessarily a great friend that you have for multiple decades. And can count on at any time.
Just the mid-level consequences, are drying up for a lot of people.
GLENN: Yeah. And why is that?
Why is that?
Because we don't talk to each other anymore.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: Because of social media.
You know, when this generation says, I don't know.
I just think it's weird. I'm just now in a bar someplace.
And some stranger comes up to me and wants to strike up a conversation. I'm like, hello, weirdo. I don't know!
You think it's less weird to go online?
When people can fake everything!
Thank you, Mark Zuckerberg.
But no thanks. Okay.
STU: And they're just -- to build up on this point for one second.
There's a study that came out, the last 20 years, of how much time do you spend socializing with the people.
Again, that's not with your best friends.
This is just socializing with anyone, a human.
Every single group. Every single group has massive drops.
GLENN: Massive.
STU: Massive drops. Just give you some examples.
Ages. Fifteen to 24-year-olds. Thirty-five-point down.
In 20 years. 35 percent. So a typical 15-year-old, as compared to what they are, in 2003 and 2025, where were the two measurement years?
They're spending 35 percent less time, with other human beings.
GLENN: Okay. Hang on just a second. Can you please stop distracting me? Because I'm trying to figure out why our kids are killing themselves.
STU: No, it's really hard.
GLENN: It's very hard to figure out.
STU: To understand.
And this is the coup de grâce of this entire study, which is, the typical female pet owner spends more time actively engaged with her pet, than she spends face-to-face contact with her friends of her own species.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
STU: That is unbelievable -- not like you're in the same house as your cat.
Right? No. More face-to-face time with your cat!
GLENN: And I've got news for you. If you think your cat is your friend, wait until you die, and your cat is trapped in the house with you and you have no friends to check. They will eat your face.
STU: They will still have a use for you.
GLENN: Yeah. They will have a use foy.
STU: Not the other way around.
GLENN: Okay. Here's why I'm bringing this up today.
This is a lie, that is going to be sold to you, like crazy. And it's going to be wrapped in a beautiful, shiny package. And it's going to have from Mark Zuckerberg and others like him, on the tag.
They want you to believe, that AI and bots can be your friends.